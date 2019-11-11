What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘black-ish’ on ABC

SERIES

The Voice The top 20 eliminations. 8 p.m. NBC

The Conners Jackie and Becky (Laurie Metcalf, Alicia Goranson) pitch their business plan to Darlene (Sara Gilbert) in hopes of getting the Lunch Box back in this new episode of the family comedy. John Goodman also stars. 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident Largely as the result of changes dictated by the corporation, the nurses at Chastain are overworked and feeling underappreciated in this new episode of the medical drama. Morris Chestnut, Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp star. 8 p.m. Fox

Chopped Junior A new season of this competition featuring young chefs premieres with a Thanksgiving episode. Guest judge David Dobrik joins panelists Maneet Chauhan and Amanda Freitag. Ted Allen hosts. 8 p.m. Food Network

Bless This Mess Donna (Susie Essman) springs a last-minute trip to Nebraska on Mike and Rio (Dax Shepard, Lake Bell) in this new episode of the rural comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Lost LA This new episode visits Mt. Wilson Observatory and tours the underground vault of the Carnegie Observatories, where paradigm-shifting discoveries were made using glass photographic slides. 8:30 p.m. KCET

FBI After the slaying of a board member of a medical tech company that’s about to go public, Maggie and OA (Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki) investigate to find out who had the most to gainfrom it. Jeremy Sisto and Alana De La Garza also star in this new episode, with guest stars Erinn Ruth and Faran Tahir. 9 p.m. CBS

Mixed-ish The kids are excited for a chance to find out more about their grandfather when Harrison (Gary Cole) invites the whole family to spend the day at his country club, but Paul (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) thinks that’s a really bad idea. At the club, Alicia (Tika Sumpter) tries to fit in, which leads to an argument with Denise (Christina Anthony) over whether she’s “keeping it real.” Adam Noel Jones guest stars. 9 p.m. ABC

black-ish When Dre (Anthony Anderson) realizes that his relationship with Diane (Marsai Martin) has been distant, he plans some daddy-daughter bonding activities in this new episode of the family comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC

New Amsterdam Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) goes out on a limb to help a patient and winds up in hot water, while Bloom (Janet Montgomery) takes a big step on her road to recovery. Ryan Eggold, Anupam Kher, Tyler Labine and Jocko Sims also star in this new episode of the medical drama. 10 p.m. NBC

Frontline The new episode “Kids Caught in the Crackdown” documents the widespread consequences of the mass confinement of migrant children under President Trump’s immigration policies. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Running Wild With Bear Grylls Joel McHale (“Community”) joins Bear Grylls for an adventure in the Arizona desert. 10 p.m. National Geographic

SPECIALS

Very Ralph Filmmaker Susan Lacy’s (“Jane Fonda in Five Acts”) new profile of fashion designer Ralph Lauren examines the man behind the icon and his creation of one of the most successful brands in fashion history. Interviewees include Anna Wintour, Karl Lagerfeld, Martha Stewart and Calvin Klein. 9 p.m. HBO

Robin Roberts, left, and Dolly Partin in the new special “Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again” on ABC. (Mark Levine/ABC)

Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again This new special celebrates the life, career and legacy the beloved country singer-songwriter. 10 p.m. ABC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Author Nikki Haley; Matt Damon and Christian Bale; Barbara Pierce Bush. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Dolly Parton; Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel; Jeff Goldblum; “Dancing With the Stars.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety; Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Motherless Brooklyn”); Vivica A. Fox: (“Christmas Matchmaker”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeff Goldblum (“The World According to Jeff Goldblum”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kristen Bell; Jeff Goldblum. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray How sleep can affect the mind, muscles and looks; two Thanksgiving side dishes; a skillet meatloaf. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Author Robyn Crawford (“A Song for You: My Life With Whitney Houston”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Adam Lambert performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Nancy Grace. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show New details of Chris Watts’ crimes from the letters he wrote in prison. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jason Derulo; Nicole Byer. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman’s 22-year-old daughter is living in her home, fighting, screaming, drinking and on drugs. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”); Noah Jupe (“Honey Boy”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Robin Givens (“Ambition”); Donald Faison (“Emergence”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Cosmetic nurse shares stories of injections gone bad; victim of a fake cosmetic injector. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Noah Baumbach. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Lizzy Caplan. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kristen Bell; Judd Apatow; Danny Brown performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Liev Schreiber; Daniel Kaluuya; Cold War Kids perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Patrick Stewart; Da’Vine Joy Randolph; Carrie Underwood. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Laurie Metcalf; Jenny Slate; Billy Lockett performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Taron Egerton; Steve Kornacki; Mark Fischbach; Chris Johnson performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Tyler Perry. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Creighton visits Michigan, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Minnesota visits Butler, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Phil Knight Invitational: Oregon versus Memphis, 6 p.m. ESPN; Phil Knight Invitational: Oklahoma versus Oregon State, 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the New York Rangers, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Detroit Red Wings visit the Anaheim Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime; the Minnesota Wild visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Phoenix Suns, 6 p.m. SportsNet

