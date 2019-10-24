What’s on TV Friday: ‘American Housewife’ on ABC

SERIES

Are You Afraid of the Dark? The three-part story “Carnival of Doom” and its evil ringmaster concludes with the season finale of the spooky series. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Hawaii Five-0 On Halloween the team investigates a home invasion that turned deadly after some kind of monster escaped from the basement in this new episode. Alex O’Loughlin, Masi Oka and Chi McBride star. 8 p.m. CBS

Charmed Mel and Harry (Melonie Diaz, Rupert Evans) try to crack the Book of Elders while Macy (Madeleine Mantock) struggles with her demon side. Sarah Jeffery also stars in this new episode of the supernatural series. 8 p.m. CW

American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) ignores Greg’s (Diedrich Bader) warnings and takes Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) through a terrifying zombie-themed maze at the annual Halloween carnival. Daniel DiMaggio and Meg Donnelly also star. 8 p.m. ABC

Fresh Off the Boat The Huang boys (Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler and Ian Chen) want to find a group costume they can all agree on while Louis (Randall Park) tries to show Jessica (Constance Wu) that Halloween is a great holiday in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC

American Masters A Russian-born artist who came to the United States with his family at age 10 and later helped shift the epicenter of the art world from Paris to New York is profiled in the new episode “Rothko: Pictures Must Be Miraculous.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives A French-trained chef who is now a barbecue expert teaches Guy a few things about smoking sausage in this new episode of the culinary road show. 9 p.m. Food Network

Blue Bloods Frank (Tom Selleck) tries to vindicate a detective accused of using excessive force while Danny and Baez (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) hunt the killer responsible for the death of a rapper’s bodyguard in this new episode of the police family drama. 10 p.m. CBS

Long Lost Family Hosts Chris Jacobs and Lisa Joyner return with more stories of estranged relatives who endured extended separation from their loved ones, and are now trying to find and reunite with them. Tonight’s opener involves identical twins seeking their birth mother. 10 p.m. TLC

SPECIALS

Songwriting With Soldiers Professional artists work with veterans and families to help them relay their experiences through lyrics and song in this new special. Among the songwriters who have contributed are Darden Smith, Radney Foster, Jay Clementi, Gary Nicholson, Darrel Scott, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Ashley Cleveland, Mary Gauthier, Brad Parker, Georgia Middleman and Greg Trooper. 10 p.m. KOCE

MOVIES

Sweet Mountain Christmas En route to New York for a Christmas concert, a country music star (Megan Hilty) is stranded by a freak snowstorm in the Tennessee hometown she hasn’t been back to in years in this 2019 holiday romance. Marcus Rosner also stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Prodigy A Pennsylvania couple (Taylor Schilling, Peter Mooney) notice that their little boy (Jackson Robert Scott) seems unusually precocious, but become alarmed when he plays a “prank” on his babysitter that leaves her seriously injured and his behavior becomes aggressively violent and threatening. Colm Feore co-stars in this 2019 thriller. 9:30 p.m. Epix

Hell Fest Amy Forsyth stars as a teenager who joins two of her friends and their boyfriends for a visit to a malevolent horror theme park that travels the country during the Halloween season. When a masked figure (Stephen Conroy) begins murdering them, other customers misinterpret the carnage as being part of the theme park attractions. Tony Todd and Reign Edwards also star in this 2018 slasher movie. 10:30 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Bruce Springsteen; Aaron Paul; Jesse Plemons. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Eddie Murphy; Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tilman Fertitta; Brit Morin; Ryan Scott; Harry Connick Jr. performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Heidi Fleiss; Harry Shearer as Derek Smalls of Spinal Tap; Ratt performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Alyssa Milano. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A sore throat can lead to a coma; a brain tumor turns out to be a deadly worm. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Ambush Christmas giveaway; Lea Michele and Kelly perform; William Jackson Harper. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Lenient sentences for serious, high-profile crimes. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ciara (“America’s Most Musical Family”); Hannah Brown (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors A 74-year-old woman gives birth to twins; how to spice up a sex life; celebrity news. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Real Lisa Edelstein (“The Kominsky Method”); guest co-host Amanda Seales. 5 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The House impeachment inquiry; Turkey’s incursion into northeastern Syria; Russia in Syria: Jonathan Swan, Axios; Catherine Lucey, the Wall Street Journal; Amna Nawaz, PBS; Karoun Demirjian, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Chris Cuomo; Zach Galifianakis; Dan Carlin; Donny Deutsch; Elissa Slotkin. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Former Laker Metta World Peace; Rep. Harley Rouda (D-Laguna Beach); former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.). (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Priyanka Chopra Jonas; Questlove; Tariq; Rex Orange County. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Eddie Murphy; Ree Drummond. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! John Krasinski; Paul Shaffer. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 12:30 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kirsten Dunst; Billy Porter; Andrew Orolfo. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Billy Bob Thornton; Beth Ditto; Lauv and Anne-Marie perform; Roy Mayorga. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Retired professional wrestlers Nikki and Brie Bella. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

2019 World Series Game 3: The Houston Astros visit the Washington Nationals, 5 p.m. Fox

NBA Basketball The Dallas Mavericks visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Utah Jazz visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet and ESPN

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.