Movies on TV this week: ‘Casablanca,’ ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ ‘The Terminator’ and more

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Nov 3 - 9, 2019

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) TCM Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Aliens (1986) Sundance Fri. Noon

Apocalypse Now Redux (1979) TMC Thur. 9:35 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) Freeform Sun. 9:55 p.m. Freeform Mon. 7 p.m.

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) TCM Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Casablanca (1942) TCM Wed. 5 a.m.

The Charge of the Light Brigade (1936) TCM Fri. 11 a.m.

Chinatown (1974) TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Sundance Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Death of a Salesman (1985) KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

The Deer Hunter (1978) Showtime Wed. 1:50 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) Freeform Sun. 10:10 a.m.

GoodFellas (1990) AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 4 p.m.

The Grapes of Wrath (1940) TCM Wed. 6:45 p.m.

The Lady Vanishes (1938) KVCR Sat. 9:45 p.m.

The Life of Emile Zola (1937) TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Metropolis (1927) TCM Thur. 12:30 p.m.

North by Northwest (1959) TCM Wed. 9 a.m. TCM Thur. 10:45 p.m.

Of Human Bondage (1934) TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

On the Town (1949) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

On the Waterfront (1954) TCM Wed. 7 a.m.

Rocky (1976) Paramount Sat. 11 p.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) Showtime Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 a.m.

The Searchers (1956) TCM Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Shane (1953) TCM Sat. 1:15 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) TNT Sun. 1 a.m.

Sunrise (1927) TCM Wed. 10:45 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) IFC Tues. 2 p.m. IFC Wed. 6 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) USA Sat. 11 a.m.

Tootsie (1982) TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Toy Story (1995) Freeform Mon. 9 p.m. Freeform Tues. 7 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) Freeform Tues. 9 p.m. Freeform Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) Showtime Tues. 4 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) Showtime Thur. 6 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Nov 3 - 9, 2019

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Fri. Noon

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 10 a.m. POP Fri. 7 p.m. POP Sat. 3 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ IFC Mon. 2:45 a.m. IFC Mon. 1 p.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Bravo Fri. 7 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:30 p.m.

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ IFC Fri. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

Carrie (2013) ★★ IFC Fri. 6 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 6:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ IFC Wed. 9 a.m. IFC Thur. 1:35 a.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) ★★ Sundance Fri. 2 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ IFC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Wed. Noon AMC Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 3:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Great Raid (2005) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3 p.m. Sundance Mon. Noon

The Green Berets (1968) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3 p.m.

Halloween (2007) ★ IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) ★★ IFC Sun. 2 p.m.

Halloween II (2009) ★ IFC Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 11 p.m. IFC Fri. 1 p.m. AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6 p.m.

Heist (2015) Sundance Tues. 1 a.m.

I Love You, Man (2009) ★★★ IFC Wed. 7 p.m. IFC Thur. 4 p.m.

In Country (1989) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 3 a.m.

In the Heart of the Sea (2015) ★★ Sundance Sun. Noon

In the Valley of Elah (2007) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 8:30 a.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ IFC Mon. 10:45 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Sun. 8:19 a.m. IFC Wed. 1:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ IFC Wed. 4 p.m. IFC Thur. 1 p.m.

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m. Sundance Fri. 10 a.m. Sundance Sat. 2 a.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2:30 a.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ IFC Wed. 9:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Mama (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 7 a.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Fri. 3 a.m. IFC Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Poseidon Adventure (1972) ★★ IFC Tues. 6:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ IFC Wed. 11:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987) ★★ IFC Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love (1994) ★★ IFC Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 a.m.

The Skeleton Twins (2014) ★★★ IFC Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 3 a.m. Sundance Wed. 9 a.m.

Star Trek Generations (1994) ★★ IFC Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) ★★ IFC Tues. 4:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002) ★★ IFC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture: The Director’s Edition (1979) ★★ IFC Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 10 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ IFC Tues. 2 p.m. IFC Wed. 6 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ IFC Sun. 5:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Troop Beverly Hills (1989) ★★ Sundance Thur. 12:30 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ IFC Sat. 3:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ IFC Sat. 1:45 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ IFC Sat. 7 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Nov 3 - 9, 2019

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Fri. Noon

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ FX Fri. 6 p.m. FX Sat. 10 a.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 5:15 a.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ Cinemax Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Starz Sat. 10:11 a.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ VH1 Fri. 7 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ TNT Sat. 10 a.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Starz Fri. 10:59 a.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) ★★★★ Freeform Sun. 9:55 p.m. Freeform Mon. 7 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ VH1 Thur. 6 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ HBO Sun. 6:30 a.m. HBO Fri. 7 a.m.

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Encore Sun. 9:49 a.m. Encore Sun. 4:38 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 10 a.m. POP Fri. 7 p.m. POP Sat. 3 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ IFC Mon. 2:45 a.m. IFC Mon. 1 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ AMC Thur. 7 p.m. AMC Fri. 2 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ AMC Thur. 9:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ AMC Fri. 9:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 1:10 p.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ Cinemax Thur. 12:50 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ HBO Tues. 3 p.m.

A Bug’s Life (1998) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9:05 a.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Encore Sun. 9:55 p.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Encore Wed. 6:11 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 6:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Thur. 1 p.m. VH1 Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Showtime Mon. 3 p.m. Showtime Tues. 4:35 a.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 8:30 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 11 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ EPIX Wed. 7:10 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ HBO Sat. 5:25 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ FXX Mon. 4 p.m. FXX Tues. 2 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax (2012) ★★ Freeform Fri. Noon Freeform Fri. 1:30 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Starz Tues. 3:42 p.m. Starz Wed. 12:23 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Encore Fri. 11:46 a.m. Encore Sat. 3:31 a.m.

Excalibur (1981) ★★★ Encore Mon. 1:40 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ IFC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Wed. Noon AMC Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ FX Sat. 5 p.m. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Encore Fri. 8 p.m. Encore Sat. 5:05 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ AMC Mon. 11:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Starz Thur. 5:09 a.m. Starz Thur. 12:19 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Freeform Sun. 10:10 a.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 11:30 a.m. Ovation Mon. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ EPIX Tues. 12:35 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Encore Sun. 7 a.m. Encore Sun. 1:18 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ AMC Mon. 10 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 3:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 7 p.m. Syfy Fri. 3 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 7:35 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Freeform Mon. 4:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ USA Sat. 7 p.m. USA Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 11 p.m. IFC Fri. 1 p.m. AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ E Fri. 11:15 p.m. E Sat. 12:20 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ E Fri. 8 p.m. E Sat. 9 a.m.

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 8 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ LOGO Wed. 4 p.m. LOGO Wed. 10:05 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Encore Tues. 7:14 a.m. Encore Tues. 6:42 p.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Starz Thur. 6:57 a.m. Starz Thur. 4:36 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 9 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Encore Sun. 3:02 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ TMC Tues. 2 p.m. TMC Wed. 2:20 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ LOGO Wed. 1:30 p.m. LOGO Wed. 7:30 p.m. LOGO Thur. 1:40 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 7 p.m. Paramount Thur. 1 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Sun. 8:19 a.m. IFC Wed. 1:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ IFC Wed. 4 p.m. IFC Thur. 1 p.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2:30 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 2 p.m. TMC Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Ovation Sat. Noon Ovation Sat. 2 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Showtime Mon. 6:15 a.m. Showtime Fri. 9:40 a.m.

The Lion King (1994) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 10 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) ★★★ AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 1 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) ★★★ AMC Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Paramount Wed. 10 p.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ TNT Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ UNIMAS Sun. 5 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 2 p.m. FX Sun. 11:03 p.m. FX Fri. 3 p.m. FX Sat. 7 a.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 1:40 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ KEYT Sat. 1:07 a.m. KTLA Sun. 1:05 a.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ CMT Sun. Noon CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 6 a.m. Showtime Wed. 7 p.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ TBS Sat. Noon

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Encore Sun. 11:33 a.m. Freeform Wed. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6 p.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 6:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 4 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Mulan (1998) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 1:20 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ Encore Mon. 3:36 p.m. Encore Mon. 10:59 p.m. Encore Tues. 11:41 a.m. Encore Sat. 1:19 p.m. Encore Sat. 10:59 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ AMC Tues. 10:05 p.m. AMC Wed. 4 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ HBO Wed. Noon

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ WGN America Tues. 3 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Patch Adams (1998) ★★ Starz Wed. 3:46 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 6:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 4:45 p.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Freeform Sun. 2:45 p.m. Freeform Mon. Noon Freeform Sun. Noon

The Poseidon Adventure (1972) ★★ IFC Tues. 6:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ E Thur. 8 p.m. E Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ IFC Wed. 11:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Paramount Sat. 11 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Paramount Sun. 2 a.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ HBO Sat. 3 a.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 3:20 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 a.m.

Scooby-Doo (2002) ★★ Freeform Wed. Noon Freeform Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ AXS Mon. 6:50 p.m. AXS Mon. 9:05 p.m. AXS Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Shane (1953) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 5 p.m. Freeform Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ HBO Tues. 11 a.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 3 a.m. Sundance Wed. 9 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TNT Mon. 5 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ POP Fri. 4 p.m. POP Sat. Noon

Sudden Impact (1983) ★★ REELZ Sat. 1 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ MTV Sun. 1 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 3:35 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 10 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ IFC Tues. 2 p.m. IFC Wed. 6 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ USA Sat. 11 a.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ FX Sun. 7:30 p.m. FX Mon. 4:30 p.m.

A Time to Kill (1996) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 9 p.m. Showtime Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ CMT Tues. 8 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 3:15 p.m.

Toy Story (1995) ★★★★ Freeform Mon. 9 p.m. Freeform Tues. 7 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Starz Wed. 9:40 a.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) ★★★★ Freeform Tues. 9 p.m. Freeform Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ VH1 Thur. 3:30 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 6:05 p.m.

Turner & Hooch (1989) ★★ Showtime Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Paramount Sun. 9 a.m. E Sat. 4 p.m. E Sun. 5:30 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Paramount Sun. 6 p.m. E Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Paramount Sun. 8:30 p.m. E Sun. 3 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Paramount Sun. 3 p.m. E Sat. 9:45 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Paramount Sun. Noon E Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ TNT Sun. 11 a.m. TNT Mon. 1 a.m. TBS Sun. 2 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Encore Fri. 2 p.m. Encore Fri. 9:49 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:39 a.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ AMC Fri. 11:30 a.m. AMC Fri. Noon

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 4 p.m.

Up (2009) ★★★ Encore Wed. 4:32 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ CMT Wed. 10:30 p.m. CMT Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ Starz Tues. 6:07 a.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ Encore Sat. 5:44 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Showtime Mon. 7:45 a.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ EPIX Sat. 5:45 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Showtime Thur. 6 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 11:40 a.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ IFC Sat. 3:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ FX Thur. 11:30 p.m. FX Fri. Noon

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ IFC Sat. 7 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Nov 3 - 9, 2019

A

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Tues. 8 p.m.

Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Action Point (2018) ★ Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius. D.C. is the crackpot owner of a low-rent amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. When a corporate mega-park opens nearby, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits must pull out all the stops to try and save the day. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:10 a.m.

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:15 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 3:50 a.m.

Adrift (2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Adventures in Babysitting (2016) Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Carson. Two teenage baby sitters and a group of children spend a wild night in the big city. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Sun. 6:15 p.m.

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) ★★★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland. The Sherwood Forest outlaw and his men save King Richard and Maid Marian from Prince John and Sir Guy. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Against the Ropes (2004) ★★ Meg Ryan, Omar Epps. Boxing manager Jackie Kallen believes she and a veteran trainer can turn a young man into a streamlined prizefighter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:15 a.m.

The Alamo (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Billy Bob Thornton. In 1836 Davy Crockett, Jim Bowie and more than 180 Texans hold off the Mexican army for 13 days during Sam Houston’s revolution. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. HBO Tues. 6:05 a.m.

Ali (2001) ★★★ Will Smith, Jamie Foxx. Muhammad Ali battles Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier and George Foreman and raises controversy outside the ring. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:15 p.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Sigourney Weaver, Carrie Henn. On planet LV-426, Ripley and a dwindling number of Marines battle an almost-unstoppable army of monstrous predators which wiped out an entire colony of humans, save for one little girl. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Sundance Fri. Noon

All About Christmas Eve (2012) Haylie Duff, Chris Carmack. Evelyn’s future depends on whether or not she makes a flight to Los Angeles. She lives out both futures in parallel: In one she plans a huge Christmas event, and in the other she becomes an artist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10 a.m.

All About the Benjamins (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Sun. 4:30 p.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 2:30 p.m.

All She Wants for Christmas (2006) Monica Keena, Tobias Mehler. A woman uncovers secrets while evaluating a Christmas ornament company in her hometown. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Wed. 2 p.m.

Alone in the Game (2018) A profile of the ongoing struggles LGBTQ athletes are facing at the professional, collegiate and Olympic levels. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Sun. 9 a.m. Audience Sun. Noon Audience Sun. 5 p.m. Audience Mon. 2 p.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. POP Fri. 10 p.m. POP Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Always and Forever Christmas (2019) Lexi Lawson, Mark Ghanimé. When a marketing executive learns that she’s inherited her grandfather’s year-round Christmas store, she makes a trip back home to support the store during its final Christmas season before she sells it to a hip athletic leisurewear company. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Amalfi Way (1955) Narrated by John P. Costello. A tour of Italy’s picturesque Amalfi Coast begins in Naples and concludes in the towns of Cetara, Vietri sul Mare and the Island of Ischia. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Sat. 8:45 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Fri. 6 p.m. FX Sat. 10 a.m.

American Assassin (2017) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton. Cold War veteran Stan Hurley takes CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp under his wing, and they join forces with a lethal Turkish agent to stop a mysterious operative who wants to start a global war. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Thur. 1 a.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. VH1 Wed. 12:30 p.m.

American Gigolo (1980) ★★ Richard Gere, Lauren Hutton. A professional Beverly Hills escort falls in love with a big shot’s wife and winds up framed for murder. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Wed. 1:40 a.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth. Four teenagers nearing graduation make a pact to lose their virginity by prom night. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:15 a.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth. Old friends gather after their freshman year in college to rent a summerhouse on Lake Michigan and chase girls. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Angel and the Badman (1947) ★★★ John Wayne, Gail Russell. A Quaker and her family reform a wounded outlaw who has a killer on his trail. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

Angel in the Family (2004) ★★★ Ronny Cox, Tracey Needham. An ailing man and his daughters experience a miracle when their late matriarch returns to spend Christmas with them. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 3 a.m.

Angels in the Outfield (1951) ★★★ Paul Douglas, Janet Leigh. The Pittsburgh Pirates’ manager sees hope after a newswoman reports a girl saw angels on their side. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

The Angry Birds Movie (2016) ★★ Voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad. Animated. Three flightless birds investigate the mysterious arrival of green pigs to their island paradise. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FXX Mon. 2 p.m. FXX Tues. 10 a.m.

Annihilation (2018) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh. As a biologist searches for her missing husband while on an expedition with a secret agency, she discovers a dangerous creature lurking in the wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Antwone Fisher (2002) ★★★ Derek Luke, Joy Bryant. A Navy psychiatrist inspires a temperamental sailor, abused by foster parents, to find his birth mother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Starz Tues. 1:39 p.m.

Any One of Us (2019) Paul Basagoitia, Nichole Munk. An unprecedented glimpse into the world of spinal cord injuries. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. HBO Sun. 12:30 p.m. HBO Mon. 11:15 a.m. HBO Fri. 4 p.m.

Anywhere With You (2018) Morgan Saylor, McCaul Lombardi. A young couple who are in the throes of a new relationship decide to pull up stakes and make a fresh start in Los Angeles. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Tues. 9 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:40 a.m.

Apocalypse Now Redux (1979) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall. An Army agent goes upriver into the heart of Cambodia to kill a renegade colonel. (R) 3 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Thur. 9:35 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Starz Sat. 10:11 a.m.

The Apollo (2019) Ta-Nehisi Coates. Filmmaker Roger Ross Williams looks at the storied history of the iconic Apollo Theater while following the Apollo’s inaugural staging of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ acclaimed ``Between the World and Me.’' (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Wed. 9 p.m.

April Fool’s Day (2008) Taylor Cole, Josh Henderson. When a prank leads to an accidental death, a group of teens faces the wrath of an unseen killer. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Are We There Yet? (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. Hoping to impress a beautiful divorcee, a man takes her two mischievous children on a disastrous road trip. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. VH1 Mon. Noon

Arena (1953) ★★ Gig Young, Jean Hagen. Left by his wife, a vain rodeo star picks up a floozy and rides a bad Brahman bull. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Armored (2009) ★★ Matt Dillon, Jean Reno. Armored-truck guards turn against one another after their plan to rob their company goes terribly awry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:10 p.m.

The Art of Getting By (2011) ★ Freddie Highmore, Emma Roberts. A high-school senior has a fatalistic outlook on life but slowly starts to change his view after meeting a free-spirited classmate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5 p.m.

Atomic Blonde (2017) ★★★ Charlize Theron, James McAvoy. With the Berlin Wall about to fall, an elite MI6 spy travels into the heart of the city to retrieve a priceless dossier and take down a ruthless espionage ring. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Atomica (2017) Dominic Monaghan, Sarah Habel. In the near future, a safety inspector encounters two mysterious men at a nuclear power plant in the desert. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Syfy Tues. 2 a.m. Syfy Tues. 7 a.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ Mike Myers, Beyoncé Knowles. Austin must rescue his captive father and prevent Dr. Evil’s malevolent minions from taking over the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. VH1 Fri. 7 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Avatar (2009) ★★★ Sam Worthington, Voice of Zoe Saldana. On an alien planet, a former Marine falls in love with a blue-skinned warrior and sides with her people against humankind’s encroachment on their lush world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 35 mins. FX Mon. 7 p.m. FX Mon. 10:30 p.m.

B

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. VH1 Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Bad Grandmas (2017) Florence Henderson, Randall Batinkoff. Four grandmothers accidentally kill a con man and must cover it up when his partner arrives. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Sat. 1:25 p.m.

Bad Influence (1990) ★★★ Rob Lowe, James Spader. A fast-lane stranger befriends a Los Angeles yuppie and slowly makes his life a lurid nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:05 a.m.

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FXX Sun. 10 a.m.

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. As if creating the perfect Christmas for their families isn’t hard enough, under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla will have to do it while hosting and entertaining their own respective mothers during the holidays. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Mon. 1:05 p.m.

Bad Parents (2012) Janeane Garofalo, Christopher Titus. Kathy is thrust into the hypercompetitive world of club soccer when she signs up her 7-year-old daughter for a team that has many crazy parents involved. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:15 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 4:20 a.m.

Baggage Claim (2013) ★ Paula Patton, Derek Luke. As her younger sister’s wedding draws near, an unmarried flight attendant embarks on a cross-country search to find a husband of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 5:25 p.m.

Balls of Fury (2007) ★★ Dan Fogler, Christopher Walken. A disgraced pingpong player bounces back to go under cover for the government and bring a notorious crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Thur. 12:59 p.m. Encore Thur. 4:51 p.m.

The Banger Sisters (2002) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Susan Sarandon. Two former groupies, one with a family, the other with a wild temperament, reunite after two decades. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Audience Fri. 8 p.m. Audience Sat. Noon

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Tues. 2:40 a.m.

Barbershop (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson. The owner of a popular barbershop considers selling the place to a loan shark who wants to convert it into a strip club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Fri. 6:55 p.m. Starz Fri. 11:48 p.m. Starz Sat. 12:34 p.m.

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. The owner of a barbershop faces pressure from a corporation that is opening establishments in his neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Sun. 6:59 a.m. Starz Wed. 1:28 p.m. Starz Wed. 10:39 p.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton. The Caped Crusader saves dismal Gotham City and gorgeous Vicki Vale from the freaky Joker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Sat. 10 a.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ Christian Bale, Michael Caine. Following the death of his parents, young heir Bruce Wayne becomes a masked avenger who fights the forces of evil in Gotham City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Baywatch (2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

The Beach Boys: An American Band (1985) ★★ Brian Wilson, Carl Wilson. A profile of the ‘60s group includes ``Surfin’ U.S.A.,’' ``Good Vibrations,’' ``Wouldn’t It Be Nice.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. AXS Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Beacons of Hope (2019) Rejecting the chaos of some of Chicago’s most violent neighborhoods, citizens work to change lives and save the city they love. (NR) 31 mins. Audience Tues. 1 p.m. Audience Tues. 5 p.m.

Beatriz at Dinner (2017) ★★★ Salma Hayek, John Lithgow. Holistic healer Beatriz receives a friendly invitation to stay for a business dinner after her car breaks down. She soon finds herself in an escalating war of words with a ruthless real estate mogul who cares more about money than people. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:55 a.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ed Harris. Mathematics genius John Forbes Nash Jr. has paranoid schizophrenia but becomes a Nobel laureate late in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Fri. 10:59 a.m.

Beauty and the Beast (2017) ★★★ Emma Watson, Dan Stevens. In this live-action re-imagining of the fairy tale, a young woman takes her father’s place as prisoner in a beast’s castle, only to fall in love with her beastly captor, who turns out to be a prince. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m. TNT Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) ★★★★ Voices of Paige O’Hara, Robby Benson. Animated. A French maiden takes the place of her captured father in the enchanted castle of an accursed prince, and her love is his only chance to resume human form, in the Disney version of a French fairy-tale. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:55 p.m. Freeform Mon. 7 p.m.

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Mon. 6:35 p.m. BET Tues. 3 p.m.

Becks (2017) Lena Hall, Mena Suvari. After a devastating breakup, a singer-songwriter moves in with her strictly Catholic mother and forms an unexpected friendship with the wife of an old rival. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 1:25 a.m.

Becoming Santa (2015) Michael Gross, Meredith Baxter. A man is shocked to learn that the parents of his girlfriend are Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines II: Axis of Evil (2006) ★★ Matt Bushell, Shane Edelman. Hombres de la fuerza naval luchan por sus vidas tras una fallida misión secreta en Corea del Norte. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

La bella Lola (1963) Sara Montiel, Frank Villard. Una cantante rica acostumbrada a la fama y a la vida libertina, lo sacrifica todo por el amor de un hombre. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Best Christmas Party Ever (2014) Torrey DeVitto, Steve Lund. A young party planner arranges a special Christmas party for a New York toy store. When a powerful corporation threatens to shut her down, she decides to follow her heart and move forward with the party plans. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 a.m. Hallmark Sat. 6 a.m.

Best Laid Plans (1999) ★★ Alessandro Nivola, Reese Witherspoon. A young man gets caught up with a teacher who has a girl threatening to file rape charges chained in his basement. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:30 a.m.

The Best Man (1999) ★★★ Taye Diggs, Nia Long. A writer heads to New York to be best man at a friend’s wedding, where he meets up with an old flame. (R) 2 hrs. Encore Sat. 11:16 a.m. Encore Sun. 12:52 p.m.

Better Start Running (2018) Alex Sharp, Analeigh Tipton. A store clerk finds himself on the run with the girl of his dreams, his grandfather and a hitchhiker. Against all common sense, they follow a mysterious map that takes them on a wild adventure, but an FBI agent and her partner start to close in. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Thur. 8:25 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Thur. 6 p.m.

Beyond the Edge (2018) Antonio Banderas, Milos Bikovic. A talented gambler gathers a team of people with supernatural powers to win big at a casino. But they find themselves up against a much stronger mystical rival. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins. A wishing machine turns a boy into a 35-year-old man with a fun job and a girlfriend. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Sun. 6:30 a.m. HBO Fri. 7 a.m.

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Voices of Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit. Animated. When a devastating turn of events thrusts them into the middle of a dangerous plot, a child prodigy, his robot and their friends become high-tech heroes on a mission to save their city. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sun. 9:49 a.m. Encore Sun. 4:38 p.m.

The Big Picture (1989) ★★★ Kevin Bacon, Emily Longstreth. A film-school graduate goes to Hollywood, where tasteless people turn his arty movie into ``Beach Nuts.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

The Big Shakedown (1934) ★★ Charles Farrell, Bette Davis. An ex-bootlegger forces a druggist to make bad medicine, and the druggist’s bride gets some. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Tues. 8 p.m.

The Big Sleep (1946) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall. Raymond Chandler’s private eye Philip Marlowe follows two wealthy sisters through a maze of murders. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m. TCM Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Bilal: A New Breed of Hero (2015) Voices of Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Michael Gross. Animated. Over 1,000 years ago, a boy with dreams of being a great warrior and his sister are abducted and taken to a far away land. Growing up in a world of greed and injustice, he finds the courage to make a change. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Tues. 4:15 a.m.

Billionaire Boys Club (2018) ★ Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton. A group of wealthy boys in Los Angeles during the early 1980s establishes a get-rich-quick scam that turns deadly. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 7 a.m.

Billy Madison (1995) ★ Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin. An adult goof-off goes back to elementary school in order to run his father’s company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Sat. 6:54 p.m. Encore Sun. 2:55 a.m.

Biloxi Blues (1988) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Christopher Walken. During World War II, a Brooklyn writer contends with a drill sergeant and other situations at a Mississippi boot camp. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:40 a.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Robin Williams, Gene Hackman. In Miami Beach a gay couple pretend to be man and wife when a son’s future father-in-law and family visit. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Sundance Thur. 10 a.m. POP Fri. 7 p.m. POP Sat. 3 p.m.

Black Gunn (1972) ★★ Jim Brown, Martin Landau. A Los Angeles nightclub owner goes after a mobster for killing his activist brother. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder. A black railroad worker is appointed sheriff of a town marked for destruction by a scheming politician. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Mon. 2:45 a.m. IFC Mon. 1 p.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 6:50 p.m. MTV Tues. 11 a.m. MTV Tues. 10:02 p.m.

Blood Ties (2013) ★★ Clive Owen, Billy Crudup. An ex-con tries to pull away from a life of crime, but the temptation proves too strong, bringing his already-strained relationship with his policeman brother to the breaking point. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:05 a.m.

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas (2019) Benjamin Ayres, Rachael Leigh Cook. Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 p.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Body of Lies (2008) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Russell Crowe. A CIA operative hatches a dangerous plan to catch the leader of a terrorist organization, but conflicts with his two closest allies may cost him his life. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. AMC Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Bonitas las Tapatías (1961) Elvira Quintana, Carlos López Moctezuma. Un trío de bellas agentes, campeonas de judo, va a un pueblo en busca de un traficante. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

BOO! (2018) Aurora Perrineau, Jaden Piner. A torn suburban family refuses to heed the warning of an innocent prank which causes an unknown supernatural force to wreak havoc. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Tues. 3:28 p.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Bravo Fri. 7 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Book Club (2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous ``50 Shades of Grey.’' From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:50 a.m.

The Book of Eli (2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. A lone warrior faces many dangers as he carries hope for humanity’s redemption across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Tues. 5:30 p.m. TNT Tues. 10:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 12:45 p.m.

The Book of Life (2014) ★★★ Voices of Diego Luna, Zoë Saldana. Animada. La familia de Manolo quiere que sea torero, pero él desea ser músico. El joven vivirá una aventura mágica por tres mundos de fantasía y, durante su odisea, tendrá que decidir si sigue los impulsos de su corazón o el deseo de su familia. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. KMEX Sun. 4 p.m.

The Boss Baby (2017) ★★ Voices of Alec Baldwin, Miles Christopher Bakshi. Animated. A wildly imaginative 7-year-old discovers that his new brother, Boss Baby, is actually a spy on a secret mission, and only he can help thwart a dastardly plot that involves an epic battle between puppies and babies. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FXX Fri. 2 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Thur. 7 p.m. AMC Fri. 2 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Thur. 9:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Fri. 9:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Bowfinger (1999) ★★★ Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy. A broke producer hires a nerd who looks like a famous actor and other misfits to star in his latest movie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Wed. 9 p.m. Starz Thur. 8:29 a.m.

The Boy Next Door (2015) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Guzman. A high-school teacher learns to regret her moment of weakness when the student with whom she had a brief fling begins to terrorize her at home and at work. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Sun. 9 a.m.

A Boyfriend for Christmas (2004) ★★★ Kelli Williams, Patrick Muldoon. A strangely familiar man may be the answer to a 33-year-old woman’s long-ago holiday wish for true love. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Sun. 1:10 p.m.

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) ★★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. The Bradys and their TV-series clan refuse to sell their home to a shady real-estate developer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Thur. 7:30 a.m. Encore Thur. 11:14 p.m.

A Bramble House Christmas (2017) David Haydn-Jones, Autumn Reeser. While settling his father’s estate, a man becomes suspicious as to why the man left his nurse $50,000 after knowing her for less than two months before he died. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 11 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 3 a.m.

Breakheart Pass (1976) ★★ Charles Bronson, Ben Johnson. An undercover agent rides an Old West train with troops, killers and a mystery on board. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. AXS Thur. 6:30 p.m. AXS Thur. 8:30 p.m. AXS Fri. 4 p.m.

Breaking In (2018) ★ Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke. A woman takes her two children on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech estate in the countryside. She soon finds herself in a desperate fight to save all of their lives when four men break into the house to find hidden money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:50 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:35 a.m.

A Bride for Christmas (2012) Arielle Kebbel, Andrew Walker. Aiden bets his friends that he can convince a woman to marry him by Christmas, and he sets his sights on Jessie, a young woman who has sworn off serious relationships. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 a.m.

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) ★★★★ William Holden, Alec Guinness. A British POW colonel orders his men to build their Japanese captor a railway bridge in the jungle. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. TCM Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ John Travolta, Christian Slater. An Air Force pilot matches wits with a renegade colleague who is threatening to detonate a pair of nuclear warheads. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:50 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Tues. 3 p.m.

A Bug’s Life (1998) ★★★ Voices of Dave Foley, Kevin Spacey. Animated. An inventor ant teams up with other insects to keep a gang of grasshoppers from terrorizing his colony. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Fri. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9:05 a.m.

Bugsy (1991) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Annette Bening. New York gangster Bugsy Siegel goes Hollywood with a tan, a mistress and a mad vision of Las Vegas. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:40 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Sun. 9:55 p.m.

Bulletproof (1996) ★ Damon Wayans, Adam Sandler. A mobster’s goons pursue a fugitive underling turning state’s evidence to an undercover policeman he once shot. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Starz Sun. 2:13 a.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Wed. 10 p.m. EPIX Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Bureau of Missing Persons (1933) ★★ Pat O’Brien, Bette Davis. A policeman tries to trap a wanted woman with her own funeral. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Tues. 11 a.m.

By the Sea (2015) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Pitt. A troubled American couple befriend young newlyweds and local villagers while staying at French seaside resort. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Fri. 1:45 a.m.

Bye Bye Birdie (1963) ★★★ Dick Van Dyke, Janet Leigh. A songwriter sees his big chance when rock ‘n’ roll idol Conrad Birdie visits Sweet Apple, Ohio, to give ''one last kiss’’ to his biggest fan before joining the Army. (G) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

C

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Fri. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

Cadillac Man (1990) ★★ Robin Williams, Tim Robbins. An angry husband catches up to a wise-guy car salesman who cons customers and women. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Fri. Noon

The Call (2013) ★★ Halle Berry, Abigail Breslin. A 911 operator must confront a killer from her past in order to save a kidnapped teenager. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Mon. Noon Ovation Mon. 6 p.m.

The Campaign (2012) ★★ Will Ferrell, Zach Galifianakis. Hoping to gain political influence in their North Carolina district, two wealthy CEOs put up a naive candidate to challenge a longtime incumbent congressman. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TBS Sun. 10:30 a.m.

The Candidate (1972) ★★★ Robert Redford, Peter Boyle. An image maker grooms the son of a political boss for a token bid in a U.S. Senate race. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Capricious Summer (1968) ★★★ Rudolf Hrusínsk, Mila Myslikova. Ripples of discontent disturb a village in Czechoslovakia when a circus performer arrives in town with his assistant. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Captain America: Civil War (2016) ★★★ Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. Black Widow and Hawkeye must pick a side when a feud between Captain America and Iron Man leaves the Avengers in turmoil. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. USA Fri. 8 p.m. USA Sat. 4 p.m.

Captain Blood (1935) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland. A British doctor sold into slavery becomes a dashing Caribbean pirate and fights a duel with a French pirate to win a woman. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Fri. 1 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017) ★★★ Voices of Kevin Hart, Ed Helms. Animated. Two overly imaginative pranksters accidentally hypnotize their principal into thinking that he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. Noon

The Captain (2017) ★★★ Max Hubacher, Milan Peschel. A German army deserter finds a Nazi captain’s abandoned uniform and amasses a band of stragglers that cedes to his every command. He soon takes command of a camp that holds German soldiers accused of desertion -- and begins to dispense harsh justice. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Sun. 3 a.m.

Carrie (2013) ★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Julianne Moore. Tormented by her peers and sheltered by her religious mother, an awkward teenager unleashes her hidden, telekinetic powers after a sick prank at her senior prom pushes her over the edge. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Fri. 6 a.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy. Animated. Mater takes a detour into international espionage when he and Lightning McQueen head overseas for the World Grand Prix. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Wed. 6:11 p.m.

Casablanca (1942) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman. A cynical nightclub owner protects an old flame and her husband from Nazis in Morocco. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Wed. 5 a.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Encore Mon. 4:02 a.m. Encore Mon. 12:35 p.m.

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Space! (2016) Voice of Martin Short. Animated. The Cat in the Hat embarks on a cosmic adventure throughout the solar system. (NR) 1 hr. KOCE Thur. 8:30 a.m. KPBS Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Catch a Christmas Star (2013) Shannon Elizabeth, Steve Byers. A widower reconnects with his high school sweetheart, one of the country’s biggest pop stars, with help from his two children. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 9 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 1 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 5 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Bravo Sat. 6:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Catcher Was a Spy (2018) ★★ Paul Rudd, Mark Strong. Major League Baseball player Moe Berg lives a double life as a spy for the Office of Strategic Services during World War II. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sun. Noon TMC Mon. 5:25 a.m. TMC Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Cell (2016) ★ John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson. A graphic novelist begins a desperate search for his estranged wife and son after a mysterious cellphone signal transforms New Englanders into savage killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Thur. 11 p.m. Syfy Fri. 1 p.m.

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Sun. 12:30 p.m. TBS Mon. 1 a.m. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. Noon

Changing Lanes (2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Samuel L. Jackson. An attorney and a recovering alcoholic have a car accident which escalates into an ongoing feud. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Tues. 12:29 p.m. Starz Fri. 7:49 a.m.

Chaplin (1992) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Dan Aykroyd. From London poverty to Hollywood legend, silent-film star Charlie Chaplin’s life story is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Wed. 10:11 a.m.

The Charge of the Light Brigade (1936) ★★★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia De Havilland. British Lancers vow revenge after villainous Surat Khan slaughters every man, woman and child at their outpost. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Fri. 11 a.m.

Charming Christmas (2015) Julie Benz, David Sutcliffe. Meredith, the heir to Rossman’s Department Store, reluctantly agrees to play the role of Mrs. Claus in a store. When Nick, the new store Santa Claus shows up, she experiences a little holiday magic of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 3 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 11 a.m.

Chéri (2009) ★★★ Michelle Pfeiffer, Rupert Friend. In 1920s Paris, a young man retreats into a fantasy world after he is forced to end his relationship with the older woman who taught him about love. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Wed. 6:10 a.m.

Chinatown (1974) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway. A 1930s gumshoe named Jake sticks his nose into a sordid mess over Los Angeles land and water. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

CHIPS (2017) ★ Michael Peña, Dax Shepard. Undercover FBI agent Frank ``Ponch’’ Poncherello works with rookie motorcycle cop Jon Baker to investigate police corruption in California. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Comedy Central Fri. 8:35 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 1:05 p.m.

Chocolat (2000) ★★★ Juliette Binoche, Johnny Depp. The mayor opposes a single mother who is opening a chocolate shop in his 1950s French village across from a church during Lent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Tues. 1:05 a.m.

Christmas at Cartwright’s (2014) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. An angel delivers good fortune and the possibility of holiday romance to a struggling single mother who takes a job as a department store Santa Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 a.m.

Christmas at Graceland (2018) Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown. A working Chicago mom brings her kids with her on a business trip to Memphis so they can all visit Graceland during the week before Christmas. But she is thrown for a loop when she bumps into an old flame from her days as a singer in college. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 a.m.

Christmas at Grand Valley (2018) Brennan Elliott, Danica McKellar. Kelly returns to Grand Valley for Christmas. When Leo, a single dad, arrives in town with his kids to review a hotel, the two cross paths. As Kelly re-experiences traditions with Leo, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 9 a.m.

Christmas at Holly Lodge (2017) Alison Sweeney, Jordan Bridges. Sophie Bennett, the owner of the Holly Lodge, tries to convince a developer that the lodge is actually a bad investment. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 a.m.

Christmas at Pemberley Manor (2018) Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady. A rich man falls back in love with Christmas and a party planner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m. Hallmark Thur. 10 p.m.

Christmas at the Palace (2018) Merritt Patterson, Brittany Bristow. Katie, a former professional ice skater, is hired by the king of San Senova, Alexander, to help his daughter in a Christmas ice skating performance. As Katie spends time in the castle, she and Alex begin to develop feelings for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

Christmas Bells Are Ringing (2018) Rebecca Staab, Hamza Fouad. Samantha, a freelance photographer, is returning to Cape Cod for the first time since the death of her mother years earlier. Having never been to the Cape during winter, she finds that it is a whole new experience than her many summers spent there. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 7 p.m.

The Christmas Card (2006) ★★ Ed Asner, John Newton. Home on leave, a soldier visits a small town and falls for the woman who wrote a well-wishing card to the troops. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 9 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 11 p.m.

Christmas Connection (2017) Brooke Burns, Tom Everett Scott. Sydney is tasked with looking after Leah, an unaccompanied minor. After Leah is safely delivered, Sydney finds a package Leah left behind and decides to deliver it. When she misses her connection, she is invited to spend the holidays with them. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 a.m. Hallmark Tues. 6 a.m.

The Christmas Consultant (2012) David Hasselhoff, Caroline Rhea. A workaholic mother hires a popular consultant to get her family through the holidays all in one piece. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. Noon

The Christmas Contract (2018) Hilarie Burton, Danneel Ackles. A newly single woman dreads the thought of going back to her hometown for Christmas when she discovers her ex-boyfriend will be there with his new girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Christmas Cookies (2016) Jill Wagner, Wes Brown. A corporate agent is sent to a small town to buy a cookie company and shut down its factory. When she starts falling in love with the factory’s owner, the town’s Christmas spirit overtakes her. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

The Christmas Cottage (2017) Merritt Patterson, Steve Lund. As maid of honor for her best friend Ava, cynical interior designer Lacey is tasked with decorating a honeymoon cottage for the newlyweds. Although it’s a simple enough task, she didn’t plan on being snowed in with the bride-to-be’s sexy brother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 4 p.m.

The Christmas Cure (2017) Brooke Nevin, Steve Byers. A doctor returns home for Christmas to find that her father has decided to retire from his own practice. After reuniting with her high school sweetheart, she wonders if she should stay and take over her father’s practice. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Christmas Dance (2012) Andrew McCarthy, Michelle Nolden. On the verge of proposing to his boss’s daughter, a man falls for his dance instructor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 3 a.m.

A Christmas Detour (2015) Candace Cameron Bure, Paul Greene. Two travelers become linked when a snowstorm grounds their flight in Buffalo. Paige desperately needs to find a way to New York City to meet her fiance’s parents, and it’s up to Dylan, a fellow passenger and a guy she can’t stand, to get her there. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 a.m.

Christmas Encore (2017) Maggie Lawson, Brennan Elliott. A struggling actress finds a renewed passion for her craft when she is cast in an off-Broadway show, a modern take on ``A Christmas Carol.’' (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 3 a.m.

A Christmas for the Books (2018) Chelsea Kane, Drew Seeley. A romance expert conceals her recent breakup and asks a morning show producer to pretend they are a couple before she is exposed as a fraud. When he agrees, she never expects to find herself falling for him. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 1 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 11 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 5 p.m.

The Christmas Gift (2015) Michelle Trachtenberg, Sterling Suleiman. A journalist decides to write a holiday piece about her search for a ``Secret Santa’’ from her childhood whose anonymous gift made a huge impact on her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

Christmas Harmony (2018) Kelley Jakle, Chandra Wilson. A soft-spoken woman is used to living in the shadow of her pop star boyfriend, but when he breaks up with her right before the holiday season, she returns to her hometown to discover the heart and music that her big city life has been missing. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Christmas Homecoming (2017) Julie Benz, Michael Shanks. A military widow whose faith in Christmas has lapsed rents an apartment to a soldier who is recovering from an injury in battle. When they team up to save the town’s military museum, these two wounded birds find themselves falling in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 9 p.m.

Christmas in Angel Falls (2017) Rachel Boston, Paul Greene. Guardian angel Gabby is sent to the town of Angel Falls to restore its Christmas spirit. As she helps the townspeople to revive their traditions, Gabby meets a volunteer fire chief who teaches her the truth about the love she admires from afar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 3 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen (2017) Ashley Williams, Teddy Sears. Hoping to spur her longtime beau to action, a small-town veterinarian wishes upon a snow globe that this will be her most romantic Christmas ever. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 a.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (2018) Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin. Lisa’s trip home to Evergreen for the holidays finds her shepherding an effort to save the town’s beloved general store, fulfilling the wishes of a Christmas past and finding a romance full of Christmas magic. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon Hallmark Thur. 8 a.m.

Christmas in Homestead (2016) Michael Rady, Taylor Cole. An actress heads to the Christmas-obsessed town of Homestead, Iowa, to shoot a holiday-themed movie. She is shocked when a romance blooms with Matt, a single dad. As she gets a taste of small-town life, she discovers the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Christmas in Paradise (2007) Charlotte Ross, Colin Ferguson. While vacationing in the Caribbean, bonds form among a man and his two children and a woman and her two children. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 a.m.

Christmas in the City (2013) Ashley Williams, Ashanti. To help her daughter during the holidays, a woman tries to bring the Christmas spirit back to her department store. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Christmas Land (2015) Nikki Deloach, Luke Macfarlane. After inheriting a Christmas tree farm, a woman’s plans to sell it change when she falls in love with the townspeople and meets a charming lawyer named Tucker. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 4 a.m.

Christmas List (2016) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. Isobel makes a carefully composed bucket list of classic holiday traditions to celebrate with her boyfriend. But when he goes AWOL, the list proves challenging and a tempting new romance turns her life upside down. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 2 a.m.

Christmas Lost and Found (2018) Tiya Sircar, Diane Ladd. After years of missing family gatherings, New York City event planner Whitney is off to Chicago to spend Christmas with Grandma Frances. But in an unfortunate turn of events, Whitney mistakenly throws out a box of precious family ornaments. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon Lifetime Mon. 8 a.m.

Christmas Made to Order (2018) Alexa PenaVega, Chelsea Gilson. When an architect finds himself hosting his family for Christmas, he turns to a holiday coordinator for help. Her expert Christmas spirit brings his family together, but neither expected it to bring them closer to each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 a.m.

A Christmas Melody (2015) Mariah Carey, Brennan Elliott. A single mother moves back to her hometown with her young daughter. Having a hard time adjusting, the daughter seeks help from her music teacher to write a song for the Christmas variety show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 a.m.

Christmas Next Door (2017) Jesse Metcalfe, Fiona Gubelmann. Eric Randall, an author of bachelor lifestyle books, is left in charge of his young niece and nephew for the holidays. Unsure of himself, Eric turns to his neighbor April, a lover of all things Christmas, for help. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Christmas on Chestnut Street (2006) Kristen Dalton, Robert Moloney. A materialistic storekeeper learns the true meaning of Christmas after her employee starts a holiday competition. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10 a.m.

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane (2018) Alicia Witt, Colin Ferguson. After their parents pass, siblings agree to sell their family home, leaving Emma in charge. While Emma’s mother’s collection is being appraised, they find a hidden surprise that helps them discover the power of love and family during the holidays. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 p.m.

The Christmas Ornament (2013) Kellie Martin, Cameron Mathison. Kathy plans to avoid any holiday traditions that bring back memories of her late husband until she receives an ornament from a handsome shop owner. To move on from her loss, Kathy works for a balance between her memories and finding a future. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 1 a.m.

The Christmas Pact (2018) Kyla Pratt, Jarod Joseph. As childhood friends and neighbors, Sadie and Ben planted a scrawny Christmas tree and promised to always keep the spirit of Christmas alive in their hearts. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Christmas Pen Pals (2018) Sarah Drew, Niall Matter. Following an unexpected breakup weeks before Christmas, a tech wiz heads back to her hometown for the holidays. She signs up for an anonymous holiday pen pal service and becomes enchanted by each beautifully written letter she receives. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 6 p.m.

Christmas Perfection (2018) Caitlin Thompson, James Henri-Thomas. A woman magically wakes up in her perfect Christmas village in Ireland. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 2:04 a.m.

Christmas Reservations (2019) Melissa Joan Hart, Markie Post. The event coordinator at the Treeline Ski Resort plans every event and keeps all the guests happy. But when her widowed college sweetheart and his two children check in, she discovers she has her own reservations about life and love. (NR) Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m.

Christmas Scavenger Hunt (2019) Kim Shaw, Kevin McGarry. When Belinda heads to her hometown for the holidays, things get complicated when she is forced to team up with her ex-boyfriend Dustin for the town’s annual Christmas scavenger hunt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. Noon

A Christmas to Remember (2016) Mira Sorvino, Cameron Mathison. A TV personality drives to a small-town mountain retreat. On her way, a blizzard veers her off the road and she crashes. When she awakens, she has complete amnesia, and a friendly passerby takes her in. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 1 a.m.

The Christmas Train (2017) Dermot Mulroney, Kimberly Williams-Paisley. A cynical journalist must get from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles in time for Christmas, and his only option is to take the train. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 7 a.m.

Christmas Under Wraps (2014) Candace Cameron Bure, David O’Donnell. After unexpectedly moving to Alaska, an ambitious doctor starts a new romance and learns that her small town is hiding a holiday secret. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

A Christmas Wedding Date (2012) Marla Sokoloff, Catherine Hicks. Fired from her job, a woman returns home to see her mother and attend a Christmas Eve wedding. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 6 p.m.

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses (2019) Matthew Davis, Jill Wagner. Weeks before Christmas, an interior designer is hired to decorate the estate of a wealthy businessman. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

Christmas Wonderland (2018) Emily Osment, Ryan Rottman. Heidi returns home to watch her niece and nephew and comes face to face with her high school love. Heidi offers to help him with a dance, and the more time she spends decorating, the more she finds herself inspired to start painting again. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 1 p.m.

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008) ★★★ Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes. The Pevensie children return to Narnia, where 1300 years have passed, to help a prince overthrow his evil uncle and restore peace to the land. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Disney XD Sat. 6 p.m.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010) ★★ Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes. Returning to Narnia -- this time through a painting -- Lucy, Edmund and their cousin join King Caspian on a mission to find the lost Lords of Telmar. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Cinderella (2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Lily James. A cruel stepmother reduces her dead husband’s only child to the role of scullery maid, but a kindly beggar woman and some helpful mice bring about a change in the young woman’s fortunes. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Sun. 5:45 p.m.

Cinderella Man (2005) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Renée Zellweger. Despite a string of losses and injuries, boxer Jim Braddock makes a dramatic comeback and faces champion Max Baer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Starz Sat. 6:15 a.m.

Clerks (1994) ★★★ Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson. A 22-year-old clerk takes in a day’s worth of customers at a convenience store in New Jersey. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Sat. 7:55 a.m.

Click (2006) ★★ Adam Sandler, Kate Beckinsale. An overworked architect obtains a universal remote that allows him to control the world around him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 2 p.m.

The Clock (1945) ★★★ Judy Garland, Robert Walker. An office worker meets and marries a corporal on two-day leave in New York. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 1:15 a.m.

Closely Watched Trains (1966) ★★★ Václav Neckár, Jitka Bendová. A trainee train dispatcher becomes a lover and a hero in World War II Czechoslovakia. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Mon. 1 a.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013) ★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. Discovering that his most-famous machine is now creating animal/vegetable hybrids, inventor Flint Lockwood and his friends venture forth to save the world from tacodiles, shrimpanzees and other creatures. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FXX Fri. Noon FXX Sat. 8 a.m.

Clue (1985) ★★ Eileen Brennan, Martin Mull. Col. Mustard, Miss Scarlet, Mrs. Peacock and company solve a mansion murder based on the board game. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Cold Mountain (2003) ★★★ Jude Law, Nicole Kidman. During the Civil War, a wounded Confederate soldier abandons his duties to make his way home to his sweetheart. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Cinemax Sun. 5:25 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Thur. 6:09 p.m. Starz Fri. 1:17 p.m.

Coming Home for Christmas (2017) Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe. Lizzie Richfield lands a job as house manager for the exquisite Ashford Estate in the Virginia countryside. While preparing the place for sale, Lizzie plans one final Christmas Eve gala for the family, although they seem to be a family in name only. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Thur. 1 p.m. VH1 Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Commando (1985) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rae Dawn Chong. A human killing machine and an airline hostess take on an ousted dictator’s private army. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:25 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 5:05 a.m.

Cómo Enfriar a Mi Marido (1970) Julio Alemán, Elsa Aguirre. Una mujer celosa trata por varios medios de matar a su infiel marido pero por error asesina a otras personas. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

The Con Is On (2018) Uma Thurman, Tim Roth. In an effort to avoid paying off a massive gambling debt to a notorious mobster in England, two badly behaved con artists flee to Los Angeles, where they hatch a convoluted plot to steal jewels. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:45 a.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin. Stranded on Earth, aliens Beldar and Prymaat of Remulak try suburbia with their teenage daughter, Connie. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Thur. 9:45 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:17 a.m.

Confidence (2003) ★★★ Edward Burns, Rachel Weisz. A con man and his crew swindle a gangster’s accountant, then try to repay him by stealing from a crooked banker. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Tues. 4:20 a.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Laura Linney. Killer gorillas menace an ex-CIA agent, a primatologist and others on a mission in Africa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Mon. 3 p.m. Showtime Tues. 4:35 a.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey. A scientist seeks alien beings after receiving mysterious messages from deep space via radio telescope dishes. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Sundance Wed. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Contraband (2012) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale. A former smuggler finds himself back in the game to settle his brother-in-law’s debt to a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

A Cookie Cutter Christmas (2014) Erin Krakow, David Haydn-Jones. Two schoolteachers take their rivalry to a new level while they scramble to win a holiday baking contest and the affections of a handsome single father. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

The Core (2003) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Hilary Swank. In order to save mankind, scientists and astronauts must set off a nuclear device at the center of the Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TNT Mon. 10:56 p.m.

Corky Romano (2001) ★ Chris Kattan, Vinessa Shaw. An assistant veterinarian poses as an FBI agent in order to steal incriminating evidence against his father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Mon. 9:45 a.m.

Cost of a Soul (2010) Chris Kerson, Will Blagrove. Two veterans return from Iraq and become trapped in the same crime-ridden neighborhood they joined the military to escape. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:40 p.m.

A Country Christmas Story (2013) Dolly Parton, Desiree Ross. A country-music singer reunites with her father, while appearing in a competition hosted by Dolly Parton. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 2 p.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. E Wed. 8 p.m. E Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Cowboys & Aliens (2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) ★★★ Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling. A self-styled Lothario teaches a suddenly single 40-something how to be a hit with the ladies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Wed. 10 a.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 6 a.m.

El Criminal (1985) Mario Almada, Fernando Almada. Un hombre es encarcelado durante diez años por amar a una bella mujer, y poseer una tierra que otros querían. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1 (2013) Counselors provide support, guidance and hope to despondent servicemen dealing with emotional, physical and financial troubles. (NR) 40 mins. HBO Thur. 9:10 a.m.

The Crowd Roars (1932) ★★ James Cagney, Joan Blondell. Women get in the way of a boozing auto racer and his kid brother at the Indianapolis 500. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Crown for Christmas (2015) Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones. After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, a woman accepts a temporary job as governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful European family. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 a.m.

El cuarto chino (1968) Guillermo Murray, Elizabeth Campbell. Un hombre embaraza a su amante y recibe amenazas anónimas. Luego, su amante se suicida y su esposa confiesa sus hazañas. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

D

Daddy and Them (2001) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Laura Dern. Family members begin a war of words when an uncle lands in jail on a murder charge. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Daddy’s Home (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Sat. 3 p.m.

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Sundance Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Dangerous Curves (1988) ★ Tate Donovan, Danielle von Zerneck. The Porsche that two guys lose to thieves turns up as first prize in a San Diego beauty contest. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Mon. 10:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 1:05 p.m.

The Daniel Tiger Movie: Won’t You Be Our Neighbor? (2018) Voices of Keegan Hedley, Heather Bambrick. Animated. Daniel Tiger, Mom Tiger and Dad Tiger welcome a new family into the neighborhood, with Daniel lending an extra hand to help make them feel at home. (NR) 1 hr. KOCE Tues. 8:30 a.m. KPBS Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Fri. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. Paramount Sun. 11 p.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Wed. 9:55 a.m. Showtime Thur. 4:45 a.m.

The Darkest Hour (2011) ★ Emile Hirsch, Max Minghella. After an alien attack devastates Moscow, survivors search for a way to fight back against the deadly invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Wed. 5:20 a.m.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke. Human survivors of a plague threaten Caesar’s growing nation of genetically evolved apes. Though they reach a fragile peace, soon both sides are brought to the brink of a war that will determine which will become Earth’s dominant species. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Sun. 11 a.m.

A Day in the Death of Donny B. (1969) A heroin addict desperately searches for money to get his next fix. (NR) 14 mins. TCM Sat. 2:45 a.m.

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Connelly. A woman and her stepson learn the chilling meaning behind the proclamation of an alien visitor that he is a ``friend to the Earth.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Daylight (1996) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Amy Brenneman. An ex-EMS chief leads the rescue of New Yorkers trapped by an explosion in the Holland Tunnel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:10 p.m.

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ Jason London, Wiley Wiggins. Assorted teens waste another day of school before getting down to wasting summer in 1976 Austin, Texas. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. VH1 Sat. 2 a.m.

Dear Secret Santa (2013) Tatyana Ali, Lamorne Morris. Mourning the loss of her recently deceased friend, a woman receives a surprising Christmas card from a secret admirer. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Death of a Salesman (1985) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Kate Reid. Arthur Miller’s Willy Loman shoots for the American dream and misses, and his wife and son try to pick up the pieces. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Death Race (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson. Un convicto acusado de asesinato debe competir en una carrera brutal para ganar su libertad. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 1 p.m. KFTR Sun. 4 p.m.

Debbie Macomber’s Call Me Mrs. Miracle (2010) Doris Roberts, Eric Johnson. Mrs. ``Miracle’’ Merkle helps save a struggling department store during the Christmas season. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 5 a.m.

Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow (2015) Meghan Ory, Andrew W. Walker. A young woman becomes stranded in an airport at Christmastime and accepts a ride from a man who rented the last rental car in town. As they head north, a hint of romance develops when they encounter a few bumps on the road. (NR) Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 a.m.

Debbie Macomber’s Mrs. Miracle (2009) ★★★ James Van Der Beek, Erin Karpluk. A single man hires a nanny to help him care for his 6-year-old twins. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 7 a.m.

Debbie Macomber’s Trading Christmas (2011) ★★★ Tom Cavanagh, Faith Ford. Holiday travel leads to cross-country romances when a man and a woman temporarily swap houses. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 11 a.m.

A December Bride (2016) Jessica Lowndes, Daniel Lissing. Layla accompanies Seth to her cousin’s wedding, and everyone is surprised when she announces they’re engaged. They are forced to keep up the pretense, and as they spend more time together, they find themselves feeling something very real. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Deepwater Horizon (2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell. Chief electronics technician Mike Williams and other crew members fight for survival when the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explodes on April 20, 2010, in the Gulf of Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Mon. 2 p.m. FX Tues. 11 a.m.

The Deer Hunter (1978) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken. The horrors of Vietnam affect three Pennsylvania steelworkers, lifelong friends who serve together. (R) 3 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Wed. 1:50 p.m.

Déjà Vu (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. A time-folding federal agent falls in love with a New Orleans woman who is targeted to be murdered. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Mon. 5:20 a.m.

The Departed (2006) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon. In Boston an undercover cop gains a gangland chief’s trust, while a career criminal infiltrates the police force for the mob. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. AMC Wed. 11:05 p.m. AMC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Deportados (1975) Julio Alemán, Norma Lazareno. Una pareja mexicana se separa cuando el esposo se va a los EE.UU. buscando una vida mejor, mas todo termina en tragedia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Disney Sat. 8 p.m.

Desperado (1995) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A guitar-playing stranger shoots up a Mexican cantina while seeking the drug dealer who killed his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sat. 5:25 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. FXX Mon. 4 p.m. FXX Tues. 2 p.m.

Devil (2010) ★★ Chris Messina, Logan Marshall-Green. As frightening events unfold, five strangers realize they are trapped in an elevator with Lucifer himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Devil’s Advocate (1997) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Al Pacino. After moving to New York, a lawyer and his wife gradually learn his new employer’s true identity. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Ovation Sun. 9 p.m. Ovation Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 6 p.m.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017) ★ Jason Drucker, Alicia Silverstone. Young Greg Heffley must accompany the rest of his family on a road trip for a relative’s birthday celebration. His imagination soon kicks into overdrive as he sneakily hatches a scheme to meet YouTube sensation Mac Digby at a gaming convention. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FXX Tues. Noon FXX Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Diego Maradona (2019) Diego Armando Maradona. On July 5, 1984, Diego Maradona arrives in Naples for a world-record fee. The world’s most celebrated soccer icon and the most passionate but dangerous city in Europe are a perfect match for each other. (NR) 2 hrs. HBO Sat. 1:25 p.m.

Dirty Harry (1971) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Harry Guardino. A police detective defies his superiors to capture a sniper terrorizing San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Sun. 4:05 p.m. TMC Mon. 2 a.m. TMC Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TBS Sat. 3 p.m.

Dodge City (1939) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland. A Texas cattleman comes to Dodge City, Kan., with his buddies and dons a badge to clean it up. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Comedy Central Sun. Noon Comedy Central Sat. 6:15 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 8:25 p.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Wed. 8:01 a.m. Starz Wed. 5:21 p.m.

Dolphin Tale (2011) ★★★ Harry Connick Jr., Ashley Judd. Un biólogo marino, un médico especialista en prótesis y un niño se unen para salvarle la vida a un delfín cuya cola fue gravemente dañada por una trampa para cangrejos. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 2:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Domestics (2018) Kate Bosworth, Tyler Hoechlin. In the future, a young couple must travel through a gang-ravaged and post-apocalyptic countryside in an attempt to get home. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:35 a.m.

Donnie Brasco (1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Sun. 9:40 p.m. TMC Sat. 6:50 p.m.

The Doorway to Hell (1930) ★★ Lew Ayres, James Cagney. A Manhattan bootlegger courts a woman who has been flirting with his right-hand man. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

Down (2001) ★ James Marshall, Naomi Watts. A mechanic and a reporter investigate deaths related to an elevator in a New York building. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 12:05 p.m. TMC Sat. 3:10 a.m.

Down a Dark Hall (2018) AnnaSophia Robb, Uma Thurman. Five emotionally fragile teens are committed to Blackwood, a mysterious boarding school for gifted and disturbed girls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:50 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax (2012) ★★ Voices of Danny DeVito, Ed Helms. Animated. To find the one thing that will win him the girl of his dreams, a boy delves into the story of a grumpy forest creature who fights to protect his world. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Fri. Noon Freeform Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993) ★★★ Jason Scott Lee, Lauren Holly. Based on the life of the martial artist from Hong Kong who found fame as a movie star living in danger. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Encore Wed. 4:44 a.m. Encore Wed. 2:29 p.m.

A Dream of Christmas (2016) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. An ambitious married woman gets more than she bargained for when her wish to be single again is granted. She awakens to discover she’s got everything she’s ever wanted, except her husband. She resolves to find him a second time. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Wed. 9 a.m. IFC Thur. 1:35 a.m.

Drunk Parents (2019) Alec Baldwin, Salma Hayek. After one too many drinks, two parents come up with an elaborate plan to hide their ever increasing financial difficulties from their daughter and judgmental social circle. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Sat. 2:54 a.m. Starz Sat. 2:18 p.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Seann William Scott. Bo, Luke and Daisy Duke try to thwart a scheme by Boss Hogg involving a high-profile auto race. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m.

Duplicity (2009) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Clive Owen. Spies for rival corporations carry on a clandestine love affair while trying to find the formula for a product that will earn a fortune for the company that patents it first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Thur. 12:16 p.m. Encore Fri. 4:35 a.m.

E

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 7 p.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. USA Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Eight Men Out (1988) ★★★ John Cusack, Clifton James. Disgruntled Chicago White Sox stand trial for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series for mobster Arnold Rothstein. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. MLB Sun. 3 p.m. MLB Sat. 4:30 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Tues. 3:42 p.m. Starz Wed. 12:23 p.m.

Elektra (2005) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Terence Stamp. Hired to kill a man and his daughter, an assassin instead protects them while battling formidable adversaries. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Fri. 8:50 a.m.

Enchanted Christmas (2017) Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega. Interior designer Laura is sent to her hometown of Sante Fe, N.M., to remodel a landmark hotel in time for a Christmas Eve benefit dance performance. As Laura dives into the renovations, she discovers that a former love is the star of the benefit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m. Hallmark Sun. 4 a.m.

Enchanted Kingdom (2014) Narrated by Idris Elba. Images of forests, seas, mountains and wildlife showcase the amazing beauty of nature. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. BBC America Fri. Noon

The Enforcer (1976) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Tyne Daly. ``Dirty Harry’’ Callahan and his female partner hunt rocket-armed radicals holding the mayor on Alcatraz. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. REELZ Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Entertaining Christmas (2018) Jodie Sweetin, Jane Moffat. The daughter of a lifestyle mogul is poised to become the new face of the brand. The only trouble is, she can’t cook, sew, or do any of the other things for which her mother is known. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 a.m.

Entrapment (1999) ★★ Sean Connery, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A woman pretends to be a burglar to catch a gentleman thief planning a big heist in Malaysia on the eve of the millennium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Audience Sat. 9 a.m. Audience Sat. 5 p.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Tues. 2:11 a.m. Starz Tues. 10:20 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Encore Fri. 11:46 a.m. Encore Sat. 3:31 a.m.

Evan Almighty (2007) ★★ Steve Carell, Morgan Freeman. A newly elected congressman faces a crisis of biblical proportions when God commands him to build an ark. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Fri. 8 a.m. Showtime Sat. 4:50 a.m.

Everly (2014) ★ Salma Hayek, Hiroyuki Watanabe. Fighting back after four years as a yakuza sex-slave, a woman matches wits and weaponry with a legion of killers who are out to collect the bounty on the heads of her and her family. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Every Day (2018) ★★ Angourie Rice, Justice Smith. A 16-year-old girl falls in love with a mysterious spirit who inhabits a different body every day. They soon face the hardest decision of their lives as the realities of loving someone who is a different person every 24 hours starts to take its toll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Every Other Holiday (2018) Schuyler Fisk, Dee Wallace. Recently separated parents spend Christmas together at the request of their children. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 6 p.m.

Evita (1996) ★★★ Madonna, Antonio Banderas. President Juan Peron’s wife achieves cult-figure status in Argentina before dying of cancer in 1952 at age 33. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:55 a.m.

Ex-Lady (1933) ★★★ Bette Davis, Gene Raymond. A liberated woman’s views on marriage are drastically changed after moving in with her marriage-minded beau. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Excalibur (1981) ★★★ Nicol Williamson, Nigel Terry. King Arthur rules with a magic sword in the midst of Merlin, Morgana, Lancelot and the Knights of the Round Table. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Encore Mon. 1:40 a.m.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) ★★ Laura Linney, Tom Wilkinson. An agnostic lawyer defends a Roman Catholic priest accused of negligent homicide during the exorcism of a college student. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Sundance Fri. 2 a.m.

The Expendables 3 (2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Paramount Thur. 10 p.m. Paramount Fri. 6 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 a.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Paramount Fri. 1 a.m.

Eyewitness (1981) ★★ William Hurt, Sigourney Weaver. Pretending to know something about a murder, a janitor seduces a TV newswoman but also becomes a target. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:50 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 7 a.m.

F

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. IFC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Wed. Noon AMC Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Mon. 3 a.m.

Family for Christmas (2015) Lacey Chabert, Tyron Leitso. After an offhand wish to a man playing Santa Claus, a woman wakes up to find herself married to her college sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 11 p.m.

The Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Tues. 9 p.m. Syfy Wed. 6 p.m.

Fargo (1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Tues. 5:01 p.m.

Fashions of 1934 (1934) ★★★ William Powell, Bette Davis. Caught in Paris, a fashion thief and his helpers put on a show. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Sat. 5 p.m. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Fri. 11:39 p.m. Encore Sat. 9:29 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Fri. 8 p.m. Encore Sat. 5:05 p.m.

Faster (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Mon. 3:45 a.m. TMC Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Glenn Close. A New York lawyer with a wife and daughter sleeps with a client whose lust turns to hate. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. AMC Mon. 11:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Festival Express (2003) ★★★ Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead. The Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, the Band and a host of other musicians embark on a railway tour of Canada in the summer of 1970. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Thur. 5:09 a.m. Starz Thur. 12:19 p.m.

Fiesta en el Corazón (1958) Antonio Aguilar, Fernando Casanova. Dos charros atraen a bellas mujeres a través de las canciones que cantan y ellas les corresponden con su amor. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

15: A Quinceañera Story: Ashley (2017) Ashley, an amateur boxer living in Los Angeles, is nervous about her first fight as her quinceañera approaches. (NR) 28 mins. HBO Sat. 10 a.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 4:35 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 9:30 p.m. MTV Tues. 9 a.m. MTV Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1 p.m.

Fight Club (1999) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Edward Norton. Two young professionals create an underground club where men can compete in hand-to-hand combat. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

The Fighting Temptations (2003) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Beyoncé Knowles. To collect his aunt’s inheritance, an unemployed man must form a gospel choir and lead it to success. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Sun. 9:55 a.m. TMC Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Final Portrait (2017) ★★★ Geoffrey Rush, Armie Hammer. In 1964, American writer James Lord is asked to sit for a portrait by artist Alberto Giacometti. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Fri. 3:02 a.m.

Finding Dory (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks. Animated. With help from Nemo and Marlin, Dory the forgetful fish embarks on an epic adventure to find her mother and father. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Freeform Sun. 12:40 p.m. Freeform Fri. 9 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Finding Mrs. Claus (2012) Mira Sorvino, Will Sasso. Santa Claus travels to Las Vegas when his wife goes there to help a little girl and her mother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 2 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Voices of Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres. Animated. A clown fish embarks on a journey to find his son after losing him in the Great Barrier Reef. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. Freeform Sun. 10:10 a.m.

Finding Santa (2017) Jodie Sweetin, Eric Winter. Jessica is thrilled to be taking over the running of her New England town’s Christmas parade. But when the man playing St. Nick falls ill she needs to scramble to find a replacement, even if the replacement is unwilling. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 10 a.m.

Fir Crazy (2013) Sarah Lancaster, Eric Johnson. A reluctant Christmas-tree seller finds renewed holiday spirit and new romance with a repeat customer, but a mean-spirited executive threatens to shut down her family’s business. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 7 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 1 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 9 a.m.

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. HBO Tues. 8:30 a.m. HBO Wed. 2 a.m.

The First Purge (2018) ★★ Y’lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis. Violence and mayhem spread across the nation when the New Founding Fathers of America try a radical sociological experiment that allows citizens to vent their aggression for one night in an isolated community. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Ovation Sun. 11:30 a.m. Ovation Mon. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri. A Pittsburgh welder dances nights in a bar, dates her boss and dreams of going to ballet school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:35 p.m.

Fog Over Frisco (1934) ★★ Bette Davis, Donald Woods. A pampered socialite pays the price for hanging out with gangsters in a nightclub. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Footloose (2011) ★★ Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough. A rebellious teen incurs the wrath of a much-loved clergyman by challenging the town’s ban on loud music and dancing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. LOGO Thur. 8:10 p.m. LOGO Fri. 1:30 a.m.

For Colored Girls (2010) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Janet Jackson. A group of women comes together in search of commonality and understanding in the wake of personal crises, heartbreak and crimes. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:45 p.m.

The Foreigner (2017) ★★ Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan. A businessman embarks on a revenge-fueled vendetta after his daughter dies in a terrorist bombing. His search leads to a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official whose past may hold the clues to the identities of the elusive killers. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Thur. 10:15 a.m. Showtime Fri. 4:15 a.m.

40 Days and 40 Nights (2002) ★★ Josh Hartnett, Shannyn Sossamon. A young man meets the girl of his dreams after vowing to avoid any physical contact with women during Lent. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Fri. 4:13 a.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Fri. 11:30 p.m.

47 Ronin (2013) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Hiroyuki Sanada. Forty-seven leaderless samurai must turn to a mixed-blood outcast for help in defeating the treacherous overlord who killed their master and banished them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Syfy Mon. 3:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Four Christmases and a Wedding (2017) Arielle Kebbel, Markie Post. Chloe and Evan’s whirlwind romance ends when Evan is sent overseas for his job. Over the next three Christmases, something happens that keeps them apart. On their fourth Christmas, something magical may finally bring them together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 10 a.m.

400 Days (2015) Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz. Isolated astronauts in outer space begin to lose their grip on reality. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Sun. 4 a.m.

Four’s a Crowd (1938) ★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland. A PR man flirts with a newswoman and his client’s daughter while changing a skinflint tycoon’s image. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Frank Miller’s Sin City (2005) ★★★ Jessica Alba, Devon Aoki. Lawmen, prostitutes, a hulking thug and other sordid characters run amok in a crime-ridden metropolis. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Sat. 11:45 p.m.

French Kiss (1995) ★★ Meg Ryan, Kevin Kline. En route to Paris to win back her ex-fiance, a neurotic woman becomes involved with a French thief. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Ovation Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Sun. 12:21 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel. Animated. A fearless young princess sets out with a mountaineer to find her sister, whose icy powers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sun. 7 a.m. Encore Sun. 1:18 p.m.

A Fugitive From Justice (1940) ★★ Roger Pryor, Lucille Fairbanks. An insurance investigator tries to keep a $1,000,000 policy-holder away from gangsters and police. (NR) 53 mins. TCM Sat. 5:31 a.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Furlough (2018) Tessa Thompson, Whoopi Goldberg. When an inmate is granted one weekend of freedom to see her dying mother, a rookie correction officer struggles to keep her under control. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 8:30 a.m. TMC Sun. 5 a.m.

G

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis. The G.I. Joe team faces threats both from COBRA and from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6 p.m.

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) ★ Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid. The elite G.I. Joe team uses the latest technology in its battle against corrupt arms dealer Destro and a mysterious organization known as Cobra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Sun. 6 p.m.

Gangster Land (2017) Sean Faris, Milo Gibson. Al Capone recruits ``Machine Gun’’ Jack McGurn to help protect his criminal empire in 1920s Chicago. McGurn soon rises through the ranks of the Italian mob, igniting the most brutal gang war the country has ever seen. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Gattaca (1997) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman. An outcast takes part in a complicated and perilous scheme to assume the identity of a genetically engineered citizen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Showtime Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Gema (2016) Ari Blinder, Mj Rodriguez. A woman struggles with the pressure of meeting her fiance’s parents for the first time. (NR) 13 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:40 a.m.

Get a Job (2016) ★ Miles Teller, Anna Kendrick. A young man and his girlfriend struggle to find desirable employment after graduating from college. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Audience Wed. 7 p.m. Audience Thur. Noon

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Sun. 2:45 p.m. TNT Fri. 10 p.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) ★★ Curtis ``50 Cent’’ Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Sun. 6:30 p.m.

The Getaway (2018) Aaron Paul, Emily Ratajkowski. A couple’s attempt at reconciling their relationship at a rental house in Italy is interrupted by the owner’s evil plans. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:35 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Mon. 10 a.m.

Ghost Rider (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes. A motorcycle stuntman who sold his soul to save a loved one becomes a fiery agent for justice at night in the presence of evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Wed. 2 a.m. Syfy Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2012) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Syfy Wed. 1:56 p.m.

A Gift to Remember (2017) Peter Porte, Ali Liebert. A hopeless romantic, Darcy, insists on being swept off her feet. One day, while bicycling to work, Darcy crashes into a sharply dressed man walking his dog. He falls into a coma; she takes the dog home, waiting to reunite him with his owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

Gildersleeve’s Bad Day (1943) ★★ Harold Peary, Jane Darwell. The great Gildersleeve finds himself up to his neck in gangsters after he’s appointed jury foreman at a mobster’s trial. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Mon. 6:15 p.m.

The Girl With All the Gifts (2016) Gemma Arterton, Glenn Close. In the future, a strange fungus has changed nearly everyone into a thoughtless, flesh-eating monster. When a scientist and a teacher find a girl who seems to be immune to the fungus, they all begin a journey to save humanity. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Syfy Mon. 2 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Glass (2019) ★★ Bruce Willis, James McAvoy. David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Tues. 12:50 p.m.

Glen Campbell... I’ll Be Me (2014) ★★★ Musician Glen Campbell starts a farewell tour after he is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and he and his family navigate the unpredictable nature of the disease through love, laughter and music. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. CNN Sat. 6 p.m.

A Godwink Christmas (2018) Kathie Lee Gifford, Kimberly Sustad. As Christmas approaches, Paula reluctantly accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend. When her Aunt Jane invites Paula to her Nantucket home, she bonds with a charming inn owner. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 3 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 11 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 p.m.

The Good Dinosaur (2015) ★★★ Voices of Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand. Animated. With help from a friendly Neanderthal boy, a young dinosaur embarks on an epic adventure to reunite with his beloved family. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Wed. 8:35 a.m. Encore Wed. 8 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Bravo Sat. 3:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:30 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 4 p.m.

Goodland (2017) Matt Weiss, Cinnamon Schultz. When a stranger arrives the same day a body is discovered outside of town, a local sheriff tries to piece together a string of events that don’t quite add up. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Wed. 9:35 a.m.

Goofy Movies Number Seven (1934) Pete Smith. A spoof of silent cinema. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:11 a.m.

Grace (2018) Katie Cassidy, Tate Donovan. A famous writer begins suffering from a crippling case of writer’s block. His agent sends him a strange, belligerent woman to be his new assistant, hoping the change will inspire him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 7:05 a.m.

The Grapes of Wrath (1940) ★★★★ Henry Fonda, Jane Darwell. Poor sharecroppers the Joads leave dust bowl Oklahoma in hope of better luck in California. (NR) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Wed. 6:45 p.m.

The Great Gildersleeve (1942) ★★ Harold Peary, Jane Darwell. A spinster tries to force Throckmorton P. Gildersleeve into marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

The Great Raid (2005) ★★ Benjamin Bratt, James Franco. In 1944 Lt. Col. Henry Mucci leads a U.S. battalion to rescue more than 500 prisoners of war from a Japanese camp. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Sundance Sun. 3 p.m. Sundance Mon. Noon

The Green Berets (1968) ★★★ John Wayne, David Janssen. A cynical newsman follows a Green Beret colonel on missions to hold a hill and kidnap a Viet Cong general. (G) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3 p.m.

The Green Hornet (2011) ★★ Seth Rogen, Jay Chou. The heir to a newspaper fortune joins forces with a resourceful company employee to bring a powerful Los Angeles crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Wed. 11:26 a.m. Starz Wed. 6:59 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. Syfy Thur. 7 p.m. Syfy Fri. 3 p.m.

Green Zone (2010) ★★ Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear. An Army officer and his team of inspectors stumble upon an elaborate coverup as they hunt for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Mon. 7:03 a.m. Encore Mon. 5:27 p.m.

Greta (2018) ★★ Isabelle Huppert, Chloë Grace Moretz. Frances strikes up a seemingly harmless friendship with Greta, a lonely and kindly widow who enjoys her company. But when Greta’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and obsessive, Frances does whatever it takes to end the toxic relationship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Fri. 5:30 p.m.

The Grey (2012) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Frank Grillo. A pack of hungry wolves pursues survivors of a plane crash, who are trekking through the Alaskan wilderness to find civilization. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Fri. 5:50 a.m. Starz Fri. 4:55 p.m.

Gridiron Gang (2006) ★★ The Rock, Xzibit. A counselor at a juvenile detention facility turns a group of young criminals into a football team to teach them self-respect and responsibility. (PG-13) 2 hrs. A Sun. 6 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:35 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Mon. 4:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. A space adventurer becomes the quarry of bounty hunters after he steals an orb coveted by a treacherous villain, but after he discovers the orb’s true power, he must find a way to unite four ragtag rivals to save the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. USA Sat. 7 p.m. USA Sat. 9:30 p.m.

H

Hairspray (2007) ★★★ John Travolta, Nikki Blonsky. In 1960s Baltimore a plump teen becomes an overnight celebrity after she wins a spot on a local dance program called ``The Corny Collins Show.’' (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMT Tues. Noon LOGO Thur. 5:30 p.m. LOGO Thur. 10:50 p.m.

Half Baked (1998) ★ Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Diaz. Potheads sell marijuana to raise bail for a fellow stoner who accidentally killed a horse. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Starz Thur. 2:20 a.m. Starz Thur. 11:11 p.m.

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis. Two men get permission from their wives to spend one week doing whatever they please, without fear of consequences. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. VH1 Fri. 9 p.m. VH1 Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Halloween (2007) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Scout Taylor-Compton. A psychiatrist follows an escaped psychopath’s blood-soaked trail back to his hometown. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Adam Arkin. In hiding for two decades, a traumatized woman learns her murderous brother has returned for her. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Sun. 2 p.m.

Halloween II (2009) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Tyler Mane. Evil comes home to roost, as unstoppable killer Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield to restore his family, together with his ghostly matriarch. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 11 p.m. IFC Fri. 1 p.m. AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

Happy Death Day 2U (2019) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman becomes the target of a masked killer when she wakes up in an alternate reality. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save her friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Happy Feet Two (2011) ★★ Voices of Elijah Wood, Robin Williams. Animated. Reluctant to dance, the son of Mumble the tap-dancing penguin runs away from home and meets a penguin that can fly. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Freeform Thur. 2 p.m. Freeform Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Happy Gilmore (1996) ★★ Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald. A powerful swing convinces a hockey player he can join the PGA tour and win back his grandmother’s repossessed house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Sat. 8:26 p.m.

Hard to Handle (1933) ★★ James Cagney, Mary Brian. A press agent promotes a dance marathon and meets a contestant and her mother. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Harlem Nights (1989) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor. Business partners sting a white mobster trying to take over their nightclub in 1930s Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Thur. 3:30 p.m. BET Fri. 11:35 a.m.

Harold and Maude (1971) ★★★ Bud Cort, Ruth Gordon. A 20-year-old heir with a death wish meets a 79-year-old free spirit who knows how to live. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. E Fri. 11:15 p.m. E Sat. 12:20 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. E Fri. 8 p.m. E Sat. 9 a.m.

Hats Off to Christmas! (2013) Haylie Duff, Antonio Cupo. Mia, the manager of a small town’s Christmas shop, has to train Nick, the owner’s son, for a position she coveted. Mia does not like Nick’s unreliable ways until he helps convince her disabled son to continue physical therapy so he can walk again. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Haunter (2013) ★★★ Abigail Breslin, Stephen McHattie. The ghost of a teenager tries to protect a young girl and her family from a dead serial killer who can possess the living. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Thur. 10 a.m.

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013) Abigail Spencer, Chad Michael Murray. A historic Southern home’s new residents come face to face with a malevolent force. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009) ★★ Virginia Madsen, Kyle Gallner. A woman turns to a priest for help when her cancer-stricken son becomes increasingly disturbed by paranormal activity that seems to permeate their new home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sat. 9:30 a.m. Syfy Sun. 2 a.m.

The Haunting (1999) ★ Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A parapsychologist and three others stay in a house reputed to be the site of many awful tragedies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Haywire (2011) ★★★ Gina Carano, Michael Fassbender. After a successful mission to free a Chinese hostage, a highly trained operative is betrayed and left for dead by someone in her own agency. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Thur. 12:02 p.m. Syfy Thur. 1 p.m.

Head Full of Honey (2018) ★ Nick Nolte, Matt Dillon. A widower grows increasingly frustrated as Alzheimer’s disease starts to claim the memories of his loved ones. He soon embarks on a remarkable journey as his young granddaughter takes him to Venice, Italy -- the city where he met his beloved wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Wed. 6:50 a.m.

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Marsha Mason. A veteran Marine sergeant keeps in touch with his ex-wife while beating a platoon into shape for Grenada. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6 p.m.

Hearts of Christmas (2016) Emilie Ullerup, Kristoffer Polaha. When a beloved neonatal intensive care unit supervisor is forced to take early retirement, her young colleague, Jenny, decides to turn the staff Christmas party into a surprise bash for her, but the plan is complicated by the hospital’s new CFO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 7 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 1 p.m.

The Heat (2013) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Melissa McCarthy. An arrogant, methodical FBI agent must join forces with a foul-mouthed, erratic Boston detective to bring down a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Heist (2001) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Danny DeVito. A veteran thief and his crew form a complex plan to rob a shipment of Swiss gold from an airport. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:20 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10 a.m.

Heist (2015) Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Robert De Niro. When their attempt to rob a gangster’s casino goes awry, a desperate man and his partner hijack a city bus to escape from the police and a maniacal thug. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Sundance Tues. 1 a.m.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Help for the Holidays (2012) Summer Glau, Eva La Rue. Santa’s elf leaves the North Pole to help a family during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 6 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 3 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 3 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Voices of Tate Donovan, Josh Keaton. Animated. The half-mortal strongman must become a hero to rejoin the gods on Mount Olympus. Charlton Heston narrates. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sun. 8 a.m.

High School Musical (2006) ★★ Zac Efron, Vanessa Anne Hudgens. Students conspire to prevent a basketball star and a shy newcomer from singing in a stage production. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Disney Fri. 8:34 p.m.

High School Musical 2 (2007) ★★ Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens. During summer vacation, Troy gets a job at Sharpay’s resort but doesn’t realize she has an ulterior motive for hiring him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Fri. 10:24 p.m.

The Hindenburg (1975) ★★ George C. Scott, Anne Bancroft. A German security officer finds a bomb on the zeppelin as it prepares to dock at Lakehurst, N.J., on May 6, 1937. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 6:10 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Hitman (2007) ★★ Timothy Olyphant, Dougray Scott. An assassin’s growing attachment to a traumatized young woman poses a threat to his life, as great as that of the Interpol and Russian agents on his trail. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Audience Thur. 7 p.m. Audience Fri. Noon UNIMAS Sun. 3 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015) ★ Rupert Friend, Hannah Ware. Endowed with strength, speed, stamina and intelligence, a genetically engineered assassin targets a mega-corporation that plans to unlock the secret of his past to create an army of killers even more powerful than him. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Mon. Noon FX Tues. 9 a.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

A Holiday Engagement (2011) Jordan Bridges, Bonnie Somerville. A woman hires a man to pose as her fiance when she returns home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

Holiday for Heroes (2019) Melissa Claire Egan, Marc Blucas. After a year’s worth of letters exchanged between Audrey Brown and soldier Matt Evans, their worlds collide for the first time off the page. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 9 p.m.

Holiday for Sinners (1952) ★★★ Gig Young, Keenan Wynn. Tragic twists of fate touch a doctor and his sweetheart in New Orleans during Mardi Gras. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Holiday High School Reunion (2012) Rachel Boston, Marilu Henner. Returning home for Christmas, a woman develops an unexpected attraction to her best friend from school. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 a.m.

Hollywood Homicide (2003) ★★ Harrison Ford, Josh Hartnett. A veteran Los Angeles detective and his partner investigate the slaying of a rap group. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TBS Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Hollywood My Hometown (1965) ★★★ A collection of behind-the-scenes film clips features Hollywood actors and actresses in candid moments. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Thur. 4 p.m.

Home for Christmas Day (2017) Catherine Bell, Victor Webster. A young woman begins a long-distance relationship with an active-duty soldier. Her mother tries to steer her away from the relationship to save her feelings. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 1 a.m.

Home of the Brave (2006) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessica Biel. Three soldiers, including a doctor, have difficulty adjusting to life at home following a long and difficult tour of duty in Iraq. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Wed. 12:39 p.m.

Hometown Christmas (2018) Beverley Mitchell, Stephen Colletti. A woman has big plans to resurrect her town’s live nativity, a beloved tradition that her late mother used to organize. Things become complicated, however, when she realizes she’ll have to work with her former high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2:04 a.m.

Honey (2003) ★★ Jessica Alba, Mekhi Phifer. A dancer/choreographer organizes a benefit to raise money for a new studio for inner-city youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Thur. 5:35 a.m. HBO Sun. 5:25 a.m.

Honeyland (1935) Animated. A group of industrious bees attempt to outwit a spider who’s chasing two of them. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. LOGO Wed. 4 p.m. LOGO Wed. 10:05 p.m.

Hoosiers (1986) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey. A college basketball coach leaves the Navy in 1951 and becomes coach of an underdog Indiana high-school team. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:10 p.m.

Hop (2011) ★★ James Marsden, Voice of Russell Brand. Live action/animated. Reluctant to take over his father’s job, the son of the Easter Bunny runs away to Los Angeles, where he tricks an unemployed slacker into taking care of him. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sat. 7:25 a.m.

Hope at Christmas (2018) Ryan Paevey, Scottie Thompson. Sydney decides to spend Christmas in a house she inherited with her young daughter. When she meets Mac, he tries to make her Christmas wishes come true by helping her open herself up to life, love, and believing in the spirit of Christmas again. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 9 p.m.

Horrible Bosses (2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TRU Tues. 10 p.m.

Hotel Artemis (2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Thur. 6:30 a.m.

House of Flying Daggers (2004) ★★★ Takeshi Kaneshiro, Andy Lau. During the Tang dynasty, two lawmen go under cover at a house of pleasure to shake loose the leader of a powerful rebel faction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Tues. 10 a.m.

The House of Tomorrow (2017) Ellen Burstyn, Nick Offerman. A sheltered, socially-awkward teen becomes friends with a green-haired heart transplant patient who introduces him to punk rock. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Fri. 3 p.m.

The House That Jack Built (2018) ★★ Matt Dillon, Bruno Ganz. In five episodes, failed architect and vicious sociopath Jack recounts his elaborately orchestrated murders -- each, as he views them, a towering work of art that defines his life’s work as a serial killer in the Pacific Northwest. (R) 2 hrs. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 1:15 a.m.

The House (2017) ★ Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler. Desperate for money, a couple and their neighbor start an underground casino in their quiet suburban neighborhood. As the money rolls in and the good times fly, they soon learn that they may have bitten off more than they can chew. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TBS Sun. 5 p.m.

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998) ★★ Angela Bassett, Taye Diggs. A 40ish San Francisco stockbroker has a fling with a 20-year-old while vacationing in Jamaica. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9:30 a.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Thur. 4 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (NR) 2 hrs. 18 mins. AMC Sun. 1:19 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (NR) 2 hrs. 21 mins. AMC Sun. 3:49 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Encore Tues. 7:14 a.m. Encore Tues. 6:42 p.m.

Hunt the Man Down (1950) ★★ Gig Young, Lynne Roberts. When loner Bill Jackson prevents a robbery at the bar where he works, the ensuing media attention reveals that he is actually Richard Kinkaid, a fugitive wanted in connection with a decade-old murder case. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Mon. 4:45 a.m.

Hunter Killer (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman. American submarine Capt. Joe Glass learns that a secret Russian coup is in the offing. With crew and country on the line, Glass must assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to sneak through enemy waters and rescue the kidnapped Russian president. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8:10 a.m.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron. A huntsman and a fellow warrior battle an ice queen and her evil, resurrected sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TBS Sat. 10 a.m.

The Hurricane (1999) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Vicellous Reon Shannon. Aided by a Brooklyn teen and three Canadians, boxer Rubin Carter fights to be exonerated after long imprisonment for murders he did not commit. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Encore Thur. 2:23 p.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 9:45 p.m.

I Love You, Man (2009) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Jason Segel. As a bridegroom’s bond with his new best friend grows, it threatens his relationship with his fiancee. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Wed. 7 p.m. IFC Thur. 4 p.m.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. When bureaucratic red tape prevents him from naming his children as life insurance beneficiaries, a firefighter asks his buddy to pose as his domestic partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Tues. 8:36 a.m.

I Spy (2002) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Owen Wilson. A special agent and a boxing champion travel to Budapest, Hungary, to locate an arms dealer and a stealth bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Sun. 6:21 p.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Fri. 2 p.m.

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (2016) James Brolin, Mena Suvari. Jackie, a single mom and attorney, looks forward to spending Christmas alone with her daughter. Everything goes according to plan until Jackie’s estranged father shows up on her door step. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 7 a.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid and Diego reunite to warn their friends about the danger to their homes posed by swiftly melting ice. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Thur. 6:57 a.m. Starz Thur. 4:36 p.m.

Igby Goes Down (2002) ★★★ Kieran Culkin, Susan Sarandon. A teen from a dysfunctional family runs away from a military academy to live with his godfather in New York City. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Wed. 11:40 p.m. TMC Sat. 11:45 a.m.

Image Makers: The Adventures of America’s Pioneer Cinematographers (2019) A documentary about America’s cinematographers. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m. TCM Wed. 9 p.m. TCM Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Imaginary Heroes (2004) ★★ Sigourney Weaver, Emile Hirsch. Members of a dysfunctional family react differently to the suicide of the eldest son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:30 a.m.

The Impossible (2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Tues. Noon

In a Valley of Violence (2016) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, John Travolta. A drifter with nothing to lose aims his sights on the thugs who killed his dog, receiving unlikely assistance from a young woman who runs the dusty town’s hotel with her older sister. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:05 p.m.

In Bruges (2008) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson. Two hit men have strange and life-changing experiences while hiding out in the medieval city. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:10 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:40 p.m.

In Country (1989) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Emily Lloyd. Painful memories resurface for a Vietnam veteran when his niece probes the events surrounding her father’s death. (R) 2 hrs. Sundance Mon. 3 a.m.

In the Heart of the Sea (2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Benjamin Walker. In 1820, crewmen from the New England vessel Essex face a harrowing battle for survival after a whale of mammoth size and strength attacks with force, crippling their ship and leaving them adrift in the ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Sundance Sun. Noon

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m.

In the Valley of Elah (2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Charlize Theron. A sympathetic police detective helps a retired Army sergeant uncover the fate of his son, who went missing shortly after returning from Iraq. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Sundance Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Incarnate (2016) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Carice van Houten. Recruited by a Vatican emissary, an exorcist taps into the subconscious mind of a tormented boy to free him from demonic possession. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:15 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 6:30 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Mon. 10:45 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) ★★ Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum. Using recovered extraterrestrial technology, the nations of Earth collaborate on an immense defense program to protect the planet. When the aliens attack with unprecedented force, only the ingenuity of a few brave men and women can save the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. FX Tues. 1:30 p.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Inferno (2016) ★★ Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones. Amnesiac symbologist Robert Langdon and a doctor race across Europe and against time to stop a madman from unleashing a virus that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Ovation Sat. 7 p.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Voices of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith. Animated. An 11-year-old girl’s five emotions try to guide her through a difficult transition after she moves from the Midwest to San Francisco. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Sun. 3:02 p.m.

The Intern (2015) ★★ Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway. Dissatisfied with retirement, a 70-year-old widower becomes an intern at an online fashion site and develops a special bond with his young boss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Sun. 1 p.m.

Into the Wild (2007) ★★★ Emile Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden. Following his graduation from college, Christopher McCandless gives up his savings and possessions and makes an ill-fated trek to the Alaskan wilderness. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. TMC Sun. 1:35 p.m. TMC Wed. 2 p.m. TMC Sat. 12:40 p.m.

Invincible (2006) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Greg Kinnear. At 30 years old, bartender Vince Papale sees his wildest dreams come true when he becomes a member of the Philadelphia Eagles football team. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Thur. 3 a.m.

It’s Christmas, Eve (2018) LeAnn Rimes, Tyler Hynes. A school superintendent with a knack for turning around schools meets a single father who works as the head of the school’s bankrupt music department. As she rediscovers her passion for music, she works to save the dreams of the kids who love music. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m. Hallmark Fri. Noon

Jail Busters (1955) ★★ Bowery Boys, Percy Helton. Slip and Sach go to prison to help a reporter with a story. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins. TCM Sat. 7:07 a.m.

Jarhead (2005) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard. A Marine and his comrades form brotherly bonds while patrolling the Iraqi desert during the Gulf War. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Fri. 10 p.m.

Jason Bourne (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones. Living off the grid for 10 years, former CIA operative Jason Bourne finds himself back in action battling a sinister network that utilizes terror and technology to maintain unchecked power. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FXX Wed. 2:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Jeepers Creepers (2001) ★★ Gina Philips, Justin Long. A cloaked figure terrorizes two siblings after they discover mutilated bodies in a country drainpipe. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003) ★★ Ray Wise, Jonathan Breck. A winged creature terrorizes basketball players, coaches and cheerleaders who have become stranded on a highway. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:35 p.m.

Jem and the Holograms (2015) ★ Aubrey Peeples, Stefanie Scott. With help from the son of the CEO of Starlight Music, the young members of the band Jem and the Holograms find their own voice while taking the world by storm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Thur. 7:10 a.m.

Jenny’s Wedding (2015) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Tom Wilkinson. When Jenny decides to marry a woman, her conventional family must accept who she is or risk losing her forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. A Los Angeles sports agent finds love with a pretty accountant after an attack of conscience costs him his job and fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TMC Tues. 2 p.m. TMC Wed. 2:20 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Jessabelle (2014) ★★ Sarah Snook, Mark Webber. A young woman returns to her childhood home to recuperate from a car accident and encounters a long-tormented spirit that refuses to let her escape. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:40 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Jim Henson’s Turkey Hollow (2015) Mary Steenburgen, Jay Harrington. The Emmerson family heads to the quaint town of Turkey Hollow to visit Aunt Cly. Tim and Annie quickly grow bored without the Internet, and soon try to track the Howling Hoodoo, an elusive monster the locals dismiss as a legend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 a.m.

Jimmy the Gent (1934) ★★★ James Cagney, Bette Davis. An uncouth estate-tracker changes his image to impress his former assistant. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Tues. 11:15 p.m.

Jingle All the Way 2 (2014) Larry the Cable Guy, Anthony Carelli. A child’s father and stepfather engage in an all-out battle to get her the toy of her dreams for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Thur. 5:54 a.m.

Jingle Around the Clock (2018) Brooke Nevin, Michael Cassidy. Elle decides to reunite her friends for Christmas, but her plans are thwarted by an opportunity at work. She’s forced to team up with Max, who has a different take on the holidays. As they work together, they find themselves falling for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 10 p.m.

Jingle Belle (2018) Tatyana Ali, Obba Babatunde. A songwriter runs into an old flame when she returns home to help with a Christmas Eve pageant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Claire Danes. A Memphis law school graduate aids a battered wife and fights a corporate lawyer for insurance benefits for a dying man. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

John Q (2002) ★★ Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall. A desperate man takes hostages at a hospital in order to force doctors to save his dying son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Mon. 4 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Paramount Sat. 12:05 p.m. Paramount Sat. 5:45 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Sat. 2:40 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8:20 p.m.

Johnny Eager (1942) ★★★ Robert Taylor, Lana Turner. A racketeer lures a prosecutor’s daughter into a setup. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Johnson Family Vacation (2004) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Vanessa L. Williams. Disaster strikes when a man takes his wife and three unruly children on a road trip from Los Angeles to Missouri. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. VH1 Mon. 2 p.m.

Journey Back to Christmas (2016) Candace Cameron Bure, Oliver Hudson. A nurse from World War II is transported in time to 2016 and meets a man who helps her discover the bonds of family and that the true meaning of Christmas is timeless. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 p.m.

Journey to Italy (1953) ★★★ Ingrid Bergman, George Sanders. An English couple on the verge of divorce go to Naples and see a miracle. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Josh Hutcherson. A science professor and his nephew encounter strange creatures and stranger lands as they travel beneath the Earth’s surface. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Tues. 7 p.m. Syfy Wed. 4 p.m.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Michael Caine. Sean Anderson and his new stepfather find an island of secrets, strange life forms, and gold when they answer a coded distress signal. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 12:03 p.m.

A Joyous Christmas (2017) Natalie Knepp, Michael Rady. A successful motivational speaker learns the true meaning of Christmas when a stranger rescues her from a near-fatal accident. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 7 a.m.

Julie & Julia (2009) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Amy Adams. A woman in Queens, N.Y., sets a deadline of one year to prepare all 524 recipes in Julia Child’s famous cookbook, ``Mastering the Art of French Cooking.’' (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Mon. 11 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. LOGO Wed. 1:30 p.m. LOGO Wed. 7:30 p.m. LOGO Thur. 1:40 a.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Sat. 8 p.m. Starz Sun. 3:39 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m. Paramount Thur. 1 a.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Just Before I Go (2014) ★ Seann William Scott, Olivia Thirlby. A man travels back to his hometown to make amends before he gives up on life. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Sun. 4:27 a.m.

Just in Time for Christmas (2015) Eloise Mumford, Michael Stahl-David. A young psychology professor has to choose between marrying her longtime beau or accepting a once-in-a-lifetime job. To help her make a decision, a magical messenger lets her see both possible futures so she’ll be able to make the right decision. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 1 p.m.

K-9: P.I. (2002) ★★ James Belushi, Gary Basaraba. A newly retired detective and his dog chase burglars who have stolen a high-tech computer chip. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Wed. 9:15 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Sun. 8:19 a.m. IFC Wed. 1:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. AMC Sun. 10:49 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. IFC Wed. 4 p.m. IFC Thur. 1 p.m.

Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle (2017) Jill Wagner, Luke McFarlane. Maggie tries to maintain the balance of being a mother and having a career. When her son Jordan needs help at school, he meets Casey, a tutor, and the two quickly bond. As Casey becomes a father figure, Jordan wishes his mom could find love again. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 p.m.

Kick-Ass (2010) ★★★ Aaron Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse. Despite a complete lack of extraordinary powers, a teenager reinvents himself as a superhero and, together with a father/daughter team of vigilantes, takes on a mob boss. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Fri. 4 p.m.

A Kid Like Jake (2018) Claire Danes, Jim Parsons. A rift forms between a man and his wife when the gender identity of their 4-year-old son comes into question. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Kid Who Would Be King (2019) ★★★ Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Rebecca Ferguson. Old-school magic meets the modern world when young Alex stumbles upon the mythical sword Excalibur. He soon joins forces with a band of knights and the legendary wizard Merlin when the wicked enchantress Morgana threatens the future of mankind. (PG) 2 hrs. HBO Sat. 7:50 p.m.

The Kid (2019) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan. On the run in the American Southwest, a boy encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett. He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. 10 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. TMC Wed. Noon

Killing Hasselhoff (2016) Ken Jeong, Voice of David Hasselhoff. A man involved in a high-stakes celebrity death pool resorts to desperate measure to pay off a loan shark. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. Showtime Wed. 3:40 a.m.

The Killing of a Chinese Bookie (1976) ★ Ben Gazzara, Timothy Agoglia Carey. Los Angeles mobsters force the owner of a sleazy nightclub to kill someone, but it all goes wrong. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:50 a.m.

King Arthur (2004) ★★ Clive Owen, Keira Knightley. Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table embark on a rescue mission as Saxon hordes prepare to invade. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Wed. 11:45 p.m.

King Kong (2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Un grupo de exploradores, liderado por un extrovertido director de cine, visitan Skull Island para investigar todo lo relacionado con las leyendas del gorila gigante llamado King Kong. Ahí encuentran una jungla llena de criaturas prehistóricas. (NR) 3 hrs. 21 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 5 p.m. KFTR Sat. 8 p.m.

The King’s Speech (2010) ★★★ Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush. An extraordinary friendship forms between England’s King George VI and the Australian actor/speech therapist who helps him overcome a stammer. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Fri. 2:45 p.m.

The Kingdom (2007) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper. A sympathetic Saudi police captain helps a team of federal agents flush out a terrorist cell in Riyadh. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Sun. 11:46 p.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:35 a.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Tues. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 7 p.m.

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) ★★★ Colin Firth, Michael Caine. A top-secret spy agency recruits an uncouth but promising street kid into its highly competitive training program, just as a twisted technological genius threatens the world. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Tues. 4 p.m. FX Wed. 1 p.m.

Knock Knock (2015) Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas. Two nubile, stranded women reveal a sinister agenda after they spend the night with a married architect. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:15 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:05 p.m.

Knowing (2009) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Rose Byrne. Después de leer unas predicciones terribles en una cápsula del tiempo, un profesor de astronomía cree que su familia jugará un papel importante en unos eventos que están por suceder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

Kristin’s Christmas Past (2013) Shiri Appleby, Judd Nelson. After traveling back in time during Christmas, a woman tries to change the past to improve her future. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 6 p.m.

La La Land (2016) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone. Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. E Sat. 2:55 a.m. E Sat. 6 a.m.

Lady Psycho Killer (2015) Kate Daly, Michael Madsen. Slicing up men of questionable intent, a doe-eyed killer is on the loose in a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TMC Sat. 10:35 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:35 a.m.

The Lady Vanishes (1938) ★★★★ Margaret Lockwood, Michael Redgrave. A young Englishwoman tries to prove that an elderly governess was actually on a train. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. KVCR Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. IFC Sun. 4 p.m. Sundance Fri. 10 a.m. Sundance Sat. 2 a.m.

Las Cariñosas (1953) Silvia Pinal, Lilia del Valle. Tres mujeres descubren que sufren de una extraña enfermedad que obliga a todos los hombres a hacer lo que ellas desean. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Las Coronelas (1959) Martha Roth, Antonio Badú. Dos chicas son adoptadas por un revolucionario que las confunde por varones, creando amoríos y confusión. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Las leandras (1961) Enrique Rambal, Rosario Dúrcal. Para recibir la herencia de su tío Francisco, la vedette Rosa tiene que ingresar a estudiar en un colegio de señoritas. Su novio la ayuda fingiendo ser el director y pidiendo a sus trabajadoras que lo apoyen para la próxima visita del tío. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Ken Watanabe. In the 1870s a Westerner is caught in the middle of a battle between Japan’s emperor and the samurai. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. Sundance Sat. 8:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Last Seen in Idaho (2018) Hallie Shepherd, Casper Van Dien. A woman awakens from a coma and begins experiencing shocking visions of her own future kidnapping and murder. It’s a race against the clock as she tries to figure out who she can trust and who is trying to kill her. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Fri. 3 a.m.

The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) ★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Van Johnson. Sudden money ruins a struggling writer and his wife in post-World War II Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Last Vermont Christmas (2018) Erin Cahill, Justin Bruening. Megan and her two sisters reunite every Christmas in their childhood home. This year, though, their parents have put the house up for sale, and the buyer is Megan’s former childhood sweetheart, Nash. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 a.m.

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) ★★ Vin Diesel, Elijah Wood. The fate of the human race hangs in the balance when the Witch Queen rises from the dead, seeking revenge against Kaulder, the immortal warrior who slayed her centuries ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Thur. 2 p.m. TMC Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Leap Year (2010) ★ Amy Adams, Matthew Goode. A woman goes to Ireland to propose to her boyfriend, but she winds up stranded on the other side of the Emerald Isle with a handsome, but surly, Gaelic man. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Sat. 4:33 a.m.

Leatherface (2017) Sam Strike, Stephen Dorff. A violent teen and three others kidnap a young nurse while escaping from a Texas mental institution. Pursued by a vengeful sheriff, the disturbed young man embarks on a murderous rampage that shapes him into a legendary killer known as Leatherface. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. 3 a.m.

LEGO DC Super Heroes: Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis (2018) Voices of Dee Bradley Baker, Susan Eisenberg. Animated. Aquaman, the king of Atlantis, must make some difficult decisions to ensure the future of his ocean realm. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TOON Tues. 3 p.m.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (2019) ★★★ Voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks. Animated. The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything. It’s now up to Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to defeat the giant marauders and restore harmony to the LEGO universe. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Sat. 3:35 p.m.

Less Than Zero (1987) ★★ Andrew McCarthy, Jami Gertz. Beverly Hills rich kids help their friend who is hooked on cocaine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Audience Mon. 1 a.m. Audience Thur. 9 p.m.

Let It Snow (2013) Candace Cameron Bure, Jesse Hutch. An executive examines her company’s new property and prepares a presentation to transform the rustic lodge into a new hot spot. She tries to ignore the lodge’s festive celebrations during her stay, but an unexpected romance changes her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Ovation Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. Ovation Sat. Noon Ovation Sat. 2 p.m.

Level 16 (2018) Katie Douglas, Celina Martin. Girls in a prison-like boarding school embark on a desperate search to uncover the awful truth behind their captivity. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Showtime Mon. 6:15 a.m. Showtime Fri. 9:40 a.m.

Liberty: Mother of Exiles (2019) The history of the Statue of Liberty and its meaning to the people of this world. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HBO Fri. 12:20 p.m.

Life (1999) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence. Wrongly convicted of murder, two men become close friends during decades in a Mississippi penitentiary. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:10 p.m.

Life (2017) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson. Terror strikes when astronauts aboard the International Space Station discover a rapidly evolving life-form from Mars that threatens Earth. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. FX Mon. 10 a.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

The Life of Emile Zola (1937) ★★★★ Paul Muni, Joseph Schildkraut. The 1800s French novelist defends Capt. Alfred Dreyfus against treason charges. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei. A lawyer who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Continental lands the case of a lifetime when he defends a Beverly Hills playboy accused of attempted murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:10 p.m.

The Lion King (1994) ★★★ Voices of Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons. Animated. After the death of his royal father, a young lion returns to battle his scheming uncle for the jungle throne. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Sat. 10 p.m.

Little Man (2006) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A very small fugitive from the law poses as a toddler to gain access to the stolen gem he stashed in a woman’s purse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Sun. 2 p.m.

Little Shop of Horrors (1986) ★★★ Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene. A clerk in a Skid Row flower shop feeds people to Audrey II, his talking plant from outer space. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:20 p.m.

The Little Stranger (2018) ★★ Domhnall Gleeson, Ruth Wilson. The inhabitants of Hundreds Hall -- mother, son and daughter -- remain haunted by something ominous. When Dr. Faraday takes on a new patient there, he has no idea how closely the family’s story is about to become entwined with his own. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:10 a.m.

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Justin Long. John McClane grapples with a villain who plans to shut down the United States by attacking the country’s vulnerable computer infrastructure. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Mon. 4:22 a.m. Starz Mon. 11:46 a.m.

Living in the Story: Patrick Nagatani (2017) The art of distinguished photographer Patrick Nagatani weaves together fact and fiction. (NR) 52 mins. KVCR Thur. 10 p.m.

London Has Fallen (2016) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. Secret Service agent Mike Banning springs into action to save captive U.S. President Benjamin Asher from the terrorists who attacked London. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Syfy Sat. 6:58 p.m.

The Lone Ranger (2013) ★★ Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer. Fate brings together Native American spirit warrior Tonto and white lawman John Reid to join forces in the never-ending battle against corruption and greed. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Starz Sun. 5:41 a.m.

The Lonely Guy (1984) ★★ Steve Martin, Charles Grodin. A lonely New York bachelor learns that he, his buddy and others like them are a distinct social type. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:05 a.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Wed. 9:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 6:30 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. Frodo and Sam march toward Mount Doom to destroy the ring, while Gandalf and warriors prepare for a final confrontation with Sauron and his allies. (PG-13) 4 hrs. 10 mins. AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 1 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. Now divided, members of a fellowship take different paths to destroy the ring and defeat evil Sauron and his pawns. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 43 mins. AMC Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

The Losers (2010) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana. A mysterious operative joins forces with a group of elite commandos, as they hunt the man who organized a lethal betrayal against them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Wed. 10 p.m. Syfy Thur. 3 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Paramount Wed. 10 p.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

Love & Other Drugs (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway. A pharmaceutical salesman begins a tempestuous romance with a free-spirited Parkinson’s patient. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Audience Sun. 8 p.m. Audience Sun. 11 p.m. Audience Tues. 8 p.m. Audience Wed. Noon

Love Always, Santa (2016) Marguerite Moreau, Mike Faiola. A widow’s daughter writes to Santa Claus, asking for her mother to find love again. When a struggling writer receives the letter, he finds new inspiration and the beginnings of a romance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 a.m.

Love at the Christmas Table (2012) Danica McKellar, Lea Thompson. A man realizes that his best friend since childhood is the woman that he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m. Lifetime Fri. 4 p.m.

Love for Christmas (2012) ★★★ Shantel VanSanten, Rob Mayes. Thanks to two golden retrievers and a young girl, a woman and a naval officer fall in love during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 4 p.m.

Love You Like Christmas (2016) Bonnie Somerville, Brennan Elliott. A high-powered executive reconsiders her priorities when car trouble leads her to Christmas Valley, a town in love with Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 a.m.

Love, Simon (2018) ★★★ Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel. Teenager Simon Spier hasn’t told his family or friends that he’s gay, and he doesn’t know the identity of the anonymous classmate that he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:20 a.m.

Love’s Enduring Promise (2004) ★★★ Katherine Heigl, Dale Midkiff. A mysterious traveler tends to an injured pioneer’s farm and harbors a deep affection for the family’s eldest daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Lucky Christmas (2011) Elizabeth Berkley, Jason Gray-Stanford. A woman must retrieve her winning lottery ticket from the glove compartment of her stolen car. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 a.m.

Lying and Stealing (2019) Theo James, Emily Ratajkowski. Hoping to leave his criminal lifestyle behind him, a successful art thief teams up with a sexy con woman to pull off the ultimate heist and set himself free. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:20 p.m.

Machete (2010) ★★ Danny Trejo, Robert De Niro. Framed for a covert assassination, a blade-wielding former Federale carves a path of blood, bullets and broken hearts as he carries out a mission of revenge. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Fri. 4:20 a.m.

Made in Paris (1966) ★★ Ann-Margret, Louis Jourdan. A fashion buyer sent to Paris attracts a charmer, a newsman and her boss’ son. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Wed. 3:30 p.m. BET Thur. 1 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:50 p.m.

Magic Stocking (2015) Bridget Regan, Victor Webster. Lindsey, a widowed single mother, stays closed off to life after losing her husband. When she buys a stocking at a craft fair, her family members begin finding items in it that have importance in their lives. (NR) Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 a.m.

Magical Christmas Ornaments (2017) Jessica Lowndes, Brendan Penny. Marie finds her Christmas spirit reawakened when her mother begins sending her the family’s Christmas ornaments. As each ornament arrives, it brings a positive change to Marie’s life, including an introduction to the handsome man from next door. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 11 a.m.

The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) ★★★★ Joseph Cotten, Tim Holt. Orson Welles’ tale of an eccentric Indiana family clinging to tradition during a time of rapid change. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Syfy Fri. 7 p.m. Syfy Sat. 3:59 p.m.

Magnum Force (1973) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Hal Holbrook. Inspector ``Dirty Harry’’ Callahan links vigilante killings to the San Francisco Police Department. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. REELZ Thur. 4 p.m. REELZ Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Maid to Order (1987) ★★ Ally Sheedy, Beverly D’Angelo. A fairy godmother puts a spoiled Beverly Hills heiress to work for a trendy talent agent and his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Mail Order Monster (2018) Charisma Carpenter, Josh Hopkins. A girl relies on help from a robot monster to cope with bullies at school and her father’s new girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Fri. Noon

Maïna (2013) Graham Greene, Eric Schweig. The daughter of an Innu leader is taken captive by their enemies. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Ovation Sun. 2 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning. Maleficent rises to protect her peaceful forest kingdom from invaders, but a terrible betrayal turns her pure heart to stone and twists her into a creature bent on revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TNT Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Mama (2013) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. As a woman tries to reintroduce her lover’s traumatized nieces to a normal life, disturbing questions and occurrences suggest that a supernatural presence has followed the girls to her home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Sun. 7 a.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Henry Cavill, Amy Adams. Mientras lucha con las repercusiones de su origen y sus habilidades extraordinarias, el joven Clark Kent debe convertirse en un héroe y salvar a las personas que ama de una grave amenaza. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 5 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 2 p.m. FX Sun. 11:03 p.m. FX Fri. 3 p.m. FX Sat. 7 a.m.

Marjorie Prime (2017) ★★★ Geena Davis, Lois Smith. With the help of a service that provides holographic projections of lost loved ones, an aging woman reconnects with those she was closest to as her memory and life begin to fade away. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. Ovation Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Marley & Me (2008) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Jennifer Aniston. Newlyweds John and Jenny Grogan adopt a playful puppy named Marley, who soon grows into an incorrigible handful. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

Mars Needs Moms (2011) ★★ Seth Green, Voice of Dan Fogler. Animated. After Martians kidnap his mother, a 9-year-old boy joins forces with a tech-savvy human and a rebel Martian to rescue her. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Sat. 8:41 a.m.

Mary of Scotland (1936) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Fredric March. Queen Elizabeth jails Queen Mary for 18 years, then puts her to death. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins. The fabled avenger trains an uncouth protege to drive a Spanish tyrant out of California once and for all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:40 p.m.

Master of the House (1925) ★★★ Johannes Meyer, Astrid Holm. Silent. A bully who browbeats his wife and children gets his comeuppance from his former nanny. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Sun. 9:30 p.m.

The Master Race (1944) ★★ George Coulouris, Stanley Ridges. A disguised Nazi officer spreads hate in a Belgian town overseen by a U.S. major. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Mon. 7:30 p.m.

Masterson of Kansas (1954) ★ George Montgomery, Nancy Gates. Bat Masterson, Doc Holliday and Wyatt Earp rescue a framed rancher and stop an Indian war. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Match Point (2005) ★★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Rhys-Meyers. A one-time tennis professional becomes obsessed with his brother-in-law’s seductive fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:40 a.m.

Matchmaker Santa (2012) Lacey Chabert, Florence Henderson. Stranded during the holidays, a young baker discovers the magic of Christmas and love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 7 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. Freedom fighters use extraordinary skills and weaponry to revolt against machines. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. KEYT Sat. 1:07 a.m. KTLA Sun. 1:05 a.m.

The Mayor of Hell (1933) ★★★ James Cagney, Madge Evans. A reform-school nurse inspires a gangster to replace the school’s cruel superintendent. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 2:30 p.m.

The Maze Runner (2014) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. Thomas es un adolescente cuya memoria fue borrada y que ha sido encerrado junto a otros chicos de su edad en un laberinto plagado de monstruos y misterios. Para sobrevivir, tendrá que adaptarse a las normas y a los demás habitantes del laberinto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 3:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1:30 a.m.

McFarland, USA (2015) ★★ Kevin Costner, Maria Bello. A high-school coach takes a job in an economically depressed, predominantly Latino community and cultivates a championship cross-country track team. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Mon. 6:34 a.m. Starz Thur. 10:08 a.m. Starz Thur. 8:59 p.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Sat. 11 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Menace II Society (1993) ★★★ Tyrin Turner, Jada Pinkett. Crime, street sense and the status quo roil the mind of a teenager in the Watts section of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. BET Thur. 6:25 p.m.

Mermaids (1990) ★★★ Cher, Winona Ryder. A teen is caught in an emotional tug-of-war as she tries to deal with both her first love and an unconventional mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. Noon

Merrily We Live (1938) ★★★ Brian Aherne, Constance Bennett. Taken for a bum, a writer turns chauffeur for a daffy woman with a pampered daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sun. 5:15 a.m.

Merry & Bright (2019) Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker. Merry and Bright Candy Cane Company owner Cate meets a man during the busy Christmas season and assumes he is the suitor her mother is trying to set her up with. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 6 p.m.

A Merry Christmas Match (2019) Kyle Dean Massey, Ashley Newbrough. A woman spends her time working in her mother’s antique shop in a small ski village. One day she meets a man who makes her wonder if she should have left town and followed her dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 9 a.m.

Merry In-Laws (2012) Shelley Long, George Wendt. A surprise awaits a single mother when she becomes engaged to the son of Santa Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. Noon

Metropolis (1927) ★★★★ Brigitte Helm, Alfred Abel. Silent. An industrialist rules a 21st-century city where the rich play above and slaves toil below. (NR) 2 hrs. 27 mins. TCM Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Mexican (2001) ★★ Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts. A bungling gangster must reform to please his girlfriend but still has one last job to fulfill. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Miami Vice (2006) ★★ Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx. A case involving drug lords and murder in South Florida turns personal for detectives Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Encore Fri. 12:47 p.m. Encore Fri. 3:50 p.m.

Michael Clayton (2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Tom Wilkinson. A ``fixer’’ at a corporate law firm faces the biggest challenge of his career when a guilt-ridden attorney has a breakdown during a class-action lawsuit. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m.

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016) ★★ Zac Efron, Adam Devine. Two hard-partying brothers bring two wild and uncontrollable women to their sister’s wedding in Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Sat. 2:30 a.m. FX Sat. 1 p.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Sat. 9:35 p.m.

Miles Ahead (2016) ★★ Don Cheadle, Ewan McGregor. In the 1970s, down-and-out jazz trumpeter Miles Davis tries to recover his new session tape from music producers. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Millionaire (1931) ★★★ George Arliss, Evalyn Knapp. An incognito auto tycoon works at a gas station with a student who loves the tycoon’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Thur. 4:30 a.m.

Mimic (1997) ★★ Mira Sorvino, Jeremy Northam. Married scientists battle killer cockroaches that develop the ability to assume human form. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Tues. 8 a.m.

El ministro y yo (1976) Cantinflas, Celia Castro. Un mecanógrafo es invitado por un ministro de gobierno a colaborar con él como archivista y pronto es ascendido. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. GALA Sun. 3 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ James Caan, Kathy Bates. An author recovers from an accident, nursed by a twisted fan who insists he write a new book just for her. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Sun. 6 a.m. Showtime Wed. 7 p.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TBS Sat. Noon

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FX Thur. 10 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden. Trapped townspeople face monsters inside and out after a supernatural fog engulfs their Maine community. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. IFC Fri. 3 a.m. IFC Fri. 8:15 a.m.

The Mistletoe Inn (2017) Alicia Witt, David Alpay. When an aspiring author is dumped by her soon-to-be-published novelist boyfriend, she decides to take a leap of faith and signs up for a romance writing retreat at a quaint Vermont Inn shortly before Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

Mistletoe Over Manhattan (2011) ★★★ Tricia Helfer, Greg Bryk. The wife of Santa Claus tries to help a divorcing couple rediscover their love for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 a.m.

The Mistletoe Promise (2016) Jaime King, Luke MacFarlane. Two strangers with a disdain for Christmas make a holiday pact to pretend to be a couple to ease their holiday complications. As they spend more time together, the phony couple begin to experience the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10 p.m.

Moana (2016) ★★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho. Animated. A once-mighty demigod and a spirited teenager embark on an epic adventure across the ocean. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Freeform Sun. 4:45 p.m. Freeform Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Monkey Kingdom (2015) ★★★ Narrated by Tina Fey. Un bebé mono y su madre luchan contra el hambre, depredadores y constantes amenazas de los monos más grandes mientras se esfuerzan por sobrevivir en la selva de Asia del Sur. (G) 1 hr. 22 mins. KVEA Sat. Noon

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Voices of Billy Crystal, John Goodman. Animated. Back in their college days, Mike Wazowski’s fierce rivalry with natural-born Scarer Sulley gets them both kicked out of Monster University’s elite Scare Program. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sun. 11:33 a.m. Freeform Wed. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6 p.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Voices of John Goodman, Billy Crystal. Animated. A blue behemoth and his short, one-eyed assistant work in a giant factory that exists to scare children. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Wed. 6:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 4 p.m.

Moonlight and Mistletoe (2008) ★★★ Candace Cameron Bure, Tom Arnold. Nick and his daughter Holly fight a real-estate developer to keep their Christmas theme park open. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 1 a.m.

A Most Wanted Man (2014) ★★★ Philip Seymour Hoffman, Rachel McAdams. An escaped militant’s attempt to claim an inheritance gives a German agent the chance to lay a trap for a well-regarded Muslim scholar who is suspected of financing terrorists. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:10 a.m.

Mr. Baseball (1992) ★★ Tom Selleck, Ken Takakura. An aging New York Yankee gets traded to a team in Japan and lets them all know how he feels about it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. MLB Thur. 5 p.m. MLB Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House (1948) ★★★ Cary Grant, Myrna Loy. A New York adman and his calm wife buy a big old fixer-upper in rural Connecticut. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Fri. 9:15 p.m.

Mr. 3000 (2004) ★★ Bernie Mac, Angela Bassett. Arrogant and out of shape, a baseball star comes out of retirement after learning he is three hits shy of 3,000. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. MLB Mon. 6 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Freeform Mon. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Mud (2013) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Tye Sheridan. On a Mississippi River island, two young friends encounter a fugitive whose wild tales about a beautiful woman and a line of bounty hunters come true. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:55 a.m.

La Mujer X (1955) Libertad Lamarque, Andrés Soler. Una joven y su colega hacen un acto de telepatía: ella con los ojos vendados contesta preguntas del público. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Mulan (1998) ★★★ Voices of Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy. Animated. A Chinese maiden disguises herself as a man to take her father’s place in battle against invading Huns. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Sat. 1:20 p.m.

The Mummy (2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Fri. 9 p.m. FX Sat. Noon

The Muppets (2011) ★★★ Jason Segel, Amy Adams. Kermit, Miss Piggy and the other Muppets join forces with their fans to raise $10 million to save Muppet Studios from a greedy Texan who wants to raze the building and drill for oil. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Thur. 4:09 a.m. Encore Thur. 8 p.m.

My Christmas Dream (2016) Danica McKellar, David Haydn-Jones. A department store manager sets out to create an amazing holiday display window to impress the owner. She asks a recently-fired employee to help her make the display, and as they work together, they start to fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

My Christmas Love (2016) Meredith Hagner, Bobby Campo. A hopeless romantic begins receiving the gifts from ``The 12 Days of Christmas’’ from an anonymous suitor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 a.m.

My Christmas Prince (2017) Alexis Knapp, Callum Alexander. Samantha, a teacher, returns to her hometown for Christmas, where she is joined by her boyfriend, Alex. When she learns Alex is destined for the throne of Madelvia, she must decide if she loves Alex enough to stop teaching and become a royal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. Noon

My Dog’s Christmas Miracle (2011) ★★★ Cynthia Gibb, Greg Evigan. A dog tries to thwart the romance between her owner and a widowed architect. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10 a.m.

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019) ★★ Sophia Lillis, Linda Lavin. Modern, smart, and independent, Nancy Drew reluctantly befriends Helen, the local mean girl, and together they investigate the haunting of Twin Elms. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Narda o el Verano (1970) Enrique Álvarez Félix, Héctor Bonilla. Dos amigos se van de vacaciones a la playa con el deseo de compartir una misma amante pues creen que eso es madurez. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ John Belushi, Kevin Bacon. Bluto, Otter and the rowdy Deltas make fools of the dean and the square Omegas at 1962 Faber College. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Mon. 3:36 p.m. Encore Mon. 10:59 p.m. Encore Tues. 11:41 a.m. Encore Sat. 1:19 p.m. Encore Sat. 10:59 p.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. AMC Wed. 12:10 p.m. AMC Wed. 2 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Tues. 10:05 p.m. AMC Wed. 4 p.m.

Need for Speed (2014) ★★ Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper. Determined to take down his treacherous rival, a street-car racer runs through a cross-country net of cops and bounty hunters to enter the most prestigious race in the underground racing circuit. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Syfy Mon. 12:34 p.m. Syfy Tues. 8:45 a.m.

The Next Three Days (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks. A man fails in his attempts to establish his wife’s innocence of murder, and she has no appeals left, so he hatches an elaborate plan to break her out of prison. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Sat. 8:55 a.m.

Night School (2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Sat. 11:45 p.m.

Night Shift (1982) ★★★ Henry Winkler, Michael Keaton. Two nighttime morgue attendants become ``love brokers’’ for prostitutes who have lost their pimp. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:05 a.m.

Nightcrawler (2014) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo. A freelance cameraman goes to increasingly greater lengths to get shots of the most-lurid and disturbing crimes on the dark streets of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Tues. 2 p.m.

Nightingale (2014) ★★★ David Oyelowo, Voice of Barlow Jacobs. A dangerously unstable man addresses the unseen followers of his video log about his obsession with an old Army buddy. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HBO Wed. 2:05 p.m.

The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014) Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad. As the Christmas holiday draws near, a veterinary student and a stray cat challenge a fireman’s commitment to life as a bachelor. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon Hallmark Sat. 2 p.m.

Nine Months (1995) ★★ Hugh Grant, Julianne Moore. His girlfriend’s pregnancy sends a San Francisco child psychologist into panic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Nobody’s Fool (2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:20 a.m.

North by Northwest (1959) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint. Mistaken identity spurs a foreign spy to pursue an innocent New Yorker, all the way to Mount Rushmore. (NR) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TCM Wed. 9 a.m. TCM Thur. 10:45 p.m.

North Dallas Forty (1979) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Mac Davis. The fast life begins to take its toll on two fun-loving but aging football players. Based on Peter Gent’s novel. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Northern Lights of Christmas (2018) Ashley Williams, Melody Johnson. Zoey has been working hard to own her own plane, but everything changes when she inherits a reindeer farm. Now buried in taking care of the farm and all of the Christmas responsibilities, Zoey thinks life has delivered her a strange blow. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 11 p.m.

Nostalgic Christmas (2019) Brooke D’Orsay, Trevor Donovan. Anne seems to have it all as a driven toy buyer in New York City, but her father’s retirement signaling the closing of the town’s beloved toy store brings the city girl back to her small-town roots. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 3 p.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

Notorious (2009) ★★ Angela Bassett, Derek Luke. Christopher Wallace rises from the streets of Brooklyn as rap artist Notorious B.I.G., then is shot to death in 1997. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Tues. 6:55 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant. A man’s life changes when an international star walks into his bookshop. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Wed. Noon

Now You See Me 2 (2016) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A devious tech wizard forces the illusionists known as the Four Horsemen to steal a powerful chip that can control all of the world’s computers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Wed. 4 p.m. FX Thur. 1 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. A parolee organizes a gang to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos in a single heist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. WGN America Tues. 3 p.m.

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. Danny Ocean and his gang plot revenge against a casino owner who wronged one of their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. WGN America Tues. 8 p.m.

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. To pay back casino boss Terry Benedict, Danny Ocean and his team of criminals plan an elaborate heist in Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. WGN America Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Of Human Bondage (1934) ★★★★ Leslie Howard, Bette Davis. A young medical student with a physical handicap falls tragically in love with a promiscuous waitress. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. MTV Sun. 11 a.m.

On the Town (1949) ★★★★ Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra. Sailors Gabey, Chip and Ozzie have 24 hours to meet pretty women and see the sights of New York. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

On the Twelfth Day of Christmas (2015) Robin Dunne, Brooke Nevin. Maggie is thrilled when Mitch, her long time crush, moves back to town. When she learns Mitch’s love for Christmas has drastically changed, she tries to bring his holiday spirit back by showing him the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 a.m.

On the Waterfront (1954) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Eva Marie Saint. A conscience-stricken ex-boxer stands up to a corrupt union boss after unwittingly participating in a fellow longshoreman’s murder. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Wed. 7 a.m.

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018) Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton. Told she would have less than a few months to live without a new liver, Heather’s time was running out when a kind stranger heard of her plight and discovered he was a perfect match. The two met and before long a friendship developed into romance. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 7 p.m.

Once Upon a Holiday (2015) Briana Evigan, Paul Campbell. When a royal princess runs away from her official obligations and duties to see how normal people live, she starts to fall in love with a good Samaritan who is unaware of her real identity. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

One Starry Christmas (2014) Sarah Carter, Damon Runyan. Sparks fly between a woman and her bus companion after her boyfriend leaves her alone during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 11 a.m.

Only the Brave (2017) ★★★ Josh Brolin, Miles Teller. The Granite Mountain Hotshots become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. Watching over lives, homes and everything people hold dear, they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire in Yarnell, Ariz. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Starz Wed. 5:44 a.m.

Open Water 3: Cage Dive (2017) Joel Hogan, Megan Peta Hill. Three friends from California head to the rugged Australian coast for a cage-dive encounter with great white sharks. When a massive wave suddenly destroys their boat, they find themselves floating in the ocean with a swarm of hungry man-eaters. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:45 a.m.

Operation Christmas (2016) Tricia Helfer, Marc Blucas. A single mother is determined not to let her boyfriend’s deployment ruin her Christmas. She and her children decide to give back to other struggling military families on base. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 1 p.m.

The Order (2003) ★ Heath Ledger, Shannyn Sossamon. A priest meets an immortal who can offer absolution to confessors by swallowing their sins. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Wed. 2:59 a.m.

Other Men’s Women (1931) ★★ Grant Withers, Mary Astor. A romantic triangle develops among a train engineer, his wife and a friend who recently moved in with the couple. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Thur. 6 a.m.

Out of Time (2003) ★★ Denzel Washington, Eva Mendes. Considered a suspect in a deadly arson, a police chief must cover his tracks while trying to prove his innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Mon. 8:47 a.m. Starz Mon. 5:11 p.m.

Overboard (2018) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris. Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who’s fired by a selfish, spoiled and wealthy Mexican playboy named Leonardo. When Leonardo falls off his yacht and wakes up with amnesia, Kate seeks payback by convincing him that they’re married. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Fri. 10 p.m.

Pacific Heights (1990) ★★★ Melanie Griffith, Matthew Modine. San Francisco yuppies restore a costly Victorian, then rent a studio to a landlord’s nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sat. 4 p.m.

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10:10 p.m.

Paddington (2014) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins. Live action/animated. A lost Peruvian bear finds shelter with a kind British family, but a museum taxidermist has designs on his rare hide. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Disney XD Sat. 4 p.m.

Pain & Gain (2013) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson. In 1990s Miami, a gym manager and his muscular accomplices kidnap a wealthy businessman and force him to sign over all his assets -- including cars and a luxurious mansion -- to them. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Painless (2017) Joey Klein, Evalena Marie. Born with a rare condition that leaves him alienated and unable to feel physical pain, a man becomes obsessed with finding a cure. A need for normalcy leads him down a dark path, and he must decide if finding a cure is worth paying the price for it. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TMC Thur. 11:40 a.m. TMC Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty. Gold miners are saved from corporate villains by the miracle of a mysterious preacher on a pale horse. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Parachute Jumper (1933) ★★ Douglas Fairbanks Jr., Leo Carrillo. A pair of World War I Air Force pilots return from battle to find adventure and romance in New York. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

The Party (2017) ★★★ Patricia Clarkson, Bruno Ganz. Janet hosts an intimate gathering of friends in her London home to celebrate her political ascension. As Janet’s husband provokes a series of revelations, a night that began with champagne soon ends up with arguments, shouting and a pointed gun. (R) 1 hr. 11 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:05 a.m.

A Passage to India (1984) ★★★ Judy Davis, Peggy Ashcroft. Adela Quested and Mrs. Moore tour 1920s India with a native doctor. (PG) 2 hrs. 43 mins. Ovation Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Patch Adams (1998) ★★ Robin Williams, Daniel London. A doctor, once a psychiatric patient, uses humor and unconventional methods in his practice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Wed. 3:46 a.m.

Pathology (2008) ★★ Milo Ventimiglia, Michael Weston. A medical intern discovers his colleagues are playing a deadly game in which one commits the perfect murder, then the others compete to find the cause of death. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. Noon

Patient Zero (2018) Matt Smith, Natalie Dormer. A supervirus has turned humankind into highly intelligent, streamlined killers, and an asymptomatic victim who can communicate with the infected must lead the last survivors on a hunt for Patient Zero and a cure. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Starz Wed. 2:16 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 4:45 p.m.

Paul (2011) ★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. On a pilgrimage to America’s UFO heartland, two British sci-fi geeks meet an extraterrestrial and hatch a plan to help him return to his spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:55 p.m.

The Peacemaker (1997) ★★ George Clooney, Nicole Kidman. A scientist and an Army Special Forces colonel travel the globe in pursuit of stolen nuclear weapons. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:10 p.m.

Peep World (2010) ★★ Michael C. Hall, Sarah Silverman. Revelations arise when members of a dysfunctional Jewish family gather to celebrate the patriarch’s 70th birthday. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Tues. 4 a.m.

Penguins of Madagascar (2014) ★★ Voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, John Malkovich. Animada. Los valientes pingüinos Skipper, Kowalski, Rico y Cabo unen fuerzas con un espía experto para frustrar los planes de un villano con tentáculos que desea apoderarse del mundo. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. To find the magic Golden Fleece and save Camp Half-Blood, demigod Percy and his friends undertake a dangerous odyssey into the area known to humans as the Bermuda Triangle. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Sun. 4 p.m.

The Perfect Christmas Present (2017) Sam Page, Tara Holt. Tom Jacobs has built a business around helping clients find the perfect gift for their loved ones. When he’s hired to find a gift for his friend’s girlfriend, he finds himself in a bit of trouble: The more he researches her, the more he likes her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 3 a.m.

A Perfect Christmas (2016) Susie Abromeit, Dillon Casey. Newlyweds Steve and Cynthia have a few secrets to keep as their families come for the holidays: he’s just been laid off, and she’s pregnant. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

The Perfect Guy (2015) ★ Sanaa Lathan, Michael Ealy. A California lobbyist must turn the tables on her ex-beau when he becomes a violent stalker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

The Perfect Tribute (1935) Charles ``Chic’’ Sale, Oscar Apfel. Abraham Lincoln is disappointed in a crowd’s reaction to a speech until he talks with a boy. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Period of Adjustment (1962) ★★ Tony Franciosa, Jane Fonda. George and Isabel marry and plan to stop to see Ralph and his wife, Dorothea, on the way to Florida. When they arrive and see the tension between Ralph and Dorothea, they try to help patch up the troubled marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

Picture a Perfect Christmas (2019) Merritt Patterson, Jon Cor. A photographer returns home to take care of her grandmother and gets involved with helping a neighbor look after his young nephew. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sat. 8 p.m.

Picture Snatcher (1933) ★★ James Cagney, Patricia Ellis. Following his release from prison, a man tries to go straight and becomes a newspaper photographer. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Thur. 1 p.m.

The Pirates of Somalia (2017) Evan Peters, Al Pacino. In 2008, rookie Canadian journalist Jay Bahadur’s impulsive plan to embed himself among the pirates of Somalia provides the first close-up look at who these men are, how they live, and the forces that drive them. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Mon. Noon

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:40 a.m.

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson. When a scandal threatens to derail the Barden Bellas, the women must get their act together and redeem themselves at the world championships in Copenhagen, Denmark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Sat. 7 p.m. FXX Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Planet Earth: One Amazing Day (2017) Narrated by Robert Redford. From exotic jungles, high mountains and remote islands, filmmakers Richard Dale, Peter Webber and Fan Lixin capture the awesome beauty of nature over the course of one day. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBC America Fri. 4 p.m.

Plaquemines (2016) Donna DuPlantier, Oscar Gale. A father and son navigate life in the fishing culture of Plaquemines Parish, La. (NR) 28 mins. Cinemax Sat. 5:40 a.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Voices of Irene Bedard, Judy Kuhn. Animated. Based on a story of John Smith, a Powhatan Indian stops a war between her tribe and the British by interceding with the chief, her father. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Sun. 2:45 p.m. Freeform Mon. Noon Freeform Sun. Noon

Poetic Justice (1993) ★★ Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur. A beauty-salon worker goes from South Central Los Angeles to Oakland in a mail truck with a guy she cannot stand. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Mon. 9:10 p.m.

Point Break (2015) ★★ Édgar Ramírez, Luke Bracey. Young FBI recruit Johnny Utah goes under cover to infiltrate a gang of extreme athletes who perform daredevil heists. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Fri. 2:10 a.m.

La Pointe Courte (1956) ★★ Sylvia Montfort, Philippe Noiret. A couple go to a small French fishing village to repair their failing marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai (2007) ★★ Voices of Bill Rogers, Emily Jenness. Anime. A powerful battle emerges when an ominous fog prevents people from leaving their town. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Disney XD Sun. 9 a.m.

Por tu maldito amor (1990) Vicente Fernández, Sonia Infante. Un hombre aventurero y apasionado se encuentra en una encrucijada compuesta de dos amores y dos pasiones. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. GALA Sat. 3 p.m.

The Poseidon Adventure (1972) ★★ Gene Hackman, Ernest Borgnine. A clergyman leads survivors of a capsized luxury liner through the ship’s innards to its highest point. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. IFC Tues. 6:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

Possession (2002) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Aaron Eckhart. Two scholars investigate an illicit romance between two poets of the Victorian era. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:45 a.m.

Post Grad (2009) ★★ Alexis Bledel, Zach Gilford. An optimistic graduate gets a rude awakening when she fails to find a job and must move back in with her eccentric family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Audience Wed. 1:30 p.m. Audience Wed. 5:30 p.m. Audience Wed. 8:30 p.m.

Preciosa (1965) Ana Bertha Lepe, Julio Alemán. Una cantante hace famosa la canción ''Preciosa’’ y su compositor vicioso se regenera para ser aceptado por ella. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

The Predator (2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

The Prestige (2006) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale. After an illusion goes tragically wrong, two 19th-century magicians engage in a bitter and potentially deadly rivalry. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. E Thur. 8 p.m. E Thur. 10:30 p.m.

A Price Above Rubies (1998) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Christopher Eccleston. An Orthodox Jew challenges religious traditions with her husband, his brother and other family members. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny. When Darcy returns to her hometown for Christmas, and she reconnects with Luke, a former rival, they must plan a charity event together. As she spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Prime (2005) ★★ Meryl Streep, Uma Thurman. A recently divorced woman faces numerous challenges when she starts dating the son of her therapist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Wed. 1:11 a.m.

The Prince (2014) ★ Jason Patric, Bruce Willis. A retired assassin is drawn back into his former life and a confrontation with an old rival when his daughter is kidnapped. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Fri. 1 a.m. Syfy Fri. 11 a.m.

The Princess and the Frog (2009) ★★★ Voices of Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos. Animated. A fateful kiss leads a young woman and a royal amphibian on an adventure through the bayous of Louisiana. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sat. 3:25 p.m.

The Princess Bride (1987) ★★★ Cary Elwes, Robin Wright. A storybook stableboy turns pirate and rescues his beloved, who is about to marry a dreadful prince. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Mon. 1 p.m. AMC Tues. 2 a.m.

The Professor (2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Sat. 8 p.m.

Push (2009) ★ Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning. A 13-year-old clairvoyant and the son of a murdered assassin join forces against a covert government agency that dabbles in psychic drugs and warfare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Syfy Sat. 2 a.m. Syfy Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Pushing Tin (1999) ★★ John Cusack, Billy Bob Thornton. Two air traffic controllers who thrive on living dangerously compete to outdo each other on several levels. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:10 a.m.

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman. A cowgirl enters a quick-draw contest to get revenge on an outlaw in a town called Redemption. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:35 a.m.

A Quiet Place (2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

R.I.P.D. (2013) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds. Members of an odd police force chase monstrous spirits who try to escape their final judgment by hiding among the living. When the lawmen uncover a plot that could end all life, they must restore the cosmic balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Wed. 8 p.m. Syfy Thur. 5 p.m.

Radio (2003) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Ed Harris. A high-school football coach becomes a mentor to a mentally impaired young man in 1970s South Carolina. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Ovation Mon. 8 p.m. Ovation Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Radio Christmas (2019) Keshia Knight Pulliam, Tim Reid. When her Philadelphia radio station is closed for repairs during the holidays, DJ Kara Porter is forced to broadcast from the small town of Bethlehem. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Radio Days (1987) ★★★ Mia Farrow, Seth Green. A New York boy’s life and a cigarette girl’s story recall World War II-era radio. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Thur. 9 p.m.

The Rainmaker (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Claire Danes. A Memphis law school graduate aids a battered wife and fights a corporate lawyer for insurance benefits for a dying man. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Voices of Patton Oswalt, Ian Holm. Animated. A Parisian rat who enjoys fine food lives beneath a famous restaurant and longs to be a great chef. (G) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:15 p.m.

The Reader (2008) ★★★ Kate Winslet, Ralph Fiennes. In postwar Germany, a teenager has a love affair with an older woman who is hiding a terrible secret. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Thur. 3 a.m.

Red Planet (2000) ★ Val Kilmer, Carrie-Anne Moss. As Earth dies, a team of American astronauts tries to colonize Mars to save mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:35 p.m.

Redemption (2013) ★★ Jason Statham, Agata Buzek. A troubled war veteran assumes a new identity and becomes a vigilante in a bid to atone for his sins. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Audience Sat. 7 p.m. Audience Sun. 12:06 p.m.

Reel Injun (2009) The evolution of First Nations people in film. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KVCR Wed. 9:45 p.m.

Remittance (2018) Maritte Lee Go, Sean Michael Smith. A Filipino maid takes a job in Singapore to support her family back home. (NR) 10 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5:55 a.m.

Return to Christmas Creek (2018) Tori Anderson, Byron Abalos. After being told her new holiday app lacked Christmas spirit, a young CEO returns to her hometown to rediscover the meaning of the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 11 a.m.

Reunited at Christmas (2018) Beverley Breuer, Candus Churchill. As a child, Samantha spent every Christmas at her beloved Nana’s house building the traditions of fun and joy with her family. Sam is facing the first Christmas without Nana and still struggling to find the Christmas spirit when she gets a surprise. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 10 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards. College freshmen Skolnick and Gilbert form their own fraternity for computer-whiz misfits. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Wed. 11:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987) ★★ Robert Carradine, Curtis Armstrong. Skolnick, Poindexter and Booger attend a big fraternity convention in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love (1994) ★★ Robert Carradine, Curtis Armstrong. Skolnick and his fellow nerds plan a bachelor party for Booger whose future in-laws disapprove. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Mon. 8:45 a.m.

The Rich Are Always With Us (1932) ★★ Ruth Chatterton, George Brent. A New York socialite keeps in touch with her cheating husband, frustrating an admirer in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Ride (2018) Bella Thorne, Jessie T. Usher. Struggling actor James pays his bills by driving for a ride-sharing service in Los Angeles. His night soon takes a shocking turn when Bruno, armed with a gun, takes James and a woman on a terrifying, white-knuckle trip that spirals out of control. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. Starz Fri. 2:54 a.m.

River’s Edge (1987) ★★★ Crispin Glover, Keanu Reeves. Small-town teens react oddly after a peer strangles his girlfriend and shows them the corpse. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:55 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Tues. 10:30 p.m. CMT Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Road to Christmas (2018) Jessy Schram, Chad Michael Murray. Los Angeles television producer Maggie Baker unwittingly falls for Danny Wise, the son and former producer of his mother’s popular annual Christmas special. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

The Road to Christmas (2006) Jennifer Grey, Clark Gregg. A determined woman hitchhikes with a widower and his 12-year-old daughter to reach her wedding on Christmas Eve. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Fri. 6 p.m.

Robots (2005) ★★★ Voices of Ewan McGregor, Halle Berry. Animated. A robot leads a revolution against a corporate bigwig who wants to send older-model cyborgs to the scrap heap. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Wed. 9:36 p.m. Encore Thur. 9:01 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. Paramount Sat. 11 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Champ Rocky Balboa trains in Siberia for a bout against a lab-tested Soviet with a 2000-psi punch. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Paramount Sun. 2 a.m.

Rocky Mountain Christmas (2017) Kristoffer Polaha, Lindy Booth. Sarah heads to her uncle’s ranch to escape New York and the spotlight from a breakup. Returning home for the first time since her aunt passed, complications arise when Graham, a Hollywood star, arrives at the ranch to prepare for his next film. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 11 p.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) ★★★ Felicity Jones, Diego Luna. Recruited by the Rebel Alliance, Jyn Erso joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the Empire’s plans for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m.

The Rolling Stones - Crossfire Hurricane (2012) ★★★ Filmmaker Brett Morgen examines the history of the Rolling Stones, from their London debut in 1962 as a group of blues-obsessed bad boys to their status as the ``World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band.’' (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. AXS Fri. 6 p.m.

Romance at Reindeer Lodge (2017) Robert Pine, Josh Kelly. Molly and Jared have both sworn off holiday events. When they find themselves stuck at a Christmas-themed ranch, they have no choice but to allow their cynical hearts to melt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 1 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 1 p.m.

Romeo Must Die (2000) ★★ Jet Li, Aaliyah. While seeking vengeance for his brother’s murder, a former Hong Kong policeman falls for his foe’s daughter. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. VH1 Sun. 9 p.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) ★★★★ Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes. A pregnant woman’s husband and their satanic neighbors want her baby to be the Antichrist. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Showtime Wed. 11:30 a.m.

The Row (2018) Colin Egglesfield, Dylan Sprayberry. An incoming college freshman must endure cruel hazing rituals and somehow evade a demented serial killer who is targeting her sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Fri. 6 a.m.

A Royal Christmas (2014) Lacey Chabert, Stephen Hagan. The queen of Cordinia schemes to break up her royal son’s romance with a seamstress from Philadelphia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 a.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Rugrats Go Wild (2003) ★★ Voices of Bruce Willis, Chrissie Hynde. Animated. The toddlers meet the Thornberry family after an accident leaves them stranded on a tropical island. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Sun. 6:55 a.m. TMC Wed. 11:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 7 a.m.

The Rundown (2003) ★★★ The Rock, Seann William Scott. Before his retirement, a bounty hunter must locate his boss’ son, who is searching for a priceless artifact in the Amazon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Sun. 10:15 a.m. HBO Fri. 8:10 p.m.

Rural Mexico (1935) James A. FitzPatrick. A look into the rural towns of Mazatlan, Toluca, and Taxco in Mexico. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:22 a.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Sat. 3 a.m.

Safe House (2012) ★★ Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds. After barely escaping an attack by mercenaries, a rookie agent and a renegade operative must join forces and figure out who wants them dead. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Sandlot (1993) ★★ Thomas Guiry, Mike Vitar. The best baseball player in the neighborhood helps a new kid with his clumsy ball-handling. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. MLB Sun. 5:30 p.m. MLB Fri. 5 p.m.

The Santa Con (2014) Barry Watson, Melissa Sagemiller. A con man’s dirty deeds earn him a court-ordered stint as a department store Santa, but his careless promise to a little boy prompts some soul-searching, and a desire to try to make the child’s wish -- to reunite his estranged parents -- come true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 2 p.m.

Santa Fe Trail (1940) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland. Dashing Jeb Stuart and his West Point classmates go to Kansas to stop abolitionist John Brown. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Fri. 9 a.m.

Santa’s Boots (2018) Megan Hilty, Noah Mills. Holly returns home for Christmas and is put to work as Santa’s elf at her family’s store, where she meets Nick, and falls in love. When Nick disappears days before Christmas, Holly searches for him with her only clue, his misplaced black boot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:04 a.m.

Santo en el Museo de Cera (1963) ★ Norma Mora, Rubén Rojo. Un héroe enmascarado enfrenta a un loco científico que planea transformar a humanos en monstruos y mostrarlos en museos. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Santo vs. la Hija de Frankenstein (1972) Santo, Carlos Agostí. Una doctora elabora el elíxir de la juventud con sangre de cadáveres y quiere usar la sangre de un luchador. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Santo y Blue Demon vs el Dr. Frankenstein (1974) Santo, Blue Demon. Un cirujano comete una serie de asesinatos con el fin de trasplantar un cerebro humano y resucitar a su difunta esposa. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ John Travolta, Karen Lynn Gorney. A Brooklyn paint-store clerk dons a white suit and becomes king of the dance floor at his local disco. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:20 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 a.m.

Say Anything... (1989) ★★★ John Cusack, Ione Skye. A high-school senior falls in love with an honor student bound for studies in England. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Thur. 10:33 a.m.

School Ties (1992) ★★★ Brendan Fraser, Matt Damon. A scholarship student hides his Jewish heritage to fit in at an Eastern prep school in the mid-1950s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:10 p.m.

Scooby-Doo (2002) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar. Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby investigate claims that a theme park is haunted. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Wed. Noon Freeform Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar. Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby investigate a group of ghouls terrorizing people. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Thur. Noon Freeform Thur. Noon

Scream (1996) ★★★ Neve Campbell, David Arquette. A psycho killer targets a past victim’s daughter, while a tabloid TV reporter homes in on his identity. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. AXS Mon. 6:50 p.m. AXS Mon. 9:05 p.m. AXS Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Sea of Shadows (2019) The world’s smallest whales near extinction as Mexican cartels and the Chinese mafia destroy their habitat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. NGC Sat. 9 p.m. NGC Sat. 10:48 p.m.

The Searchers (1956) ★★★★ John Wayne, Jeffrey Hunter. A Confederate veteran and his part-Cherokee partner search five years for a kidnapped girl. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Searching (2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Tues. 10:34 a.m.

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993) ★★★ Joe Mantegna, Max Pomeranc. A boy and his parents must decide what to do about his newly discovered aptitude for world-class chess. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. KCOP Sun. 2 p.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Thur. 12:15 p.m. Showtime Thur. 9:15 p.m. Showtime Sat. 11:15 a.m.

The Secret Life of Bees (2008) ★★ Queen Latifah, Dakota Fanning. Haunted by memories of her late mother, a teen finds comfort with three sisters who teach her about beekeeping, honey, and the Black Madonna. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Mon. 3:18 p.m.

Se7en (1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Syfy Mon. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 4:06 p.m.

Set Up (2011) Curtis ``50 Cent’’ Jackson, Bruce Willis. With help from a gangster, a betrayed man seeks revenge for a heist gone wrong. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:30 a.m.

7 Days in Entebbe (2018) ★★ Daniel Brühl, Rosamund Pike. Israeli soldiers embark on a mission to rescue more than 240 hostages from an airport in Entebbe, Uganda, in the summer of 1976. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sun. 6 p.m. TMC Fri. 1 a.m.

17 Again (2009) ★★ Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMT Sat. 4:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 9 p.m.

Sgt. Bilko (1996) ★ Steve Martin, Dan Aykroyd. A major seeks revenge on con artist Master Sgt. Ernest G. Bilko for nearly ruining his career. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Thur. 6:24 p.m.

Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero (2018) ★★★ Voices of Logan Lerman, Helena Bonham Carter. Animated. After being rescued by a young soldier on the eve of America’s entry into World War I, a terrier gets a home, a family and the chance to embark on an incredible adventure. (PG) 1 hr. 24 mins. HBO Sat. 6 a.m.

The Shadow (1994) ★★ Alec Baldwin, John Lone. Dashing Lamont Cranston’s alter ego battles a villain named Shiwan Khan in 1930s Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Thur. 8:15 a.m.

The Shallows (2016) ★★ Blake Lively, Óscar Jaenada. Stranded on a giant rock 200 yards from shore, an injured surfer must fight for her life as a great white shark circles her in its feeding ground. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. FX Fri. 10 a.m.

Shane (1953) ★★★★ Alan Ladd, Jean Arthur. An ex-gunfighter sides with Wyoming homesteaders against a ruthless cattle baron. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Sharing Christmas (2017) Ellen Hollman, Bobby Campo. A real estate developer is given the opportunity to transform an old shopping complex into a prime location. Unfortunately, there is one tenant who is holding out -- the Christmas shop owner he met just days ago. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. TNT Sun. 1 a.m.

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 11:30 p.m.

She’s Funny That Way (2014) Owen Wilson, Imogen Poots. The cast and crew of a Broadway play are thrown into a romantic roundelay when a lecherous director hires a hooker-turned-actress to star alongside his wife and his wife’s ex-lover. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:35 p.m.

She’s Having a Baby (1988) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth McGovern. A restless yuppie copywriter marries his teenage sweetheart, then wonders if it’s a mistake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Sun. 4:10 a.m.

She’s the One (1996) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Maxine Bahns. An affair with his cab-driver brother’s ex-fiancee typifies a married Wall Street guy’s need for sibling rivalry. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:10 a.m.

Sherlock Gnomes (2018) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. After someone kidnaps their garden gnomes, the duo calls on famous Detective Sherlock Gnomes and his sidekick Watson to solve the case. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:10 a.m. EPIX Sat. 7:25 a.m.

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas (2018) Candace Cameron Bure, Luke MacFarlane. Noelle, a holiday hater, becomes locked in a department store on Christmas Eve. There, she meets a woman who identifies herself as Noelle’s guardian angel and introduces Noelle to several ghosts of Christmases past, present and future. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m.

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Showgirls (1995) ★ Elizabeth Berkley, Kyle MacLachlan. A dancer becomes understudy in a Las Vegas show, sleeps with the boss and pushes the star down a flight of stairs. (NC-17) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Encore Tues. 3:01 a.m. Encore Tues. 10:55 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Tues. 5 p.m. Freeform Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. After Rumpelstiltskin tricks him into making a pact, Shrek finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, in which he and Fiona never met. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

Sicario (2015) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro. Members of a government task force travel back-and-forth across the U.S.-Mexican border, using one cartel boss to flush out a bigger one. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FXX Wed. 5 p.m. FXX Thur. Noon

Signs (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. With the help of his brother, a Pennsylvanian investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Tues. 11 a.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ Voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner. Animated. The combination of Homer, his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Sat. 2 p.m.

The Skeleton Twins (2014) ★★★ Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig. A set of near-tragedies forces estranged twins to come to terms with their relationships and the disappointments in their lives. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Ski School (1991) ★★ Dean Cameron, Tom Breznahan. A fun-loving ski instructor and his pupil lead their friends against a prim counterpart for supremacy of the slopes. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:55 a.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Wed. 3 a.m. Sundance Wed. 9 a.m.

Sleigh Bells Ring (2016) Erin Cahill, David Alpay. A busy single mother begins organizing her city’s Christmas parade. While prop hunting, she finds a beautiful sleigh that seems to have a mind of its own, and it begins nudging her back to an old flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon Hallmark Wed. Noon

Slender Man (2018) ★ Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles. Terror strikes when four teenage girls in a small town perform a ritual to debunk the lore of a tall, thin, horrifying figure known as the Slender Man. They soon fear that the legend is true when one of them suddenly goes missing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Mon. 9 a.m. Encore Mon. 7:24 p.m.

Sling Blade (1996) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Dwight Yoakam. A mentally impaired man with a violent past leaves the institution in which he has lived for many years and befriends a woman with a young son and an abusive boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TMC Mon. 11 p.m. TMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Small Town Christmas (2018) Ashley Newbrough, Ryan McDonell. Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to Springdale, the hometown of Emmett, a young man she met while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 11 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 3 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 7 a.m.

Smart Money (1931) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, James Cagney. A small-town barber turns big-city gambler, undone by luck and a weakness for blondes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 7:15 a.m.

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010) ★★★ Tom Berenger, Ernie Hudson. Un grupo de asesinos psicópatas son contratados para matar al director de la división de narcóticos de la FBI. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10:30 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017) ★★ Voices of Demi Lovato, Rainn Wilson. Animated. With the evil wizard Gargamel hot on their trail, Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty embark on a journey through the Forbidden Forest to find a mysterious village. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FXX Mon. Noon FXX Tues. 8 a.m.

Snow Bride (2013) Katrina Law, Jordan Belfi. A tabloid reporter races to find juicy gossip on a prominent political family. She ends up spending the week before Christmas with the family and falls for one of their sons. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Sat. Noon

A Snow Globe Christmas (2013) Alicia Witt, Donald Faison. After a blow to the head, a cynical TV executive wakes up in a seemingly perfect town, married to her former sweetheart and raising two children. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 4 p.m.

Snow White & the Huntsman (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TBS Sat. 12:30 p.m.

So Big (1932) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Hardie Albright. A woman feels that her sacrifices for her son are wasted when he becomes a bond salesman instead of an architect. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Tues. 8 a.m.

Solace (2017) Hope Olaide Wilson, Chelsea Tavares. A 17-year-old girl is sent to live with her extended family after her father’s death. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Mon. 9:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Soldier (1998) ★★ Kurt Russell, Jason Scott Lee. A soldier, trained as such from birth, helps colonists stave off a team of genetically engineered killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1 a.m.

Some Came Running (1958) ★★★ Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin. An ex-GI writer hangs out with a gambler and a floozy in his hometown. (NR) 2 hrs. 17 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Somewhere in Time (1980) ★★ Christopher Reeve, Jane Seymour. A playwright uses self-hypnosis to find the actress whose vintage portrait hangs in a grand hotel. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Thur. 4:15 p.m.

Sorry for Your Loss (2018) Justin Bartha, Bruce Greenwood. A new dad returns home to bury his estranged father, but things become complicated when he learns that his father’s final wish is to have his ashes scattered on the home field of his favorite professional sports team. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Fri. 4:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:15 a.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:20 a.m.

Spanglish (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Téa Leoni. A single mother becomes a housekeeper for a laid-back chef and his neurotic wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:55 p.m.

Special Agent (1935) ★★★ Bette Davis, George Brent. In order to gain evidence against a gang of crooks, a newspaperman makes a trade with a racketeer. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Spill (1996) ★ Brian Bosworth, Leah Pinsent. A presidential aide fights a military coverup after a deadly chemical spill threatens millions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:45 a.m.

The Spirit of Christmas (2015) Jen Lilley, Thomas Beaudoin. A young lawyer finds romance with a spirit that takes the form of a human 12 days before Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10 a.m.

Split (2016) ★★★ James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy. A psychotic man who has 23 personalities holds three teenage girls captive in an underground cell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Wed. 10:30 a.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon. Unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy, two best friends find themselves dodging deadly assassins and a suspicious British agent while hatching a plan to save the world. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Fri. 6 p.m. EPIX Sat. 2:30 a.m.

A Star for Christmas (2012) Briana Evigan, Travis Van Winkle. A recent breakup throws a baker’s life into chaos, and her co-workers leave her to cope alone during the holidays. Things start looking up when a handsome but troubled actor comes into the store, and the two quickly fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 4 p.m.

Star Trek Generations (1994) ★★ Patrick Stewart, William Shatner. Capt. Kirk and Capt. Picard team up to thwart mad Dr. Soran’s quest for the Nexus of joy. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. IFC Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. To uphold the principles of his Starfleet oath and save an alien race, Capt. Picard defies Federation orders. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Tues. 4:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. The crew of the Enterprise must prevent a replica of Capt. Picard from overtaking Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. IFC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture: The Director’s Edition (1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (PG) 2 hrs. 16 mins. IFC Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill. Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, Han Solo and his young allies face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren and the First Order. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TNT Mon. 5 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. POP Fri. 4 p.m. POP Sat. Noon

Step Up (2006) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan. A troubled guy but a gifted dancer attracts the attention of a talented ballerina at a Maryland school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Step Up 3 (2010) ★★ Rick Malambri, Adam G. Sevani. Street dancers team with a freshman from New York University for a high-stakes showdown against the world’s best hip-hop dancers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Wed. 6:46 a.m. Encore Wed. 11:08 p.m.

The Stepford Wives (2004) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick. A man and his wife move to a quaint suburb where most of the women seem to have the same bland personality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 6:25 p.m.

Stray (2019) Christine Woods, Karen Fukuhara. A detective teams up with an orphaned teen to battle a supernatural force that threatens the city. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 2 p.m.

Stroker Ace (1983) ★ Burt Reynolds, Ned Beatty. A stock-car driver competes in the chicken suit symbolic of his fast-food sponsor. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Thur. 2:32 a.m.

Su Herencia Era Matar (1992) Alejandro Ruiz, Patricia Rivera. Una maldición predispone a los hombres de una familia a matar, ahora un padre ha de salvar a su hijo de dicha maldición. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Suburbicon (2017) ★ Matt Damon, Julianne Moore. Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic, suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as family man Gardner Lodge navigates the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit and violence. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Sudden Impact (1983) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke. San Francisco’s ``Dirty Harry’’ Callahan meets an artist with her own code of vigilante justice. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. REELZ Sat. 1 p.m.

Suddenly (1954) ★★★ Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden. A hit man and company plan to shoot the president when he gets off his train in Suddenly, Calif. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Mon. 11 p.m.

Sunrise (1927) ★★★★ George O’Brien, Janet Gaynor. Silent. A woman from the city tempts a farmer to kill his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Wed. 10:45 p.m.

Super Troopers 2 (2018) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Former Vermont Highway Patrol officers Thorny, Farva, Rabbit, Foster and Mac get a shot at redemption in Canada. Their unconventional methods soon get put to the test when they encounter a smarmy mayor, mischievous Mounties and a smuggling ring. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:40 a.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Mon. 10:36 a.m. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 5:15 a.m.

Sweet Mountain Christmas (2019) Megan Hilty, Marcus Rosner. A musician who is set to headline a Christmas concert in NYC makes a pit-stop in Tennessee to see her family. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

Sweet Smell of Success (1957) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Tony Curtis. An all-powerful New York gossip columnist gives a press agent some dirty work. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Swimfan (2002) ★ Jesse Bradford, Erika Christensen. A new student at a high school obsesses over a swimming champion who does not return her advances. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Audience Fri. 2:30 p.m. Audience Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Sylvia Scarlett (1935) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant. Sylvia cuts her hair, dresses like a boy and flees French police with her father. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Tabloid (2010) ★★★ Joyce McKinney, Troy Williams. Live action/animated. In the 1970s, former Miss Wyoming Joyce McKinney becomes obsessed with a Mormon acquaintance and flies to England to abduct him after he goes there for missionary work. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Mon. 5 p.m.

Tag (2018) ★★ Ed Helms, Jon Hamm. Five highly competitive friends hit the ground running for their yearly, no-holds-barred game of tag -- risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take one another down. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:20 p.m.

The Take (1974) ★★ Billy Dee Williams, Eddie Albert. A policeman in New Mexico takes payoff money but still manages to go after a racketeer. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 10 p.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) ★★★ Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow. A young man travels to 1950s Italy and begins to assume the identity of a playboy he was hired to bring back to the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:35 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. MTV Sun. 1 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 3:35 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 10 p.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Sun. 4:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 9 p.m.

Tears of the Sun (2003) ★★ Bruce Willis, Monica Bellucci. A Navy SEAL and his squad try to protect a doctor and Nigerian refugees from ruthless rebels. (NR) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Ovation Sat. 10 p.m.

Terminator Genisys (2015) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Clarke. Kyle Reese goes back to 1984 to save Sarah Connor and emerges in an alternate timeline in which Sarah has been raised as a warrior by a Terminator guardian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FX Sun. 5 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. IFC Tues. 2 p.m. IFC Wed. 6 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. USA Sat. 11 a.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:50 a.m.

They Died With Their Boots On (1941) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland. A chronicle of George Armstrong Custer’s military career, from West Point to his final battle at Little Bighorn. (NR) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

The Thing About My Folks (2005) ★★ Peter Falk, Paul Reiser. A man takes his father on a road trip while his sisters try to find their mother, who wrote a goodbye note and left. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:25 a.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. POP Tues. 7 p.m. POP Tues. 10 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. FX Sun. 7:30 p.m. FX Mon. 4:30 p.m.

The Three Musketeers (1948) ★★★ Lana Turner, Gene Kelly. Swordsmen Athos, Porthos, Aramis and D’Artagnan foil a plot against the king by Lady de Winter and Richelieu. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Mon. 2:45 p.m.

Three O’Clock High (1987) ★★ Casey Siemaszko, Anne Ryan. A bully challenges a California high-school student to a 3 o’clock fight in the parking lot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Fri. 6:42 a.m.

Three on a Match (1932) ★★★ Warren William, Joan Blondell. Bad luck happens to a rich man’s wife and her two girlfriends from school. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Three to Tango (1999) ★ Matthew Perry, Neve Campbell. A wealthy businessman and his mistress believe the architect looking out for her is gay. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:50 a.m.

3:10 to Yuma (2007) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Wed. 4:55 p.m.

A Ticklish Affair (1963) ★★★ Shirley Jones, Gig Young. A Navy commander answers an SOS flashing from a window in a San Diego widow’s house. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Mon. 6 a.m.

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (2018) Megan Park, Josh Henderson. Two strangers, a businesswoman and a country music star, are both booked on a flight to Tulsa before the holidays, but it ends up getting canceled due to a snowstorm. They decide to try to get to Tulsa together, and share their secrets along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 11 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 3 p.m.

A Time to Kill (1996) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Samuel L. Jackson. A Southern lawyer and his legal assistant defend a black man for killing his young daughter’s white attackers. (R) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Showtime Wed. 9 p.m. Showtime Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Tintanson Cruzoe (1965) Tin Tan, Marcelo Chávez. Después de ser acusado de un crimen, Tin Tan huye a una isla desierta donde salvajes caníbales quieren comérselo. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Tomb Raider (2018) ★★ Alicia Vikander, Dominic West. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, young Lara Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination -- a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:50 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:50 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Sun. 5:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Tommy’s Honour (2016) ★★ Peter Mullan, Jack Lowden. Tom and Tommy Morris, father and son pioneers of professional golf, relied on skill, business acumen and working-class street smarts to make Tommy one of the world’s first sports superstars and found the modern game of golf. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Golf Wed. 5 p.m. Golf Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Toña Machetes (1983) Andrés García, Ignacio López Tarso. Una mujer adopta a un niño y descubre que puede amar nuevamente a pesar de que debe enfrentar a un hombre perverso. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Too Young to Kiss (1951) ★★ June Allyson, Van Johnson. A pianist poses as a teenage prodigy to fool a concert impresario who has snubbed her. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange. The Oscar-winning tale of a temperamental actor who becomes a sensation while posing as a woman on a hit TV soap opera. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMT Tues. 8 p.m.

Torch Song (1953) ★★ Joan Crawford, Michael Wilding. A hardened Broadway comedy star becomes attracted to a blind pianist. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 7:45 a.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:15 p.m.

The Town (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall. A Boston bank robber looks for a way out of his criminal lifestyle after beginning a passionate romance with the woman that his gang briefly took hostage. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Sun. 6:50 p.m.

Toy Story (1995) ★★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. A flashy new action hero’s arrival creates upset in a community of toys that comes to life when people are absent. (G) 1 hr. 20 mins. Freeform Mon. 9 p.m. Freeform Tues. 7 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toys find themselves dumped in a day-care center after Andy leaves for college. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Wed. 9:40 a.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) ★★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. When a toy collector kidnaps Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys band together to bring him home. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Tues. 9 p.m. Freeform Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell (2018) Jay Anstey, Alistair Moulton Black. Burt Gummer suspects that giant worms are being utilized as weapons at a research facility in Canada. He soon finds himself in a race against time to create an antidote from one of the creature’s venom to save his own life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Wed. 7:30 a.m. Syfy Thur. 2:02 a.m.

Troop Beverly Hills (1989) ★★ Shelley Long, Craig T. Nelson. An idle rich woman’s husband challenges her to lead their daughter’s troop of campers. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Thur. 12:30 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:05 p.m.

Truth or Dare (2018) ★ Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey. A seemingly harmless game of truth or dare turns deadly for a group of college friends in Mexico. The rules are simple but wicked -- tell the truth or die, do the dare or die, and if you stop playing, you die. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Tully (2018) ★★★ Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis. Hesitant at first, a mother of three welcomes a nighttime nanny named Tully into her home to help take care of her newborn daughter. She soon learns to appreciate all that Tully does -- forming a special bond with her new, lifesaving friend. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:15 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 10:10 a.m.

Turner & Hooch (1989) ★★ Tom Hanks, Mare Winningham. A drooling dog helps a tidy detective link California beach-town foul play to a drug-money laundry. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Wed. 6:30 a.m.

12 Gifts of Christmas (2015) Katrina Law, Aaron O’Connell. Anna is hired to become a personal Christmas shopper for Marc. As they work together, Anna helps Marc learn that Christmas giving should be about the importance of the gift, and Anna discovers she might find success as an artist in an unexpected way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 a.m. Hallmark Thur. Noon

12 Rounds (2009) ★ John Cena, Aidan Gillen. A cop must navigate through an elaborate series of traps and puzzles to save his kidnapped fiancee from a vengeful criminal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Mon. 9:19 p.m.

12 Rounds 3: Lockdown (2015) Dean Ambrose, Roger Cross. Framed for a homicide by his fellow officers, a detective tries to expose the conspiracy to clear his good name. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:25 a.m.

The Twelve Trees of Christmas (2013) Mel B, Casper Van Dien. To save her beloved library from a real-estate developer, a woman organizes a contest to decorate Christmas trees. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 4 p.m.

20,000 Years in Sing Sing (1933) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Bette Davis. The warden lets a convict out on the honor system to visit his injured girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Tues. 4:45 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Paramount Sun. 9 a.m. E Sat. 4 p.m. E Sun. 5:30 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Paramount Sun. 6 p.m. E Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Sun. 8:30 p.m. E Sun. 3 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Paramount Sun. 3 p.m. E Sat. 9:45 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Paramount Sun. Noon E Sat. 6:45 p.m.

A Twist of Christmas (2018) Vanessa Lachey, Brendon Zub. In the frenzy before Christmas, two single parents accidentally mix up their toys at a crowded department store. Although the two can’t stand each other, they decide to try to help each other salvage their holiday plans. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 12:01 p.m.

Twisted (2004) ★ Ashley Judd, Samuel L. Jackson. With help from her partner, a police inspector searches for a killer who is murdering her former lovers. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:20 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Sun. 11 a.m. TNT Mon. 1 a.m. TBS Sun. 2 a.m.

Two Can Play That Game (2001) ★ Vivica A. Fox, Morris Chestnut. A woman uses manipulative tactics to prove she has complete control over her boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. VH1 Sun. 1:30 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Fri. 2 p.m. Encore Fri. 9:49 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:39 a.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg. In the dark about each other’s true identity, two undercover agents from competing bureaus go on the run together after an attempt to infiltrate a drug cartel goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Two Turtle Doves (2019) Michael Rady, Nikki Deloach. Dr. Sharon Hayes returns home to search for a beloved family heirloom. With the help of an adorable little girl and her dispirited father, together they rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 3 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 1 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn’t quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:20 a.m. EPIX Tues. Noon

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) ★ Tyler Perry, Diamond White. Madea, Aunt Bam and Hattie journey into the woods to prevent Tiffany from attending a Halloween frat party. Chaos soon strikes when the would-be heroes find themselves fighting for their lives against an array of monsters, goblins and boogeymen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:05 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Sat. 11 p.m.

U-571 (2000) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton. American servicemen sneak aboard a disabled German sub to steal an encryption device they hope will help the Allies win the war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:25 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 2:40 p.m.

Uncle Drew (2018) ★★ Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery. Uncle Drew recruits a squad of older basketball players to return to the court to compete in a tournament. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ Steven Seagal, Tommy Lee Jones. Two military madmen hijack a nuclear-armed Navy battleship with a SEAL commando on board as a cook. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. AMC Fri. 11:30 a.m. AMC Fri. Noon

Under the Mistletoe (2006) Jaime Ray Newman, Michael Shanks. A woman becomes the center of attention after she unwittingly enters a dating contest on a radio station. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Tues. Noon

Undercover Brother (2002) ★★★ Eddie Griffin, Chris Kattan. A low-rent private detective poses as a preppy nerd in order to foil a plot by conspirators. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Sun. 1:31 p.m. Syfy Mon. 10:02 a.m.

Underworld: Evolution (2006) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. Vampire warrior Selene and her werewolf lover trace the origins of the ancient feud between their races. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Tues. 2:03 p.m. Syfy Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy. Lucian and Sonja, his vampire lover, rally the Lycans against their cruel enslavement at the hands of Viktor, the vampire king. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sun. 11:31 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Tues. 4 p.m.

Universal Soldier (1992) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren. Dead soldiers from the ‘60s surface in the ‘90s as high-tech warriors reanimated by the U.S. government. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:25 a.m.

Unstoppable (2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:30 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:40 p.m.

Up (2009) ★★★ Voices of Ed Asner, Christopher Plummer. Animated. A 78-year-old balloon salesman ties thousands of balloons to his house and flies to South America, but discovers too late a young stowaway aboard. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Wed. 4:32 p.m.

Up in the Air (2009) ★★★ George Clooney, Vera Farmiga. A corporate downsizing expert realizes he is developing real feelings for a frequent bedmate whose cache of travel miles and club cards rivals his own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:10 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. CMT Wed. 10:30 p.m. CMT Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9:25 p.m.

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ Tom Cruise, Penélope Cruz. A wealthy womanizer has trouble distinguishing dreams from reality after a car accident leaves him disfigured. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Starz Tues. 6:07 a.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 6 p.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Sun. 8 p.m. Encore Tues. 1:33 p.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m. Encore Fri. 6:05 p.m. Encore Sat. 3:10 p.m.

A Very Merry Daughter of the Bride (2008) Joanna Garcia, Luke Perry. A scheming wedding planner disapproves of her mother’s upcoming marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. Lifetime Thur. Noon

A Very Merry Mix-Up (2013) Alicia Witt, Mark Wiebe. A woman plans to meet her future in-laws at Christmas and, through a serendipitous series of events, spends the holiday with a warm and caring family whose son catches her eye. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon

A Very Merry Toy Store (2017) Melissa Joan Hart, Mario Lopez. Rival toy shop owners reluctantly join forces when an unscrupulous toy magnate opens a box store in their town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 2 p.m.

A Veteran’s Christmas (2018) Eloise Mumford, Sean Faris. Capt. Grace Garland, a decorated U.S. veteran, returns home after two tours of search and rescue in Afghanistan. After being separated from her beloved K9 partner, Grace must rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 7 p.m.

View From the Top (2003) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Applegate. A woman from a small Nevada town makes friends while training to become a flight attendant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Starz Thur. 3:06 p.m. Starz Fri. 9:29 a.m.

Visiting Italy (1951) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. The ancient ruins of Rome, the Leaning Tower of Pisa and architecture in Florence. (NR) TCM Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. A Sun. 10:01 p.m. A Mon. 2:04 a.m. Paramount Wed. 2 a.m.

Wall Street (1987) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Charlie Sheen. Oliver Stone’s tale of the career of an ambitious stockbroker and his involvement with a ruthless corporate raider. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Tues. 9:32 a.m. Encore Tues. 12:52 p.m.

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010) ★★ Michael Douglas, Shia LaBeouf. Following a long prison term for insider trading, master manipulator Gordon Gekko keeps his real motives hidden when he forges an alliance with his daughter’s fiancé. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Thur. 11:45 a.m. HBO Sun. 3:10 a.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson. A ruthless colonel leads his troops in a deadly battle against Caesar and his army of intelligent apes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 4 p.m.

War of the Worlds (2005) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning. A New Jersey man and his two children face an epic battle for survival when hostile aliens invade Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sun. 2 p.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Dabney Coleman. A teen taps his computer into the NORAD missile-defense system and plays a video game, ``Global Thermonuclear War.’' (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Sat. 5:44 a.m.

Warning Sign (1985) ★★ Sam Waterston, Kathleen Quinlan. Research scientists are turned into homicidal maniacs when a secret germ-warfare experiment goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:45 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge (1931) ★★★ Mae Clarke, Douglass Montgomery. A World War I soldier in London falls for a young woman during an air raid, not realizing she is a prostitute. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Mon. 7:45 a.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Mon. 9:20 a.m. Showtime Sat. 6:25 a.m.

The Wedding Plan (2016) ★★★ Noa Koler, Amos Tamam. After her fiance calls off their wedding a month before the ceremony, a woman decides to keep the reservation and trusts God will provide her with a husband. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:40 a.m.

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989) ★★ Andrew McCarthy, Jonathan Silverman. Two guys party with their bumped-off boss at his Long Island beach house, and no one notices. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Fri. 10 p.m. CMT Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Welcome to Christmas (2018) Eric Mabius, Jennifer Finnigan. A real estate developer finds romance with a charming sheriff in a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 8 a.m. Hallmark Sat. 10 p.m.

Welcome to Marwen (2018) ★★ Steve Carell, Leslie Mann. After surviving a violent assault, Mark Hogancamp creates a miniature World War II town that comes to life with astonishingly realistic dolls. Through this fantasy world, Mark finds the strength to triumph in the real world and face his attackers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sun. 8:15 a.m.

Welcome to Mooseport (2004) ★★ Gene Hackman, Ray Romano. The owner of a small-town Maine hardware store runs for mayor against a former U.S. president. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Wed. 3:28 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer. Supernatural events plague a college professor and his wife as they investigate a murder she believes occurred next door. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:45 p.m.

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Fri. 6 p.m. BET Sat. 2:30 p.m.

When a Stranger Calls (2006) ★★ Camilla Belle, Tommy Flanagan. A sadistic stranger subjects a teenage baby-sitter to an increasingly threatening round of phone calls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 1:05 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan. Two Manhattan careerists first hate, then like and eventually love each other over the course of 12 years. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Thur. 6 p.m.

When You Grow Up (1973) Youths learn about the world of work and how to choose a rewarding career. (NR) 11 mins. TCM Sat. 2:30 a.m.

White Boy (2017) In 1980s Detroit, a 17-year-old runs a sophisticated drug operation. Thirty years later, journalists, police and federal agents discuss him for the first time. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Starz Thur. 3:44 a.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Whitney Houston: Everlasting Voice (2016) The singer’s life from her chart-topping hits in the 1980s and 1990s to her turbulent marriage to Bobby Brown. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Ovation Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:15 a.m.

Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Mon. 5 p.m.

Widows (2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Wed. 6:50 p.m.

Wild Hogs (2007) ★ Tim Allen, John Travolta. Looking for adventure, frustrated suburbanites hit the open road and encounter rough-and-tumble bikers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Fri. 10:30 a.m.

William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1999) ★★ Kevin Kline, Michelle Pfeiffer. Bicyclists and an actor’s troupe enter a 19th-century Tuscan forest and fall under the spell of sprites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Ovation Wed. 1 p.m.

William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet (1996) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Claire Danes. Twentieth-century teenagers fall in love, despite feuding families, in an update of the classic tragedy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Encore Fri. 8:14 a.m. Encore Sat. 1:28 a.m.

Winchester (2018) ★ Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke. To an outsider, Sarah Winchester’s 7-story home looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah’s actually building a prison -- an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts that have a score to settle with her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Tues. 6:15 p.m.

Winner Take All (1932) ★★ James Cagney, Virginia Bruce. Two women and a broken nose make a New York boxer change his ways. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Winnie the Pooh (2011) ★★★ Voices of Jim Cummings, Bud Luckey. Animated. Owl mistakenly misleads Pooh and friends into believing that Christopher Robin has been abducted. (G) 1 hr. 9 mins. Encore Sun. 8:44 a.m.

A Wish for Christmas (2016) Lacey Chabert, Paul Greene. Sara prefers to be on the sidelines at work until someone steals her big idea for a Christmas initiative. She makes a wish to Santa to gain the courage to stand up for herself, and he gives her 48 hours to discover how to speak her own mind. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 10 p.m.

With Love, Christmas (2017) Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O’Connell. When the office assignments are distributed for Secret Santa, Melanie is excited that she was given her crush, Donovan. Donovan is so taken by the thoughtful gifts and notes, he starts to fall in love. But someone else is stealing Melanie’s credit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 a.m.

Without a Paddle (2004) ★★ Seth Green, Matthew Lillard. Three childhood friends embark on a canoe trip to find a plane hijacker’s stash of money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Mon. 8:05 a.m. HBO Thur. 10 a.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis. A hunted Philadelphia detective moves in with an Amish widow and her murder-witness son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:40 a.m.

The Woman in White (1948) ★★★ Eleanor Parker, Alexis Smith. Based on the novel by Wilkie Collins. A mansion and its inhabitants are haunted by a strange spell. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Mon. 11:15 a.m.

Wonder (2017) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:05 p.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 6 p.m.

The Working Man (1933) ★★ George Arliss, Bette Davis. A shoe manufacturer leaves his know-it-all nephew in charge and joins the competition. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Tues. 1:30 p.m.

World War Z (2013) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos. Cuando una pandemia de zombis amenaza con destruir a la humanidad, un exinvestigador de Naciones Unidas es obligado a regresar al servicio para intentar descubrir la fuente de la infección. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. KVEA Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Wrapped Up in Christmas (2017) Tatyana Ali, Brendan Fehr. With Christmas just around the corner, 8-year-old Molly asks the mall Santa to find a boyfriend for her beloved aunt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:01 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. Professor Xavier leads Wolverine and other superheroes against Magneto, a mutant who would rule humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Sat. 3:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. After a mutant-hating militarist named Stryker invades their school, the X-Men must join forces with Magneto to rescue Professor Xavier and neutralize the threat posed by Stryker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. IFC Sat. 1:45 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy. The X-Men join forces with their younger selves in order to change the past and save mankind’s future as well as their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Thur. 11:30 p.m. FX Fri. Noon

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Sat. 7 p.m.

Xanadu (1980) ★★ Olivia Newton-John, Gene Kelly. A mythological muse helps an artist and a former big-band clarinetist open a roller disco. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Wed. 6:15 p.m. TMC Thur. 5:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 10 a.m.

Yes Man (2008) ★★ Jim Carrey, Zooey Deschanel. After attending a self-help seminar, a negative-thinking man brings about an amazing change in his life by saying yes to everything. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TBS Mon. 3 a.m.

You Better Watch Out (1980) ★★ Brandon Maggart, Dianne Hull. Eavesdropping on mother turns a boy into a killer who roams the streets dressed as Santa Claus. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Wed. 8:15 a.m.

You, Me and Dupree (2006) ★★ Owen Wilson, Kate Hudson. Three become a crowd when a newlywed invites his jobless buddy to temporarily move in with him and his wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Thur. 12:28 p.m.

You, Me and Him (2017) David Tennant, Lucy Punch. Two female lovers, one a lawyer and the other a fun, pot smoking layabout, meet a flirtatious neighbor. Despite planning to never have children, the female lovers both become pregnant and are forced to evaluate their relationship and their future. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Mon. 8:50 a.m. TMC Tues. 5:20 a.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Ovation Tues. 9 p.m. Ovation Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. Billy the Kid and his gang gallop to Mexico, chased by a federal posse led by Pat Garrett. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Ovation Tues. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 9 p.m.

Your Highness (2011) ★ Danny McBride, James Franco. A slacker prince must join his braver brother on a quest to save the brother’s fiancee from an evil wizard. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Zombies (2018) Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly. A zombie and a cheerleader work together to show the town of Seabrook what they can achieve when they embrace their differences and celebrate what makes them a community. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Zootopia (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman. Animated. Rookie police rabbit Judy Hopps works with a wily fox to solve a mysterious case in the mammal metropolis of Zootopia. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 5:30 p.m.