Dance in L.A. this week: Inland Pacific Ballet’s ‘Halloween Bash’ and more

Here is a list of dance performances in L.A. for Oct. 27-Nov. 3:

Evocar Vanessa Albalos, Melissa Cruz and Manuel Gutierrez are the featured dancers in this Forever Flamenco presentation. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525. fountaintheatre.com

Flamenco Fantasies: The Paco de Lucía Project The late guitarist’s backing band performs with guest dancer Farru. Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal State LA, 5151 State University Drive, L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 343-6600. luckmanarts.org

George Balanchine’s Jewels The Mariinsky Ballet, backed by the Mariinsky Orchestra, performs the choreographer’s 1967 three-act abstract ballet set to music by Fauré, Stravinsky and Tchaikovsky. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $34 and up. (213) 972-0711. musiccenter.org

L.A. Dances Two-month festival, with three distinct programs, features classic and contemporary works by Kyle Abraham, Bella Lewitzky, Benjamin Millepied and others. L.A. Dance Project, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., L.A. Sun., Thu.-next Sun., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 24. $45. (213) 422-8762. ladanceproject.org

Sweet Sorrow — A Zombie Ballet Leigh Purtill Ballet Company presents this surreal work inspired by Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” AGBU Vatche & Tamar Manoukian Performing Arts Center, 2495 E. Mountain St., Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. $20, $25. agbupac.org

Through the Pages Redondo Ballet celebrates classic fairy tales including “Mulan” and “The Princess and the Frog.” Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Sun., 3 p.m. $25-$45. (310) 292-4572. redondoballet.com

Inferno & Burlesque American Contemporary Ballet opens its season with reprises of these works; contains nudity. The Metropolis, 877 S. Francisco St., Suite C-6, L.A. Tue.-Wed., 8 p.m.; Thu., 7:30 p.m. (followed by the annual “Hellraiser” fundraiser); Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends Nov. 2. $45-$500. acbdances.com

Halloween Bash Inland Pacific Ballet launches its 25th season with a spooky dance concert plus a pre-show carnival for kids. Sophia B. Clarke Theater, Mt. San Antonio College, 1100 N. Grand Ave., Walnut. Carnival, Wed., 5 to 6:30 p.m.; concert, 7 p.m. $25. ipballet.org

Evenings Seven new short works choreographed by dancers from State Street Ballet. Gail Towbes Center for Dance, 2285 Las Positas Road, Santa Barbara. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25. statestreetballet.com

Dia de los Muertos Annual Day of the Dead community celebration features dance troupes Huitzilopochtli and Los Chinelos plus live music and more. 24th Street Theatre, 1117 W. 24th St., L.A. Opening procession (from Magnolia and Adams), Sat., 5:45 p.m.; event, 6-10 p.m. Free. (213) 745-6516. 24thstreet.org

Dance at the Museum: Merce Cunningham Tribute Students from the USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance salute the influential dancer-choreographer. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Dr., Laguna Beach. Next Sun., 4:30 p.m. Included with museum admission ($5, $7; 17 and under, free); advance tickets recommended. (949) 494-8971. lagunaartmuseum.org

