Classic movies in L.A. this week: ‘The Sixth Sense’ and more

Here is a list of classic movies, film festivals, etc., in L.A. for Oct. 13-20:

Doc LA: The Los Angeles Documentary Film Festival Five-day showcase features documentaries by established and aspiring filmmakers. Raleigh Studios (Chaplin, Fairbanks and Pickford Theaters), 5300 Melrose Ave., Hollywood. Starts Wed.; ends next Sun. $10; passes, $100. docla.org

Panafest 2019 The Panamanian International Film Festival in Los Angeles celebrates Latinx cinema and culture with a selection of comedies, dramas, documentaries and more. Downtown Independent Theater, 251 S. Main St., downtown L.A. Oct. 18-20. Various times, Fri.-next Sun. $10; passes, $50-$90. piffla.com

The Killer / Hard Boiled Double bill pairs John Woo’s action-packed 1989 and 1992 crime dramas, both starring Chow Yun-Fat, and includes a discussion with the director between the films; in Cantonese with English subtitles. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $15. americancinematheque.com

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors Vengeful phantom Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) returns to torment the living in this trippy 1987 entry in the horror franchise. With Heather Langenkamp, Craig Wasson, Patricia Arquette, John Saxon. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., 11:59 p.m. $12. landmarktheatres.com

Strangers on a Train A casual conversation leads to murder most foul in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1951 thriller based on the Patricia Highsmith novel. With Farley Granger and Robert Walker. The Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Fri., 5:30 p.m. Free. (626) 449-6840. nortonsimon.org

Taiwan Biennial Film Festival The second edition of this showcase presented by the UCLA Film & Television Archive and Taiwan Academy in Los Angeles includes mainstream feature films and indie dramas plus restored classics, documentaries, experimental works and more. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; other venues. Starts Fri.; ends Oct. 28. $8-$10; some free events. cinema.ucla.edu

The Sixth Sense 20th anniversary outdoor screening of director M. Night Shyamalan’s 1999 supernatural thriller starring Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment. With Toni Collette and Donnie Wahlberg. Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 7 p.m. $18. cinespia.org