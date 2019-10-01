Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin marry (again), because that’s how they celebrate an anniversary

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin made their year-long marriage official-official with a South Carolina wedding ceremony and star-studded bash on Monday.

The “I Don’t Care” singer, 25, and the model, 22, already tied the knot in a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018. But they marked their approximate anniversary this week with a long-awaited religious wedding ceremony in Bluffton, S.C.

Bieber had been teasing the event for days online by sharing photos of the lavish gifts the couple bestowed upon one another, including two exotic kittens that already have an Instagram following, and an Audemars Piguet watch. The crisply groomed groom eventually made the affair official on social media early Tuesday with a few photo-booth snaps of himself and Baldwin, declaring that she is “fire.”

The reformed pop star also shared a throwback photo of himself and his bride that thanked father-in-law Stephen Baldwin, the actor, for letting his daughter “marry a savage like me.”

Advertisement

The longtime friends, who have been romantically linked on and off since 2014, exchanged their vows at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in front of 154 guests, according to People. Models Kendall Jenner and Joan Smalls, reality star Kylie Jenner and Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, were among the friends and family in attendance.

Baldwin reportedly wore two gowns and a “wife"-bedazzled leather jacket during the course of the festivities.

Reps for Bieber and Baldwin did not immediately respond to The Times’ requests for additional comment.