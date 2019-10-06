What’s on TV Monday: ‘9-1-1,’ ‘Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal’ and more

ABC’s SERIES
Dancing With the Stars The top 10 perform and Leah Remini serves as a guest judge in this new episode of the competition series. 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1 First responders leap into action when the city of Santa Monica is struck by a massive tsunami in this new episode of the action drama. Former MMA fighter Ronda Rousey guest stars. 8 p.m. Fox
Antiques Roadshow An episode focused on collectibles of interest to Gen-Xers includes artwork by “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening and leathers worn by legendary motorcycle stuntman Evel Knievel. 8 p.m. KOCE
Black Lightning The superhero drama starring Cress Williams returns for Season 3. Bill Duke guest stars. 9 p.m. The CW
Retro Report on PBS Journalist Celeste Headlee and artist Masud Olufani co-host and New Yorker humorist Andy Borowitz supplies commentary in this new one-hour magazine format series that looks for historical context behind some of today’s top stories. 9 p.m. KOCE; also Tues.
Below Deck The mega-yacht Valor and her crew set sail for Thailand as this reality series returns for another season. 9 p.m. Bravo
The Good Doctor Robert Sean Leonard (“House”) guest stars in this new episode that also launches ABC’s “Cast From the Past” week that reunites cast members and creative types from classic shows on current ABC series. 10 p.m. ABC
POV Three brothers return to their hometown of Colima, Mexico, to care for their ailing grandmother in the poignant new documentary “América.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Our Boys The verdict is delivered as this fact-based limited series, about tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the wake of a series of kidnappings and murders in 2014, airs its finale. 10 p.m. HBO
My Horror Story Everyday people share their accounts of ghostly encounters in this spooky new series. 10 p.m. Travel Channel
Cash Cab This quiz show on wheels hosted by Ben Bailey is back with new episodes. 11:30 p.m. Bravo; also Tues.-Thur.
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal A caveman and a dinosaur join forces in order to survive in an eat-or-be-eaten world in this five-part animated series from the creator of “Samurai Jack.” Midnight , Adult Swim; also Tues.-Fri.
MOVIES
I Am a Fugitive From a Chain Gang A month-long salute to tough-guy actor Paul Muni includes this grim 1932 crime drama, directed by Mervyn LeRoy, about a WWI veteran who escapes from a prison camp after being sentenced to hard labor. 6:45 p.m. Turner Classic Movies
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Zac Brown Band performs. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Former NFL player and analyst Tony Gonzales; chef Aaron Sanchez. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly and Ryan Jenny McCarthy; Nina Dobrev. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Celebrating Joy’s birthday; hot items at affordable prices. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Beyoncé’s hairstylist; Danny Pino (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”); Deborah Norville. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs (“The Neighborhood”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Eggs, cholesterol and the heart; sausage; Brooke Shields. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kristin Chenoweth; Bindi and Robert Irwin; a woman walks across America to benefit a pet rescue. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Adam Levine; Nicholas Braun (“Succession”); Maroon 5 performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Robin Thede (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”); comic Deon Cole. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Too many kidneys are discarded in the U.S.; sex educator Shannon Boodram. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show 4 p.m. KCOP
The Real Singer Mary Wilson. 5 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Carla Hayden, Librarian of Congress. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET, midnight KVCR, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Henry Winkler. 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Lupita Nyong’o; comic Dane Cook; the Avett Brothers perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson; former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ben Platt (“The Politician”); Zoey Deutch. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers David Harbour; Ryan Eggold (“New Amsterdam”); Lauren Daigle performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Katy Mixon (American Housewife”); Tituss Burgess. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball Playoff action includes the New York Yankees versus Minnesota Twins. 4:30 p.m. FS1
Football The San Francisco 49ers battle the Cleveland Browns. 5 p.m. ESPN
