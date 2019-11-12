Chrissy Teigen brutally shames Instagram user for dissing L.A. firefighters

Respect California firefighters — or feel Chrissy Teigen’s wrath.

The model and TV personality had some choice words Monday for an Instagram user who dissed the local heroes after she posted a sweet photo of her kids on a recent visit to the Beverly Hills Fire Department. The “Lip Sync Battle” host has a reputation for unapologetically dragging internet trolls, but clearly some still haven’t learned.

The moment began with a familiar Teigen Insta-formula: an adorable snap of 3-year-old Luna and 1-year-old Miles — her children with husband John Legend — paired with an equally “aww"-inspiring caption.

“A lifelong dream (18 months) fulfilled today for miles!” she wrote under a photo of her mini-mes hugging a firefighter in uniform, prompting several heart-eye and crying emojis from fans.

Advertisement

Enter the troll.

“So this is what the fire departments do rather than put out the 10 fires currently in LA... nice,” the user commented.

Teigen’s response was much sharper than her original, heartwarming caption — so sharp, in fact, that The Times can’t quote it. But safe to say she has no patience for anyone who disses the men and women who have risked their lives battling intense California blazes, including, but not limited to, the Getty fire in West L.A., the Kincade fire in Sonoma County and the Tick fire in Santa Clarita.

Advertisement

The “Cravings” author previously showed her support for local fire squads in 2017 after marking herself safe from the Skirball fire that ravaged more than 400 acres in West L.A. The day the inferno sparked, Teigen took to Twitter to join the chorus of Californians expressing their gratitude.

“We are fine and we will be fine,” she assured millions of followers before adding, “Thinking of everyone else affected and continuing my lifelong intense love of firefighters.”

we are fine and we will be fine. thinking of everyone else affected and continuing my lifelong intense love of firefighters. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2017

This week’s trip to the fire station seemed to indicate a rare bit of free time for the busy celeb, who recently launched her own website, which crashed minutes after it debuted, likely due to an overwhelming influx of eager online fans.

The much-anticipated site offers Teigen’s famous kitchen recipes, holiday party ideas and plenty more Legend, Luna and Miles content — plus, a restaurant road map of L.A.