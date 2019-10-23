What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Saudi Women’s Driving School’ on HBO

SERIES

Young Sheldon After being released from the mental hospital, Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) does something Sheldon (Iain Armitage) considers completely irrational. Annie Potts, Zoe Perry and Lance Barber also star in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. Jim Parsons narrates. 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore Jonah and Cheyenne (Ben Feldman, Nichole Bloom) try to get Amy (America Ferrera) to take a break from working too hard. Mark McKinney and Lauren Ash also star in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC

Supernatural Sam, Dean and Rowena (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and Ruth Connell) try to keep all of hell from breaking loose. Misha Collins also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

Grey’s Anatomy Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) has to go back to court for missing her community service in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. ABC

The Unicorn When Grace (Ruby Jay) gets the lead in the school musical, Wade (Walton Goggins) realizes that the teachers are giving her special treatment after he hears her sing. Rob Corddry also stars in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Perfect Harmony Arthur (Bradley Whitford) is in a dispute with his late wife’s father, who wants to take back their family houseboat, in this new episode of the musical comedy. Rizwan Manji, Anna Camp, Geno Segers, Will Greenberg and Tymberlee Hill also star. 8:30 p.m. NBC

The Good Place Eleanor (Kristen Bell) learns how difficult it is to run the neighborhood in this new episode of the afterlife comedy. 9 p.m. NBC

A Million Little Things Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) books her family’s photographer (guest star Richard Kind) to do a family portrait to welcome the new arrival, but Danny (Chance Hurstfield) has a really hard time processing that his late father won’t be in the picture this new episode. Romany Malco, Christina Moses and David Giuntoli also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Flip or Flop Tarek and Christina get a good deal in Yorba Linda in this new episode. 9 p.m. HGTV

Will & Grace Grace (Debra Messing) returns from her European travels a new woman but soon receives life-changing news. Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes also star in the season premiere. 9:30 p.m. NBC

Evil On Halloween night, Kristen and David (Katja Herbers, Mike Colter) are sent to assess an exorcism, while Ben (Aasif Mandvi) goes on his favorite TV show where he debunks supernatural claims in this new episode of the supernatural drama. 10 p.m. CBS

SPECIALS

Saudi Women’s Driving School It became legal for women to drive in Saudi Arabia for the first time in June 2018, and this new documentary from Nick London and Erica Gornall follows female clients at a driving school in the country’s capital city of Riyadh as they learn how to embrace the new freedom that comes from being behind the wheel. 9 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Bruce Springsteen. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Cynthia Erivo. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America George Duran, Damaris Phillips, Samantha Davis and David Rose; Ella Mai. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Author Tammie Jo Shults (“Nerves of Steel”); Jake Glaser, son of Elizabeth Glaser, Pediatric AIDS Foundation. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Willem Dafoe (“The Lighthouse”); Cynthia Erivo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Michael Douglas. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Chris Kimball (“The New Rules”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Updates on a missing mother whose fiancé’s trial may reveal the an alleged plot to commit murder. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show A man with tattoos of celebrity signatures on his back; Gabriel Iglesias; D’Arcy Carden. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman’s at-home DNA test leads to the discovery of three new sisters and a different father. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Max Greenfield (“The Neighborhood”); Ariel Winter (“Modern Family”); tWitch. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Fibroids: Quad Webb (“Married to Medicine”); people go into debt for their pets. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Katy Mixon (“American Housewife”). 4 p.m. KCOP

The Real Angie Martinez (“Untold Stories of Hip Hop”); Taye Diggs (“All American”). 5 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Keegan-Michael Key; Chance the Rapper; Brockhampton. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Steve Carell; Toby Keith performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Eddie Murphy. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Edward Norton; Zazie Beetz; Leslie Odom Jr. performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Willem Dafoe; Kathryn Hahn; A$AP Ferg performs; Terence Higgins performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Author Jenna Dewan; Nick Offerman. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NFL Football Washington visits the Minnesota Vikings, 5 p.m. Fox; 5:20 p.m. NFL

MLS Soccer Playoffs The Philadelphia Union visit Atlanta United FC, 5 p.m. ESPN2; LAFC hosts the LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Anaheim Ducks visit the Dallas Stars, 5:30 p.m. FS Prime

NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Houston Rockets, 5 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. TNT

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.