Entertainment & Arts

Museums in L.A. this week: ‘348 West 22nd Street’ at LACMA and more

Do Ho Suh’s “348 West 22nd Street”
Do Ho Suh’s fabric-based installation “348 West 22nd Street” will be on display at LACMA beginning Sunday.
(Pablo Mason)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Nov. 10, 2019
11 AM
Here is a list of new museum shows in L.A. for Nov. 10-17:

Openings

Do Ho Suh: 348 West 22nd Street Fabric-based installation re-creates the artist’s former New York City apartment. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts Sun.; ongoing. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

Things to do

The Medea Insurrection: Radical Women Artists Behind the Iron Curtain Works by female artists from Eastern Europe touch on mythological archetypes. The Wende Museum at the Armory, 10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City. Starts Sun.; ends April 5. Free. (310) 216-1600. wendemuseum.org

Yolanda González: Sueño de Familia / Dream of Family Exhibition uses drawings, paintings, ceramics and printmaking to create a portrait of five generations of the L.A.-based artist’s relatives. Vincent Price Art Museum, East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park. Opens Sat.; ends March 14. Closed Sun.-Mon. Free. (323) 265-8841. vincentpriceartmuseum.org

Spirit of the Land Through Climate Change Desert landscapes in watercolor by Bernard Hoyes. San Bernardino County Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands. Starts next Sun.; ends March 8. Closed Mon. $5-$10; under 5, free. (909) 798-8608. sbcounty.gov

Matt Cooper
