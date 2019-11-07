What’s on TV Friday: ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ on Disney

SERIES

America’s Most Musical Family The competition continues as five new family bands vie to earn their spot in the semifinals. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Hawaii Five-0 After the CIA informs McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) that his mother (Christine Lahti) has gone rogue while on an undercover mission and may have killed her partner, he goes to Mexico to bring her home and prove her innocence in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist Red (James Spader) is alarmed by the suspicious death of a scientist who specialized in artificial intelligence research, while Francesca Campbell (guest star Natalie Paul) entangles herself deeper in Red’s criminal exploits. Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff and Harry Lennix also star with guest stars Laila Robins, Coy Stewart and Teddy Coluca. 8 p.m. NBC

Charmed Mel and Maggie (Melonie Diaz and Sarah Jeffery) use a spell to try to find Macy (Madeleine Mantock), while Harry (Rupert Evans) gets Angela (Leah Lewis) to help him access his subconscious to connect with his dark side. 8 p.m. CW

Black Love This relationship series highlighting love stories from couples in the black community returns with new episodes. Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, and David and Julie Arnold are among the couples sharing how they keep each other a priority despite new parenting demands. 8 p.m. OWN

Dynasty Although concerned about Liam (Adam Huber), Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) refocuses on her former business. Grant Show and Sam Underwood also star. 9 p.m. CW

Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks Host Cipha Sounds welcomes a new slate of comics as this comedy series returns for its second season. First up are sets from Chris Redd (“Saturday Night Live”), Donnell Rawlings and Chanel Ali. Performers this season include James Davis, Ronnie Jordan, Yamaneika Saunders, Chaunte Wayans, and Gina Yashere, among others. 11 p.m. TruTV

SPECIALS

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series This new series from the Disney musical franchise will run on Disney+, the new streaming service launching on Tuesday, and this new special previews the first episode. Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Kate Reinders and Matt Cornett head the ensemble cast. 8 p.m. ABC, Disney and Freeform

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Honoring our military today. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Carrie Underwood; chef Michael Symon; “High School Musical: the Musical: The Series.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Kim Fields; film critic Grae Drake; Sara Skirboll, RetailMeNot. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Maura Tierney (“The Report”); Brian Cox (“Succession”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Dr. Phil McGraw; Kaley Cuoco. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Chef Richard Blais; Michael Strahan. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Dr. Phil McGraw. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Highlights. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Many people report being held down by an unseen force while they’re asleep, unable to move. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show John Cena; Paradise fire update; Sho Madjozi. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A man returned home to find his mother, 52, looking like a frail old woman due to an opioid addiction. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kristen Bell (“Momsplaining With Kristen Bell”); guest host Ken Jeong. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Tokyo Toni (“Tokyo Toni’s Finding Love ASAP”); Kim Fields (“You Light Up My Christmas”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Spotting psychopaths; baby formula to avoid; holiday savings; the secret to beating the blues. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Impeachment hearings; election results; 2020 elections: Anita Kumar, Politico; Josh Dawsey, the Washington Post; Jeff Zeleny, CNN; Sheryl Gay Stolberg, the New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Judge Judy Sheindlin; Judd Apatow; presidential candidate Gov. Steve Bullock (D-Mont.), former Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D-Chicago); Steve Schmidt. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Mayor Eric Garcetti; former aide to President Obama Johanna Maska; Ethan Bearman; Michael Knowles, the Daily Wire. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Billie Eilish; Sebastian Maniscalco. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rachel Maddow; Thom Yorke. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Arnold Schwarzenegger; Luenell; Nick Offerman; Kesha. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Terrence Howard; Allen Leech. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Krasinski; Joel Kim Booster; Amy McGrath. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Jenna Dewan; Nick Offerman. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NHL Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning versus Buffalo Sabres, 11 a.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Washington Wizards, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Miami Heat visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

College Basketball Siena visits Xavier, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Florida Atlantic visits Miami, 4 p.m. FS Prime; Armed Forces Classic: Baylor versus Washington, 6:30 p.m. ESPN; Arizona State versus Colorado, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.