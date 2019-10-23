What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Saudi Women’s Driving School’ on HBO

SERIES
Young Sheldon After being released from the mental hospital, Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) does something Sheldon (Iain Armitage) considers completely irrational. Annie Potts, Zoe Perry and Lance Barber also star in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. Jim Parsons narrates. 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore Jonah and Cheyenne (Ben Feldman, Nichole Bloom) try to get Amy (America Ferrera) to take a break from working too hard. Mark McKinney and Lauren Ash also star in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural Sam, Dean and Rowena (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and Ruth Connell) try to keep all of hell from breaking loose. Misha Collins also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW
Grey’s Anatomy Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) has to go back to court for missing her community service in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. ABC
The Unicorn When Grace (Ruby Jay) gets the lead in the school musical, Wade (Walton Goggins) realizes that the teachers are giving her special treatment after he hears her sing. Rob Corddry also stars in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Perfect Harmony Arthur (Bradley Whitford) is in a dispute with his late wife’s father, who wants to take back their family houseboat, in this new episode of the musical comedy. Rizwan Manji, Anna Camp, Geno Segers, Will Greenberg and Tymberlee Hill also star. 8:30 p.m. NBC
The Good Place Eleanor (Kristen Bell) learns how difficult it is to run the neighborhood in this new episode of the afterlife comedy. 9 p.m. NBC
A Million Little Things Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) books her family’s photographer (guest star Richard Kind) to do a family portrait to welcome the new arrival, but Danny (Chance Hurstfield) has a really hard time processing that his late father won’t be in the picture this new episode. Romany Malco, Christina Moses and David Giuntoli also star. 9 p.m. ABC
Flip or Flop Tarek and Christina get a good deal in Yorba Linda in this new episode. 9 p.m. HGTV
Will & Grace Grace (Debra Messing) returns from her European travels a new woman but soon receives life-changing news. Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes also star in the season premiere. 9:30 p.m. NBC
Evil On Halloween night, Kristen and David (Katja Herbers, Mike Colter) are sent to assess an exorcism, while Ben (Aasif Mandvi) goes on his favorite TV show where he debunks supernatural claims in this new episode of the supernatural drama. 10 p.m. CBS
SPECIALS
Saudi Women’s Driving School It became legal for women to drive in Saudi Arabia for the first time in June 2018, and this new documentary from Nick London and Erica Gornall follows female clients at a driving school in the country’s capital city of Riyadh as they learn how to embrace the new freedom that comes from being behind the wheel. 9 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Bruce Springsteen. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Cynthia Erivo. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America George Duran, Damaris Phillips, Samantha Davis and David Rose; Ella Mai. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Author Tammie Jo Shults (“Nerves of Steel”); Jake Glaser, son of Elizabeth Glaser, Pediatric AIDS Foundation. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Willem Dafoe (“The Lighthouse”); Cynthia Erivo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Michael Douglas. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Chris Kimball (“The New Rules”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Updates on a missing mother whose fiancé’s trial may reveal the an alleged plot to commit murder. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show A man with tattoos of celebrity signatures on his back; Gabriel Iglesias; D’Arcy Carden. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman’s at-home DNA test leads to the discovery of three new sisters and a different father. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Max Greenfield (“The Neighborhood”); Ariel Winter (“Modern Family”); tWitch. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Fibroids: Quad Webb (“Married to Medicine”); people go into debt for their pets. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show Katy Mixon (“American Housewife”). 4 p.m. KCOP
The Real Angie Martinez (“Untold Stories of Hip Hop”); Taye Diggs (“All American”). 5 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Keegan-Michael Key; Chance the Rapper; Brockhampton. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Steve Carell; Toby Keith performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Eddie Murphy. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Edward Norton; Zazie Beetz; Leslie Odom Jr. performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Willem Dafoe; Kathryn Hahn; A$AP Ferg performs; Terence Higgins performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Author Jenna Dewan; Nick Offerman. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NFL Football Washington visits the Minnesota Vikings, 5 p.m. Fox; 5:20 p.m. NFL
MLS Soccer Playoffs The Philadelphia Union visit Atlanta United FC, 5 p.m. ESPN2; LAFC hosts the LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Anaheim Ducks visit the Dallas Stars, 5:30 p.m. FS Prime
NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Houston Rockets, 5 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. TNT
