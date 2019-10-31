What’s on TV Friday: ‘Celeste Barber: Challenge Accepted’ on Showtime

SERIES

America’s Most Musical Family This new unscripted series features 30 bands competing for the title. Ciara, David Dobrik and Debbie Gibson are the judges and Nick Lachey hosts. 7 p.m. BET, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount, TV Land and VH1; 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Hawaii Five-0 A driverless car transporting heroin is involved in a deadly hit-and-run in this new episode of the rebooted police drama. Meaghan Rath, Katrina Law, Scott Caan and Alex O’Loughlin star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist Liz (Megan Boone) and the Task Force investigate an infamous assassin who has a long history of weaponizing diseases while Red and Dembe (James Spader, Hisham Tawfiq) follow a lead to Cuba in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Charmed Macy and Mel (Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz) team up with Abigael (Poppy Drayton) to track down the Assassin while, Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) starts her new job. Jordan Donica and Rupert Evans also star. 8 p.m. CW

American Housewife With Katie’s (Katy Mixon) 40th birthday approaching, Greg (Diedrich Bader) encourages her to go out and enjoy a night on the town with the girls, and leave her wedding ring behind for a night of silly fun. 8 p.m. ABC

Nashville Squares Celebrities answer country music and pop culture questions as the game show returns for a new season. 8 and 8:30 p.m. CMT

Great Performances In “42nd Street,” a young singer (Clare Halse) gets her big break on Broadway. This is the 2018 London revival of director-choreographer Gower Champion’s 1980 revival, itself based on the 1933 movie. Bonnie Langford, Tom Lister and Philip Bertioli also star. Songs include “Lullaby of Broadway,” “We’re in the Money” and “42nd Street.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The Secret Life of the Zoo The mother of a baby flamingo loses interest, leaving the father to rear the baby alone in this new episode of the documentary series. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Couples Therapy The unscripted series ends its season. 10 p.m. Showtime

In the Long Run Premiering with two new episodes, this imported series, loosely based on actor-writer Idris Elba’s childhood in London, follows a family led by a factory worker (Elba) whose home is turned upside down when his party-loving, responsibility-challenged younger brother arrives from Sierra Leone. 10 and 10:20 p.m. Starz

In Search of The new episode “Secrets of the Bible” tries to find King Solomon’s Mines and the Ark of the Covenant. 10:03 p.m. History

SPECIALS

American Voices: Featuring Eric Whitacre, Frank Ticheli and Morten Lauridsen This new special tells the story of three American choral music composers who figure prominently in the contemporary concert world. 8:30 p.m. KOCE

Celeste Barber: Challenge Accepted The Australian actress, comic and social media personality explains the stories behind some of her most famous images, along with her new relationships with famous people and her fans in this new comedy special. 9 p.m. Showtime

MOVIES

Lying and Stealing Matt Aselton directed and co-wrote this 2019 crime drama that stars Theo James (“Divergent”) as a thief who specializes in stealing art masterworks from some of the finest homes in Los Angeles. To get out of an obligation to a crime boss, he and his partner (Emily Ratajkowski) plan one last job that will give both of them a fresh start. Fred Melamed, Ebon Moss-Bachrah and Isiah Whitlock Jr. co-star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Fighting With My Family Writer-director Stephen Merchant (“Extras”) earned very good reviews with this 2019 biographical sports dramedy that chronicles the WWE career of a professional wrestler (Florence Pugh). Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”), Nick Frost and Vince Vaughn are featured in the large cast. Dwayne Johnson and WWE wrestlers Big Show, Sheamus and The Miz appear as themselves. 8 p.m. Epix

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Cynthia Ervio; Leslie Odom Jr. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Fashion designer Stella McCartney; Miranda Lambert performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Hootie & the Blowfish perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Jane Seymour; Lindsay Wagner and Sofia Carson; Michael Feinstein. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Emma Thompson (“Last Christmas”); pre-marathon nutrition and exercise; Ingrid Michaelson performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Miranda Lambert. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Edward Norton and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Motherless Brooklyn”); Andrew Rea (“Binging With Babish”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”); chef Judy Joo. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Angela Bassett; Jodie Sweetin. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Which chicken sandwich is the tastiest; how to make them at home; emotional support animals. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Hailee Steinfeld; Valerie Bertinelli. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says she loves Adderall and all of the “magical” things it is doing for her life. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lizzo and Andy Lassner attend Halloween Horror Nights; Greta Thunberg; Garth Brooks performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Ja Rule, Brittney Atkins (“Growing Up Hip-Hop: New York”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A detox for fatigue and illness; online therapy may be a solution to the mental health crisis. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The impeachment inquiry authorization; testimony from current and former Trump administration officials: Jake Sherman, Politico; Vivian Salama, the Wall Street Journal; Nancy Cordes, CBS; Peter Baker, the New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Pediatrician Jay Gordon; author Ronan Farrow (“Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators”); Christina Bellantoni; Dennis Prager; author Richard Stengel (“Information Wars: How We Lost the Global Battle Against Disinformation and What We Can Do About It”). (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Mayor Eric Garcetti; former Obama aid Johanna Maska; Ethan Bearman; Michael Knowles, the Daily Wire. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N)11:15 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Edward Norton; Alessia Cara talks and performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; TV host Conan O’Brien. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jennifer Aniston; Dave Matthews; Blanco Brown performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Michelle Dockery; Max Greenfield; Alessia Cara performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kenan Thompson; David Remnick; Steve Gorman. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Natalie Portman. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Houston Rockets visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 6:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet

NHL Hockey The Ducks host the Vancouver Canucks, 7 p.m. FS Prime

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.