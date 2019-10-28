Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pratt and more stars send love to Getty fire victims

Hollywood has sprung into action since the Getty fire sparked early Monday morning along the 405 freeway, destroying at least a handful of homes, ravaging more than 600 acres and sending thousands fleeing on the Westside of Los Angeles.

Some L.A.-based celebrities, such as former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lakers star LeBron James, were among the evacuees. Others, such as “The Morning Show” star Reese Witherspoon, director-producer Ava DuVernay and “Jurassic World” actor Chris Pratt, took to social media to offer support to those affected.

Pratt expressed his gratitude for the firefighters working to contain the blaze, urging his social media followers to join him in donating to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“I personally will be going to support lafd.org to make a donation,” the “Parks and Recreation” alum said in a caption on a photo of a firefighter buffeted by embers. “I urge you to do the same if you please. Again, so thankful to the men and women in uniform who risk it all, working around the clock to save our lives, homes and city. #GodBeWithYou”

On Twitter, DuVernay shared a video taken by someone driving on the 405, showing the hillside engulfed in flames. She captioned the footage with well-wishes for those living in her “beloved home state” who have been threatened by the inferno.

“This video shocked me this morning. Taken just a few hours ago on a route I drive often,” the “When They See Us” mastermind said. “So scary. Blessings and safety to all those touched in any way by the fires in my beloved home state of California. Stay safe, folks. Be prepared and take precautions.”

This video shocked me this morning. Taken just a few hours ago on a route I drive often. The 405 near Getty. So scary. Blessings and safety to all those touched in any way by the fires in my beloved home state of California. Stay safe, folks. Be prepared and take precautions. https://t.co/HxPYU7yyPw — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 28, 2019

DuVernay’s “A Wrinkle in Time” collaborator Witherspoon also expressed her concern, sending her prayers and sharing info about the fire to her nearly 3 million followers.

“So worried about all these fires in CA,” she tweeted. “Thank you to all the incredible firemen and first responders for working so hard to keep families safe. Praying for these fires to die down. Stay safe everyone.”

So worried about all thesefires in CA. Thank you to all the incredible firemen and first responders for working so hard to keep families safe. Praying for these fires to die down. Stay safe everyone. https://t.co/bCriPYfxBN — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) October 28, 2019

Schwarzenegger and James were among the first to evacuate, documenting their situations on social media. The “Terminator: Dark Fate” star updated his Twitter followers this morning, confirming that he fled his residence at 3:30 a.m., and advised others in evacuation zones to do the same. His ex-wife Maria Shriver also tweeted her thanks to emergency responders.

“If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around,” Schwarzenegger wrote. “Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians.”

We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians. #GettyFire — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 28, 2019

James also hopped on Twitter to share his experience, which involved transporting his family to safety. Even for the NBA superstar, finding shelter wasn’t easy.

“Man these LA [fires] aren’t no joke,” he said. “Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far!”

Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

The basketball phenom later reported that his family had successfully “found a place to accommodate” them after their “crazy night” and joined the chorus of residents thanking firefighters for their service.

My best wishes as well to the first responders⛑ right now doing what they do best! 🙏🏾💪🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

Also among the evacuees were Marvel actor Clark Gregg, “Scrubs” alum Christa Miller and former “Mayans” showrunner Kurt Sutter. The evacuation zone, described by fire officials as a box, covers Mulholland Drive on the north side, the 405 on the east, Sunset Boulevard on the south and Temescal Canyon Road on the west.

See more Hollywood reactions to the blaze below.

No, I’m not one of those a-holes stopping on the side of the freeway to get this video. Took it from my driveway. Endless thanks @LAFD @LAPDHQ and all first responders. They are tireless heroes! #GettyFire pic.twitter.com/NCFSq5fKFR — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 28, 2019

If you can, please donate to the CA victims wildfire relief fund to help.



If you can’t, that’s ok! Please help by spreading the word. #californiawildfires https://t.co/vpFN37LVAj — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 28, 2019

Praying for anyone near to the #GettyFire and for the emergency crews working to get it under control - stay safe California. https://t.co/RGIRjOp33G — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) October 28, 2019