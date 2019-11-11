Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Entertainment & Arts

Drake, Solange, ASAP Rocky and more: Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

Solange
Solange performs at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Allen J. Schaben Staff Photographer 
Nov. 11, 2019
12:15 PM
Share
Drake
Drake is seen performing on a large television screen. He was one of three mystery guests of Tyler, the Creator on the final day of the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Dodger Stadium parking lot.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
471813_la-et-camp-flog-gnaw_59_AJS.JPG
Solange performs at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Tyler, the Creator
Tyler, the Creator performs at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
ASAP Rocky
ASAP Rocky, left, is seen performing on a large television opposite Tyler, the Creator.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

YG
YG performs on Day 2 of the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
471813_la-et-camp-flog-gnaw_39_AJS.JPG
Fans reach to Summer Walker’s performance at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
FKA Twigs
FKA Twigs performs on Day 2 of the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
FKA Twigs
FKA Twigs performs on Day 2 of the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Brockhampton
Brockhampton performs during the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Blood Orange
Blood Orange performs during Day 2 of the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Summer Walker fans
Fans watch Summer Walker perform at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
471816_Camp Flog Gnaw day 2_33_AJS.JPG
Willow Smith performs during Day 2 of the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Juice Wrld
Juice Wrld performs at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
21 Savage
21 Savage performs at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
The Internet
The Internet performs at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Summer Walker fans
Fans react to Summer Walker’s performance at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Allen J. Schaben
Follow Us
Photojournalist Allen J. Schaben began his career at the Los Angeles Times shortly after he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in art and psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1994.
More From the Los Angeles Times