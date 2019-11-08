What’s on TV This Week: ‘Rick and Morty,’ ‘The Mandalorian’ and more

SUNDAY

“American Idol’s” Kellie Pickler puckers up in the new holiday romance “The Mistletoe Secret.” With Patrick Duffy. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

“Reign’s” Adelaide Kane cooks up “A Sweet Christmas Romance” in this new TV movie. With Greyston Holt and Loretta Devine. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A detective duo is dispatched to investigate “The Dublin Murders” in this imported crime drama. With Killian Scott and Sarah Greene. 8 and 10:27 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

“Friends’” Jennifer Aniston and pop star Pink are singled out for special honors at the 2019 edition of the “E! People’s Choice Awards.” 9 p.m. E!; also Syfy, USA

The dysfunctional family dramedy “Shameless” returns for a 10th season with William H. Macy but sans Emmy Rossum. 9 p.m. Showtime

Stop the “Press.” The limited series about the news biz in London ends its run on “Masterpiece.” With Charlotte Rile, Ben Chaplin and David Suchet. 10 p.m. KOCE

A British woman (Daisy Haggard) comes “Back to Life” after a near two-decade stretch in prison in this imported dramedy. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Justin Jampol probes Nazi leaders’ fascination with the occult in the debut episode of “Lost Secrets.” 11 p.m. Travel Channel

The animated sci-fi comedy “Rick and Morty” returns for a fourth season on Adult Swim. (Adult Swim)

Wubba lubba dub dub! “Rick and Morty” are back — finally! — in new episodes of this bizarro animated sci-fi comedy from Justin Roiland and “Community’s” Dan Harmon. 11:30 p.m. Adult Swim

MONDAY

Airing on Veterans Day, the new documentary “The Warrior Tradition” salutes the generations of native Americans who have bravely served America in the U.S. military. 9 p.m. KOCE

The stories of Navajo code talkers and other Native American military veterans are told in the new documentary “The Warrior Tradition” on KOCE. (NARA)

The new documentary “Alive” tracks the struggles and triumphs of wounded warriors back from the battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan. 9 p.m. Epix

The stories of locals who provided translation services and other invaluable assistance to U.S. military personnel during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are told in the new documentary “The Interpreters” on “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

Have blaster, will travel: The new streaming service Disney + launches with a raft of offerings including “The Madalorian.” “Game of Thrones’ ” Pedro Pascal plays the title role in this new action drama set in the “Star Wars” universe. With Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte. Anytime, Disney +

Advertisement

High school students in Utah prepare a stage production of the made-for-cable musical “High School Musical” in the new docu-series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” Disney +

The new series “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” finds the “Jurassic Park” actor investigating things of particular interest to… Jeff Goldblum. Anytime, Disney +

A “Curb Your Enthusiasm” costar takes his shtick to the stage in the new stand-up special “Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago.” Anytime, Netflix

They’re talking turkey in the season premiere of “Chopped Junior.” Then past champions come back for seconds in a special Thanksgiving edition of “Chopped.” 8 p.m. Food Network

Iconic fashion designer Ralph Lauren is ready for his closeup in the candid documentary profile “Very Ralph.” 9 p.m. HBO

A living country music legend holds court in the new special “Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again!” 10 p.m. ABC

“Frontline” investigates the impact of the Trump administration’s immigration polices on migrant children in the new exposé “Kids Caught in the Crackdown.” 10 p.m. KOCE

“Community’s” Joel McHale goes “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” in a new episode of the celebrity outdoor adventure series. 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Advertisement

I don’t like spiders and snakes, but “Kings of Pain” let themselves get bitten and/or stung by those and other creepy critters in this series. 10 p.m. History Channel

Steve Guttenberg and “90210’s” Tori Spelling are the next celebs sharing their spooky tales on a new episode of “Famously Afraid.” 10 p.m. Travel Channel

WEDNESDAY

The new docu-series “Maradona in Mexico” follows the Argentine soccer legend as he coaches a local club in the heart of cartel country. Anytime, Netflix

Carrie Underwood, with an assist from Reba McEntire and the aforementioned Dolly Parton, hosts “The 53rd Annual CMA Awards” from Nashville. 8 p.m. ABC

“Nature” looks at all creatures great and small, minus the small ones, in the new episode “Nature’s Biggest Beasts.” 8 p.m. KOCE

“Nova” explores the works of the original Renaissance man in the new episode “Decoding da Vinci.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The three-night true-crime series “The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park” revisits a shocking 1986 killing that took place in that New York City landmark. 9 p.m. AMC, SundanceTV; also 9 p.m. Sundance Network; also Thu.-Fri.

THURSDAY

“SNL” alum Fred Armisen puts in an appearance on a new “Superstore” while “SNL” alum Vanessa Bayer guest stars on a new “Will & Grace.” 8 and 9:30 p.m. NBC

The party never ends as the reality series “Floribama Shore” returns for another season. 8 p.m. MTV

Apples, peaches, pumpkin pie, who’s not ready for a “Thanksgiving Pie Fight”? Four bakers compete in this new special hosted by Sunny Anderson. 9 p.m. Food Network

FRIDAY

“Two Broke Girls’” Kat Dennings plays a recently dumped L.A. woman looking to reconnect with her old gal pals in the new sitcom “Dollface.” Anytime, Hulu

Three’s a crowd: Alicia Vikander, Riley Keough and Naoki Kobayashi form an unstable love triangle in 1980s Tokyo in the new mystery drama “Earthquake Bird.” Anytime, Netflix

Pop music phenom Charli XCX mentors an up-and-coming all-girl punk-rock group in the new unscripted series “I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry.” Anytime, Netflix

Reichsmarschall John Smith (Rufus Sewell) returns in a final season of the sci-fi drama “The Man in the High Castle” on Amazon Prime. (Liane Hentscher / Amazon Studios)

The world turns on its Axis as “The Man in the High Castle,” the alternative-history sci-fi drama based on the writings of Philip K. Dick, returns with its fourth and final season. With Rufus Sewell and Alexa Davalos. Anytime, Amazon Prime

The family farm’s in need of new savin’ in the TV movie “Christmas a la Mode.” With Katie Leclerc and Ryan Cooper. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Have paintbrush, will travel: Alfred Molina portrays abstract expressionist artist Mark Rothko in the Tony-winning drama “Red” on a new “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Neighbors hope for a happy holiday amid the hustle and bustle in the TV movie “One Fine Christmas.” With Rick Fox, Vanessa Williams and “227’s” Marla Gibbs. 9 p.m. OWN

The new sports doc “Pariah: The Lives and Deaths of Sonny Liston” remembers the boxing great who famously lost his heavyweight crown to Muhammad Ali in a 1964 title match. 9 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY

Autumn Reeser and Jesse Metcalfe hook up for a “Christmas Under the Stars” in this TV movie. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Marsai Martin costars in the 2019 fantasy comedy “Little.” (Universal Pictures)

It’s like “Big” in reverse: A badass businesswoman (Regina Hall) wakes up one day as the 13-year-old version (Marsai Martin) of herself in the 2019 fantasy comedy “Little.” Issa Rae (“Insecure”) also stars. 8 p.m. HBO

You can take the woman out of the bayou but you can’t take the bayou out of the woman in the TV movie “Christmas in Louisiana.” With Moira Kelly and Barry Bostwick. 8 p.m. Lifetime

One Direction’s Harry Styles styles his hair and then hosts and performs on “Saturday Night Live.” 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC