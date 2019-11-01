What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Little Mermaid Live!’, ‘His Dark Materials’ and more

SUNDAY

Achievement in science, technology, etc., is honored at the star-studded, fifth-annual “Breakthrough Prize.” With Tyra Banks, Drew Barrymore, LeVar Burton, et al. 7 p.m. National Geographic Channel

After four seasons, “The Durrells in Corfu” airs its series finale on “Masterpiece.” With Keeley Hawes. 8 p.m. KOCE

A woman reconnects with an old beau for a “Christmas Scavenger Hunt” in this holiday romance. With Kim Shaw and Kevin McGarry. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

It’s “Always and Forever Christmas” at the holiday shop a marketing exec inherits from her granddad in this new TV movie. With Lexi Lawson. 8 p.m. Lifetime

They’re talking turkey — and mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, etc., — in a second season of “Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge.” Giada De Laurentiis hosts. 9 p.m. Food Network

Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Rosalía and Lil Nas X are among the nominees at the “2019 MTV Europe Music Awards.” Becky G hosts the festivities from Seville, Spain. 9 p.m. MTV

“The Affair” is over. The drama starring Dominic West and Maura Tierney offers its series finale. 9 p.m. Showtime

MONDAY

Contemporary composers including Eric Whitacre and Morten Lauridsen discuss the state of choral music today in the documentary “American Voices.” 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Bakers, start your ovens! “Holiday Baking Championship” is back on for another season. Jesse Palmer hosts. 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network

Dafne Keen stars in the new fantasy drama “His Dark Materials” on HBO. (HBO)

An intrepid young girl (“Logan’s” Dafne Keen) makes shocking discoveries while searching for a missing friend in “His Dark Materials,” a new series based on Philip Pullman’s fantasy novels. Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy and “Hamilton’s” Lin-Manuel Miranda also star. 9 p.m. HBO

See how residents of the South Bronx battled back against both destructive blazes and bureaucratic indifference during the 1970s in the documentary “Decade of Fire” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

Journey “under the sea” without so much as a snorkel with “The Little Mermaid Live!” “Moana’s” Auli’i Cravalho plays the title role in this live-action version of Disney’s 1989 animated musical. With Queen Latifah, Shaggy, John Stamos and host Amber Riley. 8 p.m. ABC

Will artificial intelligence try to kill us all, like in the “Terminator” movies, or simply bore us to death like in Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi fable “AI: Artificial Intelligence”? Find out on a new “Frontline.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Brie Larson treks through the Panamanian jungle on a new episode of “Running Wild With Bear Grylls.” (Ben Simms / National Geographic)

“Captain Marvel’s” Brie Larson goes “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” through the Panamanian jungle as this celebrity outdoor-adventure series returns with new episodes. 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

“AGT’s” Howie Mandel is among the celebs telling tales about the times they got scared witless in the new paranormal series “Famously Afraid.” 10 p.m. Travel Channel

WEDNESDAY

The new documentary “Virtually History” takes a you-are-there look at the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. Anytime, YouTube Originals

The legendary lensmen who helped filmmakers Charlie Chaplin, D.W. Griffith, et al., shape the art form’s visual vocabulary are saluted in the new documentary “Image Makers: The Adventures of America’s Pioneer Cinematographers.” 5 and 9 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

Alex Rodriguez and entrepreneur Macus Lemonis help athletes and entertainers get on firmer financial footing in the new series “Back in the Game.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Whatcha gonna do, brother, when Hulk Hogan and the 24-inch pythons put in a cameo on a new episode of “The Goldbergs”? 8 p.m. ABC

“Dead Sea Scroll Detectives” use state-of-the-art technology to try to reconstruct those ancient Jewish religious texts on this new episode of “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Patti LaBelle, Smokey Robinson, et al., sing the praises of “The Apollo” in this new documentary about the venerable Harlem venue. 9 p.m. HBO

THURSDAY

“The Office’s” Rainn Wilson reprises his role as Bonnie’s (Allison Janney) therapist on a new episode of “Mom.” 9 p.m. CBS

Patton Oswalt (“The King of Queens”) guest stars on a new episode of “Will & Grace.” 9:30 p.m. NBC

You wanna go to Ghana? Conan O’Brien takes a tour of that West African nation on a new edition of the late-night host’s occasional travelogue “Conan Without Borders.” 10 p.m. TBS

FRIDAY

You might just like “Green Eggs and Ham,” or you might not give a damn. Adam Devine and Michael Douglas lend their voices to this new animated series inspired by the writings of Dr. Seuss. Anytime, Netflix

Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but the hookups are delightful in the new teen-themed rom-com “Let It Snow.” With Shameik Moore and “Mad Men’s” Kiernan Shipka. Anytime, Netflix

The new documentary “One Child Nation” looks at the impact of the Chinese government’s decades-old policy restricting the sizes of families. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Ken Watanabe and Kelli O’Hara costar in “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I” on “Great Performances” on KOCE. (Matthew Murphy)

Ken Watanabe is “The King” and Kelli O’Hara is the “I” in the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical “The King and I” on a new “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

Can you tell me how to get to “Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration”? Joseph Gordon-Levitt hosts this star-studded salute to the classic children’s educational series. 7 p.m. HBO

Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is the basis for the family-friendly 2019 Arthurian fantasy “The Kid Who Would Be King.” With Louis Ashbourne Serkis (yup, Andy’s kid) and Rebecca Ferguson. 7:45 p.m. HBO

A sports photographer (Merritt Patterson) gets a shot at romance in the new TV movie “Picture a Perfect Christmas.” With Jon Cor. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Tune in for a “Radio Christmas” with this new holiday movie starring “The Cosby Show’s” Keshia Knight Pulliam and “WKRP’s” Tim Reid. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The new nature series “Blue Planet Now” examines the impact of climate change on marine environments around the world. 9 p.m. BBC America

The documentary “Sea of Shadows” charts efforts to save an endangered species of whale native to the Gulf of California. 9 and 10:48 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Indie rockers Vampire Weekend descend on a new episode of the concert series “Austin City Limits.” 11 p.m. KOCE