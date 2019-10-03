Kylie Jenner’s ‘2am date with Tyga’? She sets the record straight

Kylie Jenner appears to have had it, at least for the moment, with the internet in general and with what some media outlets are saying about her and her ex-boyfriend Tyga.

The billionaire beauty mogul appears to be bothered by a speculative piece about her reuniting with her former beau in the wake of her recent separation from baby-daddy rapper Travis Scott.

What paparazzi caught on camera, she says, was just a coincidence.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga'. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at,” Jenner wrote Thursday in the first of two tweets.

“Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Scott and Jenner apparently decided a few weeks back to take a break in their nearly two-year relationship with the caveat that it might be a temporary split, as they are parents to daughter Stormi Webster.