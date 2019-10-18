Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Oct 20 - 26, 2019

American Beauty (1999) EPIX Mon. 2:50 a.m.

Apocalypse Now Redux (1979) Showtime Wed. 3:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 2:35 p.m.

Chinatown (1974) TMC Sun. 10:15 a.m. TMC Mon. 4 a.m. KCET Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Cinema Paradiso (1988) Cinemax Fri. 6:10 a.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) Showtime Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Ovation Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Duck Soup (1933) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

The Enchanted Cottage (1945) TCM Mon. 7:45 a.m.

The Exorcist (1973) AMC Thur. 11:15 a.m.

GoodFellas (1990) Cinemax Sat. 9 a.m.

Halloween (1978) IFC Sun. 8:45 a.m. IFC Sun. 5 p.m. AMC Thur. 6 p.m.

Jaws (1975) AMC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

John Carpenter’s The Thing (1982) Encore Sat. 8:51 a.m. Encore Sat. 9 p.m. Encore Sun. 1:58 a.m.

King Kong (1933) TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

The Last Emperor (1987) Cinemax Sun. 10:05 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 11:05 a.m.

The Life of Emile Zola (1937) TCM Mon. 6:45 p.m.

Living Proof (2008) Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

A Night at the Opera (1935) TCM Tues. 3:15 a.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Freeform Mon. 4:45 p.m. Freeform Tues. 2:40 p.m. Disney Sat. 7 p.m.

Patton (1970) Cinemax Wed. 6:25 a.m.

The Phantom Carriage (1920) TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Paramount Sun. 12:05 p.m. Paramount Sun. 10:55 p.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) EPIX Sat. 3:25 a.m.

The Shining (1980) AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Sons of the Desert (1933) TCM Wed. 8 p.m.

There Will Be Blood (2007) TMC Mon. 1:15 a.m. TMC Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Titanic (1997) TBS Sat. 11 a.m. TBS Sat. Noon

Unforgiven (1992) Ovation Fri. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. 4 p.m. Showtime Sun. 3:55 a.m.

The Untouchables (1987) Encore Sun. 2:10 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) Showtime Wed. 10 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Oct 20 - 26, 2019

An American Haunting (2005) ★★ IFC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Animal House (1978) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

The Apparition (2012) ★ AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 10:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 4:15 a.m.

Body Snatchers (1993) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Bravo Sat. Noon Bravo Sat. 2 p.m.

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ IFC Thur. 10 p.m. IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

Carrie (2013) ★★ IFC Wed. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 5:45 p.m.

Carrie (1976) ★★★ AMC Tues. 5:45 p.m. Sundance Thur. 1:45 p.m. Sundance Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Creepshow (1982) ★★★ IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Dark Skies (2013) ★★ IFC Fri. 2:15 a.m.

The Dead Zone (1983) ★★★ IFC Thur. 3:45 a.m.

Death Wish (1974) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 9:15 a.m. Sundance Fri. 1 a.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ Sundance Tues. 3 a.m.

Escape From the Planet of the Apes (1971) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Friday the 13th (2009) ★ IFC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982) ★ IFC Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Friday the 13th -- A New Beginning (1985) ★ IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Friday the 13th Part IX: Jason Goes to Hell (1993) ★ IFC Sat. 11:15 a.m. IFC Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Friday the 13th Part VII -- The New Blood (1988) ★ IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989) ★ IFC Sat. 9 a.m.

Friday the 13th, Part 2 (1981) ★ IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Friday the 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives (1986) ★ IFC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984) ★ IFC Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Fright Night (1985) ★★★ AMC Wed. Noon IFC Thur. 1:15 a.m. IFC Thur. 3:15 p.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter (2000) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:45 a.m. AMC Tues. 9:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Ghost Ship (2002) ★ IFC Tues. 7 p.m. AMC Wed. 6 p.m.

Graveyard Shift (1990) ★ IFC Tues. 10:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 6:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 4 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5 p.m.

Halloween (1978) ★★★★ IFC Sun. 8:45 a.m. IFC Sun. 5 p.m. AMC Thur. 6 p.m.

Halloween (2007) ★ IFC Sun. 11 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) ★★ IFC Sun. 12:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 8:15 a.m.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) ★★ IFC Sun. 10:45 a.m. IFC Mon. 6:15 a.m.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) ★★ IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) ★ IFC Sun. 3 p.m.

Halloween: Resurrection (2002) ★ IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 10 p.m. AMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) ★ IFC Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Last Action Hero (1993) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Legion (2010) ★ IFC Fri. 8:45 a.m. IFC Fri. Noon BBC America Sat. 2 a.m. BBC America Sat. 8 a.m.

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Bravo Sun. 1:30 p.m. Bravo Mon. 1 a.m. Bravo Fri. 3:42 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Bravo Sun. 10:59 a.m. Bravo Sun. 3:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 1:12 p.m. Bravo Fri. 5:50 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Bravo Fri. 8:20 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:55 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11:15 a.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Tues. 3 a.m. IFC Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Night of the Living Dead (1990) ★★ Sundance Thur. 11:45 a.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Bravo Sat. 6:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Paranormal Activity (2007) ★★★ IFC Tues. 11:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012) ★★ IFC Wed. 12:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) ★★ IFC Wed. 1:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

The Possession (2012) ★★ AMC Wed. 2:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 11:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 8:45 a.m.

The Purge (2013) ★★ IFC Thur. 8 p.m. IFC Fri. 1 p.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 9 a.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Shallow Hal (2001) ★★ Bravo Fri. 10:36 a.m. Bravo Fri. Noon E Sun. Noon

Sleepwalkers (1992) ★ Sundance Fri. 2 p.m. Sundance Sat. 2 a.m.

Something Borrowed (2011) ★ Bravo Sat. 4 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Tales From the Crypt Presents Bordello of Blood (1996) ★ IFC Sat. 4:05 a.m.

Tales From the Crypt Presents Demon Knight (1995) ★★ IFC Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Thinner (1996) ★★ Sundance Fri. Noon

U.S. Marshals (1998) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ Sundance Sun. 1:45 p.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Sundance Wed. 3 a.m. Sundance Wed. 11:30 a.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Sundance Wed. 2 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Oct 20 - 26, 2019

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ VH1 Fri. 11:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ VH1 Sat. 1:30 a.m. VH1 Sat. 4:20 p.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Freeform Sun. 9:50 p.m. Freeform Mon. 12:35 p.m. Freeform Sat. 5:35 p.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 6:30 a.m. Showtime Thur. 9 a.m.

American Beauty (1999) ★★★★ EPIX Mon. 2:50 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ TNT Sat. 5 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 2 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ CMT Tues. 10:30 p.m. CMT Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ CMT Wed. 10 p.m. CMT Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 3:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 10 p.m. Ovation Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 1 p.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ Ovation Mon. 6 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ BET Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 9:45 p.m.

The Caine Mutiny (1954) ★★★ KCET Fri. 8 p.m.

Cape Fear (1991) ★★★ Encore Sat. 3:47 a.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Cars (2006) ★★★ Disney XD Sun. Noon

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:35 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ TBS Sat. 3 p.m. TBS Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Clash of the Titans (1981) ★★ TCM Thur. 3 p.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ Ovation Tues. 9 p.m. Ovation Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 3:50 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ Paramount Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Conspiracy Theory (1997) ★★ HBO Tues. 1 a.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Cool Runnings (1993) ★★★ Cinemax Sat. 5:15 a.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Encore Wed. 8 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:59 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Ovation Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ CMT Sat. 5 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 9:15 a.m. Sundance Fri. 1 a.m.

Earthquake (1974) ★★ TMC Tues. 1 p.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ Showtime Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ Sundance Tues. 3 a.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Starz Sat. 12:52 p.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ AMC Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Encore Sun. 8:15 a.m. Encore Sun. 4:12 p.m. Encore Wed. 8:50 a.m. Encore Wed. 6:12 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ CMT Mon. 1:30 a.m. CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ TMC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ TMC Sun. 8 a.m. TMC Fri. 9 a.m. TMC Sat. 5 a.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ TMC Tues. Noon Showtime Fri. 8 p.m. Showtime Sat. 1 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ POP Fri. Noon POP Sat. 9 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 12:35 p.m. Freeform Thur. 3:40 p.m. Freeform Fri. 11:32 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Freeform Sun. 3:05 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6:15 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2:05 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ BBC America Sat. 10 a.m. BBC America Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Showtime Sun. 9 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 8 p.m. Syfy Wed. 3:05 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ E Sat. 7 p.m. E Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ FX Tues. 7:30 p.m. FX Wed. 5 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 9 p.m. VH1 Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 8:32 p.m. Syfy Mon. 5 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 5:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 2 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ HBO Sat. 11:45 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Starz Tues. 5:46 a.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ TNT Sat. 11 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Nickelodeon Tues. 6 a.m. Nickelodeon Wed. 9 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Inception (2010) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 1:50 p.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ EPIX Mon. 1:25 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Mon. 10 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 5:05 p.m. Paramount Sun. 8 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 2:35 p.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ AMC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ AMC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ LOGO Thur. 11:55 p.m. LOGO Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ AMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ BBC America Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Encore Wed. 4:18 p.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ UNIMAS Sun. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 3:30 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 6 a.m. Showtime Wed. 6:45 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) ★★★ FXX Sun. 8 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ FXX Mon. 3 p.m. FXX Tues. Noon

Minions (2015) ★★ FX Fri. 6 p.m. FX Sat. 4 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ TBS Sun. 10 a.m. TBS Mon. 4 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11:15 a.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 8:55 p.m. Freeform Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Paramount Sun. 9 a.m. Paramount Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ TRU Sat. 8 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 12:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 7:30 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Encore Sun. 5:35 a.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 7 p.m. EPIX Mon. 5:15 p.m.

Patton (1970) ★★★★ Cinemax Wed. 6:25 a.m.

Phenomenon (1996) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 4:45 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007) ★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 9 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2 a.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ AMC Mon. Noon

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Cinemax Mon. 10:25 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 2 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Paramount Sun. 12:05 p.m. Paramount Sun. 10:55 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ BBC America Sun. Noon BBC America Sun. 4 p.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ Syfy Sat. 11:52 a.m. Syfy Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ CMT Sun. 1:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TNT Sun. 11 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 5 a.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Encore Tues. 11:39 a.m. Encore Tues. 12:31 p.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ VH1 Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Scooby-Doo (2002) ★★ Freeform Tues. 6:50 p.m. Freeform Wed. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11:20 a.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Short Circuit (1986) ★★ TMC Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ WE Thur. 3:20 p.m. WE Thur. 5:40 p.m. VH1 Sat. 9 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ VH1 Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 3:25 a.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 10:40 a.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ TBS Sun. 2:15 p.m. TBS Mon. 1:45 a.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ FX Tues. 3 p.m. FX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ FX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FX Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ TBS Sat. 11 a.m. TBS Sat. Noon

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ TMC Mon. 5:50 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 8 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 a.m. Paramount Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 9:35 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ FX Sun. 6:30 p.m. FX Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ FX Sun. 3 p.m. FX Sun. 11:03 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Paramount Sat. 2 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10:30 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 3:25 p.m.

Turner & Hooch (1989) ★★ TMC Tues. 9:15 a.m. TMC Fri. 7:20 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ POP Fri. 3 p.m. POP Sat. Noon

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ POP Sat. Noon POP Sat. 9 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ POP Sat. 2:30 a.m. POP Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ POP Fri. 9 p.m. POP Sat. 6 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ POP Fri. 6 p.m. POP Sat. 3 p.m. KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) ★★★ Encore Mon. 12:26 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 6:10 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 5:05 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Encore Thur. 8:03 a.m. Encore Thur. 10:10 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Ovation Fri. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. 4 p.m. Showtime Sun. 3:55 a.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 2:10 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Comedy Central Sun. 2:15 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 9 p.m. MTV Thur. 10 p.m. MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Starz Tues. 1:02 a.m. Starz Tues. 9:56 a.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. 10 p.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:20 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 1:15 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10:30 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 10:28 p.m.

X2: X-Men United (2003) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 10:15 p.m. BBC America Tues. 5 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Oct 20 - 26, 2019

A

About a Boy (2002) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Toni Collette. An irresponsible playboy becomes emotionally attached to a woman’s 12-year-old son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Wed. 9:45 p.m.

Absolute Power (1997) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. A veteran thief catches the president of the United States in adultery and a murder cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Tues. 1:30 p.m.

The Abyss (1989) ★★★ Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. Oil-platform workers, including an estranged couple, and a Navy SEAL make a startling deep-sea discovery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 51 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:50 p.m.

The Accused (1988) ★★★ Kelly McGillis, Jodie Foster. Raped in a bar, a woman hires a prosecutor who goes after the patrons who encouraged her attackers. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. VH1 Fri. 11:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. VH1 Sat. 1:30 a.m. VH1 Sat. 4:20 p.m.

Adaptation (2002) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Meryl Streep. A screenwriter asks his identical twin, who is in the same profession, for advice on a story about a serial killer. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:55 p.m. Freeform Mon. 2:40 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7:40 p.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Gomez, Morticia and their ghoulish household are prey to a scam involving long-lost Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:50 p.m. Freeform Mon. 12:35 p.m. Freeform Sat. 5:35 p.m.

Adrift (2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Tues. 9:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Adventureland (2009) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. A college grad takes a lowly job at an amusement park after his parents refuse to fund his long-anticipated trip to Europe. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Thur. 8:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 5:30 a.m.

The Affairs of Dobie Gillis (1953) ★★ Debbie Reynolds, Bobby Van. Dobie goes to college, dates Pansy, horses around, blows up the chemistry lab. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Affairs of State (2018) Adrian Grenier, Mimi Rogers. A young campaign aide gets in way over his head when he sleeps with the wife of a presidential candidate, sending him into a downward spiral of corruption and blackmail. He is left fighting not only for his career, but also his life. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:50 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Showtime Sun. 6:30 a.m. Showtime Thur. 9 a.m.

Ali (2001) ★★★ Will Smith, Jamie Foxx. Muhammad Ali battles Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier and George Foreman and raises controversy outside the ring. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:20 p.m.

Alibi Ike (1935) ★★ Joe E. Brown, Olivia de Havilland. An eccentric ballplayer known for his unorthodox pitching style finds major-league trouble with a girl and gangsters. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Thur. 2:45 a.m.

Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016) ★★ Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway. Live action/animated. After returning to Underland, Alice receives a mission from the White Queen to travel back in time to save the Mad Hatter’s family. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Alien Resurrection (1997) ★★ Sigourney Weaver, Winona Ryder. Cloned Ellen Ripley and others aboard a spaceship battle rampaging aliens. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Sun. 6:15 a.m.

All About the Benjamins (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Tues. 1:40 p.m. VH1 Wed. 11:30 a.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. BET Sat. 7 p.m.

All for Love (2017) Sara Rue, Steve Bacic. After negative reviews and declining sales of her latest books, an author of romance novels is paired with her editor’s brother for research on her latest book. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

All I Want for Christmas (2013) Melissa Sagemiller, Brad Rowe. A Christmas pin magically allows an executive to hear the unspoken thoughts of others. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 2 p.m.

All the Way (2016) ★★★ Bryan Cranston, Anthony Mackie. President Lyndon B. Johnson endures a tumultuous first year in office while trying to launch a civil rights bill. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Wed. 6 a.m.

Alone in the Game (2018) A profile of the ongoing struggles LGBTQ athletes are facing at the professional, collegiate and Olympic levels. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Wed. 1 p.m. Audience Wed. 5 p.m.

American Assassin (2017) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton. Cold War veteran Stan Hurley takes CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp under his wing, and they join forces with a lethal Turkish agent to stop a mysterious operative who wants to start a global war. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m. TMC Sun. 3 a.m.

American Beauty (1999) ★★★★ Kevin Spacey, Annette Bening. A man in midlife crisis and at odds with his wife begins working out to impress his teenage daughter’s friend. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:50 a.m.

An American Haunting (2005) ★★ Donald Sutherland, Sissy Spacek. Strange and terrifying events plague a family in 1817 Tennessee after a fellow citizen places a curse on the father. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:30 a.m.

The American President (1995) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Annette Bening. A political rival turns the widowed president’s romance with an environmental lobbyist into an election-year issue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Sun. 4:05 p.m. Showtime Mon. 6 a.m.

Angels & Demons (2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Encore Wed. 10:31 p.m.

Animal House (1978) ★★★ John Belushi, Kevin Bacon. Bluto, Otter and the rowdy Deltas make fools of the dean and the square Omegas at 1962 Faber College. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

Annabelle (2014) ★★ Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton. Members of a satanic cult invade the home of a man and his pregnant wife and turn a vintage doll into a conduit for ultimate evil. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Fri. 11:45 a.m.

Annabelle: Creation (2017) ★★ Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman. Years after the tragic death of their daughter, a former toy maker and his wife welcome a nun and six orphaned girls into their farmhouse. Terror soon strikes when one child finds a seemingly innocent doll that appears to have a life of its own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Syfy Mon. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Annapolis (2006) ★★ James Franco, Tyrese Gibson. A young man from the wrong side of the tracks realizes his dream of entering the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:50 p.m.

Another Nine & a Half Weeks (1997) ★ Mickey Rourke, Agathe de la Fontaine. Despondent at losing his lover, a man wanders the streets of Paris and has an affair with her kinky friend. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Audience Fri. 8 p.m. Audience Sat. Noon

Apocalypse Now Redux (1979) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall. An Army agent goes upriver into the heart of Cambodia to kill a renegade colonel. (R) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Wed. 3:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 2:35 p.m.

Apollo 11 (2019) ★★★ Never-before-seen footage and audio recordings take you straight into the heart of NASA’s most celebrated mission as astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic trip to the moon. (G) 1 hr. 33 mins. CNN Sat. 6 p.m.

The Apparition (2012) ★ Ashley Greene, Sebastian Stan. A paranormal researcher must save a couple from a malevolent entity that feeds on fear and torments them no matter where they run. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 10:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 4:15 a.m.

Arizona (2018) Danny McBride, Rosemarie DeWitt. Cassie is a single mother and real estate agent whose problems go from bad to worse when a disgruntled client kidnaps her. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Sat. 2:36 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (NR) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Armored (2009) ★★ Matt Dillon, Jean Reno. Empleados de una compañía de camiones blindados planean un robo en contra de su propia empresa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Army of Darkness (1992) ★★ Bruce Campbell, Embeth Davidtz. Because of a time warp, a supermarket worker finds himself fighting in medieval England with a chainsaw and a ’73 Oldsmobile. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. Encore Fri. 8:26 a.m. Encore Fri. 4:14 p.m. Encore Sat. 5:57 a.m.

Así Es Mi México (1963) Rodolfo de Anda, Begoña Palacios. Un charro y un cantante se enamoran de una bella joven que desea debutar como bailarina en un teatro ambulante. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

At the Circus (1939) ★★★ Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx. A sly lawyer and a pair of carnies shoot a society matron out of a cannon and try to save a circus. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Tues. 9 a.m.

Atlantis, the Lost Continent (1961) ★★ Anthony Hall, Joyce Taylor. A Greek fisherman follows a princess to Atlantis, where a tyrant turns slaves into animal-headed men. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Attack of the Killer Donuts (2016) Kayla Compton, Justin Ray. A chemical accident turns ordinary donuts into bloodthirsty killers. Now it’s up to a group of friends to save their town from the fried fiends. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Australia (2008) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman. An English aristocrat and a cattleman drive a herd across the Australian Outback to save her ranch from a hostile takeover. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. Starz Sun. 6:46 a.m. Starz Wed. 3:22 a.m.

Autumn Dreams (2015) Jill Wagner, Colin Egglesfield. Years after the annulment of their spontaneous marriage a couple discovers a mistake in the paperwork that means they are still husband and wife. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

AVP: Alien vs. Predator (2004) ★★ Sanaa Lathan, Raoul Bova. Members of an expedition discover two vicious extraterrestrial species dueling to the death in the Antarctic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Tues. 1 a.m.

B

B.A.P.S (1997) ★ Halle Berry, Martin Landau. Two Georgia waitresses seeking a better life go to Hollywood and meet an ailing millionaire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Mon. 2 p.m. VH1 Tues. 11:30 a.m.

The Babadook (2014) ★★★ Essie Davis, Daniel Henshall. A troubled widow discovers that her son is telling the truth about a monster that entered their home through the pages of a children’s book. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Mon. 12:45 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Baby Boom (1987) ★★★ Diane Keaton, Harold Ramis. A Manhattan career woman with a live-in boyfriend suddenly inherits a baby girl and moves to Vermont. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Sat. 8:15 a.m.

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. VH1 Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Thur. 11:25 a.m. Starz Thur. 10:41 p.m.

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. As if creating the perfect Christmas for their families isn’t hard enough, under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla will have to do it while hosting and entertaining their own respective mothers during the holidays. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Tues. 11:10 p.m.

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo. Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at a run-down hotel in Lake Tahoe in 1960s California. Over the course of a fateful night, they all get one last shot at redemption before everything goes wrong. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. HBO Mon. 3:25 a.m. HBO Wed. 7:35 p.m.

The Banger Sisters (2002) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Susan Sarandon. Two former groupies, one with a family, the other with a wild temperament, reunite after two decades. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Audience Wed. 9 p.m.

The Bank Dick (1940) ★★★ W.C. Fields, Cora Witherspoon. A man inadvertently foils a robbery and is awarded the job of bank guard, forcing him to face a real holdup. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Bárbara (1969) Hilda Aguirre, Edmundo Arias. Una sirvienta y el hijo de los patrones se enamoran. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ Christian Bale, Michael Caine. Following the death of his parents, young heir Bruce Wayne becomes a masked avenger who fights the forces of evil in Gotham City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Sat. 5 p.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TNT Sun. 5 p.m. TNT Mon. 4:30 p.m.

The Beach Boys: An American Band (1985) ★★ Brian Wilson, Carl Wilson. A profile of the ‘60s group includes ``Surfin’ U.S.A.,’' ``Good Vibrations,’' ``Wouldn’t It Be Nice.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. AXS Fri. 6 p.m. AXS Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Beat the Band (1947) ★ Frances Langford, Ralph Edwards. A country girl comes to town to sing opera but meets a bandleader instead. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Beauty and the Beast (2017) ★★★ Emma Watson, Dan Stevens. In this live-action re-imagining of the fairy tale, a young woman takes her father’s place as prisoner in a beast’s castle, only to fall in love with her beastly captor, who turns out to be a prince. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m.

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Thur. 8:55 p.m. BET Fri. 1:40 p.m.

Becoming Santa (2015) Michael Gross, Meredith Baxter. A man is shocked to learn that the parents of his girlfriend are Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

Bedazzled (2000) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Elizabeth Hurley. In an attempt to woo the woman of his dreams, a man sells his soul to the devil for seven wishes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Paramount Sun. 2 a.m.

Being John Malkovich (1999) ★★★ John Cusack, Cameron Diaz. A puppeteer and his co-worker discover a tunnel that allows others to enter the actor’s mind and body for 15 minutes at a time. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2 p.m.

Being Rose (2017) Cybill Shepherd, James Brolin. After being diagnosed with serious health issues, a woman goes on a road trip in her motorized wheelchair to search for her estranged son. Her life changes when she meets a handsome cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Tues. 6 a.m.

Bernie the Dolphin (2018) Lola Sultan, Logan Allen. A brother and sister befriend a badly sunburned dolphin that has been separated from its family, uncovering a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend’s home. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:55 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMT Tues. 10:30 p.m. CMT Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMT Wed. 10 p.m. CMT Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Beyond the Reach (2014) ★ Michael Douglas, Jeremy Irvine. In the Mojave Desert, a naked and unarmed hunting guide runs from a wealthy hunter who wants to ensure his silence in the death of an old man. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:54 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970) ★★ Dolly Read, Cynthia Myers. Three college singers join a Hollywood scene of debauchery, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll. (NC-17) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Fri. 11:15 p.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ William Hurt, Glenn Close. Ex-college friends reunite in a big house after a funeral, to play old records and talk. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

The Big House (1930) ★★★ Wallace Beery, Chester Morris. Prison brings out the worst in a forger, a killer and a drunken driver in for manslaughter. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006) ★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. An FBI agent reprises his disguise as a corpulent old lady and takes a job as a nanny in a crime suspect’s house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Thur. 2:30 p.m.

The Big Store (1941) ★★ The Marx Brothers, Tony Martin. Groucho, Chico and Harpo take over a department store whose owner has hired Groucho as bodyguard. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Tues. Noon

The Birds (1963) ★★★ Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren. A San Francisco playgirl follows a bachelor to Bodega Bay where, for no apparent reason, flocks of birds begin killing the populace. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Sun. 6 p.m. Encore Mon. 4:26 p.m. Encore Sat. 1:45 a.m. Encore Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Black ’47 (2018) Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville. In 1847 an Irish mercenary fighting for the British army abandons his post to seek revenge on those responsible for the death of his family. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (NR) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Ovation Sun. 3:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 10 p.m. Ovation Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Blankman (1994) ★★ Damon Wayans, David Alan Grier. An inventive oddball takes matters into his own hands when crime overruns the Illinois city he calls home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder. A black railroad worker is appointed sheriff of a town marked for destruction by a scheming politician. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Ovation Fri. 1 p.m.

Blindspotting (2018) ★★★ Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casal. Collin must make it through his final three days of probation for a chance at a new beginning. His bond with his volatile best friend soon gets tested when Collin sees a police officer shoot a suspect in the back during a chase through the streets. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:50 a.m.

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:25 p.m.

Blonde Dynamite (1949) ★ Bowery Boys, Adele Jergens. Slip and the gang run an escort service next door to thieves tunneling into a bank. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Sun. 3:03 p.m.

Body Snatchers (1993) ★★★ Gabrielle Anwar, Terry Kinney. A government biologist and his children discover alien pods are replacing people at an Alabama military base. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 8:30 a.m.

The Bohemian Girl (1936) ★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie travel with a band of 18th-century Gypsies holding a nobleman’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Wed. 4:15 a.m.

Bolden (2019) Gary Carr, Erik LaRay Harvey. New Orleans cornet player Buddy Bolden becomes a key figure in the birth of jazz, influencing countless musicians for decades to come. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:40 a.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. USA Sat. 6:30 p.m. USA Sat. 8:45 p.m.

Book Club (2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous ``50 Shades of Grey.’' From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:15 p.m.

The Book of Life (2014) ★★★ Voices of Diego Luna, Zoë Saldana. Animated. Torn between family expectations and following his heart, a young man journeys through three fantastic worlds and faces his greatest fears. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Fri. Noon FX Sat. 10 a.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry. A Manhattan playboy gets a new corporate boss, and she treats him the way he has always treated women. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Ovation Mon. 6 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Bottled With Love (2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

Bounce (2000) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck. An ad executive seeks out the widow of a stranger who swapped tickets with him before boarding an ill-fated flight. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Mon. 11:05 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m.

A Boy. A Girl. A Dream. (2018) Omari Hardwick, Meagan Good. Cass is a Los Angeles club promoter who meets a Midwestern woman named Frida on the night of the 2016 presidential election. She challenges Cass to revisit his broken dreams, while he pushes Frida to discover hers. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Wed. 6:11 a.m.

Boy! What a Girl (1947) ★ Tim Moore, Elwood Smith. Two Harlem producers lure a potential backer by hiring a female impersonator to portray a second backer. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 11:45 a.m.

The Boys Are Back (2009) ★★ Clive Owen, Emma Booth. Still reeling from the death of his wife, a man adopts an unconventional method of raising his two sons. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Wed. 11:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 10:35 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. BET Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder. The vampire count of Transylvania seeks his lost love and the conquest of Britain by plague. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. BBC America Fri. 6:30 p.m.

A Bramble House Christmas (2017) David Haydn-Jones, Autumn Reeser. While settling his father’s estate, a man becomes suspicious as to why the man left his nurse $50,000 after knowing her for less than two months before he died. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 11 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 5 p.m.

Breakin’ All the Rules (2004) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Gabrielle Union. Complications arise after a man writes a successful how-to book on ending romantic relationships. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Breaking In (2018) ★ Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke. A woman takes her two children on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech estate in the countryside. She soon finds herself in a desperate fight to save all of their lives when four men break into the house to find hidden money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Bride of Chucky (1998) ★ Jennifer Tilly, Katherine Heigl. Animated by a vicious killer’s spirit, a battered doll and its mate seek help from neighbors to regain human form. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Fri. 9:49 a.m. Encore Fri. 9 p.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Bravo Sat. Noon Bravo Sat. 2 p.m.

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant. An attractive lawyer and Bridget’s former boss threaten her newfound happiness with Mark Darcy. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Ovation Mon. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Brothers (2009) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jake Gyllenhaal. After his brother is presumed dead in Afghanistan, a drifter and his sister-in-law are drawn together through their grief and unexpected attraction. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Mon. 3:19 p.m. HBO Fri. 12:32 p.m.

A Brush With Love (2019) Arielle Kebbel, Nick Bateman. A discouraged artist is convinced by her best friend to paint the perfect man, hoping it will attract love. When the portrait is finished, they discover that he’s a real-life Prince Charming, and the artist embarks on a whirlwind romance with him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:05 p.m.

Bunks (2013) Dylan Schmid, Aidan Shipley. Two troublemaking brothers accidentally unleash a curse that plagues their summer camp with zombies. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney XD Sat. 9:40 p.m.

Buried (2010) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Voice of Robert Paterson. Following an attack on his convoy in Iraq, a man awakes in a coffin with little more than a lighter, a cell phone and his building anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:20 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 10 p.m.

Burn Your Maps (2016) Vera Farmiga, Virginia Madsen. A 9-year-old boy, grieving with his parents over the recent loss of his baby sister, becomes obsessed with the idea that he’s actually a Mongolian goat herder who belongs back home in his small village in Mongolia. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Mon. 4:25 a.m.

But I’m a Cheerleader (1999) ★★ Natasha Lyonne, Cathy Moriarty. Parents send their teenager to a rehabilitation camp in the desert because they think she is a lesbian. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Bye Bye, Love (1995) ★ Matthew Modine, Randy Quaid. Three fathers have a difficult time getting on with their lives after divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:05 a.m.

C

Cabin in the Sky (1943) ★★ Ethel Waters, Eddie ``Rochester’’ Anderson. Agents of heaven and hell fight for Little Joe’s soul after his wife gets him a pardon. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Thur. 10 p.m. IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

Cadillac Man (1990) ★★ Robin Williams, Tim Robbins. An angry husband catches up to a wise-guy car salesman who cons customers and women. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 11 a.m.

Caín y Abel (1955) Antonio Badú, Fernando Fernández. Dos hermanos, Caín y Abel, son separados como si fueran parte de los bienes del matrimonio al divorciarse sus padres. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

The Caine Mutiny (1954) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Jose Ferrer. A World War II Naval officer is court-martialed for relieving paranoid Capt. Queeg of command during a typhoon. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m.

Call Me by Your Name (2017) ★★★ Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet. In 1983 Italy, a precocious 17-year-old and a young doctoral student discover the heady beauty of awakening desire over the course of a summer that will alter their lives forever. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Encore Mon. 2:11 a.m. Encore Mon. 10:24 a.m.

Cape Fear (1991) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte. A tattooed psychopath preys on a Southern lawyer, his wife and their teenage daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Encore Sat. 3:47 a.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson. Captain America, the Black Widow and a new ally, the Falcon, face an unexpected enemy as they struggle to expose a far-reaching conspiracy that puts the world at risk. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Captain Sindbad (1963) ★★ Guy Williams, Heidi Brühl. Sindbad fights monsters, pitfalls and a giant hand to spare his princess from an elephant’s foot. (G) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017) ★★★ Voices of Kevin Hart, Ed Helms. Animated. Two overly imaginative pranksters accidentally hypnotize their principal into thinking that he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FX Mon. 6 p.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m. FX Fri. 2 p.m. FX Sat. Noon

Carmen, la de Ronda (1959) Sara Montiel, Maurice Ronet. Una gitana nunca tomó la vida en serio hasta que se enfrentó a la muerte de los hombres que pelearon por ella. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Carrie (2013) ★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Julianne Moore. Tormented by her peers and sheltered by her religious mother, an awkward teenager unleashes her hidden, telekinetic powers after a sick prank at her senior prom pushes her over the edge. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Wed. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 5:45 p.m.

Carrie (1976) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie. A social misfit with psychic powers wreaks havoc at her prom to get even with pranksters. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Tues. 5:45 p.m. Sundance Thur. 1:45 p.m. Sundance Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Carriers (2009) ★★ Lou Taylor Pucci, Chris Pine. Two brothers and two women drive through the desert in search of refuge from a deadly pandemic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Cars (2006) ★★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Paul Newman. Animated. A rookie race car that only cares about winning learns what is really important in life after getting stranded in a town along historic Route 66. (G) 1 hr. 57 mins. Disney XD Sun. Noon

Carter & June (2017) Michael Raymond-James, Samaire Armstrong. A down on his luck con man in New Orleans gets more than he bargained for after piggybacking on another thief’s bank robbery in an attempt to pay off a debt. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Wed. 1 a.m.

Case 39 (2009) ★ Renée Zellweger, Jodelle Ferland. A social worker saves a girl from abusive parents but finds there is more to the child than meets the eye. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:20 a.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Starz Fri. 11:32 a.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:35 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TBS Sat. 3 p.m. TBS Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Halloween! (2016) Voice of Martin Short. Animated. The Cat in the Hat takes Nick and Sally on a Halloween adventure that includes a fun-filled ride and the best costumes ever. (NR) 1 hr. KLCS Tues. 11 a.m. KOCE Tues. 12:30 p.m. KPBS Tues. 12:30 p.m. KVCR Tues. 3 p.m. KOCE Thur. 9:30 a.m. KPBS Thur. 9:30 a.m. KVCR Thur. 3 p.m. KOCE Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Changeling (2008) ★★★ Angelina Jolie, John Malkovich. After her son is kidnapped and later found, a woman insists that the boy who was returned to her is not her child. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Encore Sun. 8:02 p.m. Encore Mon. 7:59 a.m.

Charlie Bartlett (2007) ★★ Anton Yelchin, Robert Downey Jr. An awkward teenager endears himself to the student body by becoming the self-appointed psychiatrist at his new school. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 11 a.m. TMC Sat. 12:20 p.m. TMC Sun. 5 a.m.

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts. A congressman, a socialite and a CIA agent are instrumental to the funding of freedom fighters working against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Mon. 4:26 a.m.

Charming Christmas (2015) Julie Benz, David Sutcliffe. Meredith, the heir to Rossman’s Department Store, reluctantly agrees to play the role of Mrs. Claus in a store. When Nick, the new store Santa Claus shows up, she experiences a little holiday magic of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 7 a.m.

Chinatown (1974) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway. A 1930s gumshoe named Jake sticks his nose into a sordid mess over Los Angeles land and water. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TMC Sun. 10:15 a.m. TMC Mon. 4 a.m. KCET Fri. 10:15 p.m.

A Christmas Arrangement (2018) Nicky Whelan, Miles Fisher. A struggling flower shop owner joins a holiday floral show in an effort to keep her store afloat. She starts to fall for her competitor, the handsome protege of a legendary florist. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 4 p.m.

Christmas at Grand Valley (2018) Brennan Elliott, Danica McKellar. Kelly returns to Grand Valley for Christmas. When Leo, a single dad, arrives in town with his kids to review a hotel, the two cross paths. As Kelly re-experiences traditions with Leo, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 a.m.

Christmas at Pemberley Manor (2018) Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady. A rich man falls back in love with Christmas and a party planner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 10 p.m.

Christmas Bells Are Ringing (2018) Rebecca Staab, Hamza Fouad. Samantha, a freelance photographer, is returning to Cape Cod for the first time since the death of her mother years earlier. Having never been to the Cape during winter, she finds that it is a whole new experience than her many summers spent there. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 p.m.

The Christmas Card (2006) ★★ Ed Asner, John Newton. Home on leave, a soldier visits a small town and falls for the woman who wrote a well-wishing card to the troops. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 9 a.m.

Christmas Connection (2017) Brooke Burns, Tom Everett Scott. Sydney is tasked with looking after Leah, an unaccompanied minor. After Leah is safely delivered, Sydney finds a package Leah left behind and decides to deliver it. When she misses her connection, she is invited to spend the holidays with them. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. Noon

The Christmas Consultant (2012) David Hasselhoff, Caroline Rhea. A workaholic mother hires a popular consultant to get her family through the holidays all in one piece. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 a.m.

Christmas Cookies (2016) Jill Wagner, Wes Brown. A corporate agent is sent to a small town to buy a cookie company and shut down its factory. When she starts falling in love with the factory’s owner, the town’s Christmas spirit overtakes her. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 10 a.m.

The Christmas Cottage (2017) Merritt Patterson, Steve Lund. As maid of honor for her best friend Ava, cynical interior designer Lacey is tasked with decorating a honeymoon cottage for the newlyweds. Although it’s a simple enough task, she didn’t plan on being snowed in with the bride-to-be’s sexy brother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 2 p.m.

Christmas Dance (2012) Andrew McCarthy, Michelle Nolden. On the verge of proposing to his boss’s daughter, a man falls for his dance instructor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 9 a.m.

A Christmas for the Books (2018) Chelsea Kane, Drew Seeley. A romance expert conceals her recent breakup and asks a morning show producer to pretend they are a couple before she is exposed as a fraud. When he agrees, she never expects to find herself falling for him. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 11 p.m.

Christmas Getaway (2017) Bridget Regan, Travis Van Winkle. After a surprising breakup with her boyfriend, a travel writer decides to go on the picturesque Christmas vacation planned for the two of them, alone. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 4 p.m.

Christmas Homecoming (2017) Julie Benz, Michael Shanks. A military widow whose faith in Christmas has lapsed rents an apartment to a soldier who is recovering from an injury in battle. When they team up to save the town’s military museum, these two wounded birds find themselves falling in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 1 a.m.

The Christmas Hope (2009) ★★★ Madeleine Stowe, James Remar. After a personal tragedy, Patty, a social worker, dedicates herself to finding homes for children in need. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 2 p.m.

Christmas in Angel Falls (2017) Rachel Boston, Paul Greene. Guardian angel Gabby is sent to the town of Angel Falls to restore its Christmas spirit. As she helps the townspeople to revive their traditions, Gabby meets a volunteer fire chief who teaches her the truth about the love she admires from afar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 1 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 11 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (2018) Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin. Lisa’s trip home to Evergreen for the holidays finds her shepherding an effort to save the town’s beloved general store, fulfilling the wishes of a Christmas past and finding a romance full of Christmas magic. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 2 a.m.

Christmas in Mississippi (2017) Jana Kramer, Wes Brown. Holly returns to her hometown to help with a light show but has second thoughts when she sees Mike, her high school sweetheart, is organizing it. With help from her mother and Mr. Kriss, Holly falls in love with the town, and Mike, all over again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:04 a.m.

A Christmas in Tennessee (2018) Rachel Boston, Andrew Walker. A baker unites the people of her small mountain town to resist a real estate developer’s plan to build a ski resort. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 6 p.m.

Christmas in the Air (2017) Catherine Bell, Eric Close. A no-nonsense professional organizer learns that opposites do attract when she begins to fall for her client, a frazzled widower who spends his time inventing toys. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 1 a.m.

Christmas in the City (2013) Ashley Williams, Ashanti. To help her daughter during the holidays, a woman tries to bring the Christmas spirit back to her department store. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 12:01 p.m.

Christmas Joy (2018) Danielle Panabaker, Matthew Long. An ambitious market researcher returns home to care for her injured aunt. She’s reunited with her former crush, now a hospital administrator. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Christmas Lost and Found (2018) Tiya Sircar, Diane Ladd. After years of missing family gatherings, New York City event planner Whitney is off to Chicago to spend Christmas with Grandma Frances. But in an unfortunate turn of events, Whitney mistakenly throws out a box of precious family ornaments. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m.

The Christmas Ornament (2013) Kellie Martin, Cameron Mathison. Kathy plans to avoid any holiday traditions that bring back memories of her late husband until she receives an ornament from a handsome shop owner. To move on from her loss, Kathy works for a balance between her memories and finding a future. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 a.m.

Christmas Perfection (2018) Caitlin Thompson, James Henri-Thomas. A woman magically wakes up in her perfect Christmas village in Ireland. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

A Christmas Reunion (2015) Denise Richards, Patrick Muldoon. Two former high school sweethearts reunite to plan the annual Christmas cookie contest when they inherit their hometown bakery. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. Lifetime Fri. 2 p.m.

The Christmas Secret (2014) Bethany Joy Lenz, John Reardon. A struggling single mother searches for a lost family heirloom that she hopes will bring her love and good fortune in time for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 3 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 3 a.m.

The Christmas Shoes (2002) ★★ Rob Lowe, Kimberly Williams. A workaholic attorney rediscovers the true meaning of love and the holiday season after he crosses paths with a boy. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Wed. Noon

A Christmas Song (2012) Natasha Henstridge, Gabriel Hogan. Two music teachers who are competing for the same job end up falling in love with each other. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 3 a.m.

A Christmas to Remember (2016) Mira Sorvino, Cameron Mathison. A TV personality drives to a small-town mountain retreat. On her way, a blizzard veers her off the road and she crashes. When she awakens, she has complete amnesia, and a friendly passerby takes her in. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m.

Christmas Under Wraps (2014) Candace Cameron Bure, David O’Donnell. After unexpectedly moving to Alaska, an ambitious doctor starts a new romance and learns that her small town is hiding a holiday secret. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Sat. 6 p.m.

A Christmas Wedding (2006) ★★★ Sarah Paulson, Eric Mabius. A real-estate developer embarks on a wild cross-country odyssey to get home in time for her wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 2 p.m.

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses (2019) Matthew Davis, Jill Wagner. Weeks before Christmas, an interior designer is hired to decorate the estate of a wealthy businessman. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 p.m.

Christmas With Holly (2012) Sean Faris, Eloise Mumford. The owner of a toy store falls in love with a man who cares for his orphaned niece. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 a.m.

Christmas Wonderland (2018) Emily Osment, Ryan Rottman. Heidi returns home to watch her niece and nephew and comes face to face with her high school love. Heidi offers to help him with a dance, and the more time she spends decorating, the more she finds herself inspired to start painting again. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 1 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 1 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 11 p.m.

Cinderella (2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Lily James. A cruel stepmother reduces her dead husband’s only child to the role of scullery maid, but a kindly beggar woman and some helpful mice bring about a change in the young woman’s fortunes. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Cinema Paradiso (1988) ★★★★ Salvatore Cascio, Philippe Noiret. A Sicilian boy discovers the movies with his local theater’s projectionist. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:10 a.m.

Clash of the Titans (1981) ★★ Harry Hamlin, Laurence Olivier. Perseus, the half-mortal son of Zeus, fights meddling gods and mythical monsters for beautiful Andromeda. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Thur. 3 p.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) ★★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut. An Indiana lineman and other UFO-sighters, beleaguered by earlier incidents, finally have documented contact with space aliens. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel. A video camera records the horrific events that unfold as a monstrous creature attacks New York, leaving death and destruction in its wake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:35 p.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Sundance Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ Tom Cruise, Bryan Brown. The hottest bartender in Manhattan leaves his partner, goes to Jamaica and falls for a nice girl. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Ovation Tues. 9 p.m. Ovation Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Mon. 6:55 p.m. HBO Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Collateral (2004) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx. A contract killer hijacks a cab and forces the driver to transport him to his assigned jobs in Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. TNT Sat. 12:30 p.m. TNT Sun. 1 a.m.

Collision (2013) Frank Grillo, Jaimie Alexander. Deceit and betrayal rise to the surface after newlyweds survive a deadly car accident in the Moroccan desert. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:15 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Fri. 3:50 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3:30 a.m.

The Company Men (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Chris Cooper. A young executive and two older employees struggle to find work and redefine their priorities after losing their jobs in a wave of corporate downsizing. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. A wrongly convicted parolee on a flight with a group of vicious prisoners tries to stop their violent hijacking. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Wed. 10:30 p.m.

The Conjuring 2 (2016) ★★★ Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga. In 1977, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren travel to north London to help a single mother of four and her possessed daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HBO Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Conspiracy Theory (1997) ★★ Mel Gibson, Julia Roberts. An obsessive New York cabby, in love with a government worker, learns that one of his suspicions is justified. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Tues. 1 a.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey. A scientist seeks alien beings after receiving mysterious messages from deep space via radio telescope dishes. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11:30 a.m.

The Convenient Groom (2016) Vanessa Marcil, David Sutcliffe. When a celebrity marriage counselor is left high and dry at the altar, her contractor steps in as the groom to help her save face. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 7 a.m.

A Cool, Dry Place (1998) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Joey Lauren Adams. Abandoned by his wife, a big-city lawyer loses his job and moves with his young son to rural Kansas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Audience Mon. 2 p.m.

Cool Runnings (1993) ★★★ Leon, Doug E. Doug. Two Jamaicans make their way to Calgary as long-shot bobsledders in the 1988 Olympics. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sat. 5:15 a.m.

Corridors of Blood (1958) ★★ Boris Karloff, Betta St. John. A 19th-century London doctor becomes addicted to anesthesia and makes a deal with grave robbers. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

The Count of Monte Cristo (2002) ★★ Jim Caviezel, Guy Pearce. A French sailor, framed and sent to an island prison, escapes and seeks revenge on those who betrayed him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:05 p.m.

A Country Christmas Story (2013) Dolly Parton, Desiree Ross. A country-music singer reunites with her father, while appearing in a competition hosted by Dolly Parton. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. Noon

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. USA Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E Thur. 9 p.m. E Thur. 11:30 p.m.

The Crazies (2010) ★★ Timothy Olyphant, Radha Mitchell. A lawman and his wife and two companions fight to make it out of town alive after an unknown toxin turns ordinary citizens into bloodthirsty lunatics. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Mon. 1:20 a.m. HBO Thur. 7 p.m.

The Creation of the Humanoids (1962) ★ Don Megowan, Frances McCann. A security officer does not trust the hairless android workers on post-World War III Earth. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. AMC Fri. 5:45 a.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:45 p.m.

Creepshow (1982) ★★★ Hal Holbrook, Adrienne Barbeau. Five Stephen King tales inspired by 1950s comic books include a nagged professor and a tycoon with cockroaches. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Critters Attack! (2019) Tashiana Washington, Dee Wallace. A baby sitter takes kids on a hike, unaware an alien ship full of hungry critters has crash landed nearby. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Cruel Intentions (1999) ★★ Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe. A manipulative adolescent challenges her stepbrother to ruin two sexually innocent acquaintances. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Wed. 2:20 p.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Sat. 7 a.m.

Curve (2015) Julianne Hough, Teddy Sears. A young woman becomes trapped in her wrecked car after a hitchhiker causes an accident. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Starz Thur. 5:48 a.m.

D

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Encore Wed. 8 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:59 a.m.

A Dad for Christmas (2006) Kristopher Turner, Louise Fletcher. Matt, a 19-year-old student, goes to the hospital to see his newborn son. He learns his girlfriend plans to put the baby up for adoption without his consent, so he takes his son to his grandmother’s house to fight for custody. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Thur. 6 p.m.

Daddy’s Home (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Tues. 5:30 p.m. FX Wed. 3 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Ovation Sun. 8:30 p.m.

The Dark Half (1993) ★★ Timothy Hutton, Amy Madigan. Based on Stephen King’s novel about a writer whose seedy alter ego manifests itself through murder. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:55 p.m.

Dark Skies (2013) ★★ Keri Russell, Josh Hamilton. A couple and their children gather their courage and determination to combat a terrifying threat that may be from an alien force. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Fri. 2:15 a.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sat. 7:25 p.m.

Darkest Hour (2017) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas. Newly appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler or fight against incredible odds. During the coming weeks, Churchill’s courageous decisions and leadership help change the course of world history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8:40 a.m.

Dawn of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames. Una enfermera, un policía y otros residentes de Milwaukee pelean con unos zombis carnívoros mientras están atrapados en un centro comercial. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 5 p.m. KFTR Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke. Human survivors of a plague threaten Caesar’s growing nation of genetically evolved apes. Though they reach a fragile peace, soon both sides are brought to the brink of a war that will determine which will become Earth’s dominant species. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FXX Mon. Noon FXX Tues. 9 a.m.

A Day at the Races (1937) ★★★ Groucho Marx, Chico Marx. Doctor Hugo Hackenbush, Tony, and Stuffy upset a sanitorium, orchestra pit, water carnival and steeplechase. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Tues. 5 a.m.

Daybreakers (2009) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe. Faced with a critical blood shortage, a vampire hematologist joins forces with humans to perfect a cure for his problem. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Tues. 1 p.m.

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ Jason London, Wiley Wiggins. Assorted teens waste another day of school before getting down to wasting summer in 1976 Austin, Texas. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Dead Ant (2017) Sean Astin, Jake Busey. Members of a metal band get a chance at a comeback when they are invited to perform at Coachella. When they become stranded in the desert, they have to fight for their lives against giant ants. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Thur. 9:35 p.m.

The Dead Zone (1983) ★★★ Christopher Walken, Brooke Adams. A man comes out of a coma able to see the probable futures of anyone he touches. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Thur. 3:45 a.m.

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Sun. 6 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 6 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Dear Santa (2011) Amy Acker, Brooklynn Proulx. Crystal, a rich party girl, finds a little girl’s letter to Santa asking for a new mother, and she vows to win over the father and daughter before the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Dear Secret Santa (2013) Tatyana Ali, Lamorne Morris. Mourning the loss of her recently deceased friend, a woman receives a surprising Christmas card from a secret admirer. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2:04 a.m.

The Death of Stalin (2017) ★★★ Steve Buscemi, Andrea Riseborough. When dictator Joseph Stalin dies, his parasitic cronies square off in a frantic power struggle to become the next Soviet leader. As they bumble, brawl and back-stab their way to the top, the question remains -- just who is running the government? (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Fri. 10:05 p.m.

Death Wish (1974) ★★★ Charles Bronson, Hope Lange. A New York architect turns vigilante hit man after thugs attack his wife and daughter. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Sundance Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow (2015) Meghan Ory, Andrew W. Walker. A young woman becomes stranded in an airport at Christmastime and accepts a ride from a man who rented the last rental car in town. As they head north, a hint of romance develops when they encounter a few bumps on the road. (NR) Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 7 p.m.

Deep Blue Sea (1999) ★★ Thomas Jane, Saffron Burrows. Una bióloga marina y su personal se convierten en la presa de tiburones cuyos cerebros han sido alterados genéticamente. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 7 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Delta Farce (2007) ★ Larry the Cable Guy, Bill Engvall. An Army officer mistakes three buddies for Army Reservists and deploys them to Iraq, but their vehicle is prematurely ejected over Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Tues. 7 a.m.

Den of Thieves (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber. An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of ex-military men who hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Tues. 5:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 3:50 p.m.

Descendants (2015) Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth. Ben, the teenaged son of King Beast and Queen Belle, invites the exiled children of defeated villains to attend a prep school with the heroes’ children. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. Disney Sun. 3 p.m.

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Disney Sun. 7:10 p.m.

Descendants 2 (2017) Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce. When the pressure to be royally perfect gets to be too much for Mal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. She discovers that Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken over as queen, and that her gang is finalizing plans to bring down the barrier. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Disney Sun. 5:05 p.m.

Desperado (1995) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A guitar-playing stranger shoots up a Mexican cantina while seeking the drug dealer who killed his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Fri. 3 a.m.

The Devil and Daniel Webster (1941) ★★★ Edward Arnold, Walter Huston. A New Englander sells his soul to a Mr. Scratch and needs Daniel Webster on his side in hell’s court. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. E Mon. 8 p.m. E Mon. 11 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Thur. 7:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 1:10 p.m.

Dick (1999) ★★★ Kirsten Dunst, Michelle Williams. Two enraptured high-school girls become President Nixon’s official dog-walkers and secret advisers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sat. Noon

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMT Sat. 5 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004) ★★ Diego Luna, Romola Garai. Love blossoms between a young Cuban and an American teenager as they prepare for a New Year’s Eve dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. CMT Sat. 12:30 p.m.

District 9 (2009) ★★★ Sharlto Copley, Jason Cope. A field operative for a company that oversees extraterrestrial refugees contracts a mysterious virus that begins to change his DNA. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:20 a.m.

Doctor Satán y la magia negra (1968) Joaquín Cordero, Luz María Aguilar. Debido a una venganza, el dios del vudú ordena a su gran sacerdote ir a la Tierra para destruir a un vampiro oriental. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Tues. 8 p.m.

The Domestics (2018) Kate Bosworth, Tyler Hoechlin. In the future, a young couple must travel through a gang-ravaged and post-apocalyptic countryside in an attempt to get home. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Don’t Breathe (2016) ★★★ Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette. Three trapped thieves must fight for their lives after breaking into the home of a blind veteran. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FXX Fri. 10 a.m. FXX Sat. 8 a.m.

Donnie Brasco (1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Mon. 11:40 a.m. Showtime Fri. 12:25 p.m.

Dos alegres gavilanes (1963) Lucha Villa, Julio Aldama. Los caporales de un rancho son muy trabajadores, pero muy mujeriegos, y para que dos hermanas los acepten tiene que concluir todos sus amoríos. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Dos Caballeros de Espada (1962) Rodolfo de Anda, Ariadne Welter. Dos caballeros, padre e hijo, salvan a una mujer de su captura y al rey de su muerte. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Dos pesos dejada (1949) Joaquín Pardavé, Sara García. Un vagabundo sale de prisión y un amigo le consigue empleo como cuidador de coches en un cabaret y un lugar para vivir. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Thur. 9:15 a.m. Sundance Fri. 1 a.m.

Down to You (2000) ★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Julia Stiles. Two collegians fall in love but have a bumpy affair due to mischievous roommates and the temptation to stray. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Thur. 4:46 a.m.

Dracula Untold (2014) ★★ Luke Evans, Sarah Gadon. Vlad III, prince of Wallachia, trades his humanity for the power to defend his land and people from the ruthless forces of the Ottoman Empire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. FXX Sat. 6 p.m. FXX Sun. 2:06 a.m.

Drag Me to Hell (2009) ★★★ Alison Lohman, Justin Long. After actions trigger the loss of an old woman’s home, an ambitious loan officer finds herself the victim of a powerful curse that will damn her soul for eternity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Syfy Tues. 8:28 a.m.

A Dream of Christmas (2016) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. An ambitious married woman gets more than she bargained for when her wish to be single again is granted. She awakens to discover she’s got everything she’s ever wanted, except her husband. She resolves to find him a second time. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 a.m.

Drumline: A New Beat (2014) Alexandra Shipp, Leonard Roberts. A young woman aspires to become a trailblazing leader in her school’s marching band. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Duck Soup (1933) ★★★★ Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx. Spies intervene when Freedonia’s prime minister declares war on nearby Sylvania. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Due Date (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis. Desperate to reach his pregnant wife, a high-strung architect takes a road trip home with an annoying stranger. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Duplicity (2009) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Clive Owen. Spies for rival corporations carry on a clandestine love affair while trying to find the formula for a product that will earn a fortune for the company that patents it first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Mon. 9:42 a.m. Starz Mon. 12:16 p.m. Starz Mon. 10:53 p.m. Starz Thur. 9:17 a.m. Starz Thur. 5:53 p.m. Starz Fri. 3:01 a.m.

E

Earthquake (1974) ★★ Charlton Heston, Ava Gardner. An architect tries to rescue his estranged wife and find his mistress after an earthquake hits Los Angeles. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Tues. 1 p.m.

Eastern Promises (2007) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Naomi Watts. A chain of murder and retribution uncoils when a man who is tied to a crime family in London crosses paths with a resolute midwife. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Fri. 12:23 p.m.

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMT Thur. 7 p.m. CMT Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Tatyana Ali. The comedian does a Bill Cosby impression and discusses life, women and sex in a stand-up show in New York. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Thur. 1:30 a.m.

EDtv (1999) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jenna Elfman. A video-store clerk allows a TV executive to film every aspect of his life for 24 hours a day. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Sat. 11:40 p.m.

Eight Legged Freaks (2002) ★★ David Arquette, Kari Wuhrer. Toxic waste produces a horde of giant spiders that terrorizes residents in a small Arizona town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Sat. 9 a.m.

Elmer the Great (1933) ★★★ Joe E. Brown, Patricia Ellis. A country bumpkin-turned-baseball player foils crooked pitchers and racketeers conspiring to fix the World Series. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Fri. 11:30 a.m.

The Emoji Movie (2017) ★ Voices of T.J. Miller, James Corden. Animated. Three emojis embark on an epic adventure through a smartphone to save their world from deletion. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. FX Tues. Noon FX Tues. 1 p.m.

The Enchanted Cottage (1945) ★★★★ Robert Young, Dorothy McGuire. A disfigured veteran and his homely bride look beautiful to each other in a seaside cottage. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Mon. 7:45 a.m.

End of Watch (2012) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Peña. Two LAPD officers deal with marriage, love and fatherhood amid the harsh realities on the streets of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. A Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. E Wed. 8 p.m. E Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Entrapment (1999) ★★ Sean Connery, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A woman pretends to be a burglar to catch a gentleman thief planning a big heist in Malaysia on the eve of the millennium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Audience Thur. 5 p.m. Audience Thur. 9 p.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Encore Sun. 12:06 p.m. Encore Thur. 9:54 a.m. Encore Thur. 6:14 p.m.

The Equalizer (2014) ★★ Denzel Washington, Marton Csokas. A former commando comes out of retirement and puts his special skills to work to rescue a girl who is under the control of ruthless Russian mobsters. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Caan. A Witness Protection Program agent hides a woman who knows about defense-field traitors planning to sell a superweapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Sundance Tues. 3 a.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Starz Sat. 12:52 p.m.

Escape From the Planet of the Apes (1971) ★★★ Roddy McDowall, Kim Hunter. Cornelius, Zira and Milo, apes from the future, escape to 1970s Los Angeles and pose a threat. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

Eve’s Bayou (1997) ★★★ Jurnee Smollett, Meagan Good. Tragedy strikes a prosperous Louisiana family in 1962 after a girl catches her father with another woman. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Evening (2007) ★★ Claire Danes, Toni Collette. Drifting in and out of consciousness, a dying woman remembers her one true love, while her daughters struggle with their impending loss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Mon. 5:50 a.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ Ellen Burstyn, Linda Blair. An actress calls upon Jesuit priests to try to end the demonic possession of her 12-year-old daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Thur. 11:15 a.m.

The Expendables 3 (2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Paramount Thur. 10:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 6 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Paramount Thur. 8 p.m. Paramount Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Experiment Alcatraz (1950) ★ John Howard, Joan Dixon. Two doctors and a nurse question violence linked to atomic therapy on five convicts from Alcatraz. (NR) 59 mins. TCM Sat. 5:27 a.m.

Extract (2009) ★★ Jason Bateman, Mila Kunis. The owner of a flavor-extract factory suffers a series of personal and professional disasters following a freak workplace accident. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sat. 9 a.m.

Extraction (2015) Kellan Lutz, Bruce Willis. A government analyst launches his own rescue mission when terrorists kidnap his father, a retired CIA operative. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Encore Tues. 7 a.m.

F

A Face in the Crowd (1957) ★★★ Andy Griffith, Patricia Neal. A TV woman turns Arkansas bum Lonesome Rhodes into a homespun media hero rotten with power. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Fri. 2:45 p.m.

The Faculty (1998) ★★ Jordana Brewster, Clea DuVall. High-school students gradually begin to suspect that their teachers are from another planet. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:35 p.m.

Falling for Vermont (2017) Julie Gonzalo, Benjamin Ayres. A best-selling author who got amnesia as the result of a car accident finds refuge with the local doctor of a small idyllic town in Vermont. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

Falling for You (2018) Taylor Cole, Tyler Hynes. A small town’s radio station manager meets her match when a visiting businessman can’t seem to see beyond the screen of his laptop computer. Everything changes when she ropes him into participating in her bachelor bake-off to help save the station. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

A Family Affair (1937) ★★★ Lionel Barrymore, Mickey Rooney. Judge Hardy overrules son Andy’s puppy love in the first film in the series. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Family for Christmas (2015) Lacey Chabert, Tyron Leitso. After an offhand wish to a man playing Santa Claus, a woman wakes up to find herself married to her college sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 11 a.m.

The Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Tues. 7:55 p.m. BET Wed. 6:05 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Sat. 5:41 p.m.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) ★★★ Voices of George Clooney, Meryl Streep. Animated. After three nefarious farmers declare war on them, a sly fox rallies his animal neighbors to fight back. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Audience Sat. 9:30 a.m. Audience Sat. 2:30 p.m. Audience Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Mon. 6:12 a.m. Encore Mon. 2:39 p.m. Encore Mon. 10:42 p.m.

Fast Company (1938) ★★ Melvyn Douglas, Florence Rice. An amateur sleuth and his wife review foul play over something supposedly by Shakespeare. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Wed. 11 p.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh. The teen scene includes a party-animal surfer, a pregnant girl and a fast-food worker. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Sun. 6:42 a.m.

Faster (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Mon. 10 a.m.

Feudin’ Fools (1952) ★ Bowery Boys, Paul Wexler. Slip, Sach and the rest of the gang join a Kentucky family feud. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Fri. 5 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Sun. 8:15 a.m. Encore Sun. 4:12 p.m. Encore Wed. 8:50 a.m. Encore Wed. 6:12 p.m.

The 15:17 to Paris (2018) ★★ Spencer Stone, Alek Skarlatos. On Aug. 21, 2015, American tourists Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone thwart a terrorist attack on a train heading to Paris. Their heroic and courageous actions help to save the lives of more than 500 passengers on board. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Tues. 3:10 p.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 6:50 p.m. MTV Fri. 9 a.m.

The Final Cut (2004) ★★ Robin Williams, Mira Sorvino. A man who assembles films from people’s memory chips finds a connection to his own darkest secret in the footage from a dead executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Fri. 2 p.m. Audience Fri. 5 p.m.

Final Destination (2000) ★★ Devon Sawa, Ali Larter. Teens meet with horrible ends after a classmate’s precognitive vision leads to their ejection from a doomed airliner. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Final Destination 5 (2011) ★★ Nicholas D’Agosto, Emma Bell. When a man’s premonition saves them from a fatal bridge collapse, several unfortunate souls learn that Death will not be cheated. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Sun. 8:45 a.m.

Final Destination 3 (2006) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ryan Merriman. A high-school senior and her friends must deal with repercussions of cheating death when they survive a terrible roller-coaster accident. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Sun. 2:44 p.m. AMC Thur. Noon

Final Destination 2 (2003) ★★ Ali Larter, A.J. Cook. Death returns to claim the lives of those who did not die in a horrible highway calamity as they were meant to do. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Sun. 12:45 p.m. AMC Wed. 10 p.m.

The Final Destination (2009) ★ Bobby Campo, Shantel VanSanten. A horrifying premonition saves a young man and his friends from death during a racetrack accident, but terrible fates await them nonetheless. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. AMC Sun. 4:43 p.m.

Finders Keepers (2014) Jaime Pressly, Patrick Muldoon. A divorced mother’s life is thrown into turmoil when her young daughter becomes obsessed with an evil doll left behind by the previous owners. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. 1:03 p.m. Syfy Thur. 8 a.m.

Finding Christmas (2013) JT Hodges, Tricia Helfer. Sean trades his New York City apartment for Owen’s cottage in North Carolina. Sean meets Ryan, a single mother, and sparks fly while Owen is charmed by Sean’s sassy assistant, Mia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 1 a.m.

Finding Mrs. Claus (2012) Mira Sorvino, Will Sasso. Santa Claus travels to Las Vegas when his wife goes there to help a little girl and her mother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10 a.m.

First Kill (2017) Hayden Christensen, Bruce Willis. Un corredor de bolsa de Wall Street y su hijo presencian el asesinato de un policía corrupto mientras están de caza. Los criminales secuestran al hijo, y exigen al padre que los ayude a recuperar un dinero y esquivar a la policía, o matarán al joven. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMT Mon. 1:30 a.m. CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ John Cleese, Jamie Lee Curtis. An American flirts with a crook, a barrister and a mercenary to find diamonds in London. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Flatliners (2017) ★ Ellen Page, Diego Luna. Five medical students trigger near-death experiences to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life. As their experiments become more perilous, each must face the paranormal consequences of journeying to the other side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Flight Before Christmas (2015) Mayim Bialik, Ryan McPartlin. Two strangers share a room at a bed-and-breakfast when an unexpected snowstorm delays their flight on Christmas Eve. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Fly Away Home (1996) ★★★ Jeff Daniels, Anna Paquin. A Canadian sculptor builds an ultralight plane so his teen daughter can lead geese south. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sun. 6 a.m.

The Fly (1986) ★★★ Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis. David Cronenberg’s remake of the 1958 classic about a botched experiment that transmutes a man into a monstrous insect. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Ovation Sun. 10:30 a.m. Ovation Wed. 11:30 a.m. Ovation Sat. Noon

The Fog (2005) ★★ Tom Welling, Maggie Grace. Residents of a seaside community fall prey to malevolent entities hidden within the thick mist around their homes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon

Footloose (2011) ★★ Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough. A rebellious teen incurs the wrath of a much-loved clergyman by challenging the town’s ban on loud music and dancing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMT Fri. 10 p.m. CMT Sat. Noon

For Colored Girls (2010) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Janet Jackson. A group of women comes together in search of commonality and understanding in the wake of personal crises, heartbreak and crimes. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Force of Evil (1948) ★★★ John Garfield, Beatrice Pearson. A mob-linked Wall Street lawyer tips off his bookie brother to a numbers-racket fix. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Forces of Nature (1999) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ben Affleck. A bridegroom hurries by plane to his wedding, but he and his seatmate must find other modes of travel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:10 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy. A rumpled detective gets a slick convict released into his custody for two days to help him find a murderer in San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell. An English charmer and a lusty American make love over a course of surprising events. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Sun. 8 a.m. TMC Fri. 9 a.m. TMC Sat. 5 a.m.

Freddy vs. Jason (2003) ★★ Robert Englund, Ken Kirzinger. Teens are caught in the middle of a battle between the razor-clawed Freddy and the masked killer Jason. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Fri. 1:58 a.m. Encore Fri. 7:20 p.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Sun. 4:50 p.m. MTV Sat. 1 p.m. MTV Sat. 7 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. VH1 Sun. 9 p.m. MTV Sat. 5 p.m. MTV Sat. 11 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King. The reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Friday the 13th (2009) ★ Jared Padalecki, Danielle Panabaker. While searching for his missing sister, a young man and a group of student revelers encounter a hockey-masked killer and his razor-sharp machete at the ruins of Camp Crystal Lake. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982) ★ Dana Kimmell, Paul Kratka. New teens learn of Camp Crystal Lake’s grisly heritage. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Friday the 13th -- A New Beginning (1985) ★ John Shepard, Melanie Kinnaman. Teens flee and use a chain saw against someone wearing slasher Jason’s hockey mask. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Friday the 13th Part IX: Jason Goes to Hell (1993) ★ Jon D. LeMay, Kari Keegan. Slasher Jason survives a SWAT team attack and returns to destroy all blood kin, who are his only mortal threat. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Sat. 11:15 a.m. IFC Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Friday the 13th Part VII -- The New Blood (1988) ★ Lar Park Lincoln, Terry Kiser. A psychic teen’s psychiatrist sends her and her mother to Crystal Lake, home of hockey-masked Jason. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989) ★ Jensen Daggett, Scott Reeves. Hockey-masked slasher Jason follows a Crystal Lake teen and her friends on a cruise to New York. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Sat. 9 a.m.

Friday the 13th, Part 2 (1981) ★ Amy Steel, John Furey. Mrs. Voorhees’ son Jason is waiting when another load of teens tries to make a buck at Camp Crystal. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Friday the 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives (1986) ★ Thom Mathews, Jennifer Cooke. Teenage Tommy meets masked-killer Jason, brought back by a lightning bolt at the lake. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984) ★ Kimberly Beck, Peter Barton. Hockey-masked Jason goes after another batch of teens at Crystal Lake. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Tues. 7:08 p.m. Encore Wed. 10:38 a.m.

Fright Night (2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Colin Farrell. A high-school student suspects that his charismatic new neighbor is a vampire and, when no one believes him, must try to destroy the bloodsucker himself. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Tues. 1:31 a.m. Syfy Tues. 10:33 a.m.

Fright Night (1985) ★★★ Chris Sarandon, William Ragsdale. The host of a late-night TV horror show believes a teen’s next-door neighbor is a vampire. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Wed. Noon IFC Thur. 1:15 a.m. IFC Thur. 3:15 p.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) ★★ Harvey Keitel, George Clooney. Desperado brothers kidnap a preacher and his kids, commandeer their RV and wind up in a Mexican strip joint where vampires lurk. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Tues. 1:15 p.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter (2000) ★★ Ara Celi, Marco Leonardi. An executioner’s daughter joins an outlaw who escaped death, in a journey that leads to vampires. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sun. 6:45 a.m. AMC Tues. 9:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:45 a.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money (1999) ★ Bruce Campbell, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen. A bank robber headed for a Mexican heist stumbles into a bar frequented by the undead, where he’s turned into a vampire. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Tues. 11:15 a.m.

The Front Runner (2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Fri. 7 a.m. Starz Fri. 6:18 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Tues. Noon Showtime Fri. 8 p.m. Showtime Sat. 1 a.m.

Furlough (2018) Tessa Thompson, Whoopi Goldberg. When an inmate is granted one weekend of freedom to see her dying mother, a rookie correction officer struggles to keep her under control. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

G

The Gallows (2015) ★ Reese Mishler, Pfeifer Brown. The vengeful spirit of a dead teenager returns 20 years later to terrorize four high-school students trapped in an auditorium. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. AMC Thur. 2 a.m.

Game Night (2018) ★★★ Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams. A couple’s weekly game night gets kicked up a notch when their friends agree to participate in a murder mystery party. They soon find themselves in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn over the course of one chaotic night. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:40 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 2:25 a.m.

Gaslight (1944) ★★★ Charles Boyer, Ingrid Bergman. A Scotland Yard detective figures out why a schizoid Victorian is trying to drive his wife mad. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

Gatillo Veloz (1966) Manuel López Ochoa, Silvia Fournier. Un hombre apodado Gatillo Veloz lucha contra una banda de criminales que intenta tener el control de una mina de plata. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

General Magic (2018) General Magic -- a Silicon Valley startup built by the brightest minds of the 1980s -- becomes a complete failure when launched in 1994. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Wed. 6:30 a.m.

George A. Romero’s Land of the Dead (2005) ★★ Simon Baker, John Leguizamo. A mercenary leader squares off with a rebellious comrade, while flesh-eating zombies threaten their fortified city. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Sat. 12:35 p.m. Encore Sun. 12:23 p.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Wed. 11 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. POP Fri. Noon POP Sat. 9 a.m.

Ghost Rider (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes. A motorcycle stuntman who sold his soul to save a loved one becomes a fiery agent for justice at night in the presence of evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Paramount Thur. 1 a.m.

Ghost Ship (2002) ★ Julianna Margulies, Ron Eldard. Members of a salvage crew and a pilot board a haunted vessel found floating in the Bering Sea. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Tues. 7 p.m. AMC Wed. 6 p.m.

Ghost World (2001) ★★★ Thora Birch, Scarlett Johansson. The lives of best friends diverge after high-school graduation and their encounter with a pathetic loner. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Freeform Sun. 12:35 p.m. Freeform Thur. 3:40 p.m. Freeform Fri. 11:32 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sun. 3:05 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6:15 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2:05 p.m.

A Gift Wrapped Christmas (2015) Meredith Hagner, Travis Milne. A personal shopper tries to make her new client get into the holiday spirit and spend more time with his young son. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

A Gingerbread Romance (2018) Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Jordana Lajoie. An architect begins to find herself longing for a place to call her own as she works alongside a baker to win a gingerbead house contest. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 3 p.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Tues. 12:14 p.m. Starz Sat. 4:01 p.m. Starz Sun. 2:29 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. BBC America Sat. 10 a.m. BBC America Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Glass (2019) ★★ Bruce Willis, James McAvoy. David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Sun. 6:43 p.m. HBO Tues. 7:45 p.m. HBO Thur. 10 a.m.

Glory Road (2006) ★★★ Josh Lucas, Derek Luke. Coach Don Haskins leads the first all-black basketball team to NCAA victory during the 1966 season. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Wed. 4 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:35 a.m.

Go West (1940) ★★★ Groucho Marx, Chico Marx. Marx Brothers Groucho, Chico and Harpo ride a stagecoach, have a train chase and fool around in a saloon. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Tues. 10:30 a.m.

A Godwink Christmas (2018) Kathie Lee Gifford, Kimberly Sustad. As Christmas approaches, Paula reluctantly accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend. When her Aunt Jane invites Paula to her Nantucket home, she bonds with a charming inn owner. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 p.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. WGN America Tues. 4 p.m. WGN America Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Showtime Sun. 9 a.m.

Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla (1974) ★ Masaaki Daimon, Kazuya Aoyama. An Okinawan monster-god helps Godzilla defeat his bionic double. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Godzilla vs. Megalon (1976) ★ Katsuriko Sasaki, Hiroyuki Kawase. Godzilla and flying cyborg Jet Jaguar meet a giant cockroach and a big black chicken sent by Seatopians. (G) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Gone Baby Gone (2007) ★★★ Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan. Two private investigators tread dangerous ground as they scour the Boston underworld for a kidnapped child. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Thur. 4:14 a.m. Encore Thur. 4:17 p.m.

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, Jai Courtney. John McClane, un policía de la ciudad de Nueva York, y su hijo deben dejar de lado sus diferencias para trabajar juntos y evitar que el hampa de Moscú controle unas armas nucleares. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 1 p.m.

The Good Guy (2009) ★★ Alexis Bledel, Scott Porter. Romantic complications arise when an urban conservationist meets the sensitive and handsome colleague of her Wall Street lover. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Audience Sat. 7 p.m. Audience Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Good Witch: Curse From a Rose (2019) Catherine Bell, James Denton. Cassie’s long-lost college roommate, Autumn Delaney, makes an unexpected visit to Grey House on a mission to disrupt Middleton’s Halloween festivities. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 5 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

A Good Woman (2004) ★★ Helen Hunt, Scarlett Johansson. A 1930s society vamp leaves New York behind for Italy, where she worms her way into the lives of vacationing newlyweds. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Tues. 11:50 a.m. HBO Fri. 5:32 a.m.

GoodFellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9 a.m.

Goofy Movies Number Five (1934) Narrated by Pete Smith. Comedic narration with film clips. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Sat. 5:09 a.m.

Goosebumps (2015) ★★★ Jack Black, Dylan Minnette. Author R.L. Stine, his young daughter and their new neighbor must save the day when the monsters from the ``Goosebumps’’ books magically come to life. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 4:20 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m. FX Sat. 8 p.m. KVEA Sun. 4 p.m.

The Gorgon (1964) ★★ Peter Cushing, Christopher Lee. A 19th-century professor’s assistant has snakes for hair and turns her victims into stone. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Gosford Park (2001) ★★★ Eileen Atkins, Bob Balaban. Domestic servants and their aristocratic masters are equally suspect in the wake of a murder at a lavish British estate. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. TMC Tues. 3:05 p.m. TMC Fri. 11 a.m.

Graveyard Shift (1990) ★ David Andrews, Kelly Wolf. The owner of an ancient mill hires a drifter to rid the basement of rats. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. IFC Tues. 10:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 6:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 4 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Great Wall (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Jing Tian. Imprisoned within the Great Wall of China, a mercenary warrior joins forces with an elite army to battle an onslaught of marauding monsters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Thur. 11:30 a.m. FX Fri. 10 a.m.

Green Lantern (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively. A test pilot becomes the first human to join a band of warriors sworn to preserve peace and justice throughout the universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Sun. 1:45 p.m. HBO Fri. 5:30 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5 p.m.

Green Zone (2010) ★★ Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear. An Army officer and his team of inspectors stumble upon an elaborate coverup as they hunt for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Wed. 10:05 a.m. Starz Wed. 9:59 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates. An inventor gives his son an odd little creature which multiplies into monsters which wreck the town. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Tues. 8 p.m. Syfy Wed. 3:05 p.m.

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990) ★★★ Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates. A designer and his wife try to stop hundreds of creatures from taking over New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Tues. 10:28 p.m. Syfy Wed. 5:32 p.m.

Greta (2018) ★★ Isabelle Huppert, Chloë Grace Moretz. Frances strikes up a seemingly harmless friendship with Greta, a lonely and kindly widow who enjoys her company. But when Greta’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and obsessive, Frances does whatever it takes to end the toxic relationship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m. HBO Sun. 4 a.m.

The Grey (2012) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Frank Grillo. A pack of hungry wolves pursues survivors of a plane crash, who are trekking through the Alaskan wilderness to find civilization. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Mon. 12:39 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. E Sat. 7 p.m. E Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Grudge Match (2013) ★★ Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone. Un promotor de boxeo les ofrece a dos peleadores rivales la oportunidad de abandonar el retiro para un combate final. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. A space adventurer becomes the quarry of bounty hunters after he steals an orb coveted by a treacherous villain, but after he discovers the orb’s true power, he must find a way to unite four ragtag rivals to save the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Tues. 7:30 p.m. FX Wed. 5 p.m.

The Guilt Trip (2012) ★★ Barbra Streisand, Seth Rogen. Pressured into taking his overbearing mother along for the ride, a man embarks on the road trip of a lifetime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Sat. 4 a.m.

H

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington. During World War II’s Battle of Okinawa, U.S. Army medic Desmond Doss braves bullets, grenades and snipers while single-handedly evacuating the wounded from behind enemy lines. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 12:03 p.m.

Hair Wolf (2018) Kara Young, Taliah Webster. The staff at a black hair salon fends off strange monsters: white women intent on sucking the lifeblood from black culture. (NR) 12 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5:55 a.m.

Halloween (1978) ★★★★ Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis. John Carpenter’s chiller about an escaped maniac who returns to his Illinois hometown to continue his bloody rampage. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Sun. 8:45 a.m. IFC Sun. 5 p.m. AMC Thur. 6 p.m.

Halloween (2018) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer. It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. She now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. -- but this time, Laurie’s ready for him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Wed. 1:01 a.m.

Halloween (2007) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Scout Taylor-Compton. A psychiatrist follows an escaped psychopath’s blood-soaked trail back to his hometown. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. IFC Sun. 11 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) ★★ Donald Pleasence, Danielle Harris. Dr. Loomis meets Mike’s 9-year-old niece, who seems to know when he’s going to kill next. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Sun. 12:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 8:15 a.m.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) ★★ Donald Pleasence, Ellie Cornell. Dr. Loomis renews his hunt for killer Mike, who has escaped from the hospital once again. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Sun. 10:45 a.m. IFC Mon. 6:15 a.m.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Adam Arkin. In hiding for two decades, a traumatized woman learns her murderous brother has returned for her. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) ★ Donald Pleasence, Mitchell Ryan. An ancient Celtic ritual drives Dr. Loomis’ patient to sacrifice an entire family in Haddonfield, Ill. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Sun. 3 p.m.

Halloween: Resurrection (2002) ★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Brad Loree. Internet users watch six collegians as they spend the night in Michael Myers’ childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 10 p.m. AMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) ★ Donald Pleasence, Mitchell Ryan. An ancient Celtic ritual drives Dr. Loomis’ patient to sacrifice an entire family in Haddonfield, Ill. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Hang ‘Em High (1968) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Inger Stevens. An innocent rancher is saved from the noose and deputized to hunt down the men who tried to hang him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Ovation Sat. Noon

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Fri. 9 p.m. VH1 Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Los hermanos Hansel y Gretel son los mejores vigilantes y cazadores de brujas. Pero ahora, sin que ellos lo sepan, ellos se han convertido en la presa y deben enfrentarse a un peligro mayor que las brujas, su pasado. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Happy Death Day 2U (2019) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman becomes the target of a masked killer when she wakes up in an alternate reality. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save her friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sun. 9:15 a.m. HBO Tues. 5 p.m. HBO Sat. 4 p.m.

The Happytime Murders (2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Wed. 1:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Harlem Nights (1989) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor. Business partners sting a white mobster trying to take over their nightclub in 1930s Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. AXS Mon. 6:30 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:45 p.m. AXS Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:32 p.m. Syfy Mon. 5 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Syfy Sun. 5:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 2 p.m.

Harvest Love (2017) Ryan Paevey, Jen Lilley. A widowed surgeon visits her family’s pear orchard in hopes of taking a break from her hectic life and reconnecting with her distant son. Once there, she begins to fall for the farm manager, Will, who is growing a new hybrid pear. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 7 p.m.

A Harvest Wedding (2017) Jill Wagner, Victor Webster. Sarah Bloom, a highly successful wedding planner, returns to her hometown to plan the season’s biggest wedding. Much to Sarah’s surprise, the bride’s brother happens to be her first love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 p.m.

The Hate U Give (2018) ★★★ Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall. Starr Carter is a prep school student who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HBO Tues. 4:40 a.m.

The Haunted Mansion (2003) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Terence Stamp. A real estate agent and his family encounter ghosts in an old New Orleans house on a remote bayou. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Fri. Noon Freeform Fri. 4:40 p.m.

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013) Abigail Spencer, Chad Michael Murray. A historic Southern home’s new residents come face to face with a malevolent force. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Mon. 4 a.m. Syfy Mon. Noon

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009) ★★ Virginia Madsen, Kyle Gallner. A woman turns to a priest for help when her cancer-stricken son becomes increasingly disturbed by paranormal activity that seems to permeate their new home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Mon. 2 a.m. Syfy Mon. 10 a.m.

The Haunting (1963) ★★★ Julie Harris, Claire Bloom. An anthropologist, an heir and two ESP-prone women explore a New England mansion. (G) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

Hearts of Christmas (2016) Emilie Ullerup, Kristoffer Polaha. When a beloved neonatal intensive care unit supervisor is forced to take early retirement, her young colleague, Jenny, decides to turn the staff Christmas party into a surprise bash for her, but the plan is complicated by the hospital’s new CFO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 3 p.m.

Heaven Sent (2016) Christian Kane, Marley Shelton. An 8-year-old runaway angel takes it upon herself to rekindle the love between a couple who are on the verge of a divorce. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 6 p.m.

A Heavenly Christmas (2016) Kristin Davis, Eric McCormack. A workaholic’s untimely death leads to her recruitment as a Christmas angel. Her first task is to help a struggling singer use his music to heal old wounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 3 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 5 a.m.

Heist (2001) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Danny DeVito. A veteran thief and his crew form a complex plan to rob a shipment of Swiss gold from an airport. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Hell Fest (2018) ★★ Amy Forsyth, Reign Edwards. A serial killer in costume murders visitors at a Halloween theme park, unbeknownst to bystanders who think it’s part of the fun. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Fri. 10:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 11 p.m.

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. AMC Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs. AMC Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Hembras de Tierra Caliente (1990) Angélica Chain, Alejandro Ruíz. En un pueblo que se prepara para las fiestas de la Pascua, una mujer se enamora de un cura confundido. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Hercules (2014) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ian McShane. Ahora un mercenario viajero, Hércules debe una vez mas convertirse en héroe para ayudar al benevolente rey de Tracia a proteger a su gente de un tirano salvaje. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Hercules, Samson and Ulysses (1965) ★ Kirk Morris, Richard Lloyd. Hercules and Samson fight each other, then team up with Ulysses against a tyrant. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Here Come the Nelsons (1952) ★★ Ozzie Nelson, Harriet Nelson. An adman and his wife have a misunderstanding just before bank robbers kidnap little Ricky. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

High Pressure (1932) ★★ William Powell, Evelyn Brent. A man nearly loses all his assets, including his girlfriend, when a zany get-rich-quick scheme fizzles. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Thur. 4 a.m.

The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007) ★ Michael McMillian, Jessica Stroup. Cannibalistic mutants attack a group of National Guardsmen investigating a distress signal in the New Mexican desert. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Thur. 12:15 p.m. Syfy Fri. 2 a.m.

The Hills Have Eyes (2006) ★★ Aaron Stanford, Kathleen Quinlan. A family road trip takes a terrifying turn when the travelers become stranded in a government atomic zone inhabited by a band of bloodthirsty mutants. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Syfy Thur. 10 a.m.

Hips, Hips, Hooray (1934) ★★ Bert Wheeler, Robert Woolsey. Two lipstick salesmen visit a beauty parlor and wind up in a car chase. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Wed. 10:30 a.m.

The Hitcher II: I’ve Been Waiting (2003) ★ C. Thomas Howell, Kari Wuhrer. A psychopathic hitchhiker terrorizes a man and his girlfriend as they take a road trip. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Sun. 4:26 a.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. USA Sat. 4 p.m.

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson. Motown Records becomes the most successful label of all time after its formation in 1958 Detroit amid racial tension and the burgeoning civil rights movement. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Hocus Pocus (1993) ★★ Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker. Halloween trick-or-treaters come face to face with three witch sisters from the past in Salem, Mass. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sun. 8 a.m. Freeform Sun. 5:35 p.m. Freeform Thur. 8:50 p.m. Freeform Fri. 6:45 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9:10 a.m. Freeform Sat. 11:50 p.m.

Holiday Spin (2012) Ralph Macchio, Garrett Clayton. The owner of a failing dance studio pins his hopes for survival on winning an annual contest. Meanwhile, his estranged son takes an interest in a dance prodigy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. Noon

Home for Christmas Day (2017) Catherine Bell, Victor Webster. A young woman begins a long-distance relationship with an active-duty soldier. Her mother tries to steer her away from the relationship to save her feelings. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 7 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 1 a.m.

Hometown Christmas (2018) Beverley Mitchell, Stephen Colletti. A woman has big plans to resurrect her town’s live nativity, a beloved tradition that her late mother used to organize. Things become complicated, however, when she realizes she’ll have to work with her former high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Hometown Killer (2019) Kaitlyn Black, Ashley Gallegos. A woman finds her life in danger when she reconnects with an old high school friend who is now a police officer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Ovation Tues. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Hoosiers (1986) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey. A college basketball coach leaves the Navy in 1951 and becomes coach of an underdog Indiana high-school team. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:05 p.m.

Hope at Christmas (2018) Ryan Paevey, Scottie Thompson. Sydney decides to spend Christmas in a house she inherited with her young daughter. When she meets Mac, he tries to make her Christmas wishes come true by helping her open herself up to life, love, and believing in the spirit of Christmas again. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 3 p.m.

Horrible Bosses (2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TBS Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Horror of Dracula (1958) ★★★ Peter Cushing, Christopher Lee. Dr. Van Helsing hunts the legendary king of the vampires, who has left Transylvania for the blood-rich shores of England. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Hotel Artemis (2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Mon. 2:25 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania (2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:45 p.m. Freeform Mon. 6:25 p.m. Disney Thur. 8 p.m. Disney Fri. 6:25 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. Concerned that his half-human grandson isn’t showing his vampire side, Dracula and his friends put the boy through a ``monster-in-training’’ boot camp just as Drac’s old-school father decides to pay a visit. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Disney Sun. 11 a.m. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 6 p.m.

Hours (2013) Paul Walker, Genesis Rodriguez. A new father must remain behind and try to keep his prematurely born daughter alive after Hurricane Katrina knocks out the power in their New Orleans hospital. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Wed. 6:19 p.m.

House of the Dead (2003) ★ Jonathan Cherry, Tyron Leitso. Party-bound young people encounter bloodthirsty zombies on an island. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Fri. 12:35 p.m.

House on Haunted Hill (1958) ★★★ Vincent Price, Carol Ohmart. The owner of a haunted mansion offers a group of people reward money if they can survive a night at his scary estate. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. Ovation Thur. 1:30 a.m.

House Party (1990) ★★★ Robin Harris, Christopher Reid. Kid is grounded by his dad for fighting, but he is determined to sneak out to go to a huge party at Play’s house and meet up with the hottest girl in school. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Thur. 6 p.m. BET Fri. 4 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Mon. 8 a.m. Showtime Mon. 6 p.m.

How High (2001) ★ Method Man, Redman. Two stoners get into Harvard University after magic marijuana enables them to ace their tests. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. MTV Sat. 11 a.m. MTV Sun. 1 a.m.

How High 2 (2019) Lil Yachty, DC Young Fly. Two young entrepreneurs set out on a hash-fueled journey across Atlanta seeking funds for their on-demand munchies delivery business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. MTV Sun. 3 a.m.

How to Make a Monster (1958) ★ Robert H. Harris, Paul Brinegar. A Hollywood makeup man sends his teenage werewolf and Frankenstein to kill studio moguls. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. AMC Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Hugo (2011) ★★★ Ben Kingsley, Sacha Baron Cohen. A resourceful orphaned boy and a bookish girl set out on a quest to unlock a secret left to him by the boy’s late father. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Mon. 7:05 a.m. TMC Wed. 9:55 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Sat. 11:45 a.m.

The Hummingbird Project (2018) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard. Two entrepreneurial cousins quit their Wall Street jobs and follow their dream of laying fiber optic cable from Kansas to New Jersey to gain a millisecond advantage on the stock market. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Thur. 12:45 p.m. Showtime Thur. 9 p.m.

The Hunger (1983) ★★ Catherine Deneuve, David Bowie. A kinky couple from Manhattan satisfy their vampire thirst with victims in discotheques. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Fri. Noon

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Starz Tues. 5:46 a.m.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron. A huntsman and a fellow warrior battle an ice queen and her evil, resurrected sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Mon. 2 p.m. TNT Mon. 10:45 p.m.

The Hurricane (1999) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Vicellous Reon Shannon. Aided by a Brooklyn teen and three Canadians, boxer Rubin Carter fights to be exonerated after long imprisonment for murders he did not commit. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Starz Sat. 4:11 a.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TNT Sat. 11 p.m.

I Am Number Four (2011) ★★ Alex Pettyfer, Timothy Olyphant. One of nine living on Earth, an alien with extraordinary abilities poses as an ordinary teenager in the hope of evading those sent to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Tues. 9:30 a.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. 11 a.m.

I, Frankenstein (2014) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy. Still alive in modern times, Frankenstein’s creature becomes caught in the middle, as gargoyles and demons wage war for the souls of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:55 a.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Fri. 10:45 a.m.

I.Q. (1994) ★★★ Tim Robbins, Meg Ryan. Albert Einstein plays matchmaker for his egghead niece and an unschooled auto mechanic. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Wed. 12:40 p.m.

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (2016) James Brolin, Mena Suvari. Jackie, a single mom and attorney, looks forward to spending Christmas alone with her daughter. Everything goes according to plan until Jackie’s estranged father shows up on her door step. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 11 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 5 a.m.

I’ll Take Your Dead (2018) Aidan Devine, Ava Preston. A man who disposes of bodies for gangsters in a nearby city faces a difficult decision when one of the ``corpses’’ turns out to still be alive. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Thur. 11:05 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 6 a.m. Nickelodeon Wed. 9 p.m.

The Ice Harvest (2005) ★★ John Cusack, Billy Bob Thornton. A mob lawyer tries to keep his cool after he and his pornographer partner steal a small fortune from a powerful figure. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:50 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 3:45 a.m.

Icebox (2018) Anthony Gonzalez, Omar Leyva. Óscar, a 12-year-old Honduran boy who is forced to flee his home and seek asylum in the United States, finds himself trapped inside the U.S. immigration system. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Sun. 5:40 a.m.

The Impossible (2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Fri. 6:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 6 p.m.

In a World ... (2013) ★★★ Lake Bell, Fred Melamed. A vocal coach competes with her own father and his main rival for a prestigious gig doing the voice-over on a trailer for a big-budget movie. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Audience Wed. 7 p.m. Audience Thur. Noon

In Dreams (1999) ★★ Annette Bening, Aidan Quinn. A murderous psychopath invades a woman’s dreams and seems to become a part of her waking life. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

In Her Shoes (2005) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Toni Collette. A sexy partyer clashes with her serious-minded sister and befriends a widow at a Florida retirement community. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Wed. 10:25 a.m.

In Name Only (1939) ★★★ Carole Lombard, Cary Grant. A woman will not give her rich husband a divorce to marry the widow he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Mon. 4 a.m.

In Search of Greatness (2018) Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice. Top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Pelé, Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky, explore the importance of nature versus nurture in determining athletic ability. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:20 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Showtime Thur. 10:30 a.m.

In the Name of the Father (1993) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Pete Postlethwaite. An Irishman and his father share a British prison cell for a 1974 bombing they did not commit. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:25 a.m.

Inception (2010) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A thief who enters people’s dreams and steals their secrets gets a shot at redemption when he is given the dangerous task of planting an idea in someone’s subconscious. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:50 p.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Robert Redford, Demi Moore. A Las Vegas mystery man offers a desperate couple $1 million for a night with the wife. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:25 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Mon. 10 p.m.

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) ★★ Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum. Using recovered extraterrestrial technology, the nations of Earth collaborate on an immense defense program to protect the planet. When the aliens attack with unprecedented force, only the ingenuity of a few brave men and women can save the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. FX Mon. Noon FX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. Archaeologist Jones rescues his kidnapped father, and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Paramount Sun. 5:05 p.m. Paramount Sun. 8 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Sun. 2:35 p.m.

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. An enigmatic woman threatens to push past the breaking point a volatile game between a bank robber and a detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Fri. 11:24 p.m.

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Interview With the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt. The immortal Louis tells of his life as a vampire recruited by Lestat in 1791 Louisiana. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BBC America Fri. 2 p.m. BBC America Sat. 4 a.m.

Invasion of the Neptune Men (1961) ★ Sonny Chiba, Shinjirô Ehara. Inept invaders from Neptune are thwarted by a superhero and a team of Japanese kids wearing micro shorts. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. AMC Fri. 5:30 a.m.

The Invasion (2007) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig. A psychiatrist discovers that an epidemic altering the behavior of human beings is extraterrestrial in origin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Invincible (2006) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Greg Kinnear. At 30 years old, bartender Vince Papale sees his wildest dreams come true when he becomes a member of the Philadelphia Eagles football team. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. 6:10 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Invisible Sister (2015) Rowan Blanchard, Karan Brar. Cleo’s science project goes awry when she accidentally makes her sister invisible. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Disney Sat. 11 a.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. With the world now aware that he is Iron Man, billionaire inventor Tony Stark must forge new alliances and confront a powerful new enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Island (2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson. In 2019 a mercenary pursues two clones who escaped from a research facility after learning their true fate. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:35 a.m.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Sun. 12:15 p.m.

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010) ★★★ Keir Gilchrist, Zach Galifianakis. A depressed teenager checks himself into a psychiatric facility and winds up in the adult ward, where a fellow patient takes him under his wing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Fri. 7:06 a.m.

Jack and Jill (2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 11 p.m.

Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson. A young farmhand gets swept into the realm of legend when he must defend his land from a seemingly unstoppable force of giant warriors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Syfy Tues. 3 p.m.

Jackass 3 (2010) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O and their fearless and foolhardy friends perform outrageous pranks and stunts, including ``Sweatsuit Cocktail’’ and ``Beehive Tetherball.’' (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Jason and the Argonauts (1963) ★★★ Todd Armstrong, Nancy Kovack. The Greek hero sails through Harpies and clashing rocks to the Golden Fleece, guarded by the Hydra. (G) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Thur. 10 a.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw. A New England police chief, a shark hunter and a scientist have a showdown with a huge white shark. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ Roy Scheider, Lorraine Gary. Amity’s citizens and police chief dread another tourist season with a huge white shark near the beach. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. AMC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Jet Attack (1958) ★ John Agar, Audrey Totter. A Soviet nurse helps a U.S. pilot, his buddies and a scientist escape from North Korea. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Jingle All the Way (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad. A crazed postman, a tough policeman and a shady Santa impede a workaholic seeking a coveted toy for his son. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:30 p.m.

John Carpenter’s The Thing (1982) ★★★★ Kurt Russell, A. Wilford Brimley. Antarctic outpost men fight a slimy alien able to assume the form of life it engulfs. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Sat. 8:51 a.m. Encore Sat. 9 p.m. Encore Sun. 1:58 a.m.

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Claire Danes. A Memphis law school graduate aids a battered wife and fights a corporate lawyer for insurance benefits for a dying man. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:40 a.m.

John Tucker Must Die (2006) ★ Jesse Metcalfe, Sophia Bush. Three popular gals from different cliques join forces for revenge after discovering that the school stud is stringing them along. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Sun. 7:50 a.m.

Journey Back to Christmas (2016) Candace Cameron Bure, Oliver Hudson. A nurse from World War II is transported in time to 2016 and meets a man who helps her discover the bonds of family and that the true meaning of Christmas is timeless. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 p.m.

A Joyous Christmas (2017) Natalie Knepp, Michael Rady. A successful motivational speaker learns the true meaning of Christmas when a stranger rescues her from a near-fatal accident. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 7 a.m.

Juarez (1939) ★★★ Paul Muni, Bette Davis. President Benito Pablo Juarez rids Mexico of Napoleon III’s puppets, Emperor Maximilian and wife. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Mon. 11 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. LOGO Thur. 11:55 p.m. LOGO Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

Just Like Heaven (2005) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo. A San Francisco widower falls in love with a ghostly doctor while subletting her apartment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Tues. 10:15 a.m.

Kaboom (2010) ★★★ Thomas Dekker, Haley Bennett. Tripping on hallucinogens and believing he witnessed a murder, a sexually ambivalent college student makes a terrifying discovery. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Fri. 2:05 a.m.

Kansas: Miracles Out of Nowhere (2015) The six original members of the band Kansas reunite for the first time in 30 years to tell the true story of their climb from obscurity to stadium stardom. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. AXS Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. BBC America Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. BBC America Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle (2017) Jill Wagner, Luke McFarlane. Maggie tries to maintain the balance of being a mother and having a career. When her son Jordan needs help at school, he meets Casey, a tutor, and the two quickly bond. As Casey becomes a father figure, Jordan wishes his mom could find love again. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 9 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 11 p.m.

Keep Watching (2017) ★★ Bella Thorne, Natalie Martinez. Home intruders force members of a family to play a terrifying game of life or death. As the mysterious rules become clear, they soon learn that their nightmare is streaming live to viewers all around the world. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Tues. 3:23 a.m. Encore Tues. 10:07 a.m. Encore Wed. 4:24 a.m.

Kentucky Kernels (1934) ★★ Bert Wheeler, Robert Woolsey. Two magicians and an orphan heir spark a Southern family feud. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Wed. 11:35 p.m.

Killer Contractor (2019) Alyshia Ochse, Zac Titus. Kerry and her daughter Ella return home to settle the estate of her late father, but the contractor they hire to fix up the house brings with him a series of lethal mishaps and shattering secrets. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Penelope Ann Miller. An undercover officer teaches a rowdy class of peewees, to identify one whose mother must be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Wed. 4:18 p.m.

King Kong (1933) ★★★★ Fay Wray, Bruce Cabot. Shipped from mysterious Skull Island for display in the United States, a gigantic ape escapes from his bonds and carries a beautiful blonde to the top of the Empire State Building. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Wed. 1:24 a.m.

Kissin’ Cousins (1964) ★★ Elvis Presley, Arthur O’Connell. An Air Force officer asks his twin cousin’s moonshiner father to give up land for a missile base. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Fri. 1 p.m.

Lady Sings the Blues (1972) ★★★ Diana Ross, Billy Dee Williams. Billie Holiday goes from Harlem brothel maid to heroin-addicted singing star, losing the man she loves. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. AMC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Last Action Hero (1993) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austin O’Brien. A golden ticket handed down from Houdini puts a boy in the middle of a Hollywood superstar’s world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Sundance Sun. 3:30 a.m.

The Last Brickmaker in America (2001) Sidney Poitier, Wendy Crewson. A hardworking laborer loses passion for his work until he becomes a mentor to a 13-year-old boy. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. KTBN Sun. 9 p.m.

Last Chance for Christmas (2015) Hilarie Burton, Gabriel Hogan. After finding a reindeer to replace the injured Prancer, Santa’s stableman finds himself falling in love with the animal’s owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 4 p.m.

The Last Dragon (1985) ★★ Taimak, Vanity. Kung-fu master Leroy rescues video-jockey Laura from a mobster and a self-styled Harlem shogun. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

The Last Emperor (1987) ★★★★ John Lone, Joan Chen. Named Emperor of China at age 3 in 1908, Pu Yi becomes a prisoner of destiny. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 42 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:05 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 11:05 a.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Ken Watanabe. Alrededor de 1870, un soldado estadounidense es capturado durante una batalla entre el emperador de Japón y el samurai. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Last Vermont Christmas (2018) Erin Cahill, Justin Bruening. Megan and her two sisters reunite every Christmas in their childhood home. This year, though, their parents have put the house up for sale, and the buyer is Megan’s former childhood sweetheart, Nash. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 1 p.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Sat. 3 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Wed. 6 a.m. Showtime Wed. 6:45 p.m.

Lean on Me (1989) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Robert Guillaume. Principal Joe Clark goes to bat against drugs, crime and bad grades in his Paterson, N.J., high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Mon. 11 p.m. Ovation Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Leatherface (2017) Sam Strike, Stephen Dorff. A violent teen and three others kidnap a young nurse while escaping from a Texas mental institution. Pursued by a vengeful sheriff, the disturbed young man embarks on a murderous rampage that shapes him into a legendary killer known as Leatherface. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. 10 p.m. Syfy Thur. 4 p.m.

Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990) ★★ Kate Hodge, Viggo Mortensen. Rural Texas cannibals waylay yuppie motorists driving from Los Angeles to Florida. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. Syfy Thur. Noon Syfy Thur. 2:15 p.m.

The Ledge (2011) ★ Charlie Hunnam, Terrence Howard. After an atheistic neighbor has an affair with his wife, a vengeful Fundamentalist forces the man to choose between killing himself or allowing someone else to die in his place. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sun. 11:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 1:35 a.m.

The Legend of Lylah Clare (1968) ★★ Kim Novak, Peter Finch. A filmmaker manipulates a starlet into the image of his late wife, a celebrated actress who met a tragic death. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Legion (2010) ★ Paul Bettany, Lucas Black. A battle for the future of mankind unfolds when the archangel Michael arrives at a roadside diner to protect a waitress whose unborn child is humanity’s last hope. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Fri. 8:45 a.m. IFC Fri. Noon BBC America Sat. 2 a.m. BBC America Sat. 8 a.m.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (2019) ★★★ Voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks. Animated. The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything. It’s now up to Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to defeat the giant marauders and restore harmony to the LEGO universe. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Thur. 2:10 p.m. HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Liam Aiken. A dastardly count plots to steal an inheritance from three young orphans placed in his care. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Thur. 6:35 a.m. TMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Leprechaun (1993) ★★ Warwick Davis, Jennifer Aniston. An Irish fairy escapes from a crate and goes on a gory quest for his 100 stolen gold coins. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Leprechaun 4 in Space (1996) ★ Warwick Davis, Rebekah Carlton. An evil leprechaun holds an alien princess hostage so he can marry her and rule the universe. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Sat. Noon

Leprechaun in the Hood (2000) ★ Warwick Davis, Ice-T. An evil leprechaun and a powerful producer pursue three rap artists who stole a magic flute. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Sat. 2 a.m.

Leprechaun 3 (1995) ★ Warwick Davis, John Gatins. The diminutive demon meets his match when a college student becomes contaminated with leprechaun blood. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. AMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Leprechaun 2 (1994) ★ Warwick Davis, Charlie Heath. A malevolent leprechaun seeks to fulfill a 1,000-year-old curse by enslaving an alluring Californian. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. AMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood (2003) ★ Warwick Davis, Tangi Miller. A young woman and her friends incur the wrath of an evil leprechaun who will stop at nothing to protect his gold. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. AMC Sat. 4 a.m.

Leprechaun: Origins (2014) Dylan ``Hornswoggle’’ Postl, Stephanie Bennett. While backpacking through Ireland, two couples discover that one of the country’s most-famous legends is terrifyingly real. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Thur. 4 a.m.

Less Than Zero (1987) ★★ Andrew McCarthy, Jami Gertz. Beverly Hills rich kids help their friend who is hooked on cocaine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Audience Sun. 8 p.m. Audience Sun. 11 p.m. Audience Tues. 8 p.m. Audience Wed. Noon

Leyendas macabras de la colonia (1974) Rogelio Guerra, Lorena Velázquez. Un luchador adquiere una pintura que lo transporta al siglo XVI, a la casona de la hija de Hernán Cortez y la Malinche. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

The Liability (2012) Tim Roth, Talulah Riley. After Adam wrecks his stepfather’s car, he takes a job as a driver for Roy, a hit man. Thrust into a world of murder and revenge, he begins to realize he is Roy’s final target. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:20 p.m.

Life as We Know It (2010) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Josh Duhamel. Two career-driven acquaintances must put aside their mutual dislike and learn to work together to raise their orphaned goddaughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Thur. 8 a.m.

The Life of Emile Zola (1937) ★★★★ Paul Muni, Joseph Schildkraut. The 1800s French novelist defends Capt. Alfred Dreyfus against treason charges. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Mon. 6:45 p.m.

Little Miss Broadway (1938) ★★ Shirley Temple, George Murphy. A singing-and-dancing orphan shows broke vaudevillians how to put on a show. (PG) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Living Proof (2008) ★★★★ Harry Connick Jr., Amanda Bynes. Dr. Dennis Slamon develops an effective drug to combat breast cancer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

London Has Fallen (2016) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. Secret Service agent Mike Banning springs into action to save captive U.S. President Benjamin Asher from the terrorists who attacked London. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Paramount Sat. 11:30 a.m. Paramount Sat. 8 p.m.

The Lone Ranger (2013) ★★ Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer. Fate brings together Native American spirit warrior Tonto and white lawman John Reid to join forces in the never-ending battle against corruption and greed. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Encore Mon. 6:28 p.m. Encore Tues. 2:31 p.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Sun. Noon

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. A chosen hobbit and his loyal friends join a wizard, humans, a dwarf and an elf on a quest to destroy a powerful ring and defeat an evil lord. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 58 mins. FXX Sun. 8 a.m.

Lost Souls (2000) ★ Winona Ryder, Ben Chaplin. A Roman Catholic schoolteacher discovers that Satan intends to be incarnated into the body of an atheistic journalist. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Thur. 9:30 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

Love on a Limb (2016) Ashley Williams, Trevor Donovan. Always willing to fight for a just cause, Aimie Roarke chains herself to her town’s beloved oak tree to stop the mayor from cutting it down. While attempting to outwait her, a handsome landscaper becomes close to her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 p.m.

Love Struck Café (2017) Sarah Jane Morris, Andrew Walker. An aspiring architect gets the opportunity of a lifetime when she’s chosen to develop her home town’s lake into an entertainment complex. Unfortunately, to complete the project, she must convince a lifelong friend to leave her family’s home. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

Love, Fall & Order (2019) Drew Fuller, Trevor Donovan. A woman heads back to her hometown on a mission to help save her father’s annual Fall Fest, which is held on her family’s pumpkin farm. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m.

Love, of Course (2018) Cameron Mathison, Kelly Rutherford. A helicopter mom follows her daughter to college and lands a job on campus. When she meets a charismatic professor, she learns more about herself and discovers a life of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 11 a.m.

Love, Romance & Chocolate (2019) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. An American chocolatier enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. While she’s focused on winning the contest, the ad exec in charge of contest publicity ends up winning her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Lovely to Look At (1952) ★★ Kathryn Grayson, Red Skelton. A U.S. comic who owns half of a Paris salon arrives with buddies and meets two women who own the other half. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Wed. 1:15 a.m.

MacGruber (2010) ★★ Will Forte, Kristen Wiig. After his sworn enemy steals a nuclear warhead, a clueless soldier-of-fortune leads a skilled team on a mission to retrieve the device and bring the thief to justice. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Wed. 4:26 a.m.

Mad Max (1979) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joanne Samuel. In an Australia of the not-too-distant future, a police officer strikes back against motorized menaces to what is left of society after a nuclear holocaust. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Ovation Fri. 11 a.m. Ovation Sat. 2 p.m.

Made in Paris (1966) ★★ Ann-Margret, Louis Jourdan. A fashion buyer sent to Paris attracts a charmer, a newsman and her boss’ son. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Tues. 11:30 p.m.

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Bravo Sun. 1:30 p.m. Bravo Mon. 1 a.m. Bravo Fri. 3:42 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Bravo Sun. 10:59 a.m. Bravo Sun. 3:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 1:12 p.m. Bravo Fri. 5:50 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Bravo Fri. 8:20 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:55 p.m.

Magical Christmas Ornaments (2017) Jessica Lowndes, Brendan Penny. Marie finds her Christmas spirit reawakened when her mother begins sending her the family’s Christmas ornaments. As each ornament arrives, it brings a positive change to Marie’s life, including an introduction to the handsome man from next door. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 1 a.m.

Mahogany (1975) ★★★ Diana Ross, Billy Dee Williams. A poor Chicago secretary takes the fast lane to fame as a model and a fashion designer. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Major Payne (1995) ★★ Damon Wayans, Karyn Parsons. A Marine with little understanding of civilians commands a group of young ROTC cadets and falls for a school doctor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Mon. 6:10 a.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Henry Cavill, Amy Adams. Though struggling with the ramifications of his extraordinary origin and abilities, young Clark Kent must become a hero and save those he loves from a dire threat. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FXX Mon. 3 p.m. FXX Tues. Noon

The Man on the Train (2002) ★★★ Jean Rochefort, Johnny Hallyday. A prospective bank robber and a retired teacher secretly dream about having each other’s lives. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Thur. 1:15 a.m.

Manifesto (2015) Cate Blanchett, Erika Bauer. From an anchorwoman to a homeless man, actress Cate Blanchett portrays 13 distinct characters in vignettes that incorporate timeless manifestos. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Ovation Sun. 3 a.m.

Marie Antoinette (2006) ★★★ Kirsten Dunst, Jason Schwartzman. An Austrian teenager becomes queen of France, then later loses her head during the French Revolution. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Marjorie Prime (2017) ★★★ Geena Davis, Lois Smith. With the help of a service that provides holographic projections of lost loved ones, an aging woman reconnects with those she was closest to as her memory and life begin to fade away. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. Ovation Sat. 3 a.m.

Mary Queen of Scots (2018) ★★ Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie. Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, only to find herself condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Wed. 4:35 p.m.

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994) ★★ Robert De Niro, Kenneth Branagh. Dr. Frankenstein creates a soulless monster from cadavers and tries to hide it from his beloved. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KCOP Sun. 2 p.m.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany. In 1805 a British captain and his crew endure hardships while trying to prevent a French ship from reaching the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Starz Wed. 7:44 a.m. Starz Wed. 3:57 p.m. Starz Thur. 3:27 a.m.

Master of the White Crane Fist: Wong Yan-lam (2019) A kung fu master battles an opium dealing gang. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:35 a.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Thur. 11 a.m. Freeform Thur. Noon

Matriarch (2018) Scott Vickers, Alan Cuthbert. After a car accident, a couple expecting their first child are offered shelter by a family at an isolated farm. Before long, the couple realize that the farmer’s wife is taking an unhealthy interest in their soon-to-be-born baby. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:40 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:55 p.m.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. Thomas and his fellow teenage Gladers battle the powerful organization WCKD while facing the perils of the Scorch, a desolate landscape filled with dangerous obstacles and crawling with the virus-infected Cranks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FXX Wed. 2 p.m. FXX Thur. 9 a.m.

McFarland, USA (2015) ★★ Kevin Costner, Maria Bello. A high-school coach takes a job in an economically depressed, predominantly Latino community and cultivates a championship cross-country track team. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Sat. 8 p.m.

Me caíste del cielo (1975) Lola Beltrán, Cornelio Reyna. El dueño de un restaurante ama y defiende de unos maleantes a una de sus meseras, quien fue abandonada por su esposo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Measure of a Man (2018) Blake Cooper, Donald Sutherland. A teen develops a bond with a Wall Street executive while learning to stand up to bullies during one life-changing summer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 2 a.m.

The Mechanic (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Ben Foster. After his mentor is murdered, an elite assassin accepts the man’s son as an apprentice, so that they both may take their revenge. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Showtime Wed. 3 a.m.

Meet Joe Black (1998) ★★ Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. Death takes human form, asking a principled widower to guide him in exchange for more time on Earth. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Showtime Thur. 4:30 a.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Tues. 2:32 p.m. BET Wed. 1 p.m.

Meet Wally Sparks (1997) ★ Rodney Dangerfield, Debi Mazar. As the threat of cancellation looms, a TV talk show host pulls an outrageous stunt in an attempt to boost his ratings. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Audience Thur. 7 p.m. Audience Fri. Noon

The Member of the Wedding (1952) ★★★ Ethel Waters, Julie Harris. The family cook helps a 12-year-old tomboy and her younger playmate grow up in small-town Georgia. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

Memories of Christmas (2018) Christina Milian, Mark Taylor. When Noelle inherits her mother’s house, she finds out that for the past few years her aging mother had been hiring professionals to decorate it for Christmas. Noelle tells the decorator that the deal is off, but he refuses to take no for an answer. (NR) 4 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 3 a.m.

The Merchant of Venice (2004) ★★ Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons. Antonio borrows money from Shylock to help his friend Bassanio woo the beautiful heiress Portia. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:10 a.m.

A Merry Christmas Match (2019) Kyle Dean Massey, Ashley Newbrough. A woman spends her time working in her mother’s antique shop in a small ski village. One day she meets a man who makes her wonder if she should have left town and followed her dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 9 p.m.

Mexican Spitfire at Sea (1942) ★★ Lupe Velez, Leon Errol. Uncle Matt poses as Lord Epping and helps Carmelita’s husband clinch a shipboard deal. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Thur. 5:15 a.m.

Miami Vice (2006) ★★ Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx. A case involving drug lords and murder in South Florida turns personal for detectives Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Fri. 8:15 p.m. Starz Sat. 8:37 a.m.

The Midnight Meat Train (2008) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Leslie Bibb. A photographer descends into the realm of pure evil when he becomes fascinated with a serial killer who preys on late-night subway commuters. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:25 a.m.

Midnight Special (2016) ★★★ Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton. The government and a group of religious extremists pursue a man and his son, a young boy who possesses special powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:50 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 4 p.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sun. 2:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 9:45 p.m. TMC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Million Dollar Arm (2014) ★★ Jon Hamm, Aasif Mandvi. In a last-ditch effort to save his career, a sports agent brings a pair of Indian cricket players to the U.S. to train to become pitchers for baseball’s major leagues. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. USA Sat. 3:29 a.m.

Mingle All the Way (2018) Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty. A young entrepreneur is trying to win over investors for the dating app she has developed. To help bring on investors for expansion, she promises to take part in using it in the coming weeks before Christmas to find love and track her progress. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Fri. 10 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm. Animated. On a mission to find a new master to serve, three Minions meet Scarlet Overkill the world’s first female supervillain. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Fri. 6 p.m. FX Sat. 4 p.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Mon. 12:43 p.m. Starz Mon. 6:19 p.m. Starz Thur. 1:40 a.m. Starz Thur. 8:55 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Sun. 10 a.m. TBS Mon. 4 a.m.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016) ★★ Eva Green, Asa Butterfield. A teen discovers a secret refuge on an island where children have special powers and hidden enemies. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Sat. 12:30 p.m. FX Sat. 10 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Sundance Sun. 11:15 a.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Ethan Hunt and his team take on their most impossible mission yet to eradicate the Syndicate -- a highly skilled, international organization dedicated to creating a new world order via a series of terrorist attacks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Sun. Noon

The Mist (2007) ★★ Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden. Trapped townspeople face monsters inside and out after a supernatural fog engulfs their Maine community. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. IFC Tues. 3 a.m. IFC Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Mistletoe Over Manhattan (2011) ★★★ Tricia Helfer, Greg Bryk. The wife of Santa Claus tries to help a divorcing couple rediscover their love for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 9 a.m.

The Mistletoe Promise (2016) Jaime King, Luke MacFarlane. Two strangers with a disdain for Christmas make a holiday pact to pretend to be a couple to ease their holiday complications. As they spend more time together, the phony couple begin to experience the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. Noon

Moana (2016) ★★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho. Animated. A once-mighty demigod and a spirited teenager embark on an epic adventure across the ocean. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Freeform Wed. 5:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 1:10 p.m.

Molly’s Game (2017) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba. Molly Bloom runs the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested by the FBI. Her only ally is defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learns that there is much more to Molly than the tabloids lead people to believe. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TMC Tues. 5:30 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:05 a.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:05 a.m.

Mommy’s Little Princess (2019) Alicia Leigh Willis, Sarah Abbott. A 10-year-old adopted girl discovers that she is related to a royal German family. Feeling special for the first time, she becomes an entitled, angry child. As her fascination with being a princess grows, the girl begins to lose her sanity. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

Money Monster (2016) ★★ George Clooney, Julia Roberts. After losing money on a stock tip, a disgruntled investor holds a Wall Street guru and a producer hostage on live television. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Thur. 9:30 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Monster House (2006) ★★★ Voices of Steve Buscemi, Maggie Gyllenhaal. Animated. No adults believe three youths’ assertion that a neighboring residence is a living creature that means them harm. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Tues. 12:35 p.m. Freeform Wed. Noon Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

The Monster Squad (1987) ★★ Andre Gower, Robby Kiger. Members of a monster fan club meet Count Dracula, Wolfman, Frankenstein, the Mummy and Gill Man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:50 a.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Sun. Noon TBS Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Voices of John Goodman, Billy Crystal. Animated. A blue behemoth and his short, one-eyed assistant work in a giant factory that exists to scare children. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Fri. 8:55 p.m. Freeform Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) ★★★ Henry Winkler, Brooke Burns. A snowbound stranger brightens the holidays for a retired police officer and his niece. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Moths & Butterflies (2017) Jake Cannavale, Amari Cheatom. A socially awkward man decides to try to live a little. (NR) 17 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8:40 a.m.

Moulin Rouge (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor. In 1890s France a courtesan falls in love with a young writer but strings along a duke who can finance improvements to the night spot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Sun. 7:05 a.m. HBO Fri. 3:24 a.m.

Mountain Justice (1937) ★★ Josephine Hutchinson, George Brent. A Northern lawyer defends a mountain nurse on trial for killing her brutal father. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Fri. 7 a.m.

Mr. Brooks (2007) ★★ Kevin Costner, Demi Moore. A detective dogs a serial killer’s trail, while the killer’s voyeuristic neighbor blackmails him into continuing his deadly hobby. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:55 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Jet Li. Después de que su hijo es engañado para despertar a un maldito emperador chino, Rick O’Connell y su familia buscan la forma de enviar a él y a sus 10.000 guerreros de regreso a su tumba. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 10:30 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1:30 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Paramount Sun. 9 a.m. Paramount Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Murder on the Orient Express (2017) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp. A lavish trip through Europe quickly unfolds into a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train. Everyone’s a suspect when Detective Hercule Poirot arrives to interrogate all passengers and search for clues before the killer can strike again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:50 a.m.

Música, Espuelas y Amor (1954) Antonio Aguilar, Evangelina Elizondo. Una familia se desmorona cuando la hija, una joven pianista, va a la ciudad y forma una orquesta. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

My Bloody Valentine (2009) ★★ Jensen Ackles, Jaime King. Ten years after he accidentally caused the deaths of five miners, a man returns to the town of Harmony and faces a pickaxe-wielding killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Fri. 6:43 a.m. Encore Fri. 5:37 p.m. Encore Sat. 12:02 p.m.

My Bloody Valentine (1981) ★★ Paul Kelman, Lori Hallier. Friends defy the rules of a legendary murderer and discover he is real when they start celebrating Valentine’s Day. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:10 a.m. EPIX Fri. 9:50 a.m.

My Christmas Love (2016) Meredith Hagner, Bobby Campo. A hopeless romantic begins receiving the gifts from ``The 12 Days of Christmas’’ from an anonymous suitor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 a.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Sun. 9:34 a.m.

My Man Godfrey (1936) ★★★ William Powell, Carole Lombard. A Park Avenue socialite on a scavenger hunt finds a ``forgotten man’’ and brings him home. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sun. 8:45 a.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:50 a.m.

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Ed coaxes his ``Police Squad’’ pal Frank out of retirement to thwart a terrorist bombing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:50 p.m.

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Frank and Ed of ``Police Squad’’ blunder through another case, an energy-related plot in Washington, D.C. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:20 p.m.

A Nanny for Christmas (2010) ★★ Emmanuelle Vaugier, Dean Cain. A career woman cares for the children of a Beverly Hills advertising executive during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Mon. 6 p.m.

The Nanny (1965) ★★★ Bette Davis, Wendy Craig. A bratty British boy accuses his frumpy nanny of awful things. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BBC America Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Sun. 7 p.m. MTV Sat. 3 p.m. MTV Sat. 9 p.m.

Next of Kin (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Liam Neeson. A Chicago policeman and his Kentucky hills brother hunt a mob enforcer for killing another brother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:20 p.m.

The Nice Guys (2016) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling. A down-on-his-luck private eye works with a hired enforcer to investigate the disappearance of a young woman in 1977 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:35 p.m.

A Night at the Opera (1935) ★★★★ Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx. Groucho, Chico and Harpo go to Italy and bring opera and its patrons down to their level. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 3:15 a.m.

The Night Before (1988) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Lori Loughlin. A high-school nerd groggily recalls how he and his prom date wound up in the bad part of town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:20 a.m.

Night of the Living Dead (1968) ★★★ Duane Jones, Judith O’Dea. People hide in a house from carnivorous walking corpses revived by radiation fallout. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Thur. 10 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10 a.m.

Night of the Living Dead (1990) ★★ Tony Todd, Patricia Tallman. People hide in a farmhouse from carnivorous walking corpses revived by who knows what. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Sundance Thur. 11:45 a.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) ★★★★ Voices of Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon. Animated. The Pumpkin King gives the yuletide season a touch of Halloween in an animated tale from the mind of Tim Burton. (PG) 1 hr. 15 mins. Freeform Mon. 4:45 p.m. Freeform Tues. 2:40 p.m. Disney Sat. 7 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987) ★★ Heather Langenkamp, Patricia Arquette. Institutionalized teenagers who share similar nightmares join forces to rid themselves of a murderer’s influence. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Sun. 9:30 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985) ★★ Mark Patton, Kim Myers. Mass murderer Freddy Krueger invades the nightmares of a new teenager and uses his body to continue his dirty work. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Sun. 11:30 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) ★★★ John Saxon, Ronee Blakley. Freddy Krueger, a badly burned boogeyman with razors on his glove, haunts and kills teens in their dreams. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Nightmare Shark (2018) Bobby Campo, Rachele Brooke Smith. Shark-attack survivors are hunted by a supernatural shark that haunts their dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. 9 a.m.

Noah (2014) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly. God chooses Noah to build an ark and save the animals and his family from an apocalyptic flood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Nobody’s Fool (2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:40 p.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Bravo Sat. 6:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Nowhere Boy (2009) ★★★ Aaron Johnson, Kristin Scott Thomas. Raised by his aunt, teenage John Lennon meets his birth mother, Julia, who gives him the gift of music. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Mon. 9:15 a.m.

The Nun (2018) ★★ Demián Bichir, Taissa Farmiga. Vatican officials send a priest and a novitiate to investigate the suicide of a young nun in Romania. They soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when they encounter a demonic force that takes the shape of a nun. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Thur. 1:06 a.m.

Obsessed (2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E Wed. 10:30 p.m. E Thur. 2 p.m.

Ocean’s 8 (2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:40 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. A parolee organizes a gang to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos in a single heist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TRU Sat. 8 p.m.

Odio, Amor y Muerte (1992) Fernando Casanova, Jorge Russek. Unos mineros en busca de fortuna debaten entre el amor que tienen por la misma mujer, o su ambición por encontrar oro. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Ovation Mon. 12:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 7:30 p.m.

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) ★★★ Robert Redford, Casey Affleck. At the age of 70, Forrest Tucker makes an audacious escape from San Quentin, conducting an unprecedented string of heists that confound authorities and enchant the public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 11:20 p.m.

The Omen (2006) ★★ Liev Schreiber, Julia Stiles. An American diplomat and his wife learn that the child they adopted may be the son of Satan. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Sat. 10:42 a.m.

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018) Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton. Told she would have less than a few months to live without a new liver, Heather’s time was running out when a kind stranger heard of her plight and discovered he was a perfect match. The two met and before long a friendship developed into romance. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 11 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 7 p.m.

Once Upon a Holiday (2015) Briana Evigan, Paul Campbell. When a royal princess runs away from her official obligations and duties to see how normal people live, she starts to fall in love with a good Samaritan who is unaware of her real identity. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 4 a.m.

One Starry Christmas (2014) Sarah Carter, Damon Runyan. Sparks fly between a woman and her bus companion after her boyfriend leaves her alone during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 a.m.

The Onion Movie (2008) Daniel Dae Kim, Steven Seagal. Hilarity ensues when a veteran anchorman refuses to adhere to corporate standards. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Encore Wed. 7:27 a.m.

Only the Brave (2017) ★★★ Josh Brolin, Miles Teller. The Granite Mountain Hotshots become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. Watching over lives, homes and everything people hold dear, they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire in Yarnell, Ariz. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Encore Wed. 2:07 a.m. Encore Wed. 2:01 p.m.

Open Water (2003) ★★★ Blanchard Ryan, Daniel Travis. Scuba divers struggle to survive in shark-infested waters after their tour boat accidentally leaves them behind. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. Showtime Wed. 4:35 a.m.

Operation Christmas (2016) Tricia Helfer, Marc Blucas. A single mother is determined not to let her boyfriend’s deployment ruin her Christmas. She and her children decide to give back to other struggling military families on base. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 7 p.m.

Operation Finale (2018) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley. A team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina in 1960 to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann. Hoping to sneak him out of the country, agent Peter Malkin soon finds himself playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with the notorious war criminal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:15 p.m.

Operation: Endgame (2010) ★★ Joe Anderson, Rob Corddry. After a rogue agent kills their boss, rival spies kill one another on sight while searching for an escape route from their underground headquarters. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Orphan Horse (2018) Jon Voight, Alexa Nisenson. A young runaway hides out in the barn of a retired horse trainer and is offered shelter in exchange for her help with a troubled horse. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 2:50 a.m.

The Other Guys (2010) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Two deskbound detectives get more than they bargain for when they take on a seemingly minor case that may turn out to be New York’s biggest crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Fri. 5:09 a.m. Starz Fri. 2:33 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Sun. 5:35 a.m.

Ouija (2014) ★ Olivia Cooke, Daren Kagasoff. Teens unwittingly awaken a dark power when they use an antique Ouija board to try to communicate with a friend who recently died. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. FXX Fri. 2 p.m. FXX Sat. Noon

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016) ★★ Elizabeth Reaser, Annalise Basso. A séance scam leads to terror when an evil spirit possesses a widow’s youngest daughter in 1967 Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 2 p.m.

Our Town (1940) ★★★ William Holden, Martha Scott. A narrator relates a couple’s tale of life, love and death in New Hampshire. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Out Cold (2001) ★ Jason London, Lee Majors. Friends try to thwart a weaselly heir to a resort who plans on selling the operation to a cowboy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Mon. 7:50 a.m.

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Chief Dan George. A Missouri farmer hunts down the Union soldiers who killed his family and left him for dead. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Ovation Fri. 3 p.m.

Over the Moon in Love (2019) Jessica Lowndes, Wes Brown. With her matchmaking business on the verge of closing, a woman finds herself in the unique position of being featured in a magazine, but she must set up the writer with her childhood friend. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 9 a.m.

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:05 p.m.

Overnight Delivery (1996) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd. A college student must prevent an impending disaster when he erroneously sends a poison-pen letter to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:20 a.m.

Pacific Heights (1990) ★★★ Melanie Griffith, Matthew Modine. San Francisco yuppies restore a costly Victorian, then rent a studio to a landlord’s nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:10 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty. Gold miners are saved from corporate villains by the miracle of a mysterious preacher on a pale horse. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Paranormal Activity (2007) ★★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young couple move into their first new home but are disturbed by what appears to be a supernatural presence that is most active at night. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Tues. 11:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012) ★★ Kathryn Newton, Matt Shively. A teenager bears witness to terrifying events that occur when she and her family become the temporary caretakers of a creepy neighbor boy. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. IFC Wed. 12:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) ★★ Katie Featherston, Sprague Grayden. A wedding videographer places cameras throughout his home to uncover the source of late-night noises that are disturbing his family. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. IFC Wed. 1:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010) ★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young woman and her boyfriend visit her family and learn that ghosts may haunt their new Southern California home. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Fri. 5 p.m.

ParaNorman (2012) ★★★ Voices of Kodi Smit-McPhee, Tucker Albrizzi. Animated. A ghoul-whispering youngster battles zombies, ghosts, witches and ignorant adults to save his town from an ancient curse. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Disney XD Sat. 6 p.m.

The Parent Trap (1998) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid. An 11-year-old meets her California twin, and they plot to reunite their divorced parents. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

The Party (2017) ★★★ Patricia Clarkson, Bruno Ganz. Janet hosts an intimate gathering of friends in her London home to celebrate her political ascension. As Janet’s husband provokes a series of revelations, a night that began with champagne soon ends up with arguments, shouting and a pointed gun. (R) 1 hr. 11 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:50 a.m.

Patient Zero (2018) Matt Smith, Natalie Dormer. A supervirus has turned humankind into highly intelligent, streamlined killers, and an asymptomatic victim who can communicate with the infected must lead the last survivors on a hunt for Patient Zero and a cure. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Encore Sat. 10:51 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (NR) 2 hrs. 55 mins. Ovation Sat. 7 p.m. EPIX Mon. 5:15 p.m.

Patsy & Loretta: Special Edition (2019) Megan Hilty, Janine Turner. The untold true story of the friendship between two of country music’s greatest icons, Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Patton (1970) ★★★★ George C. Scott, Karl Malden. Flamboyant Gen. George S. Patton receives accolades and censure as he fights World War II. (M) 2 hrs. 51 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:25 a.m.

El Pecado de Ser Mujer (1955) Alma Rosa Aguirre, Tito Guizar. Una mujer es abandonada por el hombre que la embarazó, pero años después se lo vuelve a encontrar y apoya a su hijo. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Thur. 7:15 p.m.

A Perfect Christmas List (2014) Ellen Hollman, Marion Ross. A woman concocts a Christmastime scheme to repair the damaged relationship between her daughter and granddaughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. Noon

The Perfect Christmas Present (2017) Sam Page, Tara Holt. Tom Jacobs has built a business around helping clients find the perfect gift for their loved ones. When he’s hired to find a gift for his friend’s girlfriend, he finds himself in a bit of trouble: The more he researches her, the more he likes her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 a.m.

A Perfect Getaway (2009) ★★ Steve Zahn, Timothy Olyphant. Newlyweds find terror in paradise when they encounter other hikers who claim that some tourists were found brutally murdered. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Sat. 7:20 p.m.

The Phantom Carriage (1920) ★★★★ Victor Sjöström, Hilda Borgström. Silent. On New Year’s Eve, the driver of a ghostly carriage forces a drunken man to look back at his wasted life. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Phenomenon (1996) ★★ John Travolta, Kyra Sedgwick. An amiable, small-town Everyman is inexplicably transformed into a genius with telekinetic powers. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:45 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 10:45 a.m.

The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945) ★★★ George Sanders, Hurd Hatfield. Corrupted by a lord, Oscar Wilde’s London aristocrat stays young, but his portrait begins to age. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Herbert Lom. Inspector Clouseau is on the trail of his ex-boss, who is out to destroy the world. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007) ★★ Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom. While the Flying Dutchman ghost ship wreaks havoc on the Seven Seas, Will, Elizabeth and Barbossa unite to save Jack Sparrow from Davy Jones’ locker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 48 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 9 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) ★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. The evil Capt. Salazar and his deadly ghost sailors pursue Jack Sparrow as he searches for the legendary Trident of Poseidon. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TBS Fri. 8:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 6 p.m. TBS Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Plague of the Zombies (1966) ★★ Andre Morell, Diane Clare. A medical professor and his daughter link a Cornish epidemic to a village squire’s voodoo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 8:15 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2 a.m.

The Players Club (1998) ★★ LisaRaye, Bernie Mac. A single mother attending college moonlights as a stripper in a rowdy nightclub in order to pay for her tuition. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. VH1 Sun. Noon

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Mon. 1:50 p.m.

Poltergeist (2015) ★★ Sam Rockwell, Rosemarie DeWitt. Parapsychologists visit a family’s home when sinister spirits hold their youngest daughter captive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. FX Mon. 10 a.m. FXX Fri. Noon FXX Sat. 10 a.m.

The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018) ★ Shay Mitchell, Grey Damon. A nighttime morgue worker starts to suspect that a disfigured body is possessed by a demonic force. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Starz Sun. 1:01 a.m.

The Possession (2012) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kyra Sedgwick. Parents must work together to save their young daughter from a dybbuk, a malevolent spirit that inhabits and ultimately devours its human host. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Wed. 2:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 11:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Post Grad (2009) ★★ Alexis Bledel, Zach Gilford. An optimistic graduate gets a rude awakening when she fails to find a job and must move back in with her eccentric family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Audience Thur. Noon

The Post (2017) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks. In 1971, publisher Katharine Graham and editor Ben Bradlee of The Washington Post risk their careers and very freedom to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spans three decades and four U.S. presidents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Precious (2009) ★★★ Gabourey Sidibe, Mo’Nique. Pregnant and abused, a Harlem teen enrolls in an alternative school in an attempt to bring value to her life. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. BET Tues. Noon BET Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Mon. Noon

Predator 2 (1990) ★★ Danny Glover, Gary Busey. Local and federal police hunt a sneaky alien creature, now skinning drug dealers in 1997 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016) ★★ Lily James, Sam Riley. In 19th-century England, Elizabeth Bennet, master of martial arts and weaponry, joins forces with zombie killer Mr. Darcy to battle the undead. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BBC America Fri. 4 p.m.

Priest (2011) ★★ Paul Bettany, Karl Urban. A warrior priest from a dystopian wasteland sets aside his sacred vows and embarks on a quest to save his niece from a nest of vampires. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Encore Sat. 7:21 a.m. Encore Sat. 4:12 p.m.

Prince of Darkness (1987) ★★ Donald Pleasence, Jameson Parker. A priest summons a professor to an old church to see a canister of liquid Satan. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Prince of the City (1981) ★★★ Treat Williams, Jerry Orbach. A New York police detective wears a ``wire’’ for federal agents to nail his friends on the take. (R) 2 hrs. 47 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:26 a.m.

The Princess Bride (1987) ★★★ Cary Elwes, Robin Wright. A storybook stableboy turns pirate and rescues his beloved, who is about to marry a dreadful prince. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. BBC America Sun. 8 p.m. BBC America Sun. 10 p.m.

A Princess for Christmas (2011) ★★ Katie McGrath, Roger Moore. A woman escorts her niece and nephew to spend the holidays with their grandfather, an English duke. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 7 a.m.

Prisoners (2013) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal. When police have to release their only suspect, a desperate man takes the law into his own hands after his young daughter and her friend disappear. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:35 a.m.

Private Buckaroo (1942) ★★ The Andrews Sisters, Dick Foran. Nightclub performers do Army shows with Harry James and His Music Makers. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Wed. 2:15 p.m.

The Prodigal (1931) ★★ Lawrence Tibbett, Esther Ralston. A Southerner returns to his plantation after riding the rails with his sidekicks, Snipe and Doc. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Fri. 10 a.m.

The Prodigy (2019) ★★ Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott. A woman’s life turns into a living nightmare when her son’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent. After seeking help from two experts, she soon learns that the 8-year-old boy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Professional Sweetheart (1933) ★★★ Ginger Rogers, Norman Foster. A radio sponsor’s so-called Purity Girl is paired for publicity with a rural Kentucky fan. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Fri. 8:30 a.m.

The Professor and the Madman (2019) Mel Gibson, Sean Penn. Professor James Murray begins work on compiling words for the first edition of the Oxford English Dictionary in the mid-19th century. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Wed. 12:02 p.m. Starz Thur. 1:08 p.m.

Proud Mary (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown. Mary is a professional assassin who works for a ruthless gangster and his organized crime family in Boston. Her desire to save a 12-year-old boy from the streets soon causes an all-out turf war that forces her to take down whoever stands in her way. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Wed. 5:56 a.m. Encore Wed. 12:30 p.m. Encore Thur. 12:55 p.m.

Pumpkinhead (1988) ★★ Lance Henriksen, Jeff East. An old woman summons a grotesque figure to punish teenage dirt bikers for killing a man’s son. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:55 a.m.

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994) ★★ Ami Dolenz, Andrew Robinson. By accident, modern teens unleash the vengeful spirit of a disfigured boy who was murdered by teens in 1958. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:25 a.m.

The Pups’ Picnic (1936) Animated. A woman lays out a picnic with two puppies underfoot. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

The Purge (2013) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity -- including murder -- is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Thur. 8 p.m. IFC Fri. 1 p.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:25 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 2 a.m.

Que viva Tepito (1981) Carmen Salinas, Manuel Ojeda. La muerte de una anciana afecta la vida de todos los habitantes del conocido barrio de Tepito. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman. A cowgirl enters a quick-draw contest to get revenge on an outlaw in a town called Redemption. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Wed. 6 p.m.

A Quiet Place (2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Quigley Down Under (1990) ★★ Tom Selleck, Laura San Giacomo. An Old West sharpshooter goes to Australia, where his new boss expects him to kill Aborigines. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Sun. 10:03 a.m.

R.I.P.D. (2013) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds. Members of an odd police force chase monstrous spirits who try to escape their final judgment by hiding among the living. When the lawmen uncover a plot that could end all life, they must restore the cosmic balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

Radio (2003) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Ed Harris. A high-school football coach becomes a mentor to a mentally impaired young man in 1970s South Carolina. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Sun. 6 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Sun. 12:05 p.m. Paramount Sun. 10:55 p.m.

Ray (2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Starz Fri. 8:57 a.m. Starz Sat. 1:35 a.m.

Ready Player One (2018) ★★★ Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke. In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:05 p.m.

The Real McCoy (1930) Charley Chase, Thelma Todd. Disaster strikes when a man tries to impress a country girl. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Red Eye (2005) ★★★ Rachel McAdams, Cillian Murphy. A plane passenger forcibly involves his seatmate in a plot to assassinate a government official. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:35 p.m.

Red Riding Hood (2011) ★ Amanda Seyfried, Gary Oldman. A young woman begins to suspect that the werewolf terrorizing her village is someone she loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:20 p.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Syfy Fri. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 3:58 p.m.

Reefer Madness (2005) ★★ Kristen Bell, Christian Campbell. Marijuana abuse leads a wholesome teenager and his virtuous girlfriend down the road to ruin. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Regarding Henry (1991) ★★ Harrison Ford, Annette Bening. Two bullets force a career-driven Manhattan lawyer to start life over with his loving wife and daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:50 a.m.

The Reluctant Debutante (1958) ★★★ Rex Harrison, Kay Kendall. English newlyweds survive the London debut of his American daughter by a previous marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Replacements (2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TRU Sun. 10 a.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:45 a.m.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. New allies and old friends aid Alice in her worldwide search for those responsible for the T-virus outbreak that continues to turn humans into flesh-eating zombies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Sat. 1:55 p.m.

Return to Christmas Creek (2018) Tori Anderson, Byron Abalos. After being told her new holiday app lacked Christmas spirit, a young CEO returns to her hometown to rediscover the meaning of the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 11 a.m.

Return to House on Haunted Hill (2007) ★★ Amanda Righetti, Erik Palladino. Ariel and her boyfriend, Paul, are kidnapped by deranged anthropology student Desmond and forced to help search for a statue worth millions inside an abandoned insane asylum. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. Encore Fri. 5:21 a.m.

Revenge (1990) ★★ Kevin Costner, Anthony Quinn. Caught with the wife of his Mexican host, then left for dead, a former Navy jet pilot recovers to take revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Tues. 2 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards. College freshmen Skolnick and Gilbert form their own fraternity for computer-whiz misfits. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. BBC America Sun. Noon BBC America Sun. 4 p.m.

Revolutionary Road (2008) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. In 1950s Connecticut, two suburbanites become increasingly dissatisfied with their marriage and society’s expectations of conformity. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Mon. 9:30 a.m.

La Riata del Charro Chano (1995) Luis de Alba, Eduardo de la Peña. La historia de un hombre afamado conocido como ``El charro Chano’’, un macho que nunca metió la pata, porque era muy bueno por su pistola y lo largo de su riata. Por esta cualidad, se convirtió en el sueño de las mujeres y la envidia de los hombres. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

The Rider (2017) ★★★ Brady Jandreau, Tim Jandreau. After a riding accident leaves him unable to compete on the rodeo circuit, a young cowboy searches for a new purpose. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Thur. 2:27 a.m. Encore Thur. 2:31 p.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson. A journalist investigates the mystery behind a bizarre videotape that brings death after seven days to all who view it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Syfy Sat. 11:52 a.m. Syfy Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Rings (2017) ★ Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe. A young woman makes a horrifying discovery after her boyfriend investigates a story about a mysterious video that kills people seven days after they watch it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Rio (2011) ★★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. A domesticated macaw and his human friend travel to Rio de Janeiro to meet the last surviving female of his kind. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Sat. 5:44 a.m.

The Rite (2011) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Colin O’Donoghue. A veteran priest introduces a skeptical seminary student to the dark side of their faith at a Vatican school where clergymen become exorcists. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Tues. 3:15 p.m.

The River and the Wall (2019) Five friends journey from El Paso to the Gulf of Mexico on horses, mountain bikes, and canoes to document the borderlands and explore the potential impacts of a border wall on the natural environment. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Mon. 9 p.m. Starz Tues. 8:04 a.m. Starz Tues. 4:17 p.m.

A River Runs Through It (1992) ★★★ Craig Sheffer, Brad Pitt. Two Montana boys become different men under the influence of fly-fishing and their minister father. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

The Road Home for Christmas (2019) Marla Sokoloff, Marie Osmond. Two rival musicians suddenly find themselves without a gig on Christmas Eve and decide to road trip to their neighboring hometowns together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

The Road to Christmas (2006) Jennifer Grey, Clark Gregg. A determined woman hitchhikes with a widower and his 12-year-old daughter to reach her wedding on Christmas Eve. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Thur. 4 p.m.

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Fri. 8:48 a.m.

Rocky Mountain Christmas (2017) Kristoffer Polaha, Lindy Booth. Sarah heads to her uncle’s ranch to escape New York and the spotlight from a breakup. Returning home for the first time since her aunt passed, complications arise when Graham, a Hollywood star, arrives at the ranch to prepare for his next film. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 1 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 9 p.m.

Role Models (2008) ★★★ Seann William Scott, Paul Rudd. Forced to join a mentorship program, two irresponsible men must help a pair of impressionable boys navigate the troubled waters of youth. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 8:25 a.m.

Rollerball (2002) ★ Chris Klein, Jean Reno. A businessman wants to see more violence in a dangerous sport where athletes already risk their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Tues. 4:15 a.m.

The Rolling Stones - Crossfire Hurricane (2012) ★★★ Filmmaker Brett Morgen examines the history of the Rolling Stones, from their London debut in 1962 as a group of blues-obsessed bad boys to their status as the ``World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band.’' (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. AXS Tues. 7 a.m.

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017) ★★ Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell. Roman J. Israel is an idealistic defense attorney who joins another law firm after the death of his boss and mentor. Israel’s legacy of activism soon gets put to the test when he takes on the case of Langston Bailey, a young man accused of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Tues. 4:55 a.m. Encore Tues. 5:03 p.m.

Romance at Reindeer Lodge (2017) Robert Pine, Josh Kelly. Molly and Jared have both sworn off holiday events. When they find themselves stuck at a Christmas-themed ranch, they have no choice but to allow their cynical hearts to melt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 1 p.m.

Ronin (1998) ★★ Robert De Niro, Jean Reno. An Irish ringleader organizes an international team of hired guns to retrieve a briefcase from criminals. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Ovation Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Room Service (1938) ★★★ Groucho Marx, Chico Marx. Broadway producers and their entourage hole up in a hotel, waiting for a sucker to back their play. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) ★★★★ Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes. A pregnant woman’s husband and their satanic neighbors want her baby to be the Antichrist. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:25 a.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Sundance Tues. 9 a.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Rugrats Go Wild (2003) ★★ Voices of Bruce Willis, Chrissie Hynde. Animated. The toddlers meet the Thornberry family after an accident leaves them stranded on a tropical island. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins. Showtime Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Richard Gere. A New York reporter travels to Maryland to profile a woman who left three bridegrooms at the altar. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMT Sun. 1:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TNT Sun. 11 p.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TNT Sun. 10 a.m. TNT Mon. 1 a.m.

Salt (2010) ★★★ Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber. After a defector accuses her of spying for the Russians, a CIA officer goes on the run and tries to come up with a way to establish her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. A Sun. 6 p.m.

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Santa’s Boots (2018) Megan Hilty, Noah Mills. Holly returns home for Christmas and is put to work as Santa’s elf at her family’s store, where she meets Nick, and falls in love. When Nick disappears days before Christmas, Holly searches for him with her only clue, his misplaced black boot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:05 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:06 a.m.

Santo y Blue Demon en el mundo de los muertos (1970) Santo, Alejandro Cruz. Santo y Blue Demon luchan contra un científico que resucita cadáveres trasplantando cerebros vivos en ellos. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. GALA Sat. 3 p.m.

Santo y Blue Demon vs. Los Monstruos (1970) Santo, Alejandro Cruz. Santo y Blue Demon luchan contra un científico que resucita cadáveres trasplantando cerebros vivos en ellos. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. GALA Sun. 3 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ John Travolta, Karen Lynn Gorney. A Brooklyn paint-store clerk dons a white suit and becomes king of the dance floor at his local disco. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Sun. 5 a.m.

Saw VI (2009) ★ Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor. Hoffman emerges as the next heir to Jigsaw’s twisted legacy, but as the FBI closes in, he sets in motion a game that is designed to reveal Jigsaw’s grand scheme. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Wed. 11:01 a.m. Syfy Thur. 6 a.m.

Saw: The Final Chapter (2010) ★ Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor. As a fierce battle rages over Jigsaw’s terrible legacy, survivors seek support from a fellow survivor and self-help guru, who has a few dark secrets of his own. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Thur. 10 p.m. Syfy Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. A Cuban immigrant from Castro’s jails cuts a violent path of destruction on his way to the top of Miami’s drug trade. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Encore Tues. 11:39 a.m. Encore Tues. 12:31 p.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Keenen Ivory Wayans directed this sendup of slasher films in which a vengeful killer stalks a group of nubile teens. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Scary Movie 2 (2001) ★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Psychology students and their professor spend the weekend in a haunted house in this sendup of horror films. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. VH1 Thur. 10:30 a.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Wed. 10 a.m.

Scooby-Doo (2002) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar. Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby investigate claims that a theme park is haunted. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Tues. 6:50 p.m. Freeform Wed. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11:20 a.m.

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar. Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby investigate a group of ghouls terrorizing people. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Tues. 8:55 p.m. Freeform Wed. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 1:25 p.m.

Season of the Witch (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman. Knights escort an accused witch to a remote abbey, where monks will perform a ritual in the hope of ending the pestilence ravaging Europe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Fri. 12:40 p.m.

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) ★★★ Voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet. Animated. A domesticated terrier and his unruly canine pal encounter a rebellious bunny and his gang of abandoned pets. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10 p.m.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) ★★ Ben Stiller, Kristen Wiig. Walter Mitty develops photos for a magazine but escapes the tedium through heroic daydreams. When Walter gets a chance for a real adventure, he may just build a relationship with a co-worker named Cheryl. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. FX Wed. 10 a.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Secrets in a Small Town (2019) Kate Drummond, Rya Kihlstedt. A mother’s worst nightmare comes true when her teenaged daughter goes missing. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

Seed of Chucky (2004) ★ Jennifer Tilly, Voice of Brad Dourif. Resurrected by their offspring, the murderous doll and his twisted bride learn about a new movie featuring their killer exploits. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Encore Fri. 11:19 a.m. Encore Fri. 10:31 p.m.

Serenity (2005) ★★★ Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres. Crew members aboard a transport vessel get caught in a deadly conflict in the wake of a galactic war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Mon. 2:24 a.m. Starz Mon. 2:29 p.m. Starz Thur. 7:16 a.m.

7 Days in Entebbe (2018) ★★ Daniel Brühl, Rosamund Pike. Israeli soldiers embark on a mission to rescue more than 240 hostages from an airport in Entebbe, Uganda, in the summer of 1976. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

17 Again (2009) ★★ Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. E Fri. 8 p.m. E Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Shadows of the Dead (2016) Kennedy Tucker, Thomas Miguel Ruff. A creature that lives in the shadows single-mindedly hunts down a group of teenagers. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Thur. 1:45 a.m.

Shallow Hal (2001) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jack Black. A self-help guru makes a superficial man see only the inner beauty of a very fat woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Bravo Fri. 10:36 a.m. Bravo Fri. Noon E Sun. Noon

The Shape of Water (2017) ★★★ Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon. Elisa is a mute, isolated woman who works in a hidden, high-security government laboratory. Her life changes forever when she discovers the lab’s classified secret -- a mysterious, scaled creature from South America that lives in a water tank. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10:15 a.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Sat. 10 a.m.

Short Circuit (1986) ★★ Ally Sheedy, Steve Guttenberg. After a lightning bolt gives it human emotions and intelligence, a military robot escapes and finds refuge at the home of an animal-loving pacifist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Showgirls (1995) ★ Elizabeth Berkley, Kyle MacLachlan. A dancer becomes understudy in a Las Vegas show, sleeps with the boss and pushes the star down a flight of stairs. (NC-17) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Encore Tues. 11:52 p.m.

Sicario (2015) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro. Members of a government task force travel back-and-forth across the U.S.-Mexican border, using one cartel boss to flush out a bigger one. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Sun. 9:30 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Tues. 2:12 p.m. Starz Tues. 11:18 p.m.

Sid & Judy (2019) Fifty years after the untimely death of Sid Luft’s wife, Judy Garland, his journal provides insight into their marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Sun. 11:20 a.m.

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Gary Busey, Corey Haim. A boy in a wheelchair stops a werewolf with his uncle and sister. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Tues. 10 p.m.

Silverado (1985) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn. Old West drifters Jake, Emmett, Mal and Paden shoot it out with a crooked sheriff and clan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Ovation Sat. 11 p.m.

Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger (1977) ★★ Patrick Wayne, Jane Seymour. Sinbad and a princess try to save her brother, turned into a baboon by a wicked sorceress. (G) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Thur. 8 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith. A Reno lounge singer on the run plays nun and shows a San Francisco convent’s chorus how to rock. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. WE Thur. 3:20 p.m. WE Thur. 5:40 p.m. VH1 Sat. 9 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy. A Las Vegas singer teaches a mother superior’s flock how to rock and save the school from closure. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. VH1 Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Sister of the Bride (2019) Becca Tobin, Ryan Rottman. An anthropology professor gets engaged to her boyfriend after only sixth months of dating. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

The Skeleton Key (2005) ★★ Kate Hudson, Gena Rowlands. A woman takes a job as a hospice nurse for a couple who live in a New Orleans house with a troublesome history. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Sun. 3:49 a.m.

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Wed. 2:10 p.m.

Sleepwalkers (1992) ★ Brian Krause, Madchen Amick. Mother-and-son monsters who survive on the blood of young women move to a sleepy town in Indiana. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Sundance Fri. 2 p.m. Sundance Sat. 2 a.m.

Sleigh Bells Ring (2016) Erin Cahill, David Alpay. A busy single mother begins organizing her city’s Christmas parade. While prop hunting, she finds a beautiful sleigh that seems to have a mind of its own, and it begins nudging her back to an old flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 a.m.

Slither (2006) ★★★ Nathan Fillion, Elizabeth Banks. A small-town sheriff and his team encounter waves of wormlike alien organisms that are intent on devouring all life on Earth. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Sun. 3 a.m.

Slumdog Millionaire (2008) ★★★ Dev Patel, Freida Pinto. Flashbacks reveal how a poor youth came to be a prize-winning contestant on one of India’s most-popular game shows. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m.

Small Town Christmas (2018) Ashley Newbrough, Ryan McDonell. Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to Springdale, the hometown of Emmett, a young man she met while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 11 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 11 a.m.

Small Town Girl (1936) ★★ Janet Gaynor, Robert Taylor. A New England miss meets a rich stranger who’s surprised the next morning to hear they got married. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 5:45 a.m.

Smallfoot (2018) ★★★ Voices of Channing Tatum, James Corden. Animated. Migo is a friendly Yeti who discovers something that he didn’t know existed -- a human. When his fellow villagers refuse to believe him, Migo embarks on an epic journey to find the mysterious creature that can put him back in good graces. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Sat. 7:20 a.m.

The Smurfs 2 (2013) ★ Neil Patrick Harris, Brendan Gleeson. Live action/animated. Papa and the rest of the Smurfs reunite with their human friends to rescue Smurfette from the clutches of evil wizard Gargamel. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 9 p.m.

A Snow Globe Christmas (2013) Alicia Witt, Donald Faison. After a blow to the head, a cynical TV executive wakes up in a seemingly perfect town, married to her former sweetheart and raising two children. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. Noon

Snowed Inn Christmas (2017) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew W. Walker. Jenna and Kevin volunteer for a special assignment at Christmas. After they become stranded by a snowstorm in Santa Claus, Ind., they are drawn together when they join the fight to save the historic town inn. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m.

Something Borrowed (2011) ★ Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson. After imbibing too much at a party, an unhappily single woman falls into bed with the fiance of her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Bravo Sat. 4 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:30 p.m.

A Song to Remember (1945) ★★★ Paul Muni, Merle Oberon. Polish composer Frederic Chopin flees to Paris with his mentor and meets female novelist George Sand, who soon becomes his lover. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Mon. 9 p.m.

Sons of the Desert (1933) ★★★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie go to a lodge convention but tell their wives they’re going to Hawaii. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Wed. 8 p.m.

Soul Food (1997) ★★★ Vanessa L. Williams, Vivica A. Fox. Three sisters deal with romantic crises and their widowed mother’s fatal illness. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Sun. 10:26 p.m.

Soul Plane (2004) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tom Arnold. Passengers and crew enjoy a wild party aboard an airliner flying from Los Angeles to New York. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. VH1 Sun. 2:40 p.m.

Soul Surfer (2011) ★★ AnnaSophia Robb, Helen Hunt. Teenage surfer Bethany Hamilton returns to competition after losing an arm in a shark attack. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Mon. 4:30 p.m.

The Sound of Christmas (2016) Lindy Booth, Robin Dunne. Lizzie, a young piano teacher, helps Brad’s teenage daughter learn music. As she begins to break through to the girl, sparks begin to fly with Brad, but she is shocked to find out that he may want to buy the school’s property. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 7 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 3 a.m.

South Central (1992) ★★★ Glenn Plummer, Byron Keith Minns. Armed with moral reason and a father’s love, an ex-convict lifts his son out of a dead-end Los Angeles gang. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. BET Mon. 3 p.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:10 a.m.

Spawn (1997) ★★ John Leguizamo, Michael Jai White. A clown from Hell allows a badly scarred man, Al Simmons, to return to Earth on a mission to conquer the world. Simmons agrees in hopes of seeing his wife, but must ultimately choose between good and evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Tues. 2:59 a.m.

Species II (1998) ★ Michael Madsen, Natasha Henstridge. A half-alien female escapes from a government compound to search for the half-alien male who has been raping and fatally impregnating women. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:15 a.m.

Sphere (1998) ★ Dustin Hoffman, Sharon Stone. A psychologist, a biochemist, a mathematician and others investigate a large golden sphere deep in the ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HBO Wed. 2:20 p.m.

The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008) ★★★ Freddie Highmore, Sarah Bolger. Siblings learn that magical creatures are behind the strange occurrences at their great-great-uncle’s rundown estate. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

The Spirit (2008) ★ Gabriel Macht, Samuel L. Jackson. A ghostlike crime fighter faces a villain known as the Octopus, whose aim is to destroy Central City while searching for the secret to immortality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Fri. 3:35 a.m.

Split (2016) ★★★ James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy. A psychotic man who has 23 personalities holds three teenage girls captive in an underground cell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Spookley the Square Pumpkin (2004) Voices of Sonja Ball, Bruce Dinsmore. Animated. A scarecrow and a spider trio help an odd-shaped pumpkin overcome his feelings of shame and inadequacy. (G) 45 mins. Disney Fri. 7 a.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon. Unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy, two best friends find themselves dodging deadly assassins and a suspicious British agent while hatching a plan to save the world. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Tues. 10 p.m.

Stan & Ollie (2018) ★★★ Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly. Already legends by 1953, beloved comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy set out to perform live shows for their adoring fans. The tour becomes a hit, but long-buried tension and Hardy’s failing health start to threaten their new act and friendship. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Tues. 9:38 p.m.

A Star Is Born (2018) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga. Hard-drinking country music star Jackson Maine discovers -- and falls in love with -- a struggling but talented singer named Ally. As her career quickly takes off, Jackson starts to realize that his best days may be behind him. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Sat. 11:51 p.m.

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. After an act of terrorism leaves him with a personal score to settle, Capt. Kirk defies Starfleet regulations and leads his crew on a mission to capture a powerfully destructive force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. FXX Tues. 3 p.m. FXX Wed. 11 a.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:25 a.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. Picard, Riker and the others set off to stop the half-robot Borg from sabotaging the first warp drive flight in 2063. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:40 a.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. To uphold the principles of his Starfleet oath and save an alien race, Capt. Picard defies Federation orders. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Sat. 12:35 p.m.

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. The crew of the Enterprise must prevent a replica of Capt. Picard from overtaking Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:20 p.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. MTV Fri. Noon MTV Fri. 1 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 9 p.m.

Step Up 3 (2010) ★★ Rick Malambri, Adam G. Sevani. Street dancers team with a freshman from New York University for a high-stakes showdown against the world’s best hip-hop dancers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Tues. 6:10 p.m.

Stigmata (1999) ★ Patricia Arquette, Gabriel Byrne. An atheist’s visions and manifestations of wounds like those of the crucified Christ prompt the Vatican to send an investigator. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Fri. 3:37 a.m.

Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming (2007) Rob Lowe, Marnie McPhail. Capt. Ted Cogan returns from the war in Iraq and is haunted by visions of a burned man. After he is denied help by the government, a psychic tells him to find out what the burned man wants. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Fri. 12:47 p.m.

A Stolen Life (1946) ★★ Bette Davis, Glenn Ford. A New England artist takes the place and the husband of her twin sister who has drowned. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Mon. 11:15 a.m.

The Story of Louis Pasteur (1936) ★★★ Paul Muni, Josephine Hutchinson. French scientist Louis Pasteur discovers cures for rabies and anthrax, and develops a process for sterilizing raw milk. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

The Story of Mankind (1957) ★★ Ronald Colman, Hedy Lamarr. The Spirit of Man debates history with the devil before a court of fate, because of the hydrogen bomb. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 1:30 p.m.

The Stranger (1946) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, Orson Welles. A federal agent finds a Nazi war criminal married to a judge’s daughter and teaching in New England. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Stronger (2017) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany. Jeff Bauman loses both of his legs when two bombs explode during the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013. With unwavering support from his family and girlfriend, Bauman embarks on a long and heroic journey to physical and emotional rehabilitation. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Wed. 10 p.m.

The Sugarland Express (1974) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, William Atherton. Police chase an escaped convict and his wife fleeing to Sugarland, Texas, to reclaim their son from his foster parents. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Sat. 7 a.m.

Suicide Battalion (1958) ★ Mike Connors, Russ Bender. During World War II a group sets out to destroy an American base before strategic papers fall into Japanese hands. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. AMC Fri. 9:15 a.m.

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Sun. 2:30 p.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Morgan Freeman. Jack Ryan and the CIA director try to stop terrorists who are planning a nuclear attack. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Sunday Night at the Trocadero (1937) Reginald Denny. Various acts perform at a Hollywood nightclub in the hope that they’ll be discovered. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Tues. 7 a.m.

Sunset (2018) ★★ Juli Jakab, Susanne Wuest. In 1913 a woman scours the streets of Budapest, Hungary, to find the brother she never knew she had. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Starz Tues. 3:21 a.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Wed. 8 p.m. Starz Sat. 10:53 a.m. Starz Sat. 6 p.m.

Surprised by Love (2015) Hilarie Burton, Paul Campbell. A young businesswoman tries to convince her uptight parents to accept her boyfriend, but then she falls for an old high-school flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

Sweet Bird of Youth (1962) ★★★ Paul Newman, Geraldine Page. Florida gigolo Chance Wayne brings home ex-screen queen Alexandra Del Lago. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TBS Sun. 2:15 p.m. TBS Mon. 1:45 a.m.

Sweet Mountain Christmas (2019) Megan Hilty, Marcus Rosner. A musician who is set to headline a Christmas concert in NYC makes a pit-stop in Tennessee to see her family. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

The Sweetest Christmas (2017) Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco. A struggling pastry chef is thrilled to learn that she has made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, but distractions in her love life threaten to derail her dreams of taking home the grand prize. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Sweetheart of the Campus (1941) ★★ Ruby Keeler, Ozzie Nelson. A bandleader, a dancer and a band enroll in college and put on a show in the gym. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Swimfan (2002) ★ Jesse Bradford, Erika Christensen. A new student at a high school obsesses over a swimming champion who does not return her advances. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Audience Tues. 12:30 p.m. Audience Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Swiss Miss (1938) ★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie come to an Alpine resort to sell mousetraps to protect all the cheese. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Switched for Christmas (2017) Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey. At their obligatory pre-Christmas lunch, estranged identical twins decide to swap lives up until Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Tales from the Crypt (1972) ★★★ Ralph Richardson, Joan Collins. A hooded crypt-keeper lets five sinners review their pasts before the final abyss. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Tales From the Crypt Presents Bordello of Blood (1996) ★ Dennis Miller, Erika Eleniak. A seedy private eye helps a televangelist’s employee, whose brother vanished at a brothel of female vampires. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. IFC Sat. 4:05 a.m.

Tales From the Crypt Presents Demon Knight (1995) ★★ Billy Zane, William Sadler. A devilish stranger unleashes the forces of darkness upon the unsuspecting tenants of a desert boardinghouse. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Tanks of El Alamein (1958) ★★ Fausto Tozzi, Ettore Manni. A group of Italian soldiers awaits a final tank assault at daybreak. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. Thirty years after his childhood wish brought his beloved teddy bear to life, a man’s close attachment to the talking toy prevents him from making the emotional leap from boyhood to adulthood. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Tues. 3 p.m. FX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999) ★ Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles. A pretty, popular student can’t date until her rebellious older sister gets a suitor of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. E Fri. 10:30 p.m. E Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Terror of Mechagodzilla (1975) ★★ Katsuriko Sasaki, Tomoko Ai. The real Godzilla fights a cyborg Godzilla and another monster sent by aliens. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Fri. 8 p.m.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006) ★ Jordana Brewster, Andrew Bryniarski. A young woman tries to save her friends from the clutches of young Leatherface and his murderous clan. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Thur. 8 p.m. Syfy Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1995) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Matthew McConaughey. Psycho Leatherface and his gruesome clan terrorize a high-schooler who loses her way the night of her prom. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. Noon

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) ★ Alexandra Daddario, Dan Yeager. A young woman uncovers untold horrors in the dank basement of an isolated Victorian mansion she inherited from an unknown relative. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Wed. 8 p.m. Syfy Thur. 6 p.m.

That’s Entertainment! (1974) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Bing Crosby. Fred Astaire, Liza Minnelli, Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor, Donald O’Connor, Debbie Reynolds, Mickey Rooney, James Stewart, Bing Crosby and Peter Lawford show clips from 1928-58 MGM musicals. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Sun. 2:30 p.m.

There Will Be Blood (2007) ★★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Dano. Daniel Plainview becomes a self-made oil tycoon, but he deviates into moral bankruptcy as his material fortune grows. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 1:15 a.m. TMC Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Thinner (1996) ★★ Robert John Burke, Joe Mantegna. An elderly Gypsy king’s weight-loss curse prompts an obese lawyer to call in a mob boss’s debt. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Sundance Fri. Noon

Thirteen Ghosts (2001) ★ Tony Shalhoub, Embeth Davidtz. A widower, his daughter, his son and others become trapped in a house with vengeful spirits. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m.

30 Days of Night (2007) ★★ Josh Hartnett, Melissa George. A lawman and an ever-shrinking band of survivors must fend off hungry vampires who have come to feed during an Alaskan town’s annual month of darkness. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. AXS Thur. 6:30 p.m. AXS Thur. 8:30 p.m. AXS Fri. 4 p.m.

The 33 (2015) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Rodrigo Santoro. Members of a rescue team work tirelessly for 69 days to save 33 Chilean miners trapped underground by more than 2,000 feet of rock. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Wed. 8:15 a.m.

This Gun for Hire (1942) ★★★ Alan Ladd, Veronica Lake. A marked hit man flees with a nightclub singer and stops a fifth-column poison-gas plot. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo. A billionaire looking for new challenges attracts the attention of an investigator when a priceless Monet is stolen. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:20 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. FX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FX Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson. After a 50-year-old woman’s daughter is murdered, she confronts the police in her town, using the billboards on the outskirts of town to begin a smear campaign against them. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:15 p.m.

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter. Animated. In 19th-century Europe, a gifted pianist mistakenly weds a dead woman who takes him to the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 16 mins. Freeform Mon. 11 a.m. Disney XD Sat. 8 p.m.

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (2018) Megan Park, Josh Henderson. Two strangers, a businesswoman and a country music star, are both booked on a flight to Tulsa before the holidays, but it ends up getting canceled due to a snowstorm. They decide to try to get to Tulsa together, and share their secrets along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 7 p.m.

Time Out for Rhythm (1941) ★★ Rudy Vallee, Ann Miller. A producer and his partner clash over two women in show business. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Wed. 1 p.m.

‘Tis the Season for Love (2015) Sarah Lancaster, Brendan Penny. An out-of-work actress finds romance after returning to her quaint hometown during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 3 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. TBS Sat. 11 a.m. TBS Sat. Noon

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Mon. 5:50 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Paramount Wed. 8 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 a.m. Paramount Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Town (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall. A Boston bank robber looks for a way out of his criminal lifestyle after beginning a passionate romance with the woman that his gang briefly took hostage. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:20 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle. While a judge’s anti-drug campaign leads him to his own daughter, a DEA agent targets a trafficker’s wife, and a policeman fights corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:35 p.m.

Training Day (2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. Un corrupto oficial usa la fanfarronería, intimidación y drogas para que un nuevo policía se vuelva uno de los suyos. (R) 2 hrs. UNIMAS Sat. 9 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci. As humanity picks up the pieces after an epic battle, a shadowy group emerges to gain control of history. Meanwhile, a powerful new menace sets its sights on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FX Sun. 6:30 p.m. FX Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. FX Sun. 3 p.m. FX Sun. 11:03 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Paramount Sat. 2 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:05 p.m.

The Tree of Life (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Sean Penn. Disillusioned in a modern world, a man tries to come to terms with the complicated relationship that he shared with his father. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:10 p.m.

Tremors (1990) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward. Four big worms with multiple tongues dig high-speed around people in the middle of nowhere. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Sat. 5:42 p.m.

Trick ‘r Treat (2007) ★★ Anna Paquin, Brian Cox. Interwoven stories demonstrate that some traditions are best not forgotten, as the residents of a small town face real ghosts and goblins on Halloween. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 4 p.m. BBC America Fri. 9 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Trolls (2016) ★★★ Voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake. Animated. Poppy, the optimistic leader of the trolls, and Branch, her polar opposite, embark on an adventure that takes them far beyond the only world they’ve ever known. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Fri. 4 p.m. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:25 p.m.

Turner & Hooch (1989) ★★ Tom Hanks, Mare Winningham. A drooling dog helps a tidy detective link California beach-town foul play to a drug-money laundry. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Tues. 9:15 a.m. TMC Fri. 7:20 a.m.

12 Wishes of Christmas (2011) Elisa Donovan, Gabrielle Carteris. A woman makes 12 wishes, and when the things she wished for start coming true, she discovers the consequences are not always easy to deal with. (G) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 2 p.m.

28 Days (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Viggo Mortensen. When a court order sends a New York journalist to a rehabilitation center for substance abusers, she meets a ballplayer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:25 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. POP Fri. 3 p.m. POP Sat. Noon

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. POP Sat. Noon POP Sat. 9 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. POP Sat. 2:30 a.m. POP Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. POP Fri. 9 p.m. POP Sat. 6 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. POP Fri. 6 p.m. POP Sat. 3 p.m. KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) ★★★ Vic Morrow, John Lithgow. Four tales include a bigot, oldsters who find youth in playing kick the can, a misunderstood boy, and a terrified man on a plane. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Mon. 12:26 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito. A genetically perfected specimen meets his pint-size, wise-guy long-lost twin. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:10 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 5:05 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Thur. 8:03 a.m. Encore Thur. 10:10 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. BET Tues. 5:05 p.m. BET Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. VH1 Thur. 5 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10:30 a.m.

U.S. Marshals (1998) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes. A chief deputy and his team pursue an escaped fugitive accused of killing two government agents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Un Ángel de Mal Genio (1964) Pancho Córdova, Pompín Iglesias. (NR) KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Uncle Drew (2018) ★★ Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery. Uncle Drew recruits a squad of older basketball players to return to the court to compete in a tournament. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:35 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:55 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 1:45 a.m.

The Undead (1957) ★ Pamela Duncan, Richard Garland. A therapist visits the Dark Ages with a prostitute reincarnated from a witch. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Fri. 1:45 a.m.

Under the Autumn Moon (2018) Lindy Booth, Wes Brown. While scouting a dude ranch for the outdoor adventure company that employs her, a woman rediscovers her passion for the great outdoors and becomes smitten with the ranch’s owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

Under the Mistletoe (2006) Jaime Ray Newman, Michael Shanks. A woman becomes the center of attention after she unwittingly enters a dating contest on a radio station. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Tues. 4 p.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Fri. 1 p.m. Syfy Sat. 2:03 a.m.

Underworld: Evolution (2006) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. Vampire warrior Selene and her werewolf lover trace the origins of the ancient feud between their races. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Fri. 11 a.m. Syfy Fri. Noon

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Ovation Fri. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. 4 p.m. Showtime Sun. 3:55 a.m.

Unfriended (2014) ★★ Shelley Hennig, Moses Storm. A teenager and her five friends become the prey of an unknown online presence that wants revenge for a shaming video that caused a classmate to kill herself one year prior. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:15 a.m.

Unknown (2011) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger. After a serious car accident, a man awakes to find that his wife does not recognize him, that another man has assumed his identity, and that assassins are hunting him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:40 a.m.

Unknown Pleasures (2002) ★★ Zhao Tao, Zhao Wei Wei. An unemployed slacker grows apart from his girlfriend, while his like-minded pal chases a woman. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Sean Connery. Eliot Ness and his men fight Al Capone in Chicago during Prohibition. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Sun. 2:10 p.m.

Up in the Air (2009) ★★★ George Clooney, Vera Farmiga. A corporate downsizing expert realizes he is developing real feelings for a frequent bedmate whose cache of travel miles and club cards rivals his own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Vampire Academy (2014) ★ Zoey Deutch, Lucy Fry. At a secret boarding school, a half-human/half-vampire teenager trains to become a guardian for her best friend -- a vampire princess. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. KTLA Sun. 2:02 a.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Vengeance: A Love Story (2017) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Talitha Bateman. Teena is raped by four meth heads while her 12-year-old daughter witnesses the crime. After a defense attorney manipulates the law to his clients’ advantage, the criminals are set free, much to the disgust of Officer John Dromoor, who seeks revenge. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Sat. 3:20 a.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Sun. 11:35 a.m. Starz Fri. 4:23 p.m. Starz Sat. 6:41 a.m. Starz Sat. 11:06 p.m.

A Very Merry Daughter of the Bride (2008) Joanna Garcia, Luke Perry. A scheming wedding planner disapproves of her mother’s upcoming marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. Lifetime Wed. 6 p.m.

A Very Nutty Christmas (2018) Melissa Joan Hart, Barry Watson. After her boyfriend dumps her right before Christmas, an overworked bakery owner meets a handsome soldier who may actually be a nutcracker that has come to life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 4 p.m.

Very, Very Valentine (2018) Danica McKellar, Cameron Mathison. When Helen, a kind hearted and shy florist, meets the perfect man at a Valentine’s masquerade ball, she enlists the help of her best friend Henry to track him down, only to find that her perfect man may already be right in front of her. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

A Veteran’s Christmas (2018) Eloise Mumford, Sean Faris. Capt. Grace Garland, a decorated U.S. veteran, returns home after two tours of search and rescue in Afghanistan. After being separated from her beloved K9 partner, Grace must rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 3 p.m.

A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day (2013) Mark Lewis Jones, Michael Jibson. Hereward, a novice monk, has to deliver the Holy Gospel of Lindisfarne to a monastery. Hereward meets a fierce swordsman on the road and the skilled fighter protects him from a Viking death squad tasked with capturing the book. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:15 a.m.

The Village (2004) ★★ Bryce Dallas Howard, Joaquin Phoenix. Members of a 19th-century community fear the strange creatures that inhabit the surrounding forest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Mon. 4 p.m. Showtime Tues. 5:15 a.m.

Violent Midnight (1963) ★★ Lee Philips, Shepperd Strudwick. A veteran of the Korean War becomes the prime suspect in the murders of young women. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

La violetera (1958) Carmen Rodríguez, Félix Fernández. Una vendedora de violetas y un joven se conocen en un bar y a pesar de las diferencias sociales deciden casarse. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

The Visit (2015) ★★ Olivia DeJonge, Ed Oxenbould. A teen and her younger brother discover a shocking secret about their seemingly charming grandparents while staying at their remote Pennsylvania farm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Sat. 4 p.m.

Viva Villa! (1934) ★★★ Wallace Beery, Leo Carrillo. Mexican bandit Pancho Villa and his gang join the peasant army in revolution. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Voodoo Woman (1957) ★ Maria English, Tom Conway. Marilyn, an expedition leader searching for gold in the African jungle, is turned into an indestructible beast by a mad doctor. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. AMC Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Waiting ... (2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Anna Faris. A womanizing waiter, his former girlfriend and his housemate ponder their lives while working at a chain restaurant. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Audience Mon. 1 a.m. Audience Sat. 8:30 p.m. Audience Sun. Noon

Waking Ned Devine (1998) ★★★ Ian Bannen, David Kelly. Two elderly Irishmen scheme to claim the winnings of a villager who died of shock at hitting a lottery jackpot. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. HBO Thur. 6:20 a.m.

A Walk in the Clouds (1995) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón. A married chocolate salesman agrees to pose for a day as the new husband of a pregnant vineyard heiress in postwar California. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Mon. 9:22 a.m. HBO Sat. 4 a.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. CMT Mon. 9 p.m. CMT Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Walking on Air (1936) ★★ Ann Sothern, Gene Raymond. An heiress brings home a rude French fraud to make her family appreciate her real boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 8 a.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Sundance Sun. 1:45 p.m.

War of the Colossal Beast (1958) ★ Sally Fraser, Roger Pace. The 60-foot man-beast escapes and wrecks stuff in this sequel to ``The Amazing Colossal Man.’' (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. AMC Fri. 5:15 a.m. AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

War of the Gargantuas (1966) ★ Russ Tamblyn, Kumi Mizuno. Two apelike brothers stomp around Tokyo; an American scientist and his helper advise. (G) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Fri. 9:30 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 2:15 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 9 p.m. MTV Thur. 10 p.m. MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Starz Tues. 1:02 a.m. Starz Tues. 9:56 a.m.

We Die Young (2019) Jean-Claude Van Damme, David Castaneda. A war veteran tries to help a boy and his younger brother when they get mixed up with a vicious drug lord and his gang. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:55 a.m.

We’re in the Money (1935) ★★ Joan Blondell, Glenda Farrell. Two tricky women serve legal papers to a playboy, wrestler, racketeer and singer. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Wed. 6:45 a.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 4:10 p.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Sundance Wed. 3 a.m. Sundance Wed. 11:30 a.m.

The Wedding Ringer (2015) ★★ Kevin Hart, Josh Gad. A socially awkward groom begins an unexpected bromance with the guy he hired to pose as his best man at his upcoming nuptials. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Sun. 5:30 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Comedy Central Sun. Noon

Wedding Swingers (2018) Michael Nathanson, Charlbi Dean Kriek. A TV producer invites his old college friends to a destination wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Weightless (2017) Alessandro Nivola, Julianne Nicholson. After his ex-wife goes missing, a reclusive man must raise his estranged and obese son, attracting unwelcome attention from his small-town community while disrupting his own quiet existence. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:25 a.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Sun. 8:03 p.m. BET Fri. 6:35 p.m. BET Sat. 2 p.m.

Welcome to Marwen (2018) ★★ Steve Carell, Leslie Mann. After surviving a violent assault, Mark Hogancamp creates a miniature World War II town that comes to life with astonishingly realistic dolls. Through this fantasy world, Mark finds the strength to triumph in the real world and face his attackers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Mon. 1:23 p.m. HBO Thur. 4 p.m.

What Men Want (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Tues. 6 p.m.

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Sun. 12:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 6 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan. Two Manhattan careerists first hate, then like and eventually love each other over the course of 12 years. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Wed. 10 p.m.

Where the Heart Is (2000) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd. The boyfriend of a pregnant teenager leaves her broke and abandoned in Oklahoma, where she begins living secretly at Wal-Mart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. CMT Sun. 4:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Whistling in Dixie (1942) ★★ Red Skelton, Ann Rutherford. A radio-show sleuth and his bride help her sorority sister solve a Georgia murder mystery. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Thur. 12:15 p.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Mon. 7:49 a.m.

Whiteout (2009) ★ Kate Beckinsale, Gabriel Macht. The only U.S. Marshal assigned to Antarctica has just three days to solve the continent’s first murder before six months of darkness strand her with the killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Thur. 4:10 p.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Sundance Wed. 2 p.m.

Willard (2003) ★★ Crispin Glover, R. Lee Ermey. A reclusive man commands an army of rats and uses them to enact a gruesome revenge on those who wronged him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Wed. 11:56 p.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Wed. 11 a.m.

A Wish for Christmas (2016) Lacey Chabert, Paul Greene. Sara prefers to be on the sidelines at work until someone steals her big idea for a Christmas initiative. She makes a wish to Santa to gain the courage to stand up for herself, and he gives her 48 hours to discover how to speak her own mind. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon

Wish Upon a Christmas (2015) Larisa Oleynik, Aaron Ashmore. A corporate actuary returns to her hometown to cut jobs at a struggling ornament factory owned by her former high-school boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 2:04 a.m.

With Love, Christmas (2017) Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O’Connell. When the office assignments are distributed for Secret Santa, Melanie is excited that she was given her crush, Donovan. Donovan is so taken by the thoughtful gifts and notes, he starts to fall in love. But someone else is stealing Melanie’s credit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 6 a.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis. A hunted Philadelphia detective moves in with an Amish widow and her murder-witness son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:20 p.m.

Wolfen (1981) ★★★ Albert Finney, Diane Venora. A New York detective and a psychologist discover mind-reading wolves are killing people in the Bronx. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Fri. Noon Encore Fri. 2:18 p.m.

The Woman in White (1948) ★★★ Eleanor Parker, Alexis Smith. Based on the novel by Wilkie Collins. A mansion and its inhabitants are haunted by a strange spell. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Wonder (2017) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:20 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9:05 a.m.

Wonder Park (2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Sun. 9 a.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 7:45 p.m.

Words and Pictures (2013) Clive Owen, Juliette Binoche. An art teacher and English teacher have a competition and allow students to vote on the importance of words and pictures. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Audience Sun. 9 a.m. Audience Sun. Noon Audience Sun. 5 p.m.

World War Z (2013) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos. When a zombie pandemic threatens to destroy humanity, a former United Nations investigator is forced back into service to try to uncover the source of the infection. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Wed. 5 p.m. FXX Thur. Noon

The World (2004) ★★★ Zhao Tao, Taisheng Chen. A dancer working in a Beijing theme park learns her boyfriend is cheating on her with a married woman. (NR) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TCM Mon. 1 a.m.

Wrapped Up in Christmas (2017) Tatyana Ali, Brendan Fehr. With Christmas just around the corner, 8-year-old Molly asks the mall Santa to find a boyfriend for her beloved aunt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

Wrong Turn 6: Last Resort (2014) Sadie Katz, Anthony Ilott. Bloodthirsty cannibals terrorize a hotel owner and his friends in the backwoods of West Virginia. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 6:30 a.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. Professor Xavier leads Wolverine and other superheroes against Magneto, a mutant who would rule humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 1:15 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10:30 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 10:28 p.m.

X2: X-Men United (2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. After a mutant-hating militarist named Stryker invades their school, the X-Men must join forces with Magneto to rescue Professor Xavier and neutralize the threat posed by Stryker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. BBC America Mon. 10:15 p.m. BBC America Tues. 5 p.m.

You Can’t Say No (2018) Marguerite Moreau, Hamish Linklater. A couple on the verge of divorce give their relationship one more shot by playing a game with one rule: they must to do whatever their partner asks them to do. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 8:15 a.m.

You Said a Mouthful (1932) ★★ Joe E. Brown, Ginger Rogers. A hydrophobic clerk invents an unsinkable bathing suit and finds himself entered in a swimming marathon. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Thur. 1:30 a.m.

You, Me and Dupree (2006) ★★ Owen Wilson, Kate Hudson. Three become a crowd when a newlywed invites his jobless buddy to temporarily move in with him and his wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Thur. 6:11 a.m. Encore Thur. 8:18 p.m.

Young Adult (2011) ★★★ Charlize Theron, Patton Oswalt. A writer unexpectedly bonds with a former classmate after she returns home to relive her glory days and steal her now-married high-school sweetheart. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Thur. 4:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Mon. 4 p.m. TMC Sat. 2 p.m.

The Young in Heart (1938) ★★★ Janet Gaynor, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. A little old lady called Miss Fortune reforms a family of con artists kicked out of Monte Carlo. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Z for Zachariah (2015) ★★★ Chiwetel Ejiofor, Margot Robbie. Following a disaster that wipes out most of civilization, a scientist and a miner compete for the love of a woman who may be the last female on Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:10 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 6:20 p.m.

Zombies (2018) Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly. A zombie and a cheerleader work together to show the town of Seabrook what they can achieve when they embrace their differences and celebrate what makes them a community. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Sat. 8:25 p.m.

Zootopia (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman. Animated. Rookie police rabbit Judy Hopps works with a wily fox to solve a mysterious case in the mammal metropolis of Zootopia. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sun. 10:05 a.m.

