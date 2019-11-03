Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Passing of astrologer Walter Mercado draws fan reactions

Walter Mercado Attends The Opening Of Mucho, Mucho Amor: 50 Years of Walter Mercado
Astrologer and TV personality Walter Mercado at the opening of “Mucho, Mucho Amor: 50 Years of Walter Mercado” at HistoryMiami Museum on Aug. 1 in Miami. Mercado died Saturday of kidney failure.
(Getty Images)

Fans and celebrities took to Twitter to mourn the loss of LGBTQ and Latino icon Walter Mercado, who died Saturday.

By Sonaiya KelleyStaff Writer 
Nov. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Stars and fans of the late Puerto Rican astrologer and television personality Walter Mercado took to Twitter on Sunday morning to mourn the LGBTQ and Latino icon.

Mercado, who never publicly stated his sexuality, was an icon in the gay community for never conforming to traditional gender roles and challenging Latin America’s conservative television culture.

In an emotional thread, comedian Gabe Gonzalez shared his personal connection to the astrologer, who died Saturday of kidney failure.

https://twitter.com/gaybonez/status/1191031611321716736
“He was weird and beautiful and eccentric and dressed in extravagant capes I’d try to imitate using my grandmother’s sheets,” said Gonzalez in a tweet. “He defined everything I’d been taught about how I ‘should’ act as a Puerto Rican man.”

“He never identified as queer, but it felt like he refused to be constrained by gender norms and antiquated ideas of masculinity,” he continued. “When an interviewer once asked his age, Walter Mercado responded ‘Soy ageless.’ Ageless never dies, bebé.”

“Orange Is the New Black” actress Dascha Polanco also tweeted about the fallen star, lamenting the fact that she’d never had a chance to meet him.

https://twitter.com/SheIsDash/status/1191041716637196288

The Kid Mero, one half of the comedy duo Desus & Mero, also shared the news on social media, saying he watched Mercado “my entire life.”

https://twitter.com/THEKIDMERO/status/1191042075057369099

https://twitter.com/ActionBronson/status/1191045618032136192

In their remembrances, several fans shared Mercado’s signature catchphrase “Above all, lots and lots of love.”

https://twitter.com/YoSoy_Amanda/status/1191036149776683009
https://twitter.com/chrissiefit/status/1191054367048290306
https://twitter.com/Carrasquillo/status/1191060418757877761
https://twitter.com/MariaCeleste/status/1191027595887951873

Sonaiya Kelley
