What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Supernatural’ on The CW

SERIES

Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) starts an internet flame war while Missy (Raegan Revord) stands up to the boys on her baseball team. Also, Meemaw (Annie Potts) doesn’t like it when George Sr. (Lance Barber) spends time with her new boyfriend (guest star Craig T. Nelson). 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore Amy and Jonah (America Ferrera, Ben Feldman) help Mateo (Nico Santos) run a toy drive to make him look good for his immigration hearing in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC

Supernatural A routine case for Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) turns out to be anything but routine in this new episode of the spooky series. 8 p.m. CW

Grey’s Anatomy Meredith’s (Ellen Pompeo) future as a doctor is uncertain as she appears before the medical board and must reckon with her past. Jaicy Elliot, Alex Blue Davis and Alex Landi guest star in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. ABC

Floribama Shore After spending last season in Panama City Beach, this unscripted series relocates southward to St. Petersburg, Fla., for a new season with Mattie Lynn Breaux (“Party Down South”) joining the cast. 8 p.m. MTV

Perfect Harmony Reverend Jax (Rizwan Manji) asks Arthur (Bradley Whitford) to watch the church for him in a new episode of the musical comedy. Anna Camp also stars. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Mom Bonnie and Adam (Allison Janney, William Fichtner) go on a double date with Jill and Andy (Jaime Pressly, guest star Will Sasso) while Tammy (Kristen Johnson) recruits Christy (Anna Faris) to mediate a touchy situation involving Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy). Beth Hall also stars. 9 p.m. CBS

The Good Place The group (Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto, D’Arcy Carden and Ted Danson) await the judge’s final decision on the fate of human existence. 9 p.m. NBC

The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park The true-crime documentary continues. 9 p.m. AMC and Sundance

Evil After a woman (guest star Annaleigh Ashford) confesses to murder during her exorcism, Monsignor Korecki (Boris McGiver) asks Kristen, David and Ben (Katja Herbers, Mike Colter and Aasif Mandvi) to investigate if the details match any open cases and if the woman really is possessed by a demon. 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Rollins (Kelli Giddish) goes undercover to catch a suspect who is wreaking havoc by plying tourists with powerful hallucinogenic drugs and assaulting them, while Benson (Mariska Hargitay) focuses on helping the victims sort out their memories of the attacks from their wild hallucinations. Demore Barnes and Adam Arkin guest star. 10 p.m. NBC

Beat Bobby Flay A Thanksgiving-themed episode featuring chef Alex Guarnaschelli and comic Jay Pharoah. 10 p.m. Food Network

SPECIAL

Thanksgiving Pie Fight In this new special, Sunny Anderson challenges four bakers to push the envelope with Thanksgiving pies. 9 p.m. Food Network

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Lung Cancer Awareness Month; intermittent fasting; Harper’s Bazaar Hair Awards. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America The CMA Awards with Lara Spencer and Bobby Bones. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Darlene Love; T.J. Miller. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kevin McKidd (“Grey’s Anatomy”); Sebastian Maniscalco. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View The cast of “Ain’t Too Proud.” (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Whoopi Goldberg. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Kathy Bates; Lazarus Lynch (“Son of a Southern Chef”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kyle MacLachlan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall D.L. Hughley; Wilmer Valderrama (“NCIS”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Women tell how they were lured into Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion as teenagers and sexually assaulted. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Nick Jonas; Arden Myrin; Maneet Chauhan; Timothy Omundson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A father forgets his babies in a hot car while he is at work, causing their deaths. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show David Spade (“Lights Out With David Spade”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Adult ADHD; safer alternatives for stimulant drugs; a procedure that gives a “keyhole pout.” (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Steve Ballmer and Jeff Garlin. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Zach Woods. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alex Rodriguez; Lili Reinhart; Ian Lara. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mark Ruffalo; Andy Cohen. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jeff Goldblum; Camila Morrone; Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra; Sharon Van Etten. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Don Johnson; Sleater-Kinney performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sean Hayes; Jean Smart; Anna Baryshnikov; Chris Johnson performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Jenny Slate; Kathryn Hahn. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Penn State visits Georgetown, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Towson visits Florida, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Michigan State visits Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m. FS1

NFL Football The Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cleveland Browns, 5 p.m. Fox

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 5 p.m. FS Prime; the Dallas Mavericks visit the New York Knicks, 5 p.m. TNT; the Brooklyn Nets visit the Denver Nuggets, 7:30 p.m. TNT

NHL Hockey The San Jose Sharks visit the Anaheim Ducks, 7 p.m. KCOP; the Detroit Red Wings visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

