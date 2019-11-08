What’s on TV Saturday and Sunday talk shows: ‘Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration’ on HBO

SERIES

The Kitchen Chef Jeff Mauro kicks off a new season with tips for homemade cavatelli and mushroom butter sauce. Also, Katie Lee gives a lesson in seafood and Geoffrey Zakarian shares his pan-roasted broccoli rabe. 11 a.m. Food Network

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode visits Pizzana in Brentwood, where Neapolitan pizza is re-imagined. Then Jessica makes mini-rose-apple pies and tries the fish and chips at Catch 56. 8 p.m. CW

Crikey! It’s the Irwins Terri returns to her Oregon hometown, where she helps with a vital health check on a mountain lion. Back at Australia Zoo, Robert contends with a tiny bird with a huge attitude, while Bindi has her hands full bathing 3 Foot, a spiny anteater with skin allergies and a touchy temperament. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Planet Earth: Blue Planet II Chris Packham is in Mexico, where he works with scientists at the biggest whale nursery in the world during the arrival of gray whale mothers and their babies. Also, Steve Backshall dives in the Bahamas with big ocean predators and Liz Bonnin sets up base at a research center near the fragile Great Barrier Reef to monitor some of the marine life. 8 and 9 p.m. BBC America

Advertisement

Ghost Adventures In California, the team investigates the Cerro Gordo ghost town, a former mining community they think is haunted, in the season finale. 9 p.m. Travel

SPECIALS

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Joseph Gordon-Levitt hosts this new special honoring the children’s show as it approaches its 50th anniversary on Nov. 16. The anthem “It’s Not Easy Being Green” is re-imagined, and other favorite songs are performed by special guests. 7 p.m. HBO

MOVIES

The Kid Who Would Be King Louis Ashbourne Serkis (son of actor Andy Serkis) stars as a 12-year-old who is struggling with bullies and other adolescent woes when he stumbles across an old sword at a construction site. The blade turns out to be Excalibur, King Arthur’s legendary weapon, and he is soon destined to protect the world from Morgana (Rebecca Ferguson), an evil enchantress. Patrick Stewart also stars in writer-director Joe Cornish’s 2019 British-American fantasy. 7:50 p.m. HBO

Picture a Perfect Christmas When she learns that her grandmother (Paula Shaw) has hurt her foot, a San Francisco photographer (Merritt Patterson) flies to Seattle to help care for her. While she’s there, a case of mistaken identity leads to her being hired by a corporate executive (Jon Cor) to act as a short-term nanny for his young nephew in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Radio Christmas When her Philadelphia radio station is closed for repairs over the holidays, a DJ (Keshia Knight Pulliam) broadcasts from the small town of Bethlehem, Pa., in this new holiday comedy-drama. Michael Xavier, Tim Reid and Belinda Montgomery also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Professor Wayne Roberts wrote and directed this 2018 comedy-drama starring Johnny Depp as a professor who learns he has lung cancer that has spread throughout his body, and there is little hope for recovery. To the shock of his wife (Rosemarie DeWitt) and the delight of his students, he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. Odessa Young, Danny Huston and Zoey Deutch also star. 8 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

Advertisement

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning Christian Bale and Matt Damon (“Ford v Ferrari”); former ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley; artist Mary Whyte; Michael Connor Humphreys (“Forrest Gump”). (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Impeachment inquiry: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.). Impeachment inquiry: Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Panel: Rep. Max Rose (D-New York); Linda Chavez; David Urban; author Karine Jean-Pierre (“Moving Forward”). (N) 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas). Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.). The U.S. Army Old Guard’s Caisson Platoon. Panel: Karl Rove; Donna Edwards, the Washington Post; Josh Holmes; Mo Elleithee. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS (N) NATO; U.S.-China trade; Ukraine and the impeachment inquiry: Niall Ferguson; Richard Haass; Rana Foroohar. 2020 presidential election polls: Nate Cohn. Germany and Europe after the fall of the Berlin Wall: Constanze Stelzenmϋller. 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.). Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin). Panel: Margaret Talev, Axios; Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; Stephen Hayes, the Dispatch; Antjuan Seawright. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.). Author Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) (“Desk 88: Eight Progressive Senators Who Changed America”). Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, Hugh Hewitt; David Ignatius, the Washington Post; Hallie Jackson. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

Advertisement

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Impeachment inquiry: Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Hillsborough). Impeachment inquiry: Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Texas). Mark Milley, Chairman, Joint chiefs of staff. Panel: Mary Bruce; Matthew Dowd; Asma Khalid, NPR; Jonathan Swan, Axios. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The impeachment inquiry: Manu Raju; Melanie Zanona, Politico; Addy Baird, BuzzFeed. Televised impeachment hearings: Jess McIntosh; Tara Dowdell; Max Boot. President Trump’s media defenders: Anthony Scaramucci. President Trump, journalism and the role of religion: author the Rev. Angela Denker (“Red State Christians: Understanding the Voters Who Elected Donald Trump”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham; Mollie Hemingway; Beverly Hallberg; Charlie Gasparino; Katherine (Kat) Timpf. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Maria Ressa. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

College Football Penn State visits Minnesota, 9 a.m. ABC; Maryland visits Ohio State, 9 a.m. Fox; Vanderbilt visits Florida, 9 a.m. ESPN; Texas Tech visits West Virginia, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Baylor visits TCU, 9 a.m. FS1; Georgia Tech visits Virginia, 9:30 a.m. Fox Sports Net; LSU visits Alabama, 12:30 p.m. CBS; USC visits Arizona State, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Kansas State visits Texas, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Louisville visits Miami, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Illinois visits Michigan State, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Alabama-Birmingham visits Southern Mississippi, 12:30 p.m. NFL; Iowa visits Wisconsin, 1 p.m. Fox; Missouri visits Georgia, 4 p.m. ESPN; Appalachian State visits South Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Clemson visits NC State, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Iowa State visits Oklahoma, 5 p.m. Fox; Wyoming visits Boise State, 7:15 p.m. ESPN; Nevada visits San Diego State, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

College Basketball Central Arkansas visits Georgetown, 9 a.m. FS Prime; Stony Brook versus Seton Hall, 11:30 a.m. FS Prime; Iona visits La Salle, 1 p.m. NBCSP; NJIT visits Providence, 1:30 p.m. FS Prime; Texas visits Purdue, 4 p.m. FS1; New Orleans visits Butler, 4 p.m. FS Prime; Rhode Island visits Maryland, 6 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Montreal Canadiens, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.