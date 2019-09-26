Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Movies opening in L.A.: ‘Joker’ with Joaquin Phoenix and more

Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker”
Joaquin Phoenix stars in “Joker.”
(Nikos Tavernise / Warner Bros.)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Sep. 28, 2019
7 PM
Share

Here is a list of new movies opening in L.A. for the week of Sept. 29-Oct. 6:

Oct. 4

Collisions
A San Francisco family is torn apart by the federal government’s immigration crackdown. With Jesse Garcia, Izabella Alvarez, Ana de la Reguera. Written and directed Richard Levien. (1:30) NR.

Cuck
An angry loner finds his rage amplified in an alt-right online community. With Zachary Ray Sherman, Sally Kirkland, Timothy V. Murphy. Written by Rob Lambert, Joe Varkle. Directed by Lambert. (1:55) NR.

Dilili in Paris
A young girl detective uncovers a dastardly plot in Paris during the Belle Epoque in this animated tale. Written and directed by Michel Ocelot. In French with English subtitles. (1:35) PG.

Dolemite Is My Name
Eddie Murphy portrays Rudy Ray Moore, the off-color comic turned turned 1970s-era Blaxploitation star, in this bio-pic. With Keegan-Michael Key, Wesley Snipes, Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Tituss Burgess, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Snoop Dogg, Ron Cephas Jones, Tip “TI” Harris, Luenell. Written by Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski. Directed by Craig Brewer. (1:58) R.

Advertisement

Game Day
A tech-industry worker enlists a teen to teach her how to play basketball so she’ll fit in on her new company’s all-male team. With Elizabeth Alderfer, Romeo Miller, Chris J. Johnson, Lisa Zane. (1:41) NR.

Genèse
Canadian teens experience the pangs of first love. With Édouard Tremblay-Grenier, Noée Abita. Written and directed by Phillipe Lesage. In French and English with English subtitles. (2:09) NR.

The Golden Glove
A serial killer terrorizes 1970s Hamburg. With Jonas Dassler. Written and directed by Fatih Akin. In German and Greek with English subtitles. (1:55) NR.

Joker
Joaquin Phoenix takes on the role of Gotham’s notorious mad clown in this standalone character study/origin story. With Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Shea Whigham. Written by Todd Phillips, Scott Silver; based on characters from DC Comics. Directed by Phillips. (2:02) R.

Advertisement

Low Tide
The discovery of a cache of gold coins rips apart a teenage crew that robs vacations homes in a New Jersey beach town. With Keean Johnson, Alex Neustaedter, Daniel Zolghadri, Kristine Froseth, Shea Whigham. Written and directed by Kevin McMullin. (1:24) R.

Lucy in the Sky
Natalie Portman stars as an astronaut who begins to lose her grip on reality after returning from a mission in space. With Jon Hamm, Zazie Beetz, Dan Stevens, Ellen Burstyn, Jeffrey Donovan, Tig Notaro. Written by Brian C. Brown, Elliott DiGuiseppi, Noah Hawley; story by Brown, DiGuiseppi. Directed by Hawley. (2:04) R.

Memory: The Origins of Alien
Documentary on the making of Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi terror tale. With Tom Skerritt, Roger Corman. Written and directed by Alexandre O. Philippe. (1:35) NR.

Midnight Traveler
Filmmaker Hassan Fazili documents his family’s escape from Afghanistan after the Taliban puts a bounty on his head. In Arabic, English, Turkish and Bulgarian with English subtitles. (1:30) NR.

Mosley
Humpbacked beasts of burden escape their human oppressors and undertake a fantastical journey in this animated tale. With the voices of Lucy Lawless, John Rhys-Davies, Temuera Morrison, Rhys Darby. Written and directed by Kirby Atkins. (1:36) NR

Pain and Glory
Antonio Banderas stars in writer-director Pedro Almodóvar’s semi-autobiographical drama about a famous filmmaker looking back on his life and career. With Penélope Cruz, Cecilia Roth. In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:53) R.

The Parts You Lose
A young deaf boy from a troubled North Dakota home gives aid and comfort to a wounded fugitive. With Aaron Paul, Scoot McNairy, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Danny Murphy. Written by Darren Lemke. Directed by Christopher Cantwell. (1:33) NR.

Pretenders
An aspiring filmmaker and his best friend get caught up in a love triangle with a young actress in late 1970s NYC. With Jack Kilmer, Shameik Moore, Jane Levy, Juno Temple, Brian Cox, Dennis Quaid, James Franco. Written by Josh Boone. Directed by Franco. (1:35) NR.

Advertisement

Rogue Warfare
Elite commandos from several nations join forces to battle a terrorist network. With Stephen Lang, Will Yun Lee, Chris Mulkey, Fernando Chien, Gina Decesare. Written and directed by Mike Gunther. (1:43)

Semper Fi
A cop and Marine Corp reservist’s loyalties are tested when his young half-brother is sent to prison. With Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff, Finn Wittrock, Beau Knapp, Arturo Castro, Leighton Meester. Written by Henry-Alex Rubin, Sean Mullin. Directed by Rubin. (1:39) R.

Wrinkles the Clown
Documentary about a boogeyman-for-hire in Florida that became a social-media sensation. Directed by Michael Beach Nichols. (1:15) NR.

Entertainment & ArtsMovies
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Matt Cooper
Follow Us
Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement