What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Mayans M.C.’ on FX

SERIES

NCIS After a petty officer’s son is found murdered at a “welcome home from prison” party, evidence suggests Kasie’s (Diona Reasonover) lifelong best friend (guest star Devale Ellis) is the suspect in this new episode of the procedural drama. 8 p.m. CBS

FBI After a Wall Street investor is murdered, the team is led to an insider-trading ring that uses unconventional methods to gain information. Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki star in this new episode of the crime drama. 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us Déjà (Lyric Ross) pushes the boundaries of Randall and Beth’s (Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson) trust in this new episode of the time-shifting family drama. Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Frontline The new episode “In the Age of AI” documents the promise and potential perils of artificial intelligence. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

NCIS: New Orleans Still reeling from his brother’s murder, Lasalle (Lucas Black) seeks revenge by tracking a drug ring he believes was responsible. While Pride (Scott Bakula) is helping with the case, he crosses paths with Eddie Barrett (guest star Eddie Cahill), who knows far more than he’s willing to tell. Vanessa Ferlito also stars.10 p.m. CBS

Mayans M.C. The need for justice makes for tough decisions for the Reyes brothers and the club in the season finale. JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas and Sarah Bolger star. 10 p.m. FX

Running Wild With Bear Grylls Brie Larson joins host Bear Grylls in the Pearl Islands of Panama, where she learns how to handle a machete, jumps from a helicopter into waters below and crosses a crocodile-infested mangrove swamp in the season premiere of the unscripted celebrity-adventure series. 10 p.m. National Geographic

Welcome to Plathville The nine children of the Plath family, who have never had a soda, don’t know pop-culture icons and have never watched TV, are the focus of this new unscripted series. The family lives in rural Georgia with parents Kim and Barry Plath. 10 p.m. TLC

Famously Afraid Howie Mandel and his family are terrorized by what they believe is an evil spirit and Hal Sparks uncovers the truth about his alleged alien abduction in this new unscripted celebrity scary-story series. 10 p.m. Travel

SPECIALS

The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “The Little Mermaid” Live! Airing to mark the 30th anniversary of Disney’s 1989 animated musical version of the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, this two-hour special is a hybrid that features live musical performances by cast members woven into the original feature film. Auli’i Cravalho (“Moana”) appears as Ariel, while Queen Latifah plays Ursula the sea witch and Graham Phillips (“The Good Wife”) is Prince Eric. Shaggy voices the crab Sebastian, while John Stamos appears as Chef Louis. 8 p.m. ABC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Seth Meyers; James Snyder; Leslie Odom Jr. performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Cooking segment with chef Sunny Anderson; “Dancing With the Stars” eliminated couple. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister; Alan Alda (“Marriage Story”); Amanda Salas and Racheli Peltier, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night Walk. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Tim McGraw (“Grit & Grace”); Bridget Moynahan. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Jane Fonda. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Dr. Mehmet Oz; Dr. Drew Pinsky. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kellie Pickler; Vicki Lawrence. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Natalie Wood’s boat captain talks about what he witnessed the night she died. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show An Air Force combat cameraman makes art from coffee grounds; Keegan-Michael Key; Bebe Rexha. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Shia LaBeouf (“Honey Boy”); Jon Dorenbos. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Kim Kardashian West; Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Laser therapy for pain; a motorcycle club delivers breast milk; Michael Jordan’s health clinic. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

SoCal Connected An investigation reveals how the state and many cities have let developers get away for decades with not paying their fair share when they replace affordable lodging with luxury hotels up and down California’s coast. 7 p.m. KOCE

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Bert Kreischer. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Adam Sandler; Jenny Slate; Megan Gailey. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Elizabeth Banks; Amy Klobuchar; King Princess performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Mandy Moore; Josh Lucas; Hootie & the Blowfish perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Hillary Rodham Clinton; Chelsea Clinton; Sheryl Crow. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kristin Chenoweth; Michael Kelly; writer Sinéad Burke; Brendan Buckley. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Ewan McGregor: Rebecca Ferguson. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Wagner versus Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m. FS1; State Farm Champions Classic: Kansas versus Duke, 4 p.m. ESPN; Sacred Heart visits Providence, 4 p.m. FS Prime; Army visits Villanova, 5:30 p.m. FS1; State Farm Champions Classic: Michigan State versus Kentucky, 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Boston Bruins visit the Montreal Canadiens, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Minnesota Wild visit the Anaheim Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime; the Chicago Blackhawks visit the San Jose Sharks, 7 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Chicago Bulls, 5 p.m. SportsNet

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.