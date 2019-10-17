What’s on TV Friday, Oct. 18: ‘Charmed’ on the CW

SERIES

Hawaii Five-0 McGarrett’s (Alex O’Loughlin) team enlists imprisoned hacker Aaron Wright (Joey Lawrence) to help when a young girl is kidnapped in this new episode of the police drama. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist Aram (Amir Arison) goes undercover to infiltrate a secret society of wealthy thrill-seekers who entertain themselves with spectacular acts of violence. James Spader and Megan Boone also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Charmed Macy (Madeleine Mantock) tries making sense of some very intense dreams, while Mel and Maggie (Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery) struggle to accept their new roles in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

American Housewife Greg (Diedrich Bader) hosts a meeting of the Westport Historical Guild, and Katie’s (Katy Mixon) homemade lasagna is a hit. 8 p.m. ABC

Fresh Off the Boat Eddie finally introduces his girlfriend (Isabel Oliver Marcus) to his mom (Constance Wu) in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Magnum P.I. Katsumoto (Tim Kang) suspects one of his fellow cops is dirty and has stolen evidence, so he asks Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) for help in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Dynasty Blake and Fallon (Grant Show, Elizabeth Gillies) face legal troubles in this new episode of the prime-time soap. 9 p.m. The CW

20/20 “The Death of a Playmate: The Dorothy Stratten Story,” a new episode of the news magazine series, documents the story of the actress and Playboy Playmate whose estranged husband killed her before killing himself. 9 p.m. ABC

Great Performances The new episode “Grammy Salute to Music Legends” is a tribute concert to the 2019 nominees and includes performances by George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Johnny Mathis, Dionne Warwick, Garth Brooks, Snoop Dogg, Patti Austin, Sheila E., Sam Moore and Julio Iglesias. 9 p.m. KOCE

Blue Bloods After the terminally ill wife of a friend, FBI agent Wilson Ortega (guest star Emiliano Dez), dies under circumstances ruled mysterious, Frank (Tom Selleck) takes a personal interest in Jamie’s (Will Estes) investigation in this new episode. Also, Erin’s (Bridget Moynahan) desire to work on more meaningful cases lands her a robbery that looks impossible to solve, while Danny and Baez (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) get to the shocking truth behind a baffling assault claim. 10 p.m. CBS

Van Helsing Axel (Jonathan Scarfe) reconciles with Vanessa (Kelly Overton) in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy

Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents... A new season of this comedy series launches with back-to-back episodes. First up is Jaboukie Young-White, a gay comic viewers may recognize from his appearances as a correspondent on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.” In the second episode, comic and writer Vanessa Gonzalez takes the stage. 11 and 11:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Uncle Drew Pro basketball star Kyrie Irving takes his character from a series of Pepsi Max TV commercials to the big screen in this 2018 sports comedy, in which he is joined by former NBA players Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller and Nate Robinson. Lil Rel Howery, Erica Ash, J.B. Smoove, Mike Epps, Tiffany Haddish and Nick Kroll also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Sid & Judy Never-before-heard recordings by Judy Garland are incorporated into this new documentary from filmmaker Stephen Kijak about the singer’s stormy marriage to Sid Luft, her third husband and father of her children Sid and Lorna Luft. The film, narrated by Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh, chronicles the couple’s turbulent relationship, revealing how Garland’s vulnerabilities were exploited by the Hollywood film industry. 8:05 p.m. Showtime

CBS This Morning Author Simon Sinek. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today A copper mine planned in Alaska; Angie Mar. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Leslie Mann; Sally McKenney, Wendy Kou and Julia Smith; Jon Pardi performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Megan Hilty (“Patsy & Loretta”); the Motels perform; Grae Drake. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Michelle Pfeiffer; Julie Andrews (“Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Victoria Beckham; Common performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Gretta Monahan opens up about her battle with breast cancer. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Jeremy Parsons, People Now. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Regina King. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Women share their skin-care secrets to look younger; what to know about retinol. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Sara Gilbert; Cyndi Lauper. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman dies during a “Brazilian butt lift”; K. Michelle (“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood”). (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Helen Mirren (“Catherine the Great”); Jenna Dewan (“Gracefully You”); guest host Sean Hayes. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Gary Owen; Pam Grier. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Visit to nail salon sends woman to hospital; company founders embrace integrative work lives. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show The judges from “Hot Bench”; Eddie Jackson (“Game Day Eats”). 4 p.m. KCOP

The Real Joy Ann Reid; Tank performs. 5 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Cease-fire in northern Syria; the impeachment inquiry; President Trump’s support from Republicans: Ashley Parker, the Washington Post; Jeff Mason, Reuters; Susan Davis, NPR; Vivian Salama, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Former national security advisor Susan Rice; Neil deGrasse Tyson; Danielle Pletka, NBC; Sam Stein, Daily Beast; author Thomas Chatterton Williams. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin); Tomi Lahren, Fox Nation; civil-rights attorney Areva Martin. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Taylor Swift; Chris O’Dowd; Angel Olsen performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hillary Rodham Clinton; Chelsea Clinton; Wilco performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tyler Perry; Sunny Hostin; Gina Brillon. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Orlando Bloom; Yvonne Strahovski; O-Town performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Anna Kendrick, Kal Penn and Edi Patterson. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh America Ferrera. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

NBA Preseason Basketball The New Orleans Pelicans visit the New York Knicks, 5 p.m. TNT; the Lakers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

NHL Hockey The Ducks host the Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m. FS Prime

