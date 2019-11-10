What’s on TV Monday: ‘Prodigal Son’ on Fox

SERIES

The Voice The top 20 perform in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

All American After Spencer and Olivia’s (Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan) efforts to help Layla (Greta Onieogou) backfire, Layla pretends that everything is fine by throwing a birthday party for Olivia and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

Dancing With the Stars In this new episode, contestants dance to a medley of songs from some of the most popular boy bands and girl groups in history. Emma Bunton and Joey Fatone are guest judges. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 The team responds to a bizarre skating mishap at an ice show, a crash involving a self-driving car and a robot going rogue at an internet sales company’s fulfillment warehouse. Angela Bassett, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman and Peter Krause star in this new episode with guest stars Tracie Thomas, Wallace Langham and Andy Cohen. 8 p.m. Fox

Prodigal Son As the homicide squad digs into the “Junkyard Killer” case, Malcolm (Tom Payne) realizes the main suspect may have had a connection to his father (Michael Sheen). Lou Diamond Phillips also stars in this new episode of the crime drama. 9 p.m. Fox

His Dark Materials Lyra (Dafne Keen) arrives in London determined to find Roger (Lewin Lloyd) with Mrs. Coulter’s (Ruth Wilson) help while the Gyptians continue their search for the missing children and the Gobblers in this new episode of the fantasy series set in an alternate universe. 9 p.m. HBO

Rock the Block The designers reach the final week. 9 and 10 p.m. HGTV

Bluff City Law General Virginia Howe (guest star Eisa Davis), Emerson’s (Stony Blyden) mother, arrives in town with a case holding life-or-death stakes that she wants Sydney and Elijah (Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Smits) to take. Also, Della (Jayne Atkinson) helps her son (guest star Daniel Reece) process his feelings about his father’s (guest star Dakin Matthews) meddling in their family business. Barry Sloane also stars. 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor Shaun’s (Freddie Highmore) psychology gives him the ability to relate to a patient who is isolated by an autoimmune deficiency. Also, Claire, Morgan and Dr. Andrews (Antonia Thomas, Fiona Gubelmann, Hill Harper) treat a 13-year-old patient who is going blind. Nicholas Gonzalez, Christina Chang and Richard Schiff also star with guest stars Haley Ramm and Kiefer O’Reilly. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens “The Interpreters,” a new episode of the documentary series, focuses on the thousands of local interpreters who helped U.S. soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan and now seek safety. 10 p.m. KOCE

Catherine the Great Pressure from foreign powers leads to a bitter argument between Catherine and an ailing Potemkin (Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke) in the conclusion of this historical miniseries. 10 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

The Warrior Tradition This new documentary examines how the culture and traditions of Native Americans affected their participation in the United States military. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Dr. Mehmet Oz; Dermatologist Sonia Batra (“The Doctors”); Debbie Allen performs; Michael Reagan and daughter Ashley Reagan, Reagan Legacy Foundation. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Helen Mirren (“The Good Liar”); Kristin Davis. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Brigitte Nielsen guest co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo (“Catfish: The TV Show”); Dr. Steven Gundry. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Common mistakes that can turn a microwave into a hotbed of germs; shopping for healthy shrimp. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Tim McGraw; Kiernan Shipka and Isabela Merced. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Matt Damon (“Ford v Ferrari”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Erika Jayne (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”); Rick Ross. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Loneliness; preventing Alzheimer’s; benzo epidemic; a child’s invention helps kids at the hospital. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé “Finding the News: Adventures of a Young Reporter.” (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Kevin Nealon. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Shannon; Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush; Pete Yorn performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Will Smith; Andrew Scott. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kate Beckinsale; Andy Haynes. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Whoopi Goldberg; Thomas Middleditch; Doja Cat and Tyga perform; Chris Johnson with the 8G band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Adam DeVine. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Women’s College Basketball Tennessee visits Notre Dame, 4 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Arizona Coyotes visit the Washington Capitals, 4 p.m. NBCSP

NFL Football The Seattle Seahawks visit the San Francisco 49ers, 5 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The Toronto Raptors visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime

