Movies on TV this week: ‘GoodFellas’ on AMC and more

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Nov 10 - 16, 2019

Advertisement

Apocalypse Now Redux (1979) Showtime Fri. 5:45 p.m.

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) TCM Mon. 6 a.m.

Bicycle Thieves (1948) TCM Wed. 3:15 a.m.

The Big Parade (1925) TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Bride of Frankenstein (1935) TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Brief Encounter (1945) TCM Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Children of Men (2006) Encore Fri. 5:05 a.m.

The Deer Hunter (1978) Showtime Thur. 4:55 p.m.

Dog Day Afternoon (1975) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) TCM Wed. 7:30 p.m.

8 1/2 (1963) TCM Wed. 4:45 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) AMC Wed. 6 p.m. AMC Wed. 11:01 p.m.

Advertisement

Glory (1989) TCM Mon. 2:45 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) AMC Fri. 4 p.m. AMC Sat. 11 a.m.

The Great Escape (1963) AXS Thur. 6:30 p.m. AXS Fri. 7:30 a.m. AXS Fri. 2:15 p.m.

High Noon (1952) EPIX Sun. 5:50 a.m.

The Lady Eve (1941) TCM Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Mean Streets (1973) TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1935) TCM Thur. 8 a.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Planet of the Apes (1968) IFC Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Platoon (1986) EPIX Sun. 7 p.m.

Rashomon (1950) TCM Thur. 1:15 a.m.

The Red Shoes (1948) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) BBC America Sun. 4 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon

Seven Samurai (1954) TCM Wed. 9:30 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) TNT Sun. Noon

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) BBC America Sun. 1 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) Syfy Wed. 2:06 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11:32 a.m.

Titanic (1997) VH1 Fri. 10 p.m. VH1 Sat. 5:30 p.m.

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) Showtime Mon. 2:45 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) Encore Sat. 9:18 a.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) Showtime Sun. 9 a.m. Showtime Fri. 10:05 a.m.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) TCM Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Nov 10 - 16, 2019

Behind Enemy Lines (2001) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines II: Axis of Evil (2006) ★★ IFC Tues. 6:15 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ IFC Thur. 3:50 a.m. IFC Thur. 7:15 a.m.

Body of Lies (2008) ★★ Sundance Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ IFC Wed. 1:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 4:45 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4:15 p.m.

The Devil’s Own (1997) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ IFC Sat. 10:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 5:45 a.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ IFC Sat. 5:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Bravo Fri. 9:10 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:20 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ IFC Tues. 4:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:15 a.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Sundance Wed. 3 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ AMC Sun. 10:19 a.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ IFC Mon. 10 a.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) ★★★ IFC Mon. 3 a.m. IFC Mon. 7:30 a.m.

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ Bravo Sat. 8:48 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:24 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Wed. 1:30 a.m. AMC Wed. 10 a.m. Sundance Thur. 9:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ AMC Mon. 1:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 a.m. Sundance Thur. Noon

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ IFC Sat. 2:45 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:45 p.m.

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) ★★ IFC Sun. 7:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ IFC Tues. 1:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Obsessed (2009) ★ Bravo Fri. 6:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) ★★★★ IFC Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ IFC Tues. 8:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ IFC Tues. 6:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Sex and the City (2008) ★★ Bravo Thur. 6 a.m. Bravo Fri. Noon

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ IFC Thur. 9:15 a.m. IFC Fri. Noon

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6:15 a.m. IFC Thur. 11:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 10:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 4:30 a.m.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ IFC Wed. 9:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:35 a.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ IFC Tues. 11 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ AMC Mon. 9:15 a.m. BBC America Thur. 3:04 p.m. BBC America Fri. 12:33 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 p.m. IFC Sun. 3:45 a.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ IFC Thur. 2 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ KFTR Sat. 2 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 9:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 7 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 a.m.

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ IFC Thur. 4:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 7:15 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 9:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Nov 10 - 16, 2019

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 9:40 p.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ Cinemax Fri. 4:50 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ History Mon. 11:28 a.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Starz Sat. 11:49 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 5:40 p.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ CMT Sun. 5:15 p.m. CMT Sun. 11:30 p.m. Comedy Central Fri. 8 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 4:40 p.m.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ CMT Sun. 3 p.m. CMT Sun. 9:15 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Encore Thur. 3:08 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Encore Thur. 5:07 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ TBS Sat. 10 a.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ TBS Fri. 11 p.m. TBS Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ TBS Sat. 1:30 a.m. TBS Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Beaches (1988) ★★ HBO Fri. 8:30 a.m.

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) ★★★★ TCM Mon. 6 a.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ HBO Sat. 1 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ IFC Thur. 3:50 a.m. IFC Thur. 7:15 a.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ Freeform Thur. Noon

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ VH1 Wed. 2:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 1 a.m.

Brave (2012) ★★★ Starz Thur. 10:35 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. 4 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Encore Fri. 10:32 p.m. Encore Sat. 1:48 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:26 p.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 7 a.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ HBO Wed. 9:10 a.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ Cinemax Thur. 4:40 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:05 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ HBO Wed. 2:40 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Encore Fri. 12:21 p.m. Encore Fri. 12:22 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ TBS Sun. 6 p.m. TBS Mon. Noon

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ AMC Thur. 6 p.m. AMC Thur. 11:01 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ IFC Wed. 1:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 4:45 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Showtime Thur. Noon

Contact (1997) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4:15 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ UNIMAS Sun. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 3:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ HBO Sun. 6:50 p.m. HBO Fri. 10:40 a.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ FX Tues. 6 p.m. FX Wed. 10:30 a.m. FX Sat. 6 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ E Fri. 10 p.m. E Sat. 3 p.m.

The Dirty Dozen (1967) ★★★ TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ Showtime Tues. 2 a.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ BBC America Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Cinemax Sat. 6:25 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ FX Sun. 10 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

First Blood (1982) ★★★ IFC Tues. 4:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:15 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ AMC Wed. 6 p.m. AMC Wed. 11:01 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Sundance Wed. 3 a.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 9 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 5 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ WGN America Tues. 4 p.m. WGN America Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Sun. 1 p.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 3 a.m. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ AMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ AMC Sun. 10:19 a.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Showtime Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 4:20 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ AMC Sun. 1:49 p.m. WE Thur. 4 p.m. WE Thur. 6 p.m. UNIMAS Thur. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Thur. 8 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ TBS Sun. 2 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 4:55 p.m. VH1 Thur. 11 p.m. VH1 Fri. 4:30 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ TBS Sun. 11 a.m. TNT Tues. 4:30 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ TBS Sun. 2:30 p.m. TNT Tues. 8 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 5:50 p.m. Freeform Wed. 3:10 p.m. Freeform Sat. 3:50 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Freeform Tues. 8:20 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5:40 p.m. Freeform Sat. 6:20 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ AMC Mon. 10 p.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 2 p.m. KVEA Sat. 2 p.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 8:15 p.m. Freeform Mon. 5:15 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ AMC Sun. 3:49 p.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 10:55 p.m. Freeform Mon. 7:55 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 11 a.m. Paramount Sat. 5 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Paramount Sat. 9 a.m. Paramount Sat. 11:05 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Wed. 1:30 a.m. AMC Wed. 10 a.m. Sundance Thur. 9:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ AMC Mon. 1:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 a.m. Sundance Thur. Noon

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Starz Tues. 7:42 a.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6:49 a.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 4:30 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 6:45 a.m. Showtime Tues. 3:35 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ MTV Tues. 11 a.m. MTV Tues. 11:02 p.m. CMT Fri. 10 p.m. CMT Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 4 p.m.

The Lion King (1994) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 6:10 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. Noon

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Paramount Sat. 2 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ UNIMAS Sat. 2 p.m. KFTR Sat. 4 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 11:10 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ HBO Sun. 8:15 a.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m. CMT Fri. 1 a.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ FX Sat. 4 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ IFC Tues. 1:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Mister Roberts (1955) ★★★ TCM Tues. 1 a.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ EPIX Tues. 12:20 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 2:40 p.m. Freeform Wed. Noon

Mulan (1998) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ AMC Mon. 4:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 1 a.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ HBO Tues. 6:15 a.m. HBO Fri. 3 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Cinemax Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 6 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 2 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ EPIX Sun. 7 p.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Freeform Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986) ★★ EPIX Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ E Wed. 8 p.m. E Wed. 10:45 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ IFC Tues. 8:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ IFC Tues. 6:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ AMC Thur. 2:01 a.m. AMC Thur. 11 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TRU Sat. 8 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Paramount Thur. 8 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 4 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Encore Wed. 6:52 p.m. Encore Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Scent of a Woman (1992) ★★★ Starz Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Shark Tale (2004) ★★ HBO Sat. 7:30 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 1:29 p.m. Syfy Mon. 10 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 2:30 a.m. Paramount Sun. 1 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ FXX Mon. 1 p.m. FXX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ FX Mon. 1 p.m. FX Tues. 10 a.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ IFC Thur. 9:15 a.m. IFC Fri. Noon

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6:15 a.m. IFC Thur. 11:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 10:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 4:30 a.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ EPIX Wed. 12:40 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Encore Sat. 6:03 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 1 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Syfy Wed. 2:06 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11:32 a.m.

Throw Momma From the Train (1987) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 3:10 p.m.

A Time to Kill (1996) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 5 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ VH1 Fri. 10 p.m. VH1 Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Starz Tues. 9:37 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 9 a.m. Paramount Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ FX Mon. 7 p.m. FX Mon. 10:30 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 4 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ E Sun. 6 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ E Sun. 2 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ E Sun. 4:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ E Sun. 11:15 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ E Sun. 8:15 a.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 8 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Showtime Mon. 2:45 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ Encore Sat. 9:18 a.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Showtime Sun. 9 a.m. Showtime Fri. 10:05 a.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ Ovation Sun. 11 p.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Starz Wed. 3:07 p.m. Starz Thur. 6:54 a.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ IFC Thur. 2 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ KFTR Sat. 2 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 9:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 7 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 9:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ BBC America Fri. 2:30 a.m. BBC America Fri. 7:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Nov 10 - 16, 2019

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sun. 11:15 a.m. HBO Sat. 2 a.m.

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) ★★★ Haley Joel Osment, Jude Law. In the future a cutting-edge android in the form of a boy embarks on a journey to discover his true nature. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:10 a.m.

Above the Law (1988) ★★ Steven Seagal, Pam Grier. A Chicago policewoman helps her cynical partner rid his working-class neighborhood of cocaine dealers. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. REELZ Mon. 7 p.m. REELZ Fri. 5 p.m.

Absolute Power (1997) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. A veteran thief catches the president of the United States in adultery and a murder cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Wed. 5:55 p.m.

An Acceptable Loss (2018) ★ Tika Sumpter, Jamie Lee Curtis. Haunted by what she knows, a former national security adviser risks her life to expose a massive cover-up involving thousands of deaths. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

Adaptation (2002) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Meryl Streep. A screenwriter asks his identical twin, who is in the same profession, for advice on a story about a serial killer. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Sat. 2 p.m.

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

Ahí está el detalle (1940) Cantinflas, Joaquín Pardavé. Aventuras de un vago que aparenta ser el hermano de una señora distinguida, y se convierte en el amo y señor de la casa. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. GALA Sun. 3 p.m.

Air Strike (2018) Bruce Willis, Ye Liu. During World War II, five Chinese people fight their way through Japanese air attacks to protect a military machine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:05 a.m.

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974) ★★★ Ellen Burstyn, Kris Kristofferson. A hard-luck widow heads West with her son and meets a likeable rancher. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Alien Tornado (2012) ★★ Jeff Fahey, Kari Wuhrer. A farmer, his daughter and a blogger race to stop an alien invasion after they unleash massive electrical tornados. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 4:01 a.m.

Alive (2019) Injured soldiers return from war and learn to cope with their new realities. (NR) EPIX Mon. 9 p.m. EPIX Tues. Noon

All About the Benjamins (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Fri. 8:35 p.m. BET Sat. 5:35 p.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. BET Mon. 8:30 p.m. BET Tues. 5:25 p.m.

All She Wants for Christmas (2006) Monica Keena, Tobias Mehler. A woman uncovers secrets while evaluating a Christmas ornament company in her hometown. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Fri. 4 p.m.

All the Way (2016) ★★★ Bryan Cranston, Anthony Mackie. President Lyndon B. Johnson endures a tumultuous first year in office while trying to launch a civil rights bill. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Fri. 12:45 p.m.

All This and Heaven Too (1940) ★★★ Bette Davis, Charles Boyer. In a 19th-century scandal, a French duke and his children’s governess become suspects in the death of his wife. (NR) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TCM Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Alma de Acero (1957) Luis Aguilar, Lina Salomé. Un ranchero mata al asesino de su padre debido al odio entre las familias generado por los límites de sus haciendas. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Alone in the Game (2018) A profile of the ongoing struggles LGBTQ athletes are facing at the professional, collegiate and Olympic levels. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Wed. 1 p.m. Audience Wed. 5 p.m.

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:25 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 9:45 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015) ★ Jason Lee, Tony Hale. Live action/animated. Believing that Dave is about to propose to his girlfriend, furry friends Alvin, Simon and Theodore embark on a cross-country odyssey to stop him. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. TOON Sun. 5 p.m. TOON Mon. 10 a.m.

Always and Forever Christmas (2019) Lexi Lawson, Mark Ghanimé. When a marketing executive learns that she’s inherited her grandfather’s year-round Christmas store, she makes a trip back home to support the store during its final Christmas season before she sells it to a hip athletic leisurewear company. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2:04 a.m.

American Assassin (2017) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton. Cold War veteran Stan Hurley takes CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp under his wing, and they join forces with a lethal Turkish agent to stop a mysterious operative who wants to start a global war. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Sat. 10:45 p.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth. Four teenagers nearing graduation make a pact to lose their virginity by prom night. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:40 p.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth. Old friends gather after their freshman year in college to rent a summerhouse on Lake Michigan and chase girls. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:50 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. History Mon. 11:28 a.m.

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Steve Carell. Ron Burgundy tries to stay classy when he and his team take New York and the nation’s first 24-hour global cable news network by storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FXX Sat. 2 p.m.

The Anderson Tapes (1971) ★★★ Sean Connery, Dyan Cannon. Various agencies eavesdrop on an ex-convict out to loot a Manhattan apartment building. (GP) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Andy Irons: Kissed by God (2018) Three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons struggles with bipolar disorder and opioid addiction. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Wed. 4 a.m.

Angel in the Family (2004) ★★★ Ronny Cox, Tracey Needham. An ailing man and his daughters experience a miracle when their late matriarch returns to spend Christmas with them. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 11 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 7 a.m.

Anna Karenina (1935) ★★★ Greta Garbo, Fredric March. Tragic Anna leaves her cold husband for dashing Count Vronsky in 19th-century Russia. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Annabelle: Creation (2017) ★★ Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman. Years after the tragic death of their daughter, a former toy maker and his wife welcome a nun and six orphaned girls into their farmhouse. Terror soon strikes when one child finds a seemingly innocent doll that appears to have a life of its own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Syfy Mon. 3 p.m.

Another Earth (2011) ★★★ Brit Marling, William Mapother. Following her release from prison, a morose young woman seeks out the man whose life she shattered in a car accident several years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5 p.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Nick Nolte. Slick jailbird Reggie hits the street with sloppy policeman Jack, this time to nab a drug king. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Sat. 11:49 p.m.

Another Nine & a Half Weeks (1997) ★ Mickey Rourke, Agathe de la Fontaine. Despondent at losing his lover, a man wanders the streets of Paris and has an affair with her kinky friend. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Audience Wed. 9 p.m.

Ant-Man (2015) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas. Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man must prevent Dr. Hank Pym’s former protégé, also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Antiquities (2018) Andrew J. West, Ashley Greene. After his father’s death, a young man moves to his father’s hometown in a quest to learn more about him. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Wed. 7:50 a.m.

Any One of Us (2019) Paul Basagoitia, Nichole Munk. An unprecedented glimpse into the world of spinal cord injuries. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. HBO Thur. 12:05 p.m. HBO Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Anything (2017) John Carroll Lynch, Matt Bomer. Deeply depressed after his wife’s death, a man moves from Mississippi to Los Angeles to live with his sister. While there, he forms a complicated and enriching relationship with a transgender sex worker. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 7:25 a.m. TMC Sat. 1 a.m.

Anywhere With You (2018) Morgan Saylor, McCaul Lombardi. A young couple who are in the throes of a new relationship decide to pull up stakes and make a fresh start in Los Angeles. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Mon. 6 a.m. TMC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Apocalypse Now Redux (1979) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall. An Army agent goes upriver into the heart of Cambodia to kill a renegade colonel. (R) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Fri. 5:45 p.m.

Apocalypse Revelation (2002) Richard Harris, Vittoria Belvedere. While Emperor Domitian persecutes the Christians, the aged apostle John has prophetic visions. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KTBN Sun. 8 p.m.

The Apollo (2019) Ta-Nehisi Coates. Filmmaker Roger Ross Williams looks at the storied history of the iconic Apollo Theater while following the Apollo’s inaugural staging of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ acclaimed ``Between the World and Me.’' (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Thur. 4 p.m.

April Fool’s Day (2008) Taylor Cole, Josh Henderson. When a prank leads to an accidental death, a group of teens faces the wrath of an unseen killer. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Wed. 7 a.m.

Armstrong (2016) Vicky Jeudy, Shawn Parsons. A rookie EMT and her partner pick up an injured superhero and find themselves pulled into his mission to save Los Angeles from a sinister organization. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Arrival (2016) ★★★ Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner. A linguistics professor leads an elite team of investigators in a race against time to communicate with extraterrestrial visitors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Syfy Thur. 10:55 p.m.

The Art of War (2000) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Anne Archer. Underground after being accused of murdering a Chinese ambassador, a security expert comes out of hiding when terrorists threaten the United Nations. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sun. 5 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt. A New York City waitress, a gay painter and a dog help a misanthropic author reach a self-awakening. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:40 p.m.

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Laurence Fishburne. A cop must arm prisoners to help fend off an attack by gunmen who want to kill a gangster locked away in the crumbling station. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Fri. 11:42 p.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ Mike Myers, Beyoncé Knowles. Austin must rescue his captive father and prevent Dr. Evil’s malevolent minions from taking over the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMT Sun. 5:15 p.m. CMT Sun. 11:30 p.m. Comedy Central Fri. 8 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 4:40 p.m.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) ★★ Mike Myers, Elizabeth Hurley. Two cryogenically preserved foes, a hip British agent and his ‘60s nemesis, face off in the ‘90s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMT Sun. 1 p.m. CMT Sun. 7:15 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ Mike Myers, Heather Graham. The secret agent travels back in time to the 1960s to rescue his stolen mojo from Dr. Evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMT Sun. 3 p.m. CMT Sun. 9:15 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 2:15 p.m.

B

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Baby Boom (1987) ★★★ Diane Keaton, Harold Ramis. A Manhattan career woman with a live-in boyfriend suddenly inherits a baby girl and moves to Vermont. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Sat. 4:10 a.m.

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. VH1 Tues. 1:40 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Thur. 3:08 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Thur. 5:07 p.m.

Bad for Each Other (1954) ★★ Charlton Heston, Lizabeth Scott. A Pittsburgh socialite steers a young doctor to rich patients, but a mining disaster brings him back to his roots. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

Bad Lieutenant (1992) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Frankie Thorn. The case of a raped nun gets to a profane New York detective fouled by drugs, alcohol and sex. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Audience Sat. Noon

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Wed. 5:30 p.m. FX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. As if creating the perfect Christmas for their families isn’t hard enough, under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla will have to do it while hosting and entertaining their own respective mothers during the holidays. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Wed. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Bad Parents (2012) Janeane Garofalo, Christopher Titus. Kathy is thrust into the hypercompetitive world of club soccer when she signs up her 7-year-old daughter for a team that has many crazy parents involved. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:35 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Tues. 1:46 a.m. Encore Tues. 12:35 p.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m. Encore Sun. 4:24 a.m.

Balls of Fury (2007) ★★ Dan Fogler, Christopher Walken. A disgraced pingpong player bounces back to go under cover for the government and bring a notorious crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 5:33 p.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Thur. 1:40 a.m.

Barbershop (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson. The owner of a popular barbershop considers selling the place to a loan shark who wants to convert it into a strip club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Mon. 3:29 p.m. Starz Mon. 11:35 p.m.

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. The owner of a barbershop faces pressure from a corporation that is opening establishments in his neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Tues. 11:23 a.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone. An erotic writer toys with a San Francisco detective who thinks she might be an ice-pick killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton. The Caped Crusader saves dismal Gotham City and gorgeous Vicki Vale from the freaky Joker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TBS Sat. 10 a.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones. The Caped Crusader woos a criminal psychologist, takes on a sidekick and battles Two-Face and the Riddler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TBS Fri. 11 p.m. TBS Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito. The Caped Crusader clashes with Catwoman and saves gloomy Gotham City from the foul Penguin’s plot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TBS Sat. 1:30 a.m. TBS Sat. 12:45 p.m.

The Battle of Algiers (1966) ★★★ Jean Martin, Yacef Saadi. Between 1954 and ’62, Algeria fights for independence from the French. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Be Cool (2005) ★★ John Travolta, Uma Thurman. Chili Palmer runs afoul of music-industry players when he teams up with a friend’s widow to produce a singer’s debut album. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Beaches (1988) ★★ Bette Midler, Barbara Hershey. Two women from different backgrounds are best friends through girlhood, careers and tragedy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Beat the Devil (1954) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Jennifer Jones. International swindlers are diverted from their sinister dealings when an explosion wrecks the ship they are aboard. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. KVCR Sat. 9:25 p.m.

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Wed. 4 p.m. BET Thur. Noon

Because I Said So (2007) ★ Diane Keaton, Mandy Moore. The proud but meddlesome mother of three women tries to find the perfect man for her youngest daughter by placing an online personal ad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Fri. 5:46 a.m.

Becks (2017) Lena Hall, Mena Suvari. After a devastating breakup, a singer-songwriter moves in with her strictly Catholic mother and forms an unexpected friendship with the wife of an old rival. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Becoming Santa (2015) Michael Gross, Meredith Baxter. A man is shocked to learn that the parents of his girlfriend are Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines (2001) ★★ Owen Wilson, Gene Hackman. A Navy admiral orders the rescue of a fighter pilot after the Serbs shoot down his plane in Bosnia. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Tues. 3:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines II: Axis of Evil (2006) ★★ Matt Bushell, Shane Edelman. Four Navy SEALS fight for their lives after a top-secret mission to destroy a missile site in North Korea goes awry. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Tues. 6:15 a.m.

Being There (1979) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Shirley MacLaine. The president and a power broker heed the utterings of a simple gardener who likes to watch TV. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Belly (1998) ★ Nas, DMX. Two young friends involved in organized crime and drug dealing find that their priorities differ. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Mon. 3 p.m. BET Tues. 12:01 p.m.

Best Laid Plans (1999) ★★ Alessandro Nivola, Reese Witherspoon. A young man gets caught up with a teacher who has a girl threatening to file rape charges chained in his basement. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:55 a.m.

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) ★★★★ Fredric March, Myrna Loy. A disabled serviceman and two other veterans have difficulty adjusting to civilian life after World War II. (NR) 2 hrs. 52 mins. TCM Mon. 6 a.m.

Better Start Running (2018) Alex Sharp, Analeigh Tipton. A store clerk finds himself on the run with the girl of his dreams, his grandfather and a hitchhiker. Against all common sense, they follow a mysterious map that takes them on a wild adventure, but an FBI agent and her partner start to close in. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Fri. 4:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 4:25 a.m.

Beyond the Lights (2014) ★★★ Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Nate Parker. A troubled star and an aspiring politician fall deeply in love, but those around the couple urge them to put their careers ahead of romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Sun. 1 a.m.

The Beyond (1981) ★★ Katherine MacColl, David Warbeck. Gruesome deaths occur when a woman inherits a hotel that is one of seven gateways to hell. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Thur. 3:05 a.m.

The BFG (2016) ★★★ Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill. A 10-year-old girl, Queen Victoria and the Big Friendly Giant must devise a plan to get rid of Bloodbottler, Fleshlumpeater and all the other bad giants once and for all. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Bicycle Thieves (1948) ★★★★ Lamberto Maggiorani, Lianella Carell. A poor man and his son search postwar Rome for the stolen bicycle he needs to work as a bill poster. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins. A wishing machine turns a boy into a 35-year-old man with a fun job and a girlfriend. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Sat. 1 p.m.

The Big Parade (1925) ★★★★ John Gilbert, Renée Adorée. Silent. An American soldier has a fling with a Frenchwoman but saves his real enthusiasm for combat. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Billionaire Boys Club (2018) ★ Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton. A group of wealthy boys in Los Angeles during the early 1980s establishes a get-rich-quick scam that turns deadly. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Billy Madison (1995) ★ Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin. An adult goof-off goes back to elementary school in order to run his father’s company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Sun. 4:25 p.m. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:46 a.m. Encore Sat. 3:28 p.m.

Black Knight (2001) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Marsha Thomason. An underachiever in Los Angeles time-travels to 14th-century England and battles an evil king. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:20 p.m.

Black Narcissus (1947) ★★★ Deborah Kerr, Sabu. Anglican nuns face a variety of pressures as they attempt to maintain a convent school and hospital in the Himalayas. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Wed. 3:15 p.m.

Blair Witch (2016) ★★ James Allen McCune, Callie Hernandez. A group of friends and their two guides encounter the legendary Blair Witch while exploring the Black Hills Forest in Maryland. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Mon. 1 p.m. Syfy Tues. 2:03 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder. A black railroad worker is appointed sheriff of a town marked for destruction by a scheming politician. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Thur. 3:50 a.m. IFC Thur. 7:15 a.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Fri. 7:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3 p.m.

Blindspotting (2018) ★★★ Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casal. Collin must make it through his final three days of probation for a chance at a new beginning. His bond with his volatile best friend soon gets tested when Collin sees a police officer shoot a suspect in the back during a chase through the streets. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Tues. 11:25 p.m.

Blue Chips (1994) ★★ Nick Nolte, Mary McDonnell. Corrupt recruiting practices cast a cloud over a college basketball coach’s discovery of three amazing players. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Tues. 5:23 a.m. Encore Tues. 3:42 p.m.

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas (2019) Benjamin Ayres, Rachael Leigh Cook. Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 7 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 7 p.m.

Body of Lies (2008) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Russell Crowe. A CIA operative hatches a dangerous plan to catch the leader of a terrorist organization, but conflicts with his two closest allies may cost him his life. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Sundance Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Bolden (2019) Gary Carr, Erik LaRay Harvey. New Orleans cornet player Buddy Bolden becomes a key figure in the birth of jazz, influencing countless musicians for decades to come. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:55 a.m.

Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back) (1980) ★★ Voices of Arrin Skelley, Laura Planting. Animated. Snoopy plays Wimbledon on the way to France with exchange student Chuck and company. (G) 1 hr. 15 mins. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

Book Club (2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous ``50 Shades of Grey.’' From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:55 p.m. EPIX Fri. 11:45 p.m.

The Bookshop (2017) Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy. Against polite but ruthless local opposition, a free-spirited widow decides to open a bookshop, a decision which becomes a political minefield. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:05 a.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry. A Manhattan playboy gets a new corporate boss, and she treats him the way he has always treated women. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Freeform Thur. Noon

Bordertown (1935) ★★★ Paul Muni, Bette Davis. A disbarred Mexican lawyer turns nightclub bouncer and is framed for murder by his boss’s wife. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Tues. 4:45 a.m.

The Boss (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Bell. After her release from prison, a former CEO battles old enemies while trying to build a brownie empire with her ex-assistant. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Fri. 10 a.m. FX Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Boundaries (2018) ★★ Vera Farmiga, Christopher Plummer. Single mom Laura and her son Henry are forced to drive her estranged pot-dealing and carefree father, Jack, across the country after he is kicked out of yet another nursing home. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Thur. 1:34 a.m. Encore Fri. 8:33 a.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

The Boy (2016) ★★ Lauren Cohan, Rupert Evans. A young American nanny in a remote English village believes that the life-size doll of her employers is alive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Tues. 10:22 a.m. Syfy Wed. 8 a.m.

A Boyfriend for Christmas (2004) ★★★ Kelli Williams, Patrick Muldoon. A strangely familiar man may be the answer to a 33-year-old woman’s long-ago holiday wish for true love. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Fri. 12:06 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Wed. 2:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 1 a.m.

A Bramble House Christmas (2017) David Haydn-Jones, Autumn Reeser. While settling his father’s estate, a man becomes suspicious as to why the man left his nurse $50,000 after knowing her for less than two months before he died. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 1:06 a.m.

Brave (2012) ★★★ Voices of Kelly Macdonald, Billy Connolly. Animated. A courageous Scottish princess must figure out how to undo a beastly curse after an eccentric witch grants her an ill-fated wish. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Thur. 10:35 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. BBC America Sun. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. 4 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Fri. 10:32 p.m. Encore Sat. 1:48 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:26 p.m.

Breaking In (2018) ★ Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke. A woman takes her two children on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech estate in the countryside. She soon finds herself in a desperate fight to save all of their lives when four men break into the house to find hidden money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:35 p.m.

Breathless (1959) ★★★ Jean-Paul Belmondo, Jean Seberg. A French hood kills a policeman and heads for Italy with his American girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. Noon

Bride of Frankenstein (1935) ★★★★ Boris Karloff, Elsa Lanchester. Baron Frankenstein creates a hissing, frizzy-haired female for his other monster. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. E Thur. 10:30 p.m. E Fri. 2:30 p.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep. Memoirs tell a deceased woman’s children of her four-day affair in 1965 with a photographer on assignment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Cinemax Mon. 7 a.m.

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant. An attractive lawyer and Bridget’s former boss threaten her newfound happiness with Mark Darcy. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. POP Fri. 6:30 p.m. POP Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. Befuddled mom-to-be Bridget Jones must figure out which of the two men in her life is the father of her child. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. POP Fri. 9 p.m. POP Sat. 5 p.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. POP Fri. 4 p.m. POP Sat. Noon

Brief Encounter (1945) ★★★★ Celia Johnson, Trevor Howard. A married British woman and a doctor meet first at a train station, then fall in love but decide to part. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Brighton Beach Memoirs (1986) ★★ Blythe Danner, Jonathan Silverman. Based on Neil Simon’s play about a gullible Jewish teen and his working-class family in 1937 Brooklyn. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:35 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Queen Latifah. After chatting with a divorced attorney online, a prison escapee wants him to help prove her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Wed. 9:10 a.m.

Broadway Gondolier (1935) ★★ Dick Powell, Joan Blondell. A singing cabby poses as a gondolier for a cheese company, then goes to Venice and becomes one. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ John Travolta, Christian Slater. An Air Force pilot matches wits with a renegade colleague who is threatening to detonate a pair of nuclear warheads. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:40 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:05 p.m.

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri. The son of an honest bus driver looks up to a local mob boss amid racial tension in 1960s New York. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Fri. 1:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 8:30 a.m.

The Brothers Solomon (2007) ★ Will Arnett, Will Forte. To fulfill their dying father’s wish for a grandchild, two socially inept siblings embark on a mission to find mates and start families. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 9 a.m.

Brown Sugar (2002) ★★ Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan. A producer for a record company falls for his longtime friend shortly after proposing to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Audience Thur. 5 p.m. Audience Thur. 9 p.m. Audience Fri. Noon

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Wed. 2:40 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Fri. 12:21 p.m. Encore Fri. 12:22 p.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:15 a.m. EPIX Sat. 10:35 p.m.

The ‘Burbs (1989) ★★ Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern. A suburban homeowner’s week off with his wife turns sour after odd neighbors move in next door. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

Burn After Reading (2008) ★★★ George Clooney, Frances McDormand. Chaos reigns when a gym employee and her colleague try to benefit from a disc that they think holds state secrets but, really, contains the memoirs of a former CIA analyst. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Sat. 6:21 p.m.

Buzz (2019) Author Buzz Bissinger reveals his own buried desires in ways that test his marriage and family. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. HBO Fri. 12:15 p.m.

C

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Call (2013) ★★ Halle Berry, Abigail Breslin. A 911 operator must confront a killer from her past in order to save a kidnapped teenager. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Tues. 10 p.m. Ovation Wed. 7 p.m.

Captain America: Civil War (2016) ★★★ Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. Black Widow and Hawkeye must pick a side when a feud between Captain America and Iron Man leaves the Avengers in turmoil. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson. Captain America, the Black Widow and a new ally, the Falcon, face an unexpected enemy as they struggle to expose a far-reaching conspiracy that puts the world at risk. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TBS Sun. 6 p.m. TBS Mon. Noon

Career Opportunities (1991) ★★ Frank Whaley, Jennifer Connelly. The night janitor and a playgirl shoplifter are trapped in a discount store with armed robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Starz Wed. 7:02 a.m.

Carlito’s Way (1993) ★★★ Al Pacino, Sean Penn. A reformed ex-convict is torn between his girlfriend and his crooked lawyer in 1975. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Starz Thur. 2:44 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. AMC Thur. 6 p.m. AMC Thur. 11:01 p.m.

Catch a Christmas Star (2013) Shannon Elizabeth, Steve Byers. A widower reconnects with his high school sweetheart, one of the country’s biggest pop stars, with help from his two children. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 1:06 a.m.

Cell (2016) ★ John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson. A graphic novelist begins a desperate search for his estranged wife and son after a mysterious cellphone signal transforms New Englanders into savage killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Sat. 8 a.m. Syfy Sun. 3:47 a.m.

Changeling (2008) ★★★ Angelina Jolie, John Malkovich. After her son is kidnapped and later found, a woman insists that the boy who was returned to her is not her child. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Starz Tues. 10:01 p.m. Starz Sat. 4:08 a.m.

Chanoc (1966) Andrés García, Barbara Angely. Chanoc vuelve a arriesgar una vez más su vida, en un mar repleto de tiburones para combatir a grupo de contrabandistas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Chaplin (1992) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Dan Aykroyd. From London poverty to Hollywood legend, silent-film star Charlie Chaplin’s life story is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Mon. 3:24 a.m. Encore Mon. 2:14 p.m.

Charming Christmas (2015) Julie Benz, David Sutcliffe. Meredith, the heir to Rossman’s Department Store, reluctantly agrees to play the role of Mrs. Claus in a store. When Nick, the new store Santa Claus shows up, she experiences a little holiday magic of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 3:09 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 5 a.m.

Chéri (2009) ★★★ Michelle Pfeiffer, Rupert Friend. In 1920s Paris, a young man retreats into a fantasy world after he is forced to end his relationship with the older woman who taught him about love. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Mon. 6:25 p.m.

Child’s Play (1988) ★★ Catherine Hicks, Chris Sarandon. A killer sought by a Chicago detective becomes a doll called Chucky, bought by a woman for her son. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:45 a.m.

Children of Men (2006) ★★★★ Clive Owen, Julianne Moore. When infertility threatens mankind with extinction, a disillusioned bureaucrat becomes the unlikely champion in the fight for the survival of Earth’s population. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Fri. 5:05 a.m.

Chocolat (2000) ★★★ Juliette Binoche, Johnny Depp. The mayor opposes a single mother who is opening a chocolate shop in his 1950s French village across from a church during Lent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Mon. 5:25 a.m.

Christmas a la Mode (2019) Katie Leclerc, Ryan Cooper. A woman needs a miracle in order to save her family’s farm and her father’s legacy in time for a happy Christmas. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Christmas Around the Corner (2018) Alexandra Breckenridge, Jamie Spilchuk. A venture capitalist from New York travels to a small town for Christmas. Upon arrival, she discovers that the town’s bookstore is in a dire state of disrepair and immediately takes it upon herself to revitalize the store. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

A Christmas Arrangement (2018) Nicky Whelan, Miles Fisher. A struggling flower shop owner joins a holiday floral show in an effort to keep her store afloat. She starts to fall for her competitor, the handsome protege of a legendary florist. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 6 p.m.

Christmas at Cartwright’s (2014) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. An angel delivers good fortune and the possibility of holiday romance to a struggling single mother who takes a job as a department store Santa Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2:09 a.m.

Christmas at Grand Valley (2018) Brennan Elliott, Danica McKellar. Kelly returns to Grand Valley for Christmas. When Leo, a single dad, arrives in town with his kids to review a hotel, the two cross paths. As Kelly re-experiences traditions with Leo, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 9 p.m.

Christmas at Pemberley Manor (2018) Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady. A rich man falls back in love with Christmas and a party planner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. Noon

Christmas at the Palace (2018) Merritt Patterson, Brittany Bristow. Katie, a former professional ice skater, is hired by the king of San Senova, Alexander, to help his daughter in a Christmas ice skating performance. As Katie spends time in the castle, she and Alex begin to develop feelings for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Christmas Bells Are Ringing (2018) Rebecca Staab, Hamza Fouad. Samantha, a freelance photographer, is returning to Cape Cod for the first time since the death of her mother years earlier. Having never been to the Cape during winter, she finds that it is a whole new experience than her many summers spent there. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 3:09 a.m.

The Christmas Card (2006) ★★ Ed Asner, John Newton. Home on leave, a soldier visits a small town and falls for the woman who wrote a well-wishing card to the troops. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 3 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 a.m.

Christmas Connection (2017) Brooke Burns, Tom Everett Scott. Sydney is tasked with looking after Leah, an unaccompanied minor. After Leah is safely delivered, Sydney finds a package Leah left behind and decides to deliver it. When she misses her connection, she is invited to spend the holidays with them. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

The Christmas Consultant (2012) David Hasselhoff, Caroline Rhea. A workaholic mother hires a popular consultant to get her family through the holidays all in one piece. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 2 p.m.

The Christmas Contract (2018) Hilarie Burton, Danneel Ackles. A newly single woman dreads the thought of going back to her hometown for Christmas when she discovers her ex-boyfriend will be there with his new girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:01 p.m.

Christmas Cookies (2016) Jill Wagner, Wes Brown. A corporate agent is sent to a small town to buy a cookie company and shut down its factory. When she starts falling in love with the factory’s owner, the town’s Christmas spirit overtakes her. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 a.m.

The Christmas Cottage (2017) Merritt Patterson, Steve Lund. As maid of honor for her best friend Ava, cynical interior designer Lacey is tasked with decorating a honeymoon cottage for the newlyweds. Although it’s a simple enough task, she didn’t plan on being snowed in with the bride-to-be’s sexy brother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

The Christmas Cure (2017) Brooke Nevin, Steve Byers. A doctor returns home for Christmas to find that her father has decided to retire from his own practice. After reuniting with her high school sweetheart, she wonders if she should stay and take over her father’s practice. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 a.m.

Christmas Dance (2012) Andrew McCarthy, Michelle Nolden. On the verge of proposing to his boss’s daughter, a man falls for his dance instructor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 7 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 7 a.m.

Christmas Encore (2017) Maggie Lawson, Brennan Elliott. A struggling actress finds a renewed passion for her craft when she is cast in an off-Broadway show, a modern take on ``A Christmas Carol.’' (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 1 p.m.

A Christmas for the Books (2018) Chelsea Kane, Drew Seeley. A romance expert conceals her recent breakup and asks a morning show producer to pretend they are a couple before she is exposed as a fraud. When he agrees, she never expects to find herself falling for him. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 11:03 p.m.

Christmas Getaway (2017) Bridget Regan, Travis Van Winkle. After a surprising breakup with her boyfriend, a travel writer decides to go on the picturesque Christmas vacation planned for the two of them, alone. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 12:06 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 8 a.m.

Christmas Harmony (2018) Kelley Jakle, Chandra Wilson. A soft-spoken woman is used to living in the shadow of her pop star boyfriend, but when he breaks up with her right before the holiday season, she returns to her hometown to discover the heart and music that her big city life has been missing. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 4 p.m.

Christmas Homecoming (2017) Julie Benz, Michael Shanks. A military widow whose faith in Christmas has lapsed rents an apartment to a soldier who is recovering from an injury in battle. When they team up to save the town’s military museum, these two wounded birds find themselves falling in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 1 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 p.m.

The Christmas Hope (2009) ★★★ Madeleine Stowe, James Remar. After a personal tragedy, Patty, a social worker, dedicates herself to finding homes for children in need. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 2 p.m.

Christmas in Angel Falls (2017) Rachel Boston, Paul Greene. Guardian angel Gabby is sent to the town of Angel Falls to restore its Christmas spirit. As she helps the townspeople to revive their traditions, Gabby meets a volunteer fire chief who teaches her the truth about the love she admires from afar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 11:03 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (2018) Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin. Lisa’s trip home to Evergreen for the holidays finds her shepherding an effort to save the town’s beloved general store, fulfilling the wishes of a Christmas past and finding a romance full of Christmas magic. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10:03 p.m.

Christmas in Homestead (2016) Michael Rady, Taylor Cole. An actress heads to the Christmas-obsessed town of Homestead, Iowa, to shoot a holiday-themed movie. She is shocked when a romance blooms with Matt, a single dad. As she gets a taste of small-town life, she discovers the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

Christmas in Louisiana (2019) Barry Bostwick, Dee Wallace. When a woman returns home to celebrate the anniversary of the town’s Sugarcane Christmas Festival, she rediscovers the magic of the season. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Christmas in Love (2018) Brooke D’Orsay, Daniel Lissing. Ellie must decide if she should trust the big city CEO she is falling for, but more importantly, whether to take a leap of faith in making her own dreams come true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2:09 a.m. Hallmark Fri. 4:05 a.m.

A Christmas in Tennessee (2018) Rachel Boston, Andrew Walker. A baker unites the people of her small mountain town to resist a real estate developer’s plan to build a ski resort. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Christmas in the Air (2017) Catherine Bell, Eric Close. A no-nonsense professional organizer learns that opposites do attract when she begins to fall for her client, a frazzled widower who spends his time inventing toys. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 9 a.m.

Christmas in the City (2013) Ashley Williams, Ashanti. To help her daughter during the holidays, a woman tries to bring the Christmas spirit back to her department store. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Christmas Joy (2018) Danielle Panabaker, Matthew Long. An ambitious market researcher returns home to care for her injured aunt. She’s reunited with her former crush, now a hospital administrator. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m. Hallmark Thur. 12:06 p.m.

A Christmas Kiss (2011) ★★★ Elisabeth Röhm, Laura Breckenridge. Trapped in an elevator, a designer shares an impulsive kiss with the boyfriend of her new boss. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Mon. Noon

Christmas Land (2015) Nikki Deloach, Luke Macfarlane. After inheriting a Christmas tree farm, a woman’s plans to sell it change when she falls in love with the townspeople and meets a charming lawyer named Tucker. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

Christmas List (2016) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. Isobel makes a carefully composed bucket list of classic holiday traditions to celebrate with her boyfriend. But when he goes AWOL, the list proves challenging and a tempting new romance turns her life upside down. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 a.m.

Christmas Made to Order (2018) Alexa PenaVega, Chelsea Gilson. When an architect finds himself hosting his family for Christmas, he turns to a holiday coordinator for help. Her expert Christmas spirit brings his family together, but neither expected it to bring them closer to each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2:09 a.m.

A Christmas Melody (2015) Mariah Carey, Brennan Elliott. A single mother moves back to her hometown with her young daughter. Having a hard time adjusting, the daughter seeks help from her music teacher to write a song for the Christmas variety show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

A Christmas Miracle (2019) Barry Bostwick, Tamera Mowry-Housley. When her boss steals her idea for their magazine’s cover story, Emma searches for a Christmas miracle to write about with the help of her son and the handsome staff photographer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 7 p.m.

Christmas Next Door (2017) Jesse Metcalfe, Fiona Gubelmann. Eric Randall, an author of bachelor lifestyle books, is left in charge of his young niece and nephew for the holidays. Unsure of himself, Eric turns to his neighbor April, a lover of all things Christmas, for help. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon Hallmark Sat. 4 p.m.

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane (2018) Alicia Witt, Colin Ferguson. After their parents pass, siblings agree to sell their family home, leaving Emma in charge. While Emma’s mother’s collection is being appraised, they find a hidden surprise that helps them discover the power of love and family during the holidays. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 11:03 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 5 p.m.

Christmas on the Bayou (2013) Hilarie Burton, Tyler Hilton. A man tries to rekindle a childhood romance with a New York marketing executive who’s spending the holidays with her mother down South. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon Lifetime Mon. 10 a.m.

The Christmas Ornament (2013) Kellie Martin, Cameron Mathison. Kathy plans to avoid any holiday traditions that bring back memories of her late husband until she receives an ornament from a handsome shop owner. To move on from her loss, Kathy works for a balance between her memories and finding a future. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 11 a.m.

The Christmas Pact (2018) Kyla Pratt, Jarod Joseph. As childhood friends and neighbors, Sadie and Ben planted a scrawny Christmas tree and promised to always keep the spirit of Christmas alive in their hearts. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. Noon

The Christmas Parade (2014) AnnaLynne McCord, Jefferson Brown. A humiliated TV personality flees to a small town, where she becomes involved in a budding artist’s battle to save a community arts center. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 a.m.

A Christmas Proposal (2008) ★★★ Nicole Eggert, David O’Donnell. Two opposing lawyers -- one-time sweethearts -- battle over the development of a ski resort. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Wed. 6 p.m.

Christmas Reservations (2019) Melissa Joan Hart, Markie Post. The event coordinator at the Treeline Ski Resort plans every event and keeps all the guests happy. But when her widowed college sweetheart and his two children check in, she discovers she has her own reservations about life and love. (NR) Lifetime Wed. 8 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 12:01 p.m.

A Christmas Reunion (2015) Denise Richards, Patrick Muldoon. Two former high school sweethearts reunite to plan the annual Christmas cookie contest when they inherit their hometown bakery. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. Lifetime Wed. 4 p.m.

The Christmas Shoes (2002) ★★ Rob Lowe, Kimberly Williams. A workaholic attorney rediscovers the true meaning of love and the holiday season after he crosses paths with a boy. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Thur. 2 p.m.

A Christmas to Remember (2016) Mira Sorvino, Cameron Mathison. A TV personality drives to a small-town mountain retreat. On her way, a blizzard veers her off the road and she crashes. When she awakens, she has complete amnesia, and a friendly passerby takes her in. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 3:09 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 3 p.m.

Christmas Under the Stars (2019) Clarke Peters, Autumn Reeser. Nick loses his high finance job right before Christmas. Lost, he takes a gig at a tree lot, where he meets Julie and her son, Matt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 p.m.

Christmas Under Wraps (2014) Candace Cameron Bure, David O’Donnell. After unexpectedly moving to Alaska, an ambitious doctor starts a new romance and learns that her small town is hiding a holiday secret. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 8 a.m.

A Christmas Wedding Date (2012) Marla Sokoloff, Catherine Hicks. Fired from her job, a woman returns home to see her mother and attend a Christmas Eve wedding. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10 a.m.

Christmas With Holly (2012) Sean Faris, Eloise Mumford. The owner of a toy store falls in love with a man who cares for his orphaned niece. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 1 p.m.

Christmas Wonderland (2018) Emily Osment, Ryan Rottman. Heidi returns home to watch her niece and nephew and comes face to face with her high school love. Heidi offers to help him with a dance, and the more time she spends decorating, the more she finds herself inspired to start painting again. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 3:09 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 1 p.m.

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008) ★★★ Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes. The Pevensie children return to Narnia, where 1300 years have passed, to help a prince overthrow his evil uncle and restore peace to the land. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Disney XD Sun. 3 p.m.

Cinderella Man (2005) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Renée Zellweger. Despite a string of losses and injuries, boxer Jim Braddock makes a dramatic comeback and faces champion Max Baer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Starz Wed. 12:39 p.m.

Clerks (1994) ★★★ Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson. A 22-year-old clerk takes in a day’s worth of customers at a convenience store in New Jersey. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 6:25 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow. Villains force two Colorado climbers to find three suitcases containing $100 million lost in the Rockies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Wed. 1:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 4:45 p.m.

Cold Creek Manor (2003) ★ Dennis Quaid, Sharon Stone. An ex-convict plagues a couple and their two children after they move into his former mansion. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:15 p.m.

Cold Mountain (2003) ★★★ Jude Law, Nicole Kidman. During the Civil War, a wounded Confederate soldier abandons his duties to make his way home to his sweetheart. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:05 a.m.

College Coach (1933) ★★ Dick Powell, Ann Dvorak. A tough football coach takes his team and its singing star to the big game. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Thur. 4:45 a.m.

Coming Home for Christmas (2017) Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe. Lizzie Richfield lands a job as house manager for the exquisite Ashford Estate in the Virginia countryside. While preparing the place for sale, Lizzie plans one final Christmas Eve gala for the family, although they seem to be a family in name only. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

El compadre más padre (1975) Cuco Sánchez, Olga Breeskin. Un juez ayuda a un borracho de la calle a dejar el vicio, cambiar su vida y ser un ciudadano decente. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

The Company Men (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Chris Cooper. A young executive and two older employees struggle to find work and redefine their priorities after losing their jobs in a wave of corporate downsizing. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Wed. 9 a.m.

Concussion (2015) ★★ Will Smith, Alec Baldwin. Forensic pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu raises public awareness about chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a disorder that causes brain trauma in football players. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. AMC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Laura Linney. Killer gorillas menace an ex-CIA agent, a primatologist and others on a mission in Africa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Thur. Noon

Contact (1997) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey. A scientist seeks alien beings after receiving mysterious messages from deep space via radio telescope dishes. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins. IFC Sun. 4:15 p.m.

Contraband (2012) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale. A former smuggler finds himself back in the game to settle his brother-in-law’s debt to a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Mon. 12:45 p.m. TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

A Cookie Cutter Christmas (2014) Erin Krakow, David Haydn-Jones. Two schoolteachers take their rivalry to a new level while they scramble to win a holiday baking contest and the affections of a handsome single father. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4:05 a.m.

Cool Hand Luke (1967) ★★★ Paul Newman, George Kennedy. A likable Southern loner on a chain gang resists the captain and keeps trying to escape. (GP) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Thur. 10 p.m.

Cornered (1945) ★★★ Dick Powell, Walter Slezak. An ex-Canadian airman goes to Buenos Aires to find the Nazi war criminal who killed his French wife. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Coupe de Ville (1990) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Arye Gross. Three rival brothers drive their father’s creampuff 1954 Cadillac from Detroit to 1963 Florida. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3 a.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. E Sat. 7 p.m. E Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Courageous (2011) ★★★ Alex Kendrick, Kevin Downes. Four police officers begin to question their faith and their abilities as fathers after a tragedy hits close to home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Encore Wed. 4:49 a.m.

Cowboys & Aliens (2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Mon. 11 p.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E Fri. 8 p.m. E Sat. 5 p.m.

Cradle of Champions (2018) Three people compete in the 10-week New York’s Daily News Golden Gloves tournament. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Mon. 11:15 a.m.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) ★★★ Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling. A self-styled Lothario teaches a suddenly single 40-something how to be a hit with the ladies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Paramount Thur. 11 p.m. Paramount Fri. 6 p.m.

Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1 (2013) Counselors provide support, guidance and hope to despondent servicemen dealing with emotional, physical and financial troubles. (NR) 40 mins. HBO Wed. 8:20 a.m.

The Crooked Man (2016) Angelique Rivera, Cameron Jebo. The singing of a nursery rhyme sets in motion a bloody curse that awakens a demonic figure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. 6 a.m.

Cruz de Olvido (1980) Juan Zaizar, David Zaizar. Un cantante regresa a su pueblo y se encuentra con su antigua novia con quien estuvo a punto de casarse. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

The Cured (2017) Ellen Page, Sam Keeley. After years of a zombie plague that ravaged Europe, humanity grapples with how to reintegrate the former zombies into society. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

D

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

D.C. Cab (1983) ★★ Adam Baldwin, Mr. T. Motley Washington cabbies rally to thwart a kidnapping and save their shabby garage. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Wed. 3:10 a.m.

A Dad for Christmas (2006) Kristopher Turner, Louise Fletcher. Matt, a 19-year-old student, goes to the hospital to see his newborn son. He learns his girlfriend plans to put the baby up for adoption without his consent, so he takes his son to his grandmother’s house to fight for custody. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Mon. 2 p.m.

Daddy and Them (2001) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Laura Dern. Family members begin a war of words when an uncle lands in jail on a murder charge. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Daddy Day Camp (2007) ★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Lochlyn Munro. Chaos reigns when two clueless fathers take charge of a dilapidated summer camp and its ill-behaved attendees. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sat. 6 a.m.

Daddy’s Home (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Dames (1934) ★★ Joan Blondell, Dick Powell. A chorus girl, producer and dancer put on a Broadway show. Choreographed by Busby Berkeley. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Dangerous (1935) ★★★ Bette Davis, Franchot Tone. A Connecticut architect with a fiancee falls for a boozing actress with a husband. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Tues. 6:30 a.m.

The Darjeeling Limited (2007) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody. A man tries to re-establish family ties by taking his two younger brothers on a train trip across India. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. HBO Thur. 5:50 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Ocho años después de asumir la culpa por la muerte de Harvey Dent y desaparecer en la noche, Batman se ve obligado a salir del exilio autoimpuesto gracias a una ladrona astuta y a un terrorista despiadado. (NR) 2 hrs. 58 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 3:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Wed. 1:35 a.m.

Dark Victory (1939) ★★★ Bette Davis, George Brent. An heiress with only months to live embarks on a social whirl, then marries her doctor. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

The Darkest Minds (2018) ★★ Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore. When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Betrayed by the adults in power, they must use their collective powers to wage a resistance and take back their future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Sun. 2:15 p.m.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke. Human survivors of a plague threaten Caesar’s growing nation of genetically evolved apes. Though they reach a fragile peace, soon both sides are brought to the brink of a war that will determine which will become Earth’s dominant species. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Sat. 1:30 a.m. FX Sat. 10 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Sun. 6:50 p.m. HBO Fri. 10:40 a.m.

Daybreakers (2009) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe. Faced with a critical blood shortage, a vampire hematologist joins forces with humans to perfect a cure for his problem. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Sat. 2:02 a.m.

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ Jason London, Wiley Wiggins. Assorted teens waste another day of school before getting down to wasting summer in 1976 Austin, Texas. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. LOGO Thur. 2:30 a.m. LOGO Thur. Noon

Deadpool (2016) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin. Un exmercenario quien, tras haber sido sometido a un cruel experimento, adquiere el superpoder de sanar rápidamente y pretende vengarse del hombre que destrozó su vida. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m.

Dear Santa (2011) Amy Acker, Brooklynn Proulx. Crystal, a rich party girl, finds a little girl’s letter to Santa asking for a new mother, and she vows to win over the father and daughter before the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Dear Secret Santa (2013) Tatyana Ali, Lamorne Morris. Mourning the loss of her recently deceased friend, a woman receives a surprising Christmas card from a secret admirer. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow (2015) Meghan Ory, Andrew W. Walker. A young woman becomes stranded in an airport at Christmastime and accepts a ride from a man who rented the last rental car in town. As they head north, a hint of romance develops when they encounter a few bumps on the road. (NR) Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 3 p.m.

Debbie Macomber’s Trading Christmas (2011) ★★★ Tom Cavanagh, Faith Ford. Holiday travel leads to cross-country romances when a man and a woman temporarily swap houses. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 9 a.m.

The Deer Hunter (1978) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken. The horrors of Vietnam affect three Pennsylvania steelworkers, lifelong friends who serve together. (R) 3 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Thur. 4:55 p.m.

Definitely, Maybe (2008) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Isla Fisher. At his young daughter’s urging, a man on the cusp of divorce reminisces about his past romances and has her guess which one became her mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Tues. 7:06 p.m.

Déjà Vu (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. A time-folding federal agent falls in love with a New Orleans woman who is targeted to be murdered. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Tues. 11 a.m.

Den of Thieves (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber. An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of ex-military men who hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TMC Sun. 5:35 p.m. TMC Wed. 10:10 p.m.

Desert Hearts (1985) ★★ Helen Shaver, Patricia Charbonneau. A New York professor divorces her husband and has an affair with another woman in 1959 Reno. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:35 a.m.

Despicable Me 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 10 p.m. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Tues. 6 p.m. FX Wed. 10:30 a.m. FX Sat. 6 p.m.

Devil (2010) ★★ Chris Messina, Logan Marshall-Green. As frightening events unfold, five strangers realize they are trapped in an elevator with Lucifer himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:35 p.m.

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) ★★ Denzel Washington, Tom Sizemore. A mortgage and no job force a black war hero to seek a mystery lady for a shady guy in 1948 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sun. 11:42 a.m. Encore Mon. 7:18 a.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Devil’s Advocate (1997) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Al Pacino. After moving to New York, a lawyer and his wife gradually learn his new employer’s true identity. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Ovation Tues. 1:30 p.m.

The Devil’s Own (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt. A New York policeman learns that his Irish houseguest is an IRA terrorist seeking U.S. weapons. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BET Sat. 11 p.m.

Diego Maradona (2019) Diego Armando Maradona. On July 5, 1984, Diego Maradona arrives in Naples for a world-record fee. The world’s most celebrated soccer icon and the most passionate but dangerous city in Europe are a perfect match for each other. (NR) 2 hrs. HBO Fri. 4:20 a.m.

Dinner for Schmucks (2010) ★★ Steve Carell, Paul Rudd. Comic misadventures follow when a rising executive brings a blundering IRS agent to a monthly gathering hosted by his boss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E Fri. 10 p.m. E Sat. 3 p.m.

Dirty Dancing 2 (2004) ★★ Diego Luna, Romola Garai. Love blossoms between a young Cuban and an American teenager as they prepare for a New Year’s Eve dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. E Sat. Noon

The Dirty Dozen (1967) ★★★ Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine. A U.S. Army major selects and trains 12 hard-core criminals for a daring raid on an impregnable Nazi chateau. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Dirty Harry (1971) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Harry Guardino. A police detective defies his superiors to capture a sniper terrorizing San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Mon. 3:30 a.m. Showtime Wed. 4 p.m.

Discotec Fin de Semana (1979) Silvia Pasquel, Maritza Olivares. Un grupo de jóvenes alocados asisten a un centro nocturno para divertirse, en contra de la voluntad de sus padres. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Dive Bomber (1941) ★★ Errol Flynn, Fred MacMurray. A squadron commander tests a high-altitude suit developed by Navy doctors to prevent blackout. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TCM Mon. 9:45 a.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. MTV Fri. 2 a.m. MTV Fri. 1 p.m.

Dog Day Afternoon (1975) ★★★★ Al Pacino, John Cazale. A loser robs a Brooklyn bank with his stupid buddy to pay for his lover’s sex change. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

A Dog’s Purpose (2017) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid. Reincarnated as different dogs over the course of five decades, a lovable and devoted canine keeps reuniting with the original owner who cared for it as a golden retriever puppy. (PG) 2 hrs. FX Tues. 4 p.m. FX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Donnie Brasco (1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m.

Dos Charros y una Gitana (1956) Paquita Rico, Manuel Capetillo. Un famoso torero mexicano y su agente van a España y se enamoran de la madre patria y de sus mujeres. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Down (2001) ★ James Marshall, Naomi Watts. A mechanic and a reporter investigate deaths related to an elevator in a New York building. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 1 p.m. TMC Thur. 6 p.m.

Down a Dark Hall (2018) AnnaSophia Robb, Uma Thurman. Five emotionally fragile teens are committed to Blackwood, a mysterious boarding school for gifted and disturbed girls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Sat. 2:25 p.m.

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) ★★★★ Peter Sellers, George C. Scott. President Muffley and his advisers man the Pentagon war room, as planes with bombs head toward Moscow. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Drag Me to Hell (2009) ★★★ Alison Lohman, Justin Long. After actions trigger the loss of an old woman’s home, an ambitious loan officer finds herself the victim of a powerful curse that will damn her soul for eternity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Syfy Mon. 2:02 a.m.

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993) ★★★ Jason Scott Lee, Lauren Holly. Based on the life of the martial artist from Hong Kong who found fame as a movie star living in danger. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Encore Fri. 10:20 a.m. Encore Fri. 5:33 p.m.

A Dream of Christmas (2016) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. An ambitious married woman gets more than she bargained for when her wish to be single again is granted. She awakens to discover she’s got everything she’s ever wanted, except her husband. She resolves to find him a second time. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 12:06 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Sat. 10:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 5:45 a.m.

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Sun. 8 p.m. VH1 Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Drums Along the Mohawk (1939) ★★★ Claudette Colbert, Henry Fonda. Newlyweds face Indians and the British in upstate New York during the Revolution. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Du Barry Was a Lady (1943) ★★★ Red Skelton, Lucille Ball. A nightclub guy slips himself a Mickey and dreams that he is French King Louis XV, with a singer as Madame Du Barry. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Dude Bro Party Massacre III (2015) Alec Owen, Olivia Taylor Dudley. A young man infiltrates a fraternity after the serial killer Motherface murders his twin brother. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Wed. 3:10 a.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Seann William Scott. Bo, Luke and Daisy Duke try to thwart a scheme by Boss Hogg involving a high-profile auto race. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Sat. 5:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Duplicity (2009) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Clive Owen. Spies for rival corporations carry on a clandestine love affair while trying to find the formula for a product that will earn a fortune for the company that patents it first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Wed. 7:01 a.m. Encore Sun. 1:10 a.m.

Durazo, la Verdadera Historia (1988) Sergio Bustamante, Hugo Stiglitz. La vida de Arturo ``El Negro’’ Durazo, un corrupto ex-jefe de la policía mexicana que se convirtió en general. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

E

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Eastern Promises (2007) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Naomi Watts. A chain of murder and retribution uncoils when a man who is tied to a crime family in London crosses paths with a resolute midwife. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Tues. 12:03 p.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Tatyana Ali. The comedian does a Bill Cosby impression and discusses life, women and sex in a stand-up show in New York. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Tues. 2 a.m.

Eddie the Eagle (2016) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Hugh Jackman. Guided by a rebellious and charismatic coach, British ski jumper Michael ``Eddie’’ Edwards trains for the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Alberta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Eight Men Out (1988) ★★★ John Cusack, Clifton James. Disgruntled Chicago White Sox stand trial for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series for mobster Arnold Rothstein. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. MLB Mon. 5 p.m.

8 1/2 (1963) ★★★★ Marcello Mastroianni, Claudia Cardinale. An Italian film director seeking the meaning of life retreats from his wife, mistress and flatterers. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TCM Wed. 4:45 a.m.

Election (1999) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Reese Witherspoon. When a school’s goody-two-shoes runs for class president, a teacher/adviser schemes to keep her from winning. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:40 a.m.

The Emoji Movie (2017) ★ Voices of T.J. Miller, James Corden. Animated. Three emojis embark on an epic adventure through a smartphone to save their world from deletion. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Fri. Noon FXX Sat. 8 a.m.

An En Vogue Christmas (2014) Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron. The members of En Vogue reunite for a Christmas concert to save a nightclub. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. Noon

Enchanted Christmas (2017) Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega. Interior designer Laura is sent to her hometown of Sante Fe, N.M., to remodel a landmark hotel in time for a Christmas Eve benefit dance performance. As Laura dives into the renovations, she discovers that a former love is the star of the benefit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 a.m.

Enemies, a Love Story (1989) ★★★ Ron Silver, Anjelica Huston. The reappearance of a wife thought to be dead leaves a Holocaust survivor to contend with two marriages and a mistress. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Enemy at the Gates (2001) ★★ Joseph Fiennes, Jude Law. A Nazi sniper (Ed Harris) travels to Stalingrad to find and kill a Russian sharpshooter, the hero of the propaganda campaign of a political officer. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:15 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 11:15 a.m.

The Enforcer (1976) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Tyne Daly. ``Dirty Harry’’ Callahan and his female partner hunt rocket-armed radicals holding the mayor on Alcatraz. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. REELZ Mon. 5 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Bravo Fri. 9:10 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:20 p.m.

Entertaining Christmas (2018) Jodie Sweetin, Jane Moffat. The daughter of a lifestyle mogul is poised to become the new face of the brand. The only trouble is, she can’t cook, sew, or do any of the other things for which her mother is known. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Entrapment (1999) ★★ Sean Connery, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A woman pretends to be a burglar to catch a gentleman thief planning a big heist in Malaysia on the eve of the millennium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Audience Fri. 2 p.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Sun. 5:54 p.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Caan. A Witness Protection Program agent hides a woman who knows about defense-field traitors planning to sell a superweapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. BBC America Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Evelyn (2002) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Aidan Quinn. An Irishman fights a legal battle to gain custody of his three children, who are living in different orphanages. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Wed. 9:25 a.m. TMC Thur. 4:35 a.m.

Everly (2014) ★ Salma Hayek, Hiroyuki Watanabe. Fighting back after four years as a yakuza sex-slave, a woman matches wits and weaponry with a legion of killers who are out to collect the bounty on the heads of her and her family. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Fri. 1:27 a.m.

Every Other Holiday (2018) Schuyler Fisk, Dee Wallace. Recently separated parents spend Christmas together at the request of their children. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 4 p.m.

Evil Dead (2013) ★★ Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez. At a remote forest cabin, five friends discover a Book of the Dead and unwittingly summon an ancient demon. The malevolent entity possesses each person in succession, until only one is left intact to fight for survival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Tues. 6 a.m.

The Exorcism of Molly Hartley (2015) Sarah Lind, Devon Sawa. An unfrocked priest seeks redemption by performing an exorcism on a young woman. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Thur. 1:04 a.m.

Extraterrestrial (2014) ★★ Brittany Allen, Freddie Stroma. Malevolent aliens interrupt five collegians’ vacation at a remote woodland cabin. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Mon. 3 p.m. TMC Sat. 2:35 a.m.

F

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Fallaste Corazón (1970) Cuco Sánchez, Jacqueline Andere. Una madre soltera se casa con un hombre pobre sólo para darle un apellido a su hijo pero esto desilusiona a su esposo. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Fame (2009) ★★ Asher Book, Kristy Flores. Students at New York’s High School of Performing Arts see if they have the dedication and talent necessary to achieve their dreams. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Sat. 12:46 p.m.

Family for Christmas (2015) Lacey Chabert, Tyron Leitso. After an offhand wish to a man playing Santa Claus, a woman wakes up to find herself married to her college sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 1:06 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 3 p.m.

The Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Sun. 4:05 p.m. VH1 Thur. 1:10 p.m. VH1 Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Mon. 6:45 p.m.

Fantastic Four (2015) ★ Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan. Mr. Fantastic, the Thing, the Human Torch and the Invisible Woman must harness their new superhuman abilities to prevent Doctor Doom from destroying the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Tues. 7:30 a.m. FX Wed. Noon

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny y Ben enfrentan a un mensajero intergaláctico que ha llegado para preparar a la Tierra para su destrucción. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 10:30 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) ★★★ Voices of George Clooney, Meryl Streep. Animated. After three nefarious farmers declare war on them, a sly fox rallies his animal neighbors to fight back. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Fri. 8:55 p.m. Freeform Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. An Irish farmer and his landlord’s daughter come to 1890s Boston, where he boxes and they join the Oklahoma land rush. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:25 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Torretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. USA Wed. 10:08 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Sun. 10 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Wed. 1:02 p.m. Encore Wed. 11:45 p.m. Encore Thur. 10:28 a.m.

Faster (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Tues. 2:45 p.m. TMC Sat. 7:20 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Sun. 4 p.m. FX Sun. 11:03 p.m. FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Fri. 5 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

15: A Quinceañera Story: Jackie and Nina (2017) Jackie and Nina, best friends from San Antonio, mix their quinceañera with their love of escaramuza, a traditional Mexican horse-dancing display. (NR) 29 mins. HBO Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:40 a.m.

Fight Club (1999) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Edward Norton. Two young professionals create an underground club where men can compete in hand-to-hand combat. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Cinemax Sat. 10:10 p.m.

The Fighting Temptations (2003) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Beyoncé Knowles. To collect his aunt’s inheritance, an unemployed man must form a gospel choir and lead it to success. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Final Portrait (2017) ★★★ Geoffrey Rush, Armie Hammer. In 1964, American writer James Lord is asked to sit for a portrait by artist Alberto Giacometti. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Tues. 7:13 a.m. Encore Tues. 2:09 p.m.

Finding Christmas (2013) JT Hodges, Tricia Helfer. Sean trades his New York City apartment for Owen’s cottage in North Carolina. Sean meets Ryan, a single mother, and sparks fly while Owen is charmed by Sean’s sassy assistant, Mia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 3 p.m.

Finding Mrs. Claus (2012) Mira Sorvino, Will Sasso. Santa Claus travels to Las Vegas when his wife goes there to help a little girl and her mother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 a.m.

Finding Santa (2017) Jodie Sweetin, Eric Winter. Jessica is thrilled to be taking over the running of her New England town’s Christmas parade. But when the man playing St. Nick falls ill she needs to scramble to find a replacement, even if the replacement is unwilling. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2:09 a.m.

Fir Crazy (2013) Sarah Lancaster, Eric Johnson. A reluctant Christmas-tree seller finds renewed holiday spirit and new romance with a repeat customer, but a mean-spirited executive threatens to shut down her family’s business. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Tues. 4:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:15 a.m.

The First Grader (2010) ★★ Naomie Harris, Oliver Litondo. An 84-year-old Kenyan fights for his right to attend school for the first time and receive the education he previously could not afford. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:15 a.m.

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. HBO Mon. 9:45 a.m.

The First Purge (2018) ★★ Y’lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis. Violence and mayhem spread across the nation when the New Founding Fathers of America try a radical sociological experiment that allows citizens to vent their aggression for one night in an isolated community. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:40 p.m.

Fist Fight (2017) ★★ Charlie Day, Ice Cube. Fired from his teaching job for losing his cool, a disgruntled man challenges the colleague who snitched on him to a fight after school. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TNT Sun. 2 a.m.

A Fistful of Dollars (1964) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Marianne Koch. Sergio Leone’s classic about a mysterious drifter’s involvement with warring factions in a Mexican border town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m. Encore Mon. 1:41 a.m.

The Flight Before Christmas (2015) Mayim Bialik, Ryan McPartlin. Two strangers share a room at a bed-and-breakfast when an unexpected snowstorm delays their flight on Christmas Eve. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 8 a.m. Lifetime Wed. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 2:04 a.m.

For a Good Time, Call ... (2012) ★★ Ari Graynor, Lauren Anne Miller. Reluctantly forced together as roommates, two women find that their financial and domestic situation greatly improves when they team up to start a phone-sex line. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Encore Mon. 5:51 a.m. Encore Mon. 12:46 p.m.

For Love of the Game (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Kelly Preston. An aging pitcher learns that he will soon lose his girlfriend and his spot with the Detroit Tigers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. HBO Wed. 6 a.m.

Forever My Girl (2018) ★★ Alex Roe, Jessica Rothe. Liam Page is a country music superstar who left his bride Josie at the altar to pursue fame and fortune. Now, he must face the consequences of his actions when he returns to his hometown for the funeral of his best friend from high school. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:40 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Wed. 6 p.m. AMC Wed. 11:01 p.m.

40 Days and 40 Nights (2002) ★★ Josh Hartnett, Shannyn Sossamon. A young man meets the girl of his dreams after vowing to avoid any physical contact with women during Lent. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Wed. 2:22 a.m.

47 Ronin (2013) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Hiroyuki Sanada. Forty-seven leaderless samurai must turn to a mixed-blood outcast for help in defeating the treacherous overlord who killed their master and banished them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Syfy Fri. 2:31 p.m. Syfy Sat. 10 a.m.

Frailty (2002) ★★★ Bill Paxton, Matthew McConaughey. A boy tries to protect his brother after their seemingly normal father goes on a killing spree. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Thur. 1:44 p.m. Starz Fri. 4:04 a.m.

Frank Miller’s Sin City (2005) ★★★ Jessica Alba, Devon Aoki. Lawmen, prostitutes, a hulking thug and other sordid characters run amok in a crime-ridden metropolis. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Wed. 10:05 p.m.

Freddy vs. Jason (2003) ★★ Robert Englund, Ken Kirzinger. Teens are caught in the middle of a battle between the razor-clawed Freddy and the masked killer Jason. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Mon. 4:43 a.m.

Free Birds (2013) ★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Woody Harrelson. Animated. Two turkeys travel back in time to the year 1621 to prevent all feathered friends from ever becoming holiday dinners. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

Free State of Jones (2016) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. In Jones County, Miss., Newt Knight joins forces with other farmers and a group of runaway slaves to lead a violent rebellion against the Confederacy. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. FX Mon. 10 a.m.

Freeheld (2015) ★★ Julianne Moore, Ellen Page. With help from colleague Dane Wells and activist Steven Goldstein, terminally ill New Jersey detective Laurel Hester fights for pension benefits for her domestic partner Stacie Andree. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Freelancers (2012) ★ Robert De Niro, Forest Whitaker. The son of a fallen police officer joins the NYPD, where he falls in with his father’s former partner and a band of rogue cops. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:25 a.m.

French Kiss (1995) ★★ Meg Ryan, Kevin Kline. En route to Paris to win back her ex-fiance, a neurotic woman becomes involved with a French thief. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Ovation Wed. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Paramount Sun. 11:55 a.m. Paramount Sun. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 8 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Paramount Sun. 4:25 p.m. Paramount Sun. 10:45 p.m. Paramount Wed. 10:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King. The reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Sundance Wed. 3 a.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Sun. 2:45 p.m. Starz Thur. 8:57 p.m. Starz Fri. 12:19 p.m.

Front Page Woman (1935) ★★ Bette Davis, George Brent. A newsman and a newswoman spice their romance by scooping each other for their rival papers. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Tues. 3:15 a.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel. Animated. A fearless young princess sets out with a mountaineer to find her sister, whose icy powers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Sat. 9 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. BBC America Thur. 5 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. WGN America Tues. 4 p.m. WGN America Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Sun. 1 p.m.

G

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Gangster Land (2017) Sean Faris, Milo Gibson. Al Capone recruits ``Machine Gun’’ Jack McGurn to help protect his criminal empire in 1920s Chicago. McGurn soon rises through the ranks of the Italian mob, igniting the most brutal gang war the country has ever seen. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Gattaca (1997) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman. An outcast takes part in a complicated and perilous scheme to assume the identity of a genetically engineered citizen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Showtime Mon. 7 a.m. Showtime Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Get Out (2017) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams. A young photographer uncovers a dark secret when he meets his girlfriend’s seemingly friendly parents for the first time at their posh estate. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Sat. 7 p.m. FXX Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) ★★ Curtis ``50 Cent’’ Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Tues. 4:20 p.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ John Travolta, Gene Hackman. A film-loving loan shark teams with a B-movie producer to become a Hollywood mogul. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Mon. 3 a.m. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 12:10 p.m.

The Getaway (2018) Aaron Paul, Emily Ratajkowski. A couple’s attempt at reconciling their relationship at a rental house in Italy is interrupted by the owner’s evil plans. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:50 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Ghost Light (2018) Cary Elwes, Shannyn Sossamon. A disgruntled summer stock performer disregards the superstition surrounding Shakespeare’s ``MacBeth,’' unleashing a curse upon his company. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Thur. 9:40 p.m.

Ghost Rider (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes. A motorcycle stuntman who sold his soul to save a loved one becomes a fiery agent for justice at night in the presence of evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Sat. 2:36 p.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2012) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Syfy Sat. 12:30 p.m. Syfy Sun. 1:41 a.m.

A Gift to Remember (2017) Peter Porte, Ali Liebert. A hopeless romantic, Darcy, insists on being swept off her feet. One day, while bicycling to work, Darcy crashes into a sharply dressed man walking his dog. He falls into a coma; she takes the dog home, waiting to reunite him with his owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

A Gift Wrapped Christmas (2015) Meredith Hagner, Travis Milne. A personal shopper tries to make her new client get into the holiday spirit and spend more time with his young son. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

The Girl From 10th Avenue (1935) ★★ Bette Davis, Ian Hunter. A spurned New York socialite gets drunk and wakes up married to an honest working girl. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Tues. 8 a.m.

Girls Trip (2017) ★★★ Regina Hall, Queen Latifah. Four best friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FX Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. AMC Sun. 10:19 a.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Glass (2019) ★★ Bruce Willis, James McAvoy. David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Wed. 4:50 p.m. HBO Sun. 12:50 p.m.

The Glass Castle (2017) ★★ Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson. Based on a memoir, four children struggle to grow up in a rambling, poverty-stricken, wildly unconventional environment overseen by their dysfunctional yet uniquely loving parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Mon. 9:05 a.m.

Glory (1989) ★★★★ Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington. Col. Robert Gould Shaw trains and leads an all-black regiment during the U.S. Civil War. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Mon. 2:45 p.m.

God Is My Co-Pilot (1945) ★★★ Dennis Morgan, Dane Clark. Col. Robert L. Scott Jr. becomes a member of Gen. Chennault’s Flying Tigers in World War II. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 12:15 p.m.

A Godwink Christmas (2018) Kathie Lee Gifford, Kimberly Sustad. As Christmas approaches, Paula reluctantly accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend. When her Aunt Jane invites Paula to her Nantucket home, she bonds with a charming inn owner. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Showtime Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Goin’ South (1978) ★★ Jack Nicholson, Mary Steenburgen. A horse thief escapes hanging by marrying a proper woman who expects him to work her gold mine. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Fri. 6 a.m.

The Golden Arrow (1936) ★★ Bette Davis, George Brent. A fake heiress keeps fortune hunters at bay with a false marriage to a poor newsman. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Gone Baby Gone (2007) ★★★ Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan. Two private investigators tread dangerous ground as they scour the Boston underworld for a kidnapped child. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Tues. 7:04 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. AMC Fri. 4 p.m. AMC Sat. 11 a.m.

Goodland (2017) Matt Weiss, Cinnamon Schultz. When a stranger arrives the same day a body is discovered outside of town, a local sheriff tries to piece together a string of events that don’t quite add up. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Tues. 9 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:55 a.m.

Goofy Movies Number Eight (1934) Pete Smith. Comedic narration over several silent films. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:10 a.m.

Goosebumps (2015) ★★★ Jack Black, Dylan Minnette. Un adolescente lucha contra los monstruos de R. L. Stine, autor de los libros ``Escalofríos’’. Con la ayuda del propio Stine, su hija y un amigo, tiene que encerrarlos de nuevo. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. KVEA Sat. Noon

Grace (2018) Katie Cassidy, Tate Donovan. A famous writer begins suffering from a crippling case of writer’s block. His agent sends him a strange, belligerent woman to be his new assistant, hoping the change will inspire him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Fri. 8 a.m.

The Great Escape (1963) ★★★★ Steve McQueen, James Garner. A group of Allied soldiers dig a tunnel out of a Nazi prison camp, pocketfuls of dirt at a time. (NR) 2 hrs. 52 mins. AXS Thur. 6:30 p.m. AXS Fri. 7:30 a.m. AXS Fri. 2:15 p.m.

The Great Outdoors (1988) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, John Candy. A Chicago man and his family go camping with his obnoxious brother-in-law and his family. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Thur. 3:21 a.m.

The Great White Hype (1996) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jeff Goldblum. Declining interest among white fans drives a flamboyant promoter to find a white challenger to the current heavyweight champion. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:20 p.m.

Greenberg (2010) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Greta Gerwig. While taking care of his brother’s Los Angeles home, an unhappy carpenter builds a relationship with an equally lost soul. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:25 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 4:20 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Wed. 8 p.m. FXX Thur. 3 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m.

H

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington. During World War II’s Battle of Okinawa, U.S. Army medic Desmond Doss braves bullets, grenades and snipers while single-handedly evacuating the wounded from behind enemy lines. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. History Mon. 2:29 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Sun. 1:49 p.m. WE Thur. 4 p.m. WE Thur. 6 p.m. UNIMAS Thur. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Thur. 8 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Sun. 2 a.m.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Syfy Fri. 8 p.m. Syfy Sat. 5:02 p.m.

Happy Feet Two (2011) ★★ Voices of Elijah Wood, Robin Williams. Animated. Reluctant to dance, the son of Mumble the tap-dancing penguin runs away from home and meets a penguin that can fly. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:35 a.m.

Happy Gilmore (1996) ★★ Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald. A powerful swing convinces a hockey player he can join the PGA tour and win back his grandmother’s repossessed house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Sun. 2:51 p.m.

Hardcore Henry (2015) ★★ Sharlto Copley, Danila Kozlovsky. A half-human, half-robotic hybrid embarks on a bloody rampage through Moscow to save his kidnapped wife from a madman and his army of thugs. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Wed. 3:45 a.m. Syfy Wed. 12:02 p.m.

Hats Off to Christmas! (2013) Haylie Duff, Antonio Cupo. Mia, the manager of a small town’s Christmas shop, has to train Nick, the owner’s son, for a position she coveted. Mia does not like Nick’s unreliable ways until he helps convince her disabled son to continue physical therapy so he can walk again. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Sat. 6 a.m.

Haunter (2013) ★★★ Abigail Breslin, Stephen McHattie. The ghost of a teenager tries to protect a young girl and her family from a dead serial killer who can possess the living. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Tues. 1 p.m.

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013) Abigail Spencer, Chad Michael Murray. A historic Southern home’s new residents come face to face with a malevolent force. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Sun. 9:30 a.m.

He Got Game (1998) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ray Allen. A convict’s freedom depends upon convincing his estranged son, a basketball star, to attend the governor’s alma mater. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Showtime Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Head Full of Honey (2018) ★ Nick Nolte, Matt Dillon. A widower grows increasingly frustrated as Alzheimer’s disease starts to claim the memories of his loved ones. He soon embarks on a remarkable journey as his young granddaughter takes him to Venice, Italy -- the city where he met his beloved wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Thur. 11:05 a.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Ben Stiller, Michelle Monaghan. After his new bride reveals her nasty nature, a man meets the woman who may be his real soul mate and tries to woo her. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Sun. 6 a.m.

Heartbreakers (2001) ★★ Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Love Hewitt. Mother and daughter con-artists try to swindle a cigarette tycoon, but things go wrong when one falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Mon. 8:01 a.m. Starz Tues. 4:01 a.m.

Hearts of Christmas (2016) Emilie Ullerup, Kristoffer Polaha. When a beloved neonatal intensive care unit supervisor is forced to take early retirement, her young colleague, Jenny, decides to turn the staff Christmas party into a surprise bash for her, but the plan is complicated by the hospital’s new CFO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 p.m.

The Heat (2013) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Melissa McCarthy. An arrogant, methodical FBI agent must join forces with a foul-mouthed, erratic Boston detective to bring down a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Thur. 11:30 p.m. FX Fri. Noon

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. IFC Mon. 10 a.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs. IFC Mon. 3 a.m. IFC Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Help for the Holidays (2012) Summer Glau, Eva La Rue. Santa’s elf leaves the North Pole to help a family during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 5 a.m.

High Noon (1952) ★★★★ Gary Cooper, Grace Kelly. On the verge of retirement, a marshal stands alone to face a vengeful gunman and his gang. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:50 a.m.

High Resolution (2018) Ellie Bamber, Justin Chon. A couple confronts what it means to be young and love in the early 20th century. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Mon. 4:45 p.m. TMC Tues. 4:15 a.m. TMC Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Sun. 4:55 p.m. VH1 Thur. 11 p.m. VH1 Fri. 4:30 p.m.

The Hitch-Hiker (1953) ★★★ Edmond O’Brien, Frank Lovejoy. Two men on a fishing trip give a lift to a trigger-happy killer. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Hitman (2007) ★★ Timothy Olyphant, Dougray Scott. An assassin’s growing attachment to a traumatized young woman poses a threat to his life, as great as that of the Interpol and Russian agents on his trail. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Audience Sun. 8 p.m. Audience Sun. 11 p.m. Audience Tues. 8 p.m. Audience Wed. Noon

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson. Motown Records becomes the most successful label of all time after its formation in 1958 Detroit amid racial tension and the burgeoning civil rights movement. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Tues. 11 a.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. At the urging of the wizard Gandalf, unassuming hobbit Bilbo Baggins joins 13 dwarves on a perilous quest to reclaim the kingdom of Erebor and gains possession of the powerful One Ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 49 mins. TBS Sun. 11 a.m. TNT Tues. 4:30 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. Bilbo and his companions continue their journey east and brave many dangers on their way to the Lonely Mountain, culminating in an encounter with the fearsome dragon Smaug. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 40 mins. TBS Sun. 2:30 p.m. TNT Tues. 8 p.m.

A Holiday Engagement (2011) Jordan Bridges, Bonnie Somerville. A woman hires a man to pose as her fiance when she returns home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

Holiday for Heroes (2019) Melissa Claire Egan, Marc Blucas. After a year’s worth of letters exchanged between Audrey Brown and soldier Matt Evans, their worlds collide for the first time off the page. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 11:03 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 7 p.m.

The Holiday (2006) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Freeform Thur. 2:35 p.m.

Hollow Man (2000) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Elisabeth Shue. A scientist becomes mentally unstable after he learns the invisibility serum he tested on himself cannot be reversed. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sat. 4 a.m.

Hollywoodland (2006) ★★ Adrien Brody, Ben Affleck. A detective uncovers unexpected links to his own personal life as he probes the mysterious death of ``Superman’’ actor George Reeves in 1959. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Starz Tues. 2:13 p.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Thur. 12:11 p.m. Starz Thur. 10:49 p.m.

Home (2015) ★★ Voices of Jim Parsons, Rihanna. Animated. After an alien race called the Boov take over Earth, a resourceful human girl becomes a banished Boov’s ally. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Disney Sun. 8 p.m. Disney Mon. 6 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Tues. 5:50 p.m. Freeform Wed. 3:10 p.m. Freeform Sat. 3:50 p.m.

Home Alone 3 (1997) ★ Alex D. Linz, Olek Krupa. A clever boy stymies spies seeking a toy car with a top-secret computer chip hidden inside. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Wed. Noon

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Once again left behind by his family, the boy hero lands in Manhattan and battles two burglars he faced before. (PG) 2 hrs. Freeform Tues. 8:20 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5:40 p.m. Freeform Sat. 6:20 p.m.

Home Alone: Taking Back the House (2002) French Stewart, Mike Weinberg. Kevin tries to reunite his separated parents while dealing with an old nemesis. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Thur. Noon

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (2012) Malcolm McDowell, Debi Mazar. With his parents away, an 8-year-old engages in a battle of wits with some thieves. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Fri. 11:30 a.m. Freeform Fri. Noon

Home for Christmas Day (2017) Catherine Bell, Victor Webster. A young woman begins a long-distance relationship with an active-duty soldier. Her mother tries to steer her away from the relationship to save her feelings. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 1:06 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 7 a.m.

Hoosiers (1986) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey. A college basketball coach leaves the Navy in 1951 and becomes coach of an underdog Indiana high-school team. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Mon. 3 p.m.

Hope at Christmas (2018) Ryan Paevey, Scottie Thompson. Sydney decides to spend Christmas in a house she inherited with her young daughter. When she meets Mac, he tries to make her Christmas wishes come true by helping her open herself up to life, love, and believing in the spirit of Christmas again. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 3 p.m.

Hostage (2005) ★★ Bruce Willis, Kevin Pollak. A former hostage negotiator must take action when three carjackers hold a wealthy man and his children at gunpoint. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Wed. 12:25 p.m.

The Hot Chick (2002) ★ Rob Schneider, Anna Faris. An ancient curse causes a mean-spirited teenage girl and an incompetent male thief to switch bodies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:15 p.m.

Hot Millions (1968) ★★★ Peter Ustinov, Maggie Smith. An embezzler posing as a computer genius uses a conglomerate’s computer to write himself big checks. (G) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Hot Pursuit (1987) ★★ John Cusack, Robert Loggia. A pirate shanghais a teenager who missed the plane to join his girlfriend on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Hot Pursuit (2015) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Sofía Vergara. A straight-arrow policewoman must protect a wisecracking witness as they race through a gauntlet of crooked cops and gunmen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Hot Shots (1956) ★ Bowery Boys, Joi Lansing. The Bowery Boys become guardians of a bratty child star. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins. TCM Sat. 7:07 a.m.

Hotel Artemis (2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:15 a.m.

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. Concerned that his half-human grandson isn’t showing his vampire side, Dracula and his friends put the boy through a ``monster-in-training’’ boot camp just as Drac’s old-school father decides to pay a visit. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FX Sat. 10 p.m.

The House Bunny (2008) ★★ Anna Faris, Colin Hanks. An exiled Playboy bunny tries to help socially clueless sorority sisters attract pledges and keep their house by teaching them about makeup and men. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

House Party (1990) ★★★ Robin Harris, Christopher Reid. Kid is grounded by his dad for fighting, but he is determined to sneak out to go to a huge party at Play’s house and meet up with the hottest girl in school. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Thur. 5:20 p.m. BET Fri. 3:30 p.m.

The House That Jack Built (2018) ★★ Matt Dillon, Bruno Ganz. In five episodes, failed architect and vicious sociopath Jack recounts his elaborately orchestrated murders -- each, as he views them, a towering work of art that defines his life’s work as a serial killer in the Pacific Northwest. (R) 2 hrs. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Fri. 2 p.m.

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998) ★★ Angela Bassett, Taye Diggs. A 40ish San Francisco stockbroker has a fling with a 20-year-old while vacationing in Jamaica. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:05 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 10:40 a.m.

The Hummingbird Project (2018) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard. Two entrepreneurial cousins quit their Wall Street jobs and follow their dream of laying fiber optic cable from Kansas to New Jersey to gain a millisecond advantage on the stock market. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Thur. 8 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. AMC Mon. 10 p.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (NR) 2 hrs. 18 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (NR) 2 hrs. 21 mins. AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 2 p.m. KVEA Sat. 2 p.m.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron. A huntsman and a fellow warrior battle an ice queen and her evil, resurrected sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Hurt Locker (2008) ★★★ Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie. Members of a bomb-disposal unit in Baghdad face increasingly perilous situations as their tour-of-duty winds down. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Tues. 1:05 a.m.

Hustle & Flow (2005) ★★★ Terrence Howard, Anthony Anderson. A pimp in Memphis, Tenn., sees rap music as the way to escape his dead-end existence and achieve something meaningful. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. BET Mon. 5:30 p.m. BET Tues. 2:30 p.m.

I

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

I Am Cuba (1964) ★★★ Luz María Collazo, Jean Bouise. Cuba’s embracement of Communism is honored in four vignettes dramatizing life before Fidel Castro and the revolution. (NR) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TCM Wed. 7:15 a.m.

I Am Sam (2001) ★★ Sean Penn, Michelle Pfeiffer. A man with the mental capacity of a child hires a lawyer to regain custody of his daughter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:25 a.m.

I Can Only Imagine (2018) ★★ J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll. Growing up in Texas, Bart Millard suffers physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father. His childhood and relationship with his dad inspires him to write the hit song ``I Can Only Imagine’’ as singer of the Christian band MercyMe. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:15 a.m. EPIX Sat. 7:50 a.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 2 p.m. TMC Mon. 4 a.m. TMC Fri. 6:05 p.m.

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Ewan McGregor. A former police officer comes out of the closet, becomes a con artist, lands in jail, and meets the love of his life. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Thur. 3:45 a.m.

I Still See You (2018) Bella Thorne, Dermot Mulroney. Ghosts inhabit what’s left of the world after an apocalyptic event. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:20 a.m.

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (2016) James Brolin, Mena Suvari. Jackie, a single mom and attorney, looks forward to spending Christmas alone with her daughter. Everything goes according to plan until Jackie’s estranged father shows up on her door step. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 3:09 a.m.

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid, Diego and the rest of the herd must leave home after Scrat’s adventure in outer space sends an asteroid hurtling toward Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Wed. 8:30 a.m.

The Ice Harvest (2005) ★★ John Cusack, Billy Bob Thornton. A mob lawyer tries to keep his cool after he and his pornographer partner steal a small fortune from a powerful figure. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Tues. 4:45 a.m.

Identity Thief (2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FXX Wed. 5:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Idiot’s Delight (1939) ★★★ Norma Shearer, Clark Gable. A song-and-dance man in the Alps meets a Russian countess who reminds him of a girl from Omaha. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Igby Goes Down (2002) ★★★ Kieran Culkin, Susan Sarandon. A teen from a dysfunctional family runs away from a military academy to live with his godfather in New York City. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Image Makers: The Adventures of America’s Pioneer Cinematographers (2019) A documentary about America’s cinematographers. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Imaginary Heroes (2004) ★★ Sigourney Weaver, Emile Hirsch. Members of a dysfunctional family react differently to the suicide of the eldest son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Imitation Game (2014) ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley. Genius British logician and cryptologist Alan Turing helps crack Germany’s Enigma Code during World War II but is later prosecuted by his government for illegal homosexual acts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Immortals (2011) ★★ Henry Cavill, Stephen Dorff. A Greek stonemason named Theseus revolts against a bloodthirsty king who wants to throw the gods out of Olympus and become master of the world. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Sat. 3:30 p.m.

In a Valley of Violence (2016) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, John Travolta. A drifter with nothing to lose aims his sights on the thugs who killed his dog, receiving unlikely assistance from a young woman who runs the dusty town’s hotel with her older sister. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:05 a.m.

In Bruges (2008) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson. Two hit men have strange and life-changing experiences while hiding out in the medieval city. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:10 p.m.

In Search of Greatness (2018) Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice. Top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Pelé, Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky, explore the importance of nature versus nurture in determining athletic ability. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:40 a.m.

In the Company of Men (1997) ★★★ Aaron Eckhart, Stacy Edwards. During a six-week business trip, two spurned executives select a deaf woman to date and destroy emotionally. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Tues. 7 a.m.

Incarnate (2016) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Carice van Houten. Recruited by a Vatican emissary, an exorcist taps into the subconscious mind of a tormented boy to free him from demonic possession. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:15 p.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Voices of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter. Animated. Now fighting boredom in suburbia, a former superhero and his family get a chance to save the world. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Sun. 8:15 p.m. Freeform Mon. 5:15 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. AMC Sun. 3:49 p.m.

Inferno (2016) ★★ Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones. Amnesiac symbologist Robert Langdon and a doctor race across Europe and against time to stop a madman from unleashing a virus that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 7 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:40 p.m.

Into the Wild (2007) ★★★ Emile Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden. Following his graduation from college, Christopher McCandless gives up his savings and possessions and makes an ill-fated trek to the Alaskan wilderness. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. TMC Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Invincible (2006) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Greg Kinnear. At 30 years old, bartender Vince Papale sees his wildest dreams come true when he becomes a member of the Philadelphia Eagles football team. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Mon. 1 p.m.

Irene (1940) ★★ Anna Neagle, Ray Milland. A wealthy and charming playboy meets a dress model at a party, and has no idea she works for his dress shop. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard. A wealthy industrialist builds an armored suit and uses it to defeat criminals and terrorists. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Freeform Sun. 10:55 p.m. Freeform Mon. 7:55 p.m.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Sat. 4:10 p.m.

It (2017) ★★★ Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor. Seven young outcasts are about to face their worst nightmare -- an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges every 27 years to prey on children. Banding together, the friends must overcome their personal fears to battle the murderous clown Pennywise. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Wed. 5 p.m. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

It Stains the Sands Red (2016) Brittany Allen, Juan Riedinger. During a zombie apocalypse, a Las Vegas woman becomes stranded in the desert with a ravenous zombie in pursuit. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Sat. 10:40 p.m. TMC Sun. 2 a.m.

It’s Christmas, Eve (2018) LeAnn Rimes, Tyler Hynes. A school superintendent with a knack for turning around schools meets a single father who works as the head of the school’s bankrupt music department. As she rediscovers her passion for music, she works to save the dreams of the kids who love music. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sat. 4:05 a.m.

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ Meryl Streep, Steve Martin. A restaurateur falls into an affair with her remarried ex-husband, while an architect that she hired to refurbish her kitchen falls in love with her. (R) 2 hrs. Bravo Sat. 8:48 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:24 p.m.

It’s Love I’m After (1937) ★★★ Leslie Howard, Bette Davis. An infatuated debutante renews a Shakespearean actor’s running feud with his leading lady. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Tues. 1:30 p.m.

J

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson. A young farmhand gets swept into the realm of legend when he must defend his land from a seemingly unstoppable force of giant warriors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Syfy Mon. 5:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Jarhead (2005) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard. A Marine and his comrades form brotherly bonds while patrolling the Iraqi desert during the Gulf War. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers (2001) ★★ Gina Philips, Justin Long. A cloaked figure terrorizes two siblings after they discover mutilated bodies in a country drainpipe. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:25 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Jem and the Holograms (2015) ★ Aubrey Peeples, Stefanie Scott. With help from the son of the CEO of Starlight Music, the young members of the band Jem and the Holograms find their own voice while taking the world by storm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Jenny’s Wedding (2015) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Tom Wilkinson. When Jenny decides to marry a woman, her conventional family must accept who she is or risk losing her forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. A Los Angeles sports agent finds love with a pretty accountant after an attack of conscience costs him his job and fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Showtime Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Jessabelle (2014) ★★ Sarah Snook, Mark Webber. A young woman returns to her childhood home to recuperate from a car accident and encounters a long-tormented spirit that refuses to let her escape. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8:35 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 11:20 p.m.

Jezebel (1938) ★★★ Bette Davis, Henry Fonda. A New Orleans belle uses another man to make her fiance jealous. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Jigsaw (2017) ★ Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore. A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:25 a.m.

Jingle Around the Clock (2018) Brooke Nevin, Michael Cassidy. Elle decides to reunite her friends for Christmas, but her plans are thwarted by an opportunity at work. She’s forced to team up with Max, who has a different take on the holidays. As they work together, they find themselves falling for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 a.m.

Jitterbug Follies (1939) Mel Blanc. Animated. Count ScrewLoose and J.R. the Wonder Dog attempt to steal money by setting up a fake song and swing dance contest. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

Johnny Eager (1942) ★★★ Robert Taylor, Lana Turner. A racketeer lures a prosecutor’s daughter into a setup. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Josie and the Pussycats (2001) ★★ Rachael Leigh Cook, Tara Reid. In a plot to take over the world, a music mogul tries to use the band to brainwash America’s youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Tues. 6:15 p.m.

Journey Back to Christmas (2016) Candace Cameron Bure, Oliver Hudson. A nurse from World War II is transported in time to 2016 and meets a man who helps her discover the bonds of family and that the true meaning of Christmas is timeless. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 11 a.m.

Journey for Margaret (1942) ★★★ Robert Young, Laraine Day. A U.S. journalist with a childless wife meets an orphan boy and girl in World War II London. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Josh Hutcherson. A science professor and his nephew encounter strange creatures and stranger lands as they travel beneath the Earth’s surface. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Sat. 7 p.m.

Joy (2015) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro. A working-class single mother builds a business dynasty while dealing with her dysfunctional parents and ex-husband. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Thur. 9 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

A Joyous Christmas (2017) Natalie Knepp, Michael Rady. A successful motivational speaker learns the true meaning of Christmas when a stranger rescues her from a near-fatal accident. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 3:09 a.m.

Juan Colorado (1966) Antonio Aguilar, Elsa Cardenas. El alma de un hombre está dividida entre el amor y la venganza. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Julie & Julia (2009) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Amy Adams. A woman in Queens, N.Y., sets a deadline of one year to prepare all 524 recipes in Julia Child’s famous cookbook, ``Mastering the Art of French Cooking.’' (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Tues. 5:45 p.m. Showtime Fri. 8 a.m.

Juliet, Naked (2018) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne. Annie breaks up with her longtime boyfriend Duncan -- a teacher who’s obsessed with former 1990s rocker Tucker Crowe. She soon develops an unexpected bond with Tucker when he visits his pregnant daughter in London. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:25 a.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Sun. 10:25 a.m. Starz Fri. 6:57 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Paramount Sat. 11 a.m. Paramount Sat. 5 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Paramount Sat. 9 a.m. Paramount Sat. 11:05 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5:50 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 10:20 a.m.

K

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Kansas: Miracles Out of Nowhere (2015) The six original members of the band Kansas reunite for the first time in 30 years to tell the true story of their climb from obscurity to stadium stardom. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. AXS Wed. 7:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Wed. 1:30 a.m. AMC Wed. 10 a.m. Sundance Thur. 9:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Mon. 1:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 a.m. Sundance Thur. Noon

Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle (2017) Jill Wagner, Luke McFarlane. Maggie tries to maintain the balance of being a mother and having a career. When her son Jordan needs help at school, he meets Casey, a tutor, and the two quickly bond. As Casey becomes a father figure, Jordan wishes his mom could find love again. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 7 a.m.

Kelly’s Heroes (1970) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Telly Savalas. An Army officer and his buddies go behind enemy lines with a tank escort to steal gold bars from the Nazis. (GP) 2 hrs. 25 mins. TCM Mon. 7:45 p.m.

A Kid Like Jake (2018) Claire Danes, Jim Parsons. A rift forms between a man and his wife when the gender identity of their 4-year-old son comes into question. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Thur. 11:30 a.m.

The Kid Who Would Be King (2019) ★★★ Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Rebecca Ferguson. Old-school magic meets the modern world when young Alex stumbles upon the mythical sword Excalibur. He soon joins forces with a band of knights and the legendary wizard Merlin when the wicked enchantress Morgana threatens the future of mankind. (PG) 2 hrs. HBO Sat. 10 a.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. Noon Showtime Sun. 2:40 a.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. TMC Sun. 10 p.m. TMC Wed. 3:35 p.m. TMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Kill Switch (2017) Dan Stevens, Bérénice Marlohe. A military experiment to harness unlimited energy goes horribly awry, leaving a pilot with no choice but to fight through an imploding world to save his family and the planet itself. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Sun. 11:29 a.m. Syfy Mon. 8 a.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert De Niro. A formidable special-ops agent must cut his way through a team of assassins to rescue his kidnapped mentor. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Wed. 8:28 a.m. Starz Wed. 9 p.m.

Killers (2010) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Katherine Heigl. A woman’s perfect suburban life explodes in a hail of bullets when she learns that her husband is an international superspy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:25 p.m.

Killing Hasselhoff (2016) Ken Jeong, Voice of David Hasselhoff. A man involved in a high-stakes celebrity death pool resorts to desperate measure to pay off a loan shark. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. Showtime Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Penelope Ann Miller. An undercover officer teaches a rowdy class of peewees, to identify one whose mother must be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Tues. 7:42 a.m.

King Arthur (2004) ★★ Clive Owen, Keira Knightley. Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table embark on a rescue mission as Saxon hordes prepare to invade. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Mon. 12:15 p.m. HBO Sun. 5:35 a.m.

The King’s Speech (2010) ★★★ Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush. An extraordinary friendship forms between England’s King George VI and the Australian actor/speech therapist who helps him overcome a stammer. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Sun. 4:35 a.m.

Kingdom Come (2001) ★★ LL Cool J, Jada Pinkett Smith. Members of a dysfunctional family bicker while mourning the loss of their patriarch. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:10 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Sun. 7 p.m.

Kiss of the Dragon (2001) ★★ Jet Li, Bridget Fonda. A Chinese intelligence officer on assignment in Paris becomes involved in an international conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m.

Knock Knock (2015) Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas. Two nubile, stranded women reveal a sinister agenda after they spend the night with a married architect. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. IFC Sat. 2:45 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Kong: Skull Island (2017) ★★★ Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson. Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Kristin’s Christmas Past (2013) Shiri Appleby, Judd Nelson. After traveling back in time during Christmas, a woman tries to change the past to improve her future. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 2 p.m.

L

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Lady Eve (1941) ★★★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Henry Fonda. Father-daughter cardsharps fleece a rich man’s son on a cruise ship. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Fri. 7:30 p.m.

The Ladykillers (2004) ★★ Tom Hanks, Irma P. Hall. Five thieves try to kill an old woman after she learns about their elaborate heist. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Fri. 1:50 a.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Ken Watanabe. In the 1870s a Westerner is caught in the middle of a battle between Japan’s emperor and the samurai. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. AMC Sun. 6:49 a.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Last Vermont Christmas (2018) Erin Cahill, Justin Bruening. Megan and her two sisters reunite every Christmas in their childhood home. This year, though, their parents have put the house up for sale, and the buyer is Megan’s former childhood sweetheart, Nash. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 9 a.m.

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) ★★ Vin Diesel, Elijah Wood. The fate of the human race hangs in the balance when the Witch Queen rises from the dead, seeking revenge against Kaulder, the immortal warrior who slayed her centuries ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Sun. 7:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Lavalantula (2015) Steve Guttenberg, Leslie Easterbrook. Volcanic eruptions in Los Angeles unleash a swarm of gigantic, lava-breathing tarantulas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 4:04 a.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:45 a.m. Showtime Tues. 3:35 p.m.

Leap Year (2010) ★ Amy Adams, Matthew Goode. A woman goes to Ireland to propose to her boyfriend, but she winds up stranded on the other side of the Emerald Isle with a handsome, but surly, Gaelic man. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Thur. 5:11 a.m.

Leatherheads (2008) ★★ George Clooney, Renée Zellweger. A 1920s football star tries to give his sagging sport a boost, while he and a new teammate vie for the affections of a feisty newswoman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Starz Sat. 10:50 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. MTV Tues. 11 a.m. MTV Tues. 11:02 p.m. CMT Fri. 10 p.m. CMT Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. MTV Wed. 1 a.m.

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) ★★★ Will Smith, Matt Damon. A golf caddy shows a disillusioned young war veteran how to master challenges and find meaning in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Golf Wed. 5 p.m. Golf Wed. 7:30 p.m.

The Legend of Tarzan (2016) ★★ Alexander Skarsgard, Christoph Waltz. Lured from Victorian England to the wilds of the Congo, Tarzan must return to the jungle to save his captive wife from King Leopold’s devious envoy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m. TNT Tues. 2 p.m.

The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) ★★★ Voices of Will Arnett, Michael Cera. Animated. There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman wants to save the city from the Joker’s hostile takeover, he may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TOON Mon. 7 p.m. TOON Tues. 6 p.m.

LEGO DC Super Heroes: Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis (2018) Voices of Dee Bradley Baker, Susan Eisenberg. Animated. Aquaman, the king of Atlantis, must make some difficult decisions to ensure the future of his ocean realm. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TOON Mon. 1 p.m.

Les Misérables (2012) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe. In 19th-century France, ex-prisoner Jean Valjean, pursued for many years by ruthless policeman Javert, agrees to care for a factory worker’s daughter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Less Than Zero (1987) ★★ Andrew McCarthy, Jami Gertz. Beverly Hills rich kids help their friend who is hooked on cocaine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Audience Sun. Noon

The Lesser Blessed (2012) ★★ Benjamin Bratt, Joel Nathan Evans. A teen from Canada’s Ticho tribe tries to rise above the drugs and violence that threaten to pull him down. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. KVCR Wed. 9:35 p.m.

Let It Snow (2013) Candace Cameron Bure, Jesse Hutch. An executive examines her company’s new property and prepares a presentation to transform the rustic lodge into a new hot spot. She tries to ignore the lodge’s festive celebrations during her stay, but an unexpected romance changes her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Let’s Go to Prison (2006) ★ Dax Shepard, Will Arnett. After learning that the son of the judge who put him away is in jail, an ex-con gets himself sent back to prison so he can make the man’s life miserable. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Fri. 2:11 a.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Ovation Tues. 4:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Ovation Mon. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 9 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Ovation Sun. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 4 p.m.

Level 16 (2018) Katie Douglas, Celina Martin. Girls in a prison-like boarding school embark on a desperate search to uncover the awful truth behind their captivity. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Mon. 2:10 a.m. TMC Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Liberty: Mother of Exiles (2019) The history of the Statue of Liberty and its meaning to the people of this world. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HBO Thur. 5:25 a.m.

Life (1999) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence. Wrongly convicted of murder, two men become close friends during decades in a Mississippi penitentiary. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:50 a.m.

The Lion King (1994) ★★★ Voices of Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons. Animated. After the death of his royal father, a young lion returns to battle his scheming uncle for the jungle throne. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Sun. 6:10 p.m.

Little (2019) ★★ Regina Hall, Issa Rae. Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Little Man (2006) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A very small fugitive from the law poses as a toddler to gain access to the stolen gem he stashed in a woman’s purse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Fri. 6 p.m. BET Sat. 3:02 p.m.

Little Miss Sunshine (2006) ★★★ Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell. Members of a dysfunctional family set out on a road trip to watch their daughter take part in a children’s beauty pageant. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Audience Mon. 1 a.m.

Little Shop of Horrors (1986) ★★★ Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene. A clerk in a Skid Row flower shop feeds people to Audrey II, his talking plant from outer space. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sat. 2:50 a.m.

Little Women (1994) ★★★ Winona Ryder, Gabriel Byrne. Louisa May Alcott’s classic story of the lives, loves and triumphs of four sisters in Civil War-era New England. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMT Wed. Noon

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Justin Long. John McClane grapples with a villain who plans to shut down the United States by attacking the country’s vulnerable computer infrastructure. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Sun. 8:13 a.m.

London Has Fallen (2016) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. Secret Service agent Mike Banning springs into action to save captive U.S. President Benjamin Asher from the terrorists who attacked London. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Syfy Sun. 4:28 p.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. Frodo and Sam march toward Mount Doom to destroy the ring, while Gandalf and warriors prepare for a final confrontation with Sauron and his allies. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 20 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. Now divided, members of a fellowship take different paths to destroy the ring and defeat evil Sauron and his pawns. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 59 mins. BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. Noon

A los cuatro vientos (1955) Miguel Aceves Mejía, Rosita Quintana. Una joven que vive en la miseria conoce a un empresario que la lanza como cantante, lo cual desata los celos de su novio. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Paramount Sat. 2 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8 p.m.

Love & Basketball (2000) ★★★ Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps. From childhood to early adulthood, two friends fall in love while trying to establish basketball careers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

Love Actually (2003) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Laura Linney. A prime minister, an office worker, a pop star, a jilted writer, married couples and various others deal with relationships in London. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Love Affair (1939) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Charles Boyer. A painter and singer meet on a ship and set a date to meet later atop the Empire State Building. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade (2012) Autumn Reeser, Antonio Cupo. A woman falls for a consultant who helps her coordinate a Thanksgiving parade. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 9 a.m.

Love for Christmas (2012) ★★★ Shantel VanSanten, Rob Mayes. Thanks to two golden retrievers and a young girl, a woman and a naval officer fall in love during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KDOC Sun. 3 a.m.

Love You Like Christmas (2016) Bonnie Somerville, Brennan Elliott. A high-powered executive reconsiders her priorities when car trouble leads her to Christmas Valley, a town in love with Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2:09 a.m.

Love’s Long Journey (2005) ★★★ Erin Cottrell, Logan Bartholomew. Newlywed settlers face uncertainty and hardship as they carve new lives for themselves in untamed territory. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Lying and Stealing (2019) Theo James, Emily Ratajkowski. Hoping to leave his criminal lifestyle behind him, a successful art thief teams up with a sexy con woman to pull off the ultimate heist and set himself free. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:50 p.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow (2018) Rare interviews and never-before-seen archival footage offer insight into the history, myth and legend of Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sun. 6:25 a.m.

M

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Tues. 8 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 6:05 p.m. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Magic Stocking (2015) Bridget Regan, Victor Webster. Lindsey, a widowed single mother, stays closed off to life after losing her husband. When she buys a stocking at a craft fair, her family members begin finding items in it that have importance in their lives. (NR) Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 11 a.m.

Magical Christmas Ornaments (2017) Jessica Lowndes, Brendan Penny. Marie finds her Christmas spirit reawakened when her mother begins sending her the family’s Christmas ornaments. As each ornament arrives, it brings a positive change to Marie’s life, including an introduction to the handsome man from next door. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 a.m.

Magnum Force (1973) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Hal Holbrook. Inspector ``Dirty Harry’’ Callahan links vigilante killings to the San Francisco Police Department. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. REELZ Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Mail Order Monster (2018) Charisma Carpenter, Josh Hopkins. A girl relies on help from a robot monster to cope with bullies at school and her father’s new girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Wed. 6:20 a.m.

Major Dundee (1965) ★★★ Charlton Heston, Richard Harris. A Union major chases Indians to Mexico with a condemned Confederate captain and a cavalry of prisoners. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Making Mr. Right (1987) ★★ John Malkovich, Ann Magnuson. A public-relations agent tries to promote an anatomically correct android named Ulysses. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Sat. 8 p.m. Starz Sun. 3:06 a.m.

Mamma Roma (1962) ★★★ Anna Magnani, Ettore Garofalo. A prostitute tries to go straight and help her son, but the past and corruption catch up with them. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Henry Cavill, Amy Adams. Mientras lucha con las repercusiones de su origen y sus habilidades extraordinarias, el joven Clark Kent debe convertirse en un héroe y salvar a las personas que ama de una grave amenaza. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 2 p.m. KFTR Sat. 4 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9 p.m.

Man on Fire (2004) ★★ Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning. Contratado como guardaespaldas de una niña, un agente retirado de la CIA se venga de sus secuestradores en México. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 7 p.m.

Marked Woman (1937) ★★★ Bette Davis, Humphrey Bogart. A prosecutor has a clip-joint hostess and her four co-workers testify against their boss. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Tues. 3:15 p.m.

Marry Me at Christmas (2017) Rachel Skarsten, Trevor Donovan. A bridal boutique owner who is deep in the flurry of planning an exquisite Christmas wedding is unexpectedly swept off her feet by the bride’s brother. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 12:06 p.m.

Marvin’s Room (1996) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio. A Florida leukemia patient needs her sister’s bone marrow, but first they must end a 20-year feud. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:25 a.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:10 p.m.

Match Point (2005) ★★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Rhys-Meyers. A one-time tennis professional becomes obsessed with his brother-in-law’s seductive fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Sat. 5:55 p.m.

Matchmaker Santa (2012) Lacey Chabert, Florence Henderson. Stranded during the holidays, a young baker discovers the magic of Christmas and love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 a.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Tues. 12:35 p.m. Freeform Fri. 6:50 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11:40 a.m.

McFarland, USA (2015) ★★ Kevin Costner, Maria Bello. A high-school coach takes a job in an economically depressed, predominantly Latino community and cultivates a championship cross-country track team. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Wed. 4:49 a.m. Starz Wed. 10:27 a.m. Starz Wed. 6:49 p.m.

Mean Streets (1973) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel. Small-time hoods hang out in a bar and get into big trouble in New York’s Little Italy. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Measure of a Man (2018) Blake Cooper, Donald Sutherland. A teen develops a bond with a Wall Street executive while learning to stand up to bullies during one life-changing summer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:40 a.m.

The Mechanic (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Ben Foster. After his mentor is murdered, an elite assassin accepts the man’s son as an apprentice, so that they both may take their revenge. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:45 a.m.

Meet Joe Black (1998) ★★ Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. Death takes human form, asking a principled widower to guide him in exchange for more time on Earth. (PG-13) 3 hrs. TMC Sat. 9:05 a.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Sun. 2:15 p.m. VH1 Thur. 6 p.m. VH1 Fri. 2 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Sun. 8:15 a.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m. CMT Fri. 1 a.m.

Meet the Robinsons (2007) ★★★ Voices of Angela Bassett, Daniel Hansen. Animated. A mysterious time-traveler named Wilbur Robinson takes a boy genius on a trip to the future to spend a day with Wilbur’s eccentric family. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins. Freeform Mon. 12:40 p.m.

El mejor regalo (1974) Jorge Rivero, Teresa Gimpera. En el pleno día de la boda el novio recibe un regalo insólito: un bebé, supuestamente producto de un viejo amorío. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Memories of Christmas (2018) Christina Milian, Mark Taylor. When Noelle inherits her mother’s house, she finds out that for the past few years her aging mother had been hiring professionals to decorate it for Christmas. Noelle tells the decorator that the deal is off, but he refuses to take no for an answer. (NR) 4 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 a.m.

The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944) ★★ Footage of actual bombing missions highlights William Wyler’s account of the U.S. Air Force’s work during World War II. (NR) 43 mins. TCM Mon. 9 a.m.

Mermaids (1990) ★★★ Cher, Winona Ryder. A teen is caught in an emotional tug-of-war as she tries to deal with both her first love and an unconventional mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 10:15 a.m. TMC Thur. 4 p.m.

Merry & Bright (2019) Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker. Merry and Bright Candy Cane Company owner Cate meets a man during the busy Christmas season and assumes he is the suitor her mother is trying to set her up with. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 12:06 p.m.

A Merry Christmas Match (2019) Kyle Dean Massey, Ashley Newbrough. A woman spends her time working in her mother’s antique shop in a small ski village. One day she meets a man who makes her wonder if she should have left town and followed her dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 11:03 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 1 p.m.

Miami Vice (2006) ★★ Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx. A case involving drug lords and murder in South Florida turns personal for detectives Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Encore Sat. 1:55 a.m.

Michael Clayton (2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Tom Wilkinson. A ``fixer’’ at a corporate law firm faces the biggest challenge of his career when a guilt-ridden attorney has a breakdown during a class-action lawsuit. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Sun. 2:05 a.m.

Midnight Sun (2018) ★ Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger. A teen who lives with a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight finds romance with a young man she’s admired for years. As their relationship starts to blossom, she desperately tries to hide her condition from her unsuspecting new beau. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1935) ★★★★ James Cagney, Mickey Rooney. Shakespeare’s Puck and forest fairies prompt a triple mortal wedding, with entertainment by Bottom. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Thur. 8 a.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon

Miles Ahead (2016) ★★ Don Cheadle, Ewan McGregor. In the 1970s, down-and-out jazz trumpeter Miles Davis tries to recover his new session tape from music producers. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Wed. 9 p.m. Ovation Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Mingle All the Way (2018) Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty. A young entrepreneur is trying to win over investors for the dating app she has developed. To help bring on investors for expansion, she promises to take part in using it in the coming weeks before Christmas to find love and track her progress. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 10:03 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm. Animated. On a mission to find a new master to serve, three Minions meet Scarlet Overkill the world’s first female supervillain. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Sat. 4 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell. A policeman tries to establish his innocence in a future where law enforcement can arrest killers before their crimes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. IFC Tues. 1:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) ★★★ Richard Attenborough, Elizabeth Perkins. A retail-war lawyer goes to court to prove a department-store Santa Claus is for real. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Freeform Fri. 1:40 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Miss Christmas (2017) Brooke D’Orsay, Marc Blucas. The tree finder for Chicago’s renowned Radcliffe Tree lighting is left desperate to find the perfect tree. A letter from a boy promising his tree is perfect sends her to a small town where she learns his dad isn’t willing to part with the tree. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4:05 a.m. Hallmark Thur. 8 a.m.

Mister Roberts (1955) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Jack Lemmon. Ensign Pulver plots cargo officer Mr. Roberts’ escape from their nit-picking captain. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Tues. 1 a.m.

The Mistletoe Promise (2016) Jaime King, Luke MacFarlane. Two strangers with a disdain for Christmas make a holiday pact to pretend to be a couple to ease their holiday complications. As they spend more time together, the phony couple begin to experience the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

The Mistletoe Secret (2019) Kellie Pickler, Patrick Duffy. Aria hopes being selected for Sterling Masters’ Big Holiday Adventure will save Christmas in Midway. Little does she know that Alex Bartlett is the voice behind Sterling Masters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 10:03 p.m.

Moana (2016) ★★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho. Animated. A once-mighty demigod and a spirited teenager embark on an epic adventure across the ocean. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Freeform Sun. 1:40 p.m. Freeform Mon. 2:45 p.m.

The Mod Squad (1999) ★ Claire Danes, Giovanni Ribisi. A police captain saves three young adults from jail, recruiting them to work under cover in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Mon. 12:52 p.m. Starz Mon. 8:57 p.m.

Molly’s Game (2017) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba. Molly Bloom runs the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested by the FBI. Her only ally is defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learns that there is much more to Molly than the tabloids lead people to believe. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TMC Tues. 12:05 p.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Encore Sun. 8 p.m. Encore Mon. 9:02 a.m. Encore Mon. 4:41 p.m.

Moonlight and Mistletoe (2008) ★★★ Candace Cameron Bure, Tom Arnold. Nick and his daughter Holly fight a real-estate developer to keep their Christmas theme park open. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 11:03 p.m.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) ★★★ Henry Winkler, Brooke Burns. A snowbound stranger brightens the holidays for a retired police officer and his niece. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m. Hallmark Thur. 10:03 p.m.

Mr. Baseball (1992) ★★ Tom Selleck, Ken Takakura. An aging New York Yankee gets traded to a team in Japan and lets them all know how he feels about it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. MLB Sat. 5 p.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ Michael Keaton, Teri Garr. An automotive engineer’s wife gets a job, and he stays home with the children, housework and housewives. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:20 p.m.

Mr. 3000 (2004) ★★ Bernie Mac, Angela Bassett. Arrogant and out of shape, a baseball star comes out of retirement after learning he is three hits shy of 3,000. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. MLB Fri. 5 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Freeform Tues. 2:40 p.m. Freeform Wed. Noon

Mulan (1998) ★★★ Voices of Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy. Animated. A Chinese maiden disguises herself as a man to take her father’s place in battle against invading Huns. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Mummy (2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Murder, My Sweet (1944) ★★★ Dick Powell, Claire Trevor. The search for a missing person plunges detective Philip Marlowe into a deadly web of blackmail and murder. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Thur. 3:15 p.m.

My Christmas Dream (2016) Danica McKellar, David Haydn-Jones. A department store manager sets out to create an amazing holiday display window to impress the owner. She asks a recently-fired employee to help her make the display, and as they work together, they start to fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

My Christmas Love (2016) Meredith Hagner, Bobby Campo. A hopeless romantic begins receiving the gifts from ``The 12 Days of Christmas’’ from an anonymous suitor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4:05 a.m.

My Christmas Prince (2017) Alexis Knapp, Callum Alexander. Samantha, a teacher, returns to her hometown for Christmas, where she is joined by her boyfriend, Alex. When she learns Alex is destined for the throne of Madelvia, she must decide if she loves Alex enough to stop teaching and become a royal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

My Favorite Year (1982) ★★★ Peter O’Toole, Mark Linn-Baker. A rookie writer tries to keep an old swashbuckler sober for his boss’s live TV comedy show in 1954. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sun. 3:15 p.m.

My Left Foot (1989) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Ray McAnally. Born with cerebral palsy, Irish Christy Brown uses an unafflicted foot to paint and write. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:10 a.m.

N

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

A Nanny for Christmas (2010) ★★ Emmanuelle Vaugier, Dean Cain. A career woman cares for the children of a Beverly Hills advertising executive during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Fri. 6 p.m.

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) ★★★ Jon Heder, Jon Gries. A gawky teenager from an odd family helps his new friend run for class president against a popular student. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. CMT Sat. 5 p.m. CMT Sun. Noon

Naughty or Nice (2012) Hilarie Burton, Gabriel Tigerman. Krissy Kringle receives Santa’s naughty or nice book by accident and starts exposing the naughty deeds of people around her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4:05 a.m.

The Negro Soldier (1944) ★★ The history of and contributions made by black Americans in the armed forces from the Revolutionary War to the 1940s. (NR) 42 mins. TCM Mon. 1:45 p.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Paramount Sun. 2 p.m. Paramount Sun. 8:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 1 a.m. Paramount Wed. 8 p.m.

Night at the Museum (2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 1 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Mon. 4:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 1 a.m.

Night School (2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Tues. 8:20 a.m.

Night Shift (1982) ★★★ Henry Winkler, Michael Keaton. Two nighttime morgue attendants become ``love brokers’’ for prostitutes who have lost their pimp. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:35 a.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) ★★★★ Voices of Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon. Animated. The Pumpkin King gives the yuletide season a touch of Halloween in an animated tale from the mind of Tim Burton. (PG) 1 hr. 15 mins. Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014) Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad. As the Christmas holiday draws near, a veterinary student and a stray cat challenge a fireman’s commitment to life as a bachelor. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Nine Months (1995) ★★ Hugh Grant, Julianne Moore. His girlfriend’s pregnancy sends a San Francisco child psychologist into panic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Thur. 6:50 a.m.

No Time Like Christmas (2019) Rachel McLaren, Jim O’Heir. A woman and her first love plan a Christmas Eve show in hopes of saving the local theater. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:04 a.m.

Nostalgic Christmas (2019) Brooke D’Orsay, Trevor Donovan. Anne seems to have it all as a driven toy buyer in New York City, but her father’s retirement signaling the closing of the town’s beloved toy store brings the city girl back to her small-town roots. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 9 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant. A man’s life changes when an international star walks into his bookshop. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Tues. 6:15 a.m. HBO Fri. 3 p.m.

Novias Impacientes (1966) Fernando Casanova, Tere Velázquez. Varios líos se presentan cuando un médico, una artista y una cantante que no puede cantar, padecen problemas similares. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Now You See Me (2013) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Fri. 2:30 p.m. FX Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Now, Voyager (1942) ★★★ Bette Davis, Claude Rains. A Boston spinster finds a lover after the counsel of a kind psychiatrist brings her out of her frumpy shell. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Fri. 9:15 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8:45 a.m.

O

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Obsessed (2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Bravo Fri. 6:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Oculus (2013) ★★ Karen Gillan, Brenton Thwaites. Adult siblings make plans to destroy an antique mirror and the malevolent force within it that caused the deaths of their parents. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Tues. 8 a.m. Syfy Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 6:50 p.m.

The Old Maid (1939) ★★★ Bette Davis, Miriam Hopkins. Her suitor’s Civil War death forces an unwed mother to let her married cousin raise her daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Tues. 9 p.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. MTV Fri. 11 a.m. MTV Fri. 12:02 p.m.

On Strike for Christmas (2010) Daphne Zuniga, David Sutcliffe. Neighborhood women band together when their families take them for granted during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 a.m.

On the Twelfth Day of Christmas (2015) Robin Dunne, Brooke Nevin. Maggie is thrilled when Mitch, her long time crush, moves back to town. When she learns Mitch’s love for Christmas has drastically changed, she tries to bring his holiday spirit back by showing him the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

Once Upon a Holiday (2015) Briana Evigan, Paul Campbell. When a royal princess runs away from her official obligations and duties to see how normal people live, she starts to fall in love with a good Samaritan who is unaware of her real identity. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4:05 a.m.

One Fine Christmas (2019) Marla Gibbs, Vanessa Williams. A group of neighbors struggles to find time for their families during the holiday season. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Fri. 9 p.m. OWN Sat. Noon OWN Sat. 6 p.m.

One Way Passage (1932) ★★★ William Powell, Kay Francis. A condemned man and dying woman fall in love on a ship from Hong Kong to San Francisco. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Fri. 11:30 a.m.

127 Hours (2010) ★★★ James Franco, Amber Tamblyn. After his arm becomes pinned by a boulder in a remote canyon, mountaineer Aron Ralston must do the unthinkable in order to survive. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Wed. 2:35 a.m.

Original Sin (2001) ★ Antonio Banderas, Angelina Jolie. A Cuban tycoon enters a world of deception after marrying a beautiful mail-order bride from America. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

Our Family Wedding (2010) ★ America Ferrera, Forest Whitaker. Insults fly and tension runs high when two highly competitive men wreak havoc with their children’s wedding plans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Audience Sun. 9 a.m. Audience Sun. Noon Audience Sun. 5 p.m. Audience Thur. Noon Audience Thur. 7 p.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. BBC America Fri. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 3 a.m.

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Wed. 10 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:10 a.m.

P

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Pacific Rim (2013) ★★★ Charlie Hunnam, Diego Klattenhoff. Un expiloto fracasado y un aprendiz dirigen un viejo y obsoleto robot en un último esfuerzo para repeler a una fuerza letal de invasores monstruosos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Paddington (2014) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins. Live action/animated. A lost Peruvian bear finds shelter with a kind British family, but a museum taxidermist has designs on his rare hide. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Disney XD Sun. 1 p.m.

The Pagan (1929) ★★ Ramon Novarro, Renée Adorée. Silent. A Polynesian storekeeper saves the island girl he loves from marrying the wrong man. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Pain & Gain (2013) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson. In 1990s Miami, a gym manager and his muscular accomplices kidnap a wealthy businessman and force him to sign over all his assets -- including cars and a luxurious mansion -- to them. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Sun. 5:15 p.m.

Painless (2017) Joey Klein, Evalena Marie. Born with a rare condition that leaves him alienated and unable to feel physical pain, a man becomes obsessed with finding a cure. A need for normalcy leads him down a dark path, and he must decide if finding a cure is worth paying the price for it. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TMC Tues. 6 a.m.

Pancho el Sancho (1988) Alberto Rojas, Maribel Fernández. Las aventuras de un mujeriego, quien es el rey de las conquistas. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Pariah: The Lives and Deaths of Sonny Liston (2018) Sven Ruygrok. The life and suspicious death of boxer Sonny Liston. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Fri. 9 p.m. Showtime Sat. 1 a.m.

The Pathfinder (1952) ★ George Montgomery, Helena Carter. James Fenimore Cooper’s hero spies on the French for the British with an Englishwoman and Chingachgook. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Patient Zero (2018) Matt Smith, Natalie Dormer. A supervirus has turned humankind into highly intelligent, streamlined killers, and an asymptomatic victim who can communicate with the infected must lead the last survivors on a hunt for Patient Zero and a cure. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Starz Fri. 5:27 p.m. Starz Sat. 2:37 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Wed. 6 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Showtime Thur. 2 p.m.

Paul (2011) ★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. On a pilgrimage to America’s UFO heartland, two British sci-fi geeks meet an extraterrestrial and hatch a plan to help him return to his spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:40 p.m.

The Peacemaker (1997) ★★ George Clooney, Nicole Kidman. A scientist and an Army Special Forces colonel travel the globe in pursuit of stolen nuclear weapons. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:55 p.m.

Peeples (2013) ★★ Craig Robinson, Kerry Washington. A man’s plan to propose to his girlfriend goes hilariously awry when he becomes entangled in a web of white lies and comic dysfunction with her upper-crust family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. POP Tues. 10 p.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Wed. 2:15 p.m.

El pequeño Robin Hood (1973) Al Coster, Patricia Azpillaga. La amistad entre un niño diestro con el arco y la flecha, un viejo gitano y un chimpancé. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. After learning he is the son of Poseidon, a youth must prevent a war among the gods and rescue his mother from Hades, king of the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. Disney XD Sat. 8 p.m.

A Perfect Christmas List (2014) Ellen Hollman, Marion Ross. A woman concocts a Christmastime scheme to repair the damaged relationship between her daughter and granddaughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10 a.m.

A Perfect Christmas (2012) Claire Coffee, Ryan McPartlin. An advertising executive finds Mr. Right when a mannequin magically comes to life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

A Perfect Christmas (2016) Susie Abromeit, Dillon Casey. Newlyweds Steve and Cynthia have a few secrets to keep as their families come for the holidays: he’s just been laid off, and she’s pregnant. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m. Hallmark Sat. 12:06 p.m.

The Perfect Score (2004) ★★ Erika Christensen, Chris Evans. High-school students conspire to steal the answers to their upcoming SATs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:10 a.m.

The Petrified Forest (1936) ★★★ Leslie Howard, Bette Davis. An intellectual and others are held hostage by a gangster at an Arizona gas station/diner. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Phat Girlz (2006) ★★ Mo’Nique, Jimmy Jean-Louis. Two large women -- one a tart-tongued gal who wants to be a fashion designer -- struggle to find love and acceptance in a culture where thin is in. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8:05 a.m.

Picture a Perfect Christmas (2019) Merritt Patterson, Jon Cor. A photographer returns home to take care of her grandmother and gets involved with helping a neighbor look after his young nephew. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 8 a.m. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 6 p.m.

The Pink Panther 2 (2009) ★ Steve Martin, Jean Reno. Clouseau and a team of international detectives investigate the thefts of the world’s greatest treasures, including the diamond called the Pink Panther. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:40 p.m.

The Pink Panther (1963) ★★★ Peter Sellers, David Niven. Clumsy Inspector Jacques Clouseau chases a jewel thief and his nephew. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Fri. 12:15 p.m.

The Pirates of Somalia (2017) Evan Peters, Al Pacino. In 2008, rookie Canadian journalist Jay Bahadur’s impulsive plan to embed himself among the pirates of Somalia provides the first close-up look at who these men are, how they live, and the forces that drive them. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Wed. 6 p.m. TMC Sun. 3:35 a.m.

Pitch Perfect (2012) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin. When a new student joins her college’s female a cappella group, she takes the women out of their comfort zone of traditional pieces and introduces them to innovative arrangements. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Freeform Wed. 8:20 p.m. Freeform Thur. 5:50 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:55 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) ★★★★ Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall. An astronaut and his team crash on a world ruled by intelligent, talking simians who treat humans like animals. (G) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Plaquemines (2016) Donna DuPlantier, Oscar Gale. A father and son navigate life in the fishing culture of Plaquemines Parish, La. (NR) 28 mins. Cinemax Tues. 5 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Sun. 7 p.m.

The Players Club (1998) ★★ LisaRaye, Bernie Mac. A single mother attending college moonlights as a stripper in a rowdy nightclub in order to pay for her tuition. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. BET Thur. 8 p.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Voices of Irene Bedard, Judy Kuhn. Animated. Based on a story of John Smith, a Powhatan Indian stops a war between her tribe and the British by interceding with the chief, her father. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Poetic Justice (1993) ★★ Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur. A beauty-salon worker goes from South Central Los Angeles to Oakland in a mail truck with a guy she cannot stand. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Wed. 7 a.m.

Point Break (2015) ★★ Édgar Ramírez, Luke Bracey. Young FBI recruit Johnny Utah goes under cover to infiltrate a gang of extreme athletes who perform daredevil heists. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Sun. 3 p.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Fri. 11:45 a.m.

Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life (2009) ★★ Voices of Emily Jeness, Michele Knotz. Anime. Using Dialga’s help, Ash and his friends, accompanied by their new companion Sheena, travel in time to right the mistakes of a town’s ancestors. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Disney XD Sun. 9 a.m.

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986) ★★ JoBeth Williams, Craig T. Nelson. An American Indian helps a broke and homeless family, once again prey to a poltergeist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Post Grad (2009) ★★ Alexis Bledel, Zach Gilford. An optimistic graduate gets a rude awakening when she fails to find a job and must move back in with her eccentric family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Audience Mon. 2:30 p.m. Audience Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. E Wed. 8 p.m. E Wed. 10:45 p.m.

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny. When Darcy returns to her hometown for Christmas, and she reconnects with Luke, a former rival, they must plan a charity event together. As she spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sat. 2 p.m.

Priest (2011) ★★ Paul Bettany, Karl Urban. A warrior priest from a dystopian wasteland sets aside his sacred vows and embarks on a quest to save his niece from a nest of vampires. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Starz Thur. 4:25 p.m.

Primal Fear (1996) ★★★ Richard Gere, Laura Linney. A publicity-seeking Chicago lawyer vies with an embittered ex-lover prosecuting an altar boy in a high-profile murder case. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:55 p.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Wed. 4:51 p.m. Starz Thur. 8:38 a.m.

The Princess and the Frog (2009) ★★★ Voices of Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos. Animated. A fateful kiss leads a young woman and a royal amphibian on an adventure through the bayous of Louisiana. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:35 a.m.

The Princess Bride (1987) ★★★ Cary Elwes, Robin Wright. A storybook stableboy turns pirate and rescues his beloved, who is about to marry a dreadful prince. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Thur. 1 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:01 a.m.

A Princess for Christmas (2011) ★★ Katie McGrath, Roger Moore. A woman escorts her niece and nephew to spend the holidays with their grandfather, an English duke. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 1 p.m.

The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex (1939) ★★★ Bette Davis, Errol Flynn. Matronly Elizabeth I loves the dashing Earl of Essex, but politics come first. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Tues. 10:45 p.m.

The Prodigy (2019) ★★ Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott. A woman’s life turns into a living nightmare when her son’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent. After seeking help from two experts, she soon learns that the 8-year-old boy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:20 a.m.

The Producers (2005) ★★ Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick. A Broadway producer and his accountant scheme to overfinance a surefire flop and abscond with the money. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Starz Sat. 6:42 a.m.

The Professor (2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Tues. 2 p.m.

Psycho (1998) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Anne Heche. A woman steals cash at work, hits the road and stays at a desolate motel run by mad, mother-fixated Norman Bates. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Tues. 8:46 a.m. Encore Tues. 10:34 p.m.

Pushing Tin (1999) ★★ John Cusack, Billy Bob Thornton. Two air traffic controllers who thrive on living dangerously compete to outdo each other on several levels. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:55 p.m.

Q

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

A Quiet Place (2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:25 a.m.

Quigley Down Under (1990) ★★ Tom Selleck, Laura San Giacomo. An Old West sharpshooter goes to Australia, where his new boss expects him to kill Aborigines. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Sun. 7:58 a.m. Encore Sun. 5:56 p.m. Encore Thur. 8:26 a.m. Encore Thur. 6:58 p.m.

R

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Radio Christmas (2019) Keshia Knight Pulliam, Tim Reid. When her Philadelphia radio station is closed for repairs during the holidays, DJ Kara Porter is forced to broadcast from the small town of Bethlehem. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m.

Raise the Titanic (1980) ★★ Jason Robards, Richard Jordan. A U.S. admiral and his team compete with Russians in an attempt to salvage the luxury liner. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:40 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Tues. 8:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Tues. 6:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Rampage (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Random Harvest (1942) ★★★ Ronald Colman, Greer Garson. An amnesiac World War I British veteran marries a chorus girl, then forgets her. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Rango (2011) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher. Animated. In the grip of an identity crisis, a sheltered chameleon accidentally winds up as the sheriff of a frontier town. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sat. 6 a.m.

Rapid Fire (1992) ★★ Brandon Lee, Powers Boothe. A pacifist college student who knows kung fu becomes a Chicago policeman’s pawn in a heroin war. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:40 p.m.

Rashomon (1950) ★★★★ Toshirô Mifune, Machiko Ky? Three parties and a witness have four versions of a rape/murder in ninth-century Japan. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Thur. 1:15 a.m.

Ratpocalypse (2015) Casper Van Dien, Victoria Summer. An American senator warns the world that everyone will lose his or her human form. Everyone thinks he is crazy until everything he warned about begins to come true. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Wed. 1:45 a.m.

The Reader (2008) ★★★ Kate Winslet, Ralph Fiennes. In postwar Germany, a teenager has a love affair with an older woman who is hiding a terrible secret. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m.

Los Recuerdos del Porvenir (1968) Renato Salvatori, Susana Dosamantes. Un destacamento federal al mando del coronel Rosas llega a un pueblo para reprimir a los revolucionarios. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

The Red Shoes (1948) ★★★★ Moira Shearer, Anton Walbrook. A ballerina loves a ballet composer but dances for an obsessive impresario. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Redemption (2013) ★★ Jason Statham, Agata Buzek. A troubled war veteran assumes a new identity and becomes a vigilante in a bid to atone for his sins. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Audience Wed. 7 p.m. Audience Thur. Noon

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) ★ Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter. Joined by an old friend, Alice and her companions head to a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles but find it overrun with the walking dead. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Wed. 9 p.m. Syfy Thur. 5:55 p.m.

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Oded Fehr. Genetically altered by Umbrella Corp., Alice and her cohorts try to eradicate an undead virus before it infects everyone on Earth. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Mon. 6:24 a.m.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. New allies and old friends aid Alice in her worldwide search for those responsible for the T-virus outbreak that continues to turn humans into flesh-eating zombies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Wed. 11 p.m. Syfy Thur. 3:54 p.m.

Return to Christmas Creek (2018) Tori Anderson, Byron Abalos. After being told her new holiday app lacked Christmas spirit, a young CEO returns to her hometown to rediscover the meaning of the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 11 a.m.

Return to House on Haunted Hill (2007) ★★ Amanda Righetti, Erik Palladino. Ariel and her boyfriend, Paul, are kidnapped by deranged anthropology student Desmond and forced to help search for a statue worth millions inside an abandoned insane asylum. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. Encore Fri. 3:43 a.m.

Reunited at Christmas (2018) Beverley Breuer, Candus Churchill. As a child, Samantha spent every Christmas at her beloved Nana’s house building the traditions of fun and joy with her family. Sam is facing the first Christmas without Nana and still struggling to find the Christmas spirit when she gets a surprise. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards. College freshmen Skolnick and Gilbert form their own fraternity for computer-whiz misfits. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Thur. 2:01 a.m. AMC Thur. 11 a.m.

Richie Rich (1994) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, John Larroquette. The boy zillionaire saves his parents and Rich Industries from a scheming executive. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Ride (2018) Bella Thorne, Jessie T. Usher. Struggling actor James pays his bills by driving for a ride-sharing service in Los Angeles. His night soon takes a shocking turn when Bruno, armed with a gun, takes James and a woman on a terrifying, white-knuckle trip that spirals out of control. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. Starz Mon. 3:23 a.m.

Ride Along (2014) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. A veteran cop and his future brother-in-law, a fast-talking trainee, tangle with Atlanta’s most-dangerous criminal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. Noon

The Ring Two (2005) ★★ Naomi Watts, Simon Baker. A female journalist must prevent evil Samara from taking possession of her son’s soul. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Thur. 8:35 a.m.

El río de las animas (1964) Joaquín Cordero, Germán Robles. Dos vaqueros llegan a un pueblo abandonado debido a las inundaciones, pero descubren que todo es culpa de un cacique. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. FXX Mon. 11 a.m. FXX Tues. 8:30 a.m.

The Road Home for Christmas (2019) Marla Sokoloff, Marie Osmond. Two rival musicians suddenly find themselves without a gig on Christmas Eve and decide to road trip to their neighboring hometowns together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Road to Christmas (2018) Jessy Schram, Chad Michael Murray. Los Angeles television producer Maggie Baker unwittingly falls for Danny Wise, the son and former producer of his mother’s popular annual Christmas special. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 10 a.m.

Road Trip (2000) ★★ Seann William Scott, Breckin Meyer. Friends embark on a lengthy car trip to intercept an illicit videotape mistakenly mailed to one’s girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMT Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Wed. 8 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Christmas (2017) Kristoffer Polaha, Lindy Booth. Sarah heads to her uncle’s ranch to escape New York and the spotlight from a breakup. Returning home for the first time since her aunt passed, complications arise when Graham, a Hollywood star, arrives at the ranch to prepare for his next film. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 11 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 1 p.m.

Role Models (2008) ★★★ Seann William Scott, Paul Rudd. Forced to join a mentorship program, two irresponsible men must help a pair of impressionable boys navigate the troubled waters of youth. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Tues. 1:20 a.m. Starz Tues. 4:22 p.m. Starz Sat. 8:59 a.m.

Romance at Reindeer Lodge (2017) Robert Pine, Josh Kelly. Molly and Jared have both sworn off holiday events. When they find themselves stuck at a Christmas-themed ranch, they have no choice but to allow their cynical hearts to melt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 7 a.m.

Romeo Must Die (2000) ★★ Jet Li, Aaliyah. While seeking vengeance for his brother’s murder, a former Hong Kong policeman falls for his foe’s daughter. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. VH1 Wed. Noon

A Royal Christmas (2014) Lacey Chabert, Stephen Hagan. The queen of Cordinia schemes to break up her royal son’s romance with a seamstress from Philadelphia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Mon. 11 a.m. AMC Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book (1994) ★★ Jason Scott Lee, Cary Elwes. A young man and the wild animals who raised him are endangered when modern civilization invades their jungle homeland. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Sat. 5:35 a.m.

Rugrats Go Wild (2003) ★★ Voices of Bruce Willis, Chrissie Hynde. Animated. The toddlers meet the Thornberry family after an accident leaves them stranded on a tropical island. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Thur. 10 a.m.

The Rundown (2003) ★★★ The Rock, Seann William Scott. Before his retirement, a bounty hunter must locate his boss’ son, who is searching for a priceless artifact in the Amazon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Thur. 2:15 p.m.

The Running Man (1987) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso. A police-state scapegoat must play a TV host’s deadly game show for the 21st-century masses. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Sat. 12:12 p.m.

Rural Sweden (1938) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. A travelogue of Sweden, beginning in a former Viking port town. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:20 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TRU Sat. 8 p.m.

The Russian Bride (2018) Corbin Bernsen, Kristina Pimenova. A Russian woman moves to America with her daughter to marry a reclusive billionaire. When they arrive, he turns out to be a psychopath who sends their lives spiraling into a living hell. (NR) TMC Fri. 3 a.m.

Rust Creek (2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Tues. 9 a.m. Showtime Wed. 5 a.m.

S

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. A Los Angeles Special Weapons and Tactics team must protect a criminal after he offers $100 million to his prospective rescuers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Paramount Thur. 8 p.m.

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m.

The Sandlot (1993) ★★ Thomas Guiry, Mike Vitar. The best baseball player in the neighborhood helps a new kid with his clumsy ball-handling. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. MLB Thur. 5 p.m. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Sandman (2017) Haylie Duff, Tobin Bell. A monster from a little girl’s nightmares comes to life and attacks anyone who would harm her. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Santa’s Boots (2018) Megan Hilty, Noah Mills. Holly returns home for Christmas and is put to work as Santa’s elf at her family’s store, where she meets Nick, and falls in love. When Nick disappears days before Christmas, Holly searches for him with her only clue, his misplaced black boot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10 a.m.

Satan Met a Lady (1936) ★★ Bette Davis, Warren William. A private eye meets two women looking for a ram’s horn. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Tues. Noon

Sausage Party (2016) ★★★ Voices of Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Supermarket perishables devise a plan to escape from their human enemies after Frank the sausage learns that they will eventually become meals. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. FXX Fri. 2 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 a.m.

Save the Last Dance (2001) ★★ Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas. A white teenager moves to Chicago after her mother’s death and falls for a black student who shares her love of dance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Mon. Noon

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. BBC America Sun. 4 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. A Cuban immigrant from Castro’s jails cuts a violent path of destruction on his way to the top of Miami’s drug trade. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Encore Wed. 6:52 p.m. Encore Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Scent of a Woman (1992) ★★★ Al Pacino, Chris O’Donnell. A blind ex-colonel takes his preppie guide on a lust-for-life trip to New York. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Starz Fri. 7:30 a.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Sun. 6 a.m.

Screamers (1995) ★★ Peter Weller, Roy Dupuis. Knife-wielding mechanical creatures block peace talks on a 21st-century planet ravaged by nuclear war. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Seasons of Love (2014) LeToya Luckett, Cleo Anthony. A man and a woman face tests in their new romance after the death of a parent and the return of an ex. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 a.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Fri. 4 p.m.

See You Yesterday (2017) Eden Duncan-Smith, Dante Crichlow. Two Brooklyn teenage prodigies build makeshift time machines to save one’s brother from being wrongfully killed by a police officer. (NR) 15 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Selena (1997) ★★★ Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos. Una cantante latina logra triunfar en la industria musical, pero luego es asesinada por la líder de su club de admiradores. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Serenity (2005) ★★★ Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres. Crew members aboard a transport vessel get caught in a deadly conflict in the wake of a galactic war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Sat. 11:07 p.m.

Se7en (1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Syfy Thur. 8 p.m. Syfy Fri. 5:04 p.m.

7 Days in Entebbe (2018) ★★ Daniel Brühl, Rosamund Pike. Israeli soldiers embark on a mission to rescue more than 240 hostages from an airport in Entebbe, Uganda, in the summer of 1976. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Fri. 6:10 a.m.

Seven Samurai (1954) ★★★★ Toshirô Mifune, Takashi Shimura. A samurai answers a village’s request for protection after he falls on hard times. The town needs protection from bandits, so the samurai gathers six others to help him teach the people how to defend themselves. (NR) 3 hrs. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 9:30 p.m.

17 Again (2009) ★★ Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMT Thur. Noon CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Sex and the City (2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Bravo Thur. 6 a.m. Bravo Fri. Noon

Shark Tale (2004) ★★ Voices of Will Smith, Robert De Niro. Animated. A bottom feeder pretends to be a fearsome shark slayer after the son of a finned hoodlum meets an accidental death. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Sat. 7:30 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. TNT Sun. Noon

She’s Funny That Way (2014) Owen Wilson, Imogen Poots. The cast and crew of a Broadway play are thrown into a romantic roundelay when a lecherous director hires a hooker-turned-actress to star alongside his wife and his wife’s ex-lover. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Sherlock Gnomes (2018) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. After someone kidnaps their garden gnomes, the duo calls on famous Detective Sherlock Gnomes and his sidekick Watson to solve the case. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Thur. 8:40 a.m.

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas (2018) Candace Cameron Bure, Luke MacFarlane. Noelle, a holiday hater, becomes locked in a department store on Christmas Eve. There, she meets a woman who identifies herself as Noelle’s guardian angel and introduces Noelle to several ghosts of Christmases past, present and future. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

Shoot ‘Em Up (2007) ★★ Clive Owen, Paul Giamatti. El señor Smith, un hombre duro y amargado, acepta proteger a un bebé al que ha ayudado a nacer en medio de un tiroteo. Él no sabe que el niño es el objetivo de una extraña banda de criminales que tiene la misión de asesinarlo. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. KFTR Sat. 11:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Shot in the Dark (2017) Three blind photographers detail their creative process as they create extraordinary images. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. FS1 Sat. 4 a.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Wed. 10:58 p.m. Starz Thur. 5:55 p.m.

Sid & Judy (2019) Fifty years after the untimely death of Sid Luft’s wife, Judy Garland, his journal provides insight into their marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Thur. 6:45 a.m. Showtime Fri. 4:15 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

A Simple Plan (1998) ★★★ Bill Paxton, Billy Bob Thornton. A Minnesotan, his dimwitted brother and his brother’s redneck friend find and decide to keep $4 million. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:50 p.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m.

Single White Female (1992) ★★ Bridget Fonda, Jennifer Jason Leigh. A software designer shares her Manhattan apartment with a young woman who’s dangerous. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Thur. Noon

16 Wishes (2010) ★★ Debby Ryan, Jean-Luc Bilodeau. Abby cannot wait to grow up, and after a lifetime of collecting wishes, hers start to come true on her 16th birthday. (G) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Fri. 6:20 p.m.

The 6th Day (2000) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tony Goldwyn. When a man discovers he has been illegally cloned, he must outrun assassins trying to protect their secret experiment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:35 a.m.

The Skeleton Key (2005) ★★ Kate Hudson, Gena Rowlands. A woman takes a job as a hospice nurse for a couple who live in a New Orleans house with a troublesome history. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Mon. 10:08 a.m. Starz Mon. 5:14 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M’s past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Syfy Sun. 1:29 p.m. Syfy Mon. 10 a.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Sleigh Bells Ring (2016) Erin Cahill, David Alpay. A busy single mother begins organizing her city’s Christmas parade. While prop hunting, she finds a beautiful sleigh that seems to have a mind of its own, and it begins nudging her back to an old flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

Slender Man (2018) ★ Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles. Terror strikes when four teenage girls in a small town perform a ritual to debunk the lore of a tall, thin, horrifying figure known as the Slender Man. They soon fear that the legend is true when one of them suddenly goes missing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Thur. 10:44 p.m. Encore Fri. 6:57 a.m. Encore Fri. 3:57 p.m.

Sling Blade (1996) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Dwight Yoakam. A mentally impaired man with a violent past leaves the institution in which he has lived for many years and befriends a woman with a young son and an abusive boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Sliver (1993) ★ Sharon Stone, William Baldwin. A book editor has an affair with a voyeur in her building, a Manhattan murder scene wired for video. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:10 p.m.

Small Town Christmas (2018) Ashley Newbrough, Ryan McDonell. Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to Springdale, the hometown of Emmett, a young man she met while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 11 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 9 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 1:06 a.m.

Smithereens (1982) ★★ Susan Berman, Richard Hell. A would-be weird girl club-hops around New York trying to hustle her way into punk rock. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker and his girlfriend hauling a pregnant elephant to Dallas. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Wed. 2:17 a.m. Encore Fri. 2:13 p.m.

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010) ★★★ Tom Berenger, Ernie Hudson. Un grupo de asesinos psicópatas son contratados para matar al director de la división de narcóticos de la FBI. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Snow Bride (2013) Katrina Law, Jordan Belfi. A tabloid reporter races to find juicy gossip on a prominent political family. She ends up spending the week before Christmas with the family and falls for one of their sons. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 10:03 p.m.

Snowed Inn Christmas (2017) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew W. Walker. Jenna and Kevin volunteer for a special assignment at Christmas. After they become stranded by a snowstorm in Santa Claus, Ind., they are drawn together when they join the fight to save the historic town inn. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

El Sol Sale para Todos (1950) Gloria Marín, Fermin Rivera. Un novillero sufre un accidente durante una tarde de corrida en una plaza pueblerina y su ex amante cuenta su historia. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Solace (2017) Hope Olaide Wilson, Chelsea Tavares. A 17-year-old girl is sent to live with her extended family after her father’s death. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Wed. 11 a.m.

Soldier (1998) ★★ Kurt Russell, Jason Scott Lee. A soldier, trained as such from birth, helps colonists stave off a team of genetically engineered killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Something of Value (1957) ★★★ Rock Hudson, Dana Wynter. A Kenyan native is torn between his tribe and his British friend during the Mau Mau crisis. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Somewhere in Time (1980) ★★ Christopher Reeve, Jane Seymour. A playwright uses self-hypnosis to find the actress whose vintage portrait hangs in a grand hotel. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Spanglish (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Téa Leoni. A single mother becomes a housekeeper for a laid-back chef and his neurotic wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:10 p.m.

Species (1995) ★★ Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen. A scientist leads the hunt for a genetically engineered creature who morphs into a human blonde and tries to reproduce in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:05 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. VH1 Sat. 2:30 a.m. Paramount Sun. 1 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Mon. 1 p.m. FXX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Split (2016) ★★★ James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy. A psychotic man who has 23 personalities holds three teenage girls captive in an underground cell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Spy Game (2001) ★★ Robert Redford, Brad Pitt. A CIA agent tries to rescue his one-time protege who awaits execution in a Chinese prison. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:35 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon. Unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy, two best friends find themselves dodging deadly assassins and a suspicious British agent while hatching a plan to save the world. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Tues. 10 p.m. EPIX Wed. 8:35 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m.

A Star for Christmas (2012) Briana Evigan, Travis Van Winkle. A recent breakup throws a baker’s life into chaos, and her co-workers leave her to cope alone during the holidays. Things start looking up when a handsome but troubled actor comes into the store, and the two quickly fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. Noon

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FX Mon. 1 p.m. FX Tues. 10 a.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Thur. 9:15 a.m. IFC Fri. Noon

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Sun. 6:15 a.m. IFC Thur. 11:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. After an act of terrorism leaves him with a personal score to settle, Capt. Kirk defies Starfleet regulations and leads his crew on a mission to capture a powerfully destructive force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. FX Mon. 4 p.m. FX Tues. 1 p.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Spock, Kirk and the Enterprise time-travel to modern-day San Francisco to bring humpback whales to the 23rd century. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. IFC Sun. 8:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 10:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 4:30 a.m.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. A renegade Vulcan makes Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise go to a planet at the center of the galaxy. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ Kurt Russell, James Spader. A portal takes an Egyptologist, a colonel and a team of soldiers to another planet with pyramids, slaves and an alien ruler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Wed. 12:40 p.m.

Starship Troopers (1997) ★★★ Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer. Members of Earth’s space fleet battle a vicious army of gigantic insects bent on destroying humanity. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:45 p.m.

State of Play (2009) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ben Affleck. An investigative journalist stumbles into a cover-up of gigantic proportions as he and his partner probe the murder of a beloved congressman’s mistress. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Encore Sun. 5:58 a.m.

Station West (1948) ★★★ Dick Powell, Jane Greer. An undercover Army officer links dead soldiers and stolen gold to a frontier saloon queen. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Thur. Noon

Step Up (2006) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan. A troubled guy but a gifted dancer attracts the attention of a talented ballerina at a Maryland school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sun. 12:05 p.m. TMC Fri. 9:35 p.m.

The Stepfather (1987) ★★★ Terry O’Quinn, Jill Schoelen. A Pacific Northwest teen suspects that her mother’s smiling new husband is not what he appears to be. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Tues. 5:20 a.m.

Stray (2019) Christine Woods, Karen Fukuhara. A detective teams up with an orphaned teen to battle a supernatural force that threatens the city. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Thur. 1 p.m.

Stronger (2017) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany. Jeff Bauman loses both of his legs when two bombs explode during the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013. With unwavering support from his family and girlfriend, Bauman embarks on a long and heroic journey to physical and emotional rehabilitation. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Mon. 5 p.m.

Sucker List (1941) Lynne Carver, Noel Madison. Mr. Brown and his racketeer buddies come up with a fake bookie scheme designed to bilk desperate people out of money. (NR) 19 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

A Summer Place (1959) ★★★ Richard Egan, Dorothy McGuire. A man and a woman’s Maine-coast adultery parallels his teenage daughter’s romance with her son. (NR) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Super 8 (2011) ★★★ Kyle Chandler, Elle Fanning. A series of unexplained events follows a horrifying train derailment, leading some young filmmakers to suspect that the catastrophe was not an accident. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TBS Mon. 3 a.m.

Super Troopers 2 (2018) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Former Vermont Highway Patrol officers Thorny, Farva, Rabbit, Foster and Mac get a shot at redemption in Canada. Their unconventional methods soon get put to the test when they encounter a smarmy mayor, mischievous Mounties and a smuggling ring. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Wed. 11:03 a.m. Encore Wed. 9:44 p.m. Encore Thur. 6:27 a.m.

A Sweet Christmas Romance (2019) Adelaide Kane, Greyston Holt. When a food stylist returns home for Christmas, she learns that the elderly owner of her favorite childhood bakery is retiring and has started a contest to give the bakery away to whoever can recreate her famous 12 Days of Christmas recipes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m.

The Sweetest Christmas (2017) Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco. A struggling pastry chef is thrilled to learn that she has made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, but distractions in her love life threaten to derail her dreams of taking home the grand prize. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2:09 a.m. Hallmark Sat. 8 a.m.

Swimfan (2002) ★ Jesse Bradford, Erika Christensen. A new student at a high school obsesses over a swimming champion who does not return her advances. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Audience Tues. 1:30 p.m. Audience Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Swing Away (2016) Shannon Elizabeth, John O’Hurley. Following a suspension, a professional golfer travels to her grandparents’ village in Greece to escape the harsh spotlight of the sports world. She meets and mentors a 10-year-old girl who is determined to become the next golf sensation. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 6:35 a.m.

Switched for Christmas (2017) Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey. At their obligatory pre-Christmas lunch, estranged identical twins decide to swap lives up until Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10:03 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

T

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Tabloid (2010) ★★★ Joyce McKinney, Troy Williams. Live action/animated. In the 1970s, former Miss Wyoming Joyce McKinney becomes obsessed with a Mormon acquaintance and flies to England to abduct him after he goes there for missionary work. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Tag (2018) ★★ Ed Helms, Jon Hamm. Five highly competitive friends hit the ground running for their yearly, no-holds-barred game of tag -- risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take one another down. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:01 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 5 p.m. KFTR Sat. 7 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. TNT Sun. 10 a.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) ★★★ Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow. A young man travels to 1950s Italy and begins to assume the identity of a playboy he was hired to bring back to the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:10 p.m.

The Tall Target (1951) ★★ Dick Powell, Paula Raymond. A New York detective John Kennedy, ignored when he reports a plot to assassinate President Lincoln, quits the force and boards the train to try to thwart the assassins himself. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi. Animated. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, Rapunzel strikes a deal with a charming thief to spring her from her prison tower. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Sat. 6:03 a.m.

Tear Gas Squad (1940) ★★ Dennis Morgan, John Payne. A nightclub singer joins the police force to impress a policeman’s girlfriend. (NR) 55 mins. TCM Sat. 5:29 a.m.

Tears of the Sun (2003) ★★ Bruce Willis, Monica Bellucci. A Navy SEAL and his squad try to protect a doctor and Nigerian refugees from ruthless rebels. (NR) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Ovation Sun. 1 p.m. Ovation Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Teorema (1968) ★★ Silvana Mangano, Terence Stamp. Involvement with an ethereal stranger leaves an indelible spiritual effect on a Milanese bourgeoisie family. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

The Terminal Man (1974) ★★ George Segal, Joan Hackett. A man becomes a guinea pig involving electrode implanting when he suffers from blackouts which make him violent. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. BBC America Sun. 1 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Syfy Wed. 2:06 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11:32 a.m.

Tess (1979) ★★★ Nastassja Kinski, Peter Firth. A noble peasant beauty is victimized by men and Victorian ways. (PG) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6 a.m.

That Hamilton Woman (1941) ★★★ Vivien Leigh, Laurence Olivier. British naval hero Lord Nelson’s affair with another man’s wife ends at Trafalgar in 1805. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Fri. 4:15 a.m.

That Thing You Do! (1996) ★★★ Tom Everett Scott, Liv Tyler. A small-time rock band rides a big wave of success with the help of a savvy record-executive and a catchy single. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:20 p.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:25 a.m.

They Shall Not Grow Old (2018) ★★★ Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, filmmaker Peter Jackson presents archival footage -- restored and colorized -- to showcase the soldiers, key events and extraordinary battles of World War I. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Mon. 8:05 a.m. HBO Wed. 1 p.m.

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate (1996) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Lynn Whitfield. A wealthy woman stalks the womanizing club owner who seduced, then betrayed, her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Thur. 2:33 p.m.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016) ★★ James Badge Dale, John Krasinski. Six members of the Annex Security Team defend the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, from an attack by Islamic militants. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. History Mon. 8 a.m.

30 Minutes or Less (2011) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride. A pizza deliverer pulls in his estranged pal to help when a pair of wanna-be criminal masterminds strap a bomb to his chest and force him to rob a bank. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Encore Sun. 1:26 p.m. Encore Fri. 7:35 p.m. Encore Sat. 5 p.m.

3 Holiday Tails (2011) Julie Gonzalo, Bruce Davison. Lisa’s three puppies interrupt a wedding proposal, and she is shocked to see it is her ex-boyfriend David proposing to his new girlfriend. Everyone can see they are meant to be together, so the dogs decide to help them get back together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10 a.m.

Three O’Clock High (1987) ★★ Casey Siemaszko, Anne Ryan. A bully challenges a California high-school student to a 3 o’clock fight in the parking lot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Thur. 4:54 a.m.

300 (2006) ★★★ Gerard Butler, Lena Headey. Sparta’s King Leonidas and his badly outnumbered warriors fight to the death against King Xerxes’ massive Persian army at the Battle of Thermopylae. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 11 a.m.

300: Rise of an Empire (2014) ★★ Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green. Greek Gen. Themistocles leads the charge to fight invading Persian forces led by the god Xerxes -- once a mortal -- and Artemisia. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TNT Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Throw Momma From the Train (1987) ★★★ Danny DeVito, Billy Crystal. Two writers mistake tit-for-tat murders: one’s ex-wife for the other’s beastly mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:10 p.m.

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (2018) Megan Park, Josh Henderson. Two strangers, a businesswoman and a country music star, are both booked on a flight to Tulsa before the holidays, but it ends up getting canceled due to a snowstorm. They decide to try to get to Tulsa together, and share their secrets along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 1:06 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 a.m.

Time Freak (2018) Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner. Dumped by his girlfriend, a young physics genius travels back in time to change the past and win her heart again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 a.m.

A Time to Kill (1996) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Samuel L. Jackson. A Southern lawyer and his legal assistant defend a black man for killing his young daughter’s white attackers. (R) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Showtime Mon. 5 p.m.

Tin Cup (1996) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Rene Russo. A curvy customer and a smarmy golf-pro pal motivate a down-and-out Texas driving-range owner to try for the U.S. Open. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Golf Tues. 6 p.m. Golf Tues. 8:30 p.m.

‘Tis the Season for Love (2015) Sarah Lancaster, Brendan Penny. An out-of-work actress finds romance after returning to her quaint hometown during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 1:06 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m. VH1 Sat. 5:30 p.m.

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) ★★★★ Gregory Peck, Mary Badham. A widowed lawyer with two bright children defends a black man falsely accused of raping a white woman in 1930s Alabama. (NR) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Wed. 9:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:35 a.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Town (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall. A Boston bank robber looks for a way out of his criminal lifestyle after beginning a passionate romance with the woman that his gang briefly took hostage. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Tues. 6:50 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toys find themselves dumped in a day-care center after Andy leaves for college. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Tues. 9:37 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Paramount Sun. 9 a.m. Paramount Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Trainwreck (2015) ★★★ Amy Schumer, Bill Hader. A promiscuous magazine writer considers monogamy for the first time when she starts to fall in love with the charming sports doctor she’s profiling. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. FX Wed. 2:30 p.m. FX Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Traitor (2008) ★★★ Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce. Conflicting evidence leads a federal agent to question the motives behind a former Special Ops soldier’s apparent ties to terrorist groups. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. AXS Mon. 6:50 p.m. AXS Mon. 9:10 p.m. AXS Tues. 2:40 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson. Humanity’s fate rests in the hands of a youth when two races of warring robots make Earth their final battleground. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci. As humanity picks up the pieces after an epic battle, a shadowy group emerges to gain control of history. Meanwhile, a powerful new menace sets its sights on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FX Mon. 7 p.m. FX Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Los tres mosqueteros de Dios (1967) Javier Solís, Joaquín Cordero. Tres curas sostienen un asilo para huérfanos y deben pagar el edificio, así que van a la ciudad para conseguir dinero. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. GALA Sat. 3 p.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A pampered actor and his co-stars must become actual soldiers when the war movie they are filming in Southeast Asia turns into the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Tues. 11 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Trouble in Mind (1985) ★★ Kris Kristofferson, Keith Carradine. An ex-convict policeman returns to futuristic Rain City, where gangs rove and militia patrol. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:43 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 4 a.m.

Truth or Dare (2018) ★ Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey. A seemingly harmless game of truth or dare turns deadly for a group of college friends in Mexico. The rules are simple but wicked -- tell the truth or die, do the dare or die, and if you stop playing, you die. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Wed. 11 a.m.

Tully (2018) ★★★ Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis. Hesitant at first, a mother of three welcomes a nighttime nanny named Tully into her home to help take care of her newborn daughter. She soon learns to appreciate all that Tully does -- forming a special bond with her new, lifesaving friend. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:20 a.m.

Turquoise Rose (2007) Natasha Kaye Johnson, Deshava Apachee. Raised in the suburbs or Phoenix, a Navajo college student must choose between a vacation in Rome or moving to the reservation to care for her ailing grandmother. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

12 Gifts of Christmas (2015) Katrina Law, Aaron O’Connell. Anna is hired to become a personal Christmas shopper for Marc. As they work together, Anna helps Marc learn that Christmas giving should be about the importance of the gift, and Anna discovers she might find success as an artist in an unexpected way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

12 Rounds 3: Lockdown (2015) Dean Ambrose, Roger Cross. Framed for a homicide by his fellow officers, a detective tries to expose the conspiracy to clear his good name. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:45 a.m.

12 Wishes of Christmas (2011) Elisa Donovan, Gabrielle Carteris. A woman makes 12 wishes, and when the things she wished for start coming true, she discovers the consequences are not always easy to deal with. (G) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 4 p.m.

22 Jump Street (2014) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Officers Jenko and Schmidt begin to question their partnership after each infiltrates different cliques while undercover at a local college. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. FXX Wed. 3 p.m. FXX Thur. 10 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. E Sun. 6 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. E Sun. 2 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. E Sun. 4:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. E Sun. 11:15 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. E Sun. 8:15 a.m.

Two Can Play That Game (2001) ★ Vivica A. Fox, Morris Chestnut. A woman uses manipulative tactics to prove she has complete control over her boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. VH1 Sun. 12:05 p.m.

2 Days in the Valley (1996) ★★ Danny Aiello, Glenne Headly. A hit man falls for an art dealer’s helper amid confusion in the San Fernando Valley. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

2 Guns (2013) ★★ Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg. In the dark about each other’s true identity, two undercover agents from competing bureaus go on the run together after an attempt to infiltrate a drug cartel goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Two Turtle Doves (2019) Michael Rady, Nikki Deloach. Dr. Sharon Hayes returns home to search for a beloved family heirloom. With the help of an adorable little girl and her dispirited father, together they rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 11:03 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 3 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn’t quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Sun. 7 p.m.

U

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

U.S. Marshals (1998) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes. A chief deputy and his team pursue an escaped fugitive accused of killing two government agents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Ulee’s Gold (1997) ★★★ Peter Fonda, Patricia Richardson. A Florida beekeeper looks for the missing wife of his jailed son but finds thugs looking for stolen loot. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:05 a.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ Steven Seagal, Tommy Lee Jones. Two military madmen hijack a nuclear-armed Navy battleship with a SEAL commando on board as a cook. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. BBC America Sun. 8 a.m.

Undercover Brother (2002) ★★★ Eddie Griffin, Chris Kattan. A low-rent private detective poses as a preppy nerd in order to foil a plot by conspirators. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Mon. 9:35 a.m. TMC Thur. 2:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Wed. 4:34 p.m. Syfy Thur. 1:02 a.m.

Underworld: Awakening (2012) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Rea. Vampire warrior Selene escapes from her long imprisonment to find that humans have discovered the existence of vampires and lycans and are trying to wipe them out. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Wed. 7:05 p.m. Syfy Thur. 1:59 p.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy. Lucian and Sonja, his vampire lover, rally the Lycans against their cruel enslavement at the hands of Viktor, the vampire king. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Tues. 12:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 10 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Mon. 2:45 p.m.

Unlawful Entry (1992) ★★ Kurt Russell, Ray Liotta. A creepy policeman gets close to a Los Angeles couple in order to drive them apart. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:30 p.m.

The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964) ★★★ Debbie Reynolds, Harve Presnell. A young woman tries to enter 1890s Denver society but goes to Europe after her husband strikes gold. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong. A narcotics detective pursues a pair of Los Angeles potheads driving from Tijuana in a van made of hemp. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Encore Mon. 11:18 a.m. Encore Mon. 12:13 p.m. Encore Mon. 10:33 p.m.

V

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) ★★ Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne. In the 28th century, two special operatives race against time to save the diverse city of Alpha from a dark force that also jeopardizes the future of the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Syfy Mon. 8 p.m. Syfy Tues. 5 p.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:50 p.m.

La Venganza de María (1985) Lucha Villa, Alicia Encinas. Sangrienta venganza de una mujer contra el narcotraficante que usó a su padre en una manera terrible. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Sun. 10:16 p.m. Encore Wed. 9:08 a.m. Encore Wed. 12:22 p.m. Encore Wed. 4:57 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:53 a.m. Encore Sat. 8:05 p.m.

A Very Nutty Christmas (2018) Melissa Joan Hart, Barry Watson. After her boyfriend dumps her right before Christmas, an overworked bakery owner meets a handsome soldier who may actually be a nutcracker that has come to life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 6 p.m.

A Veteran’s Christmas (2018) Eloise Mumford, Sean Faris. Capt. Grace Garland, a decorated U.S. veteran, returns home after two tours of search and rescue in Afghanistan. After being separated from her beloved K9 partner, Grace must rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 3:09 a.m.

W

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007) ★★ John C. Reilly, Jenna Fischer. Following a childhood tragedy, Dewey Cox rises to music stardom, falls victim to drug abuse, and finds the love of a good woman. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Sat. 2:35 p.m. Starz Sun. 1:27 a.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. AMC Mon. 9:15 a.m. BBC America Thur. 3:04 p.m. BBC America Fri. 12:33 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 p.m. IFC Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Wall Street (1987) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Charlie Sheen. Oliver Stone’s tale of the career of an ambitious stockbroker and his involvement with a ruthless corporate raider. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Wed. 2:49 p.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson. A ruthless colonel leads his troops in a deadly battle against Caesar and his army of intelligent apes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 1 p.m.

War of the Worlds (2005) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning. A New Jersey man and his two children face an epic battle for survival when hostile aliens invade Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Tues. 2:10 p.m. HBO Fri. 8 p.m.

Warning Sign (1985) ★★ Sam Waterston, Kathleen Quinlan. Research scientists are turned into homicidal maniacs when a secret germ-warfare experiment goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:45 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge (1940) ★★★ Vivien Leigh, Robert Taylor. A ballet dancer and a British officer cross stars on the eve of World War I. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 9 p.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. E Thur. 8 p.m. E Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989) ★★ Andrew McCarthy, Jonathan Silverman. Two guys party with their bumped-off boss at his Long Island beach house, and no one notices. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 7 p.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Thur. 3:50 p.m. VH1 Fri. 2 a.m.

Welcome to Christmas (2018) Eric Mabius, Jennifer Finnigan. A real estate developer finds romance with a charming sheriff in a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer. Rival New York City gangs affect the love of a young man and woman from each side. (NR) 2 hrs. 31 mins. Encore Sat. 9:18 a.m.

What Men Want (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. E Sat. 12:30 p.m. E Sun. Noon

Wheely (2018) Voices of Ogie Banks, Frances Lee. Animated. In a world where cars are citizens, an underdog cabbie named Wheely tries to become king of the road of Gasket City. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Tues. 6:08 a.m.

When a Stranger Calls (2006) ★★ Camilla Belle, Tommy Flanagan. A sadistic stranger subjects a teenage baby-sitter to an increasingly threatening round of phone calls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Showtime Mon. 9 a.m. Showtime Tues. 5:15 a.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan. Two Manhattan careerists first hate, then like and eventually love each other over the course of 12 years. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Sun. 9 a.m. Showtime Fri. 10:05 a.m.

Where Eagles Dare (1969) ★★★ Richard Burton, Clint Eastwood. Allied agents lead commandos sent to free a general from a castle in Bavaria. (PG) 2 hrs. 38 mins. TCM Mon. 10:15 p.m.

Where the Heart Is (2000) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd. The boyfriend of a pregnant teenager leaves her broke and abandoned in Oklahoma, where she begins living secretly at Wal-Mart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. CMT Tues. 1 a.m.

The White Crow (2018) Oleg Ivenko, Adèle Exarchopoulos. Young Rudolf Nureyev becomes a top ballet dancer in Russia, but a life-changing visit to Paris soon makes him seek asylum in France. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Starz Fri. 10:09 a.m.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) ★★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton. A professor and his wife drink and verbally assault each other in front of a younger couple, their dinner guests. (NR) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Widows (2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Thur. 9 p.m.

Wieners (2008) ★★ Kenan Thompson, Fran Kranz. Three friends embark on a cross-country trip to exact revenge on a talk-show host/therapist. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Wed. 12:10 p.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ Will Smith, Kevin Kline. Secret agent James T. West and his partner fight evil inventor Dr. Loveless who plans to assassinate President Grant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Ovation Sun. 11 p.m.

Wildling (2018) Liv Tyler, Brad Dourif. After a childhood in captivity under the care of a man who taught her to fear the outside world, a young woman sees her new freedom shattered by a series of unsettling events. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Will You Merry Me? (2008) ★★★ Wendie Malick, Cynthia Stevenson. A man and his fiancee meet each other’s families and learn about their holiday traditions. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. Noon

William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1999) ★★ Kevin Kline, Michelle Pfeiffer. Bicyclists and an actor’s troupe enter a 19th-century Tuscan forest and fall under the spell of sprites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Ovation Sun. 10 a.m. Ovation Mon. 1 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10:30 a.m.

William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet (1996) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Claire Danes. Twentieth-century teenagers fall in love, despite feuding families, in an update of the classic tragedy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Encore Mon. 6:57 p.m. Encore Tues. 3:20 a.m. Encore Tues. 10:32 a.m.

Wimbledon (2004) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Paul Bettany. An English tennis player reinvigorates his game after finding romance with an American counterpart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:25 p.m.

Winchester (2018) ★ Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke. To an outsider, Sarah Winchester’s 7-story home looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah’s actually building a prison -- an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts that have a score to settle with her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

A Wish for Christmas (2016) Lacey Chabert, Paul Greene. Sara prefers to be on the sidelines at work until someone steals her big idea for a Christmas initiative. She makes a wish to Santa to gain the courage to stand up for herself, and he gives her 48 hours to discover how to speak her own mind. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 2:09 a.m.

Wish Upon a Christmas (2015) Larisa Oleynik, Aaron Ashmore. A corporate actuary returns to her hometown to cut jobs at a struggling ornament factory owned by her former high-school boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 6 p.m.

Wishin’ and Hopin’ (2014) Molly Ringwald, Wyatt Ralff. In 1964 Connecticut, a substitute teacher and a new Russian student ensure that Mouseketeer Annette Funicello’s less-famous cousin has a Christmas he’ll never forget. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 a.m.

With Love, Christmas (2017) Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O’Connell. When the office assignments are distributed for Secret Santa, Melanie is excited that she was given her crush, Donovan. Donovan is so taken by the thoughtful gifts and notes, he starts to fall in love. But someone else is stealing Melanie’s credit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 10:03 p.m.

The Wolfman (2010) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Anthony Hopkins. A nobleman contends with an ancient curse, scouring his childhood homeland for his missing brother, while a bloodthirsty beast prowls the moors. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Fri. 2:19 a.m. Starz Fri. 2:12 p.m.

Wonder (2017) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:05 p.m.

Wonder Park (2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:55 a.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Voices of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman. Animated. After years of losing to his adversary, an arcade-game character grows tired of always being the bad guy and takes matters into his own hands to finally become a hero. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Wed. 3:07 p.m. Starz Thur. 6:54 a.m.

X

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

X-Men (2000) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. Professor Xavier leads Wolverine and other superheroes against Magneto, a mutant who would rule humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Thur. 2 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Buscando consuelo de su oscuro pasado Logan, más conocido como Wolverine, parece haber encontrado el amor y la alegría con Kayla Silverfox pero todo cambia cuando ella es asesinada. (NR) 2 hrs. KFTR Sat. 2 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 9:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 7 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 a.m.

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. After a mutant-hating militarist named Stryker invades their school, the X-Men must join forces with Magneto to rescue Professor Xavier and neutralize the threat posed by Stryker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. IFC Thur. 4:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 7:15 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Sun. 1:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 9:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Xanadu (1980) ★★ Olivia Newton-John, Gene Kelly. A mythological muse helps an artist and a former big-band clarinetist open a roller disco. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Tues. 4:30 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. A government agent recruits an athlete to stop an anarchist from using biological and chemical weapons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. BBC America Fri. 2:30 a.m. BBC America Fri. 7:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BBC America Fri. 10:03 a.m.

Y

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Yo soy el asesino (1987) Sergio Goyri, Gonzalo Vega. Dos hermanos, de padres diferentes, se enamoran de la misma mujer y están dispuestos a pelear por ella hasta el final. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

You, Me and Dupree (2006) ★★ Owen Wilson, Kate Hudson. Three become a crowd when a newlywed invites his jobless buddy to temporarily move in with him and his wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Sun. 4:57 a.m.

Your Highness (2011) ★ Danny McBride, James Franco. A slacker prince must join his braver brother on a quest to save the brother’s fiancee from an evil wizard. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:55 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 3:05 a.m.

