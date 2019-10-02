What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Evil’ on CBS

SERIES

Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) looks for a new way to stay academically challenged while Mary (Zoe Perry) helps Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby) avoid temptation. 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore Amy (America Ferrera) has a hard time finding people who will vouch for Mateo’s (Nico Santos) character at his immigration hearing in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC

Grey’s Anatomy Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) has been fired but that doesn’t stop her from diagnosing those around her in this new episode of the long-running medical drama. 8 p.m. ABC

The Unicorn After re-entering the dating scene, Wade (Walton Goggins) lands in a “relationship” he has absolutely no interest in pursuing but finds it hard to reject a second date in this new episode. Ruby Jay and Maya Lynne Robinson also star, with guest star Nicole Byer. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Perfect Harmony The choir must pay for Arthur’s (Bradley Whitford) rudeness in this new episode. Anna Camp also stars. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Mom Bonnie (Allison Janney) is caught in the middle when Christy and Adam (Anna Faris, William Fichtner) get into a major clash over an incident at the bar, while Jill’s (Jaime Pressly) new boyfriend (Will Sasso) tries too hard to impress her. Mimi Kennedy also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

The Good Place As Eleanor (Kristen Bell) continues trying to sustain her role as the Architect, she, Michael, Janet and Tahani (Ted Danson, D’Arcy Carden, Jameela Jamil) have their hands full with some of the new residents. Manny Jacinto also stars. 9 p.m. NBC

Carol’s Second Act When Carol (Patricia Heaton) treats an older patient whose tests are inconclusive, she must find a way to work around hospital policy to take extra time to observe her in this new episode of the medical comedy. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Evil Kristen, David and Ben (Katja Herbers, Mike Colter and Aasif Mandvi) investigate an alleged miracle when a 17-year-old soccer player (Hannah Hodson) awakens two hours after she had been declared dead. 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Ariel Winter (“Modern Family”) guest stars as a rape victim who turns to Olivia (Mariska Hargitay) for help in piecing together her fragmented memories from the night of the assault. Kelli Giddish, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino also star, with guest star Amy Hargreaves. 10 p.m. NBC

How to Get Away With Murder As Michaela, Asher and Connor (Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry and Jack Falahee) prepare for their last semester of law school, they take on a case involving an immigrant seeking asylum. Viola Davis also stars in this new episode of the legal crime drama. 10 p.m. ABC

Activate: The Global Citizen Movement Rapper Pharrell Williams joins the effort to get governments, companies and individuals to solve the plastic pollution crisis in the world’s oceans. Darren Criss travels to the Philippines to witness first hand plastic’s impact on people living in extreme poverty. 10 p.m. National Geographic

iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2 From Las Vegas, the second and final night of this epic music concert features a lineup that includes Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus, Chance the Rapper, the Zac Brown Band and Mumford & Sons. Ryan Seacrest hosts. 8 p.m. The CW

CBS This Morning Rock band Keane. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Women’s health; Amy Ashley on Architectural Digest. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Natalie Portman; Jon Hamm; Kevin Curry; Runaway June performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. John Michael Higgins (“America Says”); author Candace Bushnell (“Is There Still Sex in the City?”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Billy Bob Thornton (“Goliath”); Andy Grammer performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Rachel Maddow. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Bobby Flay; Boyd Holbrook (“In the Shadow of the Moon”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Paula Abdul (“Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Patricia Heaton. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A mother who often posted globe-trotting photos with her children shoots them and turns the gun on herself. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kal Penn; Wale. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Generation Zers who want to get more social media followers and become “relevant.” (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. (“Rhythm and Flow”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors A knee-replacement procedure; a woman fights to keep emotional support monkeys. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Taylor Swift; Chris O’Dowd; Angel Olsen performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Carrie Underwood performs; Kevin Smith; Jason Mewes. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Robert Iger; Anderson Paak; Smokey Robinson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Cobie Smulders; Kristin Chenoweth talks and performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Billy Bob Thornton; Beth Ditto; Lauv and Anne-Marie perform; Roy Mayorga. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh America Ferrera. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

MLB Baseball Playoffs The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Atlanta Braves, 2 p.m. TBS; the Dodgers host the Washington Nationals, 5:30 p.m. TBS

NFL Football The Rams visit the Seattle Seahawks, 5 p.m. Fox; 5:20 p.m. NFL

Women’s Soccer Women’s national team victory tour: The U.S. versus Korean Republic, 5 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Minnesota Wild visit the Nashville Predators, 5 p.m. NBCSN; the Ducks host the Arizona Coyotes, 7 p.m. FS Prime