What’s on TV Thursday: The season premiere of ‘Young Sheldon’ on CBS

SERIES

Young Sheldon After Sheldon’s (Iain Armitage) close friend and mentor Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) suffers a severe nervous breakdown, Mary (Zoe Perry) worries that her intense and ambitious little boy is at risk for the same thing. Meanwhile, Georgie (Montana Jordan) accidentally discovers he has the makings of an ace salesman. Lance Barber, Annie Potts and Raegan Revord also star. Jim Parsons narrates. 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore The fifth season picks up the story just a few hours after the fourth season finale in which undocumented store employee Mateo (Nico Santos) was hauled away by ICE agents. America Ferrera, Ben Feldman and Mark McKinney also star and Justina Machado joins the cast. 8 p.m. NBC

Grey’s Anatomy Now that Bailey (Chandra Wilson) has fired Meredith, Richard and Alex (Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens, Justin Chambers) feel their futures are uncertain. Jesse Williams and Kelly McCreary also star with recurring guest star Debbie Allen. 8 p.m. ABC

The Unicorn Walton Goggins (“Justified”) stars in this new comedy as a widower who has thrown himself wholeheartedly into being a dad to his two daughters (Ruby Jay, Makenzie Moss). In the series premiere he warily ponders re-entering the dating pool. Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins, Omar Miller and Maya Lynne Robinson also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

Perfect Harmony Bradley Whitford (“The West Wing”) stars in this new character-driven ensemble comedy as a former Princeton music professor who becomes leader of a small-town church’s choir. Anna Camp (“Pitch Perfect”), Will Greenberg (“Wrecked”) and Paul Vogt (“MADtv”) also star. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Mom Bonnie and Adam (Allison Janney, William Fichtner) are away on their honeymoon while Christy (Anna Faris) makes some questionable changes at the bar. Mary Hollis Inboden, Reginald Veljohnson and former “Cheers” regular John Ratzenberger guest star in the season premiere. 9 p.m. CBS

The Good Place Eleanor (Kristen Bell) assumes the role of the architect in the opener of the two-part season premiere of the quirky comedy. Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto and D’Arcy Carden also star. 9 p.m. NBC

The Outpost “This Is Our Outpost” (season finale) The Prime Order attacks the Outpost; Talon risks everything with a bold plan; Garret seeks his revenge; Gwynn must decide the fate of someone she once trusted. (N)“The Outpost.” 9 p.m. CW

Advertisement

A Million Little Things When Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) goes into labor, Eddie (David Giuntoli) realizes he must admit to Katherine (Grace Park) that he’s the baby’s father in the season premiere. Romany Malco, Christina Moses, Allison Miller and James Roday also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Carol’s Second Act Patricia Heaton (“Everybody Loves Raymond” and “The Middle”) stars in this new comedy as a recent divorcee who pursues her long-deferred dream of becoming a doctor. Kyle MacLachlan, Jean-Luc Bilodeau and Ashley Tisdale also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Sunnyside Kal Penn (“The West Wing,” “House” and “Designated Survivor”) stars in this new comedy as a former New York City councilman who finds his calling when he meets a group of immigrants in search of the American dream. Diana Maria Riva and Poppy Liu costar. 9:30 p.m. NBC

Evil Mike Colter stars as a priest in training working with a colleague (Aasif Mandvi) who enlists the help of a forensic psychologist (Katja Herbers, “Westworld”) to determine whether a serial killer might be possessed by a demon. Michael Emerson costars. 10 p.m. CBS

Beat Bobby Flay Style expert Carson Kressley teams up with chef Anne Burrell to point out Bobby’s fashion and food faux pas in this new episode. 10 p.m. Food Network

Activate: The Global Citizen Movement Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins activists as they campaign to break down barriers to girls’ education in this new episode. 10 p.m. National Geographic

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit The venerable procedural police drama returns for another season. Mariska Hargitay stars. 10 p.m. NBC stars.

Advertisement

How to Get Away With Murder The legal crime drama returns for a new season. Viola Davis stars. 10 p.m. ABC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Tennis player Serena Williams; Patricia Heaton. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange; Bradley Whitford; Jurassic World Live Tour. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Eddie Jackson, Gina Neely, Dan Churchill and Josh Capon; Alfonso Ribeiro. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Larry Wilcox and Frank Shankwitz, Make-A-Wish foundation; eliminated contestant from “The Masked Singer.” (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Patricia Heaton (“Carol’s Second Act”); Carrie Ann Inaba (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Rachael Ray Chef Jacques Pépin. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Hip-hop legend Rakim (“Sweat the Technique”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Mike Colter; Vanessa L. Williams. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Medium Anna Raimondi investigates paranormal activity in an old mansion. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kirsten Dunst; Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”); author Danielle Kartes (“Rustic, Joyful Food”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A 17-year-old says his $1,000 a month allowance isn’t enough for his lavish taste and demands a raise. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Whitney Cummings (“Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?”); Randall Park (“Fresh Off the Boat”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley; internal decapitation; electric scooters; probiotics; a giveaway. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (season finale) (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Former Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.). (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Che; Colin Jost; Robert Irwin; Carole King performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Brittany Howard performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Viola Davis (“How to Get Away With Murder”); Christian Slater; Gary Clark Jr. performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.); Mike Colter. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Woody Harrelson; Kieran Culkin; chef Bobby Flay. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Jim Gaffigan; Antoni Porowski. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 12:30 p.m. SportsNet LA; the Angels host the Houston Astros, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net, 9:30 a.m. MLB

NFL Football The Philadelphia Eagles visit the Green Bay Packers, 5 p.m. Fox and 5:20 p.m. NFL