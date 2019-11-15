What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Christmas Under the Stars’ on Hallmark

SERIES

Sesame Street The venerable children’s series returns for its 50th season. 9 a.m. HBO

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes A Thanksgiving episode features a charcuterie board-inspired grilled cheese, gold and red endive salad with butternut squash; Grandma Debbie’s cranberry relish and kale stuffed acorn squash. 8 p.m. The CW

Crikey! It’s the Irwins Bindi swims alongside whale sharks, assisting with research efforts on the world’s largest fish. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Saturday Night Live Singer-songwriter Harry Styles is host and musical guest in this new episode. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Planet Earth: Blue Planet II In the new episode “Blue Planet Now: Shark Paradise” scientists to study how temperature increases are affecting reefs, and how plastic is putting the future of the planet’s turtles at risk. 9 p.m. BBC America

Ghost Adventures This paranormal investigation series opens a new season with an episode set in a Pasadena home that Zak Bagans and his team believe was home to a self-proclaimed satanist. 9 p.m. Travel

Christmas Cookie Challenge Host Eddie Jackson asks five of America’s best cookie makers to create two cookies on sticks. 10 p.m. Food Network

MOVIES

Christmas Under the Stars When Nick (Jesse Metcalfe) loses his all-consuming corporate job as the holidays approach, he resorts to working at a Christmas tree lot owned by a warm-hearted widower (Clarke Peters) and meets an astronomy teacher (Autumn Reeser) who is being hounded by a ruthless financial institution in this new holiday romance. Anthony Bolognese also stars. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Little At age 14, Marsai Martin (“black-ish”) became the youngest executive producer ever to hold that title on a Hollywood production with director and co-writer Tina Gordon’s 2019 comedy fantasy, which Martin first pitched in 2014 after seeing the classic comedy “Big.” Regina Hall (“Girls Trip”) stars as a ruthless tech mogul who bullies everyone around her until a child’s wish turns her into a 13-year-old (Martin). Issa Rae, Justin Hartley, Tone Bell, Rachel Dratch and Mikey Day also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Christmas in Louisiana When a former Miss Christmas pageant winner (Jana Kramer) comes home for the holidays and the town’s Sugarcane Christmas Festival, she rediscovers the magic of the season with her mother (Moira Kelly) and grandparents (Dee Wallace, Barry Bostwick). Percy Daggs III and Brian McNamara also star in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

An Acceptable Loss Writer-director Joe Chappelle’s 2019 political thriller stars Tika Sumpter (“mixed-ish”) as a former national security expert to Vice President Rachel Burke (Jamie Lee Curtis) being stalked by a graduate student (Ben Tavassoli). Jeff Hephner also stars. 9 p.m. Showtime

WEEKEND TALK

SUNDAY

CBS News Sunday Morning Ornithologist David Sibley (“Sibley Guide to Birds”). Author John Le Carré. Tom Brokaw. Golfer Renee Powell. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper House Intelligence Committee member Mike Turner (R-Ohio). Impeachment inquiry: Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). Panel: Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.); Mia Love; Jen Psaki; Scott Jennings. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.). House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.). Musician Toby Keith. Panel: Jonah Goldberg; Marie Harf; Gillian Turner; Juan Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS Ukraine: Philip Gordon. Ukrainians discuss U.S.-Ukraine relations and the impeachment inquiry: Svitlana Zalishchuk. Mustafa Nayyem. Conspiracy theories: Crowdstrike, Russian disinformation, and the impeachment inquiry: Nina Jankowicz. Hong Kong: Nathan Law. Global warming: Author Andrew McAfee (“More from Less: the Surprising Story of How We Learned to Prosper Using Fewer Resources-and What Happens Next”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). House Intelligence Committee members Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio); Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.). Polls: Anthony Salvanto. Panel: Ed O’Keefe; Rachael Bade, the Washington Post; Ramesh Ponnuru, National Review; Molly Ball, Time. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Presidential candidate former Gov. Deval Patrick (D-Mass.). Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). Panel: Jeff Mason, Reuters; Peggy Noonan; Danielle Pletka; Eugene Robinson. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Intelligence Committee members Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-New York); Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah). Panel: Chris Christie; Barbara Comstock; Rahm Emanuel; Yvette Simpson; Maggie Haberman, the New York Times. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter A new study about local news: Jennifer Preston, Knight Foundation. Impeachment narratives: Bianna Golodryga; author Nicole Hemmer (“Messengers of the Right”); Abigail Tracy, Vanity Fair. A historic week: Dan Rather. The “How to stop a civil war” issue of the Atlantic: Jeffrey Goldberg. Outrage over the Daily Northwestern’s apology: Charles Whitaker. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Kristen Soltis Anderson, the Washington Examiner; Jeanne Zaino, Iona College; Emily Jashinsky, the Federalist; Rich Lowry, National Review; Mara Liasson; Hank Sheinkopf. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes The debate over “Red Flag” laws; mining metals from the ocean floor; Syrian refugee children. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

College Football UCLA visits Utah, 5 p.m. Fox; USC visits California, 8 p.m. FS1. Also: Florida visits Missouri, 9 a.m. CBS; Indiana visits Penn State, 9 a.m. ABC; Michigan State visits Michigan, 9 a.m. Fox; Alabama visits Mississippi State, 9 a.m. ESPN; TCU visits Texas Tech, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Kansas visits Oklahoma State, 9 a.m. FS1; Alabama State visits Florida State, 9 a.m. FS Prime; Navy visits Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. NBC; Georgia visits Auburn, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Wake Forest visits Clemson, 12:30 p.m. ABC; West Virginia visits Kansas State, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Memphis visits Houston, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Texas visits Iowa State, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Virginia Tech visits Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m. FS Prime; Minnesota visits Iowa, 1 p.m. Fox; LSU visits Ole Miss, 4 p.m. ESPN; Air Force visits Colorado State, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Oklahoma visits Baylor, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Arizona State visits Oregon State, 4:30 p.m. FS1; New Mexico visits Boise State, 7:15 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona visits Oregon, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

College Basketball Cornell versus DePaul, 10 a.m. Fox Sports Net

NHL Hockey The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Kings, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Anaheim Ducks visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NBA Basketball The Atlanta Hawks visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime

