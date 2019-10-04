Movies on TV for Oct. 6-12: ‘Throne of Blood’ and more

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Oct 6 - 12, 2019

American Beauty (1999) EPIX Sat. 4:35 a.m.

Apocalypse Now Redux (1979) Showtime Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 9:30 p.m. AXS Tues. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. Noon

Father of the Bride (1950) TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) Freeform Thur. 3:45 p.m. Freeform Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Paramount Sun. 6:05 p.m. Paramount Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Funny Girl (1968) KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

Giant (1956) TCM Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Glory (1989) TCM Tues. 6:30 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) Cinemax Wed. 2:10 p.m.

The Graduate (1967) KCET Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Hamlet (1948) TCM Mon. 10:15 a.m.

Henry V (1945) TCM Mon. 7:45 a.m.

I Remember Mama (1948) TCM Fri. 4:15 a.m.

Jaws (1975) AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m. AMC Sat. 8:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

The Last Emperor (1987) Cinemax Fri. 5:15 p.m.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1935) TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Freeform Wed. 11 a.m. Freeform Fri. 9:20 p.m. Freeform Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Psycho (1960) Encore Sun. 11:28 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) Sundance Mon. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10:30 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) TNT Sat. 11 p.m.

The Shining (1980) IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 11:45 a.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TNT Sun. 10 p.m. TNT Mon. 2 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TNT Mon. 4:45 p.m.

Sullivan’s Travels (1941) TCM Sun. 8:45 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) BBC America Sat. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. 11 p.m.

Throne of Blood (1957) TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) Showtime Wed. 11:15 a.m. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) Encore Sun. 7:23 p.m. Encore Mon. 10:47 a.m.

WALL-E (2008) Disney XD Sat. 6 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Oct 6 - 12, 2019

Animal House (1978) ★★★ IFC Thur. 2:32 a.m. IFC Thur. 7:45 a.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Bravo Sun. 6 a.m. Bravo Mon. 12:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 3:06 p.m. Bravo Sat. 12:38 p.m.

Behind Enemy Lines: Colombia (2009) ★★★ IFC Tues. 1 p.m. IFC Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Body Snatchers (1993) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:15 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6:30 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:45 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 2 p.m. KFTR Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ IFC Tues. 11 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ IFC Thur. 5:45 a.m.

Christine (1983) ★★ IFC Sun. 5:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ IFC Mon. 4 a.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 7:56 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:28 p.m.

Ender’s Game (2013) ★★ BBC America Sat. 1:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 2 a.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ Sundance Thur. 3 a.m. BBC America Sat. 6 a.m. BBC America Sat. 11 a.m.

Escape From the Planet of the Apes (1971) ★★★ IFC Wed. 6:30 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ IFC Sat. 1:15 p.m. IFC Sun. Noon

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11:15 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2:45 p.m.

Fright Night (1985) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 2:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 1 p.m.

Inescapable (2012) ★ IFC Sun. 4:15 a.m.

The Judge (2014) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10 a.m. Sundance Mon. 3 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ BBC America Sun. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11 p.m. BBC America Mon. 3 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Sundance Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 4 a.m.

King Kong (1976) ★★ IFC Tues. 10 a.m.

Last Action Hero (1993) ★★ Sundance Tues. 2:30 a.m. Sundance Tues. 7:30 a.m.

The Last Stand (2013) ★★ Sundance Sun. 8:45 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Lay the Favorite (2012) ★★ Sundance Thur. Noon Sundance Fri. 3 a.m.

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Bravo Fri. 5:14 p.m. Bravo Sat. 12:22 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Bravo Fri. 7:22 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:52 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ IFC Thur. 12:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 9:15 a.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ IFC Sun. 11 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ BBC America Mon. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 3:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:45 a.m. BBC America Fri. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Night of the Living Dead (1990) ★★ Sundance Wed. 1 a.m.

Pet Sematary (1989) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Pet Sematary Two (1992) ★★ IFC Mon. 1:45 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ IFC Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ IFC Sat. 11 a.m. IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds III: The Next Generation (1992) ★★ IFC Sat. 4 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 1 a.m. IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:15 p.m. AMC Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ IFC Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Shallow Hal (2001) ★★ Bravo Sat. 10:02 a.m. Bravo Sat. 2:46 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 11:45 a.m.

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Sin City (2005) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Something Borrowed (2011) ★ Bravo Sat. 5:23 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1 a.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 10 p.m.

Thinner (1996) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ IFC Wed. 8:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 6:45 p.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ BBC America Mon. 10:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ IFC Wed. 6:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ Sundance Sun. 7 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:15 a.m. Sundance Mon. 4:45 p.m.

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:30 a.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m. Sundance Thur. 2 p.m. TMC Thur. 10 p.m. Sundance Fri. 1 a.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6:15 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ IFC Sun. 8:30 a.m. AMC Mon. 10 a.m. AMC Tues. 1:10 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Oct 6 - 12, 2019

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Paramount Wed. 8 p.m. Paramount Thur. Noon

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Paramount Wed. 1:15 a.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Freeform Sat. 1:50 p.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Encore Mon. 4:09 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ FX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

American Beauty (1999) ★★★★ EPIX Sat. 4:35 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Encore Sat. 5:36 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Cinemax Sat. 3:20 p.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Encore Wed. 10:29 a.m. Encore Wed. 11:24 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ CMT Wed. 1 a.m. CMT Wed. 10 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ CMT Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ A Sun. 1:30 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 10:35 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 10 p.m. Ovation Mon. 6 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ Ovation Tues. 7 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4:30 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:15 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6:30 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:45 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 2 p.m. KFTR Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ IFC Tues. 11 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ BET Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ FX Thur. 7:30 p.m. FX Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 9:55 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 1:05 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ TNT Sun. 8 a.m. TBS Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ Ovation Tues. 4:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 2 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Encore Sat. 11 a.m. Encore Sun. 3:43 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 9:30 p.m. AXS Tues. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. Noon

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ BET Thur. 4:36 p.m. BET Fri. 2 p.m.

Dragnet (1987) ★★ Encore Sat. 9:12 a.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ Showtime Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ Sundance Thur. 3 a.m. BBC America Sat. 6 a.m. BBC America Sat. 11 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 6:40 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ FX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Encore Sun. 3:43 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:29 a.m. Encore Thur. 2:58 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:05 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Freeform Thur. 3:45 p.m. Freeform Fri. 11:30 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ IFC Sat. 1:15 p.m. IFC Sun. Noon

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ CMT Sat. 1 a.m.

Fletch (1985) ★★ Encore Fri. 4:39 a.m. Encore Fri. 5:27 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Paramount Sun. 6:05 p.m. Paramount Sun. 9:30 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11:15 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2:45 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Encore Mon. 6 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 2:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Funny Girl (1968) ★★★★ KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 6:15 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ POP Fri. 7 p.m. POP Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 8:25 p.m. Freeform Tues. 3 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Freeform Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Giant (1956) ★★★★ TCM Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Showtime Mon. 4 p.m. Showtime Tues. 3:30 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 8 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10:30 p.m.

The Graduate (1967) ★★★★ KCET Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Gravity (2013) ★★★ UNIMAS Sat. 4 p.m. KFTR Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 12:50 p.m. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 1 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 1:36 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Starz Thur. 8:03 a.m. Starz Thur. 12:31 p.m. Starz Thur. 3:10 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ TCM Tues. 1 a.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ BBC America Fri. 9 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon BBC America Sat. 6 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Comedy Central Sun. 6:50 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 9:15 p.m. Paramount Tues. 8 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 8:02 p.m. Syfy Mon. 4:02 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 4:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ TNT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ TNT Sun. 4 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Wed. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ HBO Sun. 7:10 a.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ Syfy Mon. 8 p.m. Syfy Tues. 3:45 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Nickelodeon Mon. 9 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 7:45 a.m. Showtime Tues. 3:45 p.m. Showtime Wed. 1 a.m.

Inception (2010) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 3:30 a.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 4:05 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ AMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 8 p.m. Freeform Wed. 4:55 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ FX Sun. 7 p.m. FX Sun. 11:04 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m. AMC Sat. 8:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 11:30 a.m. AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 5:25 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ LOGO Thur. 11:50 p.m. LOGO Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 3 p.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 11 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m. AMC Fri. 11 p.m. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ BBC America Sun. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11 p.m. BBC America Mon. 3 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 4 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ HBO Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ EPIX Thur. 1:45 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ TOON Fri. 6 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Showtime Mon. 9 a.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) ★★★ WGN America Tues. 3 p.m. WGN America Tues. 7 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ FX Sun. 9:30 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 2:15 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Comedy Central Fri. 8:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. Noon

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ IFC Thur. 12:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 9:15 a.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ IFC Sun. 11 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ BBC America Mon. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 3:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:45 a.m. BBC America Fri. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Encore Mon. 7:45 p.m. Encore Tues. 8:36 a.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ EPIX Sat. 6:40 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ AMC Tues. 6 p.m. AMC Wed. 11 a.m. AMC Wed. 1 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ TBS Sat. 3:30 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 2 p.m. Ovation Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 8 p.m. Ovation Sat. 4 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. Noon

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:55 p.m. TMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Phenomenon (1996) ★★ Cinemax Thur. 6:10 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007) ★★ Paramount Sat. 9 a.m. Paramount Sat. 4:50 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) ★★ Paramount Sat. 1:10 p.m. Paramount Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 8 p.m. Paramount Fri. 11:35 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 8:25 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ TNT Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 11:28 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Cinemax Sun. 2:55 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 10 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ IFC Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ IFC Sat. 11 a.m. IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ Syfy Tues. 8 p.m. Syfy Wed. 4 p.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ CMT Fri. 10 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TBS Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Encore Mon. 7:55 a.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ VH1 Tues. 12:35 p.m.

Scooby-Doo (2002) ★★ Freeform Sun. 11:30 a.m. Freeform Wed. Noon Freeform Wed. 12:40 p.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 6 p.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 8:40 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 11:45 a.m.

Short Circuit (1986) ★★ TMC Sun. 6:25 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 7:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 10 p.m. CMT Sat. 5 p.m. CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Paramount Fri. 1 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 10:25 a.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:59 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ TNT Tues. 6 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ MTV Thur. 11:03 p.m. MTV Fri. 11 a.m. Comedy Central Sat. 2:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 7:20 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Encore Mon. 11:16 p.m. Encore Tues. 5:19 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ BBC America Sat. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. 11 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 9:15 a.m. Showtime Fri. 10:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 5:50 a.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Encore Mon. 9:31 p.m. Encore Tues. 10:22 a.m. Encore Sat. 7:28 a.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 12:20 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ KVEA Sat. 1 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 10 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Encore Sun. 5:33 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. 11:15 a.m. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 7:23 p.m. Encore Mon. 10:47 a.m.

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ Encore Thur. 12:40 p.m.

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ Disney XD Sat. 6 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Paramount Wed. 10 p.m. Paramount Thur. 2 a.m. VH1 Fri. 8 p.m. VH1 Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Starz Fri. 7:31 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Showtime Mon. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 4:15 a.m.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ EPIX Tues. 4:15 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6:15 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ IFC Sun. 8:30 a.m. AMC Mon. 10 a.m. AMC Tues. 1:10 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Oct 6 - 12, 2019

A

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (2019) Alyson Hannigan. A high school teacher and her daughter are held captive for 53 days by a former student. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

About a Boy (2002) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Toni Collette. An irresponsible playboy becomes emotionally attached to a woman’s 12-year-old son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Above Ground (2017) Clayne Crawford, M.J. Brackin. When the local sheriff refuses to search for her missing ex-husband, a woman hires a private investigator to help find him and solve the murder of two people. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 6:50 a.m.

The Abyss (1989) ★★★ Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. Oil-platform workers, including an estranged couple, and a Navy SEAL make a startling deep-sea discovery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 51 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:55 a.m.

Ace of Aces (1933) ★★ Richard Dix, Elizabeth Allan. A sculptor turns flying-corps ace in World War I France to show his fiancee he’s not a coward. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Paramount Wed. 8 p.m. Paramount Thur. Noon

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Paramount Wed. 1:15 a.m.

Action Point (2018) ★ Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius. D.C. is the crackpot owner of a low-rent amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. When a corporate mega-park opens nearby, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits must pull out all the stops to try and save the day. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Tues. 7 a.m.

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Sat. 3:55 p.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Gomez, Morticia and their ghoulish household are prey to a scam involving long-lost Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Sat. 1:50 p.m.

Address Unknown (1944) ★★★ Paul Lukas, K.T. Stevens. A German-American goes to Nazi Germany with his Jewish partner’s actress daughter, his son’s fiancee. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Wed. 8 p.m.

Adrift (2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Sun. 2:15 p.m.

Adventureland (2009) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. A college grad takes a lowly job at an amusement park after his parents refuse to fund his long-anticipated trip to Europe. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Sun. 6:05 p.m. TMC Mon. 4:35 a.m.

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (2000) ★ Voices of Rene Russo, Jason Alexander. Live action/animated. A flying squirrel and a moose confront their adversaries Boris and Natasha. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Mon. 2:35 p.m. Encore Tues. 7:02 a.m.

After Darkness (2018) Kyra Sedgwick, Tim Daly. As the sun burns out and darkness shrouds the planet, a family must reckon with long-held grudges and heal painful memories from the past. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Al Fin a Solas (1969) César Costa, Rosa María Vázquez. Poco después de casarse, un hombre tiene que cuidar en su casa a sus cuatro hermanas que están separadas de sus maridos. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

El alazán y el rosillo (1964) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Un hombre comienza a criar caballos, dando la ganancia a sus vecinos para que recuperen sus tierras de un estafador. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska. Now a teenager, Alice returns to Underland, where she must find her destiny and put an end to the Red Queen’s reign of terror. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Mon. 4:09 p.m.

Alien Nation (1988) ★★ James Caan, Mandy Patinkin. A police detective and his humanoid partner find a conspiracy of ``newcomers’’ in 1991 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Sat. 2:42 a.m.

All About Christmas Eve (2012) Haylie Duff, Chris Carmack. Evelyn’s future depends on whether or not she makes a flight to Los Angeles. She lives out both futures in parallel: In one she plans a huge Christmas event, and in the other she becomes an artist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 6 p.m.

All About the Benjamins (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Sun. 2:45 p.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 4:25 p.m.

All the Money in the World (2017) ★★★ Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer. In 1973, kidnappers demand $17 million from billionaire J. Paul Getty in exchange for his grandson’s release. When Getty refuses to pay, his former daughter-in-law and adviser become unlikely allies in a race against time to save the teen’s life. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Starz Mon. 4:54 p.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. POP Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) ★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. La aparición de un nuevo y poderoso villano y el regreso de un viejo amigo provoca que Peter Parker crea que todos sus enemigos tienen una sola cosa en común: Oscorp. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. KVEA Sun. 3 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

American Beauty (1999) ★★★★ Kevin Spacey, Annette Bening. A man in midlife crisis and at odds with his wife begins working out to impress his teenage daughter’s friend. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:35 a.m.

American Gigolo (1980) ★★ Richard Gere, Lauren Hutton. A professional Beverly Hills escort falls in love with a big shot’s wife and winds up framed for murder. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Tues. 6 p.m.

American Heart (1992) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Edward Furlong. An ex-convict and his teenage son reunite and try to make it on the streets of Seattle. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:35 a.m.

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper. An ambitious FBI agent forces a con man and his partner to infiltrate the dangerous but seductive world of New Jersey’s power-brokers and crime syndicates. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. FX Wed. 10:30 a.m. FX Thur. 8 a.m.

The American President (1995) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Annette Bening. A political rival turns the widowed president’s romance with an environmental lobbyist into an election-year issue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Tues. 1:05 p.m. TMC Wed. 4 a.m.

The Angel Wore Red (1960) ★★ Ava Gardner, Dirk Bogarde. A priest joins Falangists in the Spanish Civil War and is taken prisoner with a prostitute he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Angel’s Alley (1948) ★★ Leo Gorcey, Huntz Hall. The Bowery Boys cook up a scheme to put mobster Tony Lucarno away while clearing their friend’s name after that friend is drawn into a car-theft racket. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

Angels & Demons (2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Encore Sat. 1:31 p.m.

Animal House (1978) ★★★ John Belushi, Kevin Bacon. Bluto, Otter and the rowdy Deltas make fools of the dean and the square Omegas at 1962 Faber College. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Thur. 2:32 a.m. IFC Thur. 7:45 a.m.

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Wed. 4 a.m.

Anna Christie (1930) ★★★ Greta Garbo, Charles Bickford. A Swedish woman with a secret finds her bargeman father, barfly Marthy and a seaman who falls for her. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Annabelle: Creation (2017) ★★ Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman. Years after the tragic death of their daughter, a former toy maker and his wife welcome a nun and six orphaned girls into their farmhouse. Terror soon strikes when one child finds a seemingly innocent doll that appears to have a life of its own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Syfy Thur. 8 p.m. Syfy Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Annapolis (2006) ★★ James Franco, Tyrese Gibson. A young man from the wrong side of the tracks realizes his dream of entering the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:10 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:55 a.m.

Annihilation (2018) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh. As a biologist searches for her missing husband while on an expedition with a secret agency, she discovers a dangerous creature lurking in the wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Tues. 10 p.m.

Another Nine & a Half Weeks (1997) ★ Mickey Rourke, Agathe de la Fontaine. Despondent at losing his lover, a man wanders the streets of Paris and has an affair with her kinky friend. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Audience Thur. 7 p.m. Audience Fri. Noon

Ant-Man (2015) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas. Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man must prevent Dr. Hank Pym’s former protégé, also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. USA Sat. 1 p.m. USA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Apocalypse Now Redux (1979) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall. An Army agent goes upriver into the heart of Cambodia to kill a renegade colonel. (R) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Apocalypto (2006) ★★★ Rudy Youngblood, Raoul Trujillo. As the end of the Mayan civilization draws near, a man makes a desperate bid to escape being a human sacrifice and return to his family and the woman he loves. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Encore Sat. 5:36 p.m.

Los Apuros de Dos Gallos (1963) Miguel Aceves Mejía, Marco Antonio Muñiz. La historia de dos jóvenes que se enamoran de la misma mujer, la hija del poderoso hacendado del pueblo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (NR) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Cinemax Sat. 3:20 p.m.

The Art of Us (2017) Taylor Cole, Steve Lund. Dr. Higgins is determined to secure a tenured position at Boston College, and she is counting on curating a big art gallery to do so. But when she loses her showcase artist, she decides to transform her dog walker into the credible artist she needs. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

Arthur 2: On the Rocks (1988) ★★ Dudley Moore, Liza Minnelli. Arthur’s wife goes back to work when the tippling Park Avenue heir loses his money and hits Skid Row. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:45 a.m.

Autumn Dreams (2015) Jill Wagner, Colin Egglesfield. Years after the annulment of their spontaneous marriage a couple discovers a mistake in the paperwork that means they are still husband and wife. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

Avatar (2009) ★★★ Sam Worthington, Voice of Zoe Saldana. On an alien planet, a former Marine falls in love with a blue-skinned warrior and sides with her people against humankind’s encroachment on their lush world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 35 mins. FX Sun. 3:30 p.m. FX Mon. Noon

Awakenings (1990) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Robin Williams. A doctor tries the drug L-dopa on an immobile man and others like him in 1969 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TMC Wed. 10:50 a.m.

B

B.A.P.S (1997) ★ Halle Berry, Martin Landau. Two Georgia waitresses seeking a better life go to Hollywood and meet an ailing millionaire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

The Babadook (2014) ★★★ Essie Davis, Daniel Henshall. A troubled widow discovers that her son is telling the truth about a monster that entered their home through the pages of a children’s book. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Mon. 3 a.m.

Baby Boom (1987) ★★★ Diane Keaton, Harold Ramis. A Manhattan career woman with a live-in boyfriend suddenly inherits a baby girl and moves to Vermont. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:35 p.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Bravo Sun. 6 a.m. Bravo Mon. 12:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 3:06 p.m. Bravo Sat. 12:38 p.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Kurt Russell, William Baldwin. Two brothers fight each other and an outbreak of arson as Chicago firefighters. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Encore Wed. 10:29 a.m. Encore Wed. 11:24 p.m.

Bad Boys (1982) ★★★ Sean Penn, Reni Santoni. A scar-faced street fighter becomes king of reform school and spots the guy who assaulted his girlfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:25 a.m.

Bad Lieutenant (1992) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Frankie Thorn. The case of a raped nun gets to a profane New York detective fouled by drugs, alcohol and sex. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Audience Sun. 8 p.m. Audience Sun. 11 p.m. Audience Tues. 8 p.m. Audience Wed. Noon

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. As if creating the perfect Christmas for their families isn’t hard enough, under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla will have to do it while hosting and entertaining their own respective mothers during the holidays. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Mon. 4 p.m.

The Badlanders (1958) ★★★ Alan Ladd, Ernest Borgnine. Two circa-1900 ex-convicts plan to rob a double-crosser’s gold mine with dynamite. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Baggage Claim (2013) ★ Paula Patton, Derek Luke. As her younger sister’s wedding draws near, an unmarried flight attendant embarks on a cross-country search to find a husband of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Fri. 9:05 p.m. BET Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Banana Splits Movie (2019) Dani Kind, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong. A maniac dressed in a dog costume wreaks bloody havoc during the taping of a popular children’s television show. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. Un vendedor de carros y su pandilla de ladrones llegan hasta la bóveda de un banco y descubren mucho más que dinero y joyas. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 10 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1 p.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Wed. 1:10 p.m. VH1 Thur. 10 a.m.

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. An epic adventure unfolds across the high seas, as American sailors go to war against an army of invading aliens. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 8 a.m. KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Baywatch (2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (2017) ★★★ Emma Watson, Dan Stevens. In this live-action re-imagining of the fairy tale, a young woman takes her father’s place as prisoner in a beast’s castle, only to fall in love with her beastly captor, who turns out to be a prince. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Thur. 6:30 p.m. TNT Thur. 10 p.m.

Because I Said So (2007) ★ Diane Keaton, Mandy Moore. The proud but meddlesome mother of three women tries to find the perfect man for her youngest daughter by placing an online personal ad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Thur. 3:21 a.m. Encore Thur. 10:56 a.m.

Bedazzled (2000) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Elizabeth Hurley. In an attempt to woo the woman of his dreams, a man sells his soul to the devil for seven wishes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Beerfest (2006) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Two brothers from America discover a secret and centuries-old competition involving beer games during Germany’s Oktoberfest. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Sat. 2 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines: Colombia (2009) ★★★ Joe Manganiello, Mr. Kennedy. Navy SEALS battle Colombian adversaries while on a mission to rescue a hostage. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Tues. 1 p.m. IFC Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Being John Malkovich (1999) ★★★ John Cusack, Cameron Diaz. A puppeteer and his co-worker discover a tunnel that allows others to enter the actor’s mind and body for 15 minutes at a time. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:40 a.m.

Being Rose (2017) Cybill Shepherd, James Brolin. After being diagnosed with serious health issues, a woman goes on a road trip in her motorized wheelchair to search for her estranged son. Her life changes when she meets a handsome cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Thur. 11:05 a.m. TMC Fri. 5:30 a.m.

The Best Man (1999) ★★★ Taye Diggs, Nia Long. A writer heads to New York to be best man at a friend’s wedding, where he meets up with an old flame. (R) 2 hrs. Starz Sun. 11:45 a.m. Starz Mon. 12:20 p.m.

The Best of Times (1986) ★★ Robin Williams, Kurt Russell. Two men get to replay a high-school football game 16 years after one dropped the other’s touchdown pass. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Mon. 12:49 p.m.

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva la Fiesta! (2012) Voices of George Lopez, Odette Annable. After moving into a luxurious hotel, canine Papi tries to help one of his puppies feel more special. (G) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Sat. 5:56 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMT Wed. 1 a.m. CMT Wed. 10 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMT Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Beyond the Reach (2014) ★ Michael Douglas, Jeremy Irvine. In the Mojave Desert, a naked and unarmed hunting guide runs from a wealthy hunter who wants to ensure his silence in the death of an old man. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:45 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 5:20 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. A Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006) ★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. An FBI agent reprises his disguise as a corpulent old lady and takes a job as a nanny in a crime suspect’s house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Thur. 2:50 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 a.m.

The Big Wedding (2013) ★ Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton. A long-divorced couple must pretend they’re still happily married when their adopted son’s ultraconservative biological mother flies in for the young man’s nuptials. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:50 a.m.

Billy Madison (1995) ★ Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin. An adult goof-off goes back to elementary school in order to run his father’s company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Sun. 8:39 a.m. Starz Thur. 6:30 p.m. Starz Fri. 9:49 a.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Robin Williams, Gene Hackman. In Miami Beach a gay couple pretend to be man and wife when a son’s future father-in-law and family visit. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:35 a.m.

The Birthday Wish (2017) Jessy Schram, Luke Macfarlane. When her boyfriend fails to propose, a woman makes a powerful birthday wish that leaves her surprised at the outcome. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

The Black Cat (1934) ★★ Boris Karloff, Bela Lugosi. Stranded Budapest honeymooners follow a mad doctor to a black-lipped architect’s Art Deco manor. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (NR) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Ovation Sun. 10 p.m. Ovation Mon. 6 p.m.

Black Swan (2010) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis. A ballerina begins to lose her fragile grip on reality as a sultry newcomer threatens to usurp her position as the lead dancer in ``Swan Lake.’' (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Wed. 1 a.m.

BlacKkKlansman (2018) ★★★ John David Washington, Adam Driver. Ron Stallworth, the first African-American police officer in Colorado Springs, Colo., works under cover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan in 1979. Stallworth and his partner Flip Zimmerman risk their lives to penetrate the KKK at its highest levels. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Thur. 1 a.m.

Blair Witch (2016) ★★ James Allen McCune, Callie Hernandez. A group of friends and their two guides encounter the legendary Blair Witch while exploring the Black Hills Forest in Maryland. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Tues. 10 p.m. Syfy Wed. 6 p.m.

Blaze (2018) ★★★ Ben Dickey, Alia Shawkat. A reimagining of the life and times of Blaze Foley, the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas Outlaw Music movement. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Wed. 10:05 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder. A black railroad worker is appointed sheriff of a town marked for destruction by a scheming politician. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Ovation Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Blood on Satan’s Claw (1970) ★★ Patrick Wymark, Linda Hayden. A judge tries to stop a witch named Angel and her coven of children in 17th-century England. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Thur. 11 p.m.

Blood Ties (2013) ★★ Clive Owen, Billy Crudup. An ex-con tries to pull away from a life of crime, but the temptation proves too strong, bringing his already-strained relationship with his policeman brother to the breaking point. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:25 a.m.

Body Snatchers (1993) ★★★ Gabrielle Anwar, Terry Kinney. A government biologist and his children discover alien pods are replacing people at an Alabama military base. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Book Club (2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous ``50 Shades of Grey.’' From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:50 p.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry. A Manhattan playboy gets a new corporate boss, and she treats him the way he has always treated women. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Ovation Tues. 7 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4:30 p.m.

The Boss Baby (2017) ★★ Voices of Alec Baldwin, Miles Christopher Bakshi. Animated. A wildly imaginative 7-year-old discovers that his new brother, Boss Baby, is actually a spy on a secret mission, and only he can help thwart a dastardly plot that involves an epic battle between puppies and babies. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FXX Fri. Noon FXX Sat. 10 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:15 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6:30 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Tues. 8:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:45 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 2 p.m. KFTR Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. IFC Tues. 11 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:45 a.m.

A Boy. A Girl. A Dream. (2018) Omari Hardwick, Meagan Good. Cass is a Los Angeles club promoter who meets a Midwestern woman named Frida on the night of the 2016 presidential election. She challenges Cass to revisit his broken dreams, while he pushes Frida to discover hers. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Fri. 12:57 p.m. Starz Fri. 7:28 p.m.

The Boy (2016) ★★ Lauren Cohan, Rupert Evans. A young American nanny in a remote English village believes that the life-size doll of her employers is alive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. BET Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) ★★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. The Bradys and their TV-series clan refuse to sell their home to a shady real-estate developer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:20 p.m.

Breakin’ All the Rules (2004) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Gabrielle Union. Complications arise after a man writes a successful how-to book on ending romantic relationships. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Wed. 10:55 a.m.

Breaking the Press (2010) Drew Waters, Farah White. Tensions rise when the son of a high-school basketball coach decides to play for another team. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Bridal Wave (2015) Arielle Kebbel, Andrew W. Walker. A woman planning for her wedding at a resort meets a charming local right before the ceremony and has to choose between the man who can care for her financially or the man who truly understands her. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant. An attractive lawyer and Bridget’s former boss threaten her newfound happiness with Mark Darcy. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Ovation Tues. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 7 p.m.

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku. An urban cheerleading squad accuses a champion team’s captain of stealing its choreography on the eve of a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Bring It On Again (2004) ★ Anne Judson-Yager, Bree Turner. Two college cheerleaders form their own squad and prepare to compete against the varsity team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:10 p.m.

The Brothers Grimm (2005) ★★ Matt Damon, Heath Ledger. Itinerant con men become caught in a real fairy tale after several maidens disappear in an enchanted forest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Ovation Sun. 7:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Brown Girl Begins (2017) Mouna Traoré, Nigel Shawn Williams. In 2049, Ti-Jeanne must revive Caribbean spirits and survive a possession ritual to save her people who are confined to an island off the mainland of Toronto. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TMC Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Bugsy (1991) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Annette Bening. New York gangster Bugsy Siegel goes Hollywood with a tan, a mistress and a mad vision of Las Vegas. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:40 p.m.

Bulletproof (1996) ★ Damon Wayans, Adam Sandler. A mobster’s goons pursue a fugitive underling turning state’s evidence to an undercover policeman he once shot. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Sun. 12:50 p.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Wed. 10 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:05 a.m.

Buried (2010) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Voice of Robert Paterson. Following an attack on his convoy in Iraq, a man awakes in a coffin with little more than a lighter, a cell phone and his building anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:20 p.m.

C

Cadillac Man (1990) ★★ Robin Williams, Tim Robbins. An angry husband catches up to a wise-guy car salesman who cons customers and women. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:20 p.m.

Caesar and Cleopatra (1946) ★★★ Vivien Leigh, Claude Rains. The aging Caesar finds himself intrigued by the young Egyptian queen. Adapted by George Bernard Shaw from his own play. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TCM Thur. 5:45 a.m.

Calendar Girls (2003) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Julie Walters. When older women pose nude for a calendar to raise money for a Yorkshire hospital, the results are a worldwide sensation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Thur. 5:20 a.m.

Cannery Row (1982) ★★ Nick Nolte, Debra Winger. An ex-ballplayer studies marine biology and a bordello girl in his run-down town. (PG) 2 hrs. TCM Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Capote (2005) ★★★ Philip Seymour Hoffman, Catherine Keener. Writer Truman Capote researches the brutal murder of a Kansas family to pen the book ``In Cold Blood.’' (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Tues. 6:05 p.m. TMC Fri. 7 a.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FX Thur. 7:30 p.m. FX Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Captured (1933) ★★ Leslie Howard, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. Two World War I soldiers land in a German prison camp run by one’s friend from Oxford. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Wed. 10:45 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:55 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 1:05 a.m.

The Cat’s Meow (2001) ★★★ Kirsten Dunst, Cary Elwes. Movie producer Thomas Ince dies after yachting with William Randolph Hearst, Charlie Chaplin and Marion Davies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Tues. 1:50 p.m.

Cedar Rapids (2011) ★★★ Ed Helms, John C. Reilly. Three veteran attendees guide a sheltered insurance agent through a life-altering weekend at an Iowa convention. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:30 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 6:25 a.m.

Changeling (2008) ★★★ Angelina Jolie, John Malkovich. After her son is kidnapped and later found, a woman insists that the boy who was returned to her is not her child. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 5:05 a.m. Encore Thur. 4:47 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts. A congressman, a socialite and a CIA agent are instrumental to the funding of freedom fighters working against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sat. 3:52 p.m.

The Cheating Pact (2013) Daniela Bobadilla, Laura Slade Wiggins. Heather and two friends convince Meredith to take their college entrance exams for them. When Meredith winds up dead after scoring poorly on a test, Heather learns her two friends are framing her for Meredith’s murder. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. Noon

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ Cheech Marin, Thomas Chong. In Holland, two wasted Americans wander into Amsterdam and stage a show to bail out a film festival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Thur. 5:45 a.m.

Chicago: The Terry Kath Experience (2017) Terry Kath has been praised by icons like Jimi Hendrix and Joe Walsh for his voice and guitar playing. Terry’s daughter, Michelle Sinclair, searches for the truth surrounding the life and untimely death of her father. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. AXS Fri. 7 p.m. AXS Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Christine (1983) ★★ Keith Gordon, John Stockwell. When a gawky teen restores a 1958 Plymouth Fury, the car takes on a life of its own and begins terrorizing those in its way. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. IFC Sun. 5:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Christmas at the Palace (2018) Merritt Patterson, Brittany Bristow. Katie, a former professional ice skater, is hired by the king of San Senova, Alexander, to help his daughter in a Christmas ice skating performance. As Katie spends time in the castle, she and Alex begin to develop feelings for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) ★★ Vin Diesel, Colm Feore. On the run from mercenaries, a fugitive lands on a planet endangered by an invading ruler and his bloodthirsty army. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Sat. 2:54 p.m.

Clash by Night (1952) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Paul Douglas. A Monterey, Calif., woman marries a fisherman, then has an affair with his cynical friend. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus, the son of Zeus, embarks on a dangerous mission to prevent Hades from toppling the king of the gods and laying waste to Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TNT Sun. 8 a.m. TBS Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Clue (1985) ★★ Eileen Brennan, Martin Mull. Col. Mustard, Miss Scarlet, Mrs. Peacock and company solve a mansion murder based on the board game. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ Tom Cruise, Bryan Brown. The hottest bartender in Manhattan leaves his partner, goes to Jamaica and falls for a nice girl. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Ovation Tues. 4:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 2 p.m.

Code of the Secret Service (1939) ★★ Ronald Reagan, Rosella Towne. T-man Brass Bancroft and partner look for stolen engraving plates in Mexico. (NR) 58 mins. TCM Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sun. 6:50 p.m. HBO Wed. 8 p.m.

The College Admissions Scandal (2019) Penelope Ann Miller, Mia Kirshner. Two wealthy mothers share an obsession with getting their teenagers into the best colleges. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 11:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 1:59 a.m.

Collision (2013) Frank Grillo, Jaimie Alexander. Deceit and betrayal rise to the surface after newlyweds survive a deadly car accident in the Moroccan desert. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:25 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 5 a.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sat. 10:58 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Commuter (2018) ★★ Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga. In the midst of his daily commute, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley is contacted by a mysterious stranger who forces him to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:15 p.m.

The Company Men (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Chris Cooper. A young executive and two older employees struggle to find work and redefine their priorities after losing their jobs in a wave of corporate downsizing. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Mon. 11:05 p.m.

Con amor de muerte (1972) Jacqueline Andere, Ricardo Blume. Una mujer decide vengar el suicidio de su hermana, por ello se entrega a un desconocido y acusa de violación a otro. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

A Cool, Dry Place (1998) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Joey Lauren Adams. Abandoned by his wife, a big-city lawyer loses his job and moves with his young son to rural Kansas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Audience Tues. Noon Audience Tues. 5 p.m.

The Cotton Club (1984) ★★★ Richard Gere, Gregory Hines. A cornet player escorts gangster Dutch Schultz’s girlfriend amid gang war in late-1920s Harlem. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:30 p.m.

The Count of Monte Cristo (2002) ★★ Jim Caviezel, Guy Pearce. A French sailor, framed and sent to an island prison, escapes and seeks revenge on those who betrayed him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E Mon. 9 p.m. E Fri. 8 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Fri. 4:40 p.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. BET Sun. 4:55 p.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Crimes and Misdemeanors (1989) ★★★ Martin Landau, Woody Allen. An eye doctor and a documentary filmmaker are married men with different moral dilemmas in Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:05 a.m.

Criminal (2016) ★★ Kevin Costner, Gal Gadot. Hoping to stop a diabolical plot, the CIA implants the memories and skills of a dead agent into the mind of a dangerous convict. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

The Crooked Man (2016) Angelique Rivera, Cameron Jebo. The singing of a nursery rhyme sets in motion a bloody curse that awakens a demonic figure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 9:02 a.m.

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A crossword puzzle editor finds herself dragged into a police investigation after several of her clues are linked to unsolved crimes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 p.m.

Cruel Intentions (1999) ★★ Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe. A manipulative adolescent challenges her stepbrother to ruin two sexually innocent acquaintances. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Cucuy: The Boogeyman (2018) Marisol Nichols, Brian Krause. A teenage girl under house arrest discovers that the nightmarish urban legend of the Mexican boogeyman, El Cucuy, is true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. Noon Syfy Wed. 2 p.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Mon. 4 a.m.

Curse of the Demon (1957) ★★ Dana Andrews, Peggy Cummins. In England a U.S. psychologist seeks to return a doctor’s ancient death-curse scripted on parchment. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Thur. 6:15 p.m.

D

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Encore Sat. 11 a.m. Encore Sun. 3:43 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 9:30 p.m. AXS Tues. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. Noon

Dark Crimes (2016) Jim Carrey, Charlotte Gainsbourg. A hard-boiled detective becomes suspicious of an author when the incidents described in his hit novel resemble the inner-workings of an unsolved murder. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Thur. 1:46 a.m.

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer. Turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch, Barnabas Collins escapes from his tomb after 200 years and finds 1972 Collinsport, Maine, a very different place. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Freeform Mon. 1:30 p.m.

The Darkest Minds (2018) ★★ Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore. When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Betrayed by the adults in power, they must use their collective powers to wage a resistance and take back their future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Mon. 9:30 a.m. HBO Sat. 11:40 a.m.

A Dash of Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Brendan Penny. When an aspiring chef lands a dream job at her idol’s restaurant, she befriends the handsome executive chef. After they are wrongly fired, the duo open their own eatery to prove their food is better. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

Date With Love (2016) Shenae Grimes, Andrew Walker. A boy from a small town takes a big shot and asks his celebrity crush to prom on video. She says yes after the video goes viral, but things get a bit complicated when she realizes she might be falling for the boy’s teacher. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

Day of Reckoning (2016) Raymond J. Barry, Barbara Crampton. Fifteen years after demon-like beings nearly eradicated mankind, they return to finish the job. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. 2 a.m.

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ Jason London, Wiley Wiggins. Assorted teens waste another day of school before getting down to wasting summer in 1976 Austin, Texas. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Dead Ant (2017) Sean Astin, Jake Busey. Members of a metal band get a chance at a comeback when they are invited to perform at Coachella. When they become stranded in the desert, they have to fight for their lives against giant ants. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Sat. 11 p.m. TMC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Dead Still (2014) Ben Browder, Gavin Casalegno. A photographer must save his son from a supernatural camera that causes bizarre deaths. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Delivery Man (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Chris Pratt. An amiable slacker discovers that the anonymous sperm donations he made to a fertility clinic 20 years ago resulted in 533 offspring and that 142 of them have now filed a lawsuit to learn his identity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TRU Sat. 8 p.m. TRU Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Delta Farce (2007) ★ Larry the Cable Guy, Bill Engvall. An Army officer mistakes three buddies for Army Reservists and deploys them to Iraq, but their vehicle is prematurely ejected over Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Fri. 5:45 a.m.

Demon House (2018) Zak Bagans. Paranormal investigator Zak Bagans buys a supposedly haunted house in Indiana and documents what happens when he moves in. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Travel Fri. 3 p.m.

Den of Thieves (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber. An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of ex-military men who hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Sun. 2:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 4:55 p.m.

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Disney Sun. 11 a.m.

The Descent: Part 2 (2009) ★★ Shauna Macdonald, Krysten Cummings. An amnesiac spelunker joins a rescue team to explore underground caves where bloodthirsty creatures dwell. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Destroy All Monsters! (1968) ★ Akira Kubo, Jun Tazaki. Scientists face Godzilla, Rodan, Mothra and more obscure Japanese monsters sent by she-aliens. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Fri. 11:45 p.m.

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) ★★ Denzel Washington, Tom Sizemore. A mortgage and no job force a black war hero to seek a mystery lady for a shady guy in 1948 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Tues. 10:15 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Bravo Sat. 7:56 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:28 p.m.

The Devil’s Bride (1968) ★★★ Christopher Lee, Charles Gray. A 1920s duke and his friends form a pentagram to ward off a satanist. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Thur. 9:15 p.m.

The Devil’s Own (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt. A New York policeman learns that his Irish houseguest is an IRA terrorist seeking U.S. weapons. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Fri. 10 a.m.

El Diablo, el Santo y el Tonto (1987) ★★ Vicente Fernández, Sasha Montenegro. Antes de morir un hombre revela a su hijo que tiene dos hermanastros a los que debe buscar para dividir la herencia, una cantina, un hospital y un rancho. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. GALA Sun. 3 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 6:05 p.m.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011) ★★ Zachary Gordon, Devon Bostick. Wimpy Greg and his older brother and chief tormentor try to survive their parents’ attempts to have them bond. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017) ★ Jason Drucker, Alicia Silverstone. Young Greg Heffley must accompany the rest of his family on a road trip for a relative’s birthday celebration. His imagination soon kicks into overdrive as he sneakily hatches a scheme to meet YouTube sensation Mac Digby at a gaming convention. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FX Tues. Noon

Diego Maradona (2019) Diego Armando Maradona. On July 5, 1984, Diego Maradona arrives in Naples for a world-record fee. The world’s most celebrated soccer icon and the most passionate but dangerous city in Europe are a perfect match for each other. (NR) 2 hrs. HBO Sun. 3 p.m. HBO Wed. 4 p.m.

Dirty Harry (1971) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Harry Guardino. A police detective defies his superiors to capture a sniper terrorizing San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Wed. 10:15 p.m.

Disaster Movie (2008) ★ Matt Lanter, Vanessa Minnillo. During a fateful night, a group of impossibly attractive 20-somethings must dodge a series of man-made and natural disasters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 3 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz. A former slave joins forces with the German bounty hunter who freed him and helps hunt down the South’s most-wanted criminals, all in the hope of finding his long-lost wife. (R) 2 hrs. 45 mins. BET Thur. 4:36 p.m. BET Fri. 2 p.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 5:10 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 10 p.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Tues. 6:30 a.m. Starz Tues. 2:38 p.m. Starz Sat. 7:02 a.m.

Donnie Brasco (1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Sun. Noon Showtime Sun. 5:50 a.m.

Dos inocentes mujeriegos (1964) Julio Aldama, Irma Dorantes. Dos familias que se disputan los linderos de sus ranchos deciden darse una tregua y casar a sus respectivos hijos. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Double Daddy (2015) Mollee Gray, Brittany Curran. A teen’s life turns upside down when her boyfriend impregnates both her and a new student at school. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 11:03 p.m.

Downsizing (2017) ★★ Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig. A man joins a community of miniaturized people after undergoing a process to shrink himself. As he gets to know his new neighbors and surroundings, he soon learns that living in a tiny suburb comes with its own set of huge problems. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:35 a.m.

Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972) ★★ Christopher Lee, Peter Cushing. Professor Van Helsing Jr. protects his granddaughter from the vampire count, brought back by London hippies. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Dragnet (1987) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, Tom Hanks. Square Sgt. Joe Friday and his hip new sidekick nab a pagan televangelist in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Sat. 9:12 a.m.

Dressed to Kill (1946) ★★ Basil Rathbone, Nigel Bruce. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson seek three music boxes which conceal Bank of England money plates. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. Encore Mon. 4:59 a.m.

Drive Angry (2011) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard. A brutal felon escapes from hell and, with police and a satanic henchman on his trail, sets out to avenge his daughter’s murder and save his grandchild from bloodthirsty cultists. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Sat. 11:20 p.m.

Drunk Parents (2019) Alec Baldwin, Salma Hayek. After one too many drinks, two parents come up with an elaborate plan to hide their ever increasing financial difficulties from their daughter and judgmental social circle. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Wed. 2:21 a.m. Starz Wed. 8:21 p.m. Starz Sat. 2:08 a.m.

The Durango Kid (1940) ★★ Charles Starrett, Luana Walters. The cowboy hero with a secret saves settlers from rustlers in his movie-series debut. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins. TCM Wed. 8 a.m.

E

The Eagle and the Hawk (1933) ★★★ Fredric March, Cary Grant. A World War I British pilot is as sick of the war as his new co-pilot is eager to join it. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Eastern Promises (2007) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Naomi Watts. A chain of murder and retribution uncoils when a man who is tied to a crime family in London crosses paths with a resolute midwife. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Sun. 12:48 p.m.

Ebirah -- Horror of the Deep (1966) ★★ Akira Takarada, Toru Watanabe. Godzilla and Mothra put aside their differences to battle a giant crustacean that can regenerate its broken limbs. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Tatyana Ali. The comedian does a Bill Cosby impression and discusses life, women and sex in a stand-up show in New York. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Eddie the Eagle (2016) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Hugh Jackman. Guided by a rebellious and charismatic coach, British ski jumper Michael ``Eddie’’ Edwards trains for the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Alberta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Eight Men Out (1988) ★★★ John Cusack, Clifton James. Disgruntled Chicago White Sox stand trial for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series for mobster Arnold Rothstein. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:35 a.m.

Elizabethtown (2005) ★★ Orlando Bloom, Kirsten Dunst. In Kentucky to bury his father, a troubled man gets his life on track with the help of a free-spirited flight attendant. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Emergency (2018) Darrell Lake, Jason Woods. Several young black and Latino friends carefully weigh the risks of calling the police during an emergency. (NR) 12 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:59 a.m.

The Emoji Movie (2017) ★ Voices of T.J. Miller, James Corden. Animated. Three emojis embark on an epic adventure through a smartphone to save their world from deletion. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Wed. 5 p.m. FXX Thur. Noon

Ender’s Game (2013) ★★ Harrison Ford, Asa Butterfield. A youth exhibits an unusual gift that gets him selected for advanced military training to lead Earth’s forces in an intense war against Formics, alien invaders that nearly destroyed the planet once before. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BBC America Sat. 1:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 2 a.m.

La entalladita de Texas (2012) Sergio Reynoso, Chavita Almada. Un ranchero de Texas está enamorado de una mujer que se casará con otro hombre. Un enfrentamiento sangriento cambiará la vida de esta pequeña ciudad. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Encore Sun. 9:25 p.m. Encore Fri. 6:20 a.m. Encore Fri. 1:51 p.m. Encore Fri. 9 p.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Caan. A Witness Protection Program agent hides a woman who knows about defense-field traitors planning to sell a superweapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Sundance Thur. 3 a.m. BBC America Sat. 6 a.m. BBC America Sat. 11 a.m.

Escape From the Planet of the Apes (1971) ★★★ Roddy McDowall, Kim Hunter. Cornelius, Zira and Milo, apes from the future, escape to 1970s Los Angeles and pose a threat. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Thur. 11:30 a.m. Starz Thur. 10:59 p.m.

Evan Almighty (2007) ★★ Steve Carell, Morgan Freeman. A newly elected congressman faces a crisis of biblical proportions when God commands him to build an ark. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. VH1 Sat. 2:30 a.m. VH1 Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Eve’s Bayou (1997) ★★★ Jurnee Smollett, Meagan Good. Tragedy strikes a prosperous Louisiana family in 1962 after a girl catches her father with another woman. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:15 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 2:05 p.m.

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998) ★★★ Drew Barrymore, Anjelica Huston. Treated as a servant by her stepmother, a 16th-century woman wins the heart of the French prince. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Tues. 6:40 a.m. HBO Thur. 11:40 a.m.

Every Day (2018) ★★ Angourie Rice, Justice Smith. A 16-year-old girl falls in love with a mysterious spirit who inhabits a different body every day. They soon face the hardest decision of their lives as the realities of loving someone who is a different person every 24 hours starts to take its toll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:55 a.m.

Evil Dead 2 (1987) ★★★ Bruce Campbell, Sarah Berry. Cabin visitors fight protean spirits of the dead with a chainsaw, a shotgun and Egyptian incantations. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Showtime Fri. 4 a.m.

The Evil Dead (1981) ★★★ Bruce Campbell, Ellen Sandweiss. Teens in a remote cabin accidentally resurrect demonic forces with a taped incantation and the Book of the Dead. (NC-17) 1 hr. 25 mins. Showtime Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Extract (2009) ★★ Jason Bateman, Mila Kunis. The owner of a flavor-extract factory suffers a series of personal and professional disasters following a freak workplace accident. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 11:40 p.m.

Eye of the Devil (1967) ★★ Deborah Kerr, David Niven. A French winegrower returns to Bordeaux with his wife and family to face ritual sacrifice for another bad year. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Fri. 2:30 a.m.

F

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:40 p.m.

Facing the Giants (2006) ★★ Alex Kendrick, Shannen Fields. A Christian high-school football coach inspires the players on his losing team through his steadfast belief in God. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. KTBN Sun. 8 p.m.

Fair Game (2010) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Sean Penn. Valerie Plame’s life becomes front-page news when someone leaks her status as a covert CIA operative after her husband, Joseph Wilson, wrote a controversial article for The New York Times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Fallen (1998) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Goodman. Detectives investigate murders committed in a manner used by a recently executed serial killer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Wed. 2:58 p.m.

Falling for Vermont (2017) Julie Gonzalo, Benjamin Ayres. A best-selling author who got amnesia as the result of a car accident finds refuge with the local doctor of a small idyllic town in Vermont. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 p.m.

Falling for You (2018) Taylor Cole, Tyler Hynes. A small town’s radio station manager meets her match when a visiting businessman can’t seem to see beyond the screen of his laptop computer. Everything changes when she ropes him into participating in her bachelor bake-off to help save the station. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m.

Fame (2009) ★★ Asher Book, Kristy Flores. Students at New York’s High School of Performing Arts see if they have the dedication and talent necessary to achieve their dreams. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Thur. 7:11 p.m.

The Family Stone (2005) ★★ Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker. Everett brings Meredith to meet his bohemian family at Christmas. While trying to win the approval of her boyfriend’s parents and the rest of his family, she only succeeds in highlighting her uptight personality, making Everett doubt his intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

The Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Mon. 1:10 p.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBC America Fri. 7 p.m. BBC America Sat. 4 p.m.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) ★★★ Voices of George Clooney, Meryl Streep. Animated. After three nefarious farmers declare war on them, a sly fox rallies his animal neighbors to fight back. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Audience Sun. 9:30 a.m. Audience Sun. 12:30 p.m. Audience Sun. 5:30 p.m. Audience Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. El exconvicto Dominic Toretto se une a su viejo adversario, Brian O’Conner, que ahora trabaja para el FBI en Los Ángeles, con el fin de infiltrarse en una organización criminal que se dedica a introducir heroína en la ciudad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Tues. 3:33 a.m. Encore Tues. 6:13 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sun. 3:43 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:29 a.m. Encore Thur. 2:58 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:05 p.m.

Father of the Bride (1950) ★★★★ Spencer Tracy, Elizabeth Taylor. An overwhelmed patriarch sums up his daughter’s wedding, from engagement to reception. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998) ★★ Johnny Depp, Benicio Del Toro. In town for a motorcycle race, a sportswriter and his attorney engage in prolific substance abuse. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Mon. 2 p.m. TMC Wed. 12:55 p.m.

The 15:17 to Paris (2018) ★★ Spencer Stone, Alek Skarlatos. On Aug. 21, 2015, American tourists Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone thwart a terrorist attack on a train heading to Paris. Their heroic and courageous actions help to save the lives of more than 500 passengers on board. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Thur. 3:10 p.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:50 p.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. E Fri. 10 p.m.

Fighting (2009) ★★ Channing Tatum, Terrence Howard. A scam artist introduces a young man to New York’s bare-knuckle street-fighting circuit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Tues. 4:25 p.m.

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool (2017) ★★ Annette Bening, Jamie Bell. Hollywood actress Gloria Grahame finds romance and happiness with a younger man, but her life changes forever when she is diagnosed with breast cancer in the 1970s. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Wed. 2:12 a.m.

The Final Cut (2004) ★★ Robin Williams, Mira Sorvino. A man who assembles films from people’s memory chips finds a connection to his own darkest secret in the footage from a dead executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Thur. Noon Audience Thur. 5 p.m. Audience Thur. 9 p.m.

Finding Dory (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks. Animated. With help from Nemo and Marlin, Dory the forgetful fish embarks on an epic adventure to find her mother and father. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Disney Sun. 4:20 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Voices of Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres. Animated. A clown fish embarks on a journey to find his son after losing him in the Great Barrier Reef. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. Freeform Thur. 3:45 p.m. Freeform Fri. 11:30 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sat. 1:15 p.m. IFC Sun. Noon

The First Deadly Sin (1980) ★★★ Frank Sinatra, Faye Dunaway. A New York police detective with a bedridden wife hunts a killer who uses a mountaineer’s ice ax. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

First Sunday (2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Thur. 7:45 a.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMT Sat. 1 a.m.

Flame of the West (1945) ★★ Johnny Mack Brown, Raymond Hatton. A civic-minded physician from a small town in the West helps uproot crooked town officials. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Fletch (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson. An undercover Los Angeles reporter investigates a businessman who wants him to kill him. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Fri. 4:39 a.m. Encore Fri. 5:27 p.m.

Flip That Romance (2019) Julie Gonzalo, Tyler Hynes. As spring blooms, rival house flippers find themselves renovating dual sides of a duplex. As they attempt to out-do each other every step of the way, the stakes of the renovation escalate and an old romance is rekindled. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

The Fly (1986) ★★★ Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis. David Cronenberg’s remake of the 1958 classic about a botched experiment that transmutes a man into a monstrous insect. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Ovation Thur. 1 a.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Lifetime Tues. 11:03 p.m.

Footlight Parade (1933) ★★ James Cagney, Joan Blondell. A director creates and stages extravagant musical prologues for movie theaters. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Footloose (2011) ★★ Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough. A rebellious teen incurs the wrath of a much-loved clergyman by challenging the town’s ban on loud music and dancing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMT Sun. 5 p.m. CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Forever in My Heart (2019) Blake Berris, Catherine Byrne. Two people find love in Ireland but their dreams drive them apart. Five years later, they reunite and the woman must decide where her heart belongs. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ★★★ Jason Segel, Kristen Bell. In Hawaii struggling to get over a bad breakup, a musician encounters his former lover and her new boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. A Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Paramount Sun. 6:05 p.m. Paramount Sun. 9:30 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy. A rumpled detective gets a slick convict released into his custody for two days to help him find a murderer in San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Sundance Sun. 11:15 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2:45 p.m.

The Fourth Angel (2001) ★★ Jeremy Irons, Forest Whitaker. A magazine editor seeks revenge against terrorists who botched a hijacking and killed his wife and children. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Audience Sun. 12:06 p.m.

Frances Ha (2012) ★★★ Greta Gerwig, Mickey Sumner. Frances goes from apartment to apartment in Brooklyn as she looks for a job and a stable partner. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Fri. 3 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:20 a.m.

Frankenweenie (2012) ★★★ Voices of Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short. Animated. A boy faces unintended and sometimes monstrous consequences when he conducts a science experiment to bring his beloved dog, Sparky, back from the dead. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. Starz Wed. 4:49 a.m.

Freaky Friday (2003) ★★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan. Two fortune cookies cause an engaged psychotherapist and her teenage daughter to magically exchange bodies. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. E Wed. 8 p.m. E Thur. 5 p.m. E Fri. 5 p.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. MTV Sat. 9 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. MTV Sun. 1 a.m.

Friday Night Lights (2004) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:25 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Fright Night (2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Colin Farrell. A high-school student suspects that his charismatic new neighbor is a vampire and, when no one believes him, must try to destroy the bloodsucker himself. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Fright Night (1985) ★★★ Chris Sarandon, William Ragsdale. The host of a late-night TV horror show believes a teen’s next-door neighbor is a vampire. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

From Friend to Fiancé (2019) Jocelyn Hudon, Ryan Paevey. Things get complicated when a woman’s best friend from high school asks her to help plan his wedding to a girl that she secretly despises. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 5 a.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel. Animated. A fearless young princess sets out with a mountaineer to find her sister, whose icy powers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Mon. 6 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 2:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Fun With Dick and Jane (2005) ★★ Jim Carrey, Téa Leoni. After losing their jobs, an affluent couple turn to robbery to support their lifestyle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. A Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Funny Girl (1968) ★★★★ Barbra Streisand, Omar Sharif. Ziegfeld Follies star Fanny Brice falls for gambler Nicky Arnstein. (G) 2 hrs. 31 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

Funny Lady (1975) ★★ Barbra Streisand, James Caan. Divorced from gambler Nicky Arnstein, Ziegfeld star Fanny Brice falls for Broadway showman Billy Rose. (PG) 2 hrs. 16 mins. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

Furlough (2018) Tessa Thompson, Whoopi Goldberg. When an inmate is granted one weekend of freedom to see her dying mother, a rookie correction officer struggles to keep her under control. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Mon. 9 a.m.

G

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis. The G.I. Joe team faces threats both from COBRA and from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Sun. Noon USA Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Gallowwalkers (2012) Wesley Snipes, Kevin Howarth. Aman is cursed in the womb, and as an adult, anyone he kills rises as the walking dead. Being relentlessly pursued, the gunfighter enlists the aid of a young warrior to confront the zombies. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Game Night (2018) ★★★ Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams. A couple’s weekly game night gets kicked up a notch when their friends agree to participate in a murder mystery party. They soon find themselves in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn over the course of one chaotic night. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:45 p.m.

The Game Plan (2007) ★★ Dwayne ``The Rock’’ Johnson, Madison Pettis. A star football player tries to juggle his carefree lifestyle, his team’s bid for the championship and the needs of his newly discovered young daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Sat. 2 a.m.

The Game (1997) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sean Penn. A control freak’s disreputable brother introduces him to a mysterious game that invades his ordered existence. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Mon. 5:50 p.m. TMC Thur. 8:55 a.m.

Gattaca (1997) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman. An outcast takes part in a complicated and perilous scheme to assume the identity of a genetically engineered citizen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Showtime Mon. 7:05 a.m.

Gavilán o paloma (1985) José José, Christian Bach. José José muestra la realidad de la vida de una estrella y cómo la fama, el dinero, y los placeres pueden destruirlo. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. GALA Sun. 8 p.m.

General Magic (2018) General Magic -- a Silicon Valley startup built by the brightest minds of the 1980s -- becomes a complete failure when launched in 1994. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ John Travolta, Gene Hackman. A film-loving loan shark teams with a B-movie producer to become a Hollywood mogul. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:15 p.m.

Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster (1965) ★★ Yosuke Natsuki, Yuriko Hoshi. Godzilla, Rodan and Mothra team up to save mankind from the deadliest threat of all -- a fire-breathing space monster. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. POP Fri. 7 p.m. POP Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Freeform Mon. 8:25 p.m. Freeform Tues. 3 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Ghostbusters (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig. Armed with proton packs and plenty of attitude, four women prepare for an epic battle as mischievous ghosts start to wreak havoc in New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Wed. 7 p.m. FXX Thur. 2 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Ghoulies (1985) ★★ Peter Liapis, Lisa Pelikan. Black magic brings slimy creatures to a Hollywood mansion for a couple’s party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Giant (1956) ★★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson. A cattleman and his spoiled wife watch an upstart oilman try to take over Texas. (G) 3 hrs. 21 mins. TCM Fri. 1:30 p.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Thur. 1:12 p.m. Starz Thur. 8:02 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11:30 p.m.

The Glass Castle (2017) ★★ Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson. Based on a memoir, four children struggle to grow up in a rambling, poverty-stricken, wildly unconventional environment overseen by their dysfunctional yet uniquely loving parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:55 a.m.

Glory (1989) ★★★★ Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington. Col. Robert Gould Shaw trains and leads an all-black regiment during the U.S. Civil War. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Goblin (2010) ★★ Camille Sullivan, Donnelly Rhodes. A vacation becomes a nightmare when a malevolent sprite steals a family’s baby. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. 4 a.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Showtime Mon. 4 p.m. Showtime Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Goin’ South (1978) ★★ Jack Nicholson, Mary Steenburgen. A horse thief escapes hanging by marrying a proper woman who expects him to work her gold mine. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Gone Baby Gone (2007) ★★★ Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan. Two private investigators tread dangerous ground as they scour the Boston underworld for a kidnapped child. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Wed. 4:49 a.m. Encore Wed. 7:04 p.m.

Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. POP Fri. 4:30 p.m. POP Sat. 1 a.m.

The Good Dinosaur (2015) ★★★ Voices of Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand. Animated. With help from a friendly Neanderthal boy, a young dinosaur embarks on an epic adventure to reunite with his beloved family. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Sat. 5:25 a.m.

GoodFellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:10 p.m.

Goofy Movies Number Three (1934) Narrated by Pete Smith. Humorous narration accompanies silent films. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Sat. 5:08 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Paramount Thur. 8 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Goosebumps (2015) ★★★ Jack Black, Dylan Minnette. Author R.L. Stine, his young daughter and their new neighbor must save the day when the monsters from the ``Goosebumps’’ books magically come to life. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Freeform Sun. 5:45 p.m. FXX Sat. 6 p.m.

The Graduate (1967) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Anne Bancroft. An aimless college man lets an older woman seduce him, then finds himself falling for her daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. KCET Fri. 9:45 p.m.

El Gran Pillo (1960) Adalberto Martínez, Flor Silvestre. Beto es un vagabundo que trabaja de maletero en el aeropuerto, pero al estar allí trabajando se encuentra a Paquito, un niño que está perdido y del que se hace cargo. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Gravity (2013) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, George Clooney. La doctora Ryan Stone, ingeniera especializada en medicina, realiza su primera misión en un trasbordador espacial, acompañada por Matt Kowalsky, un astronauta veterano. Al destruirse la nave, ambos quedarán atrapados en lo profundo del espacio. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 4 p.m. KFTR Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Paramount Mon. 12:50 p.m. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Green Lantern (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively. A test pilot becomes the first human to join a band of warriors sworn to preserve peace and justice throughout the universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Wed. 7:05 a.m. HBO Sat. 4:20 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. Sundance Sun. 1 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates. An inventor gives his son an odd little creature which multiplies into monsters which wreck the town. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Sun. 1:36 a.m.

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990) ★★★ Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates. A designer and his wife try to stop hundreds of creatures from taking over New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Sat. 11 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Thur. 8:03 a.m. Starz Thur. 12:31 p.m. Starz Thur. 3:10 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Wed. 5 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn. White liberals must overcome their own latent racism when their strong-willed daughter announces her intention to marry a distinguished black physician. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Tues. 1 a.m.

El águila negra (1954) Fernando Casanova, Perla Aguilar. Un ranchero encuentra una veta de oro y celebra en la cantina, pero el hecho lo hace blanco de un ambicioso asesino. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Gulliver’s Travels (2010) ★ Jack Black, Jason Segel. While a man is on assignment in the Bermuda Triangle, a vortex transports him to Lilliput, a magic land of little people. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Mon. 8:05 a.m.

Gun Smugglers (1948) ★★ Tim Holt, Richard Martin. A cowboy and his sidekick reform a wagon-train ambusher’s kid brother. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins. TCM Wed. 6:45 a.m.

Gypsy Colt (1954) ★★ Donna Corcoran, Ward Bond. A farmer and his wife must sell their daughter’s beloved horse to a racing stable 500 miles away. (G) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Wed. 10:30 a.m.

H

Halloween (2018) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer. It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. She now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. -- but this time, Laurie’s ready for him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Tues. 2:15 a.m.

Hamlet (1948) ★★★★ Laurence Olivier, Jean Simmons. A young Danish prince wrestles with his conscience when he is confronted with questions of treachery and madness. (NR) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TCM Mon. 10:15 a.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBC America Fri. 9 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon BBC America Sat. 6 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 6:50 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 9:15 p.m. Paramount Tues. 8 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Syfy Wed. 8 p.m. Syfy Thur. 6:02 p.m.

Happy Death Day (2017) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman dies at the hands of a masked killer, only to wake up in the same strange bed from early that morning. Now, the frightened young woman must relive the same day over and over until she figures out who murdered her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Fri. 8:20 p.m. HBO Sat. 6:20 p.m.

Happy Death Day 2U (2019) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman becomes the target of a masked killer when she wakes up in an alternate reality. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save her friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m. HBO Sat. 11:45 p.m.

Happy Gilmore (1996) ★★ Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald. A powerful swing convinces a hockey player he can join the PGA tour and win back his grandmother’s repossessed house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Sun. 10:11 a.m. Starz Thur. 4:55 p.m. Starz Fri. 11:22 a.m.

The Happy Prince (2018) ★★ Rupert Everett, Colin Firth. His body ailing, Oscar Wilde lives in exile, surviving on the flamboyant irony and brilliant wit that defined him. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Thur. 6:17 a.m.

The Happytime Murders (2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Thur. 8 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:02 p.m. Syfy Mon. 4:02 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Syfy Sun. 4:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Harvest Love (2017) Ryan Paevey, Jen Lilley. A widowed surgeon visits her family’s pear orchard in hopes of taking a break from her hectic life and reconnecting with her distant son. Once there, she begins to fall for the farm manager, Will, who is growing a new hybrid pear. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 5 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Harvest Moon (2015) Jessy Schram, Jesse Hutch. After her family goes bankrupt, a city woman travels to the country to fix up a struggling pumpkin farm that her father bought as an investment. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

A Haunted House (2013) ★ Marlon Wayans, Essence Atkins. Determined not to let a demon ruin his sex life, a man hires a priest, ghost busters and others to banish an evil spirit from his possessed girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. VH1 Tues. 10:30 a.m.

The Haunted Mansion (2003) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Terence Stamp. A real estate agent and his family encounter ghosts in an old New Orleans house on a remote bayou. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013) Abigail Spencer, Chad Michael Murray. A historic Southern home’s new residents come face to face with a malevolent force. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Fri. 1:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 4 a.m.

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009) ★★ Virginia Madsen, Kyle Gallner. A woman turns to a priest for help when her cancer-stricken son becomes increasingly disturbed by paranormal activity that seems to permeate their new home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Fri. 3:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 2 a.m.

The Haunting (1999) ★ Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A parapsychologist and three others stay in a house reputed to be the site of many awful tragedies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Head of Joaquin Murrieta (2016) John Valadez says he has found the head of a legendary Mexican rebel, 162 years after it vanished. (NR) 30 mins. KVCR Sun. 10 p.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Ben Stiller, Michelle Monaghan. After his new bride reveals her nasty nature, a man meets the woman who may be his real soul mate and tries to woo her. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Wed. 12:18 p.m.

Hearts of Christmas (2016) Emilie Ullerup, Kristoffer Polaha. When a beloved neonatal intensive care unit supervisor is forced to take early retirement, her young colleague, Jenny, decides to turn the staff Christmas party into a surprise bash for her, but the plan is complicated by the hospital’s new CFO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m.

Hell’s Heroes (1929) ★★★ Charles Bickford, Raymond Hatton. Three outlaws promise a dying mother they will take her newborn to the child’s father. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy y su equipo se enfrentan a un dictador despiadado y a su poderoso ejército. (PG-13) 2 hrs. UNIMAS Sat. 6 p.m. KFTR Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Viola Davis, Emma Stone. Determined to become a writer, a 1960s Mississippi society girl turns her small town on its ear by interviewing black women who work for prominent white families. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

Henry V (1945) ★★★★ Laurence Olivier, Robert Newton. Shakespeare’s king attacks France in a drama that begins at the old Globe Theatre, becomes a movie and ends back on stage. (NR) 2 hrs. 17 mins. TCM Mon. 7:45 a.m.

Hi, Nellie (1934) ★★ Paul Muni, Glenda Farrell. A demoted editor becomes a successful lonely hearts columnist while working to expose political scandal. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Mon. 11:30 p.m.

The Hitcher (2007) ★ Sean Bean, Sophia Bush. Two traveling students pick up a hitchhiker, unaware that he is a serial killer who intends to pin his crimes on them. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Sun. 2:17 a.m.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005) ★★ Martin Freeman, Mos Def. A human and his extraterrestrial friend begin an interstellar journey after the destruction of Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. BBC America Wed. 2:30 a.m. BBC America Wed. Noon

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. USA Fri. 8:30 p.m. USA Sat. 6 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. At the urging of the wizard Gandalf, unassuming hobbit Bilbo Baggins joins 13 dwarves on a perilous quest to reclaim the kingdom of Erebor and gains possession of the powerful One Ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 49 mins. TNT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. Bilbo and his companions continue their journey east and brave many dangers on their way to the Lonely Mountain, culminating in an encounter with the fearsome dragon Smaug. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 40 mins. TNT Sun. 4 p.m.

Hocus Pocus (1993) ★★ Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker. Halloween trick-or-treaters come face to face with three witch sisters from the past in Salem, Mass. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sun. 3:35 p.m. Freeform Sun. 10:20 p.m. Freeform Mon. 4:10 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6:15 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2 p.m.

Holiday (1938) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant. A tomboy New York socialite flirts with her stuffy sister’s down-to-earth fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m.

Hollow Man (2000) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Elisabeth Shue. A scientist becomes mentally unstable after he learns the invisibility serum he tested on himself cannot be reversed. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:15 a.m.

Hollywoodland (2006) ★★ Adrien Brody, Ben Affleck. A detective uncovers unexpected links to his own personal life as he probes the mysterious death of ``Superman’’ actor George Reeves in 1959. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Wed. 12:49 p.m.

Home in Oklahoma (1946) ★★ Roy Rogers, George ``Gabby’’ Hayes. A singing newsman, a ranch foreman and a newswoman team up to track killers. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Wed. 4:15 a.m.

Home of the Brave (2006) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessica Biel. Three soldiers, including a doctor, have difficulty adjusting to life at home following a long and difficult tour of duty in Iraq. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Mon. 12:07 p.m. Starz Mon. 8:11 p.m.

Hondo (1953) ★★★ John Wayne, Geraldine Page. An Indian scout attempts to escort a homesteader’s wife and her son back to safety after her husband deserts her during an Apache attack. When she refuses to go, he stays on to help and, over time, forms a strong bond with both her and her son. (PG) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Sun. 6:33 a.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Wed. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Horrible Bosses (2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TNT Wed. 3 p.m. TNT Thur. Noon

Hostile Border (2015) ★★ Veronica Sixtos, Roberto Urbina. Deported to Mexico, a young woman forms a dangerous alliance with a smuggler to try and return to the United States. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. EPIX Thur. 7 a.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Hotel Artemis (2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania (2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sun. 8:15 p.m. Freeform Mon. 6:20 p.m. Freeform Thur. 8:25 p.m. Freeform Fri. 7:15 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animada. A Drácula le preocupa que su nieto Dennis tarde en desarrollar su lado vampiro, así que, junto a sus amigos, le entrena para que aprenda a ser un monstruo. Justo entonces, el estricto padre de Drácula llega sin avisar. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10 p.m. FXX Sat. 8 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

House of Wax (2005) ★★ Elisha Cuthbert, Chad Michael Murray. Friends become stranded in a town where murderous twins entomb their victims in wax. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Mon. 6:30 p.m. Showtime Mon. 11:30 p.m.

How to Be a Latin Lover (2017) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Salma Hayek. Forced to live with his sister after his wife dumps him, a desperate man hatches a scheme to seduce a widowed billionaire and live the high life once again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Sun. 7:10 a.m.

The Hunted (2003) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Benicio Del Toro. Aided by the FBI, a retired combat-trainer searches for a former student who is killing civilians in Oregon. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Sat. 10 a.m.

Hustle & Flow (2005) ★★★ Terrence Howard, Anthony Anderson. A pimp in Memphis, Tenn., sees rap music as the way to escape his dead-end existence and achieve something meaningful. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. BET Mon. 3:35 p.m. BET Tues. 11:05 a.m.

I Am a Fugitive From a Chain Gang (1932) ★★★ Paul Muni, Glenda Farrell. An innocent man is sent to a prison farm, where he endures the dehumanizing effects of a cruel criminal justice system. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Mon. 6:45 p.m.

I Am Number Four (2011) ★★ Alex Pettyfer, Timothy Olyphant. One of nine living on Earth, an alien with extraordinary abilities poses as an ordinary teenager in the hope of evading those sent to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:15 a.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Mon. 12:15 p.m. Showtime Tues. 5:50 a.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar. A killer stalks North Carolina teens who disposed of an auto accident’s live victim. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Mon. 8 p.m. Syfy Tues. 3:45 p.m.

I Remember Mama (1948) ★★★★ Irene Dunne, Barbara Bel Geddes. A writer recalls her Norwegian mother and family in circa-1900 San Francisco. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TCM Fri. 4:15 a.m.

I Spy (2002) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Owen Wilson. A special agent and a boxing champion travel to Budapest, Hungary, to locate an arms dealer and a stealth bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Mon. 11:58 p.m. Starz Sun. 4:08 a.m.

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) ★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. A killer with a hook returns to stalk a young woman and her friends at a tropical island resort. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Mon. 10:04 p.m. Syfy Tues. 1:45 p.m.

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006) David Paetkau, Brooke Nevin. A mysterious killer stalks a group of friends who kept an accidental death a secret. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Tues. 11:45 a.m. Syfy Tues. 12:03 p.m.

I’ll Take Your Dead (2018) Aidan Devine, Ava Preston. A man who disposes of bodies for gangsters in a nearby city faces a difficult decision when one of the ``corpses’’ turns out to still be alive. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Tues. 10 a.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. 9 p.m.

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid, Diego and the rest of the herd must leave home after Scrat’s adventure in outer space sends an asteroid hurtling toward Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 2 p.m.

Icebox (2018) Anthony Gonzalez, Omar Leyva. Óscar, a 12-year-old Honduran boy who is forced to flee his home and seek asylum in the United States, finds himself trapped inside the U.S. immigration system. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Mon. 11:15 a.m. HBO Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Ideal Home (2018) ★★ Paul Rudd, Steve Coogan. Paul and celebrity chef Erasmus live an extravagant, self-indulgent lifestyle. Their lives are soon turned upside down when the grandson they never knew existed crashes their fancy dinner party. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:45 a.m.

Identity Thief (2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Tues. Noon FX Tues. 2 p.m.

Imitation of Life (1959) ★★★ Lana Turner, John Gavin. An aspiring actress and her black housekeeper retain a solid friendship despite problems with their teenage daughters. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Imperium (2016) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Toni Collette. An idealistic FBI agent goes under cover to infiltrate a white supremacist group that’s plotting an act of terror. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Fri. 11:30 a.m.

The Impossible (2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Sun. 6:05 a.m. Showtime Thur. 5:05 p.m.

In Dreams (1999) ★★ Annette Bening, Aidan Quinn. A murderous psychopath invades a woman’s dreams and seems to become a part of her waking life. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

In Her Skin (2009) ★★★ Guy Pearce, Miranda Otto. The parents of a missing girl launch a frantic search for their daughter, unaware that the child’s former baby sitter has murdered her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Thur. 2 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Showtime Tues. 7:45 a.m. Showtime Tues. 3:45 p.m. Showtime Wed. 1 a.m.

In the Mood for Love (2000) ★★★ Tony Leung Chiu Wai, Maggie Cheung Man-yuk. A man and a woman living in a Singapore building wonder about the frequent absences of their spouses. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Mon. 1 a.m.

Inception (2010) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A thief who enters people’s dreams and steals their secrets gets a shot at redemption when he is given the dangerous task of planting an idea in someone’s subconscious. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:30 a.m.

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power (2017) ★★★ Al Gore. Former Vice President Al Gore continues his tireless fight, traveling around the world to train an army of activists and influence international climate policy. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:10 a.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Voices of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter. Animated. Now fighting boredom in suburbia, a former superhero and his family get a chance to save the world. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Fri. 4:05 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (NR) 2 hrs. 33 mins. AMC Sat. 7 p.m.

India on Parade (1937) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. An overview of major landmarks, people and customs of exotic India. (NR) 11 mins. TCM Sat. 5:20 a.m.

Inescapable (2012) ★ Alexander Siddig, Joshua Jackson. Adib Abdel Kareem desperately searches for his daughter in the chaotic Middle East. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Sun. 4:15 a.m.

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2013) ★★★ Skylan Brooks, Ethan Dizon. The sons of two drug-addled hookers must fend for themselves after one’s mother goes missing and the other is arrested. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:55 p.m.

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:15 p.m. EPIX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

The Intern (2015) ★★ Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway. Dissatisfied with retirement, a 70-year-old widower becomes an intern at an online fashion site and develops a special bond with his young boss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 4:15 p.m.

Interstellar (2014) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway. As mankind’s time on Earth comes to an end, a group of explorers begins the most important mission in human history: traveling beyond the galaxy to discover if there is a future for man among the stars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FX Fri. 1:30 p.m. FX Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Into the Wild (2007) ★★★ Emile Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden. Following his graduation from college, Christopher McCandless gives up his savings and possessions and makes an ill-fated trek to the Alaskan wilderness. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. TMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Invasion of Astro-Monster (1965) ★ Nick Adams, Akira Takarada. An astronaut goes to Planet X to fetch Rodan and Godzilla, lent to aliens supposedly in distress. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Fri. 6:45 p.m.

The Invasion (2007) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig. A psychiatrist discovers that an epidemic altering the behavior of human beings is extraterrestrial in origin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Tues. 2 p.m.

Invincible (2006) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Greg Kinnear. At 30 years old, bartender Vince Papale sees his wildest dreams come true when he becomes a member of the Philadelphia Eagles football team. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Mon. 2:15 p.m.

Ip Man (2008) ★★★ Donnie Yen, Simon Yam. La historia de la vida de Yip Man, la primera persona en enseñar el arte marcial chino del Wing Chun. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 1 p.m. KFTR Sun. 4 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Irma Vep (1996) ★★★ Maggie Cheung, Jean-Pierre Léaud. A has-been French filmmaker wants a Hong Kong actress to be the heroine in a rendering of ``Les Vampires.’' (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard. A wealthy industrialist builds an armored suit and uses it to defeat criminals and terrorists. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Freeform Tues. 8 p.m. Freeform Wed. 4:55 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. After a malevolent enemy reduces his world to rubble, Tony Stark must rely on instinct and ingenuity to protect those he loves as he searches for a way to avenge his losses. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Sun. 7 p.m. FX Sun. 11:04 p.m.

The Island (2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson. In 2019 a mercenary pursues two clones who escaped from a research facility after learning their true fate. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:15 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Sun. 10:30 a.m. HBO Tues. 6:30 p.m. HBO Sat. 2:35 p.m.

It’s a Party (2018) Ego Nwodim, Carl Tart. When a successful Atlanta rap artist is late for his surprise birthday party, his friends who are waiting address their existential crises. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TMC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ Meryl Streep, Steve Martin. A restaurateur falls into an affair with her remarried ex-husband, while an architect that she hired to refurbish her kitchen falls in love with her. (R) 2 hrs. E Sat. 3:30 p.m. E Sun. Noon

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. Noon

Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Jackass 3 (2010) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O and their fearless and foolhardy friends perform outrageous pranks and stunts, including ``Sweatsuit Cocktail’’ and ``Beehive Tetherball.’' (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:20 a.m.

Jamaica Inn (1939) ★★ Charles Laughton, Maureen O’Hara. A naval officer infiltrates a band of smugglers who have been plundering the Cornish coastline. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KVCR Sat. 10:20 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw. A New England police chief, a shark hunter and a scientist have a showdown with a huge white shark. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m. AMC Sat. 8:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

Jaws the Revenge (1987) ★ Lorraine Gary, Lance Guest. A huge white shark harasses a New England widow and her marine-biologist son in the Bahamas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. BBC America Sun. 8:15 a.m. BBC America Mon. 3:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Jaws 3 (1983) ★ Dennis Quaid, Bess Armstrong. An engineer and a marine biologist face a mother white shark at a Florida sea park. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. BBC America Sun. 10:15 a.m. AMC Thur. 1:35 a.m. AMC Thur. 12:15 p.m. AMC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ Roy Scheider, Lorraine Gary. Amity’s citizens and police chief dread another tourist season with a huge white shark near the beach. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 11:30 a.m. AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

Jeepers Creepers 3 (2017) Jonathan Breck, Stan Shaw. A sergeant and his task force embark on a mission to destroy the Creeper on its last day of feeding. The Creeper soon fights back when they get close to discovering its mysterious and dark origins. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Sat. 7:05 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. A Los Angeles sports agent finds love with a pretty accountant after an attack of conscience costs him his job and fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Showtime Thur. 5:25 a.m.

Jessabelle (2014) ★★ Sarah Snook, Mark Webber. A young woman returns to her childhood home to recuperate from a car accident and encounters a long-tormented spirit that refuses to let her escape. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Tues. 5:05 a.m.

Jingle Belle (2018) Tatyana Ali, Obba Babatunde. A songwriter runs into an old flame when she returns home to help with a Christmas Eve pageant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m.

Joe (2013) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tye Sheridan. The rough-hewn boss of a lumber crew courts trouble when he steps in to protect the youngest member of his team from an abusive father. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:10 a.m.

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Claire Danes. A Memphis law school graduate aids a battered wife and fights a corporate lawyer for insurance benefits for a dying man. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:15 p.m.

John Tucker Must Die (2006) ★ Jesse Metcalfe, Sophia Bush. Three popular gals from different cliques join forces for revenge after discovering that the school stud is stringing them along. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:10 p.m.

Johnny English (2003) ★★ Rowan Atkinson, John Malkovich. A bumbling British agent tries to find a French billionaire who has stolen the crown jewels. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5:40 a.m.

Joy Ride (2001) ★★★ Steve Zahn, Paul Walker. A trucker terrorizes a collegian, his brother and a young woman after being the victim of a practical joke. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Syfy Sun. 2:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Joy Ride 3: Roadkill (2014) Kirsten Prout, Dean Armstrong. Rusty Nail encounters street racers on a desolate stretch of road, and he tortures and teases them until the end of the road. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Syfy Sun. 10:30 a.m. Syfy Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Joy Ride 2: Dead Ahead (2008) ★ Nicki Aycox, Laura Jordan. Young travelers become the target of a psycho after they unknowingly take his car. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Sun. 12:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 3:46 a.m.

The Judge (2014) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Robert Duvall. A slick Chicago lawyer returns home to Indiana upon the passing of his mother, then soon becomes engaged in defending his estranged father, a recovering alcoholic who will be tried for a hit-and-run death. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Sundance Sun. 10 a.m. Sundance Mon. 3 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. LOGO Thur. 11:50 p.m. LOGO Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Jumping the Broom (2011) ★★ Angela Bassett, Paula Patton. Two diverse families lock horns on Martha’s Vineyard at the wedding of a woman from old money and a man whose mother is a postal worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Mon. 2:25 a.m. Starz Mon. 2:58 p.m.

Junior (1994) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito. One doctor talks another into field-testing their new wonder drug, as the first pregnant man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Mon. 10:14 a.m. Starz Tues. 3:03 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 3 p.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 11 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m. AMC Fri. 11 p.m. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Just Before I Go (2014) ★ Seann William Scott, Olivia Thirlby. A man travels back to his hometown to make amends before he gives up on life. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Wed. 10:57 p.m.

Just Like Heaven (2005) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo. A San Francisco widower falls in love with a ghostly doctor while subletting her apartment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Thur. 9:45 p.m.

K-PAX (2001) ★★ Kevin Spacey, Jeff Bridges. A psychiatrist tries to determine how best to help a patient who convincingly claims to be from a distant galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Starz Thur. 4:15 a.m.

Kaboom (2010) ★★★ Thomas Dekker, Haley Bennett. Tripping on hallucinogens and believing he witnessed a murder, a sexually ambivalent college student makes a terrifying discovery. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Wed. 2:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. BBC America Sun. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11 p.m. BBC America Mon. 3 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Sundance Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. BBC America Sun. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 4 a.m.

Karma (2018) Mandela Van Peebles, Brytni Sarpy. When recent college grad Manny has trouble making ends meet, his father-in-law offers him a job evicting delinquent tenants. Manny soon finds himself unleashing a karma demon which stalks him at every turn. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Thur. 6 a.m.

Kate & Leopold (2001) ★★★ Meg Ryan, Hugh Jackman. A Manhattan woman falls in love with the 19th-century Duke of Albany who has stepped through a time portal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Mon. 4:22 a.m.

Kick-Ass (2010) ★★★ Aaron Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse. Despite a complete lack of extraordinary powers, a teenager reinvents himself as a superhero and, together with a father/daughter team of vigilantes, takes on a mob boss. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Fri. 10 p.m. EPIX Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Kidnap (2017) ★★ Halle Berry, Sage Correa. A typical afternoon in the park turns into a nightmare for single mother Karla Dyson when kidnappers snatch her young son Frankie. With no cellphone and no time to wait for police, Dyson embarks on a high-speed car chase to save her beloved child. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. BET Sun. 8 p.m.

The Kids Are All Right (2010) ★★★ Julianne Moore, Annette Bening. The teenage children of a lesbian couple seek out their biological father and make him a part of their lives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:45 p.m.

Killer High (2018) Kacey Rohl, Humberly González. Sabrina’s perfectly planned high school reunion goes south when a monster keeps killing all the guests. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 4:01 a.m.

Kin (2018) ★★ Myles Truitt, Jack Reynor. On the run from a Detroit crime boss, an ex-con and his adopted brother use a high-tech gun to battle an army of thugs and two heavily armored, futuristic soldiers who want their weapon back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Sun. 1:15 p.m. HBO Wed. 6:15 p.m.

King Arthur (2004) ★★ Clive Owen, Keira Knightley. Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table embark on a rescue mission as Saxon hordes prepare to invade. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:30 a.m.

King Kong (1976) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Jessica Lange. An oil explorer, a zoologist and a shipwrecked blonde capture a huge ape leading to a battle atop the World Trade Center. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. IFC Tues. 10 a.m.

The King’s Speech (2010) ★★★ Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush. An extraordinary friendship forms between England’s King George VI and the Australian actor/speech therapist who helps him overcome a stammer. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Mon. 1 a.m. TMC Wed. 2:55 p.m.

Kiss Me Kate (1953) ★★★ Kathryn Grayson, Howard Keel. Lilli and Fred act the same way offstage as they do in ``The Taming of the Shrew.’' (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Mon. 1 p.m.

Kong: Skull Island (2017) ★★★ Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson. Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Sun. 7:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 2 p.m. TBS Sat. 9 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Po must unlock secrets of his past in order to defeat a formidable villain who plans to wipe out kung fu and conquer China. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Lady Macbeth (2016) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Cosmo Jarvis. In rural England, 1865, a woman who is trapped in a loveless marriage to a much older man begins a passionate affair with a man her own age. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10 a.m.

Lafayette Escadrille (1958) ★★ Tab Hunter, Etchika Choureau. An American loves a Paris streetwalker while flying for France in World War I. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 1 p.m.

Land of the Pharaohs (1955) ★★★ Jack Hawkins, Joan Collins. An Egyptian king builds a pyramid for himself and his riches, which his wife wants. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Thur. 8 a.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Mon. Noon TMC Sat. 10 a.m.

Larry Crowne (2011) ★★ Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts. Unemployed after a round of corporate downsizing, a middle-aged man enrolls in college and meets a teacher who has lost her passion for her job and her husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Mon. 6:14 a.m. Encore Sat. 4:14 a.m.

Las noches del Blanquita (1985) Lucha Villa, Antonio Aguilar Jr. Una cantante mexicana se enamora de un hombre joven quien está comenzando una carrera del espectáculo. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Last Action Hero (1993) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austin O’Brien. A golden ticket handed down from Houdini puts a boy in the middle of a Hollywood superstar’s world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Sundance Tues. 2:30 a.m. Sundance Tues. 7:30 a.m.

The Last Emperor (1987) ★★★★ John Lone, Joan Chen. Named Emperor of China at age 3 in 1908, Pu Yi becomes a prisoner of destiny. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 42 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5:15 p.m.

The Last Song (2010) ★★ Miley Cyrus, Greg Kinnear. In a Southern beach town, a man tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter through their shared love of music. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Tues. 8:08 a.m.

The Last Stand (2013) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker. A sheriff must take matters into his own hands when a notorious drug lord escapes from FBI custody and comes speeding toward a showdown in the lawman’s quiet border town. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Sundance Sun. 8:45 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Lay the Favorite (2012) ★★ Bruce Willis, Rebecca Hall. A former stripper’s talent with numbers lands her a job with a professional gambler who runs a sports book in Las Vegas. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Sundance Thur. Noon Sundance Fri. 3 a.m.

The Lazarus Effect (2015) ★ Mark Duplass, Olivia Wilde. A medical researcher and his team develop a serum that brings the dead back to life, but things go horribly wrong after they use it on his newly deceased fiancee. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. Starz Tues. 1:37 a.m.

Lean on Me (1989) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Robert Guillaume. Principal Joe Clark goes to bat against drugs, crime and bad grades in his Paterson, N.J., high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Wed. Noon

Leatherface (2017) Sam Strike, Stephen Dorff. A violent teen and three others kidnap a young nurse while escaping from a Texas mental institution. Pursued by a vengeful sheriff, the disturbed young man embarks on a murderous rampage that shapes him into a legendary killer known as Leatherface. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 3:01 p.m.

Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990) ★★ Kate Hodge, Viggo Mortensen. Rural Texas cannibals waylay yuppie motorists driving from Los Angeles to Florida. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. Syfy Sat. 11:05 a.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Fri. 5:50 p.m. Starz Sat. 3:47 a.m.

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) ★★★ Will Smith, Matt Damon. A golf caddy shows a disillusioned young war veteran how to master challenges and find meaning in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Golf Tues. 5 p.m. Golf Tues. 7:30 p.m.

The Legend of Tarzan (2016) ★★ Alexander Skarsgard, Christoph Waltz. Lured from Victorian England to the wilds of the Congo, Tarzan must return to the jungle to save his captive wife from King Leopold’s devious envoy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Mon. 12:45 p.m. TNT Mon. 10:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. A retired cavalry officer and his sons live on a pre-World War I Montana cattle ranch. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:45 p.m.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (2019) ★★★ Voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks. Animated. The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything. It’s now up to Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to defeat the giant marauders and restore harmony to the LEGO universe. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Fri. 10:50 a.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Voices of Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell. Animated. An ordinary LEGO figurine, thought to be the key to saving the world, is accompanied by a fellowship of strangers embarking on a quest to vanquish a tyrant bent on a terrible deed. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. TOON Fri. 6 p.m.

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Liam Aiken. A dastardly count plots to steal an inheritance from three young orphans placed in his care. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sun. 8:05 a.m.

Lethal Seduction (2015) Amanda Detmer, Caleb Ruminer. A mother fights to protect her son from the romantic advances of an older, predatory woman who’s obsessed with him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Showtime Mon. 9 a.m.

Life (2017) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson. Terror strikes when astronauts aboard the International Space Station discover a rapidly evolving life-form from Mars that threatens Earth. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. FX Mon. 10 a.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Little Man (2006) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A very small fugitive from the law poses as a toddler to gain access to the stolen gem he stashed in a woman’s purse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Thur. 12:40 p.m.

Little Miss Sunshine (2006) ★★★ Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell. Members of a dysfunctional family set out on a road trip to watch their daughter take part in a children’s beauty pageant. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Audience Fri. 8 p.m. Audience Sat. Noon

The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003) ★★ Hilary Duff, Adam Lamberg. After graduating from junior high school, a teenager travels to Rome and meets a pop singer. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Tues. 8:25 a.m. TMC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 4:30 p.m.

The Lone Ranger (2013) ★★ Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer. Fate brings together Native American spirit warrior Tonto and white lawman John Reid to join forces in the never-ending battle against corruption and greed. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Encore Tues. 1:01 a.m. Encore Tues. 12:07 p.m. Encore Tues. 8 p.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TBS Sun. 9 p.m. TBS Mon. 1 a.m.

The Longhorn (1952) ★ Wild Bill Elliott, Myron Healy. A rustler helps a rancher drive cattle from Oregon to Wyoming. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 9:15 a.m.

The Lookout (2007) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jeff Daniels. A brain-damaged former athlete finds himself pulled into a heist at the bank where he works as a janitor. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Fri. 12:43 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. Now divided, members of a fellowship take different paths to destroy the ring and defeat evil Sauron and his pawns. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 59 mins. WGN America Tues. 3 p.m. WGN America Tues. 7 p.m.

The Lost Patrol (1934) ★★★ Victor McLaglen, Boris Karloff. Unseen Arab snipers hunt World War I British cavalrymen in the desert. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Wed. 9:30 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Love Blossoms (2017) Shantel VanSanten, Victor Webster. A perfume maker wants to finish a formula left behind by her late father. She gets help from an inexperienced botanist with an uncanny sense of smell. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

Love in Design (2018) Danica McKellar, Andrew W. Walker. A television star returns to her small New England hometown to renovate a historical manor. When an old flame is assigned to approve her designs, the two must find harmony between the old and the new. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 7 a.m. Hallmark Wed. Noon

Love in Paradise (2016) Luke Perry, Emmanuelle Vaugier. When an actor who makes Westerns visits a Montana dude ranch, a woman realizes that he’s actually a city slicker who knows nothing about being a cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Love on the Menu (2019) Autumn Reeser, Kavan Smith. A popular chef rejects the idea of creating a gourmet frozen food line when the idea is presented by a food executive. But when the restaurant he runs with his wife faces financial problems, he reluctantly makes a deal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

Love on the Sidelines (2016) Emily Kinney, John Reardon. A woman down on her luck falls into a job as the assistant to a football player out on injury. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Love on the Slopes (2018) Katrina Bowden, Thomas Beaudoin. Alex, a copy editor from New York, is sent to an extreme sports outpost to write a story for a travel writing competition. Cole, a sports enthusiast, reluctantly agrees to be Alex’s guide as she faces her fears. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

Love to the Rescue (2019) Nikki DeLoach, Michael Rady. Two single parents find themselves competing for the same dog at a school pet adoption function. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 a.m.

Love, Fall & Order (2019) Drew Fuller, Trevor Donovan. A woman heads back to her hometown on a mission to help save her father’s annual Fall Fest, which is held on her family’s pumpkin farm. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

Love, of Course (2018) Cameron Mathison, Kelly Rutherford. A helicopter mom follows her daughter to college and lands a job on campus. When she meets a charismatic professor, she learns more about herself and discovers a life of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

Love, Once and Always (2018) Amanda Schull, Peter Porte. When Lucy’s childhood sweetheart plans to tear down the Gilded Age estate and replace it with a golf course, Lucy fights to preserve it. As they set out to find a compromise, they learn that embracing the past may be the key to protecting the future. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 1 p.m.

Love, Romance & Chocolate (2019) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. An American chocolatier enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. While she’s focused on winning the contest, the ad exec in charge of contest publicity ends up winning her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

Love’s Complicated (2015) Holly Marie Combs, Ben Bass. Leah’s surprise enrollment in a conflict management class pushes her to develop friendship, love and inner strength. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 a.m.

Lucky in Love (2014) Jessica Szohr, Benjamin Hollingsworth. A woman must adjust to her new, seemingly perfect life when her pranks on April Fools’ Day come true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Bravo Fri. 5:14 p.m. Bravo Sat. 12:22 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Bravo Fri. 7:22 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:52 p.m.

Mademoiselle Fifi (1944) ★★ Simone Simon, John Emery. During the Franco-Prussian War, a young French laundress shares a coach ride with several of her condescending social superiors. When a Prussian officer holds the coach over, social standings are leveled and integrity and spirit are put to the test. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Thur. 1:45 a.m.

Magic Mike (2012) ★★★ Channing Tatum, Alex Pettyfer. A male stripper takes a newcomer under his wing and instructs him in the fine arts of partying, picking up women, and making plenty of money. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Lifetime Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Magic Mike XXL (2015) ★★ Channing Tatum, Matt Bomer. Three years after retiring from stripping, Mike Lane reunites with the rest of the Kings of Tampa for one final, outrageous performance in Myrtle Beach, S.C. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:59 p.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Tues. 1:30 a.m. CMT Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Major Payne (1995) ★★ Damon Wayans, Karyn Parsons. A Marine with little understanding of civilians commands a group of young ROTC cadets and falls for a school doctor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Tues. 9:58 a.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Henry Cavill, Amy Adams. Though struggling with the ramifications of his extraordinary origin and abilities, young Clark Kent must become a hero and save those he loves from a dire threat. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FX Sun. 9:30 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Marci X (2003) ★ Lisa Kudrow, Damon Wayans. A woman must deal with a controversial rapper who sings for her father’s record label. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Margin Call (2011) ★★★ Kevin Spacey, Paul Bettany. When an analyst uncovers information that could ruin them all, the key players at an investment firm take extreme measures to control the damage. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:25 p.m.

Maria by Callas: In Her Own Words (2017) Narrated by Fanny Ardant. Never-before-seen footage and performances offer insight into the life and career of renowned opera singer Maria Callas. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Thur. 2:15 a.m.

Marie Antoinette (2006) ★★★ Kirsten Dunst, Jason Schwartzman. An Austrian teenager becomes queen of France, then later loses her head during the French Revolution. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Thur. 3 p.m.

Marie Antoinette (1938) ★★★ Norma Shearer, Tyrone Power. The 18th-century Austrian princess has an affair with a Swedish count and becomes queen of France. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

Marie: A True Story (1985) ★★ Sissy Spacek, Jeff Daniels. Ousted parole-board chairwoman Marie Ragghianti blows the whistle on corruption in 1968 Tennessee. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Mary Queen of Scots (2018) ★★ Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie. Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, only to find herself condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Wed. 3:55 a.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins. The fabled avenger trains an uncouth protege to drive a Spanish tyrant out of California once and for all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:15 p.m.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany. In 1805 a British captain and his crew endure hardships while trying to prevent a French ship from reaching the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Starz Wed. 8:03 a.m. Starz Wed. 4:05 p.m.

Master of the Shadowless Kick: Wong Kei-Ying (2016) Zhi Hui Chen, Yankai Yu. Quiet physician Wong from southern China masters a martial art to save his mentor, protect his son and stop a corrupt governor. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:50 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. Thomas and his fellow teenage Gladers battle the powerful organization WCKD while facing the perils of the Scorch, a desolate landscape filled with dangerous obstacles and crawling with the virus-infected Cranks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Thur. 1:30 p.m. FX Fri. 10:30 a.m.

McBride: It’s Murder, Madam (2005) ★★ John Larroquette, Marta Dubois. An attorney tries to help an aspiring actress accused of killing a woman who runs a dating service. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 p.m.

McBride: Murder Past Midnight (2005) ★★ John Larroquette, Marta Dubois. A former policeman, who now works as a lawyer, takes the case of a beautiful woman accused of murdering her husband. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 p.m.

McBride: The Chameleon Murder (2005) ★★ John Larroquette, Marta Dubois. An attorney defends a hitchhiker accused of murdering a woman who had multiple identities. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 p.m.

McBride: The Doctor Is Out ... Really Out (2005) ★★ John Larroquette, Marta Dubois. Investigator Mike McBride is hired to investigate the murder of a therapist, and has to question the doctor’s biggest head cases. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 p.m.

McBride: Tune In for Murder (2005) ★★ John Larroquette, Marta Dubois. An attorney investigates the death of a radio star whose co-host is the prime suspect. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 p.m.

Me Importa Poco (1960) Miguel Aceves Mejía, America Alonso. Una joven y su novio van a un pueblo a estudiar el machismo en los hombres, pero ella se enamora de un ``macho’’. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:25 p.m.

The Mechanic (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Ben Foster. After his mentor is murdered, an elite assassin accepts the man’s son as an apprentice, so that they both may take their revenge. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Showtime Sat. 9:45 p.m. Showtime Sun. 4:15 a.m.

Meet Joe Black (1998) ★★ Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. Death takes human form, asking a principled widower to guide him in exchange for more time on Earth. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Showtime Wed. 8 a.m.

Meet the Robinsons (2007) ★★★ Voices of Angela Bassett, Daniel Hansen. Animated. A mysterious time-traveler named Wilbur Robinson takes a boy genius on a trip to the future to spend a day with Wilbur’s eccentric family. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins. Disney XD Sun. Noon

Meeting Gorbachev (2018) Mikhail Gorbachev, Werner Herzog. Mikhail Gorbachev, former president of the Soviet Union, sits down with filmmaker Werner Herzog to discuss his many achievements. Topics include the talks to reduce nuclear weapons, the reunification of Germany and the dissolution of his country. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. History Sat. 6 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Comedy Central Fri. 8:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. Noon

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Sat. 7 p.m. FX Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Merchant of Venice (2004) ★★ Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons. Antonio borrows money from Shylock to help his friend Bassanio woo the beautiful heiress Portia. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:45 p.m.

Mermaids (1990) ★★★ Cher, Winona Ryder. A teen is caught in an emotional tug-of-war as she tries to deal with both her first love and an unconventional mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Miami Vice (2006) ★★ Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx. A case involving drug lords and murder in South Florida turns personal for detectives Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Tues. 6:46 p.m.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1935) ★★★★ James Cagney, Mickey Rooney. Shakespeare’s Puck and forest fairies prompt a triple mortal wedding, with entertainment by Bottom. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

The Mighty Quinn (1989) ★★ Denzel Washington, Robert Townsend. Power figures want a Caribbean police chief to find his friend Maubee, their scapegoat for a murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur. 12:15 p.m. Showtime Thur. 11 p.m. TMC Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Millie (1931) ★★ Helen Twelvetrees, Lilyan Tashman. A woman stands trial for shooting her lover but will not reveal why, to protect her daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell. A policeman tries to establish his innocence in a future where law enforcement can arrest killers before their crimes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. IFC Thur. 12:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 9:15 a.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ James Caan, Kathy Bates. An author recovers from an accident, nursed by a twisted fan who insists he write a new book just for her. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Sun. 11 a.m.

Misión Cumplida (1970) Fernando Soler, Resortes. Un honesto agente del Ministerio Público tiene una hija que estudia leyes y un hijo que va a prisión por imprudente. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Sat. 8 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BBC America Mon. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 3:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:45 a.m. BBC America Fri. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Moana (2016) ★★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho. Animated. A once-mighty demigod and a spirited teenager embark on an epic adventure across the ocean. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Disney Sun. 6 p.m.

Molly’s Game (2017) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba. Molly Bloom runs the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested by the FBI. Her only ally is defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learns that there is much more to Molly than the tabloids lead people to believe. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TMC Sun. 10:30 p.m.

The Money Pit (1986) ★★ Tom Hanks, Shelley Long. A New York lawyer and his violinist girlfriend buy a mansion cheap, then find it needs extensive work. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Sat. 5:55 a.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Starz Sun. 5:47 a.m.

Monster House (2006) ★★★ Voices of Steve Buscemi, Maggie Gyllenhaal. Animated. No adults believe three youths’ assertion that a neighboring residence is a living creature that means them harm. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:30 a.m. Freeform Thur. 1:40 p.m. Freeform Fri. Noon

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TNT Tues. 4 p.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Voices of Billy Crystal, John Goodman. Animated. Back in their college days, Mike Wazowski’s fierce rivalry with natural-born Scarer Sulley gets them both kicked out of Monster University’s elite Scare Program. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Mon. 7:45 p.m. Encore Tues. 8:36 a.m.

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life (1983) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. The British troupe’s sketches include gluttony, birth control and total insignificance. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Fri. 12:02 p.m. Encore Fri. 12:57 p.m.

Moonlight in Vermont (2017) Lacey Chabert, Carlo Marks. Fiona, a New York City real estate broker retreats to her family’s quaint Vermont inn after being dumped by her boyfriend, Nate When Nate shows up at the inn with a new girlfriend, Fiona devises a plan to win him back. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 5 a.m.

The More the Merrier (1943) ★★★ Jean Arthur, Joel McCrea. A working girl shares a Washington, D.C., apartment with two men. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Fri. 9:15 a.m.

Mortal Engines (2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Tues. 3:45 p.m.

The Mothman Prophecies (2002) ★★ Richard Gere, Laura Linney. A reporter investigates the sightings of a strange creature and other strange phenomena in a small town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Mon. 2:58 a.m.

Moulin Rouge (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor. In 1890s France a courtesan falls in love with a young writer but strings along a duke who can finance improvements to the night spot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Thur. 6:50 p.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ Michael Keaton, Teri Garr. An automotive engineer’s wife gets a job, and he stays home with the children, housework and housewives. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:40 a.m.

Ms. Matched (2016) Alexa PenaVega, Shawn Roberts. Despite differing viewpoints, a wedding planner and a financial adviser find out that they have more in common than they thought. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

La Mujer Murciélago (2018) Maura Monti, Roberto Cañedo. Las aventuras de la Mujer Murciélago la cual es valiente, audaz, justiciera e incluso seductora. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Multiplicity (1996) ★★ Michael Keaton, Andie MacDowell. Cloning enables a harried family man to step back from life’s responsibilities, a situation that becomes irreversible. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

The Muppets (2011) ★★★ Jason Segel, Amy Adams. Kermit, Miss Piggy and the other Muppets join forces with their fans to raise $10 million to save Muppet Studios from a greedy Texan who wants to raze the building and drill for oil. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Wed. 6:18 a.m.

Music Within (2007) ★★ Ron Livingston, Melissa George. After losing most of his hearing in the Vietnam War, Richard Pimentel becomes a motivational speaker and a driving force behind the Americans With Disabilities Act. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Wed. 9:15 a.m. TMC Thur. 5:35 a.m.

Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) ★★★★ Charles Laughton, Clark Gable. First mate Mr. Christian and his 18th-century shipmates overthrow cruel Capt. Bligh and set him adrift in the Pacific. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

My Christmas Inn (2018) Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Rob Mayes. With the holiday season in full swing, a woman is about to score a big promotion at her ad agency in San Francisco, but her life is unexpectedly turned upside down when she inherits a cozy inn in Alaska from her aunt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m.

My Husband’s Double Life (2018) Amy Nuttall, Daniel Lapaine. When a woman suspects her husband of infidelity, she discovers he has another wife. He’s also been hiding illegal business dealings, and he’ll stop at nothing to keep them a secret. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

My Husband’s Secret Life (2017) Kara Killmer, Brett Donahue. After suffering a miscarriage, Jennifer Jones begins to question her marriage and catches her husband in a few unassuming lies. When a sudden accident throws him into a coma, Jennifer begins to wonder if she ever really knew him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

My Wife’s Secret Life (2019) Jason Cermak, Blake Williams. Kent devises a revenge plan against a woman whose husband ruined his marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Mystic Pizza (1988) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish. Three teenage girls come of age one summer working in a pizza parlor in Mystic, Conn. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Fri. 8:23 a.m.

Nacho Libre (2006) ★★ Jack Black, Ana de la Reguera. To raise money for an orphanage, a Mexican cook named Ignacio moonlights as a professional wrestler. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 8:30 a.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. AMC Wed. 1:05 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Tues. 6 p.m. AMC Wed. 11 a.m. AMC Wed. 1 p.m.

National Security (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Thur. 5:20 p.m. VH1 Fri. 12:35 p.m.

Natural Born Killers (1994) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis. Two young lovers embark on a blood-drenched killing spree that quickly propels them to celebrity status. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:50 a.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. MTV Sat. 11 p.m.

The Nice Guys (2016) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling. A down-on-his-luck private eye works with a hired enforcer to investigate the disappearance of a young woman in 1977 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:30 a.m.

The Night of the Iguana (1964) ★★★ Richard Burton, Ava Gardner. In Mexico, a defrocked clergyman juggles relationships with three women of disparate personalities. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Night of the Living Dead (1990) ★★ Tony Todd, Patricia Tallman. People hide in a farmhouse from carnivorous walking corpses revived by who knows what. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Sundance Wed. 1 a.m.

Nightcrawler (2014) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo. A freelance cameraman goes to increasingly greater lengths to get shots of the most-lurid and disturbing crimes on the dark streets of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. 4 p.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) ★★★★ Voices of Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon. Animated. The Pumpkin King gives the yuletide season a touch of Halloween in an animated tale from the mind of Tim Burton. (PG) 1 hr. 15 mins. Freeform Wed. 11 a.m. Freeform Fri. 9:20 p.m. Freeform Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Nine (2009) ★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Marion Cotillard. An Italian director endures personal and creative crises as he tries to juggle relationships with his wife, his mistress and numerous other women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Nine Lives (2016) ★ Kevin Spacey, Jennifer Garner. A workaholic billionaire tries to communicate with his family when a bizarre turn of events traps him inside the body of a cat named Mr. Fuzzypants. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FXX Sat. 8 a.m.

No Way Out (1987) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Gene Hackman. The secretary of Defense forces a Pentagon naval aide to lead a manhunt for a Soviet spy during a murder cover-up. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Noah (2014) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly. God chooses Noah to build an ark and save the animals and his family from an apocalyptic flood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. E Sat. 6 p.m. E Sat. 9 p.m.

Notorious (2009) ★★ Angela Bassett, Derek Luke. Christopher Wallace rises from the streets of Brooklyn as rap artist Notorious B.I.G., then is shot to death in 1997. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

La novicia soñadora (1971) Rocío Dúrcal, Guillermo Murray. Una joven ganadera sale de su pueblo para ingresar en un convento de donde la envían a trabajar en un sanatorio. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Now You See Me (2013) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Tues. 4:30 p.m. FX Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Nowhere Boy (2009) ★★★ Aaron Johnson, Kristin Scott Thomas. Raised by his aunt, teenage John Lennon meets his birth mother, Julia, who gives him the gift of music. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Sat. 6:50 a.m.

Oblivion (2013) ★★ Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman. Two weeks before he is scheduled to depart from devastated planet Earth forever, a drone repairman rescues a woman from a downed spaceship, triggering a final battle to save mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Ocean’s 8 (2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:05 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. A parolee organizes a gang to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos in a single heist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TBS Sat. 3:30 a.m.

October Kiss (2015) Ashley Williams, Sam Jaeger. After being hired as a nanny by a widowed, work-obsessed man, Poppy teaches the family that unconditional love, family and the joy of everyday occurrences are the most important things in life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

October Sky (1999) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Cooper. Not wanting to be a miner, a young West Virginian builds rockets with his friends and later becomes a NASA scientist. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Wed. 9 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Ovation Tues. 2 p.m. Ovation Wed. 11:30 a.m.

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) ★★★ Robert Redford, Casey Affleck. At the age of 70, Forrest Tucker makes an audacious escape from San Quentin, conducting an unprecedented string of heists that confound authorities and enchant the public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Sun. 5:15 p.m. HBO Wed. 2:25 p.m.

Once Upon a Prince (2018) Megan Park, Jonathan Keltz. Susanna accepts help one day from Nate at her parents’ store in Georgia. Sparks between them fly, but when a photo of them gets leaked to the press, Susanna is in for the shock of her life when Nate is called back home for his coronation as a king. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

The Onion Movie (2008) Daniel Dae Kim, Steven Seagal. Hilarity ensues when a veteran anchorman refuses to adhere to corporate standards. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Encore Sat. 1:19 a.m.

Open Water (2003) ★★★ Blanchard Ryan, Daniel Travis. Scuba divers struggle to survive in shark-infested waters after their tour boat accidentally leaves them behind. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. Showtime Thur. 1 a.m.

Open Water 3: Cage Dive (2017) Joel Hogan, Megan Peta Hill. Three friends from California head to the rugged Australian coast for a cage-dive encounter with great white sharks. When a massive wave suddenly destroys their boat, they find themselves floating in the ocean with a swarm of hungry man-eaters. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:55 a.m.

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006) Susan May Pratt, Richard Speight Jr. Six long-time friends try to stay afloat in the ocean after they forget to lower the ladder from a luxury yacht. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:20 a.m.

Orphan Horse (2018) Jon Voight, Alexa Nisenson. A young runaway hides out in the barn of a retired horse trainer and is offered shelter in exchange for her help with a troubled horse. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 7:10 a.m.

The Other Woman (2009) ★★ Natalie Portman, Lisa Kudrow. A woman tries to mend her relationship with her stepson and deal with her husband’s jealous ex-wife while trying to come to terms with the loss of her newborn. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Thur. 3:50 a.m. TMC Fri. 1:05 p.m.

Our Family Wedding (2010) ★ America Ferrera, Forest Whitaker. Insults fly and tension runs high when two highly competitive men wreak havoc with their children’s wedding plans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Audience Fri. 2 p.m. Audience Fri. 5 p.m.

Our House (2018) Thomas Mann, Nicola Peltz. A science wiz creates a machine that can bring back dead loved ones, which seems like a great idea -- until the wrong spirits are unleashed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Our Man Flint (1966) ★★★ James Coburn, Lee J. Cobb. Superspy Derek Flint, agent of Z.O.W.I.E., stops a geothermal plot to control the world’s weather. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:45 a.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. BBC America Sun. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Over the Moon in Love (2019) Jessica Lowndes, Wes Brown. With her matchmaking business on the verge of closing, a woman finds herself in the unique position of being featured in a magazine, but she must set up the writer with her childhood friend. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 7 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 8:35 a.m.

Overnight Delivery (1996) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd. A college student must prevent an impending disaster when he erroneously sends a poison-pen letter to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:15 a.m.

Pacific Rim (2013) ★★★ Charlie Hunnam, Diego Klattenhoff. A washed-up ex-pilot and an untested trainee must drive an old, obsolete robot in a last-ditch effort to repel a lethal force of monstrous invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty. Gold miners are saved from corporate villains by the miracle of a mysterious preacher on a pale horse. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Ovation Fri. 8 p.m. Ovation Sat. 4 p.m.

The Party (2017) ★★★ Patricia Clarkson, Bruno Ganz. Janet hosts an intimate gathering of friends in her London home to celebrate her political ascension. As Janet’s husband provokes a series of revelations, a night that began with champagne soon ends up with arguments, shouting and a pointed gun. (R) 1 hr. 11 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:10 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (NR) 2 hrs. 55 mins. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. Noon

Paycheck (2003) ★★ Ben Affleck, Aaron Eckhart. After learning that his memory has been erased, a technical wizard goes on the run to piece together clues from his past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Fri. 7:15 a.m.

The Peacemaker (1997) ★★ George Clooney, Nicole Kidman. A scientist and an Army Special Forces colonel travel the globe in pursuit of stolen nuclear weapons. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:55 p.m. TMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Pecado de amor (1961) Sara Montiel, Terence Hill. Una artista se enamora de un político casado, y cuando es acusada de asesinato, la esposa de éste adopta a su hija. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Peep World (2010) ★★ Michael C. Hall, Sarah Silverman. Revelations arise when members of a dysfunctional Jewish family gather to celebrate the patriarch’s 70th birthday. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sun. 4 a.m.

Peeples (2013) ★★ Craig Robinson, Kerry Washington. A man’s plan to propose to his girlfriend goes hilariously awry when he becomes entangled in a web of white lies and comic dysfunction with her upper-crust family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. POP Thur. 11 p.m. POP Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Pennies From Heaven (1981) ★★★ Steve Martin, Bernadette Peters. A sheet-music salesman escapes his wife, girlfriend and the Depression through his songs. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

Penny Serenade (1941) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Cary Grant. A woman contemplating divorce from her husband recalls their early years together and the tragedies that ensued. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Fri. 7 a.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Fri. 7:15 p.m.

Personal Best (1982) ★★★ Mariel Hemingway, Patrice Donnelly. Two women runners have an affair while training for the 1980 Olympics. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Sat. 1:35 a.m.

Pet Sematary (1989) ★★ Dale Midkiff, Fred Gwynne. A family’s life in small-town Maine is shattered by the evil unleashed from an ancient American Indian burial ground. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Sun. 11:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Pet Sematary Two (1992) ★★ Edward Furlong, Anthony Edwards. A teen and his buddy take a shot-dead dog to a sacred burial ground where it comes back to life, riled. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Mon. 1:45 a.m.

Phenomenon (1996) ★★ John Travolta, Kyra Sedgwick. An amiable, small-town Everyman is inexplicably transformed into a genius with telekinetic powers. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:10 a.m.

Picture Perfect (1997) ★ Jennifer Aniston, Jay Mohr. An advertising executive asks a young man to pose as her fiance so that she will be eligible for a promotion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:45 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007) ★★ Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom. While the Flying Dutchman ghost ship wreaks havoc on the Seven Seas, Will, Elizabeth and Barbossa unite to save Jack Sparrow from Davy Jones’ locker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 48 mins. Paramount Sat. 9 a.m. Paramount Sat. 4:50 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) ★★ Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom. Capt. Jack Sparrow must find a way to avoid the clutches of ghostly pirate Davy Jones and his crew or be damned for all eternity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 31 mins. Paramount Sat. 1:10 p.m. Paramount Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. A swashbuckler must rescue a governor’s daughter from a pirate and his mates, who turn into skeletons by moonlight. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Paramount Fri. 8 p.m. Paramount Fri. 11:35 p.m.

Pistol Whipped (2008) ★ Steven Seagal, Lance Henriksen. Un hombre misterioso ofrece pagar las deudas de juego de un expolicía a cambio de un contrato de asesinato. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

Pixels (2015) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Live action/animated. A home-theater installer leads a team of old-school arcade champs and a military specialist in a battle against aliens who base their attacks on 1980s-era video games. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. FXX Wed. 3 p.m. FXX Thur. 10 a.m.

A Place in the Sun (1951) ★★★ Montgomery Clift, Elizabeth Taylor. A social climber in love with a wealthy beauty figures out how to get rid of his poor, pregnant girlfriend. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Planes (2013) ★★ Voices of Dane Cook, Stacy Keach. Animated. Despite his incompatible build and fear of heights, a small-town plane dreams of one day competing as a high-flying air racer. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Tues. 4:56 a.m.

Poetic Justice (1993) ★★ Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur. A beauty-salon worker goes from South Central Los Angeles to Oakland in a mail truck with a guy she cannot stand. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. BET Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Post Grad (2009) ★★ Alexis Bledel, Zach Gilford. An optimistic graduate gets a rude awakening when she fails to find a job and must move back in with her eccentric family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Audience Sat. 9:30 a.m. Audience Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Powdersmoke Range (1935) ★★ Harry Carey, Hoot Gibson. The Three Mesquiteers fight a gambler and his henchmen for a ranch. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Pregnant and Deadly (2019) Christa B. Allen, Amber Lynn Ashley. Amber and Kyle are ready to move on after a car accident, but their world turns upside down when Jessica, the other driver who lost her unborn baby in the crash, moves in next door. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:25 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Pride (2007) ★★ Terrence Howard, Bernie Mac. In the 1970s an aficionado and a janitor renovate an abandoned pool and establish a swim team in one of Philadelphia’s roughest neighborhoods. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Thur. 9:50 a.m.

Prime (2005) ★★ Meryl Streep, Uma Thurman. A recently divorced woman faces numerous challenges when she starts dating the son of her therapist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Tues. 11 p.m. Starz Wed. 2:16 p.m.

Primrose Path (1940) ★★ Ginger Rogers, Joel McCrea. A shantytown tomboy’s straight-arrow sweetheart discovers how her mother makes a living. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 8 a.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Tues. 10:32 p.m. Encore Wed. 8:31 a.m. Encore Wed. 5:05 p.m.

The Princess Bride (1987) ★★★ Cary Elwes, Robin Wright. A storybook stableboy turns pirate and rescues his beloved, who is about to marry a dreadful prince. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 10 p.m.

Prisoners (2013) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal. When police have to release their only suspect, a desperate man takes the law into his own hands after his young daughter and her friend disappear. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:35 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:20 a.m.

The Prizefighter and the Lady (1933) ★★★ Myrna Loy, Max Baer. Inspired by a gangster’s girlfriend, a heavyweight contender takes on the champ. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Produced by George Martin (2011) Jeff Beck, Bernard Cribbins. An intimate portrait of Sir George Martin, Britain’s most celebrated record producer, at home and at work. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Wed. 7 a.m.

The Professor and the Madman (2019) Mel Gibson, Sean Penn. Professor James Murray begins work on compiling words for the first edition of the Oxford English Dictionary in the mid-19th century. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Sun. 6:32 a.m. Starz Sun. 2:48 p.m. Starz Fri. 10:59 p.m. Starz Sat. 12:47 p.m.

Prosperity (2017) Dr. Pedram Shojai travels across the Americas, interviewing CEOs and farmers in search of more sustainable ways to live and thrive. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KVCR Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh. A woman on the run stops at a 12-cabin motel with showers, run by mother-fixated Norman Bates. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Sun. 11:28 p.m.

Psycho Stripper (2019) Karissa Lee Staples, Tyler Johnson. A week before her wedding, a dance studio instructor suddenly finds herself the obsession of the brooding, sexy, exotic male dancer from her bachelorette party, a man who is harboring a very dark vendetta. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 11:03 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Sundance Mon. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Pumpkin Pie Wars (2016) Julie Gonzalo, Eric Aragon. The respective children of two rival bakers fall in love while preparing to compete against each other in a pumpkin pie contest. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

Punisher: War Zone (2008) ★ Ray Stevenson, Dominic West. After an encounter with the Punisher leaves him horribly disfigured, mob boss Billy Russoti changes his name to Jigsaw and sets out for revenge. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Tues. 1 a.m.

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985) ★★★ Mia Farrow, Jeff Daniels. A 1930s movie star steps off the screen to join a waitress in the audience. (PG) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:55 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 10 p.m.

Queen of Outer Space (1958) ★ Zsa Zsa Gabor, Eric Fleming. Astronauts attempt to thwart a plot to destroy Earth when they land on Venus and are captured by angry Amazons. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Thur. 3:30 p.m.

¿Quién Mató Al Abuelo? (1972) Amparo Rivelles, Enrique Rambal. Un hombre muere de un ataque de corazón y su esposa esconde el cadáver para poder seguir cobrando la pensión. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

A Quiet Place (2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Quigley Down Under (1990) ★★ Tom Selleck, Laura San Giacomo. An Old West sharpshooter goes to Australia, where his new boss expects him to kill Aborigines. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Sat. 7:58 p.m.

R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House (2016) Corey Fogelmanis, Sophie Reynolds. One enchanted jewel stands between Earth and an army of evil spirits led by Phears, a devious ghoul. With the help of his new girlfriend and ghost pals, Max Doyle races to find the crystal and save the world. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sat. 11 a.m. IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

Rampage (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:40 p.m.

The Rape of Recy Taylor (2017) Tommy Bernardi, Cynthia Erivo. In 1944, when African-American wife and mother Recy Taylor is gang raped by six white men in Alabama, she speaks out against her attackers, putting herself and her family in danger. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Fri. 3:24 a.m.

Ray (2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Starz Fri. 4:57 a.m.

Ready Player One (2018) ★★★ Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke. In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:40 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Real Women Have Curves (2002) ★★★ America Ferrera, Lupe Ontiveros. A Latin teenager comes to terms with her self-image while helping her sister work in a dress factory. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Tues. 10:45 a.m.

The Red Badge of Courage (1951) ★★★ Audie Murphy, Bill Mauldin. Based on Stephen Crane’s novel of a young Union soldier panicked upon exposure to his first Civil War battle. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Redcon-1 (2018) Oris Erhuero, Carlos Gallardo. After a deadly viral outbreak, an elite squad of special forces soldiers must infiltrate a quarantine zone to rescue a scientist who holds the only cure to save mankind. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Regarding Henry (1991) ★★ Harrison Ford, Annette Bening. Two bullets force a career-driven Manhattan lawyer to start life over with his loving wife and daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:20 p.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:10 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 10:20 p.m.

The Revenant (2015) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy. In 1823, fur trapper Hugh Glass treks through the snowy wilderness to track down John Fitzgerald, a member of his hunting team who killed his young son and left him for dead. (R) 2 hrs. 36 mins. FXX Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds III: The Next Generation (1992) ★★ Robert Carradine, Ted McGinley. Skolnick and fellow alumni help their nerd fraternity block a power play at the old alma mater. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Sat. 4 a.m.

El rey de México (1955) Adalberto Martínez, Silvia Derbez. Un estibador del mercado de la Ciudad de México recibe una oferta inusual. Un periodista le propone ser el ‘Rey de México’ por unos días. ¿Qué hay detrás de esta propuesta? (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Ride Lonesome (1959) ★★ Randolph Scott, Karen Steele. A bounty hunter’s need for vengeance emerges when he learns the outlaw he’s escorting is related to his wife’s killer. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Wed. 2:15 p.m.

The Rider (2017) ★★★ Brady Jandreau, Tim Jandreau. After a riding accident leaves him unable to compete on the rodeo circuit, a young cowboy searches for a new purpose. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Tues. 2:39 p.m. Encore Wed. 6:45 a.m.

Riding Shotgun (1954) ★★ Randolph Scott, Wayne Morris. An outlaw and his gang attack a stagecoach, leaving its guard to take the blame. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Wed. 11:45 a.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson. A journalist investigates the mystery behind a bizarre videotape that brings death after seven days to all who view it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Syfy Tues. 8 p.m. Syfy Wed. 4 p.m.

Rings (2017) ★ Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe. A young woman makes a horrifying discovery after her boyfriend investigates a story about a mysterious video that kills people seven days after they watch it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Tues. 5:45 p.m. Syfy Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. FXX Fri. 2 p.m. FXX Sat. Noon

Rise of a Texas Bluesman: Stevie Ray Vaughan 1954-1983 (2014) The history of Texas blues and the influence that celebrated guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn had on the genre. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AXS Thur. 7 a.m.

River Runs Red (2018) Taye Diggs, John Cusack. A vengeful judge takes the law into his own hands when two cops kill his young son during a routine traffic stop. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Thur. 9:19 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 1 a.m. IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:15 p.m. AMC Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Mon. 3 p.m. HBO Sat. 4 a.m.

Rome in Love (2019) Italia Ricci, Vincent Riotta. An actress’s dreams come true when she lands the lead role in a remake of ``Roman Holiday.’' (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

Romeo and Juliet (1936) ★★★ Norma Shearer, Leslie Howard. Shakespeare’s Renaissance lovers tragically defy their feuding parents. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Mon. 5:30 a.m.

Ronin (1998) ★★ Robert De Niro, Jean Reno. An Irish ringleader organizes an international team of hired guns to retrieve a briefcase from criminals. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Ovation Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Rooster Cogburn (1975) ★★ John Wayne, Katharine Hepburn. One-eyed Marshal Cogburn helps a Bible-toting spinster find the men who killed her preacher father. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

The Row (2018) Colin Egglesfield, Dylan Sprayberry. An incoming college freshman must endure cruel hazing rituals and somehow evade a demented serial killer who is targeting her sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:30 a.m.

Royal Matchmaker (2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, Will Kemp. A struggling matchmaker is hired by a king to find his son a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. As the clock ticks toward the deadline, the matchmaker finds him the perfect wife -- only to realize that she’s fallen in love with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

A Royal Winter (2017) Merritt Patterson, Jack Donnelly. A woman flees to Europe for some soul searching and meets a handsome playboy prince who exposes her to a world she has never before known. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Richard Gere. A New York reporter travels to Maryland to profile a woman who left three bridegrooms at the altar. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMT Fri. 10 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TBS Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TBS Sun. 11:30 a.m. TBS Sun. 11 p.m.

Rust Creek (2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Tues. 10 a.m.

S.M.A.R.T. Chase (2017) Orlando Bloom, Simon Yam. A private security agent gets ambushed while trying to transport a valuable Chinese antique out of Shanghai. With help from his team, he must now battle his way through a gang of thugs to reclaim the prized possession -- and his reputation. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Mon. 1:21 a.m.

Safe in Hell (1931) ★★ Dorothy Mackaill, Donald Cook. A wayward New Orleans woman’s sailor boyfriend takes her to an island of fugitive men. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Tues. 4:45 a.m.

Los Salvajes (1958) Pedro Armendáriz, Mary Esquivel. Dos hermanos sufren por las costumbres y la mala educación que han recibido y lo único que los salvó fue su propia muerte. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Save the Last Dance (2001) ★★ Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas. A white teenager moves to Chicago after her mother’s death and falls for a black student who shares her love of dance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. A Cuban immigrant from Castro’s jails cuts a violent path of destruction on his way to the top of Miami’s drug trade. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Encore Mon. 7:55 a.m.

Scarface (1932) ★★★ Paul Muni, Ann Dvorak. Despite warnings from crime boss Johnny Lovo, reckless mobster Tony Camonte shoots his way to the top of the Chicago underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Keenen Ivory Wayans directed this sendup of slasher films in which a vengeful killer stalks a group of nubile teens. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Tues. 12:35 p.m.

Scary Movie 3 (2003) ★★ Anna Faris, Anthony Anderson. After Cindy accidentally watches a strange videotape that causes the viewer to die within a week, she discovers the tape is only one of many weird happenings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8:35 a.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Scooby-Doo (2002) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar. Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby investigate claims that a theme park is haunted. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:30 a.m. Freeform Wed. Noon Freeform Wed. 12:40 p.m.

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar. Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby investigate a group of ghouls terrorizing people. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Sun. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 2:45 p.m. Freeform Thur. Noon

Scream (1996) ★★★ Neve Campbell, David Arquette. A psycho killer targets a past victim’s daughter, while a tabloid TV reporter homes in on his identity. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Sat. 6 p.m.

Scream 3 (2000) ★★ David Arquette, Neve Campbell. Murders draw a young woman, a reporter and an ex-policeman to the set of a movie inspired by horrific events that they survived. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:20 p.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ David Arquette, Neve Campbell. A masked killer continues to pursue a California student and her friends at an Ohio college. (R) 2 hrs. Freeform Sat. 8:40 p.m.

The Sea of Grass (1947) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn. A New Mexico cattle baron’s war with farmers drives his cultured wife to an affair with a judge. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Search Party (2014) ★ Adam Pally, T.J. Miller. Two buddies travel to Mexico to rescue their friend after a carjacker leaves him naked, penniless and stranded in the desert. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Season of the Witch (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman. Knights escort an accused witch to a remote abbey, where monks will perform a ritual in the hope of ending the pestilence ravaging Europe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Fri. 4:10 a.m.

Seduced (2016) Elisabeth Röhm, Jon Prescott. Two women join forces to bring down the dangerous con man who simultaneously romanced and duped them. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

Serendipity (2001) ★★ John Cusack, Kate Beckinsale. A man and a woman try to find each other after spending one night together 10 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Wed. 12:48 p.m.

Serenity (2005) ★★★ Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres. Crew members aboard a transport vessel get caught in a deadly conflict in the wake of a galactic war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Tues. 12:37 p.m.

Set It Off (1996) ★★★ Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah. Desperation drives four inner-city women to bank robbery in Los Angeles, then they start mistrusting one another. (R) 2 hrs. VH1 Sun. 11:30 a.m.

7 Days in Entebbe (2018) ★★ Daniel Brühl, Rosamund Pike. Israeli soldiers embark on a mission to rescue more than 240 hostages from an airport in Entebbe, Uganda, in the summer of 1976. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Wed. 12:40 p.m.

The Seventh Victim (1943) ★★★ Tom Conway, Kim Hunter. A young woman seeks her sister and finds Greenwich Village satanists and Dante’s Restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Thur. 7:45 p.m.

Sex Tape (2014) ★ Cameron Diaz, Jason Segel. Married for a decade, a couple decide to record themselves in all the positions of ``The Joy of Sex,’' then they panic when they discover that their most intimate moments have gone public via the Internet. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Mon. 10:30 a.m. FXX Tues. 8 a.m.

Shallow Hal (2001) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jack Black. A self-help guru makes a superficial man see only the inner beauty of a very fat woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Bravo Sat. 10:02 a.m. Bravo Sat. 2:46 p.m.

Shanghai Knights (2003) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. With help from his sister and a friend, a martial-arts master travels to London to find his father’s murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Tues. 8:45 a.m. HBO Sun. 5:15 a.m.

The Shape of Water (2017) ★★★ Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon. Elisa is a mute, isolated woman who works in a hidden, high-security government laboratory. Her life changes forever when she discovers the lab’s classified secret -- a mysterious, scaled creature from South America that lives in a water tank. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Wed. 7:10 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. TNT Sat. 11 p.m.

She (1965) ★★ Ursula Andress, John Richardson. A beautiful immortal queen mistakes an English adventurer for her lover and lures him to a lost city. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Thur. 10 a.m.

She’s Having a Baby (1988) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth McGovern. A restless yuppie copywriter marries his teenage sweetheart, then wonders if it’s a mistake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Wed. 1:30 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 11:45 a.m.

Shock and Awe (2017) ★★ Woody Harrelson, James Marsden. In 2003, as the Bush administration prepares to invade Iraq, skeptical journalists question the administration’s claim that Saddam Hussein has weapons of mass destruction. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Fri. 3:54 p.m.

Shoot ‘Em Up (2007) ★★ Clive Owen, Paul Giamatti. El señor Smith, un hombre duro y amargado, acepta proteger a un bebé al que ha ayudado a nacer en medio de un tiroteo. Él no sabe que el niño es el objetivo de una extraña banda de criminales que tiene la misión de asesinarlo. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. KFTR Sat. 3 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Short Circuit (1986) ★★ Ally Sheedy, Steve Guttenberg. After a lightning bolt gives it human emotions and intelligence, a military robot escapes and finds refuge at the home of an animal-loving pacifist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sun. 6:25 a.m.

Short Circuit 2 (1988) ★★ Fisher Stevens, Michael McKean. Harmless military robot No. 5 goes to the city, where people see him as a marketable novelty item. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Thur. 6 p.m.

A Shot in the Dark (1964) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Elke Sommer. Clumsy Inspector Clouseau visits a nudist camp to prove a French maid innocent of murder. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Show Dogs (2018) ★ Will Arnett, Natasha Lyonne. A hot tip leads a canine cop and an FBI agent to Las Vegas to recover a stolen baby panda. Working under cover at a dog show, the crime-fighting duo must now foil another kidnapping plot and rescue other valuable animals from a gang of smugglers. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Wed. 6 a.m. TMC Sat. 8:30 a.m. TMC Sun. 5:25 a.m.

Showgirls (1995) ★ Elizabeth Berkley, Kyle MacLachlan. A dancer becomes understudy in a Las Vegas show, sleeps with the boss and pushes the star down a flight of stairs. (NC-17) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Encore Fri. 11:03 p.m.

Sicario (2015) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro. Members of a government task force travel back-and-forth across the U.S.-Mexican border, using one cartel boss to flush out a bigger one. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Thur. 11 a.m. FX Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Sun. 4:55 p.m. Starz Sat. 10:42 a.m. Starz Sat. 5:55 p.m.

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Gary Busey, Corey Haim. A boy in a wheelchair stops a werewolf with his uncle and sister. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Silverado (1985) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn. Old West drifters Jake, Emmett, Mal and Paden shoot it out with a crooked sheriff and clan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Ovation Fri. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Sin City (2005) ★★★ Jessica Alba, Devon Aoki. Lawmen, prostitutes, a hulking thug and other sordid characters run amok in a crime-ridden metropolis. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Mon. 5:30 p.m. FX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

The Single Moms Club (2014) ★★ Nia Long, Amy Smart. Brought together by their children’s potential expulsion from school, diverse single mothers form a support group to help one another overcome life’s challenges. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. VH1 Sun. Noon

Single White Female (1992) ★★ Bridget Fonda, Jennifer Jason Leigh. A software designer shares her Manhattan apartment with a young woman who’s dangerous. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Fri. 3:10 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith. A Reno lounge singer on the run plays nun and shows a San Francisco convent’s chorus how to rock. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 7:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy. A Las Vegas singer teaches a mother superior’s flock how to rock and save the school from closure. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 10 p.m. CMT Sat. 5 p.m. CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Sister of the Bride (2019) Becca Tobin, Ryan Rottman. An anthropology professor gets engaged to her boyfriend after only sixth months of dating. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 11 a.m.

Sisters (2015) ★★ Amy Poehler, Tina Fey. A recently divorced woman and her hotheaded sister throw a party that spirals out of control at their childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. FXX Mon. 12:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 10 a.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall. A girl turning 16 likes another girl’s guy and feels nobody cares about her birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. POP Fri. Noon POP Fri. 11 p.m. POP Sat. 6 a.m. POP Sat. 8:15 a.m.

Sky High (2005) ★★ Michael Angarano, Kurt Russell. Hoping he will follow in their footsteps, two superheroes send their reluctant son to a training school. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Smokin’ Aces (2007) ★★ Ben Affleck, Andy Garcia. Two FBI agents must protect an entertainer from a motley crew of assassins after the guy agrees to testify against the Las Vegas mob. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Fri. 3:57 p.m.

The Smurfs 2 (2013) ★ Neil Patrick Harris, Brendan Gleeson. Live action/animated. Papa and the rest of the Smurfs reunite with their human friends to rescue Smurfette from the clutches of evil wizard Gargamel. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 9 p.m.

The Smurfs (2011) ★ Hank Azaria, Neil Patrick Harris. Live action/animated. A magic portal transports the little blue people to Manhattan, where they must find a way back to their village before evil wizard Gargamel can find them. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m.

Snake Eyes (1998) ★ Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise. A corrupt detective and his Navy friend probe a U.S. official’s assassination at an Atlantic City boxing match. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:25 a.m.

Snow White & the Huntsman (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TNT Thur. 4 p.m. TNT Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Something Borrowed (2011) ★ Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson. After imbibing too much at a party, an unhappily single woman falls into bed with the fiance of her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Bravo Sat. 5:23 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1 a.m.

Son of Godzilla (1967) ★★ Tadao Takashima, Akira Kubo. A scientist’s experiments heat up an island as well as Godzilla’s egg, hatching a son, Minya. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Fri. 10 p.m.

Soul Plane (2004) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tom Arnold. Passengers and crew enjoy a wild party aboard an airliner flying from Los Angeles to New York. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. BET Sat. 4:58 p.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight. Live action/animated. Bugs Bunny recruits NBA star Michael Jordan to help the good Looney Tunes squad take on the bad Monstars in a basketball game. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. Paramount Fri. 1 a.m.

Species (1995) ★★ Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen. A scientist leads the hunt for a genetically engineered creature who morphs into a human blonde and tries to reproduce in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:25 p.m.

Sphere (1998) ★ Dustin Hoffman, Sharon Stone. A psychologist, a biochemist, a mathematician and others investigate a large golden sphere deep in the ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HBO Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Tues. 7 p.m. FX Wed. 4 p.m.

The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008) ★★★ Freddie Highmore, Sarah Bolger. Siblings learn that magical creatures are behind the strange occurrences at their great-great-uncle’s rundown estate. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Spookley the Square Pumpkin (2004) Voices of Sonja Ball, Bruce Dinsmore. Animated. A scarecrow and a spider trio help an odd-shaped pumpkin overcome his feelings of shame and inadequacy. (G) 45 mins. Disney Wed. 10:30 a.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon. Unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy, two best friends find themselves dodging deadly assassins and a suspicious British agent while hatching a plan to save the world. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Fri. 6 p.m.

A Star Is Born (2018) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga. Hard-drinking country music star Jackson Maine discovers -- and falls in love with -- a struggling but talented singer named Ally. As her career quickly takes off, Jackson starts to realize that his best days may be behind him. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Mon. 6:40 p.m. HBO Sun. 2:55 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:25 a.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Spock, Kirk and the Enterprise time-travel to modern-day San Francisco to bring humpback whales to the 23rd century. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Robots and other allies help a youth and a space jockey rescue a rebel princess and battle dark forces bent on intergalactic rule. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Sun. 10 p.m. TNT Mon. 2 p.m.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Luke Skywalker, now an experienced Jedi knight, tries to discover Darth Vader’s identity. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TNT Mon. 7:30 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Yoda teaches Luke Skywalker to be a Jedi knight, and Han Solo woos Princess Leia, as Darth Vader returns to threaten the rebel forces trying to save the galaxy. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TNT Mon. 4:45 p.m.

Starship Troopers (1997) ★★★ Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer. Members of Earth’s space fleet battle a vicious army of gigantic insects bent on destroying humanity. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. EPIX Thur. 10 p.m. EPIX Sun. 4:05 a.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. MTV Fri. 8:30 a.m. MTV Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:59 p.m.

Still Waiting ... (2009) Justin Long, Danneel Harris. When a competing eatery steals their customers, restaurant employees hatch a raunchy plan to drum up business. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Audience Wed. 9 p.m. Audience Thur. 1:30 a.m.

The Sting II (1983) ★★ Jackie Gleason, Mac Davis. A master con man and his partner work a boxing scam on a club owner, and a con woman gets in on it. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Ovation Sun. 2 p.m. Ovation Tues. 12:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Story of Us (2019) Maggie Lawson, Sam Page. The owner of a bookstore butts heads with an architect who plans on renovating the neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 a.m.

Strange Cargo (1940) ★★ Joan Crawford, Clark Gable. An island convict, his girlfriend and other lost souls escape in a sailboat with a Christlike man. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Tues. 6 a.m.

Stuck on You (2003) ★★ Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear. Conjoined twins go to Hollywood and land a role on a television show starring Cher. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Sat. 8:41 a.m. Starz Sat. 10:47 p.m.

Sucker Punch (2011) ★★ Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish. Retreating into a fantasy world, a captive young woman finds four allies to join in a fight to escape from the terrible fate that awaits them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:40 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Sullivan’s Travels (1941) ★★★★ Joel McCrea, Veronica Lake. A Hollywood director’s desire to produce a film about real people and human suffering leads him on an odyssey as a hobo. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sun. 8:45 a.m.

Surrogates (2009) ★★ Bruce Willis, Radha Mitchell. FBI agents probe a murder case linked to the inventor of technology that allows people to live vicariously though robotic versions of themselves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Tues. 4:16 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Tues. 6 p.m.

Sweet Virginia (2017) ★★★ Jon Bernthal, Christopher Abbott. An ex-rodeo rider strikes up a friendship with a young man who may be behind the violence occurring in their small town. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Tues. 2:45 a.m. TMC Sat. 3:45 a.m.

The Sweeter Side of Life (2013) Kathryn Morris, James Best. Dumped by her husband, a woman takes a job at her father’s bakery. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

The Symbol of the Unconquered (1920) ★★ Iris Hall, Walker Thompson. Silent. A black man resists romance with a light-skinned woman he wrongly thinks is white. Directed by Oscar Micheaux. (NR) 54 mins. TCM Sun. 9:15 p.m.

The Take (2016) ★★ Idris Elba, Richard Madden. A rogue CIA agent forms an unlikely partnership with a pickpocket to stop a terrorist conspiracy in Paris. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:35 p.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 10 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. TNT Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. MTV Thur. 11:03 p.m. MTV Fri. 11 a.m. Comedy Central Sat. 2:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 7:20 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi. Animated. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, Rapunzel strikes a deal with a charming thief to spring her from her prison tower. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Mon. 11:16 p.m. Encore Tues. 5:19 a.m.

A Taste of Romance (2011) Teri Polo, Bailee Madison. A grudge between two neighboring restaurateurs soon turns to love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 a.m.

Team America: World Police (2004) ★★★ Voices of Trey Parker, Matt Stone. Puppet commandos protect the planet from fiendish terrorists and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Il. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:50 p.m.

Teen Wolf (1985) ★★ Michael J. Fox, James Hampton. A high-school student’s popularity soars when it is discovered that he is cursed with the mark of the werewolf. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMT Mon. 11 p.m. CMT Tues. 8 p.m.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999) ★ Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles. A pretty, popular student can’t date until her rebellious older sister gets a suitor of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. E Wed. 10 p.m. E Thur. 8 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. BBC America Sat. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. 11 p.m.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 (1986) ★★ Dennis Hopper, Caroline Williams. A retired Texas Ranger pursues a killer named Leatherface and his family of chainsaw-wielding cannibals. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. AXS Thur. 7 p.m. AXS Thur. 8:45 p.m. AXS Fri. 5:15 p.m.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006) ★ Jordana Brewster, Andrew Bryniarski. A young woman tries to save her friends from the clutches of young Leatherface and his murderous clan. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Sat. 12:59 p.m.

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) ★ Alexandra Daddario, Dan Yeager. A young woman uncovers untold horrors in the dank basement of an isolated Victorian mansion she inherited from an unknown relative. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Fri. 8 p.m. Syfy Sat. 5:01 p.m.

That Night (2013) James Corden, Alexandra Roach. A story of love, life, and a friendship that could only last the night. (NR) 19 mins. Showtime Wed. 7:30 a.m.

That’s My Boy (2012) ★ Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. A groom’s world comes crashing down when his estranged father -- who is desperate to reconnect with his son -- shows up on the eve of the young man’s wedding. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Fri. 5:25 p.m. VH1 Sat. Noon

The Thing (2011) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Joel Edgerton. Paranoia spreads among a team of Arctic researchers as they battle a deadly alien organism that assumes the shapes of its victims. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Syfy Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Thinner (1996) ★★ Robert John Burke, Joe Mantegna. An elderly Gypsy king’s weight-loss curse prompts an obese lawyer to call in a mob boss’s debt. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m.

The 33 (2015) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Rodrigo Santoro. Members of a rescue team work tirelessly for 69 days to save 33 Chilean miners trapped underground by more than 2,000 feet of rock. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Fri. 2:30 p.m.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo. A billionaire looking for new challenges attracts the attention of an investigator when a priceless Monet is stolen. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 4:30 a.m.

A Thousand Words (2012) ★ Eddie Murphy, Kerry Washington. A fast-talking literary agent must learn how to live without speech upon discovering that he has only a thousand words left to say before he dies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:35 a.m.

3:10 to Yuma (2007) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Wed. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:05 p.m.

Throne of Blood (1957) ★★★★ Toshirô Mifune, Isuzu Yamada. A Japanese version of ``Macbeth’’ features a samurai, his scheming wife and a flurry-of-arrows finale. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter. Animated. In 19th-century Europe, a gifted pianist mistakenly weds a dead woman who takes him to the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 16 mins. Freeform Tues. 1 p.m.

Time Freak (2018) Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner. Dumped by his girlfriend, a young physics genius travels back in time to change the past and win her heart again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:30 a.m.

Timecop (1994) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Mia Sara. In 1994 a 2004 Washington policeman saves his wife and stops a sinister senator from buying the presidency. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Wed. 12:32 p.m.

Tom Thumb (1958) ★★★ Russ Tamblyn, Alan Young. A forest queen rewards a woodcutter and his wife with a son just shy of six inches high. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sat. 7:45 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Fri. 9:15 a.m. Showtime Fri. 10:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 5:50 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Wed. 8:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 6:45 p.m.

Tommy’s Honour (2016) ★★ Peter Mullan, Jack Lowden. Tom and Tommy Morris, father and son pioneers of professional golf, relied on skill, business acumen and working-class street smarts to make Tommy one of the world’s first sports superstars and found the modern game of golf. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Golf Wed. 5 p.m. Golf Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart (2016) Lex Scott Davis, Debbi Morgan. Rhythm and blues singer-songwriter Toni Braxton tackles personal issues related to her battle with lupus, divorce and her son’s autism. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 2:04 a.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Town (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall. A Boston bank robber looks for a way out of his criminal lifestyle after beginning a passionate romance with the woman that his gang briefly took hostage. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:55 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 5:55 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toys find themselves dumped in a day-care center after Andy leaves for college. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Mon. 9:31 p.m. Encore Tues. 10:22 a.m. Encore Sat. 7:28 a.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle. While a judge’s anti-drug campaign leads him to his own daughter, a DEA agent targets a trafficker’s wife, and a policeman fights corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:20 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Traffic With the Devil (1946) Narrated by Charles Reineke. A police officer discusses traffic problems in Los Angeles. (NR) 19 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Traffik (2018) ★ Paula Patton, Omar Epps. A couple and their two friends embark on a weekend getaway to an isolated estate in the mountains. They soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when members of a violent biker gang show up to protect their secrets from the outside world. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:40 p.m.

Training Day (2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. Un corrupto oficial usa la fanfarronería, intimidación y drogas para que un nuevo policía se vuelva uno de los suyos. (R) 2 hrs. UNIMAS Sun. 8:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Trainwreck (2015) ★★★ Amy Schumer, Bill Hader. A promiscuous magazine writer considers monogamy for the first time when she starts to fall in love with the charming sports doctor she’s profiling. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. FXX Mon. 3 p.m. FXX Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova. Mob courier Frank Martin and the subject of his assignment, a cynical Ukrainian woman, are fitted with shackles that will explode if they wander too far from his car. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBC America Mon. 10:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Trapped (1949) ★★ Lloyd Bridges, John Hoyt. An ex-counterfeiter leads an undercover agent to a gang using his best plates. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

The Tree of Life (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Sean Penn. Disillusioned in a modern world, a man tries to come to terms with the complicated relationship that he shared with his father. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:05 a.m.

The Tree Surgeon (1944) Voice of Dick Nelson. Animated. A donkey tries to revitalize a sick tree. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

Trolls (2016) ★★★ Voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake. Animated. Poppy, the optimistic leader of the trolls, and Branch, her polar opposite, embark on an adventure that takes them far beyond the only world they’ve ever known. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Disney Fri. 6:25 p.m. Disney Sat. 11 a.m. FXX Sat. 4 p.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A pampered actor and his co-stars must become actual soldiers when the war movie they are filming in Southeast Asia turns into the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Wed. 6:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Truth or Dare (2017) Cassandra Scerbo, Brytni Sarpy. Eight college friends awaken an evil spirit that feeds on souls in a haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:30 a.m.

La Tumba de Matías (1988) David Reynoso, Laura Marti. La única ambición de un jugador es ganar dinero para que el día que muera pueda tener la lápida más grande. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

28 Days (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Viggo Mortensen. When a court order sends a New York journalist to a rehabilitation center for substance abusers, she meets a ballplayer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sat. 8:15 a.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 1:33 a.m.

22 Jump Street (2014) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Officers Jenko and Schmidt begin to question their partnership after each infiltrates different cliques while undercover at a local college. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Una estudiante de escuela secundaria, recién llegada junto a su padre a un pequeño pueblo, comienza un apasionado y peligroso romance con un vampiro cuya familia ha renunciado a beber más sangre humana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. KVEA Sat. 1 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito. A genetically perfected specimen meets his pint-size, wise-guy long-lost twin. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Sun. 5:33 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. BET Sun. 2:02 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation (2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 12:01 p.m.

Ultraviolet (2006) ★ Milla Jovovich, Cameron Bright. As worldwide civil war looms, a superhuman woman becomes the protector of a boy who is perceived as a threat to humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Mon. 10:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 1:15 a.m.

Unfaithful (2002) ★★★ Richard Gere, Diane Lane. A man becomes increasingly distraught after he discovers his wife is having an affair with a Frenchman. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:59 p.m.

Unfinished Business (2015) ★ Vince Vaughn, Tom Wilkinson. A business trip to Europe goes disastrously awry for a business owner and his associates, who are hoping to close the most important deal of their lives. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TBS Sun. 4 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Wed. 11:15 a.m. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

Unfriended (2014) ★★ Shelley Hennig, Moses Storm. A teenager and her five friends become the prey of an unknown online presence that wants revenge for a shaming video that caused a classmate to kill herself one year prior. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10 a.m.

The Uninvited (2009) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, Emily Browning. A ghost prompts a lethal battle of wills between a man’s new fiancee and his two daughters, one of whom has just returned from a mental ward. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Universal Soldier (1992) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren. Dead soldiers from the ‘60s surface in the ‘90s as high-tech warriors reanimated by the U.S. government. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 4 p.m.

Unknown (2011) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger. After a serious car accident, a man awakes to find that his wife does not recognize him, that another man has assumed his identity, and that assassins are hunting him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Sean Connery. Eliot Ness and his men fight Al Capone in Chicago during Prohibition. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Sun. 7:23 p.m. Encore Mon. 10:47 a.m.

Upgrade (2018) ★★★ Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel. An artificial intelligence implant called STEM gives a paralyzed man superhuman strength and agility -- skills he uses to seek revenge against the thugs who killed his wife. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Tues. 9:15 p.m.

Upside Down (2012) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Jim Sturgess. Though it is forbidden, a man devises a way to reunite with a long-lost love from the twin world that sits just above his own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Tues. Noon TMC Fri. 11:45 p.m.

La Usurpadora (1972) Manolo Escobar, Irán Eory. Una cantante española decide dejar la fama y la fortuna por un nuevo amor y una familia de huérfanos. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Valentine’s Day (2010) ★★ Jessica Alba, Kathy Bates. A diverse group of Los Angeles residents wends its way through love, romance and heartbreak over the course of a single day. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:35 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 7:55 a.m.

The Valiant (1929) ★★ Paul Muni, Marguerite Churchill. A drifter tries to prevent his family from learning that he killed a man. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ Tom Cruise, Penélope Cruz. A wealthy womanizer has trouble distinguishing dreams from reality after a car accident leaves him disfigured. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Encore Thur. 12:40 p.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Fri. 2 a.m. AMC Fri. 6 p.m.

The Vengeance of She (1968) ★★ John Richardson, Olinka Bérová. The immortal king of Kuma thinks a beauty in the South of France is Ayesha, queen of his lost city. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Thur. Noon

Veronica Mars (2014) ★★★ Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring. On the eve of her law-school graduation, Veronica turns amateur sleuth once again after ex-boyfriend, Logan, becomes a murder suspect. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Thur. 8 a.m.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996) ★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. Mike, Carol and the TV-series Bradys embrace a criminal claiming to be Carol’s believed-dead first husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:50 p.m.

The Viking Queen (1967) ★★ Don Murray, Carita. A Roman general and a druid king’s daughter become lovers and enemies in ancient Britain. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Thur. 1:45 p.m.

The Virgin Suicides (1999) ★★★ James Woods, Kathleen Turner. Men reminisce about intriguing sisters, whose parents quarantined them after one of the five killed herself. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Fri. 10:05 p.m.

Waiting ... (2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Anna Faris. A womanizing waiter, his former girlfriend and his housemate ponder their lives while working at a chain restaurant. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Audience Wed. 7 p.m. Audience Wed. 11:30 p.m.

A Walk in the Clouds (1995) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón. A married chocolate salesman agrees to pose for a day as the new husband of a pregnant vineyard heiress in postwar California. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Mon. 5:10 a.m. HBO Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Sundance Sun. 7 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:15 a.m. Sundance Mon. 4:45 p.m.

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ Voices of Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight. Animated. After years of tidying up an Earth devoid of humanity, a robot janitor meets a mechanical scout and chases her across the galaxy. (G) 1 hr. 37 mins. Disney XD Sat. 6 p.m.

Water for Elephants (2011) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Robert Pattinson. A shared compassion for a special elephant draws together a former veterinary student and a performer in the traveling circus in which they both work. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:40 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 3:10 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Paramount Wed. 10 p.m. Paramount Thur. 2 a.m. VH1 Fri. 8 p.m. VH1 Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Starz Fri. 7:31 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Mon. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 4:15 a.m.

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Madeleine Stowe. A lieutenant colonel and approximately 400 U.S. troops battle 2,000 North Vietnamese in 1965. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 1:45 p.m.

Weightless (2017) Alessandro Nivola, Julianne Nicholson. After his ex-wife goes missing, a reclusive man must raise his estranged and obese son, attracting unwelcome attention from his small-town community while disrupting his own quiet existence. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:40 a.m.

Welcome to Marwen (2018) ★★ Steve Carell, Leslie Mann. After surviving a violent assault, Mark Hogancamp creates a miniature World War II town that comes to life with astonishingly realistic dolls. Through this fantasy world, Mark finds the strength to triumph in the real world and face his attackers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Wed. 12:25 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer. Rival New York City gangs affect the love of a young man and woman from each side. (NR) 2 hrs. 31 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Westbound (1959) ★★ Randolph Scott, Virginia Mayo. A Union officer is assigned to start a stagecoach line that will transport California gold to Northern coffers. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Wed. 1 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer. Supernatural events plague a college professor and his wife as they investigate a murder she believes occurred next door. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:15 p.m.

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Thur. 1 p.m.

Where the Heart Is (2000) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd. The boyfriend of a pregnant teenager leaves her broke and abandoned in Oklahoma, where she begins living secretly at Wal-Mart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. CMT Thur. 9 p.m. CMT Fri. Noon

Whisper (2007) Josh Holloway, Blake Woodruff. A desperate kidnapper and his associates learn that the boy they are holding for ransom may have a devilish streak. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Sun. 2:31 a.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Wed. 10:24 a.m. Starz Wed. 6:27 p.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Mon. 6:30 p.m. BET Tues. 2 p.m. VH1 Thur. 7:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 2:45 p.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Sundance Sun. 5 p.m. Sundance Thur. 2 p.m. TMC Thur. 10 p.m. Sundance Fri. 1 a.m.

Winter Love Story (2019) Jen Lilley, Kevin McGarry. When author Cassie’s first novel isn’t selling, she is paired on a book tour with author Elliot to boost her sales - but along the way, a romance starts to blossom. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

Witless Protection (2008) ★ Larry the Cable Guy, Ivana Milicevic. A small-town lawman and the FBI witness that he has in custody grapple with crooked federal agents, quack doctors and Chicago high-society. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:50 a.m.

Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery (2019) Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Tom Cavanagh. Attorney Claire Darrow defends her mother’s former colleague in a murder case. Things get complicated when Claire’s romantic interest is named as the prosecuting attorney on the case. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 5 p.m.

Words and Pictures (2013) Clive Owen, Juliette Binoche. An art teacher and English teacher have a competition and allow students to vote on the importance of words and pictures. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Audience Wed. 1 p.m. Audience Wed. 5 p.m.

The World Changes (1933) ★★ Paul Muni, Mary Astor. A young Midwesterner becomes a meat tycoon with a socialite wife. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 9:45 p.m.

Wrath of the Titans (2012) ★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus enlists the aid of Queen Andromeda, Hephaestus and Poseidon’s son to rescue Zeus from the underworld, defeat the Titans and save mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Sun. 10:15 a.m. TBS Sat. 11:45 a.m.

The Wrong Cheerleader (2019) Vivica A. Fox, Cristine Prosperi. A high school cheerleader catches the eye of a handsome new student. He seems like the ideal boy, until his affection turns into obsession and he stops at nothing to keep her all to himself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Wrong Turn (2003) ★★ Desmond Harrington, Eliza Dushku. Three inbred cannibals terrorize a medical student and five campers in a remote area of West Virginia. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Syfy Wed. 10 p.m. Syfy Thur. 4:06 p.m.

Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines (2012) Camilla Arfwedson, Roxanne McKee. A small mining town hosts the Mountain Man Festival on Halloween. The wild night of costumes, drinking and partying turns into a bloodbath when an inbred family of hillbilly cannibals target several college students for dinner. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Thur. 10 a.m. Syfy Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings (2011) ★★ Sean Skene, Scott Johnson. Young friends fight deformed mutants inside an abandoned sanitarium. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Thur. 2 a.m. Syfy Thur. Noon

Wrong Turn 6: Last Resort (2014) Sadie Katz, Anthony Ilott. Bloodthirsty cannibals terrorize a hotel owner and his friends in the backwoods of West Virginia. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Thur. 8 a.m.

Wrong Turn 2: Dead End (2007) ★★★ Erica Leerhsen, Henry Rollins. Deranged cannibals terrorize a group of contestants competing on a reality TV show in the wilderness of West Virginia. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Wed. 11:56 p.m. Syfy Thur. 2 p.m.

The X-Files (1998) ★★ David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson. FBI agents Mulder and Scully probe events that may prove the existence of aliens on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Starz Mon. 6:24 a.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. Professor Xavier leads Wolverine and other superheroes against Magneto, a mutant who would rule humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Sun. 6:15 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Sun. 8:30 a.m. AMC Mon. 10 a.m. AMC Tues. 1:10 a.m.

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. After a mutant-hating militarist named Stryker invades their school, the X-Men must join forces with Magneto to rescue Professor Xavier and neutralize the threat posed by Stryker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. Noon

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

You Got Served (2004) ★★ Marques Houston, Omarion Grandberry. Street dancers work together to win a competition worth $50,000 and a spot in a music video. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Wed. 6:57 p.m. BET Thur. 2:31 p.m.

You, Me and Dupree (2006) ★★ Owen Wilson, Kate Hudson. Three become a crowd when a newlywed invites his jobless buddy to temporarily move in with him and his wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Fri. 2:47 a.m. Encore Fri. 10:10 a.m. Encore Fri. 7:08 p.m.

Z for Zachariah (2015) ★★★ Chiwetel Ejiofor, Margot Robbie. Following a disaster that wipes out most of civilization, a scientist and a miner compete for the love of a woman who may be the last female on Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Zodiac (2007) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo. Investigators and reporters become obsessed with finding the elusive serial killer terrorizing San Francisco in the late 1960s and ‘70s. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. TMC Tues. 10 p.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. When their shy caretaker decides he needs to switch careers to find a woman, zoo animals reveal their secret ability to talk and teach him how to woo the ladies. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Mon. 8:29 a.m. Starz Thur. 9:47 a.m.

Zootopia (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman. Animated. Rookie police rabbit Judy Hopps works with a wily fox to solve a mysterious case in the mammal metropolis of Zootopia. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Disney Sat. 8 p.m.

