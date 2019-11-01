Who was the creepiest? The 25 best Halloween 2019 celebrity costumes, ranked

The moon was full and the stars were out this Halloween, and they brought their spooky A-game.

From creepy classics, such as “Beetlejuice” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” to creative cosplays including the Rock and Billie Eilish, there was no shortage of impressive celebrity costumes Thursday, but The Times has narrowed the crop of contenders to a few freaky favorites.

Check out the list below to see who clinched the pumpkin crown this Holly-ween. And no, it wasn’t Heidi Klum.

25. Haim as Hanson

The Haim sisters get extra points for shooting a hilarious music video to the Hanson classic “MMMBop” to capitalize on this too-perfect-to-miss Halloween opportunity.

24. Joy Behar and Meghan McCain as the twins from “The Shining”

At first glance, this spooky pairs costume from “The Shining” may feel a tad overdone (see: Bruce Willis’ 2017 twin transformation). But upon further review, McCain and Behar’s Republican and Democrat pins add just enough punch of timely snark for a solid bump in the costume polls.

23. Kevin Hart as the Rock

After surviving a serious car accident, Hart is back and stronger than ever with this spot-on impersonation of his “Jumanji” costar from his pro wrestling days.

22. Ashley Graham as Jessica Rabbit

What better outfit to showcase Graham’s signature curves than Jessica Rabbit’s sultry red dress from “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” The cherry latex gown fits the model like a purple glove, perfectly accented by the matching scarlet wig and exaggerated makeup.

21. Tony Hawk as Larry David

Must have missed the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” episode where Larry David hits the skate park. Regardless, this transformation is pretty good. Pretty, pretty, pretty good.

20. Camila Mendes as Rick from “Rick and Morty”

Wubbalubbadubdub! “Riverdale” star Mendes is scientifically chic in this trendy take on Rick’s trademark lab coat look from “Rick and Morty.”

19. Lisa Rinna as Jennifer Lopez

Real housewife or real pop sensation? It’s hard to tell the difference between Rinna and her Halloween muse in this freakishly precise replica of Lopez’s iconic green Versace Grammys dress. In fact, this transformation would have received a higher ranking had the “Hustlers” star not already beat Rinna to the punch last month by re-creating the famous fashion moment herself on a runway in Milan.

18. Nicki Minaj as Harley Quinn

The “Super Bass” hitmaker wins most elaborate production design for this “Suicide Squad"-inspired creation. With her fishnet tights, pink and blue locks and baseball bat, Minaj is a mirror image of DC’s menacing antiheroine, as is her new husband, Kenneth Petty, as Joker.

17. LeBron James as Edward Scissorhands

Despite recently having to evacuate his home during the Getty fire, James somehow managed this spooky slam dunk, slashing through the costume competition with his scissorhands. As the Lakers star continues to ball out on his creepy ensembles each year, he’s becoming almost as well-known for his Halloween game as he is for his basketball game.

16. Kim Kardashian as Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde”

As if the multiple outfit changes in various shades of pink weren’t enough, the reality star and fashion mogul went above and beyond to pay homage to the Reese Witherspoon classic by reenacting Elle’s Harvard video essay to a T. What, like it’s hard?

15. Luna Stephens as Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot, who? Yes, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s daughter, Luna, made this list on sheer cuteness. The blue tutu! The miniature red boots! Cue the tears — and the “Wonder Woman” theme.

14. The cast of “Black-ish” as “Us”

The crossover of our dreams — and our nightmares. The Johnson family better watch themselves.

13. Gabrielle Union as Isis from “Bring It On”

For this year’s Halloween costume contest, Union said, “Bring it on!” Reprising her fan-favorite role as Isis, she and daughter Kaavia were sure to cheer anyone up in their matching Clovers uniforms.

12. Demi Lovato as Pennywise

Anyone can buy a Pennywise mask from their local costume shop, but the “Confident” singer’s ornate and terrifying Halloween glam floats Lovato’s dancing clown above the rest.

11. Gigi Gorgeous as Sally from “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Again, extra effort in the hair and makeup department goes a long way when trying to add value to a tried-and-true Halloween classic. It only makes sense that a YouTube star would nail the perfect “Nightmare Before Christmas” cosplay.

10. Halima Aden as Maleficent

Nike model Aden was the picture of evil at Klum’s 20th annual Halloween party. Her full coat of feathers, outspread wings and curved horns could have rivaled Maleficent herself, Angelina Jolie.

9. Nina Dobrev and Stephanie Beatriz as Billie Eilish

It’s a tie between these two Eilish imposters, who both flawlessly capitalized on the “Bad Guy” singer’s made-for-Halloween, angsty teen image with her trademark baggy clothes and neon accents. Duh!

8. DeAndre Hopkins as the Genie from “Aladdin”

All other genies wish they looked as magical as Houston Texans star Hopkins did this Halloween, fully committing to this mystical ensemble with blue body paint and lavish jewelry. Will Smith might want to watch his back with rumors of a second live-action “Aladdin” in the works.

7. Stormi Webster as Kylie Jenner

Jenner’s daughter dressing as Jenner at the Met Gala is peak camp — and peak Hallowen.

6. Janelle Monáe as a headless bride

We can’t wrap our heads around this dead clever performance from “Dirty Computer” artist and actress Monáe, ever the fashionista.

5. Ariana Grande as a “Twilight Zone” character

The “Thank U, Next” hitmaker scores extra points here for originality and expert prosthetics, transporting us to a dimension of sight, sound and mind while still maintaining her trademark high ponytail and reminding millions of followers that beauty is in the “Eye of the Beholder.”

4. Lizzo as a DNA test

The “Truth Hurts” rapper went hilariously meta on All Hallows Eve as a DNA test. Bet you can guess the result.

3. Heidi Klum as a bionic zombie alien

This year, the queen of Halloween’s costume took more than 10 hours to apply, finally resulting in a monstrosity that can only be described as terrifying, gory and insanely complex. In case anyone doubted the German model’s dedication to her favorite holiday, she documented the whole prep process on Instagram before debuting the look at her annual Halloween bash.

2. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake as NSYNC Justin Timberlake and microphone

The “Sinner” actress and “Say Something” singer were absolute couple goals this Halloween with Biel hilariously imitating her own husband in his boy-band days to say “bye, bye, bye” to October.

1. Ciara and Russell Wilson as Beyoncé and Jay-Z

And finally, “Thinkin Bout You” singer Ciara and Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson take first place as fellow celebrity couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z in their “APES**T” music video, featuring an artsy cameo from yet another power pairing, Michelle and Barack Obama. They even filmed their own Carters-inspired mini video. Bow down.