Movies on TV this week: ‘Silence of the Lambs’

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Nov 17 - 23, 2019

Almost Famous (2000) Sundance Fri. 2 a.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1946) TCM Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Brian’s Song (1971) KVCR Sat. 10:05 p.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) TMC Sun. 5:45 p.m. TMC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Sundance Mon. 12:45 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) TNT Fri. 9:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Fanny and Alexander (1982) TCM Wed. 6:45 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) AMC Sat. 1 p.m. AMC Sat. 7 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 9:15 p.m. AMC Mon. 10:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m.

The Grapes of Wrath (1940) TCM Thur. 11:15 p.m.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) USA Fri. 8 p.m.

The Last Picture Show (1971) TCM Wed. 9:30 p.m.

The Maltese Falcon (1941) TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939) KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 3:56 p.m.

On the Town (1949) TCM Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Platoon (1986) EPIX Tues. 3:55 p.m.

The Red Shoes (1948) TCM Thur. 11 a.m.

Rocky (1976) Paramount Sat. 9 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Sundance Sun. 4 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 9 a.m.

The Searchers (1956) TCM Thur. 7:15 p.m.

Shane (1953) TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

The Shining (1980) BBC America Fri. 5 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 3:30 a.m.

The Thief of Bagdad (1940) TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

The Untouchables (1987) Starz Wed. 5:19 a.m. Starz Wed. 3:41 p.m.

Watch on the Rhine (1943) TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) Showtime Mon. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) TCM Wed. 10 a.m.

The Wild Bunch (1969) TCM Thur. Noon

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Nov 17 - 23, 2019

Admission (2013) ★★ IFC Thur. 1:35 a.m. IFC Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Almost Famous (2000) ★★★★ Sundance Fri. 2 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines (2001) ★★ IFC Mon. 7 a.m. IFC Sat. 9 a.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ IFC Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ IFC Wed. 9:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 6:45 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 6:10 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:20 p.m.

Chino (1973) ★★ Sundance Tues. 3 a.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 11 a.m. BBC America Mon. 1:30 a.m. BBC America Fri. 2:15 a.m. Sundance Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 12:45 p.m.

The Devil’s Own (1997) ★★★ Sundance Fri. 10:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 2 a.m.

Draft Day (2014) ★★ Sundance Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ IFC Wed. 1:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ E Tues. 11:30 p.m. E Wed. 4 p.m. Bravo Fri. Noon Bravo Fri. 4:02 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ IFC Tues. 11 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ IFC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982) ★ Sundance Wed. 3 a.m.

Friday the 13th -- A New Beginning (1985) ★ Sundance Thur. 3 a.m.

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984) ★ Sundance Thur. 1 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 1:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 8 a.m. Bravo Sat. 12:30 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) ★★★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 9:15 p.m. AMC Mon. 10:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m.

The Green Berets (1968) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 9 a.m. Sundance Tues. Noon

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. Noon

I Love You, Man (2009) ★★★ IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:45 p.m.

The Judge (2014) ★★ Sundance Fri. 1 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ IFC Thur. 1:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 4:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ IFC Thur. 10:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 7 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 1:30 a.m. IFC Fri. Noon

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 4:15 p.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 9 a.m. BBC America Wed. 11 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2:30 a.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ IFC Sun. 8:15 a.m. AMC Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Bravo Fri. 11 a.m. Bravo Fri. 1:30 p.m.

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 10:14 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) ★★★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ BBC America Sun. 5 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11:15 p.m. BBC America Fri. Noon IFC Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ BBC America Sun. 3 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:15 p.m. BBC America Thur. 6 p.m. BBC America Thur. 10 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987) ★★ IFC Tues. 1:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds III: The Next Generation (1992) ★★ IFC Tues. 11:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 4 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love (1994) ★★ IFC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 11 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 4 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 9 a.m.

Sex and the City (2008) ★★ Bravo Sat. 8:48 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:54 p.m.

The Skeleton Twins (2014) ★★★ IFC Thur. 6:15 a.m.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) ★★★ IFC Tues. 4 a.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ IFC Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:15 p.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ IFC Sun. 10:45 a.m. MTV Fri. 1:10 p.m.

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 9:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Nov 17 - 23, 2019

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Encore Mon. 7:18 p.m. Encore Tues. 4:56 a.m. Encore Tues. 2:02 p.m. Encore Sat. 10 a.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ CMT Tues. Noon

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 11:45 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:20 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ A Sun. 10:32 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Starz Sat. 12:05 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 12:35 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ TNT Mon. 8 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Encore Mon. 1:04 p.m. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 8:13 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Encore Tues. 10:11 a.m. Encore Tues. 7:10 p.m. Encore Wed. 4:07 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Encore Tues. 12:01 p.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

Beaches (1988) ★★ HBO Thur. 6 a.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Starz Mon. 8:56 a.m. Starz Mon. 4:41 p.m. Starz Sat. 8 a.m. Starz Sun. 1:20 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 8 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ IFC Tues. 7:15 a.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ POP Tues. 10 p.m. POP Wed. 7 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ Freeform Tues. 5:05 p.m. Freeform Wed. Noon

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ AMC Tues. 10:35 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ AMC Sun. 1:16 p.m. AMC Wed. 1:05 a.m. AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ VH1 Thur. 11 p.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ AMC Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ HBO Mon. 8:05 a.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Encore Tues. 3:44 p.m. Encore Tues. 11:01 p.m. Encore Wed. 9:44 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ IFC Wed. 9:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 6:45 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ TNT Sun. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 5 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ AMC Sat. 4 p.m. AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 6:10 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:20 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 11 a.m. BBC America Mon. 1:30 a.m. BBC America Fri. 2:15 a.m. Sundance Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Showtime Wed. 10 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 12:45 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ TNT Fri. 9:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ HBO Mon. 6:50 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ EPIX Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ FX Sun. 3 p.m. Freeform Fri. 8:55 p.m. Freeform Sat. 4:25 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ E Thur. 4 p.m. E Fri. Noon

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ BET Tues. 7:30 p.m. BET Wed. 11:04 a.m.

Doctor Zhivago (1965) ★★★ TCM Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 3:20 p.m. EPIX Sun. 4:25 a.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ Showtime Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Excalibur (1981) ★★★ Encore Mon. 4:44 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ FX Tues. 4 p.m. FX Tues. 10 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Encore Sun. 12:52 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ IFC Tues. 11 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ IFC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ AMC Sat. 1 p.m. AMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 6:50 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Tues. 7 p.m. FX Wed. 5 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ AMC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 1:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Showtime Sun. 9 a.m. Showtime Wed. 7:30 p.m. Showtime Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 8 a.m. Bravo Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 1 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 8 p.m. Syfy Wed. 3:56 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 11:20 a.m. Paramount Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 2:35 p.m. Freeform Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 9 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6:30 p.m. USA Sat. 7:30 p.m. USA Sat. 10 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ AMC Fri. 10:05 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ TBS Sun. 4 p.m. TNT Tues. 4 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Starz Tues. 8:48 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ E Fri. 6 p.m. Syfy Fri. 6:03 p.m. E Sat. 12:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 12:32 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ E Sat. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 4:27 p.m. E Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ E Fri. 2:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 2:30 p.m. E Sat. 9 a.m. Syfy Sat. 9 a.m.

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. Noon

The Help (2011) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 10:40 a.m. Showtime Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ VH1 Tues. 4 p.m. VH1 Wed. 1 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 1:40 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5:50 p.m. Freeform Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Freeform Sun. 4:10 p.m. Freeform Wed. 8:20 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6:15 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ EPIX Sat. 6:55 a.m. EPIX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ FXX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ IFC Thur. 1:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 4:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 1:30 a.m. IFC Fri. Noon

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 9 a.m. BBC America Wed. 11 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2:30 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ CMT Sun. 3:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 9 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Showtime Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ KVEA Sun. Noon Nickelodeon Sun. 5 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Fri. 5 p.m. FX Sat. 10 a.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ FX Sun. 1 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Bravo Fri. 11 a.m. Bravo Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 11 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Paramount Fri. 11 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Paramount Fri. 8 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ Encore Sun. 2:41 a.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ HBO Thur. 9 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 10:14 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 6 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 4 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 9 a.m. Paramount Mon. 2 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ EPIX Tues. 3:55 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 10:20 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ E Thur. 6 p.m. E Thur. 8:45 p.m.

Purple Rain (1984) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 1 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ BBC America Sun. 5 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11:15 p.m. BBC America Fri. Noon IFC Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ BBC America Sun. 3 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:15 p.m. BBC America Thur. 6 p.m. BBC America Thur. 10 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Reds (1981) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 2:05 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:45 a.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ EPIX Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ CMT Wed. Noon

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Paramount Sat. 9 a.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Paramount Sat. 3 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TRU Sun. 11 a.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ HBO Tues. 1:10 p.m. HBO Fri. 8:05 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 4 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 9 a.m.

Scooby-Doo (2002) ★★ Freeform Fri. 2:40 p.m. Freeform Sat. 10:10 a.m.

Shane (1953) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ BBC America Fri. 5 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 6:50 p.m. Freeform Sat. 2:20 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 11:30 a.m. Syfy Fri. 12:51 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ AMC Sun. 3:46 p.m. AMC Fri. 7 p.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ IFC Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ EPIX Sat. 3:55 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ POP Fri. 6:15 p.m. POP Sat. 2:20 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ TBS Sun. 2 a.m.

Time Bandits (1981) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 6:40 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Starz Wed. 10:41 a.m. Starz Wed. 9:03 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ TNT Tues. 8 p.m. TNT Wed. 5 p.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ HBO Tues. 2:45 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Encore Thur. 1:57 p.m. Encore Thur. 10:59 p.m. Encore Fri. 7:58 a.m.

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ Encore Thur. 3:47 p.m. Encore Fri. 12:06 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Starz Wed. 5:19 a.m. Starz Wed. 3:41 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Encore Fri. 9:48 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Showtime Tues. 3:40 p.m. Showtime Fri. 9 a.m. Showtime Sat. 4:35 a.m.

What About Bob? (1991) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 3 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Showtime Mon. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ Ovation Sun. 2 p.m. Ovation Sat. 9 p.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Starz Fri. 11:53 a.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ AMC Sun. 7:16 a.m.

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Nov 17 - 23, 2019

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Mon. 3:10 p.m. HBO Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Absolute Power (1997) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. A veteran thief catches the president of the United States in adultery and a murder cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Wed. 3:15 a.m.

An Acceptable Loss (2018) ★ Tika Sumpter, Jamie Lee Curtis. Haunted by what she knows, a former national security adviser risks her life to expose a massive cover-up involving thousands of deaths. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Mon. 12:15 p.m.

The Accused (1988) ★★★ Kelly McGillis, Jodie Foster. Raped in a bar, a woman hires a prosecutor who goes after the patrons who encouraged her attackers. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:10 p.m.

Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Sat. 4:50 a.m.

Adaptation (2002) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Meryl Streep. A screenwriter asks his identical twin, who is in the same profession, for advice on a story about a serial killer. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Tues. 10 p.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Gomez, Morticia and their ghoulish household are prey to a scam involving long-lost Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Mon. 7:18 p.m. Encore Tues. 4:56 a.m. Encore Tues. 2:02 p.m. Encore Sat. 10 a.m.

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:25 p.m.

Admission (2013) ★★ Tina Fey, Paul Rudd. A driven Princeton University admissions officer thinks that a precocious applicant from an experimental high school may be the son she gave up for adoption. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. IFC Thur. 1:35 a.m. IFC Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Adrift (2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Sun. 10:30 p.m. TMC Wed. 10:15 a.m. TMC Sat. 9:20 a.m.

Adventures of Don Juan (1948) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Viveca Lindfors. The Spanish swordsman joins the royal fencing academy and duels a duke who wants to be dictator. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Mon. 7:15 p.m.

The Adventures of Jurassic Pet (2019) Kyler Charles Beck, David Fletcher-Hall. A young boy tries to protect his pet dinosaur, Albert, from a scientist who is determined to conduct nefarious experiments on him. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Disney XD Sat. 7 p.m.

Affairs of State (2018) Adrian Grenier, Mimi Rogers. A young campaign aide gets in way over his head when he sleeps with the wife of a presidential candidate, sending him into a downward spiral of corruption and blackmail. He is left fighting not only for his career, but also his life. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:05 a.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman. Demanding the release of a political prisoner, a terrorist and his gang hijack the U.S. president’s plane. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMT Tues. Noon

Alazán y enamorado (1963) Antonio Aguilar, Ana Bertha Lepe. Un hombre enfrenta muchas dificultades cuando se enamora de una mujer y su caballo se enamora de la yegua de ella. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Ali (2001) ★★★ Will Smith, Jamie Foxx. Muhammad Ali battles Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier and George Foreman and raises controversy outside the ring. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:20 p.m.

Alice Adams (1935) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Fred MacMurray. A social climber wants her humble family to impress a rich bachelor at dinner. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016) ★★ Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway. Live action/animated. After returning to Underland, Alice receives a mission from the White Queen to travel back in time to save the Mad Hatter’s family. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. TBS Sat. Noon

Alive (2019) Injured soldiers return from war and learn to cope with their new realities. (NR) EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 11:25 a.m.

All About Christmas Eve (2012) Haylie Duff, Chris Carmack. Evelyn’s future depends on whether or not she makes a flight to Los Angeles. She lives out both futures in parallel: In one she plans a huge Christmas event, and in the other she becomes an artist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. Noon

All She Wants for Christmas (2006) Monica Keena, Tobias Mehler. A woman uncovers secrets while evaluating a Christmas ornament company in her hometown. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Fri. 2 p.m.

All the Money in the World (2017) ★★★ Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer. In 1973, kidnappers demand $17 million from billionaire J. Paul Getty in exchange for his grandson’s release. When Getty refuses to pay, his former daughter-in-law and adviser become unlikely allies in a race against time to save the teen’s life. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Encore Wed. 5:57 a.m. Encore Wed. 4:55 p.m. Encore Thur. 2:30 a.m.

All the Way (2016) ★★★ Bryan Cranston, Anthony Mackie. President Lyndon B. Johnson endures a tumultuous first year in office while trying to launch a civil rights bill. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Wed. 8:35 a.m.

Almost Famous (2000) ★★★★ Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand. An aspiring teenage rock journalist gets his big break when he follows an up-and-coming band on its tour. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Sundance Fri. 2 a.m.

Alone in the Game (2018) A profile of the ongoing struggles LGBTQ athletes are facing at the professional, collegiate and Olympic levels. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Mon. 1 a.m.

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:40 a.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. VH1 Thur. 7:30 p.m.

American Gigolo (1980) ★★ Richard Gere, Lauren Hutton. A professional Beverly Hills escort falls in love with a big shot’s wife and winds up framed for murder. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Wed. 6 p.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth. Four teenagers nearing graduation make a pact to lose their virginity by prom night. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:45 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:20 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. A Sun. 10:32 p.m.

American Wedding (2003) ★★ Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. A young couple prepares to marry, while an obnoxious friend plans to throw a bachelor party. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:10 a.m.

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Steve Carell. Ron Burgundy tries to stay classy when he and his team take New York and the nation’s first 24-hour global cable news network by storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m.

Angel Heart (1987) ★★★ Mickey Rourke, Robert De Niro. A satanic figure sends a private eye to 1955 New Orleans, home of a voodoo priestess. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Mon. 12:10 p.m. TMC Fri. 3 a.m.

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Mon. Noon

Another Nine & a Half Weeks (1997) ★ Mickey Rourke, Agathe de la Fontaine. Despondent at losing his lover, a man wanders the streets of Paris and has an affair with her kinky friend. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Audience Fri. 7 p.m. Audience Sat. Noon

Antiquities (2018) Andrew J. West, Ashley Greene. After his father’s death, a young man moves to his father’s hometown in a quest to learn more about him. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 11:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 6:25 a.m.

Anywhere With You (2018) Morgan Saylor, McCaul Lombardi. A young couple who are in the throes of a new relationship decide to pull up stakes and make a fresh start in Los Angeles. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Wed. 7:05 a.m. TMC Thur. 4:55 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Starz Sat. 12:05 p.m.

The Apollo (2019) Ta-Nehisi Coates. Filmmaker Roger Ross Williams looks at the storied history of the iconic Apollo Theater while following the Apollo’s inaugural staging of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ acclaimed ``Between the World and Me.’' (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Sun. 12:15 p.m. HBO Wed. 11:45 p.m.

Arachnophobia (1990) ★★★ Jeff Daniels, Harley Jane Kozak. A doctor and his wife buy a California farm with termites and a killer spider from Venezuela. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Thur. 8:50 a.m.

The Art of Getting By (2011) ★ Freddie Highmore, Emma Roberts. A high-school senior has a fatalistic outlook on life but slowly starts to change his view after meeting a free-spirited classmate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8:35 a.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt. A New York City waitress, a gay painter and a dog help a misanthropic author reach a self-awakening. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:35 p.m.

Assassin’s Creed (2016) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard. A descendant of the mysterious secret society known as the Assassins uses his newfound knowledge and physical skills to battle the power-hungry Templar Order. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Fri. 1 p.m. FXX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Attrition (2018) Steven Seagal, Rudy Youngblood. A former special forces operative comes out of retirement and reassembles his old squad to save a kidnapped woman. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. When Tony Stark’s jumpstart of a dormant peacekeeping program goes awry, the Avengers must reassemble to battle a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m.

Ay Chabela (1950) Joaquín Cordero, Lorena Velázquez. Los personajes de una pieza dramática interpretan una obra musical. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

B.A.P.S (1997) ★ Halle Berry, Martin Landau. Two Georgia waitresses seeking a better life go to Hollywood and meet an ailing millionaire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Sat. 4 p.m.

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. BET Thur. 6:05 p.m. BET Fri. 3 p.m.

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Fri. 5 a.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Sat. 8:19 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Mon. 1:04 p.m. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 8:13 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Tues. 10:11 a.m. Encore Tues. 7:10 p.m. Encore Wed. 4:07 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Tues. 12:01 p.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

Bad Company (2002) ★ Anthony Hopkins, Chris Rock. A veteran CIA agent transforms a street-wise punk into a spy in order to replace his murdered twin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Sun. 2 p.m. TMC Mon. 4:40 a.m. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Bad Grandmas (2017) Florence Henderson, Randall Batinkoff. Four grandmothers accidentally kill a con man and must cover it up when his partner arrives. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Sun. 12:25 p.m. TMC Thur. 11:35 p.m.

Bad Lieutenant (1992) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Frankie Thorn. The case of a raped nun gets to a profane New York detective fouled by drugs, alcohol and sex. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Audience Tues. 7 p.m. Audience Wed. Noon

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10 p.m.

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. As if creating the perfect Christmas for their families isn’t hard enough, under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla will have to do it while hosting and entertaining their own respective mothers during the holidays. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Bad Santa (2003) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Tony Cox. Two criminals disguise themselves as St. Nick and an elf to rob stores at Christmastime. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Paramount Wed. 8 p.m. Paramount Wed. 10 p.m.

Bad Santa 2 (2016) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Kathy Bates. Fueled by cheap whiskey and greed, a foulmouthed criminal, his mean mother and their angry sidekick conspire to bilk a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Paramount Thur. 2 a.m. Paramount Thur. Noon

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Sun. 11:07 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:52 a.m. Encore Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Balls of Fury (2007) ★★ Dan Fogler, Christopher Walken. A disgraced pingpong player bounces back to go under cover for the government and bring a notorious crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Fri. 10:34 p.m. Encore Sat. 5:20 a.m.

The Banger Sisters (2002) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Susan Sarandon. Two former groupies, one with a family, the other with a wild temperament, reunite after two decades. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Audience Sun. 8 p.m. Audience Sun. 11 p.m. Audience Wed. 9 p.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Barbershop (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson. The owner of a popular barbershop considers selling the place to a loan shark who wants to convert it into a strip club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Wed. 12:13 p.m. Starz Wed. 5:42 p.m. Starz Sat. 1:49 a.m. Starz Sat. 6:17 p.m.

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. The owner of a barbershop faces pressure from a corporation that is opening establishments in his neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Sat. 11:31 p.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Battle of Midway (1942) Actual footage of the attack on Pearl Harbor. (NR) 18 mins. TCM Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. El descubrimiento de un planeta extrasolar con condiciones similares a las de la Tierra desencadena en una épica batalla con una armada de origen desconocido. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 5 p.m. KFTR Sat. 7 p.m.

Baywatch (2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Thur. 7:30 p.m. FX Thur. 11:44 p.m.

Beaches (1988) ★★ Bette Midler, Barbara Hershey. Two women from different backgrounds are best friends through girlhood, careers and tragedy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Thur. 6 a.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ed Harris. Mathematics genius John Forbes Nash Jr. has paranoid schizophrenia but becomes a Nobel laureate late in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Mon. 8:56 a.m. Starz Mon. 4:41 p.m. Starz Sat. 8 a.m. Starz Sun. 1:20 a.m.

Beauty and the Beast (2017) ★★★ Emma Watson, Dan Stevens. In this live-action re-imagining of the fairy tale, a young woman takes her father’s place as prisoner in a beast’s castle, only to fall in love with her beastly captor, who turns out to be a prince. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1946) ★★★★ Jean Marais, Josette Day. To save her father, a Frenchwoman offers her life to a man under a bestial enchantment but who is noble and grows to love her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Because I Said So (2007) ★ Diane Keaton, Mandy Moore. The proud but meddlesome mother of three women tries to find the perfect man for her youngest daughter by placing an online personal ad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Wed. 10:47 p.m.

Becks (2017) Lena Hall, Mena Suvari. After a devastating breakup, a singer-songwriter moves in with her strictly Catholic mother and forms an unexpected friendship with the wife of an old rival. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sat. 12:35 p.m.

Bedtime Stories (2008) ★★ Adam Sandler, Keri Russell. A hotel handyman tries to make the most of the situation when he learns that the outlandish tales he tells his niece and nephew are coming true. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Sat. 10 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Paramount Tues. 8 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

Behind Enemy Lines (2001) ★★ Owen Wilson, Gene Hackman. A Navy admiral orders the rescue of a fighter pilot after the Serbs shoot down his plane in Bosnia. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Mon. 7 a.m. IFC Sat. 9 a.m.

Bernie the Dolphin (2018) Lola Sultan, Logan Allen. A brother and sister befriend a badly sunburned dolphin that has been separated from its family, uncovering a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend’s home. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:25 a.m. EPIX Fri. 4:35 a.m.

Best Christmas Party Ever (2014) Torrey DeVitto, Steve Lund. A young party planner arranges a special Christmas party for a New York toy store. When a powerful corporation threatens to shut her down, she decides to follow her heart and move forward with the party plans. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4:05 a.m.

Best Laid Plans (1999) ★★ Alessandro Nivola, Reese Witherspoon. A young man gets caught up with a teacher who has a girl threatening to file rape charges chained in his basement. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:25 a.m.

Better Start Running (2018) Alex Sharp, Analeigh Tipton. A store clerk finds himself on the run with the girl of his dreams, his grandfather and a hitchhiker. Against all common sense, they follow a mysterious map that takes them on a wild adventure, but an FBI agent and her partner start to close in. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Tues. 6:25 p.m.

Beyond the Edge (2018) Antonio Banderas, Milos Bikovic. A talented gambler gathers a team of people with supernatural powers to win big at a casino. But they find themselves up against a much stronger mystical rival. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Thur. 3 a.m.

The BFG (2016) ★★★ Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill. A 10-year-old girl, Queen Victoria and the Big Friendly Giant must devise a plan to get rid of Bloodbottler, Fleshlumpeater and all the other bad giants once and for all. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Sun. 9 a.m.

Big City Blues (1932) ★★ Joan Blondell, Eric Linden. An Indiana boy lives it up with his girlfriend in New York until someone gets killed. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Mon. 4:45 a.m.

Big Game (2014) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Onni Tommila. Un chico de 13 años que está en un campamento ayuda al presidente de los Estados Unidos cuando su avión cae derribado en Finlandia como consecuencia de un complot terrorista que busca su muerte. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVEA Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Big Lebowski (1998) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, John Goodman. Bowling buddies become involved with a multimillionaire and his family wanted by mobsters in 1990s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Thur. 2:09 a.m. Starz Thur. 12:56 p.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. To protect a woman and her son from a robber, a male FBI agent assumes the guise of a large grandmother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006) ★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. An FBI agent reprises his disguise as a corpulent old lady and takes a job as a nanny in a crime suspect’s house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Sat. 6 p.m.

Big Top Pee-wee (1988) ★★ Paul Reubens, Kris Kristofferson. Childlike Pee-wee Herman falls for a circus star whose troupe is stranded on his strange farm. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Billy Madison (1995) ★ Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin. An adult goof-off goes back to elementary school in order to run his father’s company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Wed. 8:12 a.m. Encore Wed. 12:54 p.m. Encore Wed. 10:35 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Robin Williams, Gene Hackman. In Miami Beach a gay couple pretend to be man and wife when a son’s future father-in-law and family visit. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. POP Tues. 10 p.m. POP Wed. 7 a.m.

Black Knight (2001) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Marsha Thomason. An underachiever in Los Angeles time-travels to 14th-century England and battles an evil king. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Fri. 9:50 a.m.

Blair Witch (2016) ★★ James Allen McCune, Callie Hernandez. A group of friends and their two guides encounter the legendary Blair Witch while exploring the Black Hills Forest in Maryland. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Sat. 2 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder. A black railroad worker is appointed sheriff of a town marked for destruction by a scheming politician. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

The Blind Side (2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Freeform Tues. 7:45 p.m. Freeform Wed. 2:35 p.m.

Blindspotting (2018) ★★★ Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casal. Collin must make it through his final three days of probation for a chance at a new beginning. His bond with his volatile best friend soon gets tested when Collin sees a police officer shoot a suspect in the back during a chase through the streets. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Tues. 1:05 a.m.

Blood Diamond (2006) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Connelly. Two men, a white South African mercenary and a black Mende fisherman, join in a common quest to recover a rare gem that could change their lives. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. AXS Mon. 6:50 p.m. AXS Mon. 9:50 p.m.

Blood Father (2016) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Erin Moriarty. An ex-convict and his estranged daughter go on the run from her drug-dealing boyfriend and his vicious cartel. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Wed. 1:56 a.m.

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas (2019) Benjamin Ayres, Rachael Leigh Cook. Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 1:06 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 11 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 11:03 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 9 p.m.

Bluebeard’s Ten Honeymoons (1959) ★★ George Sanders, Corinne Calvet. Paris antiques dealer Landru woos, weds and kills rich women to keep his greedy girlfriend happy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 3:15 p.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Wed. 8 p.m. HBO Sat. 3:35 p.m.

The Book of Eli (2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. A lone warrior faces many dangers as he carries hope for humanity’s redemption across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry. A Manhattan playboy gets a new corporate boss, and she treats him the way he has always treated women. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Freeform Tues. 5:05 p.m. Freeform Wed. Noon

Born Romantic (2000) ★★ Craig Ferguson, Ian Hart. An art restorer, a divorced man, two former lovers, a neurotic woman and a slob struggle with relationships in London. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Mon. 2:50 p.m. TMC Tues. 5:15 a.m. TMC Sat. 6 a.m.

The Boss (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Bell. After her release from prison, a former CEO battles old enemies while trying to build a brownie empire with her ex-assistant. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FXX Tues. 1:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 11 a.m.

Bound (1996) ★★ Jennifer Tilly, Gina Gershon. A mobster’s disgruntled girlfriend steals $2 million from him with the help of her lesbian lover. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sat. 2:10 a.m.

Boundaries (2018) ★★ Vera Farmiga, Christopher Plummer. Single mom Laura and her son Henry are forced to drive her estranged pot-dealing and carefree father, Jack, across the country after he is kicked out of yet another nursing home. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Mon. 9:43 a.m. Encore Mon. 12:43 p.m. Encore Mon. 5:31 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Tues. 10:35 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Sun. 1:16 p.m. AMC Wed. 1:05 a.m. AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

A Boyfriend for Christmas (2004) ★★★ Kelli Williams, Patrick Muldoon. A strangely familiar man may be the answer to a 33-year-old woman’s long-ago holiday wish for true love. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 a.m.

Boys’ Night Out (1962) ★★★ Kim Novak, James Garner. Would-be swingers Fred, George, Doug and Howard share a sexy blonde who’s secretly doing a thesis on men. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Thur. 11 p.m.

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) ★★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. The Bradys and their TV-series clan refuse to sell their home to a shady real-estate developer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sat. 3:49 a.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder. The vampire count of Transylvania seeks his lost love and the conquest of Britain by plague. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. BBC America Fri. 2:30 p.m.

A Bramble House Christmas (2017) David Haydn-Jones, Autumn Reeser. While settling his father’s estate, a man becomes suspicious as to why the man left his nurse $50,000 after knowing her for less than two months before he died. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. AMC Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Breach (2007) ★★★ Chris Cooper, Ryan Phillippe. The FBI charges a newly promoted employee with the task of finding proof that a renowned agent is a traitor to the country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Wed. 7:20 a.m.

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Sun. 1 p.m. CMT Sun. 8 p.m.

Breaking In (2018) ★ Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke. A woman takes her two children on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech estate in the countryside. She soon finds herself in a desperate fight to save all of their lives when four men break into the house to find hidden money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:20 p.m.

Brian’s Song (1971) ★★★★ James Caan, Billy Dee Williams. Chicago Bears rookie Gale Sayers forms a bond with running back Brian Piccolo, dying of cancer. (G) 1 hr. 14 mins. KVCR Sat. 10:05 p.m.

A Bride for Christmas (2012) Arielle Kebbel, Andrew Walker. Aiden bets his friends that he can convince a woman to marry him by Christmas, and he sets his sights on Jessie, a young woman who has sworn off serious relationships. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2:09 a.m.

Brokeback Mountain (2005) ★★★ Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Wyoming two cowboys begin a secret romance that endures through many years and each one’s shaky marriage. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Starz Thur. 11:08 p.m.

Brown Sugar (2002) ★★ Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan. A producer for a record company falls for his longtime friend shortly after proposing to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Audience Sun. 9 a.m. Audience Sun. Noon Audience Sun. 5 p.m. Audience Tues. Noon Audience Tues. 5 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Mon. 8:05 a.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Tues. 3:44 p.m. Encore Tues. 11:01 p.m. Encore Wed. 9:44 a.m.

But I’m a Cheerleader (1999) ★★ Natasha Lyonne, Cathy Moriarty. Parents send their teenager to a rehabilitation camp in the desert because they think she is a lesbian. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Sun. 7:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 9:35 p.m.

Caballo prieto afamado (1977) Juan Miranda, Rubén Benavides. Un hombre establece un fuerte vínculo con un caballo salvaje que ha logrado domar. Él es feliz, tiene todo lo que quiere; sin embargo, también tiene un enemigo que no parará hasta matarlo. El corcel vengará la muerte de su amigo. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Cabaret (1972) ★★★ Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey. Multiple Oscars went to this tale about an American chanteuse in Berlin caught in the rising tide of Nazism. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Wed. 9:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 6:45 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

The Call (2013) ★★ Halle Berry, Abigail Breslin. A 911 operator must confront a killer from her past in order to save a kidnapped teenager. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Captain America: Civil War (2016) ★★★ Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. Black Widow and Hawkeye must pick a side when a feud between Captain America and Iron Man leaves the Avengers in turmoil. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Syfy Sun. 5:57 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson. Captain America, the Black Widow and a new ally, the Falcon, face an unexpected enemy as they struggle to expose a far-reaching conspiracy that puts the world at risk. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 5 p.m.

Carlos, el terrorista (1979) Andrés García, Lucha Villa. Un terrorista internacional es traicionado por su organización y ahora tiene que proteger a su familia. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Carole’s Christmas (2019) Kimberly Elise, Jackée Harry. A busy, overworked businesswoman finds her life turned upside down after wishing she’d taken a different path in life. (NR) OWN Fri. 9 p.m. OWN Fri. 10 p.m. OWN Sat. 1 a.m. OWN Sat. Noon OWN Sat. 6 p.m. OWN Sat. 7 p.m.

Cartels (2016) Steven Seagal, Luke Goss. Elite DEA agents are tasked with guarding a dangerous drug lord until he can be extracted. They soon find themselves at the center of an explosive ambush. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:35 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. AMC Sat. 4 p.m. AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

Catch a Christmas Star (2013) Shannon Elizabeth, Steve Byers. A widower reconnects with his high school sweetheart, one of the country’s biggest pop stars, with help from his two children. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 7 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Bravo Fri. 6:10 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:20 p.m.

CB4 (1993) ★★ Chris Rock, Allen Payne. Three middle-class pals try to be cell-block types and tap into the rap market but cross a drug-dealing club owner. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Mon. 7:55 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Chain Reaction (1996) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Morgan Freeman. Industrial mercenaries sabotage a project that converts water into safe energy, then frame two scientists for it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Audience Thur. 5 p.m. Audience Thur. 9 p.m.

Changeling (2008) ★★★ Angelina Jolie, John Malkovich. After her son is kidnapped and later found, a woman insists that the boy who was returned to her is not her child. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Starz Thur. 8:21 a.m. Starz Fri. 3:22 a.m.

Charming Christmas (2015) Julie Benz, David Sutcliffe. Meredith, the heir to Rossman’s Department Store, reluctantly agrees to play the role of Mrs. Claus in a store. When Nick, the new store Santa Claus shows up, she experiences a little holiday magic of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 1 p.m.

Chéri (2009) ★★★ Michelle Pfeiffer, Rupert Friend. In 1920s Paris, a young man retreats into a fantasy world after he is forced to end his relationship with the older woman who taught him about love. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Sat. 7:45 a.m.

Cheyenne Autumn (1964) ★★★ Richard Widmark, Carroll Baker. A cavalry captain is ordered to stop 300 Cheyennes migrating from Oklahoma to Wyoming. (NR) 2 hrs. 39 mins. TCM Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Chino (1973) ★★ Charles Bronson, Jill Ireland. A part-Indian rancher hires a runaway and loves a hostile rancher’s sister in 1880s New Mexico. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Tues. 3 a.m.

Chocolat (2000) ★★★ Juliette Binoche, Johnny Depp. The mayor opposes a single mother who is opening a chocolate shop in his 1950s French village across from a church during Lent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Mon. 1:05 p.m. HBO Fri. 6 a.m.

Christmas a la Mode (2019) Katie Leclerc, Ryan Cooper. A woman needs a miracle in order to save her family’s farm and her father’s legacy in time for a happy Christmas. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Christmas Around the Corner (2018) Alexandra Breckenridge, Jamie Spilchuk. A venture capitalist from New York travels to a small town for Christmas. Upon arrival, she discovers that the town’s bookstore is in a dire state of disrepair and immediately takes it upon herself to revitalize the store. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 2 p.m.

Christmas at Cartwright’s (2014) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. An angel delivers good fortune and the possibility of holiday romance to a struggling single mother who takes a job as a department store Santa Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

Christmas at Graceland (2018) Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown. A working Chicago mom brings her kids with her on a business trip to Memphis so they can all visit Graceland during the week before Christmas. But she is thrown for a loop when she bumps into an old flame from her days as a singer in college. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays (2019) Adrian Grenier, Kaitlin Doubleday. A former tour guide meets a busy single father on a Graceland tour and agrees to be his temporary nanny for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 p.m.

Christmas at Grand Valley (2018) Brennan Elliott, Danica McKellar. Kelly returns to Grand Valley for Christmas. When Leo, a single dad, arrives in town with his kids to review a hotel, the two cross paths. As Kelly re-experiences traditions with Leo, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 11 a.m.

Christmas at Holly Lodge (2017) Alison Sweeney, Jordan Bridges. Sophie Bennett, the owner of the Holly Lodge, tries to convince a developer that the lodge is actually a bad investment. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Christmas at Pemberley Manor (2018) Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady. A rich man falls back in love with Christmas and a party planner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4:05 a.m.

Christmas at the Chateau (2019) Kinsey Leigh Redmond. Three sisters try to save the Shakespeare Chateau, a historic mansion and beloved family home, from a corrupt bank that threatens to foreclose on Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Mon. 8:40 a.m. Showtime Thur. 8 a.m.

Christmas at the Palace (2018) Merritt Patterson, Brittany Bristow. Katie, a former professional ice skater, is hired by the king of San Senova, Alexander, to help his daughter in a Christmas ice skating performance. As Katie spends time in the castle, she and Alex begin to develop feelings for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

Christmas Belles (2019) Raven Goodwin, DomiNque Perry. Two 30-something BFFs try to steal the heart of the new pastor. (NR) BET Sat. 8 p.m. BET Sat. 10 p.m.

Christmas Bells Are Ringing (2018) Rebecca Staab, Hamza Fouad. Samantha, a freelance photographer, is returning to Cape Cod for the first time since the death of her mother years earlier. Having never been to the Cape during winter, she finds that it is a whole new experience than her many summers spent there. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 9 p.m.

The Christmas Card (2006) ★★ Ed Asner, John Newton. Home on leave, a soldier visits a small town and falls for the woman who wrote a well-wishing card to the troops. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 11:03 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 3 p.m.

Christmas Connection (2017) Brooke Burns, Tom Everett Scott. Sydney is tasked with looking after Leah, an unaccompanied minor. After Leah is safely delivered, Sydney finds a package Leah left behind and decides to deliver it. When she misses her connection, she is invited to spend the holidays with them. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 12:06 p.m.

Christmas Cookies (2016) Jill Wagner, Wes Brown. A corporate agent is sent to a small town to buy a cookie company and shut down its factory. When she starts falling in love with the factory’s owner, the town’s Christmas spirit overtakes her. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 12:06 p.m.

The Christmas Cottage (2017) Merritt Patterson, Steve Lund. As maid of honor for her best friend Ava, cynical interior designer Lacey is tasked with decorating a honeymoon cottage for the newlyweds. Although it’s a simple enough task, she didn’t plan on being snowed in with the bride-to-be’s sexy brother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

The Christmas Cure (2017) Brooke Nevin, Steve Byers. A doctor returns home for Christmas to find that her father has decided to retire from his own practice. After reuniting with her high school sweetheart, she wonders if she should stay and take over her father’s practice. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 2:09 a.m.

Christmas Dance (2012) Andrew McCarthy, Michelle Nolden. On the verge of proposing to his boss’s daughter, a man falls for his dance instructor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 7 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 3:09 a.m.

A Christmas Detour (2015) Candace Cameron Bure, Paul Greene. Two travelers become linked when a snowstorm grounds their flight in Buffalo. Paige desperately needs to find a way to New York City to meet her fiance’s parents, and it’s up to Dylan, a fellow passenger and a guy she can’t stand, to get her there. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

Christmas Encore (2017) Maggie Lawson, Brennan Elliott. A struggling actress finds a renewed passion for her craft when she is cast in an off-Broadway show, a modern take on ``A Christmas Carol.’' (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 a.m.

A Christmas for the Books (2018) Chelsea Kane, Drew Seeley. A romance expert conceals her recent breakup and asks a morning show producer to pretend they are a couple before she is exposed as a fraud. When he agrees, she never expects to find herself falling for him. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 3:09 a.m.

Christmas Getaway (2017) Bridget Regan, Travis Van Winkle. After a surprising breakup with her boyfriend, a travel writer decides to go on the picturesque Christmas vacation planned for the two of them, alone. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Christmas Homecoming (2017) Julie Benz, Michael Shanks. A military widow whose faith in Christmas has lapsed rents an apartment to a soldier who is recovering from an injury in battle. When they team up to save the town’s military museum, these two wounded birds find themselves falling in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 3 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 7 p.m.

Christmas in Angel Falls (2017) Rachel Boston, Paul Greene. Guardian angel Gabby is sent to the town of Angel Falls to restore its Christmas spirit. As she helps the townspeople to revive their traditions, Gabby meets a volunteer fire chief who teaches her the truth about the love she admires from afar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 3 p.m.

Christmas in Compton (2012) Eric Roberts, Keith David. Big Earl runs a Christmas tree lot in Compton, and he demands success from all of his employees. His son causes a lot of trouble when he crosses the line to prove he can be successful. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. BET Sat. 3 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen (2017) Ashley Williams, Teddy Sears. Hoping to spur her longtime beau to action, a small-town veterinarian wishes upon a snow globe that this will be her most romantic Christmas ever. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

Christmas in Homestead (2016) Michael Rady, Taylor Cole. An actress heads to the Christmas-obsessed town of Homestead, Iowa, to shoot a holiday-themed movie. She is shocked when a romance blooms with Matt, a single dad. As she gets a taste of small-town life, she discovers the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 a.m.

Christmas in Louisiana (2019) Jana Kramer, Barry Bostwick. When a woman returns home to celebrate the anniversary of the town’s Sugarcane Christmas Festival, she rediscovers the magic of the season. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 8 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 12:01 p.m.

Christmas in Mississippi (2017) Jana Kramer, Wes Brown. Holly returns to her hometown to help with a light show but has second thoughts when she sees Mike, her high school sweetheart, is organizing it. With help from her mother and Mr. Kriss, Holly falls in love with the town, and Mike, all over again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

Christmas in Paradise (2007) Charlotte Ross, Colin Ferguson. While vacationing in the Caribbean, bonds form among a man and his two children and a woman and her two children. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 a.m.

Christmas in the Air (2017) Catherine Bell, Eric Close. A no-nonsense professional organizer learns that opposites do attract when she begins to fall for her client, a frazzled widower who spends his time inventing toys. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 3:09 a.m.

Christmas Incorporated (2015) Shenae Grimes-Beech, Steve Lund. Riley lands an assistant position for a headstrong socialite who is being forced to play Scrooge and close one of his factories just weeks before Christmas. Riley slowly convinces him to visit the town and hatches a plan to keep the factory afloat. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4:05 a.m.

Christmas Joy (2018) Danielle Panabaker, Matthew Long. An ambitious market researcher returns home to care for her injured aunt. She’s reunited with her former crush, now a hospital administrator. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. Noon

Christmas Land (2015) Nikki Deloach, Luke Macfarlane. After inheriting a Christmas tree farm, a woman’s plans to sell it change when she falls in love with the townspeople and meets a charming lawyer named Tucker. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m. Hallmark Fri. 12:06 p.m.

Christmas List (2016) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. Isobel makes a carefully composed bucket list of classic holiday traditions to celebrate with her boyfriend. But when he goes AWOL, the list proves challenging and a tempting new romance turns her life upside down. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4:05 a.m.

Christmas Made to Order (2018) Alexa PenaVega, Chelsea Gilson. When an architect finds himself hosting his family for Christmas, he turns to a holiday coordinator for help. Her expert Christmas spirit brings his family together, but neither expected it to bring them closer to each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

A Christmas Melody (2015) Mariah Carey, Brennan Elliott. A single mother moves back to her hometown with her young daughter. Having a hard time adjusting, the daughter seeks help from her music teacher to write a song for the Christmas variety show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4:05 a.m.

A Christmas Miracle (2019) Barry Bostwick, Tamera Mowry-Housley. When her boss steals her idea for their magazine’s cover story, Emma searches for a Christmas miracle to write about with the help of her son and the handsome staff photographer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 9 a.m.

The Christmas Note (2015) Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Leah Gibson. Gretchen returns to her hometown and meets her neighbor Melissa. They form a reluctant friendship when Melissa discovers she has a sibling she never knew about, and through their detective work, they uncover a huge surprise. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 1:06 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 5 a.m.

Christmas on Chestnut Street (2006) Kristen Dalton, Robert Moloney. A materialistic storekeeper learns the true meaning of Christmas after her employee starts a holiday competition. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 a.m.

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane (2018) Alicia Witt, Colin Ferguson. After their parents pass, siblings agree to sell their family home, leaving Emma in charge. While Emma’s mother’s collection is being appraised, they find a hidden surprise that helps them discover the power of love and family during the holidays. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 11 a.m.

The Christmas Parade (2014) AnnaLynne McCord, Jefferson Brown. A humiliated TV personality flees to a small town, where she becomes involved in a budding artist’s battle to save a community arts center. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2:09 a.m.

Christmas Reservations (2019) Melissa Joan Hart, Markie Post. The event coordinator at the Treeline Ski Resort plans every event and keeps all the guests happy. But when her widowed college sweetheart and his two children check in, she discovers she has her own reservations about life and love. (NR) Lifetime Thur. 6 p.m.

The Christmas Secret (2014) Bethany Joy Lenz, John Reardon. A struggling single mother searches for a lost family heirloom that she hopes will bring her love and good fortune in time for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 p.m.

A Christmas to Remember (2016) Mira Sorvino, Cameron Mathison. A TV personality drives to a small-town mountain retreat. On her way, a blizzard veers her off the road and she crashes. When she awakens, she has complete amnesia, and a friendly passerby takes her in. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 p.m.

Christmas Under the Stars (2019) Clarke Peters, Autumn Reeser. Nick loses his high finance job right before Christmas. Lost, he takes a gig at a tree lot, where he meets Julie and her son, Matt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 10:03 p.m.

Christmas Under Wraps (2014) Candace Cameron Bure, David O’Donnell. After unexpectedly moving to Alaska, an ambitious doctor starts a new romance and learns that her small town is hiding a holiday secret. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Fri. 10:03 p.m.

A Christmas Wedding (2006) ★★★ Sarah Paulson, Eric Mabius. A real-estate developer embarks on a wild cross-country odyssey to get home in time for her wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 a.m.

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses (2019) Matthew Davis, Jill Wagner. Weeks before Christmas, an interior designer is hired to decorate the estate of a wealthy businessman. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10:03 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Christmas Wonderland (2018) Emily Osment, Ryan Rottman. Heidi returns home to watch her niece and nephew and comes face to face with her high school love. Heidi offers to help him with a dance, and the more time she spends decorating, the more she finds herself inspired to start painting again. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 a.m.

Cinderella (2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Lily James. A cruel stepmother reduces her dead husband’s only child to the role of scullery maid, but a kindly beggar woman and some helpful mice bring about a change in the young woman’s fortunes. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow. Villains force two Colorado climbers to find three suitcases containing $100 million lost in the Rockies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. BBC America Sun. 11 a.m. BBC America Mon. 1:30 a.m. BBC America Fri. 2:15 a.m. Sundance Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) ★★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut. An Indiana lineman and other UFO-sighters, beleaguered by earlier incidents, finally have documented contact with space aliens. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Sun. 5:45 p.m. TMC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013) ★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. Discovering that his most-famous machine is now creating animal/vegetable hybrids, inventor Flint Lockwood and his friends venture forth to save the world from tacodiles, shrimpanzees and other creatures. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

El Club de los Suicidas (1970) Enrique Guzmán, Pilar Bayona. Un joven vive en medio del peligro hasta que se enamora de una chica y aprende a apreciar las pequeñas cosas de la vida. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Clue (1985) ★★ Eileen Brennan, Martin Mull. Col. Mustard, Miss Scarlet, Mrs. Peacock and company solve a mansion murder based on the board game. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Cold Creek Manor (2003) ★ Dennis Quaid, Sharon Stone. An ex-convict plagues a couple and their two children after they move into his former mansion. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:20 a.m.

Cold Mountain (2003) ★★★ Jude Law, Nicole Kidman. During the Civil War, a wounded Confederate soldier abandons his duties to make his way home to his sweetheart. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:25 a.m.

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sun. 3 p.m. HBO Sat. 5:55 p.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Sun. 3:38 a.m.

Commando (1985) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rae Dawn Chong. A human killing machine and an airline hostess take on an ousted dictator’s private army. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Sat. 11:45 a.m.

The Commuter (2018) ★★ Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga. In the midst of his daily commute, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley is contacted by a mysterious stranger who forces him to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:10 p.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin. Stranded on Earth, aliens Beldar and Prymaat of Remulak try suburbia with their teenage daughter, Connie. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sat. 11:42 a.m.

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) ★★★ Sam Rockwell, Drew Barrymore. Chuck Barris produces game shows for television and leads a double life as a CIA assassin. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Tues. Noon TMC Thur. 6 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Laura Linney. Killer gorillas menace an ex-CIA agent, a primatologist and others on a mission in Africa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Wed. 10 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey. A scientist seeks alien beings after receiving mysterious messages from deep space via radio telescope dishes. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins. BBC America Tues. 11:30 p.m.

A Cookie Cutter Christmas (2014) Erin Krakow, David Haydn-Jones. Two schoolteachers take their rivalry to a new level while they scramble to win a holiday baking contest and the affections of a handsome single father. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

Cool Hand Luke (1967) ★★★ Paul Newman, George Kennedy. A likable Southern loner on a chain gang resists the captain and keeps trying to escape. (GP) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Wed. 2:30 p.m.

La Copa de los Sueños (2007) Roberto López, Irma Merino. Tres personas bondadosas conviven con quince niños huérfanos a los que recogieron de la calle para darles techo, comida y educación. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Corky Romano (2001) ★ Chris Kattan, Vinessa Shaw. An assistant veterinarian poses as an FBI agent in order to steal incriminating evidence against his father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Mon. 4:50 a.m. HBO Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Corn Is Green (1945) ★★★ Bette Davis, John Dall. A spinster schoolteacher tries to cultivate a gifted student among illiterate miners in 1890s Wales. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Cost of a Soul (2010) Chris Kerson, Will Blagrove. Two veterans return from Iraq and become trapped in the same crime-ridden neighborhood they joined the military to escape. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Coupe de Ville (1990) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Arye Gross. Three rival brothers drive their father’s creampuff 1954 Cadillac from Detroit to 1963 Florida. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Tues. 7 a.m.

Cowboy Up (2000) ★★ Marcus Thomas, Kiefer Sutherland. While dreaming of becoming a champion bull-rider, a rising star falls for the woman his brother loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) ★★★ Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling. A self-styled Lothario teaches a suddenly single 40-something how to be a hit with the ladies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Fri. 1:25 p.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Paramount Sat. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:15 p.m. EPIX Wed. 2:55 p.m.

Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1 (2013) Counselors provide support, guidance and hope to despondent servicemen dealing with emotional, physical and financial troubles. (NR) 40 mins. HBO Tues. 5:10 a.m.

Crossing Delancey (1988) ★★★ Amy Irving, Reizl Bozyk. A Manhattan single meets a man through her Jewish grandmother’s matchmaker. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Crown for Christmas (2015) Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones. After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, a woman accepts a temporary job as governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful European family. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m. Hallmark Wed. 10:03 p.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Tues. 6:38 a.m. Encore Tues. 5:35 p.m.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett. Benjamin Button is born an old man in 1918 New Orleans and ages in reverse and, in so doing, becomes intimately familiar with the natures of love and death. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 47 mins. AMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Daddy and Them (2001) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Laura Dern. Family members begin a war of words when an uncle lands in jail on a murder charge. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Daddy Day Camp (2007) ★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Lochlyn Munro. Chaos reigns when two clueless fathers take charge of a dilapidated summer camp and its ill-behaved attendees. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Tues. 7 a.m.

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Mon. 4:52 p.m. BET Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Daisy (2016) Max Brown, Hattie Gotobed. A young girl with a terminal illness inspires a veteran and drug addict to turn his life around. (NR) 23 mins. TMC Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Sundance Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Sun. 11 p.m. Ovation Mon. 6:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Christian Bale, Heath Ledger. Batman has to keep a balance between heroism and vigilantism to fight a vile criminal known as the Joker, who would plunge Gotham City into anarchy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TNT Fri. 9:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Daughters of the Dust (1991) ★★★ Cora Lee Day, Alva Rogers. Cotton-clad members of a Gullah family plan to move from the Sea Islands to the mainland in 1902. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Dawn of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames. A nurse, a policeman and other residents of Milwaukee fight flesh-eating zombies while trapped in a mall. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Mon. 6:50 p.m.

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Connelly. A woman and her stepson learn the chilling meaning behind the proclamation of an alien visitor that he is a ``friend to the Earth.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Fri. 1:36 p.m. Starz Sat. 10:18 a.m.

Daylight (1996) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Amy Brenneman. An ex-EMS chief leads the rescue of New Yorkers trapped by an explosion in the Holland Tunnel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:15 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Dead Presidents (1995) ★★ Larenz Tate, Keith David. A high-stakes robbery tempts a Vietnam veteran who has returned to his desolate South Bronx neighborhood in 1973. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Wed. 10 p.m.

Dear Secret Santa (2013) Tatyana Ali, Lamorne Morris. Mourning the loss of her recently deceased friend, a woman receives a surprising Christmas card from a secret admirer. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

The Death of Stalin (2017) ★★★ Steve Buscemi, Andrea Riseborough. When dictator Joseph Stalin dies, his parasitic cronies square off in a frantic power struggle to become the next Soviet leader. As they bumble, brawl and back-stab their way to the top, the question remains -- just who is running the government? (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sun. 9 a.m. TMC Sat. 2:10 p.m. TMC Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Death Race (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson. Un convicto acusado de asesinato debe competir en una carrera brutal para ganar su libertad. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 11 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10 p.m. KFTR Sun. Noon

Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow (2015) Meghan Ory, Andrew W. Walker. A young woman becomes stranded in an airport at Christmastime and accepts a ride from a man who rented the last rental car in town. As they head north, a hint of romance develops when they encounter a few bumps on the road. (NR) Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 9 a.m.

Debbie Macomber’s Trading Christmas (2011) ★★★ Tom Cavanagh, Faith Ford. Holiday travel leads to cross-country romances when a man and a woman temporarily swap houses. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 1:06 a.m.

A December Bride (2016) Jessica Lowndes, Daniel Lissing. Layla accompanies Seth to her cousin’s wedding, and everyone is surprised when she announces they’re engaged. They are forced to keep up the pretense, and as they spend more time together, they find themselves feeling something very real. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 10 a.m.

Deception (1946) ★★★ Bette Davis, Claude Rains. The Manhattan mistress of a famous composer would kill to be with the cellist she loves. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Deck the Halls (2006) ★ Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick. Neighbors in a New England town go to war after one adorns his house with enough Christmas lights to make it visible from space. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Thur. Noon Freeform Thur. 1:40 p.m.

Déjà Vu (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. A time-folding federal agent falls in love with a New Orleans woman who is targeted to be murdered. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Wed. 10:50 a.m.

Den of Thieves (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber. An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of ex-military men who hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Fri. 6:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Dennis the Menace (1993) ★★ Walter Matthau, Mason Gamble. The comic-strip moppet plays pranks on Mr. Wilson, the crotchety fellow who lives next door. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:35 a.m.

The Departed (2006) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon. In Boston an undercover cop gains a gangland chief’s trust, while a career criminal infiltrates the police force for the mob. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. AMC Mon. 11:30 a.m. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m.

Descendants 2 (2017) Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce. When the pressure to be royally perfect gets to be too much for Mal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. She discovers that Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken over as queen, and that her gang is finalizing plans to bring down the barrier. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Disney Fri. 5:55 p.m.

Desperado (1995) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A guitar-playing stranger shoots up a Mexican cantina while seeking the drug dealer who killed his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Wed. 1:30 a.m. TMC Thur. Noon

Despicable Me 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Sun. 5 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Sun. 3 p.m. Freeform Fri. 8:55 p.m. Freeform Sat. 4:25 p.m.

Devil (2010) ★★ Chris Messina, Logan Marshall-Green. As frightening events unfold, five strangers realize they are trapped in an elevator with Lucifer himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:35 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 9:55 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Mon. 12:30 p.m. FX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

The Devil’s Own (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt. A New York policeman learns that his Irish houseguest is an IRA terrorist seeking U.S. weapons. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Sundance Fri. 10:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 2 a.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BET Sun. 4 p.m.

Dinky (1935) ★★ Jackie Cooper, Mary Astor. A shamed cadet puts himself in an orphanage after his framed mother goes to prison. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E Thur. 4 p.m. E Fri. Noon

Dirty Dancing 2 (2004) ★★ Diego Luna, Romola Garai. Love blossoms between a young Cuban and an American teenager as they prepare for a New Year’s Eve dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. E Fri. 2 a.m.

Dirty Harry (1971) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Harry Guardino. A police detective defies his superiors to capture a sniper terrorizing San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz. A former slave joins forces with the German bounty hunter who freed him and helps hunt down the South’s most-wanted criminals, all in the hope of finding his long-lost wife. (R) 2 hrs. 45 mins. BET Tues. 7:30 p.m. BET Wed. 11:04 a.m.

Doctor Strange (2016) ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor. After a terrible accident, Dr. Stephen Strange loses his ability to operate but finds new purpose when a mystical being known as the Ancient One reveals that Dr. Strange is the newly designated Sorcerer Supreme. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Doctor Zhivago (1965) ★★★ Omar Sharif, Julie Christie. The Russian Revolution forms the backdrop for this tale of a sensitive Russian physician who is torn between his loyal, long-suffering wife and the great love of his life. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 17 mins. TCM Wed. 3:15 a.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Sun. 6:49 a.m. Starz Wed. 12:26 p.m. Starz Wed. 7:25 p.m.

Dogville (2003) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Harriet Andersson. On the run from gangsters, a woman agrees to work for residents of a small town in exchange for a place to hide. (R) 2 hrs. 58 mins. Audience Sat. 7 p.m. Audience Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Dos pesos dejada (1949) Joaquín Pardavé, Sara García. Un vagabundo sale de prisión y un amigo le consigue empleo como cuidador de coches en un cabaret y un lugar para vivir. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:20 p.m. EPIX Sun. 4:25 a.m.

Down a Dark Hall (2018) AnnaSophia Robb, Uma Thurman. Five emotionally fragile teens are committed to Blackwood, a mysterious boarding school for gifted and disturbed girls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8:40 a.m.

Downsizing (2017) ★★ Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig. A man joins a community of miniaturized people after undergoing a process to shrink himself. As he gets to know his new neighbors and surroundings, he soon learns that living in a tiny suburb comes with its own set of huge problems. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:35 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeffrey Tambor. A curmudgeon living atop Mount Crumpit sets out to quash the yuletide preparations of the Christmas-loving Whos of Whoville. Anthony Hopkins narrates. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:20 p.m. Freeform Mon. 6 p.m.

Draft Day (2014) ★★ Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner. On the day of the NFL Draft, the general manager of the Cleveland Browns must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice as he angles for the number-one pick. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Sundance Thur. 1:30 p.m.

A Dream of Christmas (2016) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. An ambitious married woman gets more than she bargained for when her wish to be single again is granted. She awakens to discover she’s got everything she’s ever wanted, except her husband. She resolves to find him a second time. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Wed. 1:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Drugstore Cowboy (1989) ★★★ Matt Dillon, Kelly Lynch. An addict, his wife and another couple steal the drugs they live for in 1971 Portland, Ore. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:50 a.m.

Drunk Parents (2019) Alec Baldwin, Salma Hayek. After one too many drinks, two parents come up with an elaborate plan to hide their ever increasing financial difficulties from their daughter and judgmental social circle. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Dude Bro Party Massacre III (2015) Alec Owen, Olivia Taylor Dudley. A young man infiltrates a fraternity after the serial killer Motherface murders his twin brother. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Tues. 2 a.m. TMC Fri. 1:10 a.m.

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Sun. 9 a.m. TBS Sun. 11 p.m.

Duplicity (2009) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Clive Owen. Spies for rival corporations carry on a clandestine love affair while trying to find the formula for a product that will earn a fortune for the company that patents it first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Dutch (1991) ★★ Ed O’Neill, Ethan Randall. A working man goes on an eye-opening road trip with a snobby preppie, his new girlfriend’s son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

East Side, West Side (1949) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, James Mason. A New Yorker’s mistress drives his wife to a war hero; then someone kills the mistress. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. MTV Tues. 11 a.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Tatyana Ali. The comedian does a Bill Cosby impression and discusses life, women and sex in a stand-up show in New York. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Syfy Wed. 8 p.m. Syfy Thur. 5:29 p.m.

Eight Men Out (1988) ★★★ John Cusack, Clifton James. Disgruntled Chicago White Sox stand trial for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series for mobster Arnold Rothstein. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. MLB Sun. Noon MLB Sat. 11 a.m.

Elysium (2013) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jodie Foster. In 2154 the wealthy live in comfort and luxury aboard a space station, while the poor have a hardscrabble existence on the overpopulated and ruined Earth. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Syfy Wed. 10:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 3:02 p.m.

An En Vogue Christmas (2014) Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron. The members of En Vogue reunite for a Christmas concert to save a nightclub. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10 a.m.

The Enforcer (1976) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Tyne Daly. ``Dirty Harry’’ Callahan and his female partner hunt rocket-armed radicals holding the mayor on Alcatraz. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. REELZ Wed. 3 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. E Tues. 11:30 p.m. E Wed. 4 p.m. Bravo Fri. Noon Bravo Fri. 4:02 p.m.

Entre Hierba, Polvo y Plomo (1985) Sergio Goyri, Gregorio Casal. Un padre introduce a su hijo de quince años al mundo del narcotráfico, donde él se convierte en drogadicto. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops (2019) Police officers in San Antonio’s mental health unit work to divert people away from jail. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Tues. 9 p.m. HBO Sat. 2 a.m.

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Evan Almighty (2007) ★★ Steve Carell, Morgan Freeman. A newly elected congressman faces a crisis of biblical proportions when God commands him to build an ark. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Wed. 10:15 a.m. Showtime Thur. 4:25 a.m.

Evelyn (2002) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Aidan Quinn. An Irishman fights a legal battle to gain custody of his three children, who are living in different orphanages. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Tues. 8:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Every Day Is Christmas (2018) Toni Braxton, Jennifer Juniper-Angeli. A self-proclaimed workaholic embraces the Christmas spirit when her past, present and future collide, forcing her to risk the one thing money can’t buy: her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:01 p.m.

Evil Dead (2013) ★★ Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez. At a remote forest cabin, five friends discover a Book of the Dead and unwittingly summon an ancient demon. The malevolent entity possesses each person in succession, until only one is left intact to fight for survival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Fri. 9:30 a.m. Syfy Sat. 4 a.m.

Excalibur (1981) ★★★ Nicol Williamson, Nigel Terry. King Arthur rules with a magic sword in the midst of Merlin, Morgana, Lancelot and the Knights of the Round Table. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Encore Mon. 4:44 a.m.

An Exercise in Discipline - Peel (1982) Tim Pye, Katie Pye. A father and son have an argument in a car. (NR) TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

The Expendables 3 (2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Paramount Thur. 8 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Paramount Thur. 11 p.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Paramount Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Extraterrestrial (2014) ★★ Brittany Allen, Freddie Stroma. Malevolent aliens interrupt five collegians’ vacation at a remote woodland cabin. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Eyewitness (1981) ★★ William Hurt, Sigourney Weaver. Pretending to know something about a murder, a janitor seduces a TV newswoman but also becomes a target. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:10 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 5:10 a.m.

The Faculty (1998) ★★ Jordana Brewster, Clea DuVall. High-school students gradually begin to suspect that their teachers are from another planet. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Wed. 2:05 p.m.

Family for Christmas (2015) Lacey Chabert, Tyron Leitso. After an offhand wish to a man playing Santa Claus, a woman wakes up to find herself married to her college sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 9 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 3 p.m.

A Family Man (2016) Gerard Butler, Gretchen Mol. Dane Jensen is a hard-driven headhunter who’s gearing up for the professional battle of his life. When his young son is given a harrowing diagnosis, Dane is pulled between achieving his dream and spending time with the family that needs him. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Wed. 3:27 a.m.

Fanny and Alexander (1982) ★★★★ Pernilla Allwin, Bertil Guve. A rabbi’s magic saves Swedish children with a cruel stepfather in 1907 Stockholm. (R) 3 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Wed. 6:45 a.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sun. 3:57 p.m. Syfy Mon. Noon

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. El exconvicto Dominic Toretto se une a su viejo adversario, Brian O’Conner, que ahora trabaja para el FBI en Los Ángeles, con el fin de infiltrarse en una organización criminal que se dedica a introducir heroína en la ciudad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. KVEA Sun. 4 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Tues. 4 p.m. FX Tues. 10 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sun. 12:52 p.m.

Father Figures (2017) ★ Ed Helms, Owen Wilson. Brothers Kyle and Peter Reynolds are shocked to discover that the father they never knew is still alive. As the siblings set out on an epic quest to find him, they start to learn more about their eccentric mom’s past than they ever wanted to know. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:50 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Tues. 11 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11 a.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. E Wed. 9 p.m. E Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. E Wed. 6:30 p.m. E Thur. Noon

Fight Club (1999) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Edward Norton. Two young professionals create an underground club where men can compete in hand-to-hand combat. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:50 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 5:40 p.m.

Fighting With My Family (2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Wed. 10 p.m. EPIX Thur. 2:55 p.m.

Fir Crazy (2013) Sarah Lancaster, Eric Johnson. A reluctant Christmas-tree seller finds renewed holiday spirit and new romance with a repeat customer, but a mean-spirited executive threatens to shut down her family’s business. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 11 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. HBO Wed. 1:15 p.m.

The First Purge (2018) ★★ Y’lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis. Violence and mayhem spread across the nation when the New Founding Fathers of America try a radical sociological experiment that allows citizens to vent their aggression for one night in an isolated community. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:20 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Flatliners (2017) ★ Ellen Page, Diego Luna. Five medical students trigger near-death experiences to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life. As their experiments become more perilous, each must face the paranormal consequences of journeying to the other side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Fri. 10:30 a.m. FXX Sat. 8 a.m.

For a Few Dollars More (1965) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef. A man with no name and a man with a mission hunt a Mexican bandit for different reasons. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m. Encore Mon. 2:30 a.m. Encore Thur. 4:46 a.m.

For a Good Time, Call ... (2012) ★★ Ari Graynor, Lauren Anne Miller. Reluctantly forced together as roommates, two women find that their financial and domestic situation greatly improves when they team up to start a phone-sex line. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Encore Fri. 5:24 p.m. Encore Sat. 2:22 a.m.

For Love of the Game (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Kelly Preston. An aging pitcher learns that he will soon lose his girlfriend and his spot with the Detroit Tigers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. HBO Tues. 5:50 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Sat. 1 p.m. AMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m. TNT Mon. 11 p.m.

Four Christmases and a Wedding (2017) Arielle Kebbel, Markie Post. Chloe and Evan’s whirlwind romance ends when Evan is sent overseas for his job. Over the next three Christmases, something happens that keeps them apart. On their fourth Christmas, something magical may finally bring them together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 6 p.m.

4/20 Massacre (2018) Jamie Bernadette, Vanessa Rose Parker. Five women go camping in the woods to celebrate a friend’s birthday. But when they cross the turf of an illegal marijuana operation, they must struggle to survive the living nightmare. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Frank Miller’s Sin City (2005) ★★★ Jessica Alba, Devon Aoki. Lawmen, prostitutes, a hulking thug and other sordid characters run amok in a crime-ridden metropolis. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Tues. 2:30 a.m. Showtime Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Free State of Jones (2016) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. In Jones County, Miss., Newt Knight joins forces with other farmers and a group of runaway slaves to lead a violent rebellion against the Confederacy. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. FXX Mon. 1 p.m. FXX Tues. 10:30 a.m. FX Sat. 7 a.m.

French Kiss (1995) ★★ Meg Ryan, Kevin Kline. En route to Paris to win back her ex-fiance, a neurotic woman becomes involved with a French thief. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Ovation Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. MTV Sat. 9 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. MTV Sun. 1 a.m.

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982) ★ Dana Kimmell, Paul Kratka. New teens learn of Camp Crystal Lake’s grisly heritage. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Sundance Wed. 3 a.m.

Friday the 13th -- A New Beginning (1985) ★ John Shepard, Melanie Kinnaman. Teens flee and use a chain saw against someone wearing slasher Jason’s hockey mask. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Sundance Thur. 3 a.m.

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984) ★ Kimberly Beck, Peter Barton. Hockey-masked Jason goes after another batch of teens at Crystal Lake. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Sundance Thur. 1 a.m.

From Paris With Love (2010) ★★ John Travolta, Jonathan Rhys Meyers. A low-ranking agent joins forces with a trigger-happy operative to stop a terrorist attack in France. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Sat. 12:35 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel. Animated. A fearless young princess sets out with a mountaineer to find her sister, whose icy powers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Sun. 6:50 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Tues. 7 p.m. FX Wed. 5 p.m.

Furlough (2018) Tessa Thompson, Whoopi Goldberg. When an inmate is granted one weekend of freedom to see her dying mother, a rookie correction officer struggles to keep her under control. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Sun. 6 a.m. TMC Thur. 10:10 p.m.

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis. The G.I. Joe team faces threats both from COBRA and from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. USA Sat. 3 p.m.

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) ★ Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid. The elite G.I. Joe team uses the latest technology in its battle against corrupt arms dealer Destro and a mysterious organization known as Cobra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. USA Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Galveston (2018) Ben Foster, Elle Fanning. Roy is a hard-drinking criminal enforcer and mob hit man who gets double-crossed by his powerful boss. He soon finds himself on the run with a young woman and her daughter as they try to find sanctuary in Galveston, Texas. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:40 a.m.

Get a Job (2016) ★ Miles Teller, Anna Kendrick. A young man and his girlfriend struggle to find desirable employment after graduating from college. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Audience Sat. 10 p.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) ★★ Curtis ``50 Cent’’ Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Thur. 4:50 p.m.

Getting to the Nutcracker (2014) The Los Angeles-based Marat Daukayev School of Ballet gathers the resources, volunteers and cast to put on The Nutcracker. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KVCR Sun. 4 p.m. KOCE Sat. 6 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Ghost in the Shell (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asb`aek. A one-of-a-kind, cyber-enhanced soldier must battle a new enemy who can hack into people’s minds and control them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Syfy Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Ghost Light (2018) Cary Elwes, Shannyn Sossamon. A disgruntled summer stock performer disregards the superstition surrounding Shakespeare’s ``MacBeth,’' unleashing a curse upon his company. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Mon. 9:45 a.m.

Ghost Rider (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes. A motorcycle stuntman who sold his soul to save a loved one becomes a fiery agent for justice at night in the presence of evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner. Spirits of jilted lovers take a photographer on an odyssey through his many failed relationships to find out what made him such a cad, and if there is any hope for true love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Fri. 10:30 p.m.

A Gift Wrapped Christmas (2015) Meredith Hagner, Travis Milne. A personal shopper tries to make her new client get into the holiday spirit and spend more time with his young son. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 6 p.m.

A Gingerbread Romance (2018) Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Jordana Lajoie. An architect begins to find herself longing for a place to call her own as she works alongside a baker to win a gingerbead house contest. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 5 a.m.

The Girl With All the Gifts (2016) Gemma Arterton, Glenn Close. In the future, a strange fungus has changed nearly everyone into a thoughtless, flesh-eating monster. When a scientist and a teacher find a girl who seems to be immune to the fungus, they all begin a journey to save humanity. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Syfy Sun. 1:56 a.m.

A Girl’s Own Story (1986) Gabrielle Shornegg, Geraldine Haywood. The lives of three girls during the Beatles era. (NR) 27 mins. TCM Sun. 11:40 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 1:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Glass (2019) ★★ Bruce Willis, James McAvoy. David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Fri. 7:45 p.m.

The Glass Slipper (1955) ★★★ Leslie Caron, Michael Wilding. Mistreated by her stepmother and stepsisters, scullery maid Ella finally meets her prince. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Thur. 9:15 a.m.

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love (2019) Benjamin Hollingsworth, Cindy Busby. A chance meeting at a weekend wedding celebration brings together Alice and Jack, two singles from very different family backgrounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 1:06 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 7 p.m.

A Godwink Christmas (2018) Kathie Lee Gifford, Kimberly Sustad. As Christmas approaches, Paula reluctantly accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend. When her Aunt Jane invites Paula to her Nantucket home, she bonds with a charming inn owner. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 p.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 1:33 a.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Showtime Sun. 9 a.m. Showtime Wed. 7:30 p.m. Showtime Sun. 5:30 a.m.

A Golden Christmas (2009) ★★ Andrea Roth, Bruce Davison. A special dog helps a woman reunite with a friend that she met years earlier as a child. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. Noon

Gone Baby Gone (2007) ★★★ Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan. Two private investigators tread dangerous ground as they scour the Boston underworld for a kidnapped child. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Mon. 12:11 p.m.

Gone Girl (2014) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike. A man reports that his wife has gone missing on their fifth wedding anniversary, but his public portrait of their blissful union begins to crumble under police pressure and a growing media frenzy. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins. FX Tues. Noon FX Tues. 1 p.m.

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Bravo Fri. 8 a.m. Bravo Sat. 12:30 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 9:15 p.m. AMC Mon. 10:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m.

Goodland (2017) Matt Weiss, Cinnamon Schultz. When a stranger arrives the same day a body is discovered outside of town, a local sheriff tries to piece together a string of events that don’t quite add up. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Tues. 3:45 a.m. TMC Thur. 8 a.m. TMC Fri. 5 a.m.

Goofy Movies Number Nine (1934) Pete Smith. A series of nonsensical news stories. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:10 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Paramount Wed. 1 a.m.

The Grapes of Wrath (1940) ★★★★ Henry Fonda, Jane Darwell. Poor sharecroppers the Joads leave dust bowl Oklahoma in hope of better luck in California. (NR) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Thur. 11:15 p.m.

The Great Lie (1941) ★★★ Bette Davis, George Brent. A lost aviator’s socialite wife makes a deal with a pianist having his baby. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Tues. 4:45 a.m.

The Great Wall (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Jing Tian. Imprisoned within the Great Wall of China, a mercenary warrior joins forces with an elite army to battle an onslaught of marauding monsters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Mon. 4 p.m. FXX Tues. 8:30 a.m.

The Greatest Showman (2017) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron. P.T. Barnum indulges his limitless imagination to create the Barnum & Bailey circus in the 1800s. Featuring musical numbers, exotic performers and daring feats, the mesmerizing spectacle takes the world by storm to become the greatest show on Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:15 a.m.

The Green Berets (1968) ★★★ John Wayne, David Janssen. A cynical newsman follows a Green Beret colonel on missions to hold a hill and kidnap a Viet Cong general. (G) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Sundance Tues. 9 a.m. Sundance Tues. Noon

The Green Hornet (2011) ★★ Seth Rogen, Jay Chou. The heir to a newspaper fortune joins forces with a resourceful company employee to bring a powerful Los Angeles crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Thur. 6:20 a.m. Starz Thur. 3:54 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. Syfy Tues. 8 p.m. Syfy Wed. 3:56 p.m.

Greenberg (2010) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Greta Gerwig. While taking care of his brother’s Los Angeles home, an unhappy carpenter builds a relationship with an equally lost soul. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:10 p.m.

Greta (2018) ★★ Isabelle Huppert, Chloë Grace Moretz. Frances strikes up a seemingly harmless friendship with Greta, a lonely and kindly widow who enjoys her company. But when Greta’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and obsessive, Frances does whatever it takes to end the toxic relationship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Wed. 5:45 p.m.

The Grey (2012) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Frank Grillo. A pack of hungry wolves pursues survivors of a plane crash, who are trekking through the Alaskan wilderness to find civilization. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Fri. 5:45 a.m.

Gridiron Gang (2006) ★★ The Rock, Xzibit. A counselor at a juvenile detention facility turns a group of young criminals into a football team to teach them self-respect and responsibility. (PG-13) 2 hrs. A Sun. 2 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Paramount Sun. 11:20 a.m. Paramount Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 2:35 p.m. Freeform Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. A space adventurer becomes the quarry of bounty hunters after he steals an orb coveted by a treacherous villain, but after he discovers the orb’s true power, he must find a way to unite four ragtag rivals to save the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Sun. 9 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6:30 p.m. USA Sat. 7:30 p.m. USA Sat. 10 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TBS Sun. 6 p.m.

H.M. Pulham, Esq. (1941) ★★★ Hedy Lamarr, Robert Young. A Boston aristocrat recalls falling in love with a copywriter in 1920s New York. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Hail, Caesar! (2016) ★★★ Josh Brolin, George Clooney. A studio fixer springs into action when a top movie star gets kidnapped while in costume for the swords-and-sandals epic ``Hail, Caesar!’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Mon. 11:15 a.m.

Hairspray (2007) ★★★ John Travolta, Nikki Blonsky. In 1960s Baltimore a plump teen becomes an overnight celebrity after she wins a spot on a local dance program called ``The Corny Collins Show.’' (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. LOGO Wed. 4:30 p.m. LOGO Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Fri. 10:05 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Sun. 4 p.m. TNT Tues. 4 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore. Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in Europe. Mason Verger remembers Lecter too, and is obsessed with revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Starz Tues. 8:48 a.m.

The Happening (2008) ★ Mark Wahlberg, Zooey Deschanel. A high-school science teacher and his wife flee to the farmlands of Pennsylvania in an attempt to escape an invisible killer that threatens all of humanity. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Mon. 3:08 p.m.

Happy Death Day 2U (2019) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman becomes the target of a masked killer when she wakes up in an alternate reality. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save her friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Happy Feet Two (2011) ★★ Voices of Elijah Wood, Robin Williams. Animated. Reluctant to dance, the son of Mumble the tap-dancing penguin runs away from home and meets a penguin that can fly. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Happy Gilmore (1996) ★★ Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald. A powerful swing convinces a hockey player he can join the PGA tour and win back his grandmother’s repossessed house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Mon. 11:30 a.m. Encore Mon. 10:59 p.m. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 8:26 a.m. Encore Sat. 5:11 p.m.

A Hard Day’s Night (1964) ★★★ The Beatles, Wilfrid Brambell. John, Paul, George and Ringo spend 36 wild hours in London, besieged by exuberant fans. (G) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

Harlem Nights (1989) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor. Business partners sting a white mobster trying to take over their nightclub in 1930s Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Wed. 3:30 p.m. BET Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Harold and Maude (1971) ★★★ Bud Cort, Ruth Gordon. A 20-year-old heir with a death wish meets a 79-year-old free spirit who knows how to live. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. E Fri. 6 p.m. Syfy Fri. 6:03 p.m. E Sat. 12:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 12:32 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. E Sat. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Syfy Sat. 4:27 p.m. E Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. E Fri. 2:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 2:30 p.m. E Sat. 9 a.m. Syfy Sat. 9 a.m.

Hart’s War (2002) ★★ Bruce Willis, Colin Farrell. A conniving colonel oversees the murder trial of a black airman in a Nazi prisoner-of-war camp. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Starz Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Hats Off to Christmas! (2013) Haylie Duff, Antonio Cupo. Mia, the manager of a small town’s Christmas shop, has to train Nick, the owner’s son, for a position she coveted. Mia does not like Nick’s unreliable ways until he helps convince her disabled son to continue physical therapy so he can walk again. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013) Abigail Spencer, Chad Michael Murray. A historic Southern home’s new residents come face to face with a malevolent force. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Tues. 3:57 p.m. Syfy Wed. 1:54 p.m.

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009) ★★ Virginia Madsen, Kyle Gallner. A woman turns to a priest for help when her cancer-stricken son becomes increasingly disturbed by paranormal activity that seems to permeate their new home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Tues. 1:55 p.m. Syfy Wed. 11:52 a.m.

Having Wonderful Time (1938) ★★ Ginger Rogers, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. Instead of relaxing at a mountain resort a secretary falls in love with a stranger. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Mon. 6 a.m.

Haywire (2011) ★★★ Gina Carano, Michael Fassbender. After a successful mission to free a Chinese hostage, a highly trained operative is betrayed and left for dead by someone in her own agency. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Mon. 4:01 a.m. Syfy Mon. 10 a.m.

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) ★★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston. Friends and lovers try to navigate their way through the complexities of modern relationships, sometimes misconstruing the true intentions of the opposite sex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. MTV Tues. 8 a.m.

Head Full of Honey (2018) ★ Nick Nolte, Matt Dillon. A widower grows increasingly frustrated as Alzheimer’s disease starts to claim the memories of his loved ones. He soon embarks on a remarkable journey as his young granddaughter takes him to Venice, Italy -- the city where he met his beloved wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Sun. 10 a.m.

The Heart Specialist (2006) ★ Wood Harris, Zoe Saldana. After learning that a new intern has come to recapture the gal that got away, the chief resident at a Florida hospital bets that he can teach the man about true love, as well as medicine. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Marsha Mason. A veteran Marine sergeant keeps in touch with his ex-wife while beating a platoon into shape for Grenada. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. Noon

Heartbreakers (2001) ★★ Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Love Hewitt. Mother and daughter con-artists try to swindle a cigarette tycoon, but things go wrong when one falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Fri. 9:48 a.m.

Hearts of Christmas (2016) Emilie Ullerup, Kristoffer Polaha. When a beloved neonatal intensive care unit supervisor is forced to take early retirement, her young colleague, Jenny, decides to turn the staff Christmas party into a surprise bash for her, but the plan is complicated by the hospital’s new CFO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 11:03 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 7 a.m.

Heaven Sent (2016) Christian Kane, Marley Shelton. An 8-year-old runaway angel takes it upon herself to rekindle the love between a couple who are on the verge of a divorce. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 6 p.m.

A Heavenly Christmas (2016) Kristin Davis, Eric McCormack. A workaholic’s untimely death leads to her recruitment as a Christmas angel. Her first task is to help a struggling singer use his music to heal old wounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 3 p.m.

Hell Fest (2018) ★★ Amy Forsyth, Reign Edwards. A serial killer in costume murders visitors at a Halloween theme park, unbeknownst to bystanders who think it’s part of the fun. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Wed. 6 p.m.

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 1 a.m.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs. BBC America Mon. 10:29 p.m. BBC America Tues. 3:29 a.m.

Help for the Holidays (2012) Summer Glau, Eva La Rue. Santa’s elf leaves the North Pole to help a family during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 1 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 1:06 a.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Viola Davis, Emma Stone. Determined to become a writer, a 1960s Mississippi society girl turns her small town on its ear by interviewing black women who work for prominent white families. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Showtime Sat. 10:40 a.m. Showtime Sat. 7:30 p.m.

High Resolution (2018) Ellie Bamber, Justin Chon. A couple confronts what it means to be young and love in the early 20th century. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Tues. 11:45 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:35 a.m.

Highlander: Endgame (2000) ★ Adrian Paul, Christopher Lambert. Connor and Duncan battle an evil immortal in a bid to become the last of their kind. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:40 p.m.

Highlander: The Final Dimension (1994) ★★ Christopher Lambert, Mario Van Peebles. An evil immortal swordsman catches up to his sorcerer foe at a deserted New Jersey refinery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 8:45 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 3 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Tues. 4 p.m. VH1 Wed. 1 p.m.

The Hitch-Hiker (1953) ★★★ Edmond O’Brien, Frank Lovejoy. Two men on a fishing trip give a lift to a trigger-happy killer. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015) ★ Rupert Friend, Hannah Ware. Endowed with strength, speed, stamina and intelligence, a genetically engineered assassin targets a mega-corporation that plans to unlock the secret of his past to create an army of killers even more powerful than him. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Wed. 10:30 a.m. FX Thur. Noon

A Holiday Engagement (2011) Jordan Bridges, Bonnie Somerville. A woman hires a man to pose as her fiance when she returns home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 a.m.

Holiday for Heroes (2019) Melissa Claire Egan, Marc Blucas. After a year’s worth of letters exchanged between Audrey Brown and soldier Matt Evans, their worlds collide for the first time off the page. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 1 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 11:03 p.m.

Holiday Hearts (2019) Ashley Williams. While planning an annual Christmas party, Peyton is forced together with Ben to care for a friend’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 p.m.

Holiday High School Reunion (2012) Rachel Boston, Marilu Henner. Returning home for Christmas, a woman develops an unexpected attraction to her best friend from school. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. Noon

Holiday Spin (2012) Ralph Macchio, Garrett Clayton. The owner of a failing dance studio pins his hopes for survival on winning an annual contest. Meanwhile, his estranged son takes an interest in a dance prodigy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10 a.m.

The Hollow (2015) Deborah Kara Unger, Richard Harmon. A 100-year-old curse gives birth to a mysterious creature that terrorizes three sisters on Halloween eve. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Thur. 1 p.m. Syfy Fri. 4 a.m.

Hollywood Without Makeup (1965) ★★ A compilation of home movies that captures some of Hollywood’s celebrities in candid, off-screen moments. (NR) 51 mins. TCM Mon. 1:45 a.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Sun. 8:38 a.m. Starz Tues. 5:08 a.m. Starz Tues. 7:27 p.m.

El Hombre de Negro (1967) Rodolfo de Anda, Narciso Busquets. En el Oeste, un viejo pistolero que se viste de negro tiene que ir de un lugar a otro para evitar a los que buscan fama. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Home (2015) ★★ Voices of Jim Parsons, Rihanna. Animated. After an alien race called the Boov take over Earth, a resourceful human girl becomes a banished Boov’s ally. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Sun. 9 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Sun. 1:40 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5:50 p.m. Freeform Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Once again left behind by his family, the boy hero lands in Manhattan and battles two burglars he faced before. (PG) 2 hrs. Freeform Sun. 4:10 p.m. Freeform Wed. 8:20 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Home for Christmas Day (2017) Catherine Bell, Victor Webster. A young woman begins a long-distance relationship with an active-duty soldier. Her mother tries to steer her away from the relationship to save her feelings. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 a.m.

Hometown Christmas (2018) Beverley Mitchell, Stephen Colletti. A woman has big plans to resurrect her town’s live nativity, a beloved tradition that her late mother used to organize. Things become complicated, however, when she realizes she’ll have to work with her former high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Hope at Christmas (2018) Ryan Paevey, Scottie Thompson. Sydney decides to spend Christmas in a house she inherited with her young daughter. When she meets Mac, he tries to make her Christmas wishes come true by helping her open herself up to life, love, and believing in the spirit of Christmas again. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 a.m.

Horrible Bosses (2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TBS Sun. 1:45 p.m. TNT Tues. 6 p.m.

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. After a shady investor steals their new invention, Nick, Dale and Kurt conspire to kidnap the man’s adult son and ransom him to pay off their debts. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 11 p.m.

The Hot Chick (2002) ★ Rob Schneider, Anna Faris. An ancient curse causes a mean-spirited teenage girl and an incompetent male thief to switch bodies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10 p.m.

Hotel Artemis (2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Wed. 6:55 a.m.

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. Concerned that his half-human grandson isn’t showing his vampire side, Dracula and his friends put the boy through a ``monster-in-training’’ boot camp just as Drac’s old-school father decides to pay a visit. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FX Sun. 11 a.m.

House Party 2 (1991) ★★ Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin. Rap buddies try for college and a promoter’s recording contract, one of which is not a good idea. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Tues. 5 p.m.

The House That Jack Built (2018) ★★ Matt Dillon, Bruno Ganz. In five episodes, failed architect and vicious sociopath Jack recounts his elaborately orchestrated murders -- each, as he views them, a towering work of art that defines his life’s work as a serial killer in the Pacific Northwest. (R) 2 hrs. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 2:05 a.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Wed. 8:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 6:10 a.m.

How High (2001) ★ Method Man, Redman. Two stoners get into Harvard University after magic marijuana enables them to ace their tests. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. VH1 Fri. 3:45 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

How High 2 (2019) Lil Yachty, DC Young Fly. Two young entrepreneurs set out on a hash-fueled journey across Atlanta seeking funds for their on-demand munchies delivery business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. VH1 Fri. 5:55 p.m. VH1 Sat. Noon

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998) ★★ Angela Bassett, Taye Diggs. A 40ish San Francisco stockbroker has a fling with a 20-year-old while vacationing in Jamaica. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:20 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:20 p.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Thur. 2:30 p.m.

The Hummingbird Project (2018) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard. Two entrepreneurial cousins quit their Wall Street jobs and follow their dream of laying fiber optic cable from Kansas to New Jersey to gain a millisecond advantage on the stock market. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Tues. 10 a.m. Showtime Fri. 2:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (NR) 2 hrs. 18 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (NR) 2 hrs. 21 mins. AMC Thur. 10:35 p.m. AMC Fri. 4 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Hunter Killer (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman. American submarine Capt. Joe Glass learns that a secret Russian coup is in the offing. With crew and country on the line, Glass must assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to sneak through enemy waters and rescue the kidnapped Russian president. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:35 a.m.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron. A huntsman and a fellow warrior battle an ice queen and her evil, resurrected sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Sun. 10 a.m.

The Hurricane (1999) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Vicellous Reon Shannon. Aided by a Brooklyn teen and three Canadians, boxer Rubin Carter fights to be exonerated after long imprisonment for murders he did not commit. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Encore Mon. 3:03 p.m. Encore Tues. 2:28 a.m.

I Am a Thief (1935) ★★ Mary Astor, Ricardo Cortez. Jewel thieves hop aboard the Orient Express in pursuit of the Karenina diamonds. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Fri. 12:30 p.m.

I Am Sam (2001) ★★ Sean Penn, Michelle Pfeiffer. A man with the mental capacity of a child hires a lawyer to regain custody of his daughter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:55 p.m.

I Can Only Imagine (2018) ★★ J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll. Growing up in Texas, Bart Millard suffers physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father. His childhood and relationship with his dad inspires him to write the hit song ``I Can Only Imagine’’ as singer of the Christian band MercyMe. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:25 a.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

I Love You, Man (2009) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Jason Segel. As a bridegroom’s bond with his new best friend grows, it threatens his relationship with his fiancee. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:45 p.m.

I Still See You (2018) Bella Thorne, Dermot Mulroney. Ghosts inhabit what’s left of the world after an apocalyptic event. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:05 a.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Thur. 10:45 a.m.

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (2016) James Brolin, Mena Suvari. Jackie, a single mom and attorney, looks forward to spending Christmas alone with her daughter. Everything goes according to plan until Jackie’s estranged father shows up on her door step. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 9 a.m.

Igby Goes Down (2002) ★★★ Kieran Culkin, Susan Sarandon. A teen from a dysfunctional family runs away from a military academy to live with his godfather in New York City. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sun. 4 p.m.

Immortals (2011) ★★ Henry Cavill, Stephen Dorff. A Greek stonemason named Theseus revolts against a bloodthirsty king who wants to throw the gods out of Olympus and become master of the world. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Imperium (2016) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Toni Collette. An idealistic FBI agent goes under cover to infiltrate a white supremacist group that’s plotting an act of terror. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. 4 p.m.

In a Valley of Violence (2016) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, John Travolta. A drifter with nothing to lose aims his sights on the thugs who killed his dog, receiving unlikely assistance from a young woman who runs the dusty town’s hotel with her older sister. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:39 a.m.

In Bruges (2008) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson. Two hit men have strange and life-changing experiences while hiding out in the medieval city. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Tues. 5:10 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:50 p.m.

Incarnate (2016) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Carice van Houten. Recruited by a Vatican emissary, an exorcist taps into the subconscious mind of a tormented boy to free him from demonic possession. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:24 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 5 a.m.

Indignation (2016) ★★★ Logan Lerman, Sarah Gadon. A Jewish college student falls for a young woman while clashing with his dean in 1951 Ohio. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Thur. 1:30 a.m.

The Interpreter (2005) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Sean Penn. A Secret Service agent is suspicious of a U.N. translator who overheard a plot to assassinate an African leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Tues. 2:19 p.m. Starz Tues. 10:01 p.m. Starz Sun. 5:29 a.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. With the world now aware that he is Iron Man, billionaire inventor Tony Stark must forge new alliances and confront a powerful new enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:55 a.m. EPIX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Sun. 4:45 a.m.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) ★★★★ James Stewart, Donna Reed. Ruined by a miser on Christmas Eve, a suicidal family man sees life anew thanks to his guardian angel. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. USA Fri. 8 p.m.

It’s Christmas, Eve (2018) LeAnn Rimes, Tyler Hynes. A school superintendent with a knack for turning around schools meets a single father who works as the head of the school’s bankrupt music department. As she rediscovers her passion for music, she works to save the dreams of the kids who love music. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Wed. 8 a.m.

Jack and Jill (2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Sat. 8 p.m.

Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson. A young farmhand gets swept into the realm of legend when he must defend his land from a seemingly unstoppable force of giant warriors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. E Sat. 11 p.m.

Jacob’s Ladder (1990) ★★★ Tim Robbins, Elizabeth Peña. A Vietnam vet prone to flashbacks walks the edge of sanity as he searches for the cause of his nightmarish visions. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Wed. Noon

Jason and the Argonauts (1963) ★★★ Todd Armstrong, Nancy Kovack. The Greek hero sails through Harpies and clashing rocks to the Golden Fleece, guarded by the Hydra. (G) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003) ★★ Ray Wise, Jonathan Breck. A winged creature terrorizes basketball players, coaches and cheerleaders who have become stranded on a highway. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:15 p.m.

Jenny’s Wedding (2015) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Tom Wilkinson. When Jenny decides to marry a woman, her conventional family must accept who she is or risk losing her forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Jessabelle (2014) ★★ Sarah Snook, Mark Webber. A young woman returns to her childhood home to recuperate from a car accident and encounters a long-tormented spirit that refuses to let her escape. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:20 p.m.

Jingle All the Way (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad. A crazed postman, a tough policeman and a shady Santa impede a workaholic seeking a coveted toy for his son. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Jingle Around the Clock (2018) Brooke Nevin, Michael Cassidy. Elle decides to reunite her friends for Christmas, but her plans are thwarted by an opportunity at work. She’s forced to team up with Max, who has a different take on the holidays. As they work together, they find themselves falling for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2:09 a.m.

Jingle Belle (2018) Tatyana Ali, Obba Babatunde. A songwriter runs into an old flame when she returns home to help with a Christmas Eve pageant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2:04 a.m.

John Ford: The Man Who Invented America (2019) The enigmatic filmmaker John Ford invented the legend of the American West. (NR) 52 mins. TCM Thur. 10:15 p.m.

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Claire Danes. A Memphis law school graduate aids a battered wife and fights a corporate lawyer for insurance benefits for a dying man. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

John Q (2002) ★★ Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall. A desperate man takes hostages at a hospital in order to force doctors to save his dying son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Mon. 2 p.m.

Josie and the Pussycats (2001) ★★ Rachael Leigh Cook, Tara Reid. In a plot to take over the world, a music mogul tries to use the band to brainwash America’s youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Tues. 2 p.m.

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Josh Hutcherson. A science professor and his nephew encounter strange creatures and stranger lands as they travel beneath the Earth’s surface. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Sun. 1:56 p.m.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Michael Caine. Sean Anderson and his new stepfather find an island of secrets, strange life forms, and gold when they answer a coded distress signal. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. A Sun. 6 p.m.

The Judge (2014) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Robert Duvall. A slick Chicago lawyer returns home to Indiana upon the passing of his mother, then soon becomes engaged in defending his estranged father, a recovering alcoholic who will be tried for a hit-and-run death. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Sundance Fri. 1 p.m.

June (2018) Ching Wang, Joe Lee. An immigrant Chinese wife joins her husband in 1950s America after he graduates from the university. (NR) 13 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:55 a.m.

June Bride (1948) ★★★ Bette Davis, Robert Montgomery. The editor of a women’s magazine falls in love with her right-hand man while doing a wedding feature. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. An ex-military man and animal expert must use his special skills to save tourists at the Jurassic World island resort from rampaging, genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FXX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Kansas City Confidential (1952) ★★★ John Payne, Coleen Gray. An ex-convict is framed for a bank holdup done by a police captain and men wearing masks. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Thur. 1:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 4:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. IFC Thur. 10:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 7 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 1:30 a.m. IFC Fri. Noon

Keanu (2016) ★★ Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele. A man and his cousin pose as ruthless gangsters to recover a stolen kitten. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Mon. 3:45 a.m.

Kick-Ass (2010) ★★★ Aaron Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse. Despite a complete lack of extraordinary powers, a teenager reinvents himself as a superhero and, together with a father/daughter team of vigilantes, takes on a mob boss. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:55 p.m.

Kicking & Screaming (2005) ★★ Will Ferrell, Robert Duvall. A vitamin salesman and his overly competitive father go head-to-head as coaches of children’s rival soccer teams. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Wed. 2:04 p.m.

A Kid Like Jake (2018) Claire Danes, Jim Parsons. A rift forms between a man and his wife when the gender identity of their 4-year-old son comes into question. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Fri. 11:05 p.m.

The Kid Who Would Be King (2019) ★★★ Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Rebecca Ferguson. Old-school magic meets the modern world when young Alex stumbles upon the mythical sword Excalibur. He soon joins forces with a band of knights and the legendary wizard Merlin when the wicked enchantress Morgana threatens the future of mankind. (PG) 2 hrs. HBO Fri. 9:35 a.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Killing Kennedy (2013) Rob Lowe, Ginnifer Goodwin. In the fall of 1963, Lee Harvey Oswald carries out a plot to assassinate President John F. Kennedy in Dallas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. History Fri. 10 a.m.

The King and the Chorus Girl (1937) ★★★ Fernand Gravey, Joan Blondell. Groucho Marx co-wrote this tale of a nobleman who breaks with protocol by marrying a chorus girl he met on vacation. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

King Arthur (2004) ★★ Clive Owen, Keira Knightley. Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table embark on a rescue mission as Saxon hordes prepare to invade. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Wed. 3:40 p.m.

King Kong (1976) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Jessica Lange. An oil explorer, a zoologist and a shipwrecked blonde capture a huge ape leading to a battle atop the World Trade Center. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AXS Thur. 6:30 p.m. AXS Thur. 9:30 p.m. AXS Fri. 3 p.m.

The Kingdom (2007) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper. A sympathetic Saudi police captain helps a team of federal agents flush out a terrorist cell in Riyadh. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Sun. 8:07 a.m. Encore Tues. 12:35 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Sat. 7 p.m.

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) ★★★ Colin Firth, Michael Caine. A top-secret spy agency recruits an uncouth but promising street kid into its highly competitive training program, just as a twisted technological genius threatens the world. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Sat. 4 p.m.

Klute (1971) ★★★ Jane Fonda, Donald Sutherland. A detective ties a friend’s disappearance to a Manhattan call girl and a killer pervert. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Knock Knock (2015) Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas. Two nubile, stranded women reveal a sinister agenda after they spend the night with a married architect. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 4:15 p.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Mon. 2 p.m.

Las Cenizas del Diputado (1977) Eulalio González, Lucha Villa. Los problemas entre un diputado y una maestra desatan un gran drama en el pueblo, y el matrimonio o la muerte son las dos salidas que el conflicto ofrece. (NR) 2 hrs. KWHY Mon. Noon

The Lash (1930) ★★ Richard Barthelmess, Mary Astor. A Mexican rancher delivers cattle to a crooked U.S. official, by stampede. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Fri. 4:15 a.m.

Last Chance for Christmas (2015) Hilarie Burton, Gabriel Hogan. After finding a reindeer to replace the injured Prancer, Santa’s stableman finds himself falling in love with the animal’s owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 6 p.m.

The Last Man (2018) Hayden Christensen, Harvey Keitel. A veteran who’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder takes the advice of a street prophet and starts preparing for the end of days. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:50 a.m. EPIX Wed. 5:35 a.m.

The Last Picture Show (1971) ★★★★ Timothy Bottoms, Jeff Bridges. The lives of high schoolers, a debutante and others overlap in a dying 1950s Texas town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Wed. 9:30 p.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Ken Watanabe. In the 1870s a Westerner is caught in the middle of a battle between Japan’s emperor and the samurai. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. Sundance Sun. 9 a.m. BBC America Wed. 11 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2:30 a.m.

The Last Stand (2013) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker. Un narcotraficante escapa de la custodia del FBI y huye a México, pero en su camino hacia la libertad se interpondrá el policía de un pequeño pueblo fronterizo. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 7 p.m.

Last Vermont Christmas (2018) Erin Cahill, Justin Bruening. Megan and her two sisters reunite every Christmas in their childhood home. This year, though, their parents have put the house up for sale, and the buyer is Megan’s former childhood sweetheart, Nash. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 11:03 p.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Diez años después de la muerte de su esposa e hija en el robo de su casa, un hombre elabora un plan de venganza contra el fiscal que llegó a un acuerdo con los asesinos. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 1 p.m. KFTR Sat. 5 p.m.

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003) ★★ Sean Connery, Shane West. Allan Quatermain, Capt. Nemo, Dorian Gray, Dr. Jekyll, Tom Sawyer and others unite to stop a mad bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Fri. 6:05 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMT Sun. 3:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 10:30 p.m.

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) ★★★ Will Smith, Matt Damon. A golf caddy shows a disillusioned young war veteran how to master challenges and find meaning in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Golf Tues. 5 p.m. Golf Tues. 7:30 p.m.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (2019) ★★★ Voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks. Animated. The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything. It’s now up to Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to defeat the giant marauders and restore harmony to the LEGO universe. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Sat. 9:56 a.m.

Less Than Zero (1987) ★★ Andrew McCarthy, Jami Gertz. Beverly Hills rich kids help their friend who is hooked on cocaine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Audience Tues. 9 p.m.

Let It Snow (2013) Candace Cameron Bure, Jesse Hutch. An executive examines her company’s new property and prepares a presentation to transform the rustic lodge into a new hot spot. She tries to ignore the lodge’s festive celebrations during her stay, but an unexpected romance changes her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Mon. 12:06 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 8 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Ovation Mon. 9 p.m.

The Letter (1940) ★★★ Bette Davis, Herbert Marshall. A woman claiming self-defense for the murder of her lover is threatened by an incriminating letter. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

La Ley del Monte (1976) Vicente Fernández, Rosenda Bernal. Un hombre regresa a su pueblo natal tras la revolución y encuentra a su amada novia casada con otro hombre. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. GALA Sat. 3 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Showtime Thur. 11:30 a.m.

The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice (2008) ★★ Noah Wyle, Bob Newhart. A librarian and a beautiful singer must prevent vampires from taking over the world. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Tues. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 8:30 p.m.

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear (2004) ★★ Noah Wyle, Kyle MacLachlan. A caretaker beneath a metropolitan library protects magical artifacts from those who would use them to do evil. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Tues. 7 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m. Ovation Wed. 10:30 p.m.

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) ★★★ Noah Wyle, Gabrielle Anwar. An adventurer and a brilliant archaeologist use a map to search for the fabled mines of King Solomon. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Tues. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Thur. 1 a.m.

Life (1999) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence. Wrongly convicted of murder, two men become close friends during decades in a Mississippi penitentiary. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:10 p.m.

Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve (2018) Tyra Banks, Francia Raisa. Grace, the young CEO of Marathon Toys, is in the middle of a quarter-life crisis as she struggles with her job. With the help of her young neighbor, Grace’s old doll magically awakens to help get Grace back on track. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Fri. Noon

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei. A lawyer who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Continental lands the case of a lifetime when he defends a Beverly Hills playboy accused of attempted murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Fri. 10 p.m.

Lions for Lambs (2007) ★★ Robert Redford, Meryl Streep. The experiences of two soldiers in Afghanistan ties together separate stories unfolding in California and Washington, D.C. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Fri. 4:25 a.m.

Little (2019) ★★ Regina Hall, Issa Rae. Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sun. 7:05 p.m. HBO Fri. 5:25 p.m.

Little Cheeser (1936) Bernice Hansen. Little Cheeser is tempted by his devilish side into misbehaving, but his angelic side saves him. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

Little Fockers (2010) ★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. As two clans descend on the scene of young twins’ birthday, Greg Focker’s moonlighting at a pharmaceutical company threatens to derail his position of trust with Jack, his uptight father-in-law. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Tues. 11:30 a.m.

The Little Foxes (1941) ★★★ Bette Davis, Herbert Marshall. In the Deep South, greedy Regina blackmails her brothers and lets her husband die. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Tues. 7 a.m.

Little Miss Sunshine (2006) ★★★ Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell. Members of a dysfunctional family set out on a road trip to watch their daughter take part in a children’s beauty pageant. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Audience Wed. 7 p.m. Audience Thur. Noon

A Little Romance (1979) ★★★ Laurence Olivier, Diane Lane. A worldly Parisian tells two teenage lovers to kiss at dusk under the Bridge of Sighs in Venice. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Justin Long. John McClane grapples with a villain who plans to shut down the United States by attacking the country’s vulnerable computer infrastructure. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Thur. 10:45 a.m. Starz Thur. 8:57 p.m.

The Lone Ranger (2013) ★★ Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer. Fate brings together Native American spirit warrior Tonto and white lawman John Reid to join forces in the never-ending battle against corruption and greed. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Starz Fri. 4:23 p.m. Starz Sat. 3:35 a.m.

The Lonely Guy (1984) ★★ Steve Martin, Charles Grodin. A lonely New York bachelor learns that he, his buddy and others like them are a distinct social type. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10 a.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Sun. 8:15 a.m. AMC Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Looking for Danger (1957) ★★ Bowery Boys, Lili Kardell. Sach and the gang fool Nazis and a sultan in North Africa. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Sat. 7:07 a.m.

The Losers (2010) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana. A mysterious operative joins forces with a group of elite commandos, as they hunt the man who organized a lethal betrayal against them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Sun. 11:56 a.m. Syfy Mon. 8 a.m.

The Lost Squadron (1932) ★★★ Richard Dix, Mary Astor. A Prussian director demands realism from a Hollywood stunt pilot and his buddies. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Fri. 7 a.m.

Love & Other Drugs (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway. A pharmaceutical salesman begins a tempestuous romance with a free-spirited Parkinson’s patient. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Audience Thur. 7 p.m. Audience Fri. Noon

Love at the Christmas Table (2012) Danica McKellar, Lea Thompson. A man realizes that his best friend since childhood is the woman that he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 2 p.m.

Love the Coopers (2015) ★ Alan Arkin, John Goodman. A man and his estranged wife welcome their two children and four generations of extended family into their home for an annual Christmas Eve celebration. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

Love You Like Christmas (2016) Bonnie Somerville, Brennan Elliott. A high-powered executive reconsiders her priorities when car trouble leads her to Christmas Valley, a town in love with Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 a.m.

Love’s Abiding Joy (2006) ★★ Erin Cottrell, Logan Bartholomew. Tragedy tests the faith and love of a family of pioneers as they carve out a life on the frontier. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Lying and Stealing (2019) Theo James, Emily Ratajkowski. Hoping to leave his criminal lifestyle behind him, a successful art thief teams up with a sexy con woman to pull off the ultimate heist and set himself free. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:10 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 12:20 p.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow (2018) Rare interviews and never-before-seen archival footage offer insight into the history, myth and legend of Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 6:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Machine Gun Preacher (2011) ★★ Gerard Butler, Michelle Monaghan. Sam Childers, un exmotociclista, viaja a África para establecer un orfanato para víctimas jóvenes de la guerra. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Thur. 8 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animada. Alex, Marty y el resto de animales del zoológico de Nueva York conocen a otros de sus especies por primera vez después de estrellarse en el continente africano. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. KVEA Sun. Noon Nickelodeon Sun. 5 p.m.

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BET Sun. 1:10 p.m.

Magic (1978) ★★★ Voice of Anthony Hopkins, Ann-Margret. A neurotic ventriloquist’s belief that his stage dummy controls his actions leads him to murder, madness and more. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Sat. 3:20 a.m.

Magic Stocking (2015) Bridget Regan, Victor Webster. Lindsey, a widowed single mother, stays closed off to life after losing her husband. When she buys a stocking at a craft fair, her family members begin finding items in it that have importance in their lives. (NR) Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 1 p.m.

Magical Christmas Ornaments (2017) Jessica Lowndes, Brendan Penny. Marie finds her Christmas spirit reawakened when her mother begins sending her the family’s Christmas ornaments. As each ornament arrives, it brings a positive change to Marie’s life, including an introduction to the handsome man from next door. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 a.m.

The Magical Christmas Shoes (2019) Erin Karpluk, Damon Runyan. A pair of magical shoes steps into Kayla Hummel’s holiday season, allowing her to rediscover her Christmas spirit and find love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Magnum Force (1973) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Hal Holbrook. Inspector ``Dirty Harry’’ Callahan links vigilante killings to the San Francisco Police Department. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. REELZ Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Mail Order Monster (2018) Charisma Carpenter, Josh Hopkins. A girl relies on help from a robot monster to cope with bullies at school and her father’s new girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 8:15 a.m. TMC Thur. 11 a.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 4 p.m.

The Maltese Falcon (1941) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor. Private eye Sam Spade encounters sundry characters, all seeking a coveted statuette. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Sun. 10:11 a.m. Starz Fri. 10:57 p.m. Starz Sat. 6:08 a.m. Starz Sat. 2:28 p.m.

Man of Iron (1935) ★ Barton MacLane, Mary Astor. A man becomes the manager of a company and must gain back the respect of his workers after taking a high-hat approach. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Fri. 1:45 p.m.

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1941) ★★★ Monty Woolley, Bette Davis. A critic breaks his hip in someone’s home and stays there, in charge, until it mends. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Tues. 9 a.m.

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) ★★★★ James Stewart, John Wayne. Flashbacks tell the story of a tenderfoot who rose to glory by gunning down the outlaw terrorizing his small town. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep. A troubled Gulf War veteran becomes suspicious after a powerful senator’s son becomes a candidate for vice president. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Wed. 4:05 a.m.

Maniac (1963) ★★ Kerwin Mathews, Nadia Gray. A Frenchwoman persuades an American painter to help her blowtorch-happy husband escape. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

The March Sisters at Christmas (2012) Julie Marie Berman, Melissa Farman. Four sisters fight to save the family home during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KDOC Sun. 3 a.m.

Marley & Me (2008) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Jennifer Aniston. Newlyweds John and Jenny Grogan adopt a playful puppy named Marley, who soon grows into an incorrigible handful. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Freeform Thur. 11 a.m.

Marry Me at Christmas (2017) Rachel Skarsten, Trevor Donovan. A bridal boutique owner who is deep in the flurry of planning an exquisite Christmas wedding is unexpectedly swept off her feet by the bride’s brother. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain. Left behind by his crew, a stranded astronaut must find a way to survive on Mars, while NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring him home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Fri. 5 p.m. FX Sat. 10 a.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany. In 1805 a British captain and his crew endure hardships while trying to prevent a French ship from reaching the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Encore Sun. 12:14 p.m. Encore Sun. 6:39 p.m. Encore Thur. 12:09 p.m.

Matadero (1987) Sergio Reynoso, Roberto ''Flaco’’ Guzmán. Un policía se une con el FBI para destruir a un grupo de mercenarios que asesinan a los inmigrantes en la frontera. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Match Point (2005) ★★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Rhys-Meyers. A one-time tennis professional becomes obsessed with his brother-in-law’s seductive fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2 p.m.

Matchmaker Santa (2012) Lacey Chabert, Florence Henderson. Stranded during the holidays, a young baker discovers the magic of Christmas and love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 3:09 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 11 a.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Thur. 8:55 p.m. Freeform Fri. 4:45 p.m.

Matriarch (2018) Scott Vickers, Alan Cuthbert. After a car accident, a couple expecting their first child are offered shelter by a family at an isolated farm. Before long, the couple realize that the farmer’s wife is taking an unhealthy interest in their soon-to-be-born baby. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:20 a.m.

McCabe and Mrs. Miller (1971) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Julie Christie. A frontier gambler and a madam protect their booming business from outside investors. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Me caí de la nube (1974) Cornelio Reyna, Rosenda Bernal. Un hombre va a la ciudad a buscar trabajo y empieza a cantar en un restaurante hasta que poco a poco gana fama. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Measure of a Man (2018) Blake Cooper, Donald Sutherland. A teen develops a bond with a Wall Street executive while learning to stand up to bullies during one life-changing summer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:55 a.m.

The Mechanic (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Ben Foster. After his mentor is murdered, an elite assassin accepts the man’s son as an apprentice, so that they both may take their revenge. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Showtime Sat. 3 a.m.

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016) ★★ Jason Statham, Jessica Alba. Master assassin Arthur Bishop must kill an imprisoned African warlord, a human trafficker and an arms dealer to save the woman he loves from an old enemy. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Wed. 3 p.m. FX Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Meet Joe Black (1998) ★★ Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. Death takes human form, asking a principled widower to guide him in exchange for more time on Earth. (PG-13) 3 hrs. TMC Fri. 5 p.m.

Meet John Doe (1941) ★★★ Gary Cooper, Barbara Stanwyck. A reporter pays a bum to pose as her popular but made-up spokesman, John Doe. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Mon. 1:30 p.m.

The Meg (2018) ★★ Jason Statham, Li Bingbing. A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, a rescue diver must now confront an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Men of Chance (1932) ★★ Mary Astor, Ricardo Cortez. In order to fix a horse race, two scheming gamblers dispatch a woman to obtain information from a betting rival. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Fri. 8:30 a.m.

A Merry Christmas Match (2019) Kyle Dean Massey, Ashley Newbrough. A woman spends her time working in her mother’s antique shop in a small ski village. One day she meets a man who makes her wonder if she should have left town and followed her dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 3 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 1:06 a.m.

Merry In-Laws (2012) Shelley Long, George Wendt. A surprise awaits a single mother when she becomes engaged to the son of Santa Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. Noon

Merry Matrimony (2015) Jessica Lowndes, Christopher Russell. After landing her dream job, a woman must work with her ex-boyfriend to organize a wedding for a fashion magazine. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Wed. Noon

The Mexican (2001) ★★ Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts. A bungling gangster must reform to please his girlfriend but still has one last job to fulfill. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:55 p.m.

Michael Clayton (2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Tom Wilkinson. A ``fixer’’ at a corporate law firm faces the biggest challenge of his career when a guilt-ridden attorney has a breakdown during a class-action lawsuit. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Thur. 6:40 a.m.

Midnight Sun (2018) ★ Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger. A teen who lives with a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight finds romance with a young man she’s admired for years. As their relationship starts to blossom, she desperately tries to hide her condition from her unsuspecting new beau. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 8:35 a.m.

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016) ★★ Zac Efron, Adam Devine. Two hard-partying brothers bring two wild and uncontrollable women to their sister’s wedding in Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FXX Wed. 5:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Miles Ahead (2016) ★★ Don Cheadle, Ewan McGregor. In the 1970s, down-and-out jazz trumpeter Miles Davis tries to recover his new session tape from music producers. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Fri. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Million Dollar Arm (2014) ★★ Jon Hamm, Aasif Mandvi. In a last-ditch effort to save his career, a sports agent brings a pair of Indian cricket players to the U.S. to train to become pitchers for baseball’s major leagues. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. E Sun. 1:30 a.m. E Sun. 5 a.m.

Mingle All the Way (2018) Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty. A young entrepreneur is trying to win over investors for the dating app she has developed. To help bring on investors for expansion, she promises to take part in using it in the coming weeks before Christmas to find love and track her progress. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Tues. 8 a.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm. Animated. On a mission to find a new master to serve, three Minions meet Scarlet Overkill the world’s first female supervillain. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Sun. 1 p.m.

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) ★★★ Richard Attenborough, Elizabeth Perkins. A retail-war lawyer goes to court to prove a department-store Santa Claus is for real. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Freeform Mon. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

Miss Christmas (2017) Brooke D’Orsay, Marc Blucas. The tree finder for Chicago’s renowned Radcliffe Tree lighting is left desperate to find the perfect tree. A letter from a boy promising his tree is perfect sends her to a small town where she learns his dad isn’t willing to part with the tree. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 4:05 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Bravo Fri. 11 a.m. Bravo Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and ``off the grid’’ to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Thur. 1:30 p.m. FX Fri. 11 a.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FX Fri. 8 a.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Ethan Hunt and his team take on their most impossible mission yet to eradicate the Syndicate -- a highly skilled, international organization dedicated to creating a new world order via a series of terrorist attacks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Thur. 4:30 p.m. FX Fri. 2 p.m.

The Mistletoe Inn (2017) Alicia Witt, David Alpay. When an aspiring author is dumped by her soon-to-be-published novelist boyfriend, she decides to take a leap of faith and signs up for a romance writing retreat at a quaint Vermont Inn shortly before Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4:05 a.m. Hallmark Thur. 6 a.m.

The Mistletoe Promise (2016) Jaime King, Luke MacFarlane. Two strangers with a disdain for Christmas make a holiday pact to pretend to be a couple to ease their holiday complications. As they spend more time together, the phony couple begin to experience the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 6 a.m.

The Mistletoe Secret (2019) Kellie Pickler, Patrick Duffy. Aria hopes being selected for Sterling Masters’ Big Holiday Adventure will save Christmas in Midway. Little does she know that Alex Bartlett is the voice behind Sterling Masters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 10:03 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 2 p.m.

Mobsters (1991) ★★ Christian Slater, Patrick Dempsey. Lucky Luciano, Meyer Lansky, Bugsy Siegel and Frank Costello start their own 1920s New York gang. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:10 a.m.

Molly’s Game (2017) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba. Molly Bloom runs the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested by the FBI. Her only ally is defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learns that there is much more to Molly than the tabloids lead people to believe. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. 2 p.m. TMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Money Train (1995) ★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. A New York transit officer fights subway crime with his foster brother and dreams of robbing the train carrying system revenue. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

More Than a Miracle (1967) ★★★ Sophia Loren, Omar Sharif. A 17th-century Spanish prince falls for a peasant instead of one of his mother’s seven princesses. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Thur. 5 a.m.

Morgan (2016) ★★ Kate Mara, Anya Taylor-Joy. Scientists at a remote, top-secret facility find themselves in a dangerous lockdown with an unpredictable and violent bioengineered child. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 9 a.m.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) ★★★ Henry Winkler, Brooke Burns. A snowbound stranger brightens the holidays for a retired police officer and his niece. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 a.m.

mother! (2017) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem. A woman’s tranquil existence gets upended when her husband invites a man, his wife and their two children as guests in their Victorian mansion. Terror soon strikes when she tries to figure out why her husband is so accommodating to everyone but her. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Mr. Baseball (1992) ★★ Tom Selleck, Ken Takakura. An aging New York Yankee gets traded to a team in Japan and lets them all know how he feels about it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. MLB Fri. 5 p.m.

Mr. Lucky (1943) ★★★ Cary Grant, Laraine Day. A floating-casino operator cons an heiress into having games of chance at a ball for the war effort. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Mr. Skeffington (1944) ★★★ Bette Davis, Claude Rains. Two world wars pass before a socialite appreciates the Wall Street tycoon she married but never loved. (NR) 2 hrs. 25 mins. TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939) ★★★★ James Stewart, Jean Arthur. A country bumpkin faces ridicule and corruption when he takes his idealistic views to the nation’s capital. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 3:56 p.m.

Mr. 3000 (2004) ★★ Bernie Mac, Angela Bassett. Arrogant and out of shape, a baseball star comes out of retirement after learning he is three hits shy of 3,000. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. MLB Thur. 5 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Freeform Sat. 11 p.m.

Mud (2013) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Tye Sheridan. On a Mississippi River island, two young friends encounter a fugitive whose wild tales about a beautiful woman and a line of bounty hunters come true. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:40 a.m.

Muerte en la Feria (1962) Rodolfo de Anda, Sonia Infante. Un trío de chantajistas se dedica a estafar a la gente culpándola de asesinatos que ellos cometen. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Paramount Fri. 11 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Paramount Fri. 8 p.m.

My Boss’s Daughter (2003) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Tara Reid. To impress a young woman, a man agrees to housesit at his employer’s mansion for one night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Starz Wed. 9:12 a.m.

My Christmas Dream (2016) Danica McKellar, David Haydn-Jones. A department store manager sets out to create an amazing holiday display window to impress the owner. She asks a recently-fired employee to help her make the display, and as they work together, they start to fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 12:06 p.m.

My Christmas Inn (2018) Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Rob Mayes. With the holiday season in full swing, a woman is about to score a big promotion at her ad agency in San Francisco, but her life is unexpectedly turned upside down when she inherits a cozy inn in Alaska from her aunt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

My Christmas Love (2016) Meredith Hagner, Bobby Campo. A hopeless romantic begins receiving the gifts from ``The 12 Days of Christmas’’ from an anonymous suitor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

Mystery Men (1999) ★★ Hank Azaria, Janeane Garofalo. Aspiring superheroes band together to defeat a villain when real superhero Captain Amazing disappears. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Starz Thur. 5:56 p.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Ed coaxes his ``Police Squad’’ pal Frank out of retirement to thwart a terrorist bombing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:30 p.m.

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Frank and Ed of ``Police Squad’’ blunder through another case, an energy-related plot in Washington, D.C. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

A Nanny for Christmas (2010) ★★ Emmanuelle Vaugier, Dean Cain. A career woman cares for the children of a Beverly Hills advertising executive during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Wed. 2 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ John Belushi, Kevin Bacon. Bluto, Otter and the rowdy Deltas make fools of the dean and the square Omegas at 1962 Faber College. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Sun. 2:41 a.m.

Naughty or Nice (2012) Hilarie Burton, Gabriel Tigerman. Krissy Kringle receives Santa’s naughty or nice book by accident and starts exposing the naughty deeds of people around her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 12:06 p.m.

El navegante (2000) Manuel Ojeda, El Puma de Sinaloa. Un presidente municipal contrata a un famoso pistolero para que mate a su odiado rival Mariano Rivas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Nazi Undead (2018) Georgia Chara, Andy McPhee. College sweethearts Brad and Ashley’s romantic holiday through Germany’s heartland turns sinister after encountering a German SS Officer. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. Noon

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016) ★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. A man, his pregnant wife and their former neighbor clash with wild and rebellious sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Sun. 11:03 p.m. FX Mon. 3 p.m.

Next (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore. A government agent must capture a clairvoyant and convince him to help her stop terrorists from detonating a nuclear weapon in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Mon. 11 a.m. FXX Tues. Noon

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. MTV Sat. 11 p.m.

Night School (2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Sun. 8 a.m. HBO Fri. 3:25 p.m.

Nightingale (2014) ★★★ David Oyelowo, Voice of Barlow Jacobs. A dangerously unstable man addresses the unseen followers of his video log about his obsession with an old Army buddy. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HBO Mon. 9:50 a.m.

The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014) Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad. As the Christmas holiday draws near, a veterinary student and a stray cat challenge a fireman’s commitment to life as a bachelor. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m.

Nine Months (1995) ★★ Hugh Grant, Julianne Moore. His girlfriend’s pregnancy sends a San Francisco child psychologist into panic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Fri. 11:40 a.m.

No Leave, No Love (1946) ★★ Van Johnson, Keenan Wynn. A radio singer stalls a Marine hero just back from the Pacific with his buddy. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Mon. 11 a.m.

No Strings Attached (2011) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher. After sex enters the equation, two lifelong friends make a pact to keep their relationship purely physical. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Thur. 8:55 a.m.

No Way Out (1987) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Gene Hackman. The secretary of Defense forces a Pentagon naval aide to lead a manhunt for a Soviet spy during a murder cover-up. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:20 p.m.

Nobody’s Fool (2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:50 a.m.

Nocturnal Animals (2016) ★★★ Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal. A writer asks his ex-wife to read a manuscript of his new novel, a troubling story about a family man whose life takes a dark turn. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:20 p.m.

Northern Lights of Christmas (2018) Ashley Williams, Melody Johnson. Zoey has been working hard to own her own plane, but everything changes when she inherits a reindeer farm. Now buried in taking care of the farm and all of the Christmas responsibilities, Zoey thinks life has delivered her a strange blow. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 7 a.m.

Nostalgic Christmas (2019) Brooke D’Orsay, Trevor Donovan. Anne seems to have it all as a driven toy buyer in New York City, but her father’s retirement signaling the closing of the town’s beloved toy store brings the city girl back to her small-town roots. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 11:03 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 11:03 p.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant. A man’s life changes when an international star walks into his bookshop. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Thur. 9 p.m.

Now, Voyager (1942) ★★★ Bette Davis, Claude Rains. A Boston spinster finds a lover after the counsel of a kind psychiatrist brings her out of her frumpy shell. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Tues. 11 a.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 4:10 p.m.

Old Acquaintance (1943) ★★★ Bette Davis, Miriam Hopkins. Two best friends from girlhood clash over the years as serious writer and racy novelist. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Tues. 1 p.m.

Old Dogs (2009) ★ John Travolta, Robin Williams. While preparing for an important business deal, two clueless bachelors become the unexpected caretakers of twin children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Tues. 3:26 a.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. MTV Wed. 1:10 p.m. MTV Thur. 11 a.m.

On Strike for Christmas (2010) Daphne Zuniga, David Sutcliffe. Neighborhood women band together when their families take them for granted during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 4 p.m.

On the Town (1949) ★★★★ Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra. Sailors Gabey, Chip and Ozzie have 24 hours to meet pretty women and see the sights of New York. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Mon. 9:15 a.m.

On the Twelfth Day of Christmas (2015) Robin Dunne, Brooke Nevin. Maggie is thrilled when Mitch, her long time crush, moves back to town. When she learns Mitch’s love for Christmas has drastically changed, she tries to bring his holiday spirit back by showing him the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2:09 a.m.

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018) Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton. Told she would have less than a few months to live without a new liver, Heather’s time was running out when a kind stranger heard of her plight and discovered he was a perfect match. The two met and before long a friendship developed into romance. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 3 p.m.

Once Upon a Holiday (2015) Briana Evigan, Paul Campbell. When a royal princess runs away from her official obligations and duties to see how normal people live, she starts to fall in love with a good Samaritan who is unaware of her real identity. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

One Fine Christmas (2019) Marla Gibbs, Vanessa Williams. A group of neighbors struggles to find time for their families during the holiday season. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Wed. 8 p.m. OWN Wed. 9 p.m. OWN Wed. 10 p.m. OWN Wed. 11 p.m. OWN Thur. 2 a.m. OWN Thur. 3 a.m. OWN Sat. 4 p.m. OWN Sat. 5 p.m.

One on One (1977) ★★ Robby Benson, Annette O’Toole. A small-town basketball star goes to college and tries to impress his tutor, teammates and coach. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Sat. 3:15 p.m.

One Starry Christmas (2014) Sarah Carter, Damon Runyan. Sparks fly between a woman and her bus companion after her boyfriend leaves her alone during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 3:09 a.m.

127 Hours (2010) ★★★ James Franco, Amber Tamblyn. After his arm becomes pinned by a boulder in a remote canyon, mountaineer Aron Ralston must do the unthinkable in order to survive. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Fri. 2:50 a.m.

Only the Brave (2017) ★★★ Josh Brolin, Miles Teller. The Granite Mountain Hotshots become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. Watching over lives, homes and everything people hold dear, they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire in Yarnell, Ariz. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Starz Tues. 1:09 a.m. Starz Tues. 11:02 a.m. FXX Sat. 7 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

Open Water (2003) ★★★ Blanchard Ryan, Daniel Travis. Scuba divers struggle to survive in shark-infested waters after their tour boat accidentally leaves them behind. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:05 a.m.

Open Water 3: Cage Dive (2017) Joel Hogan, Megan Peta Hill. Three friends from California head to the rugged Australian coast for a cage-dive encounter with great white sharks. When a massive wave suddenly destroys their boat, they find themselves floating in the ocean with a swarm of hungry man-eaters. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Operation Christmas (2016) Tricia Helfer, Marc Blucas. A single mother is determined not to let her boyfriend’s deployment ruin her Christmas. She and her children decide to give back to other struggling military families on base. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 7 a.m.

Operation Crossbow (1965) ★★★ Sophia Loren, George Peppard. A British commando and his team drop into Germany and pose as scientists to pinpoint a Nazi rocket base. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Operation Finale (2018) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley. A team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina in 1960 to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann. Hoping to sneak him out of the country, agent Peter Malkin soon finds himself playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with the notorious war criminal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:55 p.m.

The Other Woman (2014) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann. A wife and two mistresses join forces to take revenge on the suave cad who betrayed all of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 1 p.m.

Our Family Wedding (2010) ★ America Ferrera, Forest Whitaker. Insults fly and tension runs high when two highly competitive men wreak havoc with their children’s wedding plans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Audience Fri. 2 p.m. Audience Fri. 5 p.m. Audience Fri. 9 p.m.

Our First Christmas (2008) ★★★ John Ratzenberger, Julie Warner. Complications arise when two widowed people and their children spend their first Christmas together. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 9 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 1:06 a.m.

Outbreak (1995) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo. An Army doctor fights the spread of a deadly virus brought into the United States by an African monkey. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. BBC America Wed. 3 a.m.

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Chief Dan George. A Missouri farmer hunts down the Union soldiers who killed his family and left him for dead. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:30 p.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. BBC America Wed. 6 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2 p.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Paramount Sun. 4:20 p.m. Paramount Sun. 9 p.m.

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 3 a.m. EPIX Sun. 12:35 p.m.

Pacific Rim (2013) ★★★ Charlie Hunnam, Diego Klattenhoff. Un expiloto fracasado y un aprendiz dirigen un viejo y obsoleto robot en un último esfuerzo para repeler a una fuerza letal de invasores monstruosos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 7:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:25 p.m.

The Pacifier (2005) ★★ Vin Diesel, Lauren Graham. A Navy SEAL faces the ultimate test when he must care for five children and protect them from their father’s enemies. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Page Miss Glory (1935) ★★ Marion Davies, Pat O’Brien. A con man and his partner find a maid to match their doctored photograph of a beauty-contest winner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty. Gold miners are saved from corporate villains by the miracle of a mysterious preacher on a pale horse. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Sundance Sun. 10:14 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Pan (2015) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Garrett Hedlund. Whisked away to the fantastical world of Neverland, a 12-year-old orphan must defeat the ruthless pirate Blackbeard and become the hero forever known as Peter Pan. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Sat. 4:08 a.m.

Papi chulo (2018) Matt Bomer, Alejandro Patiño. After a TV weatherman is put on leave following an on-air meltdown, he directs his energy into home improvement and hires a day laborer to help. Despite a language barrier and having nothing in common, the two men develop a profound friendship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Fri. 1:10 a.m.

Para siempre, amor mío (1954) Jorge Mistral, Rosario Granados. Cansado de la rutina del matrimonio, Juan Carlos huye a España con el pretexto de viajar por negocios, pero en el país ibérico encuentra el amor. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010) ★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young woman and her boyfriend visit her family and learn that ghosts may haunt their new Southern California home. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:25 a.m.

Pariah: The Lives and Deaths of Sonny Liston (2018) Sven Ruygrok. The life and suspicious death of boxer Sonny Liston. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon

A Passage to India (1984) ★★★ Judy Davis, Peggy Ashcroft. Adela Quested and Mrs. Moore tour 1920s India with a native doctor. (PG) 2 hrs. 43 mins. Ovation Sun. 10 a.m. Ovation Sat. Noon

Passengers (2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Wed. 12:30 p.m. FX Thur. 9 a.m.

Passionless Moments (1983) David Benton, Ann Burriman. (NR) 13 mins. TCM Sun. 11:20 p.m.

Pathology (2008) ★★ Milo Ventimiglia, Michael Weston. A medical intern discovers his colleagues are playing a deadly game in which one commits the perfect murder, then the others compete to find the cause of death. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Wed. 3 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Sat. 6 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Showtime Mon. 4 p.m.

Paul (2011) ★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. On a pilgrimage to America’s UFO heartland, two British sci-fi geeks meet an extraterrestrial and hatch a plan to help him return to his spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:45 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 6:25 a.m.

Peep World (2010) ★★ Michael C. Hall, Sarah Silverman. Revelations arise when members of a dysfunctional Jewish family gather to celebrate the patriarch’s 70th birthday. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Tues. 3:05 p.m. TMC Wed. Noon TMC Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Peeples (2013) ★★ Craig Robinson, Kerry Washington. A man’s plan to propose to his girlfriend goes hilariously awry when he becomes entangled in a web of white lies and comic dysfunction with her upper-crust family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. POP Fri. 4 p.m. POP Fri. 11:45 p.m. POP Sat. Noon

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Thur. 4:50 p.m. Showtime Sat. 1:15 p.m. Showtime Sat. 10 p.m.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. After learning he is the son of Poseidon, a youth must prevent a war among the gods and rescue his mother from Hades, king of the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. Disney XD Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. To find the magic Golden Fleece and save Camp Half-Blood, demigod Percy and his friends undertake a dangerous odyssey into the area known to humans as the Bermuda Triangle. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Mon. 4:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 11:52 a.m.

The Perfect Christmas Present (2017) Sam Page, Tara Holt. Tom Jacobs has built a business around helping clients find the perfect gift for their loved ones. When he’s hired to find a gift for his friend’s girlfriend, he finds himself in a bit of trouble: The more he researches her, the more he likes her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 7 a.m.

A Perfect Christmas (2016) Susie Abromeit, Dillon Casey. Newlyweds Steve and Cynthia have a few secrets to keep as their families come for the holidays: he’s just been laid off, and she’s pregnant. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 a.m.

The Perfect Score (2004) ★★ Erika Christensen, Chris Evans. High-school students conspire to steal the answers to their upcoming SATs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:10 p.m.

The Perfect Weapon (1991) ★★ Jeff Speakman, John Dye. An expert in ``kenpo’’ karate avenges his Chinatown friend, slain by a mobster in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:25 a.m.

Pet Sematary (1989) ★★ Dale Midkiff, Fred Gwynne. A family’s life in small-town Maine is shattered by the evil unleashed from an ancient American Indian burial ground. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. BBC America Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Pet Sematary Two (1992) ★★ Edward Furlong, Anthony Edwards. A teen and his buddy take a shot-dead dog to a sacred burial ground where it comes back to life, riled. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. BBC America Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Phantom Thread (2017) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Vicky Krieps. Renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock and his sister Cyril are at the center of British fashion in 1950s London. His carefully tailored existence soon gets disrupted by Alma, a young and strong-willed woman who becomes his muse and lover. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Picture a Perfect Christmas (2019) Merritt Patterson, Jon Cor. A photographer returns home to take care of her grandmother and gets involved with helping a neighbor look after his young nephew. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Tues. 10:03 p.m.

The Pink Panther (2006) ★★ Steve Martin, Kevin Kline. A bumbling French inspector investigates the murder of a famous soccer coach and the theft of his priceless pink diamond. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Mon. 6:40 a.m. TMC Sat. 11 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) ★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. The evil Capt. Salazar and his deadly ghost sailors pursue Jack Sparrow as he searches for the legendary Trident of Poseidon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Sun. 3 p.m. TNT Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:50 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Paramount Sun. 9 a.m. Paramount Mon. 2 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) ★★★★ Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall. An astronaut and his team crash on a world ruled by intelligent, talking simians who treat humans like animals. (G) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Tues. 3:55 p.m.

Plymouth Adventure (1952) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Gene Tierney. Capt. Jones, Dorothy Bradford, John Alden and the Pilgrims land after a rough trip on the Mayflower. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

Poinsettias for Christmas (2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, John Schneider. A woman returns home to help her father save the family poinsettia farm. As she searches for a way to deliver the plants in time for the town’s annual parade, she finds herself falling in love with a local botanist. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon

Por Mis Pistolas (1968) Cantinflas, Isela Vega. Un farmaceuta se marcha a un pueblo del Oeste para hacerse cargo de una mina que heredó de su abuelo. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. GALA Sun. 3 p.m.

Post Grad (2009) ★★ Alexis Bledel, Zach Gilford. An optimistic graduate gets a rude awakening when she fails to find a job and must move back in with her eccentric family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Audience Wed. 1 p.m. Audience Wed. 5:30 p.m.

The Predator (2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Tues. 7:10 p.m.

The Prestige (2006) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale. After an illusion goes tragically wrong, two 19th-century magicians engage in a bitter and potentially deadly rivalry. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:25 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 5:45 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:20 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. E Thur. 6 p.m. E Thur. 8:45 p.m.

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny. When Darcy returns to her hometown for Christmas, and she reconnects with Luke, a former rival, they must plan a charity event together. As she spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Mon. 10:03 p.m.

A Princess for Christmas (2011) ★★ Katie McGrath, Roger Moore. A woman escorts her niece and nephew to spend the holidays with their grandfather, an English duke. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 11 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 7 a.m.

Produced by George Martin (2011) Jeff Beck, Bernard Cribbins. An intimate portrait of Sir George Martin, Britain’s most celebrated record producer, at home and at work. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Thur. 7:30 a.m.

The Punisher (2004) ★★ Thomas Jane, John Travolta. An FBI agent becomes a gun-toting vigilante after a crooked businessman orders hit men to murder his family. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. WGN America Tues. 4 p.m. WGN America Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Purple Rain (1984) ★★★ Prince, Apollonia Kotero. The Kid fights his rival for a singer and Minneapolis rock-club success. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Sun. 1 p.m.

Push (2009) ★ Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning. A 13-year-old clairvoyant and the son of a murdered assassin join forces against a covert government agency that dabbles in psychic drugs and warfare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Syfy Mon. 2 p.m. Syfy Tues. 9:21 a.m.

Puss in Boots (2011) ★★★ Voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. Animated. The notorious cat has the adventure of nine lifetimes when he joins forces with Humpty Dumpty and Kitty Softpaws to steal the goose that lays the golden eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Sat. 7:30 a.m.

R.I.P.D. (2013) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds. Members of an odd police force chase monstrous spirits who try to escape their final judgment by hiding among the living. When the lawmen uncover a plot that could end all life, they must restore the cosmic balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Mon. 9 p.m. Syfy Tues. 6 p.m. USA Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Radio (2003) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Ed Harris. A high-school football coach becomes a mentor to a mentally impaired young man in 1970s South Carolina. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

Radio Christmas (2019) Keshia Knight Pulliam, Tim Reid. When her Philadelphia radio station is closed for repairs during the holidays, DJ Kara Porter is forced to broadcast from the small town of Bethlehem. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Raising Arizona (1987) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Holly Hunter. A loser and his wife kidnap a quintuplet from an unfinished-furniture store magnate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Fri. 2:27 a.m. Encore Fri. 1:48 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. BBC America Sun. 5 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11:15 p.m. BBC America Fri. Noon IFC Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBC America Sun. 1 p.m. BBC America Sun. 7:15 p.m. BBC America Thur. 4 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBC America Sun. 3 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:15 p.m. BBC America Thur. 6 p.m. BBC America Thur. 10 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Random Acts of Christmas (2019) Erin Cahill, Kevin McGarry. While uncovering who is behind the random acts of Christmas popping up around her city, an investigative journalist meets a competing reporter who captures her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m.

Ratpocalypse (2015) Casper Van Dien, Victoria Summer. An American senator warns the world that everyone will lose his or her human form. Everyone thinks he is crazy until everything he warned about begins to come true. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Sun. 3 a.m.

Ray (2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Encore Mon. 7:08 a.m.

Ready for War (2019) Thousands of immigrants volunteer to serve in the U.S. military -- but then find themselves deported once their tours of duty are over. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Fri. 9 p.m. Showtime Sat. 3 p.m.

Red Dragon (2002) ★★★ Anthony Hopkins, Edward Norton. A former FBI agent asks Dr. Hannibal Lecter for help in stopping a serial killer who slaughters families. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Tues. 6:41 a.m.

The Red Shoes (1948) ★★★★ Moira Shearer, Anton Walbrook. A ballerina loves a ballet composer but dances for an obsessive impresario. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TCM Thur. 11 a.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TNT Fri. 7 p.m.

Reds (1981) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Diane Keaton. U.S. journalist John Reed and wife Louise Bryant witness the Russian Revolution. (PG) 3 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:05 p.m.

The Replacements (2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TBS Sun. 11:15 a.m. TBS Mon. 1:15 a.m.

The Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel (1938) ★★ Barry K. Barnes, Sophie Stewart. Robespierre has Sir Percy’s wife kidnapped to spite him for helping French nobles elude the guillotine. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

Return to Christmas Creek (2018) Tori Anderson, Byron Abalos. After being told her new holiday app lacked Christmas spirit, a young CEO returns to her hometown to rediscover the meaning of the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 3:09 a.m.

Reunited at Christmas (2018) Beverley Breuer, Candus Churchill. As a child, Samantha spent every Christmas at her beloved Nana’s house building the traditions of fun and joy with her family. Sam is facing the first Christmas without Nana and still struggling to find the Christmas spirit when she gets a surprise. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sat. 4 p.m.

The Revenant (2015) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy. In 1823, fur trapper Hugh Glass treks through the snowy wilderness to track down John Fitzgerald, a member of his hunting team who killed his young son and left him for dead. (R) 2 hrs. 36 mins. FXX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards. College freshmen Skolnick and Gilbert form their own fraternity for computer-whiz misfits. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987) ★★ Robert Carradine, Curtis Armstrong. Skolnick, Poindexter and Booger attend a big fraternity convention in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Tues. 1:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds III: The Next Generation (1992) ★★ Robert Carradine, Ted McGinley. Skolnick and fellow alumni help their nerd fraternity block a power play at the old alma mater. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Tues. 11:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 4 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love (1994) ★★ Robert Carradine, Curtis Armstrong. Skolnick and his fellow nerds plan a bachelor party for Booger whose future in-laws disapprove. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Reventón en Acapulco (1982) Alejandro Suárez, Jaime Moreno. Las vidas de cuatro familias de distintas clases sociales se entrelazan durante un fin de semana en Acapulco. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Rhymes for Young Ghouls (2013) Devery Jacobs, Glen Gould. In 1976, a Mi’gMaq teenager plots revenge against the sadistic Indian agent who imprisoned her in a residential school where rape and abuse are common. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (1998) ★★ David Gallagher, Martin Mull. Richie makes a wish and ends up in an alternate universe where his mean cousin Reggie is in charge and wants to cancel Christmas. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. Freeform Mon. Noon Freeform Mon. 4 p.m.

Ride Along 2 (2016) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. Lawmen James Payton and Ben Barber pursue a violent drug lord in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10 p.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson. A journalist investigates the mystery behind a bizarre videotape that brings death after seven days to all who view it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Rise of the Guardians (2012) ★★ Voices of Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin. Animada. Una oscura amenaza pretende robarles a los niños sus esperanzas y sus sueños: es el perverso Sombra, que quiere conquistar el mundo sembrando el miedo. Los guardianes solicitan ayuda al reticente Jack Escarcha para enfrentarse a Sombra. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. KMEX Sun. 4 p.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Rebecca De Mornay. A call girl helps a Princeton applicant turn his home into a one-night brothel. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMT Wed. Noon

The Road Home for Christmas (2019) Marla Sokoloff, Marie Osmond. Two rival musicians suddenly find themselves without a gig on Christmas Eve and decide to road trip to their neighboring hometowns together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon Lifetime Fri. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:04 a.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Paul Newman. Accompanied by his eldest son, a Depression-era mob enforcer seeks revenge after the rest of his family are murdered by his employer’s jealous son. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

Roaming Through Arizona (1944) James A. FitzPatrick. An exploration of the history, land, people, and culture of Arizona. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:21 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. Paramount Sat. 9 a.m.

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Paramount Sat. 5 p.m. Paramount Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Rocky II (1979) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Underdog Philadelphia fighter Rocky Balboa gets another shot at heavyweight champ Apollo Creed. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. Paramount Sat. Noon

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Champ Rocky Balboa trains in Siberia for a bout against a lab-tested Soviet with a 2000-psi punch. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Paramount Sat. 3 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Christmas (2017) Kristoffer Polaha, Lindy Booth. Sarah heads to her uncle’s ranch to escape New York and the spotlight from a breakup. Returning home for the first time since her aunt passed, complications arise when Graham, a Hollywood star, arrives at the ranch to prepare for his next film. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 3:09 a.m.

Romeo Must Die (2000) ★★ Jet Li, Aaliyah. While seeking vengeance for his brother’s murder, a former Hong Kong policeman falls for his foe’s daughter. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. VH1 Thur. 1 a.m.

The Row (2018) Colin Egglesfield, Dylan Sprayberry. An incoming college freshman must endure cruel hazing rituals and somehow evade a demented serial killer who is targeting her sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:55 a.m.

A Royal Christmas (2014) Lacey Chabert, Stephen Hagan. The queen of Cordinia schemes to break up her royal son’s romance with a seamstress from Philadelphia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 a.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Sundance Thur. 11 a.m.

The Rundown (2003) ★★★ The Rock, Seann William Scott. Before his retirement, a bounty hunter must locate his boss’ son, who is searching for a priceless artifact in the Amazon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TRU Sun. 11 a.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TRU Sat. 8 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Tues. 1:10 p.m. HBO Fri. 8:05 a.m.

Rushlights (2012) ★ Josh Henderson, Haley Webb. Delinquents Billy and Sarah, lovers from Los Angeles, go to a small Southern town to claim the inheritance of a dead friend. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

S.M.A.R.T. Chase (2017) Orlando Bloom, Simon Yam. A private security agent gets ambushed while trying to transport a valuable Chinese antique out of Shanghai. With help from his team, he must now battle his way through a gang of thugs to reclaim the prized possession -- and his reputation. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Mon. 1:52 a.m.

Sabrina (1995) ★★ Harrison Ford, Julia Ormond. Sons of a Long Island tycoon become romantic rivals for the chauffeur’s daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Starz Mon. 6:46 a.m.

Sahara (2005) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Steve Zahn. A treasure hunter and his sidekick join forces with a doctor to search for a Confederate ship in Africa. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Fri. 1:35 a.m.

Salt (2010) ★★★ Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber. After a defector accuses her of spying for the Russians, a CIA officer goes on the run and tries to come up with a way to establish her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. A Sun. 4 p.m.

Same God (2018) What begins as a simple demonstration of solidarity eventually leads to a public attack on a tenured professor’s ideals, faith, and racial and religious identity. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KVCR Thur. 8 p.m.

The Sandlot (1993) ★★ Thomas Guiry, Mike Vitar. The best baseball player in the neighborhood helps a new kid with his clumsy ball-handling. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. MLB Mon. 5 p.m. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m. CMT Fri. 1 a.m. MLB Sat. 5 p.m.

The Santa Con (2014) Barry Watson, Melissa Sagemiller. A con man’s dirty deeds earn him a court-ordered stint as a department store Santa, but his careless promise to a little boy prompts some soul-searching, and a desire to try to make the child’s wish -- to reunite his estranged parents -- come true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10 a.m.

Saudi Women’s Driving School (2019) For many Americans, getting a driver’s license is a mundane rite of passage. But for women in Saudi Arabia, who were only allowed to drive legally starting in June 2018, it’s a critical step along the road to independence. (NR) 1 hr. HBO Tues. 12:05 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. Sundance Sun. 4 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 9 a.m.

Scaramouche (1952) ★★★ Stewart Granger, Eleanor Parker. An 18th-century Frenchman poses as a clown and meets a master swordsman in a duel of revenge. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

The Scarlet Pimpernel (1935) ★★★ Leslie Howard, Merle Oberon. London dandy Sir Percy dons disguises to save French nobles from the Reign of Terror guillotine. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Fri. 7 a.m.

School Ties (1992) ★★★ Brendan Fraser, Matt Damon. A scholarship student hides his Jewish heritage to fit in at an Eastern prep school in the mid-1950s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:10 p.m.

Scooby-Doo (2002) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar. Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby investigate claims that a theme park is haunted. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Fri. 2:40 p.m. Freeform Sat. 10:10 a.m.

The Searchers (1956) ★★★★ John Wayne, Jeffrey Hunter. A Confederate veteran and his part-Cherokee partner search five years for a kidnapped girl. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Thur. 7:15 p.m.

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993) ★★★ Joe Mantegna, Max Pomeranc. A boy and his parents must decide what to do about his newly discovered aptitude for world-class chess. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Seasons of Love (2014) LeToya Luckett, Cleo Anthony. A man and a woman face tests in their new romance after the death of a parent and the return of an ex. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10 a.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Thur. 8:15 p.m.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) ★★ Ben Stiller, Kristen Wiig. Walter Mitty develops photos for a magazine but escapes the tedium through heroic daydreams. When Walter gets a chance for a real adventure, he may just build a relationship with a co-worker named Cheryl. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Serenata en México (1956) Rosita Quintana, Luis Aguilar. Un dueto de cantantes rancheros se enamoran, pero se separan cuando uno de ellos es contratado como solista. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Serenity (2005) ★★★ Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres. Crew members aboard a transport vessel get caught in a deadly conflict in the wake of a galactic war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Fri. 4:04 a.m.

7 Days in Entebbe (2018) ★★ Daniel Brühl, Rosamund Pike. Israeli soldiers embark on a mission to rescue more than 240 hostages from an airport in Entebbe, Uganda, in the summer of 1976. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m.

Sex and the City (2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Bravo Sat. 8:48 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:54 p.m.

Sex Tape (2014) ★ Cameron Diaz, Jason Segel. Married for a decade, a couple decide to record themselves in all the positions of ``The Joy of Sex,’' then they panic when they discover that their most intimate moments have gone public via the Internet. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Wed. 3:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 10:30 a.m.

The Shadow (1994) ★★ Alec Baldwin, John Lone. Dashing Lamont Cranston’s alter ego battles a villain named Shiwan Khan in 1930s Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Tues. 8 a.m.

Shane (1953) ★★★★ Alan Ladd, Jean Arthur. An ex-gunfighter sides with Wyoming homesteaders against a ruthless cattle baron. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Sharing Christmas (2017) Ellen Hollman, Bobby Campo. A real estate developer is given the opportunity to transform an old shopping complex into a prime location. Unfortunately, there is one tenant who is holding out -- the Christmas shop owner he met just days ago. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2:09 a.m. Hallmark Thur. Noon

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMT Sun. 6 p.m. CMT Mon. 1 a.m.

She’s Funny That Way (2014) Owen Wilson, Imogen Poots. The cast and crew of a Broadway play are thrown into a romantic roundelay when a lecherous director hires a hooker-turned-actress to star alongside his wife and his wife’s ex-lover. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:45 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:55 a.m.

She’s the One (1996) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Maxine Bahns. An affair with his cab-driver brother’s ex-fiancee typifies a married Wall Street guy’s need for sibling rivalry. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:20 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. BBC America Fri. 5 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Showgirls (1995) ★ Elizabeth Berkley, Kyle MacLachlan. A dancer becomes understudy in a Las Vegas show, sleeps with the boss and pushes the star down a flight of stairs. (NC-17) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Encore Sat. 12:08 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Fri. 6:50 p.m. Freeform Sat. 2:20 p.m.

Sicario (2015) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro. Members of a government task force travel back-and-forth across the U.S.-Mexican border, using one cartel boss to flush out a bigger one. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FXX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 1 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Fri. 7:44 a.m. Starz Fri. 6:54 p.m.

Sid & Judy (2019) Fifty years after the untimely death of Sid Luft’s wife, Judy Garland, his journal provides insight into their marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:25 a.m.

El Siete Leguas (1955) Luis Aguilar, Yolanda Varela. Un soldado pierde a su caballo llamado ``Siete Leguas’’, la única pista para ser reconocido por un jefe político. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 3:30 a.m.

A Simple Favor (2018) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively. Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into the woman’s past -- and finding a few surprises along the way. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:10 p.m.

Sin Ship (1931) ★ Louis Wolheim, Mary Astor. A man and a woman posing as missionaries hire a boat captain to take them away. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Fri. 5:45 a.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animada. Un cerdo, un ratón, un puerco espín, un gorila, un elefante y otros animales se reúnen en un teatro koala para una competencia de canto. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Sisters (2015) ★★ Amy Poehler, Tina Fey. A recently divorced woman and her hotheaded sister throw a party that spirals out of control at their childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. FX Mon. 10 a.m. FX Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall. A girl turning 16 likes another girl’s guy and feels nobody cares about her birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Wed. 11:35 a.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:01 a.m.

16 Wishes (2010) ★★ Debby Ryan, Jean-Luc Bilodeau. Abby cannot wait to grow up, and after a lifetime of collecting wishes, hers start to come true on her 16th birthday. (G) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Sat. 6:20 p.m.

The Skeleton Twins (2014) ★★★ Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig. A set of near-tragedies forces estranged twins to come to terms with their relationships and the disappointments in their lives. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Ski Patrol (1990) ★ Roger Rose, Corby Timbrook. A land-grabbing developer sends a ski bum and his buddies to discredit a resort’s ski patrol. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 4:30 p.m.

The Skulls III (2003) ★★ Clare Kramer, Bryce Johnson. A young woman gets more than she bargained for when she gains entrance to a males-only secret society. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:50 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M’s past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Syfy Fri. 11:30 a.m. Syfy Fri. 12:51 p.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:25 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 9:40 p.m.

Sleigh Bells Ring (2016) Erin Cahill, David Alpay. A busy single mother begins organizing her city’s Christmas parade. While prop hunting, she finds a beautiful sleigh that seems to have a mind of its own, and it begins nudging her back to an old flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2:09 a.m.

Slender Man (2018) ★ Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles. Terror strikes when four teenage girls in a small town perform a ritual to debunk the lore of a tall, thin, horrifying figure known as the Slender Man. They soon fear that the legend is true when one of them suddenly goes missing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Thur. 8:36 a.m. Encore Thur. 5:29 p.m. Encore Fri. 12:51 p.m.

Small Town Christmas (2018) Ashley Newbrough, Ryan McDonell. Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to Springdale, the hometown of Emmett, a young man she met while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 11 a.m.

Smashing the Money Ring (1939) ★ Ronald Reagan, Margot Stevenson. Agent Brass Bancroft and partner nab prison counterfeiters for the Secret Service. (NR) 57 mins. TCM Sat. 5:31 a.m.

Smokin’ Aces (2007) ★★ Ben Affleck, Andy Garcia. Two FBI agents must protect an entertainer from a motley crew of assassins after the guy agrees to testify against the Las Vegas mob. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Sat. 3:20 p.m. Encore Sat. 10:59 p.m.

The Smurfs: The Legend of Smurfy Hollow (2013) Voices of Hank Azaria, Alan Cumming. Animated. Gutsy Smurf falls into a trap set by Gargamel in spooky Smurfy Hollow. (G) 22 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 11 a.m.

Snake Eyes (1998) ★ Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise. A corrupt detective and his Navy friend probe a U.S. official’s assassination at an Atlantic City boxing match. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Wed. 2:26 a.m. Encore Wed. 3:14 p.m.

Snatch (2000) ★★★ Benicio Del Toro, Dennis Farina. An unlicensed boxing promoter gets involved with a big-time criminal, and a heist goes awry when a valuable jewel is missing. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:45 p.m.

Snow Bride (2013) Katrina Law, Jordan Belfi. A tabloid reporter races to find juicy gossip on a prominent political family. She ends up spending the week before Christmas with the family and falls for one of their sons. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

Snow White & the Huntsman (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TNT Sun. 5:30 p.m. TNT Sun. 11 p.m. TNT Sat. 10 a.m.

The Social Network (2010) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield. Six years after creating Facebook in his dorm room, Mark Zuckerberg becomes a billionaire, but his great success leads to personal and legal complications. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Solace (2015) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Colin Farrell. A psychic and a federal agent hunt a serial killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Tues. 7 a.m. Syfy Wed. 2 a.m.

Solace (2017) Hope Olaide Wilson, Chelsea Tavares. A 17-year-old girl is sent to live with her extended family after her father’s death. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Soldier (1998) ★★ Kurt Russell, Jason Scott Lee. A soldier, trained as such from birth, helps colonists stave off a team of genetically engineered killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:50 p.m.

Someone Like You (2001) ★★ Ashley Judd, Greg Kinnear. A woman who hires talent for a talk show investigates male behavior after her boyfriend breaks up with her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:10 a.m.

Somewhere in Time (1980) ★★ Christopher Reeve, Jane Seymour. A playwright uses self-hypnosis to find the actress whose vintage portrait hangs in a grand hotel. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:10 a.m.

A Song for Christmas (2017) Becca Tobin, Kevin McGarry. A pop star becomes stranded in a small town in the dead of winter and finds refuge at a family’s beleaguered dairy farm. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 1 p.m.

Sorry for Your Loss (2018) Justin Bartha, Bruce Greenwood. A new dad returns home to bury his estranged father, but things become complicated when he learns that his father’s final wish is to have his ashes scattered on the home field of his favorite professional sports team. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Mon. 1:05 p.m. TMC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Soul Plane (2004) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tom Arnold. Passengers and crew enjoy a wild party aboard an airliner flying from Los Angeles to New York. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. VH1 Fri. 8 p.m.

The Sound of Christmas (2016) Lindy Booth, Robin Dunne. Lizzie, a young piano teacher, helps Brad’s teenage daughter learn music. As she begins to break through to the girl, sparks begin to fly with Brad, but she is shocked to find out that he may want to buy the school’s property. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 a.m.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) ★★★ Voices of Trey Parker, Matt Stone. Animated. Kyle, Stan and Cartman orchestrate a resistance to an imminent war between Canada and the United States. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. IFC Tues. 4 a.m.

Soylent Green (1973) ★★★ Charlton Heston, Edward G. Robinson. Future New Yorkers live on a trademarked food, which two detectives find has a secret ingredient. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

The Spanish Main (1945) ★★★ Paul Henreid, Maureen O’Hara. Dutch pirates of Tortuga save the Mexican viceroy’s daughter from marriage to the governor. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 11:15 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Sun. 7 p.m. FX Mon. 5 p.m. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 1 p.m.

The Spirit of Christmas (2015) Jen Lilley, Thomas Beaudoin. A young lawyer finds romance with a spirit that takes the form of a human 12 days before Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 4 p.m.

Split (2016) ★★★ James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy. A psychotic man who has 23 personalities holds three teenage girls captive in an underground cell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Animated. SpongeBob and Patrick head for Shell City to retrieve King Neptune’s stolen crown and save the life of Mr. Krabs. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. HBO Sat. 6 a.m.

Springsteen & I (2013) ★★ Bruce Springsteen, Koichi Murakami. Devoted fans of rock legend Bruce Springsteen pay tribute to ``the Boss’’ and discuss what his music means to them. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AXS Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Spy Game (2001) ★★ Robert Redford, Brad Pitt. A CIA agent tries to rescue his one-time protege who awaits execution in a Chinese prison. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:20 p.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon. Unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy, two best friends find themselves dodging deadly assassins and a suspicious British agent while hatching a plan to save the world. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Mon. 6 p.m.

A Star for Christmas (2012) Briana Evigan, Travis Van Winkle. A recent breakup throws a baker’s life into chaos, and her co-workers leave her to cope alone during the holidays. Things start looking up when a handsome but troubled actor comes into the store, and the two quickly fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 4 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Sun. 3:46 p.m. AMC Fri. 7 p.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. Picard, Riker and the others set off to stop the half-robot Borg from sabotaging the first warp drive flight in 2063. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. IFC Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ Kurt Russell, James Spader. A portal takes an Egyptologist, a colonel and a team of soldiers to another planet with pyramids, slaves and an alien ruler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Sat. 3:55 p.m.

Starship Troopers (1997) ★★★ Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer. Members of Earth’s space fleet battle a vicious army of gigantic insects bent on destroying humanity. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Showtime Fri. 10:35 a.m.

State of Play (2009) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ben Affleck. An investigative journalist stumbles into a cover-up of gigantic proportions as he and his partner probe the murder of a beloved congressman’s mistress. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Encore Sun. 4:30 p.m. Encore Fri. 6:51 p.m. Encore Sat. 1:11 p.m.

State of the Union (1948) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn. An heiress wants a self-made man to run for president with his estranged wife by his side. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. POP Fri. 6:15 p.m. POP Sat. 2:20 p.m.

Step Up (2006) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan. A troubled guy but a gifted dancer attracts the attention of a talented ballerina at a Maryland school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Tues. 5:15 p.m.

The Stepford Wives (2004) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick. A man and his wife move to a quaint suburb where most of the women seem to have the same bland personality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:35 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:45 p.m.

A Stolen Life (1946) ★★ Bette Davis, Glenn Ford. A New England artist takes the place and the husband of her twin sister who has drowned. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Stop Me Before I Kill (1961) ★★ Claude Dauphin, Diane Cilento. A psychiatrist works with a Grand Prix driver plagued by the urge to strangle his bride. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Stork Club (1945) ★★ Betty Hutton, Barry Fitzgerald. An eccentric old New York millionaire anonymously repays a hatcheck girl for saving his life. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Mon. 3:15 p.m.

The Story of Three Loves (1953) ★★★ Moira Shearer, Leslie Caron. A ballerina risks her life; a governess is wooed by her charge; an aerialist finds a new partner. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Stray (2019) Christine Woods, Karen Fukuhara. A detective teams up with an orphaned teen to battle a supernatural force that threatens the city. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Wed. 4:30 p.m.

The Sun at Midnight (2016) Devery Jacobs, Duane Howard. A rebellious teenage runaway and a reclusive hunter forge an unlikely bond when Lia, the teen, becomes lost in the wilderness of the Arctic Circle. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. KVCR Wed. 9:25 p.m.

Super 8 (2011) ★★★ Kyle Chandler, Elle Fanning. A series of unexplained events follows a horrifying train derailment, leading some young filmmakers to suspect that the catastrophe was not an accident. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Sun. 1 a.m.

Super Troopers (2001) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Five state troopers try to stop a group of drug dealers in order to save their careers. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 4:15 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Super Troopers 2 (2018) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Former Vermont Highway Patrol officers Thorny, Farva, Rabbit, Foster and Mac get a shot at redemption in Canada. Their unconventional methods soon get put to the test when they encounter a smarmy mayor, mischievous Mounties and a smuggling ring. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:40 p.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Thur. 9 p.m. Encore Fri. 3:25 p.m. Encore Sun. 4:31 a.m.

A Sweet Christmas Romance (2019) Adelaide Kane, Greyston Holt. When a food stylist returns home for Christmas, she learns that the elderly owner of her favorite childhood bakery is retiring and has started a contest to give the bakery away to whoever can recreate her famous 12 Days of Christmas recipes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 2:04 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TBS Sun. 2 a.m.

Sweet Mountain Christmas (2019) Megan Hilty, Marcus Rosner. A musician who is set to headline a Christmas concert in NYC makes a pit-stop in Tennessee to see her family. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

The Sweetest Christmas (2017) Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco. A struggling pastry chef is thrilled to learn that she has made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, but distractions in her love life threaten to derail her dreams of taking home the grand prize. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

Sweetie (1989) ★★★ Geneviève Lemon, Karen Colston. An Australian factory worker with a fear of trees has a plump sister who always wears black. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Mon. Noon

Swimfan (2002) ★ Jesse Bradford, Erika Christensen. A new student at a high school obsesses over a swimming champion who does not return her advances. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Audience Sat. 9:30 a.m. Audience Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Switched for Christmas (2017) Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey. At their obligatory pre-Christmas lunch, estranged identical twins decide to swap lives up until Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Sword of Sherwood Forest (1961) ★★ Richard Greene, Peter Cushing. Robin Hood and company save the Archbishop of Canterbury from an earl and the sheriff of Nottingham. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Tabloid (2010) ★★★ Joyce McKinney, Troy Williams. Live action/animated. In the 1970s, former Miss Wyoming Joyce McKinney becomes obsessed with a Mormon acquaintance and flies to England to abduct him after he goes there for missionary work. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Fri. 8:15 a.m. TMC Sat. 4 a.m.

Tag (2018) ★★ Ed Helms, Jon Hamm. Five highly competitive friends hit the ground running for their yearly, no-holds-barred game of tag -- risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take one another down. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. TNT Tues. 11 p.m. TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

The Thief of Bagdad (1940) ★★★★ Sabu, John Justin. A boy thief and a genie in a bottle help a blinded prince recover his kingdom from a grand vizier. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

The Thing (2011) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Joel Edgerton. Paranoia spreads among a team of Arctic researchers as they battle a deadly alien organism that assumes the shapes of its victims. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Syfy Wed. 9:30 a.m. Syfy Thur. 12:58 p.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. VH1 Sat. 11 p.m.

Thirteen Days (2000) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Bruce Greenwood. President John F. Kennedy and members of his staff react to news of a Soviet missile buildup in Cuba. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. HBO Thur. 3:30 a.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. POP Fri. 9:15 p.m. POP Sat. 5:30 p.m.

This Gun for Hire (1942) ★★★ Alan Ladd, Veronica Lake. A marked hit man flees with a nightclub singer and stops a fifth-column poison-gas plot. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Sun. 7:15 p.m.

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann. Amid a series of personal and professional crises, a long-married couple must figure out how to forgive, forget and enjoy the rest of their lives -- before they kill each other. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TBS Sat. 12:30 p.m.

3 Holiday Tails (2011) Julie Gonzalo, Bruce Davison. Lisa’s three puppies interrupt a wedding proposal, and she is shocked to see it is her ex-boyfriend David proposing to his new girlfriend. Everyone can see they are meant to be together, so the dogs decide to help them get back together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. Noon

The Three Musketeers (1973) ★★★ Oliver Reed, Raquel Welch. Dashing D’Artagnan helps Athos, Porthos and Aramis foil Cardinal Richelieu’s plot to besmirch the queen. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Mon. 9:15 p.m.

3:10 to Yuma (2007) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Tues. 11:55 a.m.

Time Bandits (1981) ★★★ John Cleese, Sean Connery. Six diminutive thieves whisk away a British schoolboy on an adventure-filled trip through time. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:40 a.m.

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (2018) Megan Park, Josh Henderson. Two strangers, a businesswoman and a country music star, are both booked on a flight to Tulsa before the holidays, but it ends up getting canceled due to a snowstorm. They decide to try to get to Tulsa together, and share their secrets along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 a.m.

Time Freak (2018) Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner. Dumped by his girlfriend, a young physics genius travels back in time to change the past and win her heart again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:45 a.m.

Tin Cup (1996) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Rene Russo. A curvy customer and a smarmy golf-pro pal motivate a down-and-out Texas driving-range owner to try for the U.S. Open. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Golf Wed. 5 p.m. Golf Wed. 7:30 p.m.

‘Tis the Season for Love (2015) Sarah Lancaster, Brendan Penny. An out-of-work actress finds romance after returning to her quaint hometown during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 1 p.m.

Tokyo Chorus (1931) Tokihiko Okada, Emiko Yagumo. Silent. A married man from Tokyo faces termination after standing up for an older colleague. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Tomb Raider (2018) ★★ Alicia Vikander, Dominic West. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, young Lara Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination -- a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:50 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 10:20 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:15 p.m.

Tomorrowland (2015) ★★ George Clooney, Hugh Laurie. A scientist and a gifted young woman travel to the mysterious city Tomorrowland to uncover its secrets. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Freeform Fri. 11:30 a.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

A Touch of Sugar (2019) Narrated by Viola Davis. Profiles of four people from the U.S. who are living with diabetes and have had four very different experiences managing their condition. (NR) A Sun. 9 a.m. FYI Mon. 10 p.m. FYI Tues. 2 a.m. FYI Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toys find themselves dumped in a day-care center after Andy leaves for college. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Wed. 10:41 a.m. Starz Wed. 9:03 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson. Humanity’s fate rests in the hands of a youth when two races of warring robots make Earth their final battleground. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m. TNT Wed. 5 p.m.

The Transporter (2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. El exmilitar Frank Martin vive lo que parece ser una vida tranquila, prestando sus servicios como transportador, pero cuando rompe las tres reglas de conducta por las que se rige, la violencia vuelve a adueñarse de su vida. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 9 p.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Washington wife discovers her computer-salesman husband is a spy out to stop nuclear terrorists. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. HBO Tues. 2:45 a.m.

The Truth About Christmas (2018) Kali Hawk, Damon Dayoub. An encounter with a toy store Santa results in a drastic change in a political consultant, leaving her unable to lie. (NR) 2 hrs. Freeform Wed. Noon

Truth or Dare (2018) ★ Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey. A seemingly harmless game of truth or dare turns deadly for a group of college friends in Mexico. The rules are simple but wicked -- tell the truth or die, do the dare or die, and if you stop playing, you die. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Turkey Drop (2019) Cheryl Hines, Olivia Holt. When a college girl returns home for Thanksgiving break, she suspects she is about to get dumped by her high school sweetheart. (NR) Freeform Sat. 9 p.m.

The Twelve Trees of Christmas (2013) Mel B, Casper Van Dien. To save her beloved library from a real-estate developer, a woman organizes a contest to decorate Christmas trees. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10 a.m.

12 Wishes of Christmas (2011) Elisa Donovan, Gabrielle Carteris. A woman makes 12 wishes, and when the things she wished for start coming true, she discovers the consequences are not always easy to deal with. (G) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 2 p.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 6:15 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 8:55 p.m.

Twinkle All the Way (2019) Ryan McPartlin, Sarah Drew. To pull off a spectacular Christmas themed wedding, a wedding planner joins forces with the co-owner of a family-run Christmas decoration and house-lighting company. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Twisted (2004) ★ Ashley Judd, Samuel L. Jackson. With help from her partner, a police inspector searches for a killer who is murdering her former lovers. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:40 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 1:10 a.m.

Two Can Play That Game (2001) ★ Vivica A. Fox, Morris Chestnut. A woman uses manipulative tactics to prove she has complete control over her boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. VH1 Mon. 11:30 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Thur. 1:57 p.m. Encore Thur. 10:59 p.m. Encore Fri. 7:58 a.m.

The Two Jakes (1990) ★★ Jack Nicholson, Harvey Keitel. The Los Angeles private eye from ``Chinatown’’ works another murder puzzle, over oil in 1948. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. EPIX Sun. 11 a.m.

2 Lava 2 Lantula (2016) Steve Guttenberg, Michael Winslow. Colton West must save Florida when fire-breathing, lava-spewing arachnids return to wreak havoc. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 2:05 a.m.

Two Turtle Doves (2019) Michael Rady, Nikki Deloach. Dr. Sharon Hayes returns home to search for a beloved family heirloom. With the help of an adorable little girl and her dispirited father, together they rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 1 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn’t quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) ★ Tyler Perry, Diamond White. Madea, Aunt Bam and Hattie journey into the woods to prevent Tiffany from attending a Halloween frat party. Chaos soon strikes when the would-be heroes find themselves fighting for their lives against an array of monsters, goblins and boogeymen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:15 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 6 p.m.

U-571 (2000) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton. American servicemen sneak aboard a disabled German sub to steal an encryption device they hope will help the Allies win the war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:25 a.m.

U.S. Marshals (1998) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes. A chief deputy and his team pursue an escaped fugitive accused of killing two government agents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. AMC Sun. 10:16 a.m.

Un Quijote sin mancha (1969) Cantinflas, Angel Carasa. Un abogado, que siempre trata de ayudar a la gente, termina causando enredos y problemas llenos de risas y carcajadas. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KMEX Sun. 10 a.m.

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ John Candy, Amy Madigan. Chicago parents in a pinch have a bachelor uncle baby-sit their teenage daughter and little ones. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Thur. 3:47 p.m. Encore Fri. 12:06 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ Steven Seagal, Tommy Lee Jones. Two military madmen hijack a nuclear-armed Navy battleship with a SEAL commando on board as a cook. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

An Unfinished Life (2005) ★★ Robert Redford, Morgan Freeman. Old wounds get a chance to heal when a Wyoming rancher shelters his abused daughter-in-law and her child. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Wed. 7:10 p.m. Encore Thur. 12:07 p.m.

Universal Soldier (1992) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren. Dead soldiers from the ‘60s surface in the ‘90s as high-tech warriors reanimated by the U.S. government. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Unlawful Entry (1992) ★★ Kurt Russell, Ray Liotta. A creepy policeman gets close to a Los Angeles couple in order to drive them apart. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Unstoppable (2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:40 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Sean Connery. Eliot Ness and his men fight Al Capone in Chicago during Prohibition. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Wed. 5:19 a.m. Starz Wed. 3:41 p.m.

Upperworld (1934) ★★ Warren William, Mary Astor. Blackmail and bullets end a married New York businessman’s affair with a chorus girl. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Us (2019) ★★★ Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke. A couple and their two children must fight for survival when four masked strangers descend upon their beachfront home. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m. HBO Sun. 1:40 a.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Thur. Noon

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:05 p.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Sun. 2:35 p.m. Encore Thur. 10:12 a.m. Encore Thur. 7:05 p.m.

Vertical Limit (2000) ★★ Chris O’Donnell, Bill Paxton. After his father’s death, Peter quits climbing and his sister Annie, becomes a top climber. After an expedition Annie is leading is stranded by inclement weather, Peter has to assemble a rescue team to save them. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. BBC America Sun. 8:15 a.m. AMC Wed. 9:45 a.m.

A Very Merry Daughter of the Bride (2008) Joanna Garcia, Luke Perry. A scheming wedding planner disapproves of her mother’s upcoming marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 a.m.

A Very Merry Mix-Up (2013) Alicia Witt, Mark Wiebe. A woman plans to meet her future in-laws at Christmas and, through a serendipitous series of events, spends the holiday with a warm and caring family whose son catches her eye. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

A Very Merry Toy Store (2017) Melissa Joan Hart, Mario Lopez. Rival toy shop owners reluctantly join forces when an unscrupulous toy magnate opens a box store in their town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 4 p.m.

A Veteran’s Christmas (2018) Eloise Mumford, Sean Faris. Capt. Grace Garland, a decorated U.S. veteran, returns home after two tours of search and rescue in Afghanistan. After being separated from her beloved K9 partner, Grace must rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 5 p.m.

The Village (2004) ★★ Bryce Dallas Howard, Joaquin Phoenix. Members of a 19th-century community fear the strange creatures that inhabit the surrounding forest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Wed. 4 p.m.

W. (2008) ★★ Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Banks. George W. Bush transforms himself from a ne’er-do-well son of privilege to president of the United States. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Starz Thur. 4:08 a.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Sun. 10:45 a.m. MTV Fri. 1:10 p.m.

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010) ★★ Michael Douglas, Shia LaBeouf. Following a long prison term for insider trading, master manipulator Gordon Gekko keeps his real motives hidden when he forges an alliance with his daughter’s fiancé. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Wed. 6:20 a.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson. A ruthless colonel leads his troops in a deadly battle against Caesar and his army of intelligent apes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Sat. 12:07 p.m. FX Sat. 10 p.m.

Warrior Women (2018) The life of Lakota activist and community organizer Madonna Thunder Hawk. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. KVCR Tues. 8:30 p.m.

The Wash (2001) ★ Dr. Dre, Snoop ``Doggy’’ Dogg. Two roommates who work at a car wash must save their kidnapped boss in order to keep their jobs. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. VH1 Fri. 1:35 p.m. VH1 Sat. 2 a.m.

Watch on the Rhine (1943) ★★★★ Bette Davis, Paul Lukas. A Nazi spy blackmails a German patriot living in Washington with his wife and family. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Fri. 9:48 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:40 p.m. Showtime Fri. 9 a.m. Showtime Sat. 4:35 a.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Thur. 9:45 a.m.

We Die Young (2019) Jean-Claude Van Damme, David Castaneda. A war veteran tries to help a boy and his younger brother when they get mixed up with a vicious drug lord and his gang. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:30 a.m. EPIX Fri. 3 a.m.

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Madeleine Stowe. A lieutenant colonel and approximately 400 U.S. troops battle 2,000 North Vietnamese in 1965. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 9:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 6:15 p.m.

The Wedding Party (2016) Deniz Akdeniz, Pete Ploszek. A bride and groom invite their shared high school friends to be part of their wedding party. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. E Fri. 10 p.m. E Sat. 6:30 a.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Paramount Sun. 1:50 p.m. Paramount Sun. 6:50 p.m.

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989) ★★ Andrew McCarthy, Jonathan Silverman. Two guys party with their bumped-off boss at his Long Island beach house, and no one notices. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Thur. Noon CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Weightless (2017) Alessandro Nivola, Julianne Nicholson. After his ex-wife goes missing, a reclusive man must raise his estranged and obese son, attracting unwelcome attention from his small-town community while disrupting his own quiet existence. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:50 a.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Sun. 2 a.m.

What About Bob? (1991) ★★★ Bill Murray, Richard Dreyfuss. A patient follows a pop psychiatrist on his vacation and annoys him while charming his family. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3 p.m.

What Men Want (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:50 p.m. EPIX Tues. 10:15 a.m.

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Thur. 3:05 p.m. BET Fri. 12:03 p.m.

The Wheeler Dealers (1963) ★★★ James Garner, Lee Remick. A Texas oil rascal woos a Wall Street stock analyst and takes the market for a ride. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Mon. 7:15 a.m.

When a Stranger Calls (2006) ★★ Camilla Belle, Tommy Flanagan. A sadistic stranger subjects a teenage baby-sitter to an increasingly threatening round of phone calls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Showtime Thur. 1 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan. Two Manhattan careerists first hate, then like and eventually love each other over the course of 12 years. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Mon. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m.

White Boy (2017) In 1980s Detroit, a 17-year-old runs a sophisticated drug operation. Thirty years later, journalists, police and federal agents discuss him for the first time. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Starz Mon. 5:21 a.m. Starz Mon. 8:57 p.m.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) ★★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton. A professor and his wife drink and verbally assault each other in front of a younger couple, their dinner guests. (NR) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Wed. 10 a.m.

Widows (2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Wieners (2008) ★★ Kenan Thompson, Fran Kranz. Three friends embark on a cross-country trip to exact revenge on a talk-show host/therapist. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sun. 10:50 a.m. TMC Sat. 12:35 p.m.

The Wild Bunch (1969) ★★★★ William Holden, Ernest Borgnine. An outlaw and his gang, on the run from the Mexican Army and bounty hunters, plot to rob a United States Army train. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. TCM Thur. Noon

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ Will Smith, Kevin Kline. Secret agent James T. West and his partner fight evil inventor Dr. Loveless who plans to assassinate President Grant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Ovation Sun. 2 p.m. Ovation Sat. 9 p.m.

Wildling (2018) Liv Tyler, Brad Dourif. After a childhood in captivity under the care of a man who taught her to fear the outside world, a young woman sees her new freedom shattered by a series of unsettling events. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Will You Merry Me? (2008) ★★★ Wendie Malick, Cynthia Stevenson. A man and his fiancee meet each other’s families and learn about their holiday traditions. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 a.m.

William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1999) ★★ Kevin Kline, Michelle Pfeiffer. Bicyclists and an actor’s troupe enter a 19th-century Tuscan forest and fall under the spell of sprites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Ovation Thur. 1 p.m.

Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! (2004) ★★ Kate Bosworth, Topher Grace. Secretly in love with his friend, a supermarket manager becomes jealous when she meets a famous actor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TBS Sat. 3 a.m.

Wish Upon a Christmas (2015) Larisa Oleynik, Aaron Ashmore. A corporate actuary returns to her hometown to cut jobs at a struggling ornament factory owned by her former high-school boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 4 p.m.

With Love, Christmas (2017) Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O’Connell. When the office assignments are distributed for Secret Santa, Melanie is excited that she was given her crush, Donovan. Donovan is so taken by the thoughtful gifts and notes, he starts to fall in love. But someone else is stealing Melanie’s credit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 12:06 p.m.

The Wolfman (2010) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Anthony Hopkins. A nobleman contends with an ancient curse, scouring his childhood homeland for his missing brother, while a bloodthirsty beast prowls the moors. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Mon. 11:23 p.m. Starz Tues. 4:41 p.m.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2018) ★★★ Filmmaker Morgan Neville examines the life and legacy of Fred Rogers, the beloved host of the popular children’s TV show ``Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Wonder (2017) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sat. 9 a.m.

Wonder Park (2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:30 a.m.

The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm (1962) ★★★ Laurence Harvey, Karl Boehm. The German brothers’ story bridges fairy tales: ``The Dancing Princess,’' ``The Cobbler and the Elves,’' ``The Singing Bone.’' (G) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Wrapped Up in Christmas (2017) Tatyana Ali, Brendan Fehr. With Christmas just around the corner, 8-year-old Molly asks the mall Santa to find a boyfriend for her beloved aunt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m.

Wrath of the Titans (2012) ★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus enlists the aid of Queen Andromeda, Hephaestus and Poseidon’s son to rescue Zeus from the underworld, defeat the Titans and save mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Voices of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman. Animated. After years of losing to his adversary, an arcade-game character grows tired of always being the bad guy and takes matters into his own hands to finally become a hero. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Fri. 11:53 a.m.

Write Before Christmas (2019) Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray. Jessica sends Christmas cards to five people who have greatly impacted her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 6 p.m.

The X-Files (1998) ★★ David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson. FBI agents Mulder and Scully probe events that may prove the existence of aliens on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Encore Wed. 1:10 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. A government agent recruits an athlete to stop an anarchist from using biological and chemical weapons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Sun. 7:16 a.m.

Yo Soy Muy Macho (1953) Silvia Pinal, Miguel Torruco. Una joven vestida de hombre sustituye en un vuelo a su hermano piloto, preso por parrandero, para que no sea despedido. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

You, Me and Dupree (2006) ★★ Owen Wilson, Kate Hudson. Three become a crowd when a newlywed invites his jobless buddy to temporarily move in with him and his wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Mon. 3:29 a.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Ovation Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. Billy the Kid and his gang gallop to Mexico, chased by a federal posse led by Pat Garrett. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Ovation Sun. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

Your Highness (2011) ★ Danny McBride, James Franco. A slacker prince must join his braver brother on a quest to save the brother’s fiancee from an evil wizard. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 10 a.m.

Zapped (2014) Zendaya, Spencer Boldman. While adjusting to her new stepfamily, a girl finds a smartphone app that magically allows her to control boys. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Sun. 11 a.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. A supermodel befriends a rival while becoming mixed-up in a brainwashing and assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 9 p.m.