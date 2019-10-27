Classic movies in L.A. this week: ‘Snowpiercer,’ ‘Prince Achmed’ and more

Here is a list of classic movies, film festivals, etc. in L.A. for Oct. 27-Nov. 3:

Missing Link and the Evolution of Laika Animation studio Laika offers a daylong retrospective of its films including “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “Coraline” and “The Boxtrolls.” The Landmark, 10850 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Sun., 10:30 a.m., 1:15, 4, 6:15 and 8:45 p.m. Free. LAIKAretrospective.com

The Old Dark House / The Raven Double feature pairs director James Whale’s 1932 thriller starring Boris Karloff and Whale’s 1935 terror tale starring Karloff and Bela Lugosi. With host Illeana Douglas and special guests. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sun., 7 p.m. $17. alexfilmsociety.org

Aloha From Hell Halloween-themed showcase features spooky and comedic video shorts. Vista Theater, 4473 Sunset Drive, L.A. Tue., 7 p.m. $25-$35. brooke-wise-alohafromhell.format.com

Glory Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington, Cary Elwes and Morgan Freeman star in Edward Zwick’s Oscar-winning 1989 Civil War drama. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Wed., 7 p.m. $10. (626) 355-4318. sierramadreplayhouse.org

Them / The Tingler Double feature pairs the 1954 sci-fi flick about mutant ants menacing L.A. with the 1959 terror tale starring Vincent Price as a pathologist who discovers a dangerous parasite. Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Wed., 5:30 and 9:20 p.m. $13. www.laemmle.com

The Adventures of Prince Achmed A young hero and his flying horse have a fantastical adventure in this animated shadow-puppet tale from 1926 directed by Lotte Reiniger; presented with live score by Gamelan Merdu Kumala. Union Station, Ticketing Hall, 800 N. Alameda St., downtown L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. Free. unionstationla.com

American Factory A series saluting filmmaker Julia Reichert gets underway with Reichert’s 2019 documentary about the clash of cultures at an Ohio factory owned by a Chinese billionaire. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Fri., 7:30 p.m. Free with reservation. cinema.ucla.edu

Japan Cuts Hollywood Three-day celebration of contemporary Japanese cinema includes features and short films plus panel discussions. Japan House Los Angeles and the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, Hollywood & Highland, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Starts Fri.; ends next Sun. $15-$30; passes, $40-$102; some free events. japancutshollywood.com

Reel Rock 14 Annual showcase for documentaries about rock climbing includes films featuring Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell. Regal LA Live, 1000 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A. Fri.-Sat., 7 p.m. $25. reelrocktour.com

Snowpiercer / Barking Dogs Never Bite “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho appears in person for this double bill pairing his apocalyptic 2013 thriller-on-a-train starring Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton with his 2000 Korean-language satire. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $15. americancinematheque.com

Romeo + Juliet Rooftop screening of Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 update of Shakespeare’s tale of tragic love. With Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes. The Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $18; two-person love seat, $50. themontalban.com

Willem Dafoe Marathon A four-film salute to the actor includes Oliver Stone’s 1986 Vietnam War drama “Platoon, Martin Scorsese’s 1988 biblical drama “The Last Temptation of Christ,” Robert Eggers’ 2019 B&W fable “Lighthouse,” and Elias Merhige’s 2000 thriller “Shadow of the Vampire”; with Dafoe in person. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free with RSVP. americancinemathequecalendar.com

