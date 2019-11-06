What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Young Sheldon’ on CBS

SERIES
Young Sheldon A church carnival leads Missy (Raegan Revord) to try out for the baseball team. Annie Potts, Iain Armitage, Lance Barber and Zoe Perry also star in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore Amy, Jonah and Glenn (America Ferrera, Ben Feldman and Mark McKinney) hatch a scheme to make Amy look like a tough boss in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural Dean (Jensen Ackles, who also directs this new episode) and his brother, Sam (Jared Padalecki), investigate the mysterious death of one girl and the baffling disappearance of another in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW
Perfect Harmony When Pastor Magnus (John Carroll Lynch) invites the Second First Choir to perform at the Church of Perpetual Praise, Arthur (Bradley Whitford) wants the group to sound better than ever in a new episode of the musical comedy. Anna Camp also stars. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Mom Bonnie (Allison Janney) gets a glimpse of what Adam (William Fichtner) was like before his accident. Anna Faris also stars in this new episode of the comedy. 9 p.m. CBS
The Good Place On the last day of the experiment, Chidi (William Jackson Harper) is faced with one final ethical dilemma. Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil and D’Arcy Carden also star in this new episode of the afterlife comedy. 9 p.m. NBC
Carol’s Second Act Carol (Patricia Heaton) is assigned to care for a star college football player (guest star Larry VanBuren Jr.) who has a broken rib in a new episode of the medical comedy. Ashley Tisdale, Jean-Luc Bilodeau also star with guest stars Ben Koldyke and Essence Atkins. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Will & Grace Will (Eric McCormack) concocts a plan to get back at Jack (Sean Hayes) after years of constantly enduring wisecracks about Will’s thinning hairline in the new episode. Megan Mullally and Debra Messing also star with guest star Patton Oswalt. 9:30 p.m. NBC
Evil Kristen, David and Ben (Katja Herbers, Mike Colter and Aasif Mandvi) are asked to assess the veracity of a local prophetess and are shaken when they see one of her visions come to life in this supernatural series. 10 p.m. CBS
Conan Without Borders In a new episode of the travelogue series, Conan O’Brien travels to Ghana with Sam Richardson (“Veep”), whose family hails from the African nation. 10 p.m. TBS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America John Cena; cooking with Melba Wilson, J.R. Rusgrove and Antonia Lofaso. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan John Cena (“Playing With Fire”); Elizabeth Banks (“Charlie’s Angels”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View “The View” celebrates 5,000 shows; Donald Trump Jr.; Kimberly Guilfoyle. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Zanna Roberts Rassi; Charlie Weber (“How to Get Away With Murder”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Karamo Brown discusses the book he wrote with his son, Jason “Rachel” Brown. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Annie Potts; Craig T. Nelson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show The mother of suicide victim Conrad Roy; Charles Manson’s youngest follower. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Billy Eichner; Henry Winkler; Henry Golding. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil An interview with the Ukrainian orphan whose adoptive parents have been accused of abandoning her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”); Ashley Graham (“Fearless With Ashley Graham”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors The risks of not vaccinating for measles; a cosmetic procedure uses threads to lift the lips. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET; (N) midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jenny Slate. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Lil Rel Howery. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Matthew McConaughey; Chip Gaines; Joanna Gaines; Gucci Mane. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dr. Phil McGraw; Chris Parnell; Cold War Kids perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kristen Bell; Idina Menzel; Josh Gad; Jonathan Groff; the Teskey Brothers perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jane Krakowski; Paul Feig; Chvrches perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Cena; Gugu Mbatha-Raw; Brendan Buckley. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Mackenzie Davis; Natalia Reyes; Diego Boneta; Gabriel Luna. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
Women’s Soccer Friendly: United States versus Sweden, 4:30 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Ottawa Senators, 4:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NFL Football The Chargers visit the Oakland Raiders, 5 p.m. Fox
College Basketball Southwestern visits TCU, 5 p.m. FS Prime
NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Charlotte Hornets, 5 p.m. TNT; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. TNT
