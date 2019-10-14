What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Emergence’ on ABC

SERIES

NCIS The team links a bizarre crime scene at Arlington National Cemetery to a string of attacks on homeless veterans in this new episode of the procedural drama. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The battle rounds continue as the coaches enlist Normani, Darius Rucker, Usher and will.i.am to prepare their artists to go head-to-head. 8 p.m. NBC

The Conners Desperate for more income, Becky (Alicia Goranson) applies for a bartending position at Casita Bonita, but Dan (John Goodman) worries about the effect the job could have on her struggles with alcoholism. Also, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) nears a decision about Ben and David (Jay R. Ferguson, Johnny Galecki). 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident Conrad (Matt Czuchry) begins to doubt Devon’s (Manish Dayal) judgment after one of the latter’s patients suddenly revives after being pronounced dead. Also, Cain and Nic (Morris Chestnut, Emily VanCamp) clash over how to deal with a patient who’s a well-known white supremacist. Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Shaunette Renee Wilson also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Melissa McCarthy and Eric Stonestreet retrace their ancestral journeys. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Bless This Mess Mike (Dax Shepard) decides to revive the town’s newspaper, the Bucksnort Bugle, and stirs up local tensions when he discovers several community secrets and rivalries in this new episode of the fish-out-of-water comedy. Lake Bell, Ed Begley Jr. Pam Grier, David Koechner and Lennon Parham also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Lost LA The season premiere of this local history documentary series focuses on Griffith Park, one of the nation’s largest municipal parks, which hasn’t always lived up to its founder’s vision of a public recreation ground for all. 8:30 p.m. KCET

Arrow Oliver (Stephen Amell) is still trying to figure out the nature of the Monitor’s (guest star LaMonica Garrett) mission as he returns home in the eighth and final season of this superhero drama. Kathleen McNamara, Ben Lewis and David Ramsey also star. 9 p.m. CW

The Purge The first season of this TV series adaptation of a horror movie franchise focused primarily on the events during a single Purge night, an annual 12-hour event when all crime, up to and including homicide, is legal. In the second season, the series takes a wider perspective, exploring how the events of the most recent Purge affected the lives of some survivors. Derek Luke, Max Martini, Rochelle Aytes, Joel Allen and Charlotte Schweiger star. 9 p.m. Syfy and USA

black-ish After Jack (Miles Brown) gets cut from the basketball team, Dre (Anthony Anderson) frets over his son’s future, while Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) strongly feels that any challenges Jack may face will make him a stronger, better person. Marcus Scribner and Marsai Martin also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

NCIS: New Orleans Pride (Scott Bakula) and his team expose a plot to covertly house migrants at a private detention center contracted by the federal government in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

Emergence After learning more about Piper’s (Alexa Swinton) origins, Jo (Allison Tolman) struggles with the decision to shelter her in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Treadstone Sleeper agents around the world are awakened to undertake the covert missions for which they were programmed in this sleek new spy drama set in the same world where CIA super-spy Jason Bourne operated. Jeremy Irvine (“War Horse”), Brian J. Smith (“Sense8”), Omar Metwally (“The Affair”) and Michelle Forbes (“The Killing”) star. 10 p.m. Syfy and USA

SPECIALS

Democratic Presidential Debate From the campus of Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, the dozen candidates qualified for this 2020 Democratic presidential event gather for their party’s fourth sanctioned primary debate. Featuring Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang. Anderson Cooper, Erin Burnett and Marc Lacey moderate. 5 and 10 p.m. CNN

Debate Post Analysis Live debate coverage and analysis. 8 p.m. CNN

MOVIES

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author John Grisham. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Cyntoia Brown; Julie Andrews; Victoria Beckham. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Mike Rowe; Lupita Nyong’o; Adam Rippon; “Dancing With the Stars”; Michelle Pfeiffer; Daymond John. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety; Betty Buckley. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Author Lupita Nyong’o (“Sulwe”); author Alyssa Milano (“Project Middle School”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Rachael Ray. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Tim Tebow. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jaime Pressly. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A police officer opens up about the fateful day he was shot by a disgruntled ex-LAPD cop. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Tyler Perry; Ben Platt; Lawnmower Man Movement. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says her 28-year-old son is a rageaholic and has been arrested more than 10 times. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Guest cohost Tisha Campbell; Mark L. Walberg. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Possible association between wisdom teeth removal and the opioid crisis. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

SoCal Connected (Season premiere) California’s recycling industry struggles as millions in public money sits unspent while landfills fill up, often with items intended to be recycled. (N) 8 and midnight KCET

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Democratic presidential debate: Alex Wagner. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Elton John; Taika Waititi; Thom Yorke performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Montreal Canadiens, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

CONCACAF Nations League Soccer Canada versus the United States, 4:15 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball ALCS Game 3: The Houston Astros visit the New York Yankees, 5 p.m. FS1; NLCS Game 4: The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Washington Nationals, 5 p.m. TBS

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

