Drake, Solange, ASAP Rocky and more: Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

Photojournalist Allen J. Schaben began his career at the Los Angeles Times shortly after he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in art and psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1994.
Just 14 artists of more than 1,200 applicants were chosen to create art for Metro’s Crenshaw/LA transit line that will move through Los Angeles, El Segundo, Inglewood and parts of unincorporated L.A. County.
Take a woman who has done something bad — so easy to vilify — and have her return home after paying her debt. It’s not just mortifying for Daisy Haggard’s ‘adult beginner’ in ‘Back to Life’ from the makers of ‘Fleabag.’ It’s illuminating.