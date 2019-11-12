What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Almost Family’ on Fox

SERIES

Chicago Med Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) gets unsettling news about a new friend and breaks protocol to help him. 8 p.m. NBC

Riverdale Archie (K.J. Apa) struggles to keep the neighborhood kids away from Dodger’s (Juan Riedinger) influence. Cole Sprouse also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

The Masked Singer Triumph the Insult Comic Dog is a guest judge in this new episode of the celebrity competition. 8 p.m. Fox

Nature The new episode “Nature’s Biggest Beasts” documents survival stories of the world’s largest creatures, including the Komodo dragon, which takes on prey 10 times its weight, and the giraffe, whose long neck presents a challenge with controlling blood pressure. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Advertisement

NOVA The new episode “Decoding da Vinci” visits Florence, Italy, to document how Leonardo da Vinci developed innovative painting techniques and used what he learned from human dissections to create his artwork. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park This true-crime documentary miniseries, running nightly through Friday, revisits the 1986 killing of Jennifer Levin at the hands of Robert Chambers in New York City’s Central Park. 9 p.m. AMC and Sundance

Guy’s Grocery Games Host Guy Fieri assembles favorite members of his “Diners, Drive Ins and Dives” team for some old-fashioned holiday fun in a new Thanksgiving episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Almost Family Julia, Edie and Roxy (Brittany Snow, Megalyn Echikunwoke and Emily Osment) meet a new sibling who helps them secure one of the most exclusive reservations in New York. Timothy Busfield guest stars. 9 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

Chicago P.D. Burgess (Marina Squerciati) is injured pursuing a suspect and receives an unexpected diagnosis while being treated afterward. Jason Beghe also stars. 10 p.m. NBC

Life From Above “Changing Planet,” the finale of the visually stunning documentary series, illustrates rapid changes caused by global warming, including disappearing forests and melting glaciers. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

American Horror Story: 1984 Camp Redwood draws in a lost soul looking for closure in the season finale. Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman star. 10 p.m. FX

SPECIALS

Impeachment Inquiry The acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, William Taylor, and Deputy Asst. Sec. of State George Kent are scheduled to testify at the first public impeachment hearing of the House Intelligence Committee, chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). (Live) 7 a.m. CSPAN3; (Tape) 5 p.m. CSPAN2

Impeachment Hearings CNN is offering live coverage and analysis, 8 and 11 a.m. 9 and 10 p.m. The hearings will be covered as breaking news on other cable and broadcast channels.

The 53rd CMA Awards Carrie Underwood will be joined by guests hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton in this new special, which also celebrates the legendary women of country music. Maren Morris leads the field of nominees this year with six nods, followed by Brothers Osborne with four. 8 p.m. ABC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Josh Lucas; Jon Bernthal; Lidia Bastianich. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Maddie & Tae; Trace Adkins; Luke Combs performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Billy Bush (“Extra”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Idina Menzel (“Frozen 2”); Tony Hale (“Forky Asks a Question”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Gail Simmons (“Top Chef”); Bobby Berk (“Queer Eye”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Leslie Grossman (“American Horror Story”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Marla Gibbs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Tamron Hall A young woman whose church lured her into sex trafficking. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Fast-food tacos; Hoda Kotb shares quotes to cope with anxiety and stress; low-carb brunch hacks. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jason Momoa; Alfre Woodard; a 14-year-old invents a robot to clean the ocean; Kaleb Lee performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Injuries, surgeries and pain pills destroyed a man’s athletic career; now he is a heroin addict. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ray Romano (“The Irishman”); a 9-year-old popping dancer. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Brooks Darnell and Gabriel Jacob-Cross (“A Christmas Miracle”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Therapist arrested for having sex with a patient; rage yoga; fashion, food and fun; energy snacks. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Daniel Kaluuya. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jenny Slate. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Rachel Maddow; Tony Hale; Dominic Fike performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tim Robbins; Nicolle Wallace. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ray Romano; Don Johnson; Maren Morris; Zac Brown Band performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Beth Behrs; Sam Claflin; Grace VanderWaal performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sebastian Maniscalco; Liz Phair; Chris Johnson. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh John Cena; Bindi Irwin. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball LSU visits Virginia Commonwealth University, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Villanova visits Ohio State, 4 p.m. FS1; Colgate visits Syracuse, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Purdue visits Marquette, 6 p.m. FS1; Florida International visits NC State, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Houston Rockets, 4:30 p.m. ESPN and FS Prime; the Golden State Warriors visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet

NHL Hockey The Washington Capitals visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. NBCSP

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.