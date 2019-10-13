Museums in L.A. this week: A Stanley Kubrick exhibit at the Skirball and more

Here is a list of museum shows in L.A. for Oct. 13-20:

Openings

Thomas Hunt: California Modernist Paintings by the artist who worked in Laguna Beach in the 1920s. Also on display: “Laurie Brown: Photographs,” documenting mankind’s relationship to disrupted landscapes; and “Etchings by Mildred Bryant Brooks,” featuring works by the local printmaker. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Starts Sun.; ends Jan. 12. Closed Wed. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (949) 494-8971. www.lagunaartmuseum.org

True Grit: American Prints and Photographs from 1900 to 1950 The American experience is captured in works from local museums, a private collection and the Getty’s own collection. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends Jan. 19. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

Through a Different Lens: Stanley Kubrick Photographs Early examples of photojournalism by the legendary filmmaker. Also on display: “El Sueño Americano / The American Dream: Photographs by Tom Kiefer” featuring images of migrants’ possessions seized by U.S. border agents and then discarded. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Starts Thu.; ends March 8. Closed Mon. $7-$12; Thursdays, and 2 and under, free. (310) 440-4500. skirball.org

Empathy: Beneath the Surface Group show inspired by last year’s Woolsey fire and the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill. California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks at The Oaks, 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. Opens Fri.; ends Feb. 16. Closed Mon.-Tue. $6 suggested donation. (805) 405-5240. cmato.org

George Rodriguez: Double Vision Career retrospective of the L.A. photographer includes images from the Chicano civil rights movement, plus music, sports, entertainment scenes and everyday urban life. Vincent Price Art Museum, East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park. Starts Sat.; ends Feb. 29. Closed Sun.-Mon. Free. (323) 265-8841. vincentpriceartmuseum.org

The Los Angeles Printers Fair Celebration of letterpress, book arts and paper. International Printing Museum, 315 W. Torrance Blvd., Carson. Sat.-next Sun. only, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $5, $10. (310) 515-7166. printmuseum.org

Shirin Neshat: I Will Greet the Sun Again Survey of the Iranian-born artist’s works features more than 200 photographs and videos including two immersive installations. The Broad, 221 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Starts Sat.; ends Feb. 16. $12, $20; 17 and under, free. (213) 232-6200. thebroad.org

What Now: Collecting for the Library in the 21st Century, Part 1 Exhibition of recent acquisitions examines the Huntington’s ongoing role in documenting the human experience. The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Starts Sat.; ends Feb. 17. Closed Tue. $13-$29; under 4, free. (626) 405-2100. huntington.org