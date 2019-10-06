Dance in L.A. this week: American Contemporary Ballet’s ‘Inferno & Burlesque’ and more

Here is a list of dance performances in L.A. for Oct. 6-13:
L.A. Dances Two-month festival, with three distinct programs, features classic and contemporary works by Kyle Abraham, Bella Lewitzky, Benjamin Millepied and others. L.A. Dance Project, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., L.A. Sun., Thu.-next Sun., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 24. $45. (213) 422-8762. ladanceproject.org
Meguri: Teeming Sea, Tranquil Land CAP UCLA presents Tokyo-based all-male company Sankai Juku in a performance of Ushio Amagatsu’s Butoh-inspired meditation on time and the seasons. Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Ct., Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. $29-$74. (310) 825-2101. cap.ucla.edu
Terra L.A. Contemporary Dance Company presents this new immersive multimedia-enhanced celebration of life and community. Stomping Ground L.A., 5453 Alhambra Ave. L.A. Tue.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 6 p.m. $15, $18; closing-night concert and after-party, $150. lacontemporarydance.org
Inferno & Burlesque American Contemporary Ballet opens its season with reprises of these two gothic horror-themed works; contains nudity. Warehouse space, 1207 E. Washington Blvd., downtown L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 2. $45-$500. acbdances.com
Agua Viva Heidi Duckler Dance’s 34th annual gala includes two dance performances and the screening of the company’s new dance film, “Where We’re Going.” Los Angeles Theatre, 615 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. Sat., 5 p.m. $250 and up. heididuckler.org
American Masters State Street Ballet is joined by Santa Barbara Choral Society and Orchestra for a 25th season opener featuring pieces set to music by Copland, Bernstein and Lauridsen. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $26-$106. (805) 899-2222. statestreetballet.com
The Firebird Festival Ballet Theatre presents this one-act ballet based on a Russian folk tale and set to the music of Stravinsky. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $35-$45. (949) 854-4646. thebarclay.org
Omniscopic The rise of surveillance culture is explored in this multidisciplinary work present by Re:Born Dance Interactive and Curious Minds. Fathom and Form, 737 Kohler St., L.A. Sat.-next Sun., 8:30 p.m. $25-$35. reborndance.org
Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre Goes Broadway! Celebration of classic musicals including “Chicago,” “West Side Story” and “The Phantom of the Opera.” Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Next Sun., 5 p.m. $55-$125. (818) 243-2539. alextheatre.org