What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘Halloween’ and more

SUNDAY

Willem Dafoe is interviewed by “Narcos’ ” Pedro Pascal on “Inside the Actors Studio.” 7 p.m. Ovation

There’s “No Time Like Christmas” to try to save the local theater in this new TV movie. With Kyla Pratt and “Parks and Rec’s” Jim O’Heir. 8 p.m. Lifetime; also Mon.

Mike Judge’s sharp tech-industry satire “Silicon Valley” boots up a sixth and final season. With Thomas Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani and Martin Starr. 10 p.m. HBO

Kathryn Hahn, left, stars in the new HBO comedy “Mrs. Fletcher.” With and Casey Wilson. (Sarah Shatz / HBO)

And here’s to you, “Mrs. Fletcher.” The one and only Kathryn Hahn plays an empty-nest mom starting her second act in this new comedy. 10:30 p.m. HBO

MONDAY

Your favorite amateur sleuth (Ashley Jensen) is on the case Halloween-themed mystery comedy “Agatha Raisin & the Haunted House.” Anytime, Acorn TV

The documentary “Little Miss Sumo” profiles a 20-year-old female sumo wrestler from Japan hoping to one day challenge the big boys. Anytime, Netflix

Families separated by the Trump administration’s immigration policies are reunited, if only briefly, in the poignant documentary “A 3 Minute Hug.” Anytime, Netflix

After three seasons, the adult-film industry drama “The Deuce” ends its run. With James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal. 9 p.m. HBO

Get up close and personal with surrogate mothers and the would-be parents whose babies they are carrying in the documentary “Made in Boise” on the season premiere of “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

They’re out of their gourds in the Halloween special “Outrageous Pumpkins.” 10 p.m. Food Network

TUESDAY

A veteran comic and former talk-show host returns to the stand-up stage in “Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy.” Anytime, Netflix

The documentary “Any One of Us” tracks the struggles and triumphs of champion mountain biker Paul Basagoitia and others recovering from devastating spinal cord injuries. 9 p.m. HBO

A new episode of “Frontline” recalls the Camp Fire that devastated the town of Paradise, Calif. in 2018. (Stephen Lam / Reuters)

“Frontline” investigates the causes of the 2018 Camp Fire, the most catastrophic wildfire in California history, in “Fire in Paradise.” 10 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

Who you gonna call? Paranormal investigators assemble at an abandoned mental hospital in Pennsylvania in “World’s Biggest Ghost Hunt: Pennhurst Asylum.” 8 p.m. A&E

The documentary “The Bronx, USA” finds Alan Alda, Gen. Colin Powell and other current and former residents reflecting on their time in the beloved New York City borough. 9 p.m. HBO

The jokes are on them in new episodes of the female-led “Baroness von Sketch Show.” Midnight and 12:30 a.m. IFC

THURSDAY

“The Exorcist”? “The Shining?” “When Harry Met Sally?” See which films make the cut in the special “The 13 Scariest Movies of All Time.” Dean Cain hosts. 8 p.m. The CW

Jamie Lee Curtis returns in the 2018 franchise entry “Halloween.” (Ryan Green / AP)

“Halloween’s” Jamie Lee Curtis reprises the role she first played four decades ago in John Carpenter’s original 1978 slasher flick in director David Gordon Green’s 2018 sequel/franchise entry, also titled “Halloween.” 8 p.m. HBO

There’s a moon over Bourbon St. in “Vampires of New Orleans” on a special edition of “Mysteries Decoded.” 9 p.m. The CW

FRIDAY

“Scandal’s” Kerry Washington plays a mother desperate to locate her missing child in the mystery drama “American Son.” With Steven Pasquale. Anytime, Netflix

The documentary “Fire in Paradise” also marks the one-year anniversary of the devastating Camp Fire. Anytime, Netflix

Safari, so good: Rob Lowe and “Sex and the City’s” Kristin Davis meet cute on the African savannah in the rom-com “Holiday in the Wild.” Anytime, Netflix

“Jack Ryan” is back in action for a second season of this espionage drama starring John Krasinski as novelist Tom Clancy’s intrepid CIA analyst. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Long live “The King.” Timothée Chalamet portrays England’s Henry V in director David Michôd’s historical drama. Joel Edgerton, Lily-Rose Depp and Robert Pattinson also star. Anytime, Netflix

Wake up and smell “The Morning Show.” The streaming service Apple TV+ launches with a raft of original series that includes this behind-the-scenes drama about the morning-news biz starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. Anytime, Apple TV+

The name’s “Dickinson” — Emily Dickson — in this darkly comic series starring “Bumblebee’s” Hailee Steinfeld as the beloved 19th-century poet. With Jane Karkoski and John Mulaney. Anytime, Apple TV+

What if the Russians had been the first to put a man on the moon? That is the launching point in “For All Mankind,” a new alternate-history drama from “Battlestar Galactica” creator Ronald D. Moore. With Joel Kinnaman. Anytime, Apple TV+

The gang from “Queer Eye” brings their makeover expertise to the land of the rising sun in the special “We’re in Japan.” Anytime, Netflix

The family that plays together, stays together in the competition series “America’s Most Musical Family.” With judges Debbie Gibson and Ciara and host Nick Lachey. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon; also Paramount Network, TV Land

The circle gets the square, y’all, in “CMT’s Nashville Squares.” Bob Saget hosts this country-tinged take on the classic game show. 8 and 8:30 p.m. CMT

“Midsommar’s” Florence Pugh plays a British lass with pro wrestling dreams in the 2018 comedy “Fighting With My Family.” With Lena Headey and Dwayne Johnson. 8 p.m. Epix

A new “Great Performances” features the classic Broadway musical “42nd Street.” (Brinkhoff / Moegenburg)

Come and meet those dancing feet in the Broadway revival of the tap-happy backstage musical “42nd Street” on “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

An unfiltered Instagram star from Australia speaks candidly about, well, everything in the stand-up special “Celeste Barber: Challenge Accepted.” 9 p.m. Showtime

Idris Elba goes the distance “In the Long Run,” a new series loosely based on the “Luther” star’s childhood in London. 10 and 10:22 p.m. Starz

SATURDAY

All is “Merry & Bright” in this holiday romance starring Jodie Sweetin and Andrew Walker. With Sharon Lawrence. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Make some “Christmas Reservations” with “Sabrina’s” Melissa Joan Hart in this holiday romance. Markie Post and Michael Gross also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

“Twilight’s” Kristen Stewart hosts a new “Saturday Night Live,” with musical guest TBA. That’s not some new boy band, it just means “to be announced.” 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

The new special “Seven Worlds, One Planet” offers a preview of an upcoming nature series hosted by the inimitable Sir David Attenborough. 9 p.m. BBC America

Jennifer Lopez fakes it till she makes it in the corporate world in the 2018 comedy “Second Act.” With Leah Remini and Vanessa Hudgens. 9 p.m. Showtime

A Scottish comic walks into an Australian theater in the new stand-up special “Daniel Sloss: X.” 10 p.m. HBO