What’s on TV Monday: ‘His Dark Materials’ on HBO

SERIES

The Neighborhood As Calvin and Tina (Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold) near a milestone anniversary, Dave and Gemma (Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs) want to help them have the wedding they missed out on the first time around in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice Taylor Swift continues her role as mentor to all of the teams on the third night of the knockout rounds in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

9-1-1. A murder weapon resurfaces from a case in the early ’90s that Athena (Angela Bassett) was close to. Flashbacks show how she joined the LAPD and became the officer she is today. Peter Krause also stars. 8 p.m. Fox

Bob Hearts Abishola Bob (Billy Gardell) hires Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) to take care of Dottie (Christine Ebersole) in his home while she recovers in this new episode of the romantic comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

All Rise Mark and Emily (Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho) go head to head in court for the first time in this new episode of the legal drama. Simone Missick stars. 9 p.m. CBS

Prodigal Son Bright’s (Tom Payne) hunger to find answers leads him to a junkyard, where he narrowly escapes a hail of gunfire. Later, he and the police discover multiple human remains on the scene, spanning decades. Halston Sage and Michael Sheen also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Holiday Baking Championship In the season premiere of this unscripted competition, host Jesse Palmer asks the 10 bakers to introduce themselves with edible placecards. In a second new episode, each baker takes on a judge’s favorite holiday desserts, then creates holiday centerpiece cakes. 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network

His Dark Materials Philip Pullman’s epic fantasy comes to the small screen as a series set in a world wherein every human being has an animal daemon, a manifestation of their soul. Dafne Keen stars as an orphan who has grown up at Jordan College. Ruth Williams, James McAvoy and Lin-Manuel Miranda also star. 9 p.m. HBO

Rock the Block The designers tackle their great rooms and outdoor living spaces in the two new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. HGTV

The Good Doctor Sean’s (Freddie Highmore) first solo surgery puts his residency in jeopardy in this new episode of the medical drama. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens In the new documentary “Decade of Fire,” filmmakers Vivian Vazquez Irizarry, Gretchen Hildebran and Julia Steele Allen look back at New York City in the 1970s, when virtually the entire borough of the Bronx burned down, reducing much of the community to rubble. 10 p.m. KOCE and 11 p.m. KPBS

Catherine the Great Catherine and Potemkin (Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke) experience challenges in their relationship, as Potemkin’s push for expansion puts him at odds with Panin (Rory Kinnear) in part three of this four-part miniseries. 10 p.m. HBO

MOVIES

Saving Private Ryan Steven Spielberg won the best director Oscar for this 1998 World War II drama, whose opening portrayal of the Normandy invasion is one of the most powerful war sequences in movie history. Tom Hanks stars as the captain in charge of a platoon assigned to go behind enemy lines and retrieve a private (Matt Damon) whose three brothers have all been killed. Jeremy Davies, Edward Burns and Tom Sizemore also star. 9 p.m. Sundance

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Marla Tellez; cast members of “The Morning Show.” (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Matt Czuchry (“The Resident”); Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Waves”); Loud Luxury and Bryce Vine. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Michael Kelly (“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Patrick Wilson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Dog’s latest medical results onstage; Robert Blake’s daughter speaks out. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Eric McCormack; Liza Koshy; Mike Posner’s Walk Across America. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Maya Rudolph (“Bless the Harts”); Dr. Ruth (“Ask Dr. Ruth”); NFL star Jon Dorenbos. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Dr. Mehmet Oz (“The Dr. Oz Show”); guest co-host Eva Marcille. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A mother discusses raising a nonverbal autistic son; another shares her experience with MERT. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Matt Damon. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chris Evans; Naomi Scott; EarthGang performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Country singer Tim McGraw; Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jessica Biel; Natasha Lyonne; Chris Garcia. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Gloria Steinem; Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter; Brendan Buckley. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Lake Bell; Jason Clarke. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NFL Football The Dallas Cowboys visit the New York Giants, 5 p.m. ESPN

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.