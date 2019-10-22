Nicki Minaj suggests she’s finally married to Kenneth Perry

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty appear to have gotten married Monday, the rapper announced on social media in a short, silent video that included bride and groom hats in white and black and coffee mugs emblazoned Mr. and Mrs.

“Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19,” read the caption, indicating the rapper’s new name and the apparent date she said “I do.”

Minaj apparently filed for a marriage license — good for 90 days — back in June, then told her “Queen Radio” listeners in August that “I was traveling, [and] by the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” according to People. At the time, she said she’d be married within 80 days.

Looks like she made it, with a week and a half to spare. Now she can officially call herself “Mrs. Petty,” which is the name she took on Instagram in August.

Minaj told E! News last week that she expected to be married very soon.

“There’s a particular pastor who I want to officiate and so she was just made available as of today,” she said. “She told me she’s available within the next week, so we could be married in the next seven days.”

She also said not to expect a grand wedding dress or anything like that. “That’s too much. I can’t. There’s no way. That will take too long to plan. I’m not good with that.”

The “Bang Bang” rapper, 36, and Petty, 41, who first dated when she was 16 and living in Queens, had reportedly been together for about a year.

But Petty has a dark past, according to TMZ: He’s a registered sex offender who went to prison for four years after being convicted of attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in the late 1990s, and he served some rocky time for manslaughter from 2006 to 2013.

Minaj is said to have parted ways with her longtime managers Gee Roberson and Cortez Bryant of Blueprint/ Maverick Management back in April.