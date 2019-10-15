What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Chicago Med’ and ‘Chicago PD’ crossover on NBC

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage Leno discusses race rivalries with Matt Damon, who stars as Carroll Shelby in the upcoming film “Ford vs. Ferrari,” in the season finale of the car-lover’s series. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Infection This three-part crossover event begins on “Chicago Fire” as first responders encounter a fast-spreading virulent disease. The action picks up on “Chicago Med,” as the spread of the disease reaches epidemic proportions, and concludes on “Chicago PD,” where the source of the infection is determined to be a bioterrorism attack. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. NBC

Riverdale As his senior year begins, Archie (KJ Apa) urges Mad Dog (Eli Goree) to attend Riverdale High and join the football team. Also, Mr. Chipping (guest star Sam Witwer) offers Jughead (Cole Sprouse) a scholarship at an exclusive school. Camila Mendes, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott and Lili Reinhart also star. 8 p.m. CW

The Goldbergs Barry (Troy Gentile) decides to rush a college fraternity, but it doesn’t quite work out as he expects. Back home, with the kids moving on, Beverly and Murray (Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jeff Garlin) have more time on their hands, which means more hobbies and activities for Beverly and more TV for Murray. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer Six celebrities perform for a second time. 8 p.m. Fox

Nature The Amazon basin in Ecuador is home to a special patch of jungle that is an untouched wilderness teeming with biodiversity, in part because humans can reach it only by boat. The new episode “Undercover in the Jungle” follows a team of naturalists and filmmakers as they capture intimate behaviors of the wildlife using a network of more than 50 remotely operated cameras and mini-cams reaching from the dark forest floor to the tangled canopy 300 feet in the air. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Schooled Seeking to improve the football team’s chances of winning a title, Coach Mellor and Principal Glascott (Bryan Callen, Tim Meadows) recruit a soccer star (guest star Rachel Crow) to kick their field goals. Kavan Brar, Brett Dier and AJ Michalka also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Nancy Drew When Nancy (Kennedy McMann) learns that Tiffany Hudson’s (Sinead Curry) corpse is being moved out of Horseshoe Bay for a private autopsy, she puts her investigation into Lucy Sable’s (Stephanie Van Dyck) dress on hold to attempt a risky mission in this new episode of the mystery series. 9 p.m. CW

Modern Family Mitch and Cam (Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet) try to help Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) overcome her insecurities about wearing a bathing suit to a pool party in this new episode. Sofía Vergara and Ed O’Neill also star. 9 p.m. ABC

NOVA “Why Bridges Collapse,” a new episode of this documentary series, examines the 2018 collapse of a section of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, then looks at bridge collapses in the U.S. and considers engineering techniques that can make bridges safer and prevent potential catastrophes. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

David Makes Man This new drama wraps up its first season with a finale that reveals how Sky (Isaiah Johnson) died. That moment was preceded by a visit from Shinobi (Jordan Bolger), a fight with Raynan (Adchik Torbert) and a tender moment with David (Akili McDowell). 9 p.m. OWN

Wild Metropolis The series about wildlife adapting to living in metropolitan areas concludes. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

SPECIALS

CMT Artists of the Year 2019 The special honors Carrie Underwood, Dan & Shay, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett, along with breakout artist of the year Ashley McBryde; Reba McEntire receives the Artist of a Lifetime award. From Nashville, Tenn. 8 p.m. CMT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Marc Benioff; Paul Rudd. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Monica Lewinsky; Ryan Lochte; Ali Wong. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Fashion expert Jessica Mulroney; chef Adam Rapoport. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Billy Bush (“Extra”); surfer Bethany Hamilton; Julissa Bermudez (“Central Ave”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Mariska Hargitay (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”); Victoria Beckham. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Chelsea Clinton guest cohosts; author Alyssa Milano. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Dr. Roshini Raj; Scott Wolf. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Michael Rapaport. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Camryn Manheim. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Diabetes medicine that could be used to fight Alzheimer’s disease; aging backward. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kaley Cuoco; YBN Cordae. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Two women claim their lives have been turned upside down by a social media influencer. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jessica Biel (“Limetown”); Alfie Allen (“Jojo Rabbit”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Media personality Paris Hilton; Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Mom accused of feeding dog feces to her kids; the medical trend that could be harming grandparents. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Neil deGrasse Tyson (“Letters From an Astrophysicist”). 4 p.m. KCOP

The Real Guest cohost Tisha Campbell; Mark L. Walberg. 5 p.m. KCOP

Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick Why people feel frustrated and angry during good times. 9 p.m. KLCS; 11 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Cyntoia Brown and Ali Wong. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Lupita Nyong’o; Dane Cook; the Avett Brothers perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Whoopi Goldberg; author Ta-Nehisi Coates. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jennifer Aniston; Dave Matthews; Blanco Brown performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ed Helms; June Diane Raphael; 5 Seconds of Summer. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Goodman; Michael C. Hall; Midland performs; Yesod Williams performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Meghan Trainor. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Washington Nationals, 1 p.m. TBS; the Houston Astros visit the New York Yankees, 5 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Colorado Avalanche visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Philadelphia Flyers visit the Edmonton Oilers, 6:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Buffalo Sabres visit the Anaheim Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime

