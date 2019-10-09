9 things to do in L.A., from ‘Anastasia’ to ArtNight Pasadena

Fans of romantic musicals can catch “Anastasia” at the Hollywood Pantages and “The Light in the Piazza” at Los Angeles Opera. La Santa Cecilia’s La Marisoul holds court at the Soraya in Northridge, L.A. Contemporary Dance Company settles in for the immersive work “Terra,” Max Richter brings his dreamy compositions to UCLA’s Royce Hall, Ain Gordon’s “217 Boxes of Dr. Henry Anonymous” comes to the Freud Playhouse, and “Don’t Tell My Mother!” offers its annual “Coming Out Show.” And if you’re looking for fun on the cheap, ArtNight Pasadena and the Mostly Blues Festival in Orange are free.

Who’s that girl?

The national tour of “Anastasia” has arrived. A young woman with a mysterious past finds herself in 1920s Paris in this romantic musical with book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. The inventive use of projections in the production plays a big part in Times staff writer Ashley Lee’s recent feature. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd. 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Oct. 27. $49 and up. (800) 982-2787. hollywoodpantages.com. The tour also will play Nov. 5-17 at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa.

La Marisoul and friends perform Saturday at the Soraya. (Humberto Howard)

La Marisoul in Northridge

La Santa Cecilia vocalist La Marisoul brings her big, beautiful voice to the Soraya for a celebration of Mexican American music that includes favorites by Los Lobos, Chicano Batman and Lalo Guerrero. She will be joined by some of her band mates plus special guests California Feetwarmers and Los Texmaniacs. Singing sisters Dueto Dos Rosas open the show. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. 8 p.m. Saturday. $36-$71. (818) 677-3000. thesoraya.org

Dove Cameron, left, and Renée Fleming costar in “The Light in the Piazza” at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. (L.A. Opera)

Ciao, Firenze!

Star soprano Renée Fleming, Disney Channel regular Dove Cameron and Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell share the stage in “The Light in the Piazza.” An American tourist and her daughter find romance and more in Florence, Italy, in 1953 in this musical from playwright Craig Lucas and composer-lyricist Adam Guettel. Presented by L.A. Opera. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Oct. 20. $29 and up. (213) 972-8001. laopera.org

L.A. Contemporary Dance Company presents the new immersive work “Terra.” (L.A. Contemporary Dance Company)

Hit the dirt

L.A. Contemporary Dance Company transforms a vacant warehouse into a living, breathing space for community and nature in the immersive multimedia-enhanced dance work “Terra.” Stomping Ground L.A., 5453 Alhambra Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday. $15, $18; closing-night performance and afterparty, $150. lacontemporarydance.org

Composer Max Richter and company perform at UCLA’s Royce Hall on Saturday. (Mike Terry)

Perchance to dream

Composer Max Richter is joined by American Contemporary Music Ensemble and soprano Grace Davidson for selections from his music for the HBO drama “The Leftovers” plus highlights from his eight-hour work “Sleep.” Presented by the Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA. Royce Hall, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. 8 p.m. Saturday. $28-$59. (310) 825-2101. cap.ucla.edu

Derek Lucci in Ain Gordon’s “217 Boxes of Dr. Henry Anonymous,” coming to the Freud Playhouse this weekend. (Paula Court)

The doctor is in

CAP UCLA also presents Ain Gordon’s “217 Boxes of Dr. Henry Anonymous.” Writer-director Gordon reimagines the story of the pioneering gay psychiatrist whose work had a profound impact on the movement for LGBTQ rights. Freud Playhouse, Macgowan Hall, UCLA, 245 Charles E. Young Drive East, Westwood. 8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday. $28-$59. (310) 825-2101. cap.ucla.edu

Mum’s the word

“Don’t Tell My Mother!” is the storytelling series created and hosted by Nikki Levy, who this weekend presents the annual “Coming Out Show.” “Schitt’s Creek” costar Emily Hampshire and trans activist Miles McKenna are among those sharing true-life LGBTQ-themed tales in this fundraiser. Indie-folk artists Abby & the Myth supply the tunes. Catch One — The Underground, 4067 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday. $25-$35. dtmm-show.com

ArtNight rides again

The wheels on the bus go ’round and ’round, all through town for ArtNight Pasadena. Museums and other cultural institutions will be connected by free shuttle, and performers include Pennington Dance Group, Rogue Artists Ensemble and Mariachi Garibaldi. And yes, there will be food trucks. Old Town Pasadena. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. Free. artnightpasadena.org

Groovin’ on a Saturday afternoon

R&B veteran Booker T (of “Green Onions” fame), Latin-flavored roots rockers the Iguanas and the Indian-inflected group Bollywood Blues are the featured acts at the Mostly Blues Festival. Musco Center for the Arts, Aitken Arts Plaza, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Free; reservations recommended. (844) 626-8726. muscocenter.org