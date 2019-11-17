Classic movies in L.A. this week: ‘Princess Mononoke,’ ‘Excalibur’ and more

Here is a list of classic movies, film festivals, etc., in L.A. for Nov. 17-24:

Excalibur John Boorman’s visually ravishing 1981 take on the Arthurian legend. With Nigel Terry, Nicol Williamson, Helen Mirren, Cherie Lunghi, Gabriel Byrne, Patrick Stewart, Liam Neeson. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. Sun., 1 p.m. $12. drafthouse.com

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison The veteran norteño band follows in the footsteps of country music legend Johnny Cash in this 2019 concert documentary; a filmmaker Q&A follows. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Sun., 4 p.m. Free. (562) 437-1689. molaa.org

Breathless Animals Chinese filmmaker Lei Lei’s visual collage uses archival photos, newsreels, etc., for a fictionalized reconstruction of his mother’s experiences growing up in the People’s Republic of China; program also includes selected shorts. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. Mon., 8:30 p.m. $9, $12. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

Princess Mononoke A prince in medieval Japan meets a fierce young girl raised by wolves in Hayao Miyazaki’s fantastical 1997 anime fable. Various theaters. Dubbed: Sun., 12:55 p.m., Wed., 7 p.m.; subtitled: Mon., 7 p.m. $12.50. fathomevents.com

The Bicycle Thief 70th-anniversary screening of Vittorio De Sica’s post-war, neo-realist drama about a working-class family man whose only means of transportation is stolen. Laemmle Town Center 5, 17200 Ventura Blvd., Encino; Laemmle Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena; Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Tue., 7 p.m. $13. laemmle.com

Marquis Allegorical 1989 film uses live actors in animals masks plus claymation to explore the twisted writings of the Marquis de Sade; in French with English subtitles; presented in conjunction with the exhibit “No Wrong Holes: 30 Years of Nayland Blake.” Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St., downtown L.A. Wed., 7 p.m. Free. (213) 928-0833. theicala.org

Sherman Oaks Film Festival Four-day showcase for independent films includes features, short films , documentaries, music videos and more. Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks. Nov. 21-24. Starts Thu.; ends next Sun. $15. shermanoaksfilmfestival.com

Gigi Louis Jourdan and Leslie Caron star in Vincente Minnelli’s 1958 romantic musical. The Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Fri., 5:30 p.m. Free with museum admission ($12, $15; students and 18 and under, free). (626) 449-6840. nortonsimon.org

Latin American Nomination Screenings Hola Mexico Film Festival presents screenings of films that have selected by their home countries to be considered for Oscar nominations. The Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. Starts Fri.; ends Nov. 27. $13; opening night only, $30; passes, $100. themontalban.com

Argentina: New Cinema 2019 Showcase includes new and recent films from Buenos Aires and elsewhere; all films in Spanish with English subtitles. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 5 and 8:30 p.m.; next Sun., 5 and 8 p.m. $15. americancinematheque.com

Dodgers Stories: 6 Decades in LA New documentary uses rare footage, archival photos, interviews with current and former players, fans, etc., in a celebration of our fair city’s beloved baseball team; a panel discussion follows. Central Library, Los Angeles Public Library, Mark Taper Auditorium, 630 W. 5th St., downtown L.A. Sat., 4 p.m. Free; registration required. eventbrite.com

The Lone Ranger and The Lost City of Gold Clayton Moore and Jay Silverheels star in this 1958 western based on the classic TV series; includes a screening of the series’ pilot episode. Autry Museum of the American West, Wells Fargo Theater, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. Sat., 1:30 p.m. Included with museum admission ($6-$15; under 3, active military, veterans: free); reservations recommended. theautry.org

PXL This 29 Toy Camera Film Festival Works created by contemporary filmmakers using a low-fi 1980s-era children’s camcorder made by Fisher-Price. Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd., Venice. Next Sun., 7 p.m. Free. (310) 306-7330. facebook.com

