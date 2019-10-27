Movies opening in L.A. this week: ‘The Irishman,’ ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ and more

Oct. 30

Gay Chorus Deep South

Documentary follows the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus on a tour of the American South. Directed by David Charles Rodrigues. (1:40) NR.

Nov. 1

Adopt a Highway

A recently paroled felon discovers an abandoned baby in a dumpster behind the fast-food restaurant where he works. With Ethan Hawke, Elaine Hendrix, Diane Gaeta. Written and directed by Logan Marshall-Green. (1:18) NR.

The Apollo

Documentary about the storied music venue in Harlem. With Jamie Foxx, Patti LaBelle, Smokey Robinson. Directed by Roger Ross Williams. (1:38) NR.

Arctic Dogs

An Arctic fox who dreams of becoming a canine courier uncovers a villainous walrus’ dastardly plot in this animated tale. With the voices of Jeremy Renner, Heidi Klum, James Franco, Alec Baldwin, John Cleese, Anjelica Huston. Written by Bob Barlen, Cal Brunker, Matthew Lyon, Bryan Thompson, Aaron Woodley. Directed by Woodley. (1:33) PG.

Badland

A detective tracks Confederate war criminals around the Old West. With Kevin Makely, Mira Sorvino, Trace Adkins, Bruce Dern, Wes Studi, Tony Todd, Jeff Fahey. Written and directed by Justin Lee. (1:56) NR.

Bloody Marie

A hard-drinking female graphic novelist living in Amsterdam’s red light district descends down dark path. With Susanne Wolff, Dragos Bucur. Written and directed by Lennert Hillege, Guido van Driel. In Dutch, English with English subtitles. (1:27) NR.

Cousins

A young man who lives with his religious aunt in a small village in Brazil develops an attraction to a distant male cousin recently released from jail. With Thiago Cazado, Paulo Sousa. Written by Cazado, Mauro Carvalho. Directed by Cazado. In Portuguese with English subtitles. (1:23) NR.

Crepitus

A teen and her younger sister move into their late grandfather’s house where they are menaced by a fiendish clown. With Bill Moseley, Caitlin Williams, Chalet Lizette Brannan. Written by Eddie Renner, Sarah Renner, Haynze Whitmore. Directed by Whitmore. (1:24) R.



Cubby

An eccentric 20-something from the Midwest moves to New York City where he befriends a lonely 6-year-old and meets an imaginary superhero named Leather-Man. With Mark Blane, Patricia Richardson, Zachary Booth. Written by Blane, Ben Mankoff. Directed by Blane. (1:23) NR.

Earthquake Bird

A love triangle between two westerners and a Japanese photographer in 1980s Tokyo pivots on a series of secrets. With Alicia Vikander, Riley Keough, Naoki Kobayashi, Jack Huston. Written and directed by Wash Westmoreland; based on the novel by Susanna Jones. (1:47) R.

Eminence Hill

An outlaw gang being pursued by lawmen in 1880s Arizona in lands in a small town run by a religious sect. With Barry Corbin, Dominique Swain, Lance Henriksen, Clint James. Written by Robert Conway, Owen Conway. Directed by Robert Conway. (1:40) NR.

The Etruscan Smile

An elderly Scotsman travels to San Francisco for medical treatment where he reconnects with his estranged son and gets to know his baby grandson. With Brian Cox, Rosanna Arquette, JJ Feild, Thora Birch, Peter Coyote, Treat Williams. Written by Michael McGowan, Michal Lali Kagan, Sarah Bellwood; additional material by Shuki Ben-Naim, Amital Stern; based on the novel by Jose Luis Sampedro. Directed by Oded Binnun, Mihal Brezis. (1:47) R.

Harriet

Cynthia Erivo portrays Harriet Tubman, the 19th century African American woman who escaped from slavery and then led hundreds of others to freedom. With Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, Clarke Peters. Written by Gregory Allen Howard, Kasi Lemmons; story by Howard. Directed by Lemmons. (2:05) PG-13.

Inside Game

Fact-based drama about an NBA referee who joined two friends in a scheme to make large sums of cash by betting on the games he was officiating. With Eric Mabius, Scott Wolf, Will Sasso. Written by Andy Callahan. Directed by Randall Batinkoff. (1:37) R.

The Irishman

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci head the cast of director Martin Scorsese’s epic organized-crime tale about hit man Frank Sheeran and union leader Jimmy Hoffa. With Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Stephen Graham, Jack Huston, Jesse Plemons, Marin Ireland. Written by Steven Zaillian; based on a novel by Charles Brandt. (3:29) R.

Motherless Brooklyn

Writer-director Edward Norton stars as a lonely private eye with Tourette’s Syndrome tracking his mentor’s killer in 1950s New York. With Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, Michael Kenneth Williams, Leslie Mann, Ethan Suplee, Dallas Roberts, Fisher Stevens, Alec Baldwin, Willem Dafoe. Based on a novel by Jonathan Lethem. (2:24) R.

Mrs. Lowry & Son

Bio-drama about British artist L.S. Lowry and his relationship with his overbearing mother. With Vanessa Redgrave, Timothy Spall. Written by Martyn Hesford. Directed by Adrian Noble. (1:31) NR.

The Portal

Documentary about mindfulness meditation and its potential to transform humanity. Directed by Jacqui Fifer. (1:28) NR.

Queen of Hearts

A middle-aged woman begins an ill-fated affair with her teenage stepson. With Trine Dyrholm, Gustav Lindh. Written by Maren Louise Käehne, May el-Toukhy. Directed by May el-Toukhy. In Danish, Swedish with English subtitles. (2:07) NR.

Spell

An American illustrator grieving the death of his fiancée has fantastical visions while wandering though Iceland’s isolated landscapes. With Barak Hardley. Written by Hardley; story by Hardley, John Lullo, Brendan Walter. Directed by Walter. (1:27) NR.

Stuffed

Documentary about taxidermy artists. Directed by Erin Derham. (1:24) NR.

Synonyms

A young Israeli arrives in Paris seeking to reinvent himself. With Tom Mercier, Quentin Dolmaire. Written by Nadav Lapid, Haim Lapid. Directed by Nadav Lapid. In French, Hebrew, English with English subtitles. (2:03) NR.

Terminator: Dark Fate

Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger are baack in the latest chapter of the time-bending cyborg franchise. With Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, Diego Boneta. Screenplay by David S. Goyer, Justin Rhodes, Billy Ray; story by Goyer, Rhodes, James Cameron, Charles H. Eglee, Josh Friedman; based on characters created by Cameron, Gale Anne Hurd. Directed by Tim Miller. (2:08) R.

Unlikely

Documentary about the dropout crisis in higher education in America. With LeBron James, Howard Schultz. Directed by Adam Fenderson, Jaye Fenderson. (1:53) NR.