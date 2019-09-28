Classic movies in L.A. this week: ‘Cabin in the Woods’ and more

Here is a list of classic movies, film festivals, etc., in L.A. for Sept. 29-Oct. 6:

James Benning: Two Films The veteran filmmaker presents his meditative works “two moons” and “L. Cohen.” REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Mon., 8:30 p.m. $9, $12. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

Tammy and the T-Rex “Beyond Fest” continues and includes this campy 1994 sci-fi comedy featuring a pre-fame Denise Richards and Paul Walker. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Mon., 10:30 p.m. $12. beyondfest.com

Hollywood Chinese A three-film series exploring the Chinese American experience concludes with this 2007 documentary about Asian Americans on film from the silent area to the present. The Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Oct. 2. Wed., 7 p.m. $10; series pass, $25. (626) 355-4318. sierramadreplayhouse.org

Backyard Wilderness 3D IMAX documentary offers a closeup view of the flora and fauna around one suburban home. California Science Center, 700 Exposition Park Drive, L.A. Fri.-next Sun., 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; through Jan. 5. $14.90-$16.90. (323) 724-3623. californiasciencecenter.org

The Black Cat Horror icons Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi costar in this B&W 1934 thriller based on the Edgar Allan Poe terror tale. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Fri., 8:15 p.m.; Sat., 2:30 p.m. $8, $10. (310) 322-2592 oldtownmusichall.org

Cabin in the Woods Rooftop screening of Drew Goddard’s meta 2011 horror comedy; with Chris Hemsworth, Kristen Connolly, Fran Kranz, Richard Jenkins, Bradley Whitford. The Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. Fri., 8 p.m. $18, $25. themontalban.com

Donnie Darko Secret Movie Club screens Richard Kelly’s apocalyptic 2001 thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Jena Malone. The Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive, L.A. Sat., 11:59 p.m. $11, 12.75. eventbrite.com

Lifeboat A three-film salute to master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock kicks off with this 1944 tale starring Tallulah Bankhead and William Bendix. The Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Fri., 5:30 p.m. Free. (626) 449-6840. nortonsimon.org