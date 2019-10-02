Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are on a break, but it’s temporary

Kylie Jenner is having a rough few weeks — because even billionaire status doesn’t protect a person from the whims of love and, well, germs.

The beauty mogul and her beau, rapper Travis Scott, have reportedly broken up, or are at least taking a break, according to reports late Tuesday. The last time the two were seen in public as a couple was at the late August premiere of his Netflix film, “Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly,” and she hasn’t posted about him on social media since that bare-butt Instagram post on Sept. 10.

“They are taking some time but not done,” a People source said Tuesday, citing lifestyle stress and trust as two of their issues. The couple, who share daughter Stormi Webster and have been dating for about two years, decided to step away from each other several weeks ago, TMZ said.

“Kylie still loves Travis and this isn’t considered a full breakup to either of them,” a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday.

Still, despite multiple confirmations, some fans weren’t buying it, noting on social media that Jenner, 22, hasn’t mentioned anything out of the ordinary on her accounts, and Scott, 28, is planning to drop a new single on Friday.

The Times was unable to contact reps for Jenner and Scott immediately Wednesday.

As for those germs, Jenner missed the Emmy Awards on Sept. 22, then skipped a planned appearance at Balmain’s Paris Fashion Week show a few days later because, she said on social media, she was “really sick and unable to travel.” She was reportedly hospitalized with flu-like symptoms, including what one People source said was “a very painful throat and fever for several days.”

Kylie bounced back pretty quickly, however: She managed to travel to South Carolina this past weekend for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s fancy re-wedding ceremony, donning an incredible gold dress that showed off quite a lot of her body. Scott was nowhere to be seen.

She was joined at the wedding by sister Kendall Jenner, who wore a less provocative but still beautiful crushed-velvet number to the shindig and brought along a “we don’t date he’s just my date” companion.