Museums in L.A. this week: ‘With Pleasure’ at MOCA and more

Robert Zakanitch’s “Angel Feet”
Robert Zakanitch’s “Angel Feet” is among the pieces on display in “With Pleasure: Pattern and Decoration in American Art, 1972–1985” at MOCA Grand Avenue.
(Robert Gerhardt and Denis Y. Sus)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Oct. 20, 2019
7 AM
Here is a list of new museum shows in L.A. for Oct. 20-27:

Openings

Experience 43: Plant Survey of artist Amely Spötzl’s works inspired by the natural world features photographs, drawings, sculptures and more. El Segundo Museum of Art (ESMoA), 208 Main St., El Segundo. Starts Thu.; ends Jan. 25. Closed Sun.-Wed. Free. (424) 277-1020. esmoa.org

Arthur Beaumont: Art of the Sea Watercolors by the painter whose works saluted the accomplishments of the U.S. Navy. Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana. Opens Sat.; ends Feb. 2. Closed Mon. Special $10-$15; under 12, free. (714) 567-3600. bowers.org

Things to do

Museum Auto One-day event features classic cars, a photography exhibition, multimedia art installations and more. Friendship Auditorium, 3201 Riverside Dr., L.A. Next Sun., 7 a.m.-5 p.m. $20. eventbrite.com

With Pleasure: Pattern and Decoration in American Art 1972–1985 Survey includes painting, sculpture, collage, ceramics, textiles, etc. by forty-five artists. Museum of Contemporary Art, 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Opens next Sun.; ends May 11. Closed Tue. $8-$15 (includes same-day admission to the Geffen Contemporary; jurors and under 12, free; Thursdays after 5 p.m., free. (213) 626-6222. moca.org

Matt Cooper
Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.
