What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Law & Order: SVU’ and more

SERIES

Young Sheldon Ed Begley Jr. reprises his role as Dr. Linkletter on a new episode of this “Big Bang Theory” spin-off. With Iain Armitage and Annie Potts. 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore “Saturday Night Live’s” Heidi Gardner guest stars as Dina’s (Lauren Ash) nemesis on a new episode of the workplace sitcom. With America Ferrera and Ben Feldman. 8 p.m. NBC

Supernatural All the souls in hell are released and are free to rampage as this supernatural drama starring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles kicks off its 15th and final season. With Misha Collins. 8 p.m. The CW

Grey’s Anatomy Holly Marie Combs and Alyssa Milano from the original “Charmed” series guest star on the medical drama as ABC’s “Cast From the Past” week continues. 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

The Unicorn Betsy Brandt (“Life in Pieces”) guest stars as the head of a support group in this new episode of the Walton Goggins comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom “Criminal Minds’” Paget Brewster guest stars as Christy’s (Anna Faris) new boss on a new episode of the sitcom. Allison Janney also stars. 9 p.m. CBS

Legacies This spinoff of “The Vampire Diaries” returns for a second season. With Danielle Rose Russell and Matthew Davis. 9 p.m. The CW

A Million Little Things Drea de Matteo (“The Sopranos”), Melora Hardin (“The Office”), James Tupper (“Big Little Lies”), Jason Ritter (“Joan of Arcadia”) and Jerry Ferrara (“Entourage”) all guest star in this new episode of the drama. 9 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Evil “Smallville’s” John Glover guest stars as a high-strung theater producer, and Dascha Polanco (“Orange Is the New Black”) plays his assistant, on a new episode of the mystery drama. With Katja Herbers and Mike Colter. 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit The squad seeks a serial predator targeting gay men in a new episode of the procedural drama. Curtis Armstrong (“New Girl”) and Zuleikha Robinson (“Lost”) guest star. 10 p.m. NBC

Activate: The Global Citizen Movement Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black”) travels to Nigeria to promote the cause of clean drinking water in the finale of this docu-series. 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Temptation Island Four new couples who find themselves at a crossroads mingle with 24 single men and women at a Hawaiian resort as a new season of this rebooted unscripted series gets under way. With host Mark Walberg. 10 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

Equality Town Halls on CNN Democratic presidential candidates taking part in a series of forums on issues affecting the LGBTQ community include Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), 4:30 p.m.; former Vice President Joe Biden, 5 p.m.; Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.), 5:30 p.m.; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), 6 p.m.; Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), 6:30 p.m.; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), 7 p.m. CNN; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), 7:30 p.m.; former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, 8 p.m.; and billionaire Tom Steyer, 8:30 p.m. CNN

Torn Apart: Separated at the Border This new documentary from Oscar- and Emmy-winning filmmaker Ellen Goosenberg Kent follows the story of two immigrant mothers, each of whom was separated from her children for months after fleeing danger in her home country to seek asylum in the United States. 9 p.m. HBO

Taken at Birth This three-night docu-series about a small-town doctor who sold or gave away hundreds of babies in Georgia in the 1950s and ’60s continues. 9 p.m. TLC; also Fri.

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Steals and deals; Today Food with Katie Lee. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Good Morning America Penelope Ann Miller; chefs Jamika Pessoa, Richard Blais, Jean-Paul Bourgeois and Michael White. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ted Danson; Elizabeth Olsen. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Paul Shaffer; Naturi Naughton and La La Anthony. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Ted Danson; Chris Colfer (“Glee”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Ja Rule. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kristen Bell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Medium Anna Raimondi investigates a house where a family says it’s been plagued by spirits. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Kelly Clarkson Show Adam DeVine; Amy Brenneman; beat boxer; unnecessary inventions; a kid prays for a local cop. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A man’s execution is scheduled for Nov. 20, but he insists he’s innocent. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Michael Douglas. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Dog saves man’s life; premature birth; compounding pharmacies; spider living in woman’s ear. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Paula Abdul. 4 p.m. KCOP

The Real Michael Ealy (“Stumptown”); guest co-host Tisha Campbell. 5 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET, midnight KVCR, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Eva Longoria. 11 p.m. TBS, 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Priyanka Chopra Jonas; Questlove & Tariq; Rex Orange County performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Oliver; Amy Sedaris; Paul McCartney; Big Thief performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Regina King; Nat Wolff; Jimmy Eat World performs; cast members from “Zombieland: Double Tap.” (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Aaron Paul; astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson; Sara Bareilles performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sam Rockwell; Lucy Boynton; Les Savy Fav performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Former professional wrestlers Nikki and Brie Bella. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Football The New York Giants play the New England Patriots. 5 p.m. Fox

Women’s baskeball The Connecticut Sun and the Washington Mystics meet in a fifth and deciding game of the 2019 WNBA Finals. 5 p.m. ESPN2

Preseason basketball The Clippers host the Denver Nuggets. 7:30 p.m. FS Prime

Customized TV listings are available here: latimes.com/tvtimes