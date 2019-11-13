What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Supernatural’ on The CW

SERIES
Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) starts an internet flame war while Missy (Raegan Revord) stands up to the boys on her baseball team. Also, Meemaw (Annie Potts) doesn’t like it when George Sr. (Lance Barber) spends time with her new boyfriend (guest star Craig T. Nelson). 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore Amy and Jonah (America Ferrera, Ben Feldman) help Mateo (Nico Santos) run a toy drive to make him look good for his immigration hearing in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural A routine case for Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) turns out to be anything but routine in this new episode of the spooky series. 8 p.m. CW
Grey’s Anatomy Meredith’s (Ellen Pompeo) future as a doctor is uncertain as she appears before the medical board and must reckon with her past. Jaicy Elliot, Alex Blue Davis and Alex Landi guest star in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. ABC
Floribama Shore After spending last season in Panama City Beach, this unscripted series relocates southward to St. Petersburg, Fla., for a new season with Mattie Lynn Breaux (“Party Down South”) joining the cast. 8 p.m. MTV
Perfect Harmony Reverend Jax (Rizwan Manji) asks Arthur (Bradley Whitford) to watch the church for him in a new episode of the musical comedy. Anna Camp also stars. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Mom Bonnie and Adam (Allison Janney, William Fichtner) go on a double date with Jill and Andy (Jaime Pressly, guest star Will Sasso) while Tammy (Kristen Johnson) recruits Christy (Anna Faris) to mediate a touchy situation involving Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy). Beth Hall also stars. 9 p.m. CBS
The Good Place The group (Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto, D’Arcy Carden and Ted Danson) await the judge’s final decision on the fate of human existence. 9 p.m. NBC
The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park The true-crime documentary continues. 9 p.m. AMC and Sundance
Evil After a woman (guest star Annaleigh Ashford) confesses to murder during her exorcism, Monsignor Korecki (Boris McGiver) asks Kristen, David and Ben (Katja Herbers, Mike Colter and Aasif Mandvi) to investigate if the details match any open cases and if the woman really is possessed by a demon. 10 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Rollins (Kelli Giddish) goes undercover to catch a suspect who is wreaking havoc by plying tourists with powerful hallucinogenic drugs and assaulting them, while Benson (Mariska Hargitay) focuses on helping the victims sort out their memories of the attacks from their wild hallucinations. Demore Barnes and Adam Arkin guest star. 10 p.m. NBC
Beat Bobby Flay A Thanksgiving-themed episode featuring chef Alex Guarnaschelli and comic Jay Pharoah. 10 p.m. Food Network
SPECIAL
Thanksgiving Pie Fight In this new special, Sunny Anderson challenges four bakers to push the envelope with Thanksgiving pies. 9 p.m. Food Network
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Lung Cancer Awareness Month; intermittent fasting; Harper’s Bazaar Hair Awards. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America The CMA Awards with Lara Spencer and Bobby Bones. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Darlene Love; T.J. Miller. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kevin McKidd (“Grey’s Anatomy”); Sebastian Maniscalco. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View The cast of “Ain’t Too Proud.” (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Whoopi Goldberg. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Kathy Bates; Lazarus Lynch (“Son of a Southern Chef”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Kyle MacLachlan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall D.L. Hughley; Wilmer Valderrama (“NCIS”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Women tell how they were lured into Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion as teenagers and sexually assaulted. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Nick Jonas; Arden Myrin; Maneet Chauhan; Timothy Omundson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A father forgets his babies in a hot car while he is at work, causing their deaths. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show David Spade (“Lights Out With David Spade”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Adult ADHD; safer alternatives for stimulant drugs; a procedure that gives a “keyhole pout.” (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Steve Ballmer and Jeff Garlin. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Zach Woods. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alex Rodriguez; Lili Reinhart; Ian Lara. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mark Ruffalo; Andy Cohen. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jeff Goldblum; Camila Morrone; Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra; Sharon Van Etten. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Don Johnson; Sleater-Kinney performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sean Hayes; Jean Smart; Anna Baryshnikov; Chris Johnson performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Jenny Slate; Kathryn Hahn. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College Basketball Penn State visits Georgetown, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Towson visits Florida, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Michigan State visits Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m. FS1
NFL Football The Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cleveland Browns, 5 p.m. Fox
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 5 p.m. FS Prime; the Dallas Mavericks visit the New York Knicks, 5 p.m. TNT; the Brooklyn Nets visit the Denver Nuggets, 7:30 p.m. TNT
NHL Hockey The San Jose Sharks visit the Anaheim Ducks, 7 p.m. KCOP; the Detroit Red Wings visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net
