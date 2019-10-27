What’s on TV Monday: ‘Independent Lens: Made in Boise’ on PBS

SERIES

The Neighborhood In a new episode Dave and Tina (Max Greenfield, Tichina Arnold) attend a concert together, where they discover a common bond. Back home, Gemma (Beth Behrs) seeks help when an unwelcome visitor takes up residence in her home. Cedric the Entertainer also stars. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice Taylor Swift serves as a mega-mentor to all of the teams as the battle rounds conclude and the knockouts begin in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

All American Things don’t go as Spencer (Daniel Ezra) had hoped when he tries to get Leila (Greta Onieogou) to open up to him. Also, the 25th high school reunion of Billy, Corey and Grace (Taye Diggs, guest star Chad Coleman, Karimah Westbrook) dredges up lots of memories. Michael Evans Behling and Monet Mazur also star. 8 p.m. CW

Dancing With the Stars The couples perform a spooky opening number and an additional round of two Halloween team dances. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 Athena (Angela Bassett) and the team find themselves responding to a barrage of bizarre calls on Halloween, including one from participants on a field trip who report that a flock of crows is terrorizing them in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Jeremy Wade’s Dark Waters: Uncovered This new episode documents the disappearance of Alaska’s king salmon in the heart of grizzly bear country. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Halloween Baking Championship John Henson hosts as the remaining four bakers create tasty grave-robber desserts. 8 p.m. Food Network

Bob Hearts Abishola Bob and Abishola (Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku) finally go on a proper date, which is interrupted by Dottie’s (Christine Ebersole) medical emergency in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS

All Rise Lola (Simone Missick) contends with a fame-hungry defendant (Bianca Santos) and a circus-like courtroom atmosphere while presiding over a celebrity’s murder trial. 9 p.m. CBS

Prodigal Son Malcolm (Tom Payne) uncovers a photo of himself and Martin (Michael Sheen) from when he was a kid, sparking memories. Bellamy Young, Halston Sage and Lou Diamond Phillips also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

The Deuce This absorbing adult drama about the sex trade in New York’s Times Square from 1971 to the mid-’80s concludes as Gene Goldman (Luke Kirby) sees a way to turn the city’s public health crisis into an opportunity. James Franco, Margarita Levieva and Maggie Gyllenhaal also star. 9 p.m. HBO

Rock the Block The four designers take on their kitchens in two new episodes of this home improvement competition. 9 and 10 p.m. HGTV

Independent Lens Filmmaker Beth Aala’s documentary “Made in Boise” takes a look at a new industry that has emerged in this idyllic Idaho city, where nurses, nail technicians and stay-at-home moms are choosing to become paid reproductive surrogates for people from around the world. 10 p.m. KOCE and 11 p.m. KPBS

Ultimate Survival WWII Hazen Audel takes on swamps, caves and deadly predators as he retraces the treacherous journey of 11 U.S. soldiers who escaped a prisoner-of war-camp in the Philippines. 10 p.m. National Geographic

Catherine the Great A victorious Potemkin (Jason Clarke) returns from war to find Catherine (Helen Mirren) preoccupied in part 2 of this new four-part miniseries. 10:15 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

Outrageous Pumpkins Casey Webb hosts as four of America’s best carvers come together for a Halloween pumpkin carving competition judged by Marc Evan, Terri Hardin and Ray Villafane in this unscripted competition. 10 p.m. Food Network

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Ben Horowitz; Cyntoia Brown-Long; Ed O’Keefe. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston; Queen Latifah. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Dr. Ruth; Gabriel Iglesias: physician Jeri Caudle. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Queen Latifah (“The Little Mermaid Live”); Randall Park (“Fresh Off the Boat”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Steve Schirripa and Vincent Pastore (“The Sopranos”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Sheryl Underwood’s birthday; Morris Day and the Time perform. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Appropriate avocado portion size; how to choose an avocado at the store. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Little Big Town; “Lucifer” set visit. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A 19-year-old dropped out of college and left her job to spend 24/7 with her rageaholic boyfriend. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”); Bob Iger, Disney. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Hyperbaric and PRP treatments for tendonitis; hand sanitizer and the flu; retail therapy. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Beto O’Rourke (D); Michelle Yeoh (“Last Christmas”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Emma Thompson; Joel Kinnaman; Liam Gallagher performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Queen Latifah; Radhika Jones; Wu-Tang Clan performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden John Lithgow; Louis Tomlinson performs; Rebecca Ferguson. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kamala Harris; Gloria Steinem; Omar Apollo performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NFL Football The Miami Dolphins visit the Pittsburgh Steelers, 5 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The Clippers host the Charlotte Hornets, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.